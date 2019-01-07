Unrelenting: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. -vs- China Confrontation….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the ongoing U.S. -vs- China trade confrontation and the current status of China’s economic contraction.
Secretary Ross outlines that China has now internally admitted their reliance on access to the U.S. market; and Team Trump’s continued willingness to deliver death by 1,000 cuts to Beijing if needed.
Secretary Wilburine is one of the top targets for Wall Street, GOPe, Democrats and the collective group of beneficiaries from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He is effective; he is unrelenting; they want/need him to be removed. The inability to influence the White House economic policy team is the biggest threat to the corporate lobbying community.
Speaking of Census…..where are we on getting the citizenship question in the next census?
THATS what Wilbur was asked about. Apperently there is a court case going on now.
Ackk! Guilty as charged! Just couldn’t listen to much of the smarmy CNBC panel. Researched online and see that the case is tied up in courts. 😏
Three said Wilburine
Have not researched Dr. Dillingham. I pray he will take his position and job very seriously with a strong backbone able to resist the many paid for corrupt Senators, Congressmen, CoC, MSM etc that will come forward spewing lies as their immoral activity is threaten.
More corrupt weazles about to be ratted out! McConnell’s partners in crime such as the dnc pawn of the day speaks and then McConnell steps to the paid for mic to state,”no bill will come to the floor President Trump won’t sign”!
Cover installed as swamper McConnell believes his own setup clears him! LMAO stupidity?
Wow. He has a degree from the University 1 mile away from me. And I’ve never heard of him.
Found this article from December, he certainly sounds like he could be a straight shooter, spreadsheet/report the facts guy.
We will see.
https://www.insightsassociation.org/article/endorsing-census-director-nominee-steven-dillingham
If there is anyone out there, planning anything, is there a better focus point than Tom Donahue?
Seems we complain about his henchmen(Mitch, Ryan, Boener, Lindsey), and well, they no longer make independent decisions, so…….
He seems to be a very serious individual. Why is it I see integrity oozing from him?
Ironically, we still have a Penny Saver in town, and I saw an ad for joining the Census. Assuming most of it is door to door?
oh, goody! a Census Bureau Director!
wonder how long he has been languishing.
but, at least we HAVE one now!
Like the term Wilburine!
Wilbur is relentless.
Also highly intelligent and well versed, and the three of them were no match for him.
I long for the day when a genius like Wilbur can actually complete a thought without the resident vermin butting in with negative suggestions.
I pray Wilbur live to see that day.
I hang on his every word, and it just irritates the he!! out of me that he is approached as he is.
That being said, he’s marvelous in his continuity, never wavering from, Just the facts, ma’am.
love him I do..
Titan!
Wilburines!
“The inability to influence the White House economic policy team is the biggest threat to the corporate lobbying community.”
An advantage to have someone in the position that has enough money already – so they cannot be paid off by “lobbyists”, AKA bribery technician influence peddlers.
1Timothy 6:6 But godliness with contentment is great gain.
1Ti 6:7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
1Ti 6:8 And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
1Ti 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.
1Ti 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
#LoveWilburine
Wilbur is a rock star, he doesn’t let any one spin.
All three of those hosts are insufferable idiots, but he patiently listened to their twaddle and dispensed with it.
“listened to their twaddle..” And when the foolish lady asked about our “guilt” for causing a slowdown in China’s growth…..should we cry? Sweetie we’re only trying to even-out our trade balance and stop China’s criminal theft of our intellect. Fair trade. Slowly let the Chinese ‘save face’ as we expose their theft and their guilt. Chairman Ross, ever so patient with that silly girl.
She was rediculous!!!! Wilbur is a saint to go on these shows.
She’s no lady. She’s a Chicken Ranch reject.
Twaddle was pure gold. It just has a ring to it 🙂
Remember when DJT said at rallies that he would put togather the best economic team? Unlike the hacks of the previous administration who gave everything away.PDJT team is taking everything back.Yeah-that feels like victory. We hadn’t had it in so long-losing according to ‘Ol Lop Ears was the “new normal “.
“Killers.”
I heart Wilbur.
So very precious but mighty at the same time.
I gotta say… I love watching VSGPDJT’s Badgers taking China apart!
What a crock. Now, the commentators are raising a DIFFERENT objection to the WALL; “People (Dems) are saying more people are coming in illegally by overstaying their VISA’S.
This is then goung to lead to the,argument “This is such a COMPLEX problem, with so many parts to it, that we MUST have “Comprehensive” immigration reform. PDJT ain’t gonna fall for it, and the American people ain’t gonna fall for it.
I actually hope they DO have a “Democratic responce” to the POTUS address tomorow nite, cause I really don’t think they can come up with any valid argument, that is,voing to persuade anyone.
They TRIED “too expensive” and given their profligate,ways, that went over like lead balloon.
So, they are going to say “innocent people” are being hurt by the shutdown.”
Responce is to list innocent victims of illegals.
Then they will try this b.s. about visa overstays being a bigger problem than the border, which any idiot will see, while it IS a problem, women and children are NOT being brought in on airlines, with a visa;
They are bound, gagged, stuck in the trunk of a car, and brought across our unsecured Southern border.
Anyway, their pitch is going to be “lets pass a budget, open tje government, THEN we will work to craft a COMPREHENSIVE immigration bill, that will address DACA, visa overstays, etc.
Of coarse, we will have to PASS the bill, before we can READ the bill.
THAT AIN’T GONNA FLY.
So then they will say THEY are the ones who are willing, and POTUS is the intransigent one.
Meanwhile, I’m anticipating a declaration of National Emergency, and significan increase of troops on the Southern border.
The reality which becomes more apperent every day, is the loony tune demmies don’t want to give PDJT a wall, because he,wants it; they don’t want to give him a Political victory.
Thats the optics, and I really don’t see how they do anything but increase the # of walkaways!
As quoted here on another ‘branch’ the opposition is clearly looking to get compromise in order ‘read my lips’ against President Trump. See? I told ya so. He lied to everyone to get elected. He promised a WALL and switched to a ‘chickenwire fence’. They beat GWH Bush with ‘readmylips’ lie. They will accuse President Trump of the same. Promise not kept. Liar. Communists are evil.
Ross Perot had a lot to do with Billy Clinton beating the old Bushie.
Where to begin?
Well the photo-op of the US-China trade delegations in Beijing shows a serious, focussed group. Liu He stopped by for a greeting. A good sign.
As to those questioning the delegation here or calling it the ‘JV’ team, perhaps you should read this article giving details about the lead negotiator Deputy US Trade Representative, Jeff Gerrish.
“Gerrish, Lighthizer’s Skadden protégé, to set tone for China talks”
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/01/03/us-trade-gerrish-lighthizer-1058173
For an interesting editorial in Caixin, a few days before the meeting saying:’China’s adoption of a national negative list for investment does not in itself level the playing field for private and foreign companies since there still are many hidden barriers to equal market access that must be removed’.
“Editorial: China Must Remove Hidden Barriers to Market Access”
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2019-01-03/editorial-china-must-remove-hidden-barriers-to-market-access-101365984.html
Another good analysis on what the US could do concerning tech transfers and the way forward (under discussion at this meeting).
https://chinaipr.com/2018/12/27/trade-and-peace-on-earth-part-2/
Another area that I’m sure will be addressed is the draft of the proposed Foreign Investor Law that China has delayed finalizing until March (the deadline for progress on US-China trade agreements).
https://npcobserver.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/Foreign-Investment-Law-1st-Draft.pdf
An English summary here:
https://npcobserver.com/2018/12/26/npcsc-solicits-public-comments-on-draft-foreign-investment-law/#more-10247
There are some major improvements in the Law that address the concerns of the US and other countries but there are essentially four loopholes if the playing field is to be leveled and may be raised by US negotiators: “1)A new unspecified national security review system for foreign investment; 2) The right of China to adopt reciprocal measures against any country that disciminates against Chinese investment; & 3) Financial services subject to other laws , and (the elephant on the room) 4) It is missing is any reference to equal treatment by domestic & foreign firms in China’s M&A review process, which has primarily been used against foreign firms & is rarely applied to SOEs.”
To wrap up, the President scheduled to meet Wang Qishan (or Xi if he goes) at Davos,Jan 22-25 World Economic Forum. Anither chance for a face to face?
https://sc.mp/1r8ly
Forgot to add re: SOEs, according to 元傳媒,
“China’s bond defaults hit new record high in 2018. Ivan Chung, head of Greater China credit research and analysis at Moody’s, warns policy easing won’t eliminate defaults in 2019. SOEs & LGFVs are not safe haven. Some LGFVs are not even REAL LGFVs.”
https://www.yuantalks.com/when-credit-tide-ebbs-more-defaults-are-coming/
I can’t stand how these people interrupt Wilburine. Listen and learn, ya bobble heads.
He was amazing this morning shooting apart every BS editorial on CNBC, when that moron Joe Kernen kept leading with opinions then trying to tie that crap to a question and Wilbur took it down immediately. Amazing to watch those stupid network people ignore precise answers they did not want to hear. I see no reason the President’s cabinet should waste their time going on any of those networks, the viewership of which is minimal and those that do watch that are too damn stupid to comprehend anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Btw Joe, China would think nothing of locking you and your family away in a prison camp and force you to make Nike shoes for the rest of your life.
What an idiot. CNBC is bad TV.
Can someone send Joe an email and remind him the Chinese are violent, sneaky and totalitarian regime? He apparently thinks they are a stuffed, plush Panda bear.
We need to pray for Wilburine’s health and safety! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ross: China is screwing us. We cannot survive it much longer.
Woman: ” I’m just looking at it from a global connectedness argument”
Wench.
