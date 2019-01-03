President Trump Posts Border Wall Meme on Instagram That Will Make Democrats Go Bananas….

Oh dear.  U.S. President Donald J Trump just posted a graphic on his Instagram account that will likely make his political opposition go bananas.  Epic:

From all appearances President Trump is not backing down from his demand for border security that includes a border wall physical barrier.  And while Democrats thought they had him painted into a zero-sum corner, well, there’s every indication the White House is prepared to let the partial government shutdown go on for months if needed.

This position now puts all the pressure on Nancy Pelosi.

It looks like President Trump tasked Chairman Kevin Hassett, of the White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), to run the numbers on how the prolonged government shut-down might have an impact on the economy.

Hassett’s rough estimate, calculated from the withdrawal of income from the furloughed federal employees, is around 1/10th of one percent per pay cycle (every two weeks) in GDP impact.  Little to no actual economic effect.

Simultaneously, all of the economic adversaries, like China, are watching this and realizing that President Trump doesn’t bluff.  As they are engaged with representatives from the U.S. delegations they carry the concern that President Trump’s team is not afraid to embrace any political confrontation in their determination to achieve victory.

Methinks this won’t work out the way the Democrats originally had planned…

99 Responses to President Trump Posts Border Wall Meme on Instagram That Will Make Democrats Go Bananas….

    • Clarence Smith says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      This is a great point. The Wall has greater utility for POTUS than as a domestic policy issue. He is showing his international adversaries on trade and geopolitics that he is unwilling to back down when pushed. A very different type of potus. POTUS also has the leverage that he is not a career politician who needs a paycheck. He is a billionaire with mansions, jets, and bling. He can walk away and take Mitch and the Reps down if he so chooses. He is a very dangerous cat.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. MIKE says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    See? The abuse has already begun! LOVE ME SOME TRUMP!!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Stand your ground Mr. President. we’re with you all the way

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Gadsden says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Months? Not sure how 75% of my unit is going last even one month without pay let along MONTHS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Patriot1783 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    😂😂😂
    Goooo Potus!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. purpleibby says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Oh Sundance…I LOVE these choice pics, I LOVE THIS PRESIDENT! Go President Trump!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Lernie Wojack says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Love my President

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. eric says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    GREATEST.
    PRESIDENT.
    EVER.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. nats1mom says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    I LOVE our President! Love the border wall MEME! Go, go POTUS!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Chieftain says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    And – no back pay for work not performed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. snellvillebob says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    It took me awhile until I connected that to the Game of Thrones “Winter is Coming”.
    Perfect. Pelosi is most likely screaming at her staff like a pissed off Hillary.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Mr BiG Time says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    That’s a good looking border wall !!

    Show me miles and miles please! MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. technerd55 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    I love my POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Charlie says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Sundance you mean the world to me every emotion is in motion when I read here.
    Most important, I’m smart, strong, confident and informed. Best part, I shut down my computer for the night with a smile knowing there will be something good tomorrow.
    VSTTCT – Very Stable Treeper The Conservative Treehouse.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. MIKE says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Ross, Mulvany, Navarro, Miller, Hassett; That’s one helluva great economic team right there.
    Trump’s ‘Untouchables’ team.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Abster says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    This is such a serious issue. Have to say that graphic made me howl. Oh my, I can already see many grinding their teeth in a t total fit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Scott Lyddon says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    G.O.A.T.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Chieftain says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    The lack of pay may help clear out some deep state bureaucrats, no? Hard on border police though?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    And if the furloughed Federal workers don’t like it; there are plenty of openings in the private sector for them to jump ship.

    But they won’t. There gig with Uncle Sam is too good to give up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Study over 6 years says it all. Actually its scary to think that so many keep covering up for Illegals.
    Remember that Illegals are supposedly less than 5% of America’s population.
    If one breaks down the homicides stats, that means that Illegals are responsible for 5.3 thousand yearly. 5.3 thousand is around 1/3 of the homicides committed in America yearly.

    20%, criminals in Federal custody Illegals
    33,000 homicides committed by Illegals
    663,000 violent crimes by Illegals
    1,500 terrorism cases by Illegals
    Extra FYI-Over 20% of USA Welfare Recipients Are Illegals

    A look at anti-sanctuary cities
    By Full Measure Staff Sunday, September 16th 2018
    According to the newest figures from the Government Accountability Office: one in five federal prison inmates are criminal aliens. The vast majority of them—91%— are from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Dominican Republic. A Full Measure analysis of government figures finds: Over six years, more than 730-thousand criminal aliens were in U.S. prisons or local jails. They accounted for 4.9 million arrests for 7.5 million offenses: More than a million drug crimes. More than 663-thousand assaults, sex offenses and kidnappings. 33-thousand homicides. And 1,500 terrorism related crimes.In terms of cost—federal taxpayers shelled out more than $15 billion dollars— or $2.5 billion a year— to keep criminal aliens behind bars.
    http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/anti-sanctuary

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      Damn WOW AMEN
      Strange that so many verses support Trump,along with so many saying that Trump dedicated himself to Lord the first year in office.

      Like

      Reply
  24. aj says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    I doubt they will shut down the govt for much longer for 200 miles of fence. Trump isn’t going to get anything much for the next 3 years with a democrat house. There is no chance of building the other 1800 miles of fence. Thanks UniParty-GOP.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Lawrence says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    The one good thing I know of Democrats winning the House is that it will be fun to watch them lose their minds and look foolish in public as they attempt to trap Road Runner Trump with the same failed schemes from Acme as the in the previous cartoons. I’m almost inclined to think he allowed them to cheat and win for this reason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. jahealy says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Anyone understand the significance of the 2 vertical bars in the O in Coming?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. McGuffin says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    I want that meme on a t shirt!

    Like

    Reply
  28. FofBW says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Elections have consequences and Pelosi is going to get hers by the buckets for the next two years.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Brian Baker says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    President Trump cannot back down on this one, and he won’t. There will be funding for a wall, or the shutdown goes on. I don’t think he wanted to play hardball with a GOP controlled Congress. Bad optics for an extended shut down of the government when republicans held the majority. Not the case anymore. This will be a tough one for the Democrat base to swallow, especially since they are so cocky after the election.

    Like

    Reply
    • grlangworth says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      I think the vast majority of these government workers ‘on furlough’ are Democrats. Let them address their Congressmen over this outrage.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Bree says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Great job POTUS!!!!!!
    By the way, how does this affect our tax filings😀

    Like

    Reply
  31. phattcat says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Rally Saturday: SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP, BORDER SECURITY AND THE WALL — Clayton, Missouri at 1 PM CT

    Like

    Reply
  32. Firefly says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Pelosi misjudged PTrump – either she comes to her senses and quickly works something out – or her Hubris will cause her to dig herself and her party into a very deep hole.

    Excellent observation about China watching. By sticking to his guns PTrump will be taken seriously by the Dems and Rhinos. China and Korea both will also realize PTrump isn’t a paper tiger. This looks like it’s going to be an epic showdown. My bet is on PTrump because he knows it’s of high stakes in importance for MAGA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. tommy lile says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Trump should be on Mount Rushmore………!

    Like

    Reply
  34. aj says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Quite frankly the frothing at the mouth, savagery, and crowing over the shutdown is very unattractive for republicans. Just because you don’t win at the ballot box is no reason to take it out on your fellow citizens. You had 2 years to get the govt realigned, build the wall, mostly dismantle Obamacare, institute a govt hiring freeze, and slash the budget. You couldn’t manage that so do the Christian thing and come up with a better strategy instead of destroying other peoples lives for your enjoyment.

    Like

    Reply
    • SharkDiver says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      You’re a lousy troll, and your point only makes sense if the GOP would have held 60 senate seats over the past 2 years, which they did not.

      Like

      Reply
    • StuckInBlue says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      I see that you don’t understand the “60 votes needed in the Senate” requirement. Please consider keeping that in mind for future posts. Thank you.

      Like

      Reply
    • Guyski says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      Fixed it for ya. Your welcomed.

      Quite frankly the frothing at the mouth, savagery, and crowing over the shutdown BY THE DEMOCRATS is very unattractive to republicans.

      Like

      Reply
  35. fanbeav says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    As long as these nitwit politicians take our taxpayer funds and protect other countries – they better damn well pay for our wall to protect us tax payers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. stats guy says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    The socialists and their partners in the corporate oligarchy are pushing the technical measures approach which is a nothing burger. What sensors and drones will tell you is when aliens are present on US soil…i.e. they are US persons which have due process and all kinds of good stuff.

    Trump has mentioned a couple of times Deterrence is the goal…which is that last thing that the socialist/corporatist combine wants

    Like

    Reply
    • pnj01 says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:13 pm

      Walls canalize illegals and enable CBP to stop them AT the Border, instead of inside American territory. As you point out, the American Side of the Border is TOO LATE.

      Like

      Reply
  37. jack says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    This is GREAT!

    Trump is setting up the Dems … to take the blame for not “listening” to the American People in protecting Americans from illegal immigration (crime, drugs, using tax-payer money to support illegals and taking that money away from needy USA citizens who need that support.)

    We were wondering how Trump would approach the Dem Takeover in the HOUSE, and now we have the ANSWER!

    I love Trump’s Trolling of Warren! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. pnj01 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    The federal workers ought to complain to their union reps and ask them to intervene with Pelosi and Schumer to get the wall funded so they can go back to work. POTUS has made it clear that he needs the WALL to defend the USA from this Caravan Invasion. Neither Pelosi nor Schumer should be trying to second-guess the President. He has the veto power and Pelosi/Schumer need to accept his judgment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. thelastbesthope says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    POTUS will declare our southern border in crisis and a threat to the peace and security of the homeland. He will use the Secure Fence Act of 2006 as his Congressional authorization to have the Army Corps of Engineers / Navy Seabees build the wall using DOD / DHS funds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • pnj01 says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      I would also rely on Art. IV, Section 4 of the Constitution. It provides: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.” We are being invaded by these illegal immigrant “caravanistas.” So, neither Pelosi nor any court can stop the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces from building the wall, if he deems that a necessary step to protect this country from invasion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        January 3, 2019 at 6:21 pm

        We are also being invaded by our own Mayors, City Councils and Marxist Governors. I should not have to leave my state due to Marxist law being shoved down my throat. Our town is now issuing ID cards, yet I still do not have a safe sidewalk on my street.

        Like

        Reply
    • madeline says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      I haven’t heard anything about closing the border lately. Whats up?

      Like

      Reply
  40. ristvan says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    As good as PDJT is, he cannot be everywhere always. Instagram? Methinks we see the genius of Brad Perscale’s 2020 reelection team already at work here. Simple, powerful ‘wence’ visual, already presaged. BOOM. A MOAB delivered directly onto the new Pelosi position.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. DeAnna Vaughn says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    All Trump has to do is say “Give me funding for my wall and I will legalize DACA kids. If you don’t, I will declassify the FISA and bring down, the now Dem controlled, House.”

    Like

    Reply

