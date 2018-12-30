Senator Lindsey Graham Press Conference Following Lunch With President Trump…

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham holds a press conference following lunch with President Donald Trump. Beyond the border security shutdown issues, notably Senator Graham shares:
…” We had a great lunch. We talked about Syria; and he told me some things I didn’t know that make me feel a lot better about where we’re headed in Syria”.. [@03:35]
As much as I loved it, sometimes I kinda wish I hadn’t seen what Lindsay did during the Kavanaugh hearings. Because before then, my philosophy toward Graham was… when in doubt, do NOT trust the guy. But now? it’s getting harder and harder to stick to that view. Oh for sure, I realize we may never be able to trust him on all issues, or at least not 100% of the time. But I gotta admit he’s starting to grow on me…. and yes, I most definitely give Trump most of the credit for the change we’ve seen in Graham.
Why the heck then does he spout off about crud he knows nothing about?
It’s good Trump can win Graham over time to time, but ultimately he’s a fool.
The biggest question in Washington is who is the quickest to leave a meeting and rush to get in front of television cameras – Graham or Schumer?
The second question is what leaks the most – Adam Schiff or HRC’s Depends?
Lindsey Graham is neither loyal or principled and unlikely to support the President. He was one of the first four Congressional Leaders calling for a Russia collusion investigation.
Devin Nunes was okay with the Russia/Russia/Russia investigation early on. He said his expectation was that it would be a fair investigation to establish the facts and would be over fairly quickly. Now he is beyond ready for this witch hunt to end.
That may have been LG’s assumption too. Or maybe LG was acting under No Name’s influence. (So glad that Clinton collaborator is gone.)
I find it kind of amazing that our little tree figured out the backup was in place for withdrawal, no vacuum, protection of the Kurds, ISIS wrecked if they raise their head, etc. Lindsey REALLY needs to read CTH. Sundance could have schooled him the same way the President did and we don’t have nearly the info PDJT has! I’m astonished our Reps/Sens are so lacking in knowledge.
