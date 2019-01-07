Chairman Kim Arrives in China for Visit With Chairman Xi…

The timing here is subtle as a brick through a window. As the U.S. and China sit down for the first preliminary trade discussions…. simultaneously, Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in China for a pre-scheduled meeting with Chairman Xi Jinping.

Those who follow the strategy of Beijing will note China’s historic approach has been to leverage antagonism by their proxy province of North Korea to gain economic leverage over their U.S. adversary. It would appear Xi Jinping is sending exactly that message, yet again. China controls the DPRK and they will deploy that leverage as needed.

(BNO News) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in China for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, making it his fourth visit in less than a year, the Chinese government announced on Tuesday. Kim arrived in China on Monday and will be staying until Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the ruling Communist Party, who added that the visit is taking place at the invitation of Xi. Other details about the visit were not immediately known.

Kim is believed to have arrived in China at 10:15 p.m. local time on Monday when his train passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong, according to the Yonhap news agency. It said the train is expected to arrive in Beijing just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. (read more)

Previously President Donald Trump made it clear he is well aware of this manipulation:

