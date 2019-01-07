Unrelenting: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. -vs- China Confrontation….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the ongoing U.S. -vs- China trade confrontation and the current status of China’s economic contraction.

Secretary Ross outlines that China has now internally admitted their reliance on access to the U.S. market; and Team Trump’s continued willingness to deliver death by 1,000 cuts to Beijing if needed.

Secretary Wilburine is one of the top targets for Wall Street, GOPe, Democrats and the collective group of beneficiaries from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He is effective; he is unrelenting; they want/need him to be removed. The inability to influence the White House economic policy team is the biggest threat to the corporate lobbying community.

Advertisements