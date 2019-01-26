U.K. Telegraph Issues Published Apology to First Lady Melania Trump…

Libel laws in the U.K. must be much more favorable to the victim than in the United States. The U.K. Telegraph published a retraction to a previous story written about First Lady Melania Trump that is labeled “An Apology“:
Shorter version: “It was all lies.”
The next thing they need to explain is WHY they lied.
Therein lies the crux.
I guess they thought they could get away with it. They thought wrong. She’s Trump, not their run of the mill type smear target, aka a drugged and wimpy RINO. I bet it was a substantial claim.
Uk Telly is another trophy for her mantle. She won another suit last year in good ole’ home sw
home monkey county Md, against some other troglodytes.
“To be livin in this town, you must be tough tough tough tough tough!”
Nobody’s tougher in NYC than Trump.
My first thought. This had to be manufactured, and then the paper had to conduct at least a moment of consideration, and arrive at a decision to publish.
Gobsmacked.
The British know how to sincerely apologize.
Wonder if we can sue the American LSM in British court?
If not then we need to change our libel laws.
How the H3LL did any of those lies get in any type of media
You already cited the source, same as here, Hell.
They (or someone) simply fabricate the smears, as they do all of the negative smear garbage they print about our President. And they are only one of hundreds of media outlets who all fabricate and /or publish the same manure.
Ok I just scared the crap out of myself by going to Pelosi’s page she is really scary. today..
Its almost as though she is threatening war on the WH.
This is the dumbest statement ever. Trump wanted to influence the election??!!
Of course he did!!!
So, he filed, stakes his positions, and campaigned!!!!
That is the essence of being a candidate!!!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/nancy-pelosi-is-trying-to-federalize-californias-bad-election-laws
The ultimate influence is that he voted for Trump — that’s clear evidence of his desire to change the outcome of the election from HRC to DJT!
Please.
My garbage can is scarier than that commie twit’s manure.
Ooh.. Might be time to get a new can my friend, that’s damn scary
Witness one Harry Reid, who not only did it from the dais in the Senate, but unapologically said he would do it again. THIS is the Democrat Party of today. Lie, cheat, steal, obfuscate, and chuckle. When the political leaders of this country perform immoral, illegal acts and smugly flip it off, how can we take anything they do seriously?
I have family members who are loyal little Nazis (oops Democrats). O’failure is being revealed to be probably the worst president ever. I feel confidant that Hilliary has long since had his “pen and phone” to make sure all incriminating evidence is removed.
If the NSA has the raw data on all emails and phone calls, why can some honest person at NSA not look at this? I strongly suspect with such “honest and forthright” public servants as Brennan, Clapper and Comey, the information against the most corrupt administration ever had an intervention with Hilliary. Crazy!
Mongrels. Truly the enemy of the people.
We need stronger Libel laws in the U.S.
No, we need martial law. It’s time.
Reserved, beautiful, and . . . legally ferocious. OMG. You, GO, girl!
LikeLiked by 12 people
To inform our US cousins of the situation in the UK.
The telegraph and daily mail are the ONLY right of extreme left wing (if you get what I mean) papers in the UK.
In fact the ONLY mainstream news outlet which is not marxist and anti American/Donald Trump over here.
Sad but true.
The Telegraph is middle of the road even by US standards. The DM is there for clicks and giggles.
The Telegraph in its beginnings was called the paper for ‘second footmen’. 😀
How could so much be so wrong by mistake or accident – it can’t.
LikeLiked by 10 people
If that piece has not been taken down it will be quoted forever
This isn’t the cirst suit she’s won. FIrst Lady Melania knows when to fight and she wins.
Ridiculous that the article got past the editor if it has this many errors in it. The question is did they wind up making money from increased sales despite the payment for libel. She should still sue the author of the story.
I would like to see the lawsuits ask for damage awards based on how long (hours / days / weeks/ etc) the uncorrected/ unretracted story has been in the public domain and an estimate of readship based on the outlets own bragging of its circulation / readership numbers that it publishes for advertsing purposes. Hang them with their own rope.
UK press tries to get around everything by quoting none existent sources, and using the word “allegedly” an awful lot. The brain dead Socialists in the UK always skip the parts that are stating it is nothing more than BS!
A close source told us…
A source who wishes to remain secret…
Allegedly….
PS The Trumps need to go after the BBC and hammer them into the ground!
Hello? They ALL do that.
That’s the Deep State preferred modus operandi for pretending that fabricated smears come from people. They just never identify the people because the people are an illusion.
NYSlimes, WaPooh, LACrimes, Commie News Network, etc etc…..
How is that any different anywhere? The US is worse because the ‘victim’ has the burden of proof, not the libeler. Plus no tort reform. In the UK damages are assed on strict guidelines and limited.
If you have a libel case you wish to pursue, better it occurs in the UK, not the US.
assed=assessed. Got to love autocorrect.
That was a lengthy retraction; was the entire article a lie? FLOTUS must have called them out and that’s disconcerting & disgusting. The media should have laws because it seems it’s nothing to trash someone and not be held accountable. Meanwhile, the victims have lives & reputations to salvage.
I suspect it was a “lengthy retraction” because it was compelled by the court at the conclusion of a libel trial.
“You will issue a detailed and public … yada yada …”
That’s how it’s done, punch em back hard, publically and financially.
And that was just FLOTUS. PDJT hasn’t yet started…..
After all, he has a family Brand to carry forward and a business empire to return to after January 20, 2025.
The smear merchants will rue the day they published their verifiably false lies.
Good for her.
The “highlights” were pure slander.
Melania has a better record of hitting back and winning than Donald does.
No. She hasn’t been doing this nearly as long as he. Look up the number of lawsuits he has either won or settled for large sums over his business career.
Not nearly as many incidents.
Libel laws in UK are much stricter than US. In the US, the victim of libel has the burden of proof. In the UK the One who is accused of libel bears the burden of truth.
The Telegraph dropped the ball on that Sunday supplement article. They paid for it and it is a warning to all news publications in the UK.
Aw you’re just tryin to cheer me up! Thanks for the pics, wattawoman, whew… Hot in here…
Pundits fret about the jungle nature of Twitter, but solid defamation laws could calm people down a bit. The Covington school boys could use a little ‘mark of our regret’ from tons of leftists and their lackeys on the right
I love when the fake news gets taken to the bank. Especially by a classy lady like Melania. 😉
Lovely pics. Happy she got that apology 👍🏼
Not just an apology. If you read the statement she was awarded damages and court costs.
#winning.
Libel law is much more favorable to victims in UK. They were feeling the pain of passing large bricks until they could get the retraction and apology out.
They couldn’t get it right the first time even with all five eyes open…
What a relief. Some measure of justice.
Love our lovely (inside and out) FLOTUS!
Too bad CNN did not have a camera crew waiting outside the Telegraph’s office to report this.
She did this once before, back during the campaign but I can’t remember who it was against. She slapped a huge libel lawsuit on them, they paid a settlement and printed a retraction but the details escape me.
“As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay…” Gotta hand it to the Brits, they sound so much smoother when eating crow.
