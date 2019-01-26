U.K. Telegraph Issues Published Apology to First Lady Melania Trump…

Posted on January 26, 2019 by

Libel laws in the U.K. must be much more favorable to the victim than in the United States.  The U.K. Telegraph published a retraction to a previous story written about First Lady Melania Trump that is labeled “An Apology“:

(Article Link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, Notorious Liars. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to U.K. Telegraph Issues Published Apology to First Lady Melania Trump…

  1. bofh says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Shorter version: “It was all lies.”

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:18 am

    How the H3LL did any of those lies get in any type of media

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Arrest Soros says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Mongrels. Truly the enemy of the people.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. drawfortruth says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    We need stronger Libel laws in the U.S.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. ZurichMike says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Reserved, beautiful, and . . . legally ferocious. OMG. You, GO, girl!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Patrick healy says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    To inform our US cousins of the situation in the UK.
    The telegraph and daily mail are the ONLY right of extreme left wing (if you get what I mean) papers in the UK.
    In fact the ONLY mainstream news outlet which is not marxist and anti American/Donald Trump over here.
    Sad but true.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. SteveC says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

    How could so much be so wrong by mistake or accident – it can’t.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. For Eyes says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    If that piece has not been taken down it will be quoted forever

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    This isn’t the cirst suit she’s won. FIrst Lady Melania knows when to fight and she wins.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Bill Henslee says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Ridiculous that the article got past the editor if it has this many errors in it. The question is did they wind up making money from increased sales despite the payment for libel. She should still sue the author of the story.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

      I would like to see the lawsuits ask for damage awards based on how long (hours / days / weeks/ etc) the uncorrected/ unretracted story has been in the public domain and an estimate of readship based on the outlets own bragging of its circulation / readership numbers that it publishes for advertsing purposes. Hang them with their own rope.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Right to reply says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    UK press tries to get around everything by quoting none existent sources, and using the word “allegedly” an awful lot. The brain dead Socialists in the UK always skip the parts that are stating it is nothing more than BS!

    A close source told us…
    A source who wishes to remain secret…
    Allegedly….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. IrishEyesSouth says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:35 am

    That was a lengthy retraction; was the entire article a lie? FLOTUS must have called them out and that’s disconcerting & disgusting. The media should have laws because it seems it’s nothing to trash someone and not be held accountable. Meanwhile, the victims have lives & reputations to salvage.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:34 am

      I suspect it was a “lengthy retraction” because it was compelled by the court at the conclusion of a libel trial.

      “You will issue a detailed and public … yada yada …”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Patriot1783 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:37 am

    That’s how it’s done, punch em back hard, publically and financially.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:11 am

      And that was just FLOTUS. PDJT hasn’t yet started…..

      After all, he has a family Brand to carry forward and a business empire to return to after January 20, 2025.

      The smear merchants will rue the day they published their verifiably false lies.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. NJF says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Good for her.

    The “highlights” were pure slander.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. For Eyes says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Melania has a better record of hitting back and winning than Donald does.

    Like

    Reply
  16. cripto says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Libel laws in UK are much stricter than US. In the US, the victim of libel has the burden of proof. In the UK the One who is accused of libel bears the burden of truth.

    The Telegraph dropped the ball on that Sunday supplement article. They paid for it and it is a warning to all news publications in the UK.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. MIKE says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Aw you’re just tryin to cheer me up! Thanks for the pics, wattawoman, whew… Hot in here…

    Like

    Reply
  18. stats guy says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Pundits fret about the jungle nature of Twitter, but solid defamation laws could calm people down a bit. The Covington school boys could use a little ‘mark of our regret’ from tons of leftists and their lackeys on the right

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MAGAbear says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

    I love when the fake news gets taken to the bank. Especially by a classy lady like Melania. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  20. Tiffthis says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Lovely pics. Happy she got that apology 👍🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. dayallaxeded says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:28 am

    Libel law is much more favorable to victims in UK. They were feeling the pain of passing large bricks until they could get the retraction and apology out.

    Like

    Reply
  22. TMonroe says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:31 am

    They couldn’t get it right the first time even with all five eyes open…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:43 am

    What a relief. Some measure of justice.
    Love our lovely (inside and out) FLOTUS!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Genie says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:45 am

    Too bad CNN did not have a camera crew waiting outside the Telegraph’s office to report this.

    Like

    Reply
  25. treehouseron says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:47 am

    She did this once before, back during the campaign but I can’t remember who it was against. She slapped a huge libel lawsuit on them, they paid a settlement and printed a retraction but the details escape me.

    Like

    Reply
  26. emeraldcoaster says:
    January 26, 2019 at 2:08 am

    “As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay…” Gotta hand it to the Brits, they sound so much smoother when eating crow.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s