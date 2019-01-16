Leaked Transcript #4 – George Papadopoulos Witness Testimony Leaked to Epoch Times…

Posted on January 16, 2019 by

Another day, another leaked congressional transcript.  This time George Papadopoulos.

(You Can Read Here)

Once again the actual transcript is not released, only the Epoch Times authors’ interpretations of the content of the leaked transcript. *Note* the author, Ivan Pentchoukov, does not reveal the name of the “alleged spy”.

Previous leaked transcripts from:

  1. Lisa Page
  2. Andrew McCabe
  3. Bruce Ohr

Three congressional committees have requested the release of witness transcripts.  HPSCI via Devin Nunes (September 2018); and the joint House Judiciary/Oversight committee (December 2018).  Congressional allies of President Trump (Nunes, Jordan, Meadows and Collins) are being blocked by DOJ/FBI officials within the current administration. So each side in the DOJ/FBI corruption story is currently leaking to advance their interests.

 

73 Responses to Leaked Transcript #4 – George Papadopoulos Witness Testimony Leaked to Epoch Times…

  1. Mo says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    FUBAR Argh!

    Reply
  2. amwick says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Am I the only one confused? I keep wondering why, just as much as who.

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      I guess it’s basically damage control, but still, SMH.

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      That Epoch Times article about Papadopoulos is maybe one of the most disjointed stories re. the Muh Russia scandal that I’ve read. Far too much vagueness and conjecture mixed with partial quotes from his testimony before Congress.

      This leak was obviously done to confuse. For now I’m ignoring it.

      Reply
  3. Mo says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Epoch Times is no better than the New York Slimes

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      The Epoch Times in my judgement is a very good site. They’ve been all over SpyGate.

      Reply
      • Mo says:
        January 16, 2019 at 4:50 pm

        They should link the transcript otherwise it’s opinion

        Liked by 1 person

        • chojun says:
          January 16, 2019 at 4:56 pm

          I agree. The fact that this is being provided without the transcript suggests to me that possibly House Republicans are leaking this because they’re being prevented from releasing the transcript by the Democrats.

          Without the transcripts it becomes a political issue instead of a factual one which is I think Sundance’s point of contention with the situation.

          Sunlight however is toxic to all these bad actors and so ultimately this is serving justice but is doing so in a less-effective way.

          Reply
          • GenEarly says:
            January 16, 2019 at 5:06 pm

            President Trump promised a Declassification in September of 2018???? Why is he dragging his feet???? Where are the indictments of the Crooked Clintoon and Obama sycophant Traitors??? Are we going to Restore the Rule of Law or Not???

            Reply
            • G. Alistar says:
              January 16, 2019 at 5:25 pm

              Leverage..probably aimed at Mueller (team not individual) and DOJ/FBI dirty cops both fired ones (Comey, McCabe, Strozk, etc.) as well as some swamp people still wielding significant power, particularly with influencing political cabals. I.e., Senate Intel committee, gang of eight, congressman Schiff and everyone associated with him, etc.

              Reply
          • GB Bari says:
            January 16, 2019 at 5:17 pm

            We have very little evidence here to ascertain if “this is serving justice” or if it’s serving someone’s political interests. I agree with Sundance.

            Liked by 1 person

  4. L4grasshopper says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    So why didn’t the Epoch Times state the supposed spy’s name that Papa revealed?

    Liked by 1 person

  5. givingconniptions says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Fail too see the point of the leaks so far.

    Especially if your not even going to bother leaking the best part of who actually was the spy……

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Golden Advice says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    This is what happens when corrupticrats are not help accountable and feel free to leak without consequence.

    Those of us who have upheld our oath to our country get slapped in the face daily.

    It’s infuriating!

    Reply
  7. Doug says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Leak away!!
    It’s like “stealing” food from someone who’s trying to starve you.

    Reply
  8. PS says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    No Crap. Papadopoulos has stated that he tried to work with Professor Joseph Misfud while he was an employee of the Trump campaign, and all signs afterwards point that Misfud was actually an FBI or CIA intelligence asset.

    It can be true that PapaD said the name of the “alleged spy” in the context of not knowing that he was an “alleged spy”. To start an investigation of Trump over this is absolutely worthless.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. D says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    One day there might be a president brave enough to shatter these institutions into 1000 pieces.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Stop being an idiot. PDJT never wanted to go after Clinton or company but it wasn’t because of a lack of bravery. It is because he hoped to avoid the circus that idiots create (as we have seen for the last 2 years) so he could focus on MAGANOMICS, the judiciary, getting us out of mid-Eastern wars, protecting our borders, etc.

      So get a clue before posting. Please and thank you.

      Reply
      • D says:
        January 16, 2019 at 5:04 pm

        I hope you teach your kids to be a little more respectful than your parents taught you (Clearly they failed). You dont know hpw the game works buddy, youre just like every other RINO. You think its about polite politics. This is kill or be killed. And Trump didnt act so now hes got the full DOJ spying on him. Like i said one day there will be a president brave enough to tackle these corrupt institutions. Good bless you.

        Like

        • Albertus Magnus says:
          January 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

          Polite? I said please and thank you. Which is more respect than that BS deserved, sir.

          Liked by 3 people

        • Co says:
          January 16, 2019 at 5:27 pm

          D why not throw a name out that you think COULD be Brave enough (your words) You know you want to throw out a name why not do it?

          Like

        • Chip Doctor says:
          January 16, 2019 at 5:27 pm

          D, I should just probably let this go, but I can’t let attacking our President’s bravery go unanswered. He is the ONLY man that could get up everyday, and not only face demonically evil adversaries from every side, but kick ass in the process. He works tirelessly on four hours of sleep. In spite of being ravaged by satanic forces, he has done great things for our country. And he is just getting started.

          If you want to question his decisions or policies, go ahead. You show your ignorance by calling him a coward. Feel free to keep coming back, but take some time to memorize the following from James.

          19 Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.

          Liked by 1 person

        • TarsTarkas says:
          January 16, 2019 at 5:52 pm

          D, he’s always had the DOJ spying on him, ever since he went down the escalator. Maybe even before. As Sundance has said repeatedly, Trump’s priorities are not those of many who post on this site. Right after the election he told HRC that despite campaign rhetoric he wasn’t interested in putting her behind bars. Why? Because it would interfere with MAGA. That’s his priority, not a political fight. The Swamp wants him to get down and dirty with them because MAGA is threatening their power and income. Trump ignoring or not retaliating for the attacks on him may not suit many who post here, but he’s the one who is POTUS, he is in charge, he knows what he wants to get done. As for bravery, he didn’t need to run for office, he could have golf-carted into the sunset with his billions and his beautiful wife and children. He chose not to for the sake of the country, knowing what sort of s**t he would get for it.

          Like

    • screwauger says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      No disrespect intended but your last few posts come across to many here as : Eeyore(ish)
      Pretty dark and defeatist and generally “sky is falling” type sentiments. The Day you speak of has 6 more years of potential, you’ve apparently made this (time frame) the hill you chose to die on. I would respectfully call it Battered Conservative Syndrome. Best of luck and if you have a mind to, call your congress critters!!

      Like

  10. Robster says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    The fourth warning shot across the bow of SS Mueller. We know who you all are, we know what you all did, we know how you did it.

    Now please be a good boy and write a friendly report.

    Liked by 2 people

    • G. Alistar says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:32 pm

      And/or Mr. Rosenstein, Mr. Wray, Mr. Whitaker and Mr. Barr…..you guys are all watching ain’t you? If you wanna preserve the reputation of your institutions……play nice and let me get back to Chinese tariffs issues, building the economy, securing the border and other affairs of state.

      Like

  11. chojun says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I have a theory that is emerging in my mind after reading this article.

    I have always wondered why George PapaD would lie to the FBI about whether he was at the time involved in the Trump campaign.

    I am actually wondering if he lied to the FBI because Mueller was limited in his investigation to looking at Trump Campaign collusion only. I think it was an attempt to get out from under Mueller’s thumb. It was an understandable strategy, but ultimately a foolish one since he didn’t do anything wrong in the first place.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Derangement Syndrome says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Anybody else get the feeling that ole Oleg Deripaska is US intelligence asset? In other words, a double agent?

    The entire Iran/Bob Levinson story. Where Oleg was willing to pay 25 mil of his own money to free the guy? WHAT???

    The fact that Mulehead goes full bore after Manafort, who supposedly stole money from Deripaska, and successfully ruins him.

    The fact that the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele, worked for Oleg.

    The fact that Waldman worked for Oleg, and is in contact with Warner and the Senate intel committee.

    The fact that Peter Strozk was able to speak with Oleg about Manafort with relative ease.

    Am I missing anything else? Deripaska seems to maybe be a double agent, or a US intel asset for sure. Bizarre stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

    • madeline says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:05 pm

      So…Mueller works for Deripaska?

      Like

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      “The entire Iran/Bob Levinson story. Where Oleg was willing to pay 25 mil of his own money to free the guy? WHAT???”

      “In 2009, when Robert Mueller was running the FBI, the agency asked Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent – Robert Levinson, who was kidnapped in 2007 while working on a 2007 CIA contract in Iran. This in and of itself is more than a bit strange.

      Deripaska agreed, however the Obama State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, scuttled a last-minute deal with Iran before Levinson could be released. He hasn’t been heard from since.

      FBI agents courted Deripaska in 2009 in a series of secret hotel meetings in Paris; Vienna; Budapest, Hungary, and Washington. Agents persuaded the aluminum industry magnate to underwrite the mission. The Russian billionaire insisted the operation neither involve nor harm his homeland. -The Hill”

      http://theduran.com/russian-oligarch-admits-to-collusion-with-robert-muellers-fbi/

      FBI Mueller asked Deripaska tp bankroll the Levinson operation/
      Right there is your RUSSIA,COLLUSION.

      btw/Agree Deripaska does seem like a double agent.

      Like

  13. WSB says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    And then…they don’t reveal the name. Looks more like the criminals need to corroborate stories.

    Like

  14. KentR says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    The leaking will stop when all the documents are declassified and made public with no redactions. Until then, this sh!tshow.

    Liked by 3 people

    • Anonymous says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      Months old hour long interview.

      If you think there is a relevant part, give us the specific time. And make a logical comment, even a speculation. But not just a random link. Not just links to old stories.

      Like

  16. Latina says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Dragon Fisa?

    Like

    • G. Alistar says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Dragon FISA was against the President elect and later, POTUS but I’m guessing. Why else would it be such a hush, hush topic. It’s also great leverage for later.

      Like

  17. Mormon Insider says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    So was Carter Page the spy?

    Like

  18. MikeN says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    This means the Mueller team lied in its sentencing memo.

    Calling Mifsud a nobody-
    “statements substantially hindered investigators’ ability to effectively question the Professor…two weeks later”
    But 4 days after interview, they asked George to wear wire on Professor.

    Like

  19. Mike says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Below was posted last August on CTH. According to WIKILEAKS Tawil was CIA.

    “UPDATE: Since initially posting the set-up for the July, 2017, FBI sting operation against George Papadopoulos a few more important research details have surfaced. Charles Tawil, the guy who reached out to Papadopoulos in Greece; and who ultimately gave Papadopoulos $10,000 in cash; was a previous intelligence asset of the CIA and FBI. SEE WIKILEAKS Cables (circa 2006): Paragraph #8, note:

    “These undisclosed sources told Zuma that American citizens (not connected with the U.S. Government) were involved. This in part, coincides with another Embassy contact, Charles Tawil (protect), who told our Economic Counselor on November 29 that Zuma had received information from the mother of the King of Swaziland about CIA attempts to kill Zuma using poisoned clothes from the FBI” (link)

    Who was the FBI Director in 2006? Why, Robert Mueller of course.”

    Liked by 1 person

    • Mike says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      Charles Tawil is the guy who gave Papa the $10,000 cash in Greece. Papa leaves the money in Greece, returns to the US to be arrested by the FBI, who Papa says are looking for the cash in Papa’s briefcase.

      Like

  20. Merkin Muffy says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Does anyone know who is leaking and why?

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Green Gas says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    the leaks are limited or partial hangouts both sides are so filthy that they’re throwing cans of crap against the wall just to see what stinks , it’s not as easy as it sounds ,you have to throw the open can of crap at the wall without getting any of it on you .

    Like

    • WES says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:25 pm

      Green Gas: Is there really gas that is green! lol!

      Yeah, both sides are throwing their lies against the wall to see which lies stick!

      Like

  22. GSparrow says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    The Dems and their MSM operatives devious tactic is (as usual) to produce as many diversions from the “Border Crisis” as possible by releasing useless or damaging “innuendo” leaks into the MSM news, cancel the State of the Union Address, spew countless unproven allegations against Trump and even threaten pending indictments and on and on with any other non-border story as possible.

    Their tactic seems to be working on some Conservative sites although a scan of some indicate that a few sites are still including an occasional article about the border to keep up appearances that they still consider the border fiasco an actual “crisis” that must be won.

    Despite the apparent waning of supportive articles about the border fight by some Trump supporters, PDJT still doggedly mentions it every day. But Anne Coulter is threatening one man Trump that he is “Dead in the Water’ if He Doesn’t Build the Border Wall.”

    Like

  23. May15thProphecy says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    I surprised at the great people here at CTH seem to be ignorant as to the “who” and “why” of this matter, therefore I will remind you WHO THE SPY IS as the May 15th Prophecy pointed out with 100% Accuracy see https://515loupe.wordpress.com/2018/08/19/515-loupe-08-18-18/

    Like

  24. Merkin Muffy says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    OK, just read the article. Very fishy… The leaks don’t reveal very much. Is the FBI leaking this to set someone up, possibly in retaliation for leak investigations into McCabe, Baker, and Comey? Be very careful here!

    Like

  26. Latina says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    George P, has been very eager to testify before Congress, unlike the Swamp who were forced to and wouldn’t answer many questions.

    Like

  27. Latina says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    George Papadopoulos

    @GeorgePapa19
    Follow Follow @GeorgePapa19

    Not sure who leaked my congressional testimony, but I hope it sheds light to the American people how dangerous it was for Trump associates from 2015-2017 just doing their job in the middle of the Obama CIA/MI6 and other rogue DOJ elements trying to set everyone up and spy.
    12:37 PM – 16 Jan 2019

    Like

  28. Beigun says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Ode to Jeff Sessions

    Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions,
    Quiet as a ‘Bama Possum
    Layin’ Low by the Creek
    Lookin’ like he be Sleepin’
    Nobody knowin’ what he Doin’
    Up that IG CREEK!

    Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions
    You played with your time
    Making them think of Slumber
    While you worked the worst crime!

    Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions,
    It is time to don your Robe
    Way down South in Gitmo Bay
    You’ll run the Military Tribunals
    If “Q” has his Judgement Day!

    Now Hillary started a’shaken’
    And Obama, his eyes got wide!
    ‘Cuz that Ol’ ‘Bama Possum
    Played Judge During Skinnin’ Time!

    Like

  29. ALEX says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Papadopoulos previously described the alleged spy as a “low-level player” in the Trump campaign.

    “Congress knows who it is. And I’m sure in a report, or whatever they’re going to release, they’ll probably be releasing him as a confidential source. Because I think America deserves to know the truth,” Papadopoulos told talk-show host Dan Bongino during an interview in early November last year.

    Like

  30. spren says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Sundance, you alerted us a while ago that this was exactly what was to come. The crescendo is building, but to exactly what? I believe that you said this was all a preface to the release of the Mueller report nonsense. Is this an attempt to somehow give more weight to the nothing-burger (or berder) that he eventually releases? This stuff would be comical if the real issue wasn’t so serious.

    Sundance, thanks so much for your wisdom, prescience, and guidance. It would be very difficult for most of us to digest this media barrage without your intelligent discernment.

    Like

  31. Anonymous says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Papadapolous sure likes to speculate. I think his problem is he is just dumb.

    For instance, if he thinks the bills were marked, spend some money and have an expert do a forensic analysis. Won’t show everything (e.g. if just serial numbers listed). But it would definitely show some common methods of marking. So go spend some money and figure it out. But don’t just yap.

    Like

  32. senda72 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Previous column by Sundance details the possible Person A spy within the Trump campaign ~ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/28/spidey-senses/

    Like

  33. abdiesus says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    What I want to know is why anyone, especially here on CTH, would believe that a single word of this article is in any way true? Given the way the media operates today, the entire article could be made up of whole-cloth, and there would be no way for us to tell the difference. So, what, after all, is the value of such an article? It seems to me like a giant opportunity to waste time worrying about something that has no demonstrable validity at all.

    Like

