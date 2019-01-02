President Trump Tweets ‘Tempered’ Response to Attack From Decepticon Senator Mitt Romney…

President Trump enters a new phase in legislative road-blocking fraught with challenges inside the Senate chamber. Almost all U.S. Republican Senators have accepted the indulgences of U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue.
President Trump now relies on the upper chamber to consent on the America-First trade deals he has been renegotiating. Simultaneously, Donohue and McConnell plot how to best utilize their increased influence over the executive branch…. [Romney was the first shot]
A tempered response does not come as a surprise given the landscape.
How President Trump is able to get Republicans in the Senate to support renegotiated trade deals they have been paid to oppose will be an interesting dynamic to watch.
These trade deals and the fundamental economic policy behind MAGAnomics is the most centrally important aspect to President Trump’s mission in DC.
The fight is about control over U.S. economy. Mitch McConnell and his Decepticon caucus will be supporting Wall Street; and only President Trump will be fighting for Main Street.
This is the political dynamic to watch.
It’s about the money.
It is always about the money.
Look at the republican senators who are aligned against the removal of NAFTA (that list includes McConnell)…. and we will easily identify those senators who have been paid to protect the interests of U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue.
(Link to 2018 Lobbyist Results)
In Mexico, Central and South America they call it “corruption” and/or “bribery”; in the United States our politicians call it “lobbying”, the process is identical.
Remember, only a few days ago Mitch McConnell still held the Senate in open session to block President Trump from making any recess appointments over the holidays. That parliamentary scheme requires unanimous support in the upper chamber in order for it to apply. All 100 senators must agree to hold the session in limbo.
It only takes one senator to break ranks and say no, and that parliamentary trick doesn’t work. One republican senator could have allowed President Trump to use recess appointments for Ambassador appointments and/or cabinet appointments.
You’ll note not one senator broke ranks.
And that included his “friend” Sen. Paul Rand.
LikeLiked by 24 people
As the saying goes, with “friends” like those, who needs enemies?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Disturbing. They seem to have the votes to impeach and remove POTUS from office. Right now, they seem to be deciding on the excuse. Russia is BS. I see these weasels agreeing upon an “unfit for office” excuse. Porn star payoffs, tweets, firing cabinet officials, and attitude toward our “allies”. The real reason is the trade deals and economic re-engineering. But they can not say that. They Reps want him out before he can start bringing troops home. They have to feed that MI Complex. The USMCA vote will determine POTUS fate. That will tell us how many votes to remove are there.
LikeLiked by 9 people
For those of you who think Ms Lindsey Graham is a friend to POTUS- Think again!!!
Romney begged for POTUS endorsement and backstabbed right after winning knowing he has a 6 year term. Watch Lindsey pull the same stunt after his re-election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know Grahemnesty is no friend but there’s so much we don’t know. Trump might have him in his pocket because he has dirt on his adventures in Syria with McCain. Really Presidents can’t have friends.
LikeLike
Then why didn’t the president pull that card to get Graham to go against the open session to block our president’s recess appointments? Maybe whatever he has on him isn’t all that big?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve known for many, many years that this is how congress works.
It’s how they roll, good cop/bad cop. Gotta keep the peasants always hopeful that something will get done, always! Sure, we get crumbs because without them the peasants would revolt and they (congress) can’t have that now can they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their plans are obvious. What should also be obvious to them is that there will be MASSIVE civil unrest if they try to impeach President Trump. How do you spell “MILITARY TAKEOVER?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope! People have been rolling over for decades. Nothing will happen except we will get boned yet again…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Military takeover? Military takeover of what?
It’ll be military takeover of the protesters, the un-resters.
With all the narrative from Generals recently, my best guess is the military will act at the direction of the Deep State, not in the interests of President Trump and his supporters.
The Deep State will maneuver the narrative to give the military a plausible excuse.
Hate to say it but that’s the way I see the narrative going lately.
We better hope those serious and solemn-looking photos of President Trump at the large conference table ringed by military command portend what we hope they portend.
I hope they do, but I think all the narrative lately points in the other direction. Instead of honoring their sworn oath and military chain of command subordinate to the Commander in Chief, we have both retired and active Generals speaking out publicly, criticizing and undercutting the President and his strategic decisions and policies.
I ain’t no Eeyore, this is simply my best sober assessment.
It’s my personal opinion and you know what they say about opinions, so there’s that.
LikeLike
That’s a pretty sober opinion, Nimrod. It ain’t looking all rainbows and unicorns.
LikeLike
Pedro Morales, sad to say, but I think you hit the nail on the head.
Disturbing. They seem to have the votes to impeach and remove POTUS from office. Right now, they seem to be deciding on the excuse. … I see these weasels agreeing upon an “unfit for office” excuse.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
Here’s some history…
“Let the eat cake”. When I was younger, I always thought… sure why not eat the cake, even peasants like cake. Until I learned that cake is referring to the crust and not the delicious part.
Everyday, that’s what these sell-outs say about us, “Let them eat cake”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Let them eat cake” or “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” refers to a French bread called brioche. It is a very fine bread that contains a lot of butter.
LikeLike
The “cake” was not a desert, but it was a term that referred to the crust of the pâté which was left over.
LikeLike
The point is they don’t have bread they don’t have cake they have nothing. It’s a classic reference illustrative of the ruling class having no idea about the regular people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then why is Elaine Chao is Trump’s cabinet? Does Trump think Turtle won’t stab him in the back when the Senate votes to convict?
LikeLike
Romney the traitor is on CNN now, wearing white sox with his suit LOSER!
LikeLiked by 8 people
(Athlete’s foot?)
LikeLike
Hoof n mouth. 😦
LikeLiked by 5 people
Compression socks for blood clots
LikeLike
Blot clots….hmm……
LikeLike
Fake news with a Fake Conservative as a guest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That wasn’t white socks. It was the bottom end of his garments that were showing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have posted elsewhere here today that President Trump is nearly alone inside the government in his quest to drain the swamp.
This is why WE need to support him as much as possible, and one direct way is to become Precinct chairs in what is left of the Republican Party.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep, that is why the military is so important. When there is a coup d’état going on, military make great friends. Of course, you are correct, he also has us and our prayers and our prayers are most important!
LikeLike
Yes And YES
Please, anyone reading this, call your county GOP. Ask for the contact info of you Precinct Chair and District Chair. The Precinct chair is likely empty so ask how to fill it. If not empty call Precinct chair and offer to help get out vote. Call District Chair and volunteer for committees. ASK HOW TO GET TO CONVENTION!
Tell fellow patriots to do the same. As Precinct chair you can multiply your vote by 100 and influence candidate selection.
The GOPe DOES NOT WANT YOU TO DO ANY OF THE ABOVE
Be the Party!
LikeLike
Wow! DJT alone really is the opposition party in DC. Allies are few.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our President has ALL these POS by the balls! I don’t mind articles that state an opinion but we need to show the other side as well. Our President can terminate NAFTA at any given point and there is absolutely SHIT that McConnell or the CoC can do about it. It was written in the original deal.
Our President and Robert Lighthizer have had it planned for nearly a year.
Either you take the new USMCA or we go back to life in this country prior to the disaster known as NAFTA.
Also our President didn’t need the Senate’s permission with the new KORUS. That was also allowed based on the original deal.
https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/2018/4/20/17261834/trump-nafta-congress-withdraw-lighthizer
From the article linked above:
So Lighthizer is reportedly considering an aggressive plan that would force lawmakers to accept it anyway: withdrawing from NAFTA before the new version is ready. It’s a risky move, and one that experts say might turn out to be fruitless.
The logic behind the move is that even lawmakers who are opposed to Trump’s NAFTA will ratify it because they prefer a bad NAFTA to no NAFTA at all. Currently, lawmakers can reject Trump’s version of NAFTA and rest assured that the status quo will remain. Without NAFTA, their hand could be forced.
THIS IS THE ULTIMATE WIN-WIN SCENARIO!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Fle
I beg to differ. There is no guarantee it reverts to Pre Nafta. That is wishful thinking. More likely it will revert right back to NAFTA which is what the uniparty wants. And we all know they already have the legal challenges and judges all set up in the 9th Circuit. I have seen this play before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely 100% incorrect! The deal is DEAD 💀! They never imagined a PDJT when they finalized it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fle
You do not decide what is “dead”. The courts do and they will most likely over rule POTUS. The law and legality dont matter. Its all about how they rig the rules of the game. I bet you though Obamacare was illegal. How did that turn out?
LikeLike
Fle my goodness I wish I had your confidence! But if Congress doesn’t vote to approve it and President Trump withdraws from NAFTA won’t the deep state just find an obama Federal Judge to issue a stay and tie it up in the courts for the next two years? They will be assuming President Trump looses in 2020 having perfected voter fraud in 2018? This is exactly what obama’s Federal Judges are there for and know how to do. Then with President Trump gone NAFTA will just continue on? Or worse yet Justice Roberts sides with the liberals to overturn President Trump’s withdrawal from NAFTA similar to his decision on obamacare Congress having approved NAFTA so it can’t be undone? I’m not trying to argumentative but where am I going wrong? Thanks.
LikeLike
Sadly, you are most correct, Pedro. The eight abysmal years of the most anti-American “president” in history showed us that ultimately, the federal government can and will do whatever they wish, when push comes to shove. Hang the laws, hang the public’s opinion, and completely disregard the Constitution.
We are living in very perilous times, and much like many others, I cannot understand why President Trump has not used ANY of the extremely powerful weapons at his disposal. He has the information – irrefutable facts and unquestionable proof – (against scores of the most powerful career criminals in our government) of crimes ranging from corruption to possibly murder, sexual assaults of children, and possibly sedition and/or treason.
But, he has not used any of it. We have never had a president as genuinely concerned about the future of our country, and the welfare of us, the great unwashed masses, as President Donald John Trump. He campaigned on coming to town and picking a fight with the establishment, over the direction and control of our great nation. Surely he understood beforehand that these corrupt institutions, staffed with years’ worth of corrupt parasites and straphangers, would literally fight to the death to protect their status quo; they’re place in line at the great taxpayer’s slop trough.
I am NOT a politically savvy person; I’m too damn honest. But, I do know something about being in a fight, and am absolutely vexed as to why he (President Trump) has not dropped the hammer, and exposed many of these horrifically corrupt American traitors. All I can do is trust President Trump to do what he thinks is best, when he thinks it the best time, and continue to offer my unyielding support and affection.
I am financially secure, well-equipped, and can travel whenever called upon. If he needs us, all he has to do is say the word. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad that POTUS did NOT take the bait from Romney and go berserker him (yet) like he deserves. There’s going to be a lot more of these stupid bear traps set hoping Trump will come and step in it. What they don’t realize is that Trump does a good job of turning the trap around and making THEM step in it.
LikeLike
Only Mitt Romney Could Make Rookie Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Look Less Toxic
About 100 new lawmakers will be sworn Thursday and stunningly not one of them any worse than recycled America Back Stabber Utah Senator Mitt Romney.
Whoa, CFP cartoonist Dag Barkley, only Romney could make rookie rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look less toxic!
A sissy hiding a shiv always hangs back until the most opportune moment presents itself for the Big Stab. The man Utah voted in as their senator got his Big Stab Moment on New Years Day, courtesy of a Washington Post freebie.
More here:
https://canadafreepress.com/article/only-mitt-romney-could-make-rookie-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-look-less-t
.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Just the fact he would willingly interview with Fake News WaPo is all the evidence we need he’s a hopeless RINO and a traitor to the Republican Party and President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These decepticons – republicRATS are playing with fire. If they’re not careful, they’ll get burned and badly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Time for some MAGA rallies! Time to show that “WE THE PEOPLE” stand with our VSGPDJT. FIGHT!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The UNiparty already saw all those incredible rallies. They obviously know who we are, but they remain unmoved.
And, by purposely losing their so-called “Republican” majority due to the midterm election FRAUD, in order to align with the Democrats spurious impeachment proceedings, we know who THEY are, as well.
The line in the sand has been drawn. The only question now is: Who will blink first?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rallies won’t work, but possibly YELLOW vests will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Orange Vests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
The President is being kind. Romney nor any of the other Republicans really want to win the White House because then they have to make decisions and actually try to do something. They are the ultimate Pink Puzzy Hatters…
LikeLiked by 6 people
What POTUS is saying is that he knows Romney threw that election.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Someone had to say it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t understand Romney and the rest of the Trump haters.
However, I remember when these people and many others disappeared for the republican convention, McConnel did speak and gave a list of bills that PT would sign if he became president.
Being senate majority leader is like herding cats. It is hard to keep republicans together, unlike democrats.
I also respect his work on judges.
LikeLike
My Rep, Ryan Costello was one of them. He got elected to be a voting rep for the convention. He promised to vote for the Republican who won the PA Primary. Well Ryan decided to not go because he didn’t want to vote for Trump
Because of re-districting in PA (which was likely needed, but was done by the Democrats to give several pretty secure Rep. seats to the Dems. outside of Philly.
Costello decided to not run for re-election, because he would have had to really work to get elected. Costello has always been a Never-Trumper. He hasn’t changed and keeps opening his mouth to any media person he can find. He is seriously a member of the swamp and I’ve see no signs of him changing. Trump just isn’t the ‘right kind’ he isn’t refined, and doesn’t have the right background.
It wouldn’t matter if Trump does everything that the Republicans have wanted for the last 10 years, it wouldn’t matter because the hatred is just that strong.
LikeLike
They certainly back away from leadership. That’s why we have Donald Trump. He’s the only one that embraces it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ‘tempered” response tells me Trump is going to use his charms on Romney. I use the plural “charms” because I don’t know if it is being charming or using voodoo, but has won over *some* of his opposition. So Trump will get the charms, for now.
I used to admire Romney for his charity, his loyalty to his wife, but now he makes my mouth pinch up. I’m a brunette and I know when black hair is dyed. That skunk blank and white hair of his is dyed. Pftha
LikeLiked by 4 people
his wife is a far better pol than him.
LikeLike
Never trust a goody two shoes such as Mrs. R.
LikeLike
Then when Mike Braun is sworn in the jig is up? – because he will object.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you citizen817 for posting the above tweet. Romney’s lack of love and care for the United States of America, and her citizens are his ‘most glaring’ shortfalls.
Romney just showed the whole world what a hateful, worm of a human being, he is, and apparently always was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I said years ago it was 536:1 against Trump. (I included the VP, LOL). It’s time for the irrational exuberance with regards to Trump’s 3-d chess to meet reality. Trump will have to drop MOAB after MOAB to train politicians to represent the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, Mitt Romney,
Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things. Romans 2:1 KJV
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here ya go Mitt, shoulda used this as your campaign song:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at who makes up that list: Health care, Communications, Real Estate, Finance/Commerce, Military-Industrial, and George Soros.
Those are your rulers, ladies and gentleman.
Example: Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America: $21,821,250….
anyone still wonder why it’s always the firearm which gets blamed and not the psychotropic drug when there is a mass shooting, or why there is an opioid crisis?
President Trump is fighting ALL of these interests, and all he has on his side is us…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep! Big Pharma owns almost ALL of the Congresscritters – House and Senate, R and D…
I have a son who is a recovering addict (just hit one year – thank you, God) and we were talking about the big debate in rehab centers between abstinence and “Medically Assisted Treatment” i.e. Suboxene and Methadone. My son remarked that it’s kind of suspicious that the hot “new” trend is to turn to the pharmaceutical industry to solve a problem that was, in many cases, caused by all the medications they pushed and swore were “safe”. And as he also pointed out, there is a LOT of money to be made pushing MAT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Health care and drugs are all getting government money once the invader crosses the border. They do not want walls! The rest are not impacted by carbon taxes so are likely pro global warming. That about rounds it out.
LikeLike
…. and God.
LikeLike
Ditch Mitch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That lobbying client chart above in the article, I did some quick math. Those dollar figures add up to over $7 million per senator. Wonder how much they actually are able to pocket in some manner? And, as Sundance points out, not one would drop ranks allowing recess appointments. Rats, the lot of ’em.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wondering aloud … maybe Mick has helped craft a useful strategy. His first test. Folks with a strategy tend not to lash out as much as those who don’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We better come to a decision now.When do we march on DC.This situation developing there needs to be stopped, now.I am open to how we start the ball rolling.Car pool,rent buses,etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Cohen testifies.
LikeLike
Noticed that if one lumps all of the medical/pharmaceutical lobby payoffs, that sector tops the list…..buying antitrust protection????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would not be surprised if he will be lead the way for more R’s to follow him in calling/voting for impeachment. Remember, he tried hard to take Trump down before election. Really hard! Called Trump “A phony, a fraud, a con-man”. Remember?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell has to pass this budget bill before Pelosi gets into the chair. Otherwise, she’ll open the whole thing up and Trump will hurt McConnell’s paymasters even worse than passing this current bill with 50 votes. I bet McConnell thought Trump would fold before this, but he’s about to bury the dagger it appears.
LikeLiked by 2 people
budget bills have to start in the house. the ones from 2018 are dead now. starting over. Nancy gets the first move.
LikeLike
I think by law the previous Congress is the session of record for now, and McConnell can pass that bill as it stands.
LikeLike
Yes, and she is in an uneviable position. Trump tweets already laid the strategy out, and lindsey Graham has been signalling the deal shape after Sunday’s WH lunch
.
SCOTUS put DACA on its expedited cert schedule. Will be decided before June. That means DACA is gone. If the Dems want DACA in any restricted, Iimited form as Graham previously proposed, then they have to deal on the Wall and the rest of Trump’s immigration reforms. They turned Trumps deal down once when Repubs were in charge of Congress and DACA was being extended by the 9th Circuit. But now Pelosi and Dems own the DACA outcome and the 9th cannot save them.
Meanwhile, the fed government unions are already suing over the shutdown and essentials working without pay. (Amusingly, suing Trump when it is a Pelosi problem. That will make an amusing circus side show, but illustrates the political heat the Dems are already feeling behind closed doors.
And a lot of metro DC based nonessentials (~380000 VA and MD voters) are hurting special bad, since Trump as a business man may not grant them back pay via a beto if the Huse does, unlike the essentials. That moves the Senate from 53 to 57. And Trump can armtwist people like Manchin and Tester based on their video recorded campaign promises.
I think PDJT has had this all planned out for some time, and the Oval Office preshutdown media theater where he told Pelosi and Schumer he would be proud to own the shutdown for the sake,of border securitywas his opening gambit to this chess game. And today we got his wall/wheel brilliant response to ‘walls dont work/walls are old fashioned’ Dem soundbite.
Plus, some simple arithmetic. The steel slat/plate topped 30 foot high “wence” is costing ~$3.3 million per mile, actual current as constructed in 2018, set in a 6 foot deep concrete base. PDJT said he wanted 500 miles of ‘wall’ done by the 2020 election. Built as ‘wence’, that requires (500*3.3) ~ $1.7 billion. So his ‘partial request’ for ‘only’ ~$5billion leaves him $3.3 billion extra to get fancy wall where/when necessary. It also explains why he was supposedly via Mulvaney willing to ‘compromise’ at only $2.5 billion. Pelosi and Schumer are apparently too dumb to do simple arithmetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting, Ristvan. Do you have reads/concerns regarding Pelosi’s rule changes in the House, and her impeachment plan for POTUS – setting up the White House “oversight committee” – Cummings in charge.
LikeLike
Mittens has to pander to the globalists to get the “donations” flowing or he can’t get on any commitees. These are their rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOP needs to split.
The absurd idea that a third party will grant Democrats victory is a total lie.
RINOs are Democrats and they run the GOP. Republicans never held the house or senate. RINOs did. RINOs vote with the swamp.
Do you need proof? The country has been moving left regardless of who’s in charge, we are a Marxist paradise, police state. If we had Republicans/right, then when they were in charge we would move right. It’s never the case.
So what is the point of keeping the GOP? For what? Yeah a third party would be a minority, but we are the minority right now and we were never the majority. PP is still being funded with our money. Explain that one to me?
Trump is alone. Might as well leave the GOP and take conservatives with him.
Our country has moved so far left. Wake up! The left is in charge, and controls both parties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t need a third party…we only need a second party…different from the uniparty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but that would be officially a third party. They still want the sheep to believe R and D are separate and different. So, Officially it would be an additional to those 2. But I think Trump should just switch to independent down the road, January of 2020.
I am done with GOP
The brainwashed people who preach voting RINOs out need to get a life. We have been trying to do that for decades and they are still in the GOP and are leading it.
They keep getting re-elected. So, please enlighten me, what drastic change just happened that now people are awake and will vote RINOs out for sure? Look at the last midterm, we got Romney. Do still have hope of cleaning up the GOP? Flake was replaces by a Code pink nut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republican VOTERS are part of the problem too…look who we voted for in the midterms. Look who we don’t vote out in primary after primary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why I lost hope and I’m leaving the GOP. It is a leftist/globalist party. I’m still with Trump. But he is alone in DC.
Trump is a true outsider, that man REALLY LOVES THIS COUNTRY MORE THAN ANYTHING.
But, his own party is against him. Because they are GLOBALISTS, not Nationalists.
The way I see it is: Supporting the GOP/Globalists/ Leftists is supporting anti-America policies and the destruction of our culture.
So my dilemma is, if we vote for Democrats or Republicans we always have the same outcome. So what is the point? So what if we start a third party and lose? Same difference but at least we tried something different. Sure Republican throw us some crumbs here and there specially close to elections, nut the big picture is clear. WE HAVE MOVED FAR LEFT AS A COUNTRY.
I can’t stand the lies and brainwashing of “voting RINOs out”… really?
I’ve have been trying since 2006. they are still around still running the GOP. Romney was just elected, so much for voting them out. Only people who are new to politics believe the non sense of voting RINOs out. I
It’s all a game. The only way to win is not to play.
LikeLike
Latina, I am totally with you. Only my family knows that is how I felt for decades about the so called two party system in the US. I have always been an independent voter, only registered GOP twice in order to be able vote for a specific person in a primary. After that immediately unregistered again. Had many verbal disagreements with people who try to educate me on the value of the two party system. One more thing, I never vote for incumbents, not school boards, not city councils, not county nor state nor fed. I feel
LikeLike
Sorry, didn’t get to finish my post….I feel so alone here in the state of California!
LikeLike
The Conservative / Tea Party wing plus the E Reps together are barely enough to get anyone elected. Each needs the other, no matter how much hatred exists on both sides. Split, and the Dems will rule forever.
That is exactly why the Tea Party movement decided to not form a 3rd party back in 2009
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are a marxist utopia already, a police state. That’s what voting has gotten us so far. We can keep doing what we are doing, but for what? To keep moving left?
Elect our people… RINOs? They are not my people. You can have Romney from his head to his toe. All yours!
You consider RINOs republicans, I see them as Democrats. So in my world we have only a few Republicans out there, Nunes, Jordan, Rand Paul, Cruz…a few.(they control NOTHING) But Democrats are the majority inside the Republican Party. I don’t see the GOP as a right wing party. They are leftists.
If you don’t agree, please explain to me how our country has moved so far left in the last 30 years when we have had pretty much as much control of the house, senate and WH as Democrats had. I would love to know, how Republican fail to move us to the right every time they are in charge but Democrats succeeded in moving us to the left EVEN WHEN WE ARE IN CHARGE. And if the answer is because they can’t, then why don’t we dump them and find people who can? We keep electing them as if they were doing a fantastic job.
RINOs are not going anywhere. That talk of voting them out is older than me. They’re still around and in control. It’s myth. RINOs will not be voted out. I lost hope in that foolishness.I fell for it many times, but now… after hoping for decades.. I’m done.
PP is still being funded.
My point is, we need a new plan. Plan B time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100 Bravos for your comments.
LikeLike
Okay. You get your clipboard and I’ll get mine and we’ll stand in front of the local grocery store and start collecting signatures to get on the ballot.
If enough of us do it, then in about 20 years we will have been able to get on the ballot in hundreds of jurisdictions around the United States, each with their own individual requirements about how to get on the ballot. Sometimes the signatures aren’t enough. We’ll have to actually win a few elections in some places else we’ll be collecting signatures for 40 years.
Tricking us into putting our efforts into starting a new political party is a UniParty wet dream.
We need to think of this as a hostile take over of the Republican Party. Maybe down the line after we’ve completely taken it over, we can work on a name change.
LikeLike
It would be easier to do a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party because you can lie to get elected, the MSM won’t challenge you, and then, you can do whatever you want…you will never be investigated or charged with wrongdoing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Psalm 17
They close up their callous hearts,
and their mouths speak with arrogance.
11
They have tracked me down, they now surround me,
with eyes alert, to throw me to the ground.
12
They are like a lion hungry for prey,
like a fierce lion crouching in cover.
13
Rise up, Lord, confront them, bring them down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For the first time in my life, I wish I lived close to DC. I would picket Turtle and Mitt’s homes daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I encourage others to call the Mormon Church.
I just spoke to the Public Affairs Spokesman at the Church of Latter Day Saints, asking if the Church would be putting out a statement in response to Romney, their Bishop, penning that horrific Op-Ed in the Washington Post.
His name is Tom Owen
Contact – General Public Affairs Inquiries
Public Affairs Department
(801) 240-2205
Tom advised that the church does not endorse any candidate, etc. I then asked him how it is that all of the Congressmen and women happen to be Mormon out of Utah? And is the type of behavior they expect out of their bishops really in line with the Romney Op-ed?
Then Tom let out that he is a Democrat, so I asked him if he is in line with the Democrats removing God from their platform. With that, he said he thought our conversation was about over.
I told him I thought our conversation should be over as well in that Romney managed to alienate about 70 million people today; that it will be a shame if public opinion starts turning on the Mormon Church because one of their own seems to demonstrate that Mormonism seems to nothing but a cult of anti-Christian antics.
Newsroom Inquiries/ Journalist Inquiries
Eric Hawkins
(801) 240-4111
For urgent news media inquiries (801) 240-1000
https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/contact/
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB! You…..rock. If everyone of us emailed this guy and the Mormon Church we can make some waves. Lots of waves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was definitely upset at my call.
Please, if everyone here took 5 minutes out to express your position thorough email or a phone call, the Mormons will at least know that indeed 70M people are watching them.
Can you believe that Tom admitted to being part of a political party that removed God from their platform? How would his elders respond to that?
What has he ever learned through his faith?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait for the RNC to call again to ask for donation. HA! I used to just not answer, but now I’m going to give them a piece of my mind. It might fall on deaf ears, but it sure will make me feel better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tell them every time they call tgat I will not donate to the end because their backstabbing rinos. The guy hung up on me. I bet they’re hearing that from a lot of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every request they send gets the same reply;
Support Trump or no Support!
LikeLike
Prepare for POTUS to cancel NAFTA to help the Senate through their dilemma.
RE: President Trump now relies on the upper chamber to consent on the America-First trade deals he has been renegotiating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It might have been a misstatement, but I thought I read where the President had signed the 6 month NAFTA countdown clock – meaning it’s an automatic withdrawal at the 6 months mark.
LikeLike
Seems we could help by exposing this one social media along with the hashtag #DitchMConnell he is up for re-election soon. We need to play as much a part as we can to making others aware of key players. Loosen any threads held by these people deep in the swamp.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Romney’s key mission is to find 20 other swampy senators willing to risk it all. Romney will never hurt for another penny agin. Him playing Judas would pay dividends to his family’s next 15 generations. I’d imagine. Just thinking out loud here.
LikeLike
Do you want to bet he will be re-elected no matter what? We have been trying to get rid of RINOs for decades. It never worked, in fact last midterm we got Romney and many RINOs were re-elected. Flake was replaced by a Code Pink Ameba.
I don’t how long we will keep trying this same failed plan of voting RINOs out.
Only when they drop dead like McCain they will leave. But then seats will go to another propped up insider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice job your wife has Mitch. It’d be a shame if she was fired.
LikeLike
I keep wondering if this is part of Trump’s leverage against McConnell. McConnell certainly doesn’t act like it is.
LikeLike
I would never have guessed the National Association of Realtors was a Top Ten lobbying group.
So what do they get?
QE.X.0?
LikeLike
Yes, which results in this:
NOTE that this also just happens through a miraculous accident [/sarc] to “help” governments via property tax receipts… through the ARTIFICIAL inflation of asset prices, not just stocks, but also in housing prices.
LikeLike
“Like” for Zippy
LikeLike
One or two of those lobbyists could finance the whole wall. Too bad they’re too busy financing more corruption instead.
LikeLike
Mitt Romney and the Romney Republicans are the reason Trump won and will win again in 2020. Until they (Rinos) come to grips with that, they will never understand today’s Republican party. The Freedom Caucus is today’s Republican Party. Not Mitt and McConnell and all those Senators who always surround McConnell at every press briefing. Support the Freedom Caucus members and encourage Trump to support them. That’s Trumps Congressional base.
LikeLike
“Be a team player”?
He is! He’s on the UniParty team like 90+% of both major parties. I hope these conservative posers don’t think criticizing PDJT will help them in the Rep primaries… It sure as hell won’t…
LikeLike
Remember the walk of “shame” after the meeting with Trump at the golf course (which he had to move his meetings to because they wiretapped Trump Tower). Bye Felicia!
LikeLike
I think best strategy is tempered or no response at all … the goal is to make him trumps conservative foil… but nope dont play into it… romney isnt liked by anyone outside of mormonville … im sorry but i dont trust mormons… my ex boyfriend was mormon and therrs a reason why hes an dx.. is it generalizing all mormons yes it is however, romney was pur there after hatch was forced out
LikeLike
As a group I like them simply because of this and the fact that many choose to have many children:
Mormons Most Conservative Major Religious Group in U.S.
Six out of 10 Mormons are politically conservative
JANUARY 11, 2010
https://news.gallup.com/poll/125021/mormons-conservative-major-religious-group.aspx
That helps to offset, but not enough, the imported 3rd World 70-80% leftist voters with their higher than average breeding rate. As far as individual Mormon members of the UniParty like Romney, I don’t like them any more than any other UniParty member.
LikeLike
6 out of 10? That was 8 years ago; I don’t think it is true any longer, as we are being outbred by what I suspect are mostly illegals.
LikeLike
I sent an RNC solicitation envelope back today – with 0 money in it. But I did include a note. I told them in no uncertain terms to rein in the traitor/loser/cuck/diver Uniparty Romney if they want my money. I urge others to do the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those 100 in the senate think PDJT will be gone in 2 years or sooner and then everyone can relax with whatever dem is elected thru ballot harvesting or ranked voting and the corruption keeps on rocking and rolling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the tempering of his response to Romney is a good, and a hopeful sign. Many (including the women in my family) find many of his remarks offensive, and suffer from at least mild versions of TDS. Despite that, they do support some of his policies and will support more as their basic goodness emerges from the screeching lamentations of the MSM coverage they get.
Even I didn’t know how harmful our trade policies over the last 30 years have been, until President Trump launched his trade wars, and Sundance illuminated their deep wisdom, and others reveal the deep corruption behind so many of them (reading Secret Empires now). Now we see British Brexiteers, French citizens in yellow vests, and similar movements throughout the world resonating with the Trump message that it is okay to celebrate your own traditional culture and to expect your own government to help rather than hurt its own citizens (not evil as the Marxists preach). We have Blexit and Just walk away movements with talented minorities turning on the Democrats for their hypocrisy.
If more of the hard evidence of the Russia Hoax pours out and more FBI, CIA, DOJ culprits get called to account beyond just firing, our ranks will swell, and tempered tweets will stop offending people unnecessarily. Trump Tempers Tweets, Takes Votes from Demexit Movements!
Besides, he’ll have less enemies to fight with which should mellow him out even more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
woman should not put their “how to teach 3 years old to speak” instincts on grown man. They should know their place and stop beeing weak snowflakes.
As long the border wall is not build, and the cartel backed UNIPARTY is in power, 1000 of 12 year old Kids get enslaved, raped, sold as sex slaves and then killed per year.
THATS the problem! No stupid “politeness”. Raped children!
Beeing polite is not a virtue! Mengele was very polite…
LikeLike
LikeLike
It appears the Uniparty plans to move very quickly against POTUS with impeachment. They will use the extended Govt shutdown as the motivation claiming it causes undue and irreparable harm to the nation and only by removing from office the madman causing it will can the country survive. The pile on during the Senate trial will be the President’s unfit demeanor/character for high office with senator Romney as the prime witness. These bogus charges will easily sway 20 GOPe/RINO senators required to convict (67 votes needed). I expect all this to happen by July 4th because they need to clear the field for 2020 Republican hopefuls. The entire GOP is in on this folks.
LikeLike
No sure, Mr. Spock, but we will be watching very carefully who comes out in his defense (early) and who remains silent…..
LikeLike
Not a chance. Armed militias would assemble and they would march. Hard to see where that might end up, but it’s not a sequence of events you want to trigger.
LikeLike
I think you have it right. This the coup of our lifetime.
But I don’t think it will end as they hope, it will finally shake a good 1/3 of our citizens and lead to some sort of military/democratic rule to keep the peace so they will need to go thru the 2020 election charade.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Our country is now a Marxist paradise.(see our educational system and our culture)
Mob rule( Obama’s community organizers terrorizing opposition on the streets)
Police state. (see spygate)
If the GOP was right wing, voted by us to counter leftism, where have they been?How did we end up here?
You would think Democrats have held the house, senate and WH for the last 30 years.
Wake up! The GOP is leftist.
Trump is alone with the exception of a few elected conservatives here and there who have no saying about anything.
LikeLike
It’s always been the Uniparty unfortunately. It took an outsider like President Trump to confirm our worst fears!
LikeLike
We need plan B. We are marching towards communism and Trump is the only one fighting for our country.
He is alone, we are slowly losing our freedoms, culture and country. Voting is not working. It’s an illusion.
We are already a police state. Marxist utopia. That’s what voting has gotten us so far.
LikeLike
We, The People, need to make ourselves heard. Trump can’t do this alone. Perhaps we need to set a day for everyone to march on our local state capital. Maybe a Saturday in February…we have jobs after all.
LikeLike
Mitt Romney, supposedly a man of faith, should know that God used imperfect people, throughout Scripture, to achieve His plan.
And, Jesus said in Matthew 12:
34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.
35 A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.
36 But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.
37 For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.
Like Mitt, the Pharisees and the Sadducees thought they knew everything/was judge and jury, too.
LikeLike
This is what concerns me, because most voters aren’t smart or savvy enough to understand when their own economic interests are being sabotaged, so they’ll just read MAGA failure propaganda without every knowing how the MAGA agenda was sabotaged by the UniParty
The one thing that needs to be kept alive is good economic news, which seems to be the only way many Americans will understand what Trump is doing not only works but works in their own interests
It’s the one way that will get many of the nitwits over to our side, no matter the onslaught of lies and deceit that spews from the mouths of the media and politicians
If the UniParty is successful at stunting Trumps economic policies / engine, they keep at bay the perpetually ignorant who’d otherwise be ready to come over to the smart side
LikeLike
The Don might like to be engraving on the public consciousness often that the old days lusted after by the UniParty means the Chamber of Commerce actually wrote the legislation. From Obamacare on down.
We know this because we’re aware, assuming that Joe Sixpack knows about it is an error.
The Sixpacks I know are shocked when they get it.
LikeLike
I disliked Rpmney after the way he treated Ron Paul in the 2012 primaries. He stole delegates from him. I ended up voting for the snake because the alternative was more of a slime ball. Thank God my vote for President Trump was exciting!!
LikeLike
F*CK MITT ROMMEY. Shove your golden plates up your @** 🔥
LikeLike