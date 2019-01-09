President Trump Delivers Press Remarks Upon Exit from Decepticon Lair…

Surrounded by key Decepticon leadership, Barrasso, Graham, Thune and McConnell, together with Vice-President Mike Pence – President Donald Trump tells reporters at the U.S. Capitol that Senate Republicans are “unified” as he seeks border security funding before ending the government shutdown.
.
Vice-President Mike Pence is the President of the U.S. Senate. Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) is President Pro Tempore. Senator Mitch McConnell (KY) is Senate Majority Leader. Senator John Thune (SD) is Senate Majority Whip. Senator John Barrasso (WY) is Chairman of the Republican Conference.
Note: Watch Barrasso’s eyes.
I though Grassley was President pro Tem?
POTUS, please define “open things up”…
I think he is referring to the plethora of bills The House has passed today to open various agencies piecemeal.
He means open the parts of the govt that are shut down
Trump opening things is predicated on whether the opposition will cave in. I could care less about the opposition as they are corrupt (Rinos included). The best part his strategic moves against the opposition it exposed each and every one of them. The more he keeps it shut down the more people come to realize the other side is wrong. Full speed ahead Mr. President.
Open negotiations, discussions i.e. come to the table….not the open up the government.
Didn’t Schumer say last night to open up the government and then they’ll pass Border Security Bill?
Maybe Chuckie’s stroke was caused by his pants on fire….
Mr. President…they did openly proclaim after 1/21/2017 they would resist your presidency and now tried to impeach you…I know you want population educate to know about border issue since MSM will only lie.. but as you see it is waste time( 2 yrs.) to talk with dem. socialists/commies/trockyists it is time to proclaim … NATIONAL EMERGENCY..and if they still will resist there is last option -great Chilean patriot did it in Sept. 1973.
Only on camera meetings Mr. President, American needs to see the liars and fakers
I am glad he got up and walked out-those 2 egomaniacs are crapping in their pants serves the pompous entitled jerks right.
POTUS is a builder, I think (?) he wants to build this wall with his oversight and contractors etc. and not have wasteful often inept gov core of engineers do it. That might be one reason he keeps giving the dimwits more rope to eventually give him the $$. Just a thought…
VSGPOTUS knows he could take that 5.7 bil and get twice the amount of wall that any gov contractor/core could. He would bring it in under budget and under time.
Call your congressman.
Ask a demonRat in a district that I won; a district that’s “A little bit more towards sanity”.
McConnell is looking rather pale and pasty
Yup Chuckie and Nan are willing to go down with the ship and they are going to take McConnell with them it appears.
He’s look that way for 30 years.
“The Republicans are very very united”.
Yeah sure they are.
Mitch fits right in with the other backstabbers.
Barasso’s eyes went down and to the left when the President mentioned national security. That indicates deception, right? Which means he doesn’t really believe in it.
What I noticed was when the president closed the impromptu presser, and turned to walk away, Barasso was trying to get his attention and said thank you.
When there are crowds of people walking by and Barasso is standing in front of a hyper crowd of presstitutes, he might dart his eyes this or that way.
Barasso is from Wyo. and Trump endorsed. That’s a good start. We will wait and see – and I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Paranoia will destroy-ya.
A good argument could be made that benefit of the doubt will destroy you too.
You do realize how much our communities and economies run on trust, right? Consider that are online and choose to click around, with a great deal of trust.
Benefit of the doubt is a step. Clicking around is a full-on leap. But we click away.
Actually, that means the puppet master was having a hand spasm.
Maybe Sundance will log on and post why he added the remark about Barasso’s eyes.
Otherwise, we’re eating our own, just like the nasty SJWs.
I am so frustrated with the Dim rhetoric. We have to have a multi-layered approach to stop the flow of people and drugs over our border. We have to have a physical barrier, first, then technology and border patrol.
Why do I believe we need an all-of-the- above approach? I live on a farm in an isolated rural area.
I have a gate I keep locked, which deters anyone who wants to drive down to my house unless I have invited them. I have an alarm system for anyone who thinks they can enter my house without my permission . Last, I have a gun for anyone who successfully thwarts my gate and my alarm.
I have never needed my alarm system or my gun, because my locked gate WORKS.
Do you also have large dogs? I do and I live in city limits. Very comforting to have them in the house at night.
I have small yappers, but they are excellent alarms! .38 in the night stand comes next. If my aim is off, the 20 gauge will pick up the slack!
They say CCI (CCI, that is) shot shells for the .38 shouldn’t be used for personal defense, however, I’ve seen what’s left of 1 x 6’s after being on the receiving end of them at 4 yards. Expensive for a box of ten, but in the dark it doesn’t quite matter.
e..g., https://www.sportsmansguide.com/product/index/cci-big-4-shotshell-357-magnum-38-special-81-grain-4-shot-10-rounds?a=1944284
Yes, we have two large Bull Mastiffs, and a small Rat Terrier to sound the alarm and wake up the Bull Mastiffs!
I have always been impressed with how many grown men are deathly afraid of large, growling dogs.
Last night I saw the following at a site that supposedly you’re not supposed to talk about online or something (pol).
fence (n.) early 14c., “action of defending, resistance; means of protection, fortification,” shortening of defens (see defense). The same pattern also yielded fend, fender; and obsolete fensive “defensive” (late 16c.). Spelling alternated between -c- and -s- in Middle English.
Our Lion was in the middle of a dens of thieves. Brutus I, Brutus II, Brutus III….I find it just as scary for POTUS to be in their midst than with the Ds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the Brutus Inc. find it scarier to be in the President’s midst. 😎
Hey. I didn’t see one of those Senators bitch about President Trumps assessment of the situation. Just a bunch of ” Thank you’s” to PDJT
I’d say that they were on board 1000%, and if they weren’t on board before today… they are now.
It’s all on tape.
The anti Trump people from both parties continually forget that Trump fights rather than heading over to CVS to buy Vaseline.
I, for one, President Trump, am behind you 100%. I believe there are tens of millions of us, too. Far more than the lying 95% democrat pollsters would try to have us believe.
Hang tough, we want our families safe from the illegal democrat voting predators.
The Democrat and Republican Globalists have been snockering the American people on a border wall since the DC politicians conned Reagan into granting amnesty to 3 (that is t h r e e) million illegal aliens in 1986. When I first started listening to “Special Report” YEARS ago, Charles Krauthammer was talking about how the American people don’t trust the politicians when they say they’re going to secure the border. So here we are. Round what? Two hundred? The politicians in DC are NEVER going to agree to securing the Southern Border. That’s where the corporate Globalists’ serfs come from, that’s where the Socialist Globalists’ voters come from. President Trump is the only representative of the Party of the American People. The Democrats AND Republicans could give less of a Rat’s Posterior about the people. Republicans come to half of us when they want to be elected or reelected, Democrats don’t even need to come to their half, just harvest enough votes to win.
You say “snockering,” but maybe we should use Trump’s word of choice “schlonging.”
President Trump just makes me say……………
Mitch if you think this was so important why didn;t you pass
anything when you had totally republican congress?
need 60 without Nuclear Option
He could have put it in a reconciliation bill or defense authorization bill.
Besides that, you had Ryan as Speaker and he was not about to pass anything like that if it had an actual chance in the Senate.
As it was, the Senate was screwed up even more then, with McCain defeating the bill shutting down Obolacare. Funding the Wall would have failed even more miserably and then the fault would be all with the GOP.
Politically, it’s much better for Trump to put the pressure on the Democrats by pushing this issue now, specially as most of the Government has been funded.
Have the DOJ fine Fakebook some $5.7 billion for spying on Americans and being prejudiced against conservatives. Use that money to proceed with the Southern Border perimeter enhancements. End the partial government shut down and immediately request that all federal agencies (except the DOD) voluntarily downsize by 25%.
Barrasso is creepy. WY just elected him again. He is similar to CO’s Michael Bennett in that he is from the east coast not WY and he has an east coast education as an MD. Supposed to hate Obamacare, but I think he is just deep deep into Soros pockets.
So you commented on:
– his looks
– his constituents liking him
– an outsider (isn’t Trump?)
– having a degree from the East Coast
– hating OCare but you think Soros bought him off
Can you provide something substantial to disliking this man? Otherwise, this sounds weak and petty.
Possible replacement for Mitch.
He’s a “professional” politician. 🙂
Too bad. pick a fight with someone else.
Only Trump could wade into this viper pit of both Decepticons and Demonrats and come out swinging like Indiana Jones. You really can’t make this insanity up. Boy did this Uniparty pick the wrong Patsy with Trump. This is going to unwind so hard and fast soon heads around the world will be spinning.
He’s a fighter. I love our President. He’s going to teach us all how to fight.
That’s our POTUS! 😀
Keep in mind…most of these decepticons have never “negotiated” anything. They have played pork barrel negotiations using the American Taxpayer as an ATM. I think how Trump does things is very unnerving to them because their minds aren’t wired like his. Trump knows how to truly negotiate and it is driving the Dems and decepticons into an unnerved state because it is totally outside their comprehension.
You’re absolutely correct. The Democrats MO has always been corruption, and to be forced to practice logic and reasoning are tools they don’t comprehend. They can’t negotiate when all they’ve ever known = Lies and Corruption.
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Re: the government “shutdown” …
How much longer can we survive as a nation without … NASA Climate modelers ? NOAA Temperature smoothers ? What WILL we do … what … WILL … we do?
PDJT just walked out of a meeting with Pelosi and Schumer. They tried to stiff the American people again and he wasn’t having any of it. Time for our voices to get WAY louder.
The president is counting on our full and active support right now to beat down these Marxists.
Now’s the time. Pick up a phone, send an email, flood social media with support for our President.
Trumps Base (our base) isn’t enough to pull this off, we really need about 10% of the moderate’s to come over to make this wall happen. (that’s really the problem and the Comicrats know it well) That’s what the whole TV thing was about, trying to grab more support. Doubt many people in the middle care to busy on cell phones.
Related – Neil Cavuto has his big boy pants on this afternoon. He’s sparring with Chris Van Hollen, (Loser – MD) about the wall, barrier, whatever. I’m surprised to see Neil acting all grown up. And he’s getting Van Hollen to blabber stupid talking points (ex: “Our experts about walls say…”) that can and will be used against him. I had forgotten what a chump Van Hollen is. The more the media shows dem losers like this, the more the dems will become losers. Bigly.
We all better pray our President is not harmed by the lying Dems.
The dems are all really good at making up stories about this President but Hoyer should be ashamed of himself, Today again the President Tried to do what he thought might help the dems to get the money for his wall and Guess what The dems lied again about what he did in he meeting and The Repubs had to correct the misinformation Time for the press to be invited back in and time for people to call Hoyer’s office and Tell that slug to stop lying
Nancy and Chuck should both have new nick names and everyone should start to refer to them that way.. I don’t know what PT might do now but Hoyer said they will just challange his doing anything and would someone please tell me why it is that Graham is so dam worried about Mueller not finishing his job.. Dam his stupid hide anyway please NC get this dud out of office
Please, Mr. President– stop trying to negotiate with Domestic Terrorists. 😉
why didn’t trump push the border issue like this months before the midterms?
He needed to deal with the tax bill, China, Mexico and EU trade and tariffs plus the North Korea – Kim problem. How many things can one person do?.
Headline: 9th circuit issues border wall injuction
Files amicus curiae brief with itself
Wants to review 1848 Treaty of Hidalgo
Just kidding. But I’m close. The idea will be to keep the Calif/Mex border open, so everything funnels theu there.
Trump may be forced to declare an emergency in February and then the Dems will Judge shop to try to prevent it from being done.
