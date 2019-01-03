President Trump Posts Border Wall Meme on Instagram That Will Make Democrats Go Bananas….

Oh dear. U.S. President Donald J Trump just posted a graphic on his Instagram account that will likely make his political opposition go bananas. Epic:
From all appearances President Trump is not backing down from his demand for border security that includes a border wall physical barrier. And while Democrats thought they had him painted into a zero-sum corner, well, there’s every indication the White House is prepared to let the partial government shutdown go on for months if needed.
This position now puts all the pressure on Nancy Pelosi.
It looks like President Trump tasked Chairman Kevin Hassett, of the White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), to run the numbers on how the prolonged government shut-down might have an impact on the economy.
Hassett’s rough estimate, calculated from the withdrawal of income from the furloughed federal employees, is around 1/10th of one percent per pay cycle (every two weeks) in GDP impact. Little to no actual economic effect.
Simultaneously, all of the economic adversaries, like China, are watching this and realizing that President Trump doesn’t bluff. As they are engaged with representatives from the U.S. delegations they carry the concern that President Trump’s team is not afraid to embrace any political confrontation in their determination to achieve victory.
Methinks this won’t work out the way the Democrats originally had planned…
This is a great point. The Wall has greater utility for POTUS than as a domestic policy issue. He is showing his international adversaries on trade and geopolitics that he is unwilling to back down when pushed. A very different type of potus. POTUS also has the leverage that he is not a career politician who needs a paycheck. He is a billionaire with mansions, jets, and bling. He can walk away and take Mitch and the Reps down if he so chooses. He is a very dangerous cat.
Agree totally Clarence. I love this guy.
See? The abuse has already begun! LOVE ME SOME TRUMP!!!!
Go PDJT go!
Stand your ground Mr. President. we’re with you all the way
Ditto.
Months? Not sure how 75% of my unit is going last even one month without pay let along MONTHS.
Yes and the dems are pretty much pointing a gun at your head demanding: balkanize the USA and turn it into a 3rd world hell hole infested with drugs, gangs, disease and the erosion of American constitutional principles or we’re going to take your money,
Recognize where this situation comes from…the dems at one time supported border security…now they’re playing politics with our lives. President Trump is the only one actually being reasonable.
This isn’t about a handful of gov’t employees (they can pretend, for a second, that they’re a regular peon with a job they can lose at any moment like the rest of us). This is about the fate of the country. I don’t want to hear any whining whatsoever from “non-essential” gov’t workers — the fewer of them the better.
Couldn’t agree more…..if this isn’t taken care of, soon there won’t be a country to defend.
It seems a few banks work with Fed employees for bridge loans. Not exactly how they work, however, they may be a low or no interest, and the deferred checks just go to the bank when the issue is resolved.
NO government employees get paid, essential or not. The difference is, those of us deemed as essential are required to show up to work, while still not receiving a paycheck.
Gadsden didn’t say, but I’m assuming he’s talking about the Coast Guard; they are essential but won’t get paid.
I thought the Coast Guard pay issue was sorted out a day or two ago.
Very sorry that you are negatively impacted. But the legislative branch abandoned their duty to actually have budgets in favor of these continuing resolutions they have used to hold the executive branch hostage and get as much to spend as possible for years. Rs and Ds both.
Time to end this nonsense. You may want to consider working in the private sector where these on going threats really don’t affect us working folks very much. Try hard as I might, I just can’t see the shutdown here in central Iowa flyover country.
Very sorry. Meant this as a reply to Gadsen at 5:36pm.
Call Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Please define… unit
Military unit.
Vague, sophomoric response.
Be specific since you state…
“My Unit”
Make it good..
I have links at the ready….
What are you blabbering about jerk? The entire branch of the military service in which I serve is not getting paid, the member’s of my all enlisted unit, 95% of which are E-5 and below will literally wind up on the streets if this standoff goes on for months. Note that I didn’t say that I hope that Trump fails, but I am pointing out that there are real world impacts to those that are protecting the borders that you hold so dear. For example Border Patrol Agents will also not be getting paid, yet they too are required to show up to work.
Hi, starcity4.
🙋
Of what “unit” are you a member?
A branch of the United States Military.
Which Branch??
United States Coast Guard.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/12/20/18136667/partial-government-shutdown-post-office-military-passports
Correct. Exempt from furloughs, but don’t get paid.
Since your unit is composed of nonessential employees, maybe they can take this opportunity to find other work.
I have never in my life had a job in which I was nonessential. My experience was, for both my late hubby and myself, that the instant we were considered nonessential, we were laid off.
I’m taking the language back on all fronts, without apology.
So the military is non-essential? Border Patrol is non-essential? ICE is non-essential? Ok, duly noted.
😂😂😂
Goooo Potus!
Oh Sundance…I LOVE these choice pics, I LOVE THIS PRESIDENT! Go President Trump!
Love my President
Love my President
GREATEST.
PRESIDENT.
EVER.
I LOVE our President! Love the border wall MEME! Go, go POTUS!
And – no back pay for work not performed!
It took me awhile until I connected that to the Game of Thrones “Winter is Coming”.
Perfect. Pelosi is most likely screaming at her staff like a pissed off Hillary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s a good looking border wall !!
Show me miles and miles please! MAGA
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.makingwebnews.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F07%2Fborder-wall-07-16.jpg&f=1
That is the concrete one that Kelly said was abandoned early on?
It appears that it would be fairly easy to add a moat to that one side… add crocs and piranha as well.
I love my POTUS!
Sundance you mean the world to me every emotion is in motion when I read here.
Most important, I’m smart, strong, confident and informed. Best part, I shut down my computer for the night with a smile knowing there will be something good tomorrow.
VSTTCT – Very Stable Treeper The Conservative Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh brother…
Is that you Bagdad Bob?
Ross, Mulvany, Navarro, Miller, Hassett; That’s one helluva great economic team right there.
Trump’s ‘Untouchables’ team.
LikeLiked by 5 people
and Lighthizer!!
and Lighthizer!!!
Dang!!! Forgot Lightsabre! hat tip, Rob!
ANd Larry Koala!
This is such a serious issue. Have to say that graphic made me howl. Oh my, I can already see many grinding their teeth in a t total fit.
G.O.A.T.
The lack of pay may help clear out some deep state bureaucrats, no? Hard on border police though?
Some aren’t furloughed and are getting pay?
No, they are working but don’t get paid on time.
But those without doubt will get paid. Been there done that.
And if the furloughed Federal workers don’t like it; there are plenty of openings in the private sector for them to jump ship.
But they won’t. There gig with Uncle Sam is too good to give up.
Study over 6 years says it all. Actually its scary to think that so many keep covering up for Illegals.
Remember that Illegals are supposedly less than 5% of America’s population.
If one breaks down the homicides stats, that means that Illegals are responsible for 5.3 thousand yearly. 5.3 thousand is around 1/3 of the homicides committed in America yearly.
20%, criminals in Federal custody Illegals
33,000 homicides committed by Illegals
663,000 violent crimes by Illegals
1,500 terrorism cases by Illegals
Extra FYI-Over 20% of USA Welfare Recipients Are Illegals
A look at anti-sanctuary cities
By Full Measure Staff Sunday, September 16th 2018
According to the newest figures from the Government Accountability Office: one in five federal prison inmates are criminal aliens. The vast majority of them—91%— are from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Dominican Republic. A Full Measure analysis of government figures finds: Over six years, more than 730-thousand criminal aliens were in U.S. prisons or local jails. They accounted for 4.9 million arrests for 7.5 million offenses: More than a million drug crimes. More than 663-thousand assaults, sex offenses and kidnappings. 33-thousand homicides. And 1,500 terrorism related crimes.In terms of cost—federal taxpayers shelled out more than $15 billion dollars— or $2.5 billion a year— to keep criminal aliens behind bars.
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/anti-sanctuary
LikeLiked by 6 people
Strange that so many verses support Trump,along with so many saying that Trump dedicated himself to Lord the first year in office.
I doubt they will shut down the govt for much longer for 200 miles of fence. Trump isn’t going to get anything much for the next 3 years with a democrat house. There is no chance of building the other 1800 miles of fence. Thanks UniParty-GOP.
That cuts both ways.
WITH KELLY AND MAD DOG GONE,DJT WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER THE MILITARY
TO BUILD THE THING………as he could have done long ago….but he held the wall hostage to damaging Democrats. IT’S HIS CALL NOW AGAIN—JUST AS IT ALWAYS WAS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Underbudget and complete ahead of schedule.
The one good thing I know of Democrats winning the House is that it will be fun to watch them lose their minds and look foolish in public as they attempt to trap Road Runner Trump with the same failed schemes from Acme as the in the previous cartoons. I’m almost inclined to think he allowed them to cheat and win for this reason.
Beep-beep!
I am so inclined as well. “Please! Oh Please! Don’t You Throw Me In That Briar Patch!”
I thought of Nancy Pelosi’s daughter saying Nancy will cut POTUS’s head off. (On MSNBC) and they say POTUS is causing division. WOW, could you imagine Ivanka or Tiffany saying anything like that? Nancy should be ashamed.
Yup, They will have to up their dementia meds just to be able to cope. Love the Wiley coyote analogy!
Anyone understand the significance of the 2 vertical bars in the O in Coming?
Aha! I’ve heard of that, whatever it is, but have no knowledge. Thank you!!
It is some show on HBO or some such. I haven’t seen it either. Only reason I know about it is because of the similar font PDJT used (and is using) on these MEME’s.
I want that meme on a t shirt!
Elections have consequences and Pelosi is going to get hers by the buckets for the next two years.
President Trump cannot back down on this one, and he won’t. There will be funding for a wall, or the shutdown goes on. I don’t think he wanted to play hardball with a GOP controlled Congress. Bad optics for an extended shut down of the government when republicans held the majority. Not the case anymore. This will be a tough one for the Democrat base to swallow, especially since they are so cocky after the election.
I think the vast majority of these government workers ‘on furlough’ are Democrats. Let them address their Congressmen over this outrage.
Great job POTUS!!!!!!
By the way, how does this affect our tax filings😀
Rally Saturday: SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP, BORDER SECURITY AND THE WALL — Clayton, Missouri at 1 PM CT
Pelosi misjudged PTrump – either she comes to her senses and quickly works something out – or her Hubris will cause her to dig herself and her party into a very deep hole.
Excellent observation about China watching. By sticking to his guns PTrump will be taken seriously by the Dems and Rhinos. China and Korea both will also realize PTrump isn’t a paper tiger. This looks like it’s going to be an epic showdown. My bet is on PTrump because he knows it’s of high stakes in importance for MAGA.
Trump should be on Mount Rushmore………!
Quite frankly the frothing at the mouth, savagery, and crowing over the shutdown is very unattractive for republicans. Just because you don’t win at the ballot box is no reason to take it out on your fellow citizens. You had 2 years to get the govt realigned, build the wall, mostly dismantle Obamacare, institute a govt hiring freeze, and slash the budget. You couldn’t manage that so do the Christian thing and come up with a better strategy instead of destroying other peoples lives for your enjoyment.
You’re a lousy troll, and your point only makes sense if the GOP would have held 60 senate seats over the past 2 years, which they did not.
I see that you don’t understand the “60 votes needed in the Senate” requirement. Please consider keeping that in mind for future posts. Thank you.
Fixed it for ya. Your welcomed.
Quite frankly the frothing at the mouth, savagery, and crowing over the shutdown BY THE DEMOCRATS is very unattractive to republicans.
As long as these nitwit politicians take our taxpayer funds and protect other countries – they better damn well pay for our wall to protect us tax payers!
The socialists and their partners in the corporate oligarchy are pushing the technical measures approach which is a nothing burger. What sensors and drones will tell you is when aliens are present on US soil…i.e. they are US persons which have due process and all kinds of good stuff.
Trump has mentioned a couple of times Deterrence is the goal…which is that last thing that the socialist/corporatist combine wants
Walls canalize illegals and enable CBP to stop them AT the Border, instead of inside American territory. As you point out, the American Side of the Border is TOO LATE.
This is GREAT!
Trump is setting up the Dems … to take the blame for not “listening” to the American People in protecting Americans from illegal immigration (crime, drugs, using tax-payer money to support illegals and taking that money away from needy USA citizens who need that support.)
We were wondering how Trump would approach the Dem Takeover in the HOUSE, and now we have the ANSWER!
I love Trump’s Trolling of Warren! 🙂
I love this man 😁🇺🇸
The federal workers ought to complain to their union reps and ask them to intervene with Pelosi and Schumer to get the wall funded so they can go back to work. POTUS has made it clear that he needs the WALL to defend the USA from this Caravan Invasion. Neither Pelosi nor Schumer should be trying to second-guess the President. He has the veto power and Pelosi/Schumer need to accept his judgment.
POTUS will declare our southern border in crisis and a threat to the peace and security of the homeland. He will use the Secure Fence Act of 2006 as his Congressional authorization to have the Army Corps of Engineers / Navy Seabees build the wall using DOD / DHS funds.
I would also rely on Art. IV, Section 4 of the Constitution. It provides: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.” We are being invaded by these illegal immigrant “caravanistas.” So, neither Pelosi nor any court can stop the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces from building the wall, if he deems that a necessary step to protect this country from invasion.
We are also being invaded by our own Mayors, City Councils and Marxist Governors. I should not have to leave my state due to Marxist law being shoved down my throat. Our town is now issuing ID cards, yet I still do not have a safe sidewalk on my street.
I haven’t heard anything about closing the border lately. Whats up?
As good as PDJT is, he cannot be everywhere always. Instagram? Methinks we see the genius of Brad Perscale’s 2020 reelection team already at work here. Simple, powerful ‘wence’ visual, already presaged. BOOM. A MOAB delivered directly onto the new Pelosi position.
All Trump has to do is say “Give me funding for my wall and I will legalize DACA kids. If you don’t, I will declassify the FISA and bring down, the now Dem controlled, House.”
