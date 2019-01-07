Chairman Kim Arrives in China for Visit With Chairman Xi…

The timing here is subtle as a brick through a window. As the U.S. and China sit down for the first preliminary trade discussions…. simultaneously, Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in China for a pre-scheduled meeting with Chairman Xi Jinping.
Those who follow the strategy of Beijing will note China’s historic approach has been to leverage antagonism by their proxy province of North Korea to gain economic leverage over their U.S. adversary. It would appear Xi Jinping is sending exactly that message, yet again. China controls the DPRK and they will deploy that leverage as needed.
(BNO News) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in China for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, making it his fourth visit in less than a year, the Chinese government announced on Tuesday.
Kim arrived in China on Monday and will be staying until Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the ruling Communist Party, who added that the visit is taking place at the invitation of Xi. Other details about the visit were not immediately known.
Kim is believed to have arrived in China at 10:15 p.m. local time on Monday when his train passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong, according to the Yonhap news agency. It said the train is expected to arrive in Beijing just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. (read more)
Previously President Donald Trump made it clear he is well aware of this manipulation:
President Trump called out China for their tugging the leash on their lapdog Kim. Trump masterfully played China for “their public word” that China doesn’t pull any strings with North Korea. Going directly to Kim was an unprecedented move by a Grand Chess Master.
Now China can decide whether they can afford to lose 100% of their American exports.
There is nothing “made in China” that once wasn’t made in the USA by the wealth creation engine of the American Middle class and their core of entrepreneurs.
And you can bet that President Trump is holding his option of challenging the American Public to stop buying Made In China. If he needs to he can play that card and the American people will shut down China overnight. Somewhere along the line he will make sure Xi understand this when he needs to. Checkmate. Game over!
I’m not sure whether I should feel sorry or not for Kim. He is obviously caught between the many economic benefits he could have by cooperating with the US and the fact that he is just a puppet to China. There is less and less benefit to being “protected” by China, but there isn’t much he can do about it. On the other hand, he is being wined and dined by both sides and must be enjoying the attention. He has been thrust onto the world stage after being a homebody…though an important one…for most of his life, and it’s both heady and confusing…and dangerous to him.
What’s likely to happen, though, is neither one of them will want to get on to the bad side of the US because of the economic repercussions. I suspect North Korea’s nuclear days are about over…it just isn’t worth it. China has the nukes, NK doesn’t need them.
I also doubt that Kim will be the honorable leader of NK much longer in any case. He has a new vision of economic freedom that China won’t be able to squelch, so he’ll have to go.
They dont’t WANT to reform each other.
There is probably more walking in lockstep than trying to change one’s mind or reforming.
I would love to be a mosquito drone on the wall watching and listening to these two when they are alone without nobody in earshot. I would not be surprised at all to hear them conniving together talking about how to handle Trump and the United States and not lose face.
There is no good heart, intention or agenda here.
NONE!
Good day Sundance and keep on truckin’ here at the Treehouse.
Should be “anybody” instead of nobody. Slip up here as I am just getting and going for the day, uh, rather night. Waiting for a little bit of coffee to work. lol
“Subtle as a brick through a window”, indeed.
And Kim is leaving the day after Trump’s team leaves.
The fact that Xi is calling Kim in reveals that Xi is in a weak position.
President Trump will instinctively pick up on that………..
I’ll wager President Trump has already laid his traps and spun his web on this.
It seems that every time POTUS mentions China recently, he also mentions North Korea.
He knows the game 🙂
That’s one hell of a long “visit” for a foreign leader – Monday night until Thursday….sure does look like Xi is trying to point out who is in control. Kim summoned to China time and time again yet Xi still a no show in Pyongyang after “promising” to visit soon in September last year.
Chairman Xi is just throwing a Birthday party for His Porcine Majesty. He turns 35 today. Maybe Putin is invited and they can have a threesome.
Our President wields an incalculably powerful economic weapon, and even a casual observer of international macroeconomics understands that he has commanding leverage over China. Xi is trying to play hide-and-seek in plain sight.
Confirmation that there will be another Trump-Kim3 summit as he has gone to Beijing before every DPRK-US meet-up. This is the fourth in 12 months. Rumoured to be held in Hanoi, Bangkok or Hawaii, though I doubt the latter.
Xi wants to turn Kim back into China’s pit bull.
Funny that. I see it the other way around. Kim3 is looking for a backstop in case the upcoming Trump-Kim summit goes south. A China card he can play unless the US will not lift sanctions and accept denuclearisation on NK’s terms.
And we have India, Mexico, Middle Europe, and Brazil that would LOVE some of that business! And the Brits, too, if / when they break away from the EU.
Treehouse!
THE place to be…several times per day. Every day. Again…massive thanks Sundance
