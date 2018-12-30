Senator Lindsey Graham Press Conference Following Lunch With President Trump…

Posted on December 30, 2018 by

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham holds a press conference following lunch with President Donald Trump.  Beyond the border security shutdown issues, notably Senator Graham shares:

…” We had a great lunch.  We talked about Syria; and he told me some things I didn’t know that make me feel a lot better about where we’re headed in Syria”.. [@03:35]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Syria, Turkey, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

196 Responses to Senator Lindsey Graham Press Conference Following Lunch With President Trump…

Older Comments
  1. jello333 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    As much as I loved it, sometimes I kinda wish I hadn’t seen what Lindsay did during the Kavanaugh hearings. Because before then, my philosophy toward Graham was… when in doubt, do NOT trust the guy. But now? it’s getting harder and harder to stick to that view. Oh for sure, I realize we may never be able to trust him on all issues, or at least not 100% of the time. But I gotta admit he’s starting to grow on me…. and yes, I most definitely give Trump most of the credit for the change we’ve seen in Graham.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. TexasDude says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Why the heck then does he spout off about crud he knows nothing about?

    It’s good Trump can win Graham over time to time, but ultimately he’s a fool.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. concerned3 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Lindsey Graham is neither loyal or principled and unlikely to support the President. He was one of the first four Congressional Leaders calling for a Russia collusion investigation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      December 30, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Devin Nunes was okay with the Russia/Russia/Russia investigation early on. He said his expectation was that it would be a fair investigation to establish the facts and would be over fairly quickly. Now he is beyond ready for this witch hunt to end.

      That may have been LG’s assumption too. Or maybe LG was acting under No Name’s influence. (So glad that Clinton collaborator is gone.)

      Like

      Reply
  4. Mncpo(ret) says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I find it kind of amazing that our little tree figured out the backup was in place for withdrawal, no vacuum, protection of the Kurds, ISIS wrecked if they raise their head, etc. Lindsey REALLY needs to read CTH. Sundance could have schooled him the same way the President did and we don’t have nearly the info PDJT has! I’m astonished our Reps/Sens are so lacking in knowledge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s