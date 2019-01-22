McConnell and Schumer Strike Deal For Senate Votes on Funding….

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have come to a UniParty agreement to advance two simultaneous bills to end the government shutdown.
The first bill contains the Trump priority agenda; the second bill contains the Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell priority agenda. The senate will get to vote on both bills individually. It is possible, perhaps likely, both will fail. However, watch the defectors. If history is a guide, any defectors will come from the GOPe side of the equation.
(Washington DC) […] The first vote will be on President Trump‘s proposal to to reopen the government, provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall and extend legal protections to some immigrants for three years. If that fails, the Senate would then vote on a three-week continuing resolution (CR).
There is no guarantee that either bill can get the votes to pass and break the months-long stalemate that has closed roughly a quarter of the government. But the deal between McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is the first glimmer of progress after weeks of entrenched back-and-forth.
Schumer thanked McConnell after he set up the votes and pointed to the Democratic proposal as a way out of the funding fight.
“We have a second amendment that could break us out of the morass we are in. …For the first time, we will get a vote on whether to open the government without any decision one way or the other on border security,” Schumer said. (more)
Looks like gubmint shutdowns will be the tools of the Demosocialists until eternity or totalitarian control.
Been doing it since 2010 – playing CR or shutdown roulette.
Ryan and McConnell made pretty much zero effort to end the scam and return regular budget order to Congress.
Way before 2010. Unless Republicans do what Democrats want, gov is shut down and press always blame Republicans. Thats how Democratic Totalitarianism works. People think they have a voice but their vote and voice only counts if they vote Democrat. Brits get the same choice as Brexit proves.
All this is Ryan’s fault. He was a perfect mole for the Democrats. A tool. It is hard to accept that our choice in 2012 was between Democrat Obama and Democrat Romney-Ryan. My guess ia until VAGPDJT came along 2016 was supposed to be the same nonchoice. Democrat Clinton or Democrat Bush. They have been pulling this same crap on us since 1988. Reagan was supposed go be the last Republican president. We just werent supposed to know it.
Look, Ryan didn’t get his way. His dream was always pushing Grandma off the cliff. Trump refused to touch Social Security, just like you promised. I’ve never seen a situation where the Speaker of the House basically takes his ball and goes home nine months before the election. The House of Representatives was basically null and void for most of 2018 because of that prick.
I wish we could make people like him pay and pay good. I don’t mean violence, but something hurtful that lasted for a long time. A brand of the male genitalia on his forehead maybe. Yes that would work.
McConnell was and continues to be Ryan or vise-versa as both ideas of a breakthrough are a scam allowing the swamp puppets to believe neither are exposed to being paid for employees against the American folks. Hope me wrong! Waiting.
That picture of McConnell and Schumer says it all. Bi-partisan leftist lowlifes.
McConnell is saying to Schumer: How can I betray my side of the aisle without looking like I’m betraying my side of the aisle?
And Schumer is saying: Don’t worry, Tom Donohue and I have a plan, and it’ll work real well, just like it always does.
Another round of bread and circus to cover up the fact that we got another CR with big fat overspending that republicans can hide behind.
Politutes on Parade. As per usual.
If anyone has any 64D chess fantasies about how this is actually good news, fill me in. Fantasy seems to all there is to cling to in this one.
OMG, you are so clever. I wish YOU were president because you would be able to defeat the Chinese, NORKS. Democrats, Republicans., Chamber of Commerce, Unions, and the News Media. Is there anything else you may add to make yourself look good at the expense of others? Why snipe people on the same side, like a freshman for the Bronx. Your comment is self serving and disgusting. Otherwise I agree -100%
The GOP Senate has earned our distrust. They clearly aren’t looking out for our best interest.
Your snarkiness is rather unbecoming. You should avoid it.
Maybe they are a bit crabby ? /s
Good one 🙂
We should probably wait and see how it shakes out.
It looks like more fake news: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/22/mcconnell-shoots-down-report-senate-leaders-struck-deal-to-end-shutdown-without-wall/
LG convinced POTUS that he could deliver 7 Dem votes on his bill. We will see if he can.
Pardon my ignorance, but who is LG? 7 votes would be cool, but who are they?
Oh, Lindsey Graham. If he delivers 7 votes there will be some payback somewhere; that’s how it works. Wonder what the payback is.
I was wondering the same thing myself.
Lindsey Graham. It’s his ‘bridge act’ that POTUS proposed as a compromise. LG won’t name them but evidently he convinced POTUS they were there. Of course Schumer will do all he can to hold onto them.
Here’s my list of possible converts. Tell me which ones are ridiculous. I”m including the two New Mexico democrats due to the huge problem in the area. and Kyrsten Sinema. If by some stroke of luck he was able to get these votes, it would cause enormous pressure on the House.
Kyrsten Sinema (D)
Doug Jones (D)
Jon Tester (D)
Martin Heinrich (D)
Tom Udall (D)
Joe Manchin (D)
Bob Casey Jr. (D)
Angus King (I)
Heinrich and Udall are big leftists they even voted against the “dem compromise” last year aka amnesty since it had wall funding. I could see Casey crossing over but I doubt it as he’s not up for re-election for a while. Tester is also a total swamp creature screwed up Dr. Ronny jackson’s nomination for no reason but still there’s a chance he crosses over as MT won’t be happy with him. King’s only under consideration as Collin’s may pressure him as they know each other quite well.
Shaheen and Peters are up for reelection in 2020 in very close states so they may bend the knee.
Conservatives seem to have post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by numerous seemingly convincing news articles. At this point in time, I wait 24 hours before I rant.
These spending bills have tons of money going to other countries! Why can’t President Trump slice off amounts from those and make it public knowledge? So tired of these spending bills being kept quite about what is really in them!
Even Presidents have to follow the law (at least republican ones do). Money can only be spent on what it was appropriated for. By law.
With an actual budget or appropriations bill. These CR’s are a different animal. That is how Obama got away with rolling some money around. In Trump’s first year, Congress put specific language in the CR that prohibited Trump from doing the same.
Then I’m sure this bill will have the same kind of language.
But why can’t we just make billions go missing, like they do under Dem administrations, and funnel it to our friends? /s
Yeah, Nancy is going to give Trump line item veto powers any second now.
How did obummer send 150 billion to iran? Where in our budget did he find that? Let us tap that same source for our wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that was Iranian assets that were frozen by the sanctions. Returned to Iran as part of Obama’s deal.
Yup. BUT, Obummer transferred $, without appropriations, to make the payments to Insurance companies, as a part of Obummercare. Potus stopped such payments, IIRC.
I think you meant to say Obama violated his own sanctions on Iran and laundered money to deliver the pallets of cash in several currencies.
Well all we can do is pray my friends that POTUS has the strength to continue to stand up for us and build that wall.
The shutdown has lasted over 30 days. Time for a selective reduction in force.
Sorry that is not an option. People thought is was, but this type of shutdown does not count. I wish it did!
If he is faced with the CR, sign it and simultaneously declare a SoE. “Didn’t WANT to do it, but Congress’s intrangigence has forced my hand.
It REALLY IS a National Security and Humanitarian crises, and people are dieing while Congress dithers, so I am Declaring, and having military start building Wall.
And, in 3 weeks I STILL won’t sign legislation without 5.7 billion wall funding, nor another C.R.”
With all due respect Dutch, POTUS cannot at this point sign any bill without wall funding. Pelosi has declared all-out war. She is determined to do to 45 what they did to 41 when he was forced to back down on his signature campaign pledge “No new taxes”. It cost 41 re-election and, imnsho, it will cost 45 the same. POTUS either keeps his pledge now, or he is toast in ’20.
I no longer support any compromise with Democrats. They have chosen this as a climactic moral battle for America and I agree with that. You do not meet evil half way. Half way to evil is still evil. This has become a zero sum game. Evil must lose and we must win. Period. No surrender. No truce. No quarter. Bring the world down on their wicked heads. They have earned it.
I don’t understand why the coast guard, secret service and the air traffic controllers are considered non-essential. But something has to give.
They are essential, that is why they still have to report for work whether they get paid or not. That’s the only difference between the essential and nonessential people.
Ok, Thanks. Private business could never ever say report to work but we won’t pay you. They should be funded unless they are a position that can be furloughed.
I totally agree keep it shut down.
K4–I am 83 years old and have been watching the gutless Repubs do this for over 60 years. When the Rs are in power all we hear from the dims is compromise, but when the dims are in power it is “we won you lost”. It has sickened me all my adult life. Llyin Ryan and the Turtle have been the worst. The Turtle is still doing it. With mcshame, snowflake gone he will team up with Mittens and a few other rinos. The whole place needs to be cleaned out once and for all.
I hear you @OldMan! I am disgusted with every member of the UNiparty and, unfortunately, that would be every one of them.
First clue was when the Republicans steadfastly refused to support their own president. President Trump can’t even make recess appointments. How blatant can they be?
Then the House intentionally threw their majority to the DemonRats in the midterms. They are so disgustingly transparent.
Get em OUT!
Tom Brokaw said on “Morning Joe” that Democrats are just as much to blame as Republicans for the shutdown. He said all the Democrats are doing is saying, “Nay, Nay, Nay’, and the the young people are having pep rallies in the hall.
I agree k. Schumer, Pelozi showed their true colors and it’s NOT red/white/blue colors.
This is just another Uniparty dance – neither one of these bills will get signed by the President – both of these fools should pack their bags – I am tired of the American people getting the shaft from these globalist goons – it is high time they paid for their high crimes and malfeasance!
LOCK THEM BOTH UP – along with half of the Senate and House persons – cannot call them representatives since they represent no one but, themselves!
Screaming in my purse – I am ok now – Thanks!
ha, ha, ha, I choked on my water reading this. Ha.
* Giggle * It works, mom – calms me right down – it does – 🙂
…damn, someone gets it. Thank you, duchess.
* Smile *
Yep, just another thrilling episode of Shutdown Theater!
The New CNN Drama – playing daily – on a TV near you – even in the airports – lol
The first bill is exactly what POTUS proposed. He will sign it if passed by both chambers. He will not sign the CR.
Chances are it will fail – Uniparty Antics, lemmus – especially, if 60 votes are needed – to pass – cannot trust the Uniparty – imho
I skimmed through the comments: has anyone seen this?
There was no deal…ever? Or there is no deal…now? 😉
Maybe they have been getting lots of calls.. let hope this is true.
The ‘deal’ was for two votes.
The first is POTUS’ proposal. The Dems will likely defeat it although LG has said he has 7 Dem votes for it. If it passes, it has to go to the House where it would need 23 Dem votes.
The 2nd is a 3 week CR with no wall. The pubbies will likely defeat it. POTUS will not sign it if they do.
Odds are very high that there will be no end to the shutdown.
Imagine if Graham in the senate and Jordan/Meadows/Nunes in the house managed to flip just enough new and frustrated Dems without telling anyone.
Then McConnell cooks up a scheme with Schumer, but McConnellmis wise to the flipped Dems.
Would that be a perfect trap. The voted come up in the house and by golly President Trumps wall is funded. Pelosi screams and faints. McConnell hold the votes and once again, the Presidents bill is passed. Schumer and Pelosi are carried off to the nut farm.
Yaaaaaawn, OMG, I must have been dreaming.
no just don’t sign anything and do an SoE now, then declas all papers immediately with no redactions, and start arrests
LikeLiked by 2 people
Times like this sure make me miss the line item veto power the President had. I’m sure there is some serious “democrat pork” in that document. It is disgusting not only of the waste but the governments ability to hide the waste from the American people.
Only Clinton ever had it and it was quickly overturned by SCOTUS.
Trump will never cave on the wall….. the congress creatures are trivial as compared to negotiations with China, SA, Mexico, Turkey ect….
The favorability ratings for Trump have soared among Latino voters (51%) in the Marist polls, and the ABC polls show unfavorability shrinking while favorability gaining, now up to 42% (from 37%).
Anyone with an IQ above room temperature knows that we need a wall and a multifaceted system of border security. Mexico is a drug culture country and isn’t our friend.
We need so stop letting the third world trash pour into our country decade after decade.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/mexico-murder-rate-breaks-record-with-more-than-33000-cases-opened-in-2018-statistics-show
They can vote all they want doesn’t mean our President will sign it. I hope he vetoes the hell out of it if it doesn’t contain funding for the wall.
72 hour rule is in effect. Don’t forget the Covington Kids!! The first blast of news is always wrong lately.
I somehow think McConnell knows both bills will fail which would be the ideal result. I dislike him for a lot of reasons but McConnell does have admirable qualities. He wins a lot and he doesn’t cave under pressure. That means whichever outcome develops is no accident as he would not cave unless he was confident in the outcome. I will be surprised if he hands a win to the Dems. It would be a very bold move on his part and I don’t see how conservative media can spin it to give him any cover.
Agreed. He is a master tactician. Let’s let this play out.
As SD noted, we should watch for RINO defections. However, if they can’t swing the vote against the President, they will remain “in the shadows,” and continue their passive-aggressive resistance.
The President is all-in on the wall as he has never been before, IMO. He won’t back-down, and I believe he will veto either or both of the two bills if they pass and the content demands his capitulation.
Trump bill does not pass but Schumer bill does. What then? Trump vetos and now he’s the bad guy keeping the shutdown.
Ace move by McConnell. /s
I’d say neither bill gets 60 votes.
….but Trump bills has a much better chance.
..Trump’s bill….
Pretty sure Chuck meant a second bill, not a 2nd amendment solution to the “morass”. However, if he really meant a 2nd amendment solution, I like our side’s chances😉
I think they are technically voting on amendments to be added to an existing bill, not a standalone bill. That’s why he said amendment.
Thank you Mitch. /s
McConnel wont put up his own bill to have it fail. The GOP bill will pass.
Question is how many GOP senators vote for Schumer bill also.
agree…think several Dimms come over…but once 45’s bill goes through, no need for 2nd bill…if any RINOs and Nevertrumpers defect, shows that they are fools…
Passage of the first would negate the 2nd.
I think 45’s Compromise Bill gets passed with 56 to 57 votes…$5.7 billion is a drop in the bucket for Border security…
Thought it had to have 60 votes to pass in Senate?? Is McConnell going Nuclear?
nope…if report real…the plan is two votes…first 45 Compromise then Schumer CR…
The President did the right thing and offered a compromise, which was spat upon. Let it ferment.
McConnell on the radio … three more years of “DACA”
The GOP has got to go.
This is fake news. Don’t believe it.
I vote veto them both. None of it is in good faith, and the President should say as much.
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/pressreleases?ID=F0ECB8A0-EBE6-467D-8D0B-64E8DFA7B186
January 22, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the following remarks on the Senate floor regarding Democrat obstruction and the President’s plan to re-open the closed portions of the federal government, fund border security and address additional immigration measures:
“Here’s what happened this weekend with respect to the continuing disagreement over funding the government. Two things happened over the weekend…
“On Saturday, the Senate was in session, and members of both parties came here to the floor to speak about the urgent need for a bipartisan compromise to re-open the federal government.
“For the sake of federal workers who need certainty and for the sake of the American people who need their nation’s government fully online.
“Also on Saturday, President Trump rolled out a bold, comprehensive offer to do just that. It would break through this stalemate that would re-open government swiftly and deliver on a number of other policy priorities that are seen as crucial on both sides of the aisle. So that’s where we are on day 32 of this partial government shutdown. That’s where we are as this new week begins.
“We’ve heard members of Congress on all sides demanding a resolution to this impasse and a plan to quickly restore full funding to the federal government… and we now have a plan from the President that would do exactly that, and quickly — while incorporating both the bipartisan work of the Appropriations Committee and bipartisan proposals on current immigration issues.
“The opportunity to end all of this is staring us in the face. That’s why we will vote on this legislation on the Senate floor this week. All that needs to happen is Democrats agree it is time to put the country ahead of politics, take ‘yes’ for an answer, and vote to put this standoff behind us.
“To be clear, the proposal outlined by the President that we’ll consider here in the Senate is the only proposal currently before us that can be signed by the President and immediately reopen the government.
“First and foremost, it’s the only proposal that would reopen the government fully and immediately. But it’s not merely a continuing resolution. It wouldn’t kick the can down the road. Instead, it would fulfill the Congress’ responsibilities — without footnotes, without caveats, without hitting snooze. This measure would wrap up last year’s historic progress on appropriations. It would pass all seven remaining regular-order funding bills and deliver supplemental funding for disaster recovery.
“Importantly, it’s also the only proposal that would deliver a comprehensive investment in our nation’s border security. To be clear, that’s comprehensive by the standards of Border Patrol experts, the men and women on the ground.
“The bill would provide funding for each of the CBP’s top ten priority investments for border security, including a substantial investment in enhanced surveillance technologies, funding for the recruitment and training of 750 new Border Patrol agents… and $5.7 billion for the construction of a physical barrier along the highest-priority areas of the southern border.
“In addition to these measures — similar to ones that earned strong bipartisan support in the past — the legislation would take significant steps to modify certain areas of immigration policy. For example, it would grant three-year lawful status for certain currently-enrolled DACA recipients and individuals under TPS. These are areas where Congressional Democrats have expressed vocal interest.
“Now they are included in a comprehensive proposal to open the government, fulfill our promise to federal employees, and address the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. It’s a proposal that the President will support. As I have stated consistently over the past month, that fact will earn it consideration here in the Senate.
“A fully reopened federal government. Certainty and stability for federal employees once again. The bipartisan appropriations legislation this body worked out together. The full investment in border security that the experts on the ground say they need. And changes to our immigration policies that are similar to ones Democrats have themselves been fighting for.
“To reject this proposal, Democrats would have to prioritize political combat with the President ahead of federal workers, ahead of DACA recipients, ahead of border security, and ahead of stable and predictable government funding. Is that really a price that Democrats want to pay to prolong this episode, which they say they want to be over and done with?
“Is their plan truly to throw federal workers, DACA recipients, Customs and Border Patrol, and indeed all Americans under the bus just to extend this run of political theater? So they can look like champions of the so-called ‘Resistance’?
“Well, that’s what some leading Democrats tried to assert right out of the gate, before they’d even really studied the President’s new proposal. Speaker Pelosi came out right away and tried to rally her troops. She immediately described the President’s proposals as ‘unacceptable.’
“That’s not exactly surprising, considering that just a few weeks ago, the Speaker went way out on a limb and declared that physical border security is on its face, quote, ‘an immorality.’ But not every Democrat seems to see it that way. And how could they. One Democrat from the state of Washington admitted, quote, ‘the wall is not in itself a bad idea… it’s been done.’ Another from Illinois asserted, quote, ‘If we have a partial wall, if we have fencing, if we have technology used to keep our border safe, all of that is fine.’ And one of the Speaker’s fellow members of the California delegation said, quote, ‘We will support border security… all of its elements including fences.’ This is just a small sampling of House Democrats’ actual views about the merits of border security. These quotations don’t even begin to touch all of Democrats’ demands that we reopen government right away…and their past calls to bring more certainty to the individuals affected by DACA and TPS.
“So on one side of the scale we have all of my Democratic colleagues’ declarations that we must reopen the rest of the federal government and get federal workers their paychecks…We have their statements and past votes that show they believe securing our border with some physical barriers is a good thing…And we have their stated desire to help out a number of individuals with a more certain immigration status.
“That’s one side of the scale. All that’s on the other side is the far left’s political animus for the occupant of the White House. It is high time to get serious. Even the Washington Post’s editorial board, which is no fan of the President and does not support every piece of his compromise proposal, had this to say about Democrats’ outright refusal to negotiate: ‘To refuse even to talk until the government reopens does no favors to sidelined federal workers and contractors… a measure of statesmanship for a member of Congress now is the ability to accept some disappointments, and shrug off the inevitable attacks from purists, if it means rescuing the lives of thousands of deserving people living among us.’
“If even the Washington Post believes my friends the Democratic leaders’ total refusal to negotiate has grown very stale, you have to believe many of their own members must be starting to feel the same way.
“The President has made a comprehensive and bipartisan offer that would accomplish everything Democrats have said needs to be accomplished right now. It’s a strong proposal. It’s the only thing on the table. And later this week, we will vote on it.”
And Hollyork muddles the Shutdown issue. Tonight ‘Inside Edition’ ran a piece on how some Federal employees (sorry, can’t bring myself to say ‘workers’) in Las Vegas are pawning things to make ends meet. One of the items the pawn broker showed as pawned was a brand new $1500 pair of Louis Vuitton boots. I’m wondering why, if a Federal employee can afford $1500 name brand boots, s/he’s not put enough $$$ away – as s/he’s been told to, for circumstances such as the frequent shutdowns?
Yes, I realize s/he may have been given them as a gift, my married boss did that with his girlfriend, but then one would wonder what a civil servant would do to rate a $1500 set of top-shelf Doc Martens?
Prior to voting on either bill (wall bill & no wall bill), there will be two preliminary votes on Thursday.
Both preliminary votes are intended to limit debates (simple majority wins) on both the wall bill and the no wall bill. Both these preliminary votes require a 60 vote super majority to pass. Shumer is all in here and I’m thinking both these test votes will pass.
If they do,my gut tells me the wall bill wins.
https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/senate-sets-thursday-test-votes-ending-shutdown-no-deal-sight
Both Bills will fail. Schumer bill will be supported by less.
Two thoughts.
1). Where’s Lindsey Graham? He was all over this at first, now strangely quiet. What’s he up to?
2). Could this be a good reason to reorganize the executive branch? Not just do a RIF, but actually reorganize departments? If TSA agents call out sick, maybe close that part of DHS and do it via contract services. Or break up DHS, move parts around. I know there was all that talk of RIFs, but Trump is a builder and a businessman. I would think reorganizing the structure of the executive branch would be a natural inclination for him.
Graham apparently went to Turkey to kiss a little behind.
Remember the drill. If you see a story in the liberal media, wait three days for the retraction before getting worked up.
Trump will veto any bill not containing wall funding and will likely declare a national emergency and order the US Army Corps of Engineers to install it.
He has traded funding for amnesty.
Apparently the proposed Bill that contains the $5B border funding also includes a clause that none of it can be used to build any of the prototype structures. Only currently in-service designs can be used. In essence, the money would be wasted and the border still won’t be secured.
Who knows what all is in that 1,301 page bill?
The invasion needs to stop.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-art-of-killing-a-deal-or-the-central-american-minors-protection-act-of-2019
Just say NO
Stupid Party.
Pelosi won’t pass the GOP bill.
And if GOP passes the 3 week bill, they cave when they lose all leverage.
Question: does Schumer bill only get a vote if GOP bill fails?
