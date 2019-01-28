Mark Levin and Sidney Powell Discuss Robert Mueller….

The widely held view of the process is/was that Rod Rosenstein selected Robert Mueller as special counsel, and following that selection Mueller created his team. The perspective from CTH research is slightly different.
CTH believes that following the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the FBI Chief Legal Counsel, Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe; together with the corrupt small group that was involved in the prior year’s counterintelligence investigation; reacted to Comey’s firing by pressuring Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint their preferred person, Robert Mueller.
Within this internal debate (May 2017); at the time this construct was being argued; is when the famous comment from Rosenstein originates: “what do you want me to do, wear a wire?” The corrupt FBI investigative crew; having initiated and continued “Crossfire Hurricane”; including people from the DOJ-NSD side (Ohr, Weissmann, etc) were pressuring Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel….. but not just any special counsel.. Baker and McCabe had the person pre-selected. That person was Robert Mueller.
Obviously we can see the reason for this FBI/DOJ crew to need a special counsel. As career corruptocrats they were operating from a mindset of mitigating risk to themselves and continuing to advance on the objective to attack the executive office through their investigative schemes. The key point here is subtle but very significant. Robert Mueller didn’t select his team, the corrupt team selected him.
My opinion is that the whole thing was orchestrated from the very beginning.
IMO, Rosenstein was pressured to fire Comey then joined the others to retaliate.
Not pressured, he was already dirty from U1
Please take a moment and watch.
I sure hope that President Trump has watched this and has the book.
Excellent video!
Lays out Mueller and Weissmann’s past corrupt practices including case unanimously overturned by the US Supreme Court and other convictions overturned by appellate courts.
It clearly demonstrates the history leading up to today’s corrupt FBI and DOJ. Mueller and Weissmann set up the model for the future.
Christopher Wray was Weissman’s supervisor during his most documented period of corruption. Think about it folks. It is horrifying!
What Weissman past corrupt practices? Miracle of miracle – they don’t exist any more. Bet the IG report won’t even reference them.
What a coincidence.
that alone should be grounds to have him removed and jailed, and all those who are complicit
I suspect the courts sealed them on the Mueller SC request. This is strong evidence that the Mueller SC intends to have court battles with juries and the evidence of Weissmans conduct might not be allowed. It also indicates strong likelihood off impeachment. Pelosi has gone from let’s wait for the mueller report to accusing PTrump based on the Stone indictment. I wouldn’t be surprised if she never allows PTrump to do a SOTU in her House.
Wow, that alone should cause a brand new investigation.
Firefly, I missed this Federalist article. Thank you for the post. This fits right in with everything I have read about Weissmann.
I wonder if the latest set of documents are with the ones taken from Protected IG Whistleblower, Nate Cain. Weissmann’s former supervisor Christopher Wray’s FBI agents made a raid on his home taking the documents already provided to the FBI IG. I just looked, Cain has gone quite on his Twitter account. The Weissmann tactics work don’t they?
All of the Mueller cases should be appealed to the US Supreme Court without delay by the WH lawyers and overturned. Evidence is clear and apparent!. This is yet another very clear “Color Of Law Case” section 242.
Who recommended Wray?
You ought to read her book. It is a hard read because so many innocent people had their lives destroyed by Weissman & company to use this to promote themselves. More importantly, it shows how judicial activist judges buy the bull to support making a law that does not exist and to misinform the jury similarly to convict people of non crimes. These people spent years in jail, lost their livelihood to provide for their families, and suffered great pain. This man and all those who participated in this deep state criminal actions have generated much karma for themselves. This is the goal of the deep state to be able to put in jail anyone they please that does not agree with their ultimate plans. People should be concerned. Some innocents are still in jail, mostly because they are too small to be taken up by SCOTUS. Very sad & many prayers for those people caught in this ugly web ought to be said.
“ The key point here is subtle but very significant. Robert Mueller didn’t select his team, the corrupt team selected him.”
Well, now we know.
Thank you Sundance and thank you, Sidney Powell.
Christopher Wray’s Big Brother appearance railing against the shutdown while his agency stormed the home of Roger Stone is a tell.
Sundance,
Asking as “senior citizen deplorable and “a non- twitter user”… did Ms. Powell provide any feedback, either positive or negative on soon to be confirmed AG Barr?
Thank you for your fearless devotion to our beloved country, VSGPDJT and MAGA!
https://westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com/2019/01/18/barr-ruby-ridge/
Welcome to the USSA Land of Never ending Swamp
These are all Mob members. Everyone with their corrupt boot on the throat of the electorate. Hard to believe this is happening in America- right in front of our eyes.
IMO, Sessions will have a mark on his reputation for posterity allowing this special prosecutor to be named. President Trump was gracious to let him go as he did without a knife in his chest, so to speak.
He hasn’t escaped the knife just yet.
Amjean
Right there with you. How you can have blatant in your face criminal activity from the voting booth, right up the chain to top law enforcement and the judiciary, and NOTHING happens – it is something to behold.
I mean, I knew we were a long way down a dead-end road, but I didn’t realize we were hemmed-in with no way to turn around.
Trump was either the real deal that got cornered by the establishment (who know by what with his colorful past), or it was Kabuki Theater all along.
How the entire populace was not up in arms over the corruption is testimony to the public school system and the media – they have done their job well.
Pray for a miracle, cuz that’s what it’s gonna take – and unfortunately, at this point, it doesn’t appear to be Mr. T.
. . . still, if anyone’s going to surprise, it’ll be him – here’s hoping.
You remind me of the media throwing mud balls to see what sticks on the wall.
“Trump was either the real deal that got cornered by the establishment (who know by what with his colorful past), or it was Kabuki Theater all along.”
“Pray for a miracle, cuz that’s what it’s gonna take – and unfortunately, at this point, it doesn’t appear to be Mr. T.”
Dennis,
I see the ‘true believers’ are still alive and well – where someone who simply disagrees with the (former) collective group think is labeled a blasphemer, a witch, a troll.
How’s that worked-out for ya’ so far?
Analyzing the problem and how it occurred is the first step to understanding where you’re at – only then can you rationally determine a path forward. Hope isn’t a plan – but hey, if you got any ideas other than ‘trust the plan’ when the actual results are clearly not getting the job done, I’m open to hearing them.
The odd thing is, we both want the same thing for our country.
I’m just not going to give the guy a pass for appointing swamp creatures to his admin, then listen to him complain about the swampy results he’s getting. The guy had an amazing opportunity, and the ability to drop the administrative nukes necessary to change everything – even now he still does – yet nothing.
Sundance collated some amazing information exposing how f’ed up everything is (confirmation of what most of us only suspected). I’m actually stunned that this is where it all lands – with yapping Marxists hags (and beta male Canaanites) running The House and yammering incessantly on The TeeVee.
Levin doesn’t have to reach back to Enron or limit it to Mueller. The same fixed feral gov persecution is ongoing now in the Bundy case from NV. The judge dismissed the fereral charges with prejudice over prosecutorial “misconduct” at a trial following over a year of incarceration without bail and Now the prosecutors “appeal” the decision and want to prosecute Again.
Welcome to the USSA where you will be prosecuted until found guilty or broke.
Brilliant analysis Sundance! Praying for our country and our POTUS.
Just wish at the end of the interview Mark had asked her opinion of Barr for AG. Starting to get nervous about that
LikeLiked by 5 people
I asked him on twitter, no response. However it was worth a try.
I tweeted to Sidney Powell last week with some links on Barr if she could comment. We’ll soon see- especially the team and deputy AG he puts together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Starting to get nervous”? Read this (to the end) and I promise you won’t just be starting to get nervous anymore:
http://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/3823/Deep-State-Rides-Again.aspx
Thanks, dis-
Quite a read!
Here’s another interesting read:
http://www.wbdaily.com/big-government/22994/
Thanks, Firefly. Lays out the story nicely. Interesting that Barr was appointed the day after GHWB’s funeral. I read somewhere that a “deal” might have been made between PDJT and the Bushes – but all of that is of course speculation. In the absence of a deal, there seems to be no other good reason for a swamp monster like Barr to have been appointed.
I could see this going either way. Barr (code name Robert Johnson) was CIA Dir Casey’s fair haired boy. They were upset according to the book Compromised that Bill Clinton was dipping in the till. They told Clinton to knock it off and if he behaved Bush would help him get his dream job. They considered dropping Clinton for lots of trouble he caused.
So either Barr want to genuinely clean things up – or Barr is in eith Mueller to help clean thing up. Interesting to note Barr and Murller worked on the Noriega expulsion/coup with a frame job.
I suspect Barr’s allegence is to the CIA and not the constitution- he’s had many opportunities to do right but didn’t.
I look at it this way. If Barr/Johnson was an average Joe on the street, and he ran illegal guns, imported illegal drugs, and laundered money, he would have been sentenced to a max security prison for the remainder of his natural life. And yet he is qualified to be the #1 enforcer of our laws as AG? Sad state this country is in.
Sure hope Sidney is advising DJT on some level. She’s very smart and has a stubborn streak for finding the truth that is equal to his.
LikeLiked by 13 people
More importantly, she seems to have very good sources of info.
Sources? My take was that she lived through a lot of it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
amwick- EXACTLY.
Great interview – wish she had a position in the Trump administration.
And as an extra bonus – Sidney comments here at the Treehouse.
I wish she’d replace Guiliani….who seems like a mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rudy needs to play house with his newest acquisition–he is doing major damage to this president-
LikeLiked by 2 people
I lived in New York while he was mayor, he was always putting his foot in his mouth even back then. Still love the guy and what he did for New York, after the mayors during the 70’s and 80’s decimated the place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched this last night…incredibly frightening. Weissman is a monster with a law license. Why he is still employed by our government and being re-authorized by judges to do his dirty work just shows the scope of all those who are pro-coup.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We watched it too and it was really blood chilling. Wiesmann is pure evil. For the life of me I cannot fathom the darkness of such a soul and those who facilitate him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can imagine it….I knew someone like that once and I had what he wanted. To this day I am still paying the price…decades later… even though I’ve moved on. He was evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve bumped up against people like that. When you get the first whiff, you shoot them or run like hell there is no in between. If by some hellish turn of events you have to deal with them you always remember. Sadistic, like a serial killer. No conscience.
Weismann is the guy that got bullied in high school and is taking revenge for all the insecure feelings and beatings he got from such events. He is all about power. Nothing but power. And corrupt folks like Mueller need folks like him running things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched this interview last night and was horrified at the history Wiesmann has in terms of the damage he has done to 1000’s of Americans be it through his work on Anderson or Merrill Lynch. Why does the Bar Association allow someone of his ilk to continue to hold a law license?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Weissmann is not done yet. He is going after POTUS and 63 million more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If he’s not careful, the hunter will become the hunted.
We should be so lucky….
Weissman along with other attack dogs for hire is protected by his high powered age-old ciphers with a vendetta against the US and Christians. They have sought to erode the Roman Catholic Church by infiltrating it with Nazi technology that got into their hands possibly, or was always in their possession but covered cleverly in a way you’d never suspect. Look there not here kind of stealth. It has worked tremendously well but the world will rise against this false doctrine of war mongering.
Enron was very much a deep state target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually what is bringing the Catholic Church down is the gay gastpo inside the church,and I am Catholic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he were in private practice he would have been disciplined and suspended/disbarred so fast, it would have made your head spin. But the ABA(judging by how unprofessional they were during the Kavanaugh hearings) is a lefty organization these days that has been taken over by socialists. So I suspect that they too, protect their own. And their charter/mission states that they are not supposed to be involved in politics. Yeah right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Mueller and the DOJ connect-tocracy who protected Weissmann from any disciplinary action. The deep state protects its own–witness their stonewalling of Congress on Spygate.
Sidney also revealed a 20 year working relationship between Weissmann and Mueller. It’s a chicken or the egg thing with the two. In the case of ‘taking down’ Donald Trump, it was the egg that came first. Weissmann was working the ‘take down’ many months before Mueller was appointed–it is Weissmann who chose Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A little followup to Sidney’s sad tale about Arthur Andersen’s demise at the hands of the unethical thug Wesisman…
FWIW, Andersen Tax was created in 2014 from a remnant of the tax accounting practice of former Arthur Andersen that had been created in 2002. Currently Andersen Tax has gone global and seems to be doing well. Note that they don’t provide auditing services……..
https://www.andersentax.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
At WHAT POINT does POTUS declassify EVERYTHING and hold a nationally-televised address to expose the corruption?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The result would be an immediate obstruction of justice charge – I bet the deep state already has such a charge prepared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The result would be an immediate obstruction of justice charge”
I do not disagree. That said, can you actually obstruct justice by revealing the truth to the American people?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ph, No, revealing a crime or crimes cannot be “obstruction.” However, the deep state can call anything, whatever they want & do so regularly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s call it Obstruction of Criminal Activity by Government Officials
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you listen to Sidney Powell (and she goes into this in even more detail in her lengthy book), you realize that Weissmann and his colleagues on the Enron task force essentially invented crimes that didn’t exist — among other things.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The same way Weissman indicts people for perjury in just saying, as instructed by the court, what they’re understanding of something was. If Weissman makes up a charge of obstruction and the Judge goes along with it the jury will find the person guilty. If the person is lucky, after years in prison the Supreme Court might take the case and over turn the conviction- assuming the person has an attorney as brilliant, caring, and tenacious as Sidney Powell.
Welcome to our new Orwellian American Justice System.
By the way it looks like Weissman’s file is cleaned up. Voila his files on his corrupt practice have suddenly gone missing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And more importantly, any state that Wiseman has his bar license in, is the state that can discipline him. They are even more important than the ABA.
They obviously do not care about Wiseman, rule of law be damned or their other ethics violations eg. staying on to handle(oversee) Mueller as Rosenstein did even though he was conflicted. Mueller Uranium One. Conflicted. BUT THEN, these are minor details.
As a non legal person, I would think that Stone could file ethics charges on Wiseman just based on how they handled the arrest of Stone by sending over two dozen assets to the field along with boats and helicopters. That was not needed and was NOT protocol despite what MSM tells us. But then, most of us on here already know that.
So we all just wait for Mueller to pull the same reality-show bust at Don Jr.’s house? Or the White House? When does it end? How?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It won’t stop until Trump fires Herr Müller
No, because those that could levy such a charge will be in military custody & probably out of the country at a “black” site.
LikeLike
This is why you do not hold a press conference alone– has to be timed with arrests of all involved.
No angry tweets or angry press conferences or declassifications— whatever happens has to coincide with mass arrests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, the address to the nation would occur after the round up has already begun. It would take hours to lay it all out so the low infos could even begin to comprehend. I would have Miller or someone like him do the heavy lifting. Trump would have an opening statement to calm the people & ensure as much normalcy as possible. The SCOTUS should be seated behind the dais. All except for Kagan & Sotomeyor, who would be in custody as fraudulent justices nominated by a fraudulent obama. Roberts might well be absent as well. Any who would beforehand not agree to fully support Trump would be detained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s like serving Xi chocolate cake while – BOMBS AWAY!
LikeLike
That’s what I don’t understand. If the unreacted documents reveal that the entire premise of the SC is bogus, how can the SC go after him for revealing their criminality?
Yes, yes the craven haters in the House/media would likely ignore that inconvenient fact but the risk reward thing indicates, release the unreacted documents. Now. Lets move on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who’s going to stop the SC from going after him? With systemic corruption at DOJ the SC will just proceed and the media will spin it as worse than Nixon’s “Saturday night massacre”.
Trump would need some sort of special task force (like the Untouchables) operating independent of DOJ to make the arrests before taking the case to the people.
Where is he going to get that group? Secret Service? Military Police?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller & his group would not be still in existence. All or most of them would be among the rounded up. You must understand, if Trump would go full John Wayne on them, he’s in full control of the entire government. Temporarily. obama, the clintons, brennan, clapper, val jar, ryan, mcconnell, holder, panetta, pelosi, boehner, soros, mueller, etc. would all be in custody. There would be no one to go after Trump.
LikeLike
I am reaching the conclusion that the idea of mass arrests of these miscreants is fantasy, much like the fantasy on the other side, that DJT abd Pence are removed via impeachment, Nancy becomes Pres, and then appoints Hillary.
Neither is going to happen, IMHO.
Hence, writing long posts about how it COULD happen, or even WILL happen, is a waste of time.
The obstruction of justice is the corrupt players, not our president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s exculpatory, let Nazi Müller call it obstruction.
He will lose like his uncles did
And if no one hangs for treason what deterrent do they have from doing it again?
LikeLiked by 7 people
They never stopped-
LikeLiked by 2 people
The answer, of course, is nothing. They are near totalitarian control so it won’t matter then.
None.
Awesome program on the said issue. From what was laid out here by SD and other narratives around how corrupt the SC is and continues to break the law under the bill of rights, I’d say the national emergency is the 3 branches of government bleeding out. Sounds like an intervention is needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a long, sad story, unlike any other in US history, that remains on-going with no end in sight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given all of this, and especially the many deep CTH/Sundance analyses, is there any scintilla of hope or way out? My sense is that we are in quicksand with no lifeline. Just waiting for the next FBI stormtrooper raid (complete with CNN amazingly just happening to be nearby) possibly on DJT Jr. or another family member.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the team selected Mueller, maybe he felt threatened enough by what they knew, to give it his all.
Congressman Louie Gohmert:
What I have accumulated here is absolutely shocking upon the realization that Mueller’s disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully-elected President.
Any Republican who says anything resembling, “Bob Mueller will do a good job as Special Counsel,” “Bob Mueller has a great reputation for being fair,” or anything similar;
(A) wants President Trump indicted for something and removed from office regardless of
his innocence;
(B) is intentionally ignorant of the myriad of outrageous problems permeating Mueller’s professional history; or
(C) is cultivating future Democrat votes when he or she comes before the Senate someday for a confirmation hearing.
There is simply too much clear and convincing information available to the contrary. Where other writers have set out information succinctly, I have quoted them, with proper attribution. My goal is to help you see what I have found.
Robert Mueller: Unmasked by Congressman Louie Gohmert.
The link isn’t working for me, but here goes:
https://1zwchz1jbsr61f1c4mgf0abl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf“.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Link doesn’t work, but “gohmert mueller unmasked” does work. It goes to this page:
https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398634
that has this pdf link:
https://www.hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
The Insurance Plan was the planting of evidence on Trump Campaign in 2016…there were leaks of “pings”…Vault 7 exposed the coup so Special Counsel has to coble together a prebaked Congressional Impeachment! Mueller and the Gang have destroyed attorney client privilege and showed the world we are a kangaroo court!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So are congress critters who know the truth about what happened during the election going to sit silent while the crazies try to impeach President Trump based on their planting of evidence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just about the election. It’s the entire enchilada starting with how obama got installed by the deep state. The biggest crime ever committed in America.
The rank & file probably don’t know the details, only do what leadership commands. They pretty much keep their heads down & do their “jobs.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanna know where Admiral Rogers if he KNOWS at least
partly what is going on yet ..says NOTHING. HE may have told POTUS
we don’t know that for sure but if he did then why stay silent now and
watch this go on in real time?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jen Was wondering that myself the other day. Maybe the Admiral is Trump’s insurance plan?
LikeLike
Sounds like Carter Page also pulled the fire alarm. Be interested to see a timeline of page’s letters to various officials and the Vault7 releases.
LikeLike
They have accomplished their mission for the most part but Barr will not accept some joke non-fact based report from Mueller that is just a political hit piece. The Dems kept trying to get him to say he would promise not to interfere with Mueller’s report and he made it clear it is not the DOJ’s job to be releasing things saying bad stuff was done when there is no criminal charge – that it must be based on facts.
I agree he will protect the agencies and probably not force prosecutions for the FISA abuse.
The Dems are going to be disappointed with Mueller’s final report as there are no facts to any collusion with Russia.
LikeLike
I see the theory a lot that agency heads cover up misdeeds to “protect the agency”.
It is only my opinion, but I don’t buy that. And agency is destroyed by covering up bad behavior not protected.
So IMO when this occurs it is to protect the bad actors, not to protect the agency.
LikeLike
Yep he will want to protect his buddies I am sure. We will probably see nothing more than a joke lying charge against Baker or McCabe if that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know SD. I think a lot of this crew go back generations from Dulles/Bush co opting Nazis in Operation Paperclip. We r just flushing out their descendants. Just go through genealogy of these people and I bet half or more are related through some marriage, school, live on same street or town growing up, etc.
LikeLike
I have to think that the corrupt team included the fired Comey. I would not be suprised that Comey after being fired was the first of the one to reach out to Mueller and propose the scheme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Powell is phenomenal. Wicked smart, beautiful, and classy. Light-bringer extraordinaire!
Sure wish she could prosecute Andrew Weissman. She would eviscerate him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s also utterly fearless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My own belief is that Mueller, when he went in to see Trump to “interview” for the FBI director job, actually already knew that he was going to be appointed, the VERY NEXT DAY, by Rosenstein, to direct the Special Counsel. I think it’s quite possible that Rosenstein never did wear a wire, but that he sent MUELLER to this interview wearing a wire, hoping that in the course of being interviewed about the FBI director job, Trump would make damaging statements about his decision to fire Comey, which could later be used against him in the obstruction investigation. My guess is that it didn’t work out as they planned because Trump probably did not discuss Comey at all during this interview; Trump was not nearly as obsessed with the firing of Comey as they were.
Nonetheless, voila, the next day Mueller was appointed to investigate Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s the best theory I have heard yet. Very possible.
Interesting theory. I wouldn’t bet against it,
I like your theory, too. Maybe Comey actually wanted President Trump to fire him as part of the plan. By that, he puts the plan in high gear, steps away to cash in with a book deal, and sleeps late everyday.
We would only have Mueller’s word to refute that theory, and currently I don’t know anyone who would accept it.
Watched last night.
If an unaware or ignorant viewer watched this interview, they would of had a most difficult time of comprehending or even following the conversation, much less the political underpinnings.
My take. It was a lousy interview covering too much in too small of a time frame.
Powell is essentially promoting her book, which is lengthy. It’s not a particularly easy read, and is written more for a legal audience than a political one, if you ask me. Levin’s interview essentially had Powell giving perfunctory answers. It was not the best format.
She has much bigger goal than promoting her book.
I’m not very smart and certainly no lawyer but I’ve read the book 4 times. I was intrigued enough to try and understand what she was saying.
I’m certainly not a Levin fan after his Never Trump stance before the election but I fel t he did a credible interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“My take. It was a lousy interview covering too much in too small of a time frame.”
Respectively I disagree. Those who take the time to watch Mark Levin are more than capable of following the conversation because the follow Levin. While I did not watch the show last night, what I watched in this video was well done in terms of interviewing a person.
LikeLiked by 4 people
See, I thought it was great! It covered the backhistory, and highlighted what a snake AW is.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t believe that ignorant viewers is Mark’s target audience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Respectively disagree with “your take”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he’ll do a follow up. The show is 42 minutes without commercials. Should he not have done it at all?
ilcon –
IMHO you are correct about an unaware or unknwledgeable viewer having a hard time comprehending the full implications of the information revealed in the Levin-Powell interview.
However, at this point in time, given all that has happened from 2015 through this past weekend, I don’t see how anyone could have explained the topic that were covered last night in a sufficiently comprehensive manner that covered all historical context in the time space of ~40 to 45 minutes (actual program time in a 1 hour network slot, allowing for commercials).
Anyone who is late to the table or just now coming away from using the MSM in following these scandals really needs to spend time on this site (probably a few weeeks reading 5 to 6 hours every day). They will need to use the search block (upper right side of webpage just above “Recent Comments”) and read through the voluminous amount of researched information that Sundance has authored and compiled since PDJT first rode down the escalator in April 2015 and announced his candidacy.
There is no shortcut to this. The only alterntive is to make sure one reads all of the background links that Sundance provides within each article that is a new episode or event but that continues an existing scandal, saga, situation etc. Those links take the reader back to earlier CTH (or other websites’) articles that give the background and explain words, issues, evidence, people etc that may not be described in detail in the new articles.
You sound like a shill sent to run interference to be honest ilcon.
Has President Trump been away from the WH in the last, say, month? Melania & Barron went to Fla for the hollidays, then returned for the SotU, then left again. I believe Don & Eric are in the country right now. Unusual to not at least have a day trip somewhere. Maybe I just missed it.
LikeLike
I think there are some serious security issues right now. I have felt it once before Christmas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
since Christmas…
The way I see it is that POTUS and all his supporters are absolutely toast if they do not see this through and clean up all the corruption especially the top players. They know this, they are trying to do it by the book but the Dems don’t play by the book and are Equally toast if POTUS succeeds in prosecuting the Mob. So both parties are all in with their positions, many Congress and support people are blackmailed, threatened and controlled that it seems like everyone is unreasonable and against POTUS. If the Dem Mob is close to removing POTUS, I think the gloves will come of military will start arresting Dems just like Mueller is acting towards POTUS allies. The exposure will come out and nothing will be solved in the courts as justice will be forgone versus winning and re-establishing the new American status quo. Essentially civil war, just a question of what form this war takes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More and more, these excellent articles raise more questions than answers. Was Mueller a malleable patsy, a willing and eager accomplice and if so why? Are we to suppose to believe that RR (the successful bureaucrat) acquiesces to a subordinate HQ request for a by-name appointment of SC? I’m at a point where I wouldn’t recognize Ocam’s Razor if it was about cut me in a bad dream.
Where did this “small group” of scheisse heads in the FBI/DoJ come from, are they fellow travelers, groomed plants (yes I remember the info about Mueller’s change in direction during his tenure as Director, vis a vis personnel and hiring policies), or ships passing in the night… ?
In a previous article the concept of the system self actuating was brought up. Having been in a system for over 20 yrs (Army) I understand the concept but the DIRECTION the system goes when it self actuates is influenced by SOMETHING/SOMEONE (at the top, grass roots, hidden hand…or other).
Ok, after all the flailing in the previous three paragraphs my bottom line is two fold: the “career corruptocrats” are all heavy breathers, with the exception of Page and her boy. A pretty concentrated group representing beau coup power. We understand the CYA thing but why did they, at the top of their game, take this huge step in the git go? And more than anything else, what in the good lord’s name is understood by PT? Is he being misled by his “advisors?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he is being lied to by just about everyone.
I refuse to believe there is not a system in place to stop corrupt people in our government. I suppose we the people will have to demand it since we are paying their salaries. To me, it is also a national emergency when there is such corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is such a system but those running it are corrupt–do you really think they limited their massive collection of surveillance to Trump and his people? Do you believe it started with Trump? I’m convinced they’ve been collecting metadata on everyone and especially those in Congress for decades. I became convinced they have dirt on everyone when I saw what Roberts did in the SCOTUS obamacare ruling. And you’re right, it is a national emergency—but half this country is asleep and the other half is stockpiling. This will not end well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“do you really think they limited their massive collection of surveillance to Trump and his people?”
Me, I would wager they are watching this place pretty darn close, and that includes the many here being watched do some degree too.
Weird, as I typed that out I had the strangest ‘deja vu’
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should assume this all the time, everywhere, imho.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So should we all raise our finger at the same time??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let them watch. They might learn something about honesty, morals, and ethics.
There is nothing malicious going on here. This site, it’s host, and readers are only about an honest attempt to supportm the current President while exposing to bright sunlight the corrupt vermin in government, media, and their unholy and unethical associates. This is being done using publicly available information and documents combined with intuition and intelligence guided by an astute historical awareness.
“Let them watch. They might learn something about honesty, morals, and ethics.” – Resulting in gnashing of teeth I imagine.
“There is nothing malicious going on here.” – Agreed.
I hope I didn’t imply there is anything malicious going on here. Everything that gets published, and many coming in with more material via comments, IMO is a source of angst for the evildoers. And, I like it.
Absolutely – Craig Livingstone delivered a bunch of FBI files to Hilary Clinton shortly after Bill Clinton forced William Sessions out as FBI Director (minor ethics violations) and replaced him with Louis Freeh. As I recall, Freeh recommended Meuller and Mueller recommended Comey.
Clintonistas like Holder, Lynch, Comey, McCabe etc .. have been working their way up the DOJ food chain since the 90’s.
My experience has been that the IG, who works for the guy at the top, does the investigating and presents his results to the Jefe. In this case it suggests to me that Lynch was compromised/complicit. Makes me wonder about that tarmac meeting… .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
— John Adams
LikeLiked by 6 people
That perfectly explains why DemocRATs hate the Constitution.
While Weissmann and his ilk are to be purged, don’t lose sight of the role a complicit judiciary plays. Powell’s book fingered the real problem, judges unwilling to enforce the law. Judge Werlein’s actions were truly bizarre.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Add Collyer to that list – she was either played like a cheap accordian or she is complicit-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judges have LONG been a problem in our system. They are not there to see you get a fair trial. They are to move it along. And what were most judges before they became judges? Who are the judges friends with? You got it prosecutors. Now some of them might have been criminal defense attorneys or something else, but eventually they get all buddy buddy with prosecutors.
And as you heard if you watched the video with Powell, nothing ever happens to prosecutors or judges that ruin peoples lives. Well…nothing ever negative. Many use cases like this to advance their career. Years later if people can get out of jail and clear their name, these people that ruined them are living the life. Also the people trying to clear their name are constantly blocked by you guessed it judges and prosecutors.
Weissman is the Head Hit Man for the Government Mafia Boss Mueller…apparently the 2 most powerful, untouchable POS on earth! Nobody has ever stopped them…in the past or now! They must be arrogant beyond belief! KGB squad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Swampers love Weissmann because he does their bidding.
Go back to Enron. Bush had major political exposure because of his previous ties, contributions, and support from Ken Lay. So the unofficial word goes out, nail Enron, no mercy, and Chris Wray and Weissmann dutifully comply.
They stomped on Enron, Arthur Andersen etc as a political demonstration that Bush was not tainted by Ken Lay. The tens of thousands of innocent people harmed were just collateral damage to protect the political reputation of Bush.
This all comes from political cowardice.
Weak and frightened “leaders” like Bush couldn’t stand political criticism that would come by doing a fair prosecution of Enron and AA. Pathetic Presidents like Bush would rather have tens of thousands destroyed than stand up for what is right and endure criticism from the Fake Media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who suggested Wray be hired as head of the FBI? I can’t remember…anybody remember? thx.
WAPO article says that he served as attorney for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at one time.
Wray was Gov. Christie’s attorney for the Bridgegate scandal.
I don’t remember who recommended him, but as I recall, McCain and couple other RINOs publicly stated Wray was the one they would support, so McConnell said he was the one that he could get confirmed.
Wray won unanimous support in Committee vote, and 92-5 confirmation vote. Swamp critter.
Why did @realDonaldTrump appoint Wray to head the FBI? I fear the same problem will occur with the new AG Barr. Who is advising Trump? He is new to Washington so someone must be advising him but whoever that person is does not have Trumps best interest and should be terminated
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT appointed both Wray and Sessions. He **** on his own bed. This is his own doing. I’m gonna call a spade a spade when I see it.
This is what happens when you nominate “someone who can be confirmed” instead of the guy you really want. Those “who can be confirmed” are always swamp. They advised (forced) Trump to nominate DS operators. That’s why we find ourselves in this mess.
This whole story needs a Netflix mini-series so it can be appreciated and believed by the public.
They will never read her book, never watch this interview, and get all their news via a mobile Facebook app Unfortunately, But Hollywood will never do it — at least not accurately or completely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. Have thought for a long time that there is just too much, most people will never absorb it, understand it, believe it, without “seeing” it. And a director like Roger Stone or Dinesh D’Souza is too incendiary. Is Eastwood too old to do it justice (no pun intended)?
I watched it last night; it seemed to indicate that, even along with Weissmann and company bad actors, there is a real problem with the judges. Powell reiterated several times that a client had a couple of felony convictions for testifying to “what his understanding” was of a phone call in which he did not participate. How the hell can that stand?
I enjoy Levin weekly….he allows his guest to speak. I will admit, I am now scared to be in our country with these kinds of people running agencies and I also fear for the country’s future. The president has got to move before he is impeached. For people to relish putting people in hardcore jails and ruining lives is beyond understanding. My one question was what joins Weismann and Mueller together for 20+ yrs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corruption! They are both corrupt and are fixers!
Power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well we had an inkling that the courts were corrupt too.
I’m about at the point of thinking that the House should just hurry up and impeach the president. Then we find out if there are 20 GOP senators stupid enough to take us on.
The gop have purposely not wanted to know what’s in the RR Scope memo- then they can pretend they didn’t know it was based on the dossier and targeting Trump – while gloating about how honorable Mueller is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeaching Trump would ignite a firestorm. This would quickly get out of control. Soros will have his rent a mob ready to riot & us regular folks will fight back in the streets.
We cannot allow Trump to be impeached. For many reasons. Not just politics but I simply cannot allow Trump to be branded with this “I” tag forever. It’s not fair, it’s not right, it’s not American. We must protect and defend this man. Whatever it takes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think PDJT presently has a 30% chance of “surviving” the Mueller/Weissman/Wray investigation.
What do you think his odds are if Barr is confirmed?
Daniel 2:20:
Praise be to the name of God for ever and ever;
wisdom and power are his.
21 He changes times and seasons;
he deposes kings and raises up others.
God raises up leaders and removes them in His own time.
Deep State stooges like Mueller and Weissmann ultimately have no power beyond what they are given.
The one hopeful detail to me on all of this: all of the most corrupt and law-abusing prosecutors and agents in the entire DOJ/FBI have been assembled under one roof by Mueller.
If there is ever to be any justice, they are all together to get what they deserve !
Very likely- Barr is going to great lengths to placate the Dems. Lindsey Graham has been shepherding Barr along. Shortly after Lindsey Graham announced the close friendship with Murller he met with Feinstein. The wheels are greased for confirmation.
William Barr says Congress can release his final report on Mueller
Democratic senator has said publicly that they will support him, but Republicans have a two-seat advantage over Democrats in the committee and Barr can easily move to the Senate floor.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/william-barr-says-congress-can-release-his-final-report-on-mueller
Ms. Powell’s stories of Andrew Weissman’s prosecutorial misconduct, including his sadistic tendencies, boiled my blood. The man should be placed in solitary confinement followed by a sentence in the federal prison in Marion, Illinois. The man is absolutely a despicable human being. To think he is second in command to IC Mueller is appalling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree, the guy is pure gutter slime with the deep pockets of the fedgov behind him and what he’s doing now is not new for him… which, of course, is why his fellow slimebag Mueller chose him. This is banana republic stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He und Müller need to hang in Nuremberg where their uncles hanged
The ENTIRE interview, all of it should be watched if you want to know in detail how insanely corrupt our DO”J” was and is – using YOUR tax dollars to unjustly destroy targeted citizens. Her book was way too dense and dry for me, but this will do:
I can’t get Manifort off my mind. He is in solitary confinement for what? Some decade old crime as part of the Podesta Bros team?
No, he’s in jail for not manufacturing evidence against President Trump, whom he once helped by keeping Ted Cruz from stealing Trump delegates.
I pray for his salvation. At least in heaven he can forget what a hell-on-earth his life is now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know, theresanne. Gosh, it is scary to think they can do this to him or anyone. I can’t imagine being falsely accused of anything, not having a fair trial, able to share all evidence, then being thrown in a dark cage. Who can stop this madness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why doesn’t some half decent lawyers go after the Socialist using “DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW”
What is wrong with claiming the lack of equal protection under the law? To include Mueller and his team? What prevents these lawyers on behalf of the President making this claim directly to the Supreme Court. Just think of all of that declassified information to make this case!
Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim.
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.
“DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW”
Can you see the reaction from the Supreme Court judges when they find out that Weissman was involved with the Mueller team cases and that Christopher Wray was Weissman’s supervisor during his most documented periods of corruption.
Everyone in the legal community in DC knows. Now they know we know. They’re not even the slightest shamed. The DOJ and FBI and MSM have been extraordinarily brazen- so unlike in the past appearances of fairness doesn’t matter as much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the Supreme Court judges would at-least wipe the smile of their faces with the realization that American Citizens have the right to equal protection under the law.
It sure would be helpful if we had the full unredacted text from the lovebirds , I bet it tells quite a tale that would blow this all up .
You haven’t heard – Mueller’s team deleted messages from the twisted lovebirds. So a great many of those messages will not be coming. Unless China has a copy of this too.
So the deep state picked the Special Counsel. My question is did the deep state pick the new AG?
LikeLike
Then you have your answer.
I thought the SC members were selected by Baker (?) and crew and then “they” selected Mueller “for” Rosenstein. Anybody help me on this one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have the answer, but if I were looking, I would start with the 2016 Gang-Of-Eight members pulling the strings.
Patriot’s Roundtable at Operation Classified Scott Bennett, Robyn Gritz, Sidney Powell & Kevin Shipp – YouTube
The Wrath of Corleone is in full effect if they make a great man a martyr. It’s the stupidest strategy decision they could ever make. Remember how worried Don Ciccio was about finding a very young Vito after killing his father?Exactly as he feared Vito found him first. DNCiccio and even the GOPe can’t escape the certainty of defeat – either by might or by vengeance they lose. Remove this Pres if you must but remember you do so at your own demise. Politics changed forever in 2016 and we must not forget that. Gone are the days of a McCain or a Romney type for Pres. Make DJT a martyr if you don’t believe it. See what happens…
That MoFu Weismann should have been disbarred years ago. He and Mueller are dirty through and through. 💩💩💩💩
Here’s another article about his crimes against The Constitution:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/andrew_weissmann_robert_muellers_dirty_cop.html
