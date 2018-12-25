MAGAnomics: Mastercard Releases First Tabulated Holiday Sales Report With Whopping 5.1% Increase

As CTH anticipated the first tabulated holiday sales report via Mastercard® shows the results of a very strong consumer confidence level. The first report highlights a very strong 5.1% increase in holiday purchases:
“Wall Street is running around like a chicken with its head cut off, while Mr. and Mrs. Main Street are happy with their jobs, enjoying their best wage increases in a decade”…
~ Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners
(Via Wall Street Journal) Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years, according to early data.
Total U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose 5.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year earlier, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending with all forms of payment. Overall, U.S. consumers spent over $850 billion this holiday season, according to Mastercard.
[…] Retailers entered the holidays with momentum as online sales jumped 26.4% from a year earlier between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Black Friday.
[…] Sales at department stores fell 1.3% in the period tracked by Mastercard, in part due to store closings. Stores that mainly sell apparel, however, experienced robust sales, growing 7.9% during the same period. Overall, sales from bricks-and-mortar stores rose 3.3%. (read more)
It will be interesting to see how the fourth quarter GDP growth is impacted by strong consumer sales. Generally consumer sales make up two-thirds of GDP calculations; however, there was a strong front-loading of imported inventory at the end of the 3rd quarter (Sept).
The preliminary data suggests Main Street is indeed benefiting from a strong domestic economy. Low unemployment, lower taxes and higher wages equals more disposable income. That foundation likely fueled the increase in consumer spending throughout the holidays.
Wall Street is being impacted by their multinational reliance which is heavily weighted toward global investments. Main Street is driven by the actual U.S.A. checkbook economic factors. This is the modern disconnect. After decades of Wall Street companies investing overseas, and generating investment products that are fundamentally detached from the U.S. economy, they do not benefit from a strong U.S. economy. However, Main Street directly gains from internal U.S. economic growth.
It is likely retail stocks with a heavy weight on the U.S. consumer market will see a resurgence in stock market value. Last year’s 2017 holiday sales were approximately $598 billion as measured by Consumer Growth Partners. This year’s holiday sales look to be around $850 billion, as measured by the same data firm.
There really is a big disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative, monetary and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street and not Main Street. The intentional shift in monetary policy is what created the distance between two entirely divergent economic engines.
REMEMBER […] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were -generally speaking- beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global”. Global financial interests, multinational investment interests -and corporations therein- became the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes were considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
As an outcome of national financial policy blending commercial banking with institutional investment banking something happened on Wall Street that few understand. If we take the time to understand what happened we can understand why the Stock Market grew and what risks exist today as the monetary policy is reversed to benefit Main Street.
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have already begun assembling and delivering a new banking system.
Instead of attempting to put Glass-Stegal regulations back into massive banking systems, the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street without the burdensome regulation of the mega-banks and multinationals. This really is one of the more brilliant solutions to work around a uniquely American economic problem.
♦ When U.S. banks were allowed to merge their investment divisions with their commercial banking operations (the removal of Glass Stegal) something changed on Wall Street.
Companies who are evaluated based on their financial results, profits and losses, remained in their traditional role as traded stocks on the U.S. Stock Market and were evaluated accordingly. However, over time investment instruments -which are secondary to actual company results- created a sub-set within Wall Street that detached from actual bottom line company results.
The resulting secondary financial market system was essentially ‘investment markets’. Both ordinary company stocks and the investment market stocks operate on the same stock exchanges. But the underlying valuation is tied to entirely different metrics.
Financial products were developed (as investment instruments) that are essentially wagers or bets on the outcomes of actual companies traded on Wall Street. Those bets/wagers form the hedge markets and are [essentially] people trading on expectations of performance. The “derivatives market” is the ‘betting system’.
♦Ford Motor Company (only chosen as a commonly known entity) has a stock valuation based on their actual company performance in the market of manufacturing and consumer purchasing of their product. However, there can be thousands of financial instruments wagering on the actual outcome of their performance.
There are two initial bets on these outcomes that form the basis for Hedge-fund activity. Bet ‘A’ that Ford hits a profit number, or bet ‘B’ that they don’t. There are financial instruments created to place each wager. [The wagers form the derivatives] But it doesn’t stop there.
Additionally, more financial products are created that bet on the outcomes of the A/B bets. A secondary financial product might find two sides betting on both A outcome and B outcome.
Party C bets the “A” bet is accurate, and party D bets against the A bet. Party E bets the “B” bet is accurate, and party F bets against the B. If it stopped there we would only have six total participants. But it doesn’t stop there, it goes on and on and on…
The outcome of the bets forms the basis for the tenuous investment markets. The important part to understand is that the investment funds are not necessarily attached to the original company stock, they are now attached to the outcome of bet(s). Hence an inherent disconnect is created.
Subsequently, if the actual stock doesn’t meet it’s expected P-n-L outcome (if the company actually doesn’t do well), and if the financial investment was betting against the outcome, the value of the investment actually goes up. The company performance and the investment bets on the outcome of that performance are two entirely different aspects of the stock market. [Hence two metrics.]
♦Understanding the disconnect between an actual company on the stock market, and the bets for and against that company stock, helps to understand what can happen when fiscal policy is geared toward the underlying company (Main Street MAGAnomics), and not toward the bets therein (Investment Class).
The U.S. stock markets’ overall value can increase with Main Street policy, and yet the investment class can simultaneously decrease in value even though the company(ies) in the stock market is/are doing better. This detachment is critical to understand because the ‘real economy’ is based on the company, the ‘paper economy’ is based on the financial investment instruments betting on the company.
Trillions can be lost in investment instruments, and yet the overall stock market -as valued by company operations/profits- can increase.
Conversely, there are now classes of companies on the U.S. stock exchange that never make a dime in profit, yet the value of the company increases. This dynamic is possible because the financial investment bets are not connected to the bottom line profit. (Examples include Tesla Motors, Amazon and a host of internet stocks like Facebook and Twitter.) It is this investment group of companies that stands to lose the most if/when the underlying system of betting on them stops or slows.
Specifically due to most recent U.S. monetary policy, modern multinational banks, including all of the investment products therein, are more closely attached to this investment system on Wall Street. It stands to reason they are at greater risk of financial losses overall with a shift in monetary/fiscal policy.
That financial and economic risk is the basic reason behind Trump and Mnuchin putting a protective, secondary and parallel, banking system in place for Main Street.
Big multinational banks can suffer big losses from their investments, and yet the Main Street economy can continue growing, and have access to capital, uninterrupted.
Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary consumer benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving.
Will have to say that I did notice more people out shopping in my area ..My area has never been like the cities of California, but this year it was like a zoo at times.
We have a lot to be grateful for this year!
McMasters gone, Kelly gone, Mattis gone, Sessions gone.
Hopefully soon to Rodent Rosentstein and Lynch Mob Bob Muller: This is your last invitation to turn around and ride out.
It is absolutely amazing to see the disconnect at this point in time between Main Street versus Wall Street. The Economists and talking heads aren’t able to explain it because it is completely foreign to them. The data they are reading suggests we are headed for a major recession when the look solely at the Market. The Global Economy is in far worse shape than ours. I have no doubt that Germany 🇩🇪 and France 🇫🇷 will be in a major recession in about six months. The same can be said for Canada 🇨🇦.
Never forget the fact that 70% of our real GDP rate comes from Consumer Spending. Sundance is right that China 🇨🇳 front loaded a lot of their trinkets in the third quarter knowing that our 25% tariffs were going to begin on January 1st. Also keep in mind that China 🇨🇳 just recently began to buy our soybeans and pork. That will be felt in the 1st Quarter of 2019.
The third and final estimate for the 3rd Quarter was released on Friday. The real GDP rate feel by 0.1% to 3.4%. A very solid number.
You can find the report below:
https://www.bea.gov/news/2018/gross-domestic-product-3rd-quarter-2018-third-estimate-corporate-profits-3rd-quarter-2018
From the article linked above:
The deceleration in real GDP growth in the third quarter primarily reflected a downturn in exports and decelerations in nonresidential fixed investment and in PCE. Imports increased in the third quarter after decreasing in the second. These movements were partly offset by an upturn in private inventory investment.
PCS IS ANOTHER LOOK AT INFLATION USING A DIFFERENT LENSE THAN CPI
The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.8 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 2.4 percent in the second quarter (table 4). The PCE price index increased 1.6 percent, compared with an increase of 2.0 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.6 percent, compared with an increase of 2.1 percent.
Last year the 4th Quarter was initially released at 2.6%. The 2nd Estimate had it fall to 2.5% while the 3rd and final Estimate was 2.9%.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve currently is predicting the following for the 4th Quarter:
Bottom line is that our President in his second year is going to accomplish what BHO couldn’t do in 8 miserable years and that is to have an Annual real GDP rate > 3% for 2018.
The MSM, Democrats etc. will be out in full force on January 30th when it is released. They realize the optics are terrible when it never happened under BHO and the last time was 2005. They will tell you it was a sugar high from the Tax Reform Bill and that it will not be reached again because the world economy is contracting. They will point to the Markets to try and paint a picture.
It is ALL a lie because Main Street is WINNING again and they account for 70% of our real GDP rate. As more and more businesses come home, more and more products are made here. Shrinking our imports while our exports will continue to rise because of the trade deals.
We haven’t seen anything yet! It is a year or two away!
Still seeing “help wanted”signs all over the place. I think this is the central focus of the Trump Administration rather than all of the issues.
Always has been! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs……
An amazing thought is that main street America, via shopping, is showing that it doesn’t care that Wall Street is rattled. Main Street is going about its daily business as if there were no Wall Street.
Good day to you and yours, Sundance, and may you end your year well and begin your New Year even better!
Getting to love your Treeper readers. Most comfortable site I’ve ever been on and commented on.
Peace and good will to all here!
I too, I love it here, and feel very humbled to feel accepted by these people. I’ve learned so much, and believe me, when it comes to attempting to keep up with these guys… let’s just say I’m paddling as fast as I can!
So, this report confirms that POTUS is succeding in reversing the exfiltration of wealth out of our country causing the TRILLIONS at sake, to flow INTO America (main street), instead of out of the country.
After all, the,Trillions at stake that POTUS,IS ‘taking away’ from the multinationals have GOT to go somewhere, and THIS is confirmation of where!
Now watch the Fed say that the strong retail sales (minus food and energy costs, naturally) indicate an uptick In inflation and raise the interest rate, thus throwing the stock market into another tizzy. The chicken littles in the media will be out in force. I am optimistic. The stock market will eventually correct itself and retirement portfolios will recover, especially the ones invested in actual investments rather than hedge funds and globalist strategy investments.
We don’t use the term spin doctor for nothing.
It is an absolute law of MSM:
Never, NEVER! say anything good about anything having to do with Donald Trump. And if he has done something good or even great, bite your tongue and be convinced in your media mind that there must, MUST! be a downside or something criminal about it. Otherwise, get busy at once to investigate and find a crime somewhere, with someone…anything…then spin the hell out of it. You might even win CNN’s journalist of the year award, even if you fabricate and make up stories…and possibly get a job reporting for Der Spiegel.
That’s all folks!
I feel better. Hope I put a little chuckle in your evening.
Peace!
The Dow futures are off about 200 right now…even in light of the good retail numbers.
I looked at this stuff in some depth yesterday…esp looking at the yield spreads. This whole affair, as PT says, is in the lap of the Fed. Rattling on about increasing short term rates when the spreads are already thin is crazy…and that’s what Powell did. If we even had two rate increase in 2019 we’d basically have a flat, or maybe negative, yield curve.
I graphed the spreads vs. the Russell all market index and sure enough ( as all good investors should know), negative yield curves lead to recessions. The Fed and the pols have worked themselves into a box. The 10-year doesn’t want to go much above 3 percent. Which means the short end needs to stay around 2..at most. (don’t get me wrong, I like fixed income)
Powell is a lawyer by training. Pure swamp..if you look at his wikipedia. There are those that say that the Fed will sober up and not increase rates….we’ll see. And this is not to mention the Fed unwinding their Asset Sheet…which adds more supply to the pool of fixed income which forces rates down yet more (given a fixed demand).
Everyone knew the Fed was going to be in a box. But the Fed needs to not go off half cocked about raising rates too fast.
Wall being built/added to in TX = Sploody heads go boom
Bear Market level “could be seen this week”… -20% close
Derivatives books go boom in many EU and NY banks…
Wall street claims the sky is falling, but it’s just more fund mgr’s…
DOJ-IG report due???…. Maybe time for document dump????
Add butter to popcorn…put up feet…lean back….watch the show!
Check-6
I did my part and my wife for sure did hers. 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
And the fed is trying, through interest rate hikes, to destroy the economy as a means of harming
President Trump. Because for the marxist democrat party/ one world mafia
the end justifies the means.
I hope they don’t suceed. They’ve done enough damage since October.
“Last year’s 2017 holiday sales were approximately $598 billion as measured by Consumer Growth Partners. This year’s holiday sales look to be around $850 billion, as measured by the same data firm.”
What!? Is that correct? That’s a 42% increase in sales over last year. If true, that is gargantuan!
The problem with this number is what retail sales will be after the holiday shopping season. The consumer probably delayed purchases pending holiday sales and now that they made their purchase they are out of the retail sale market. The consumer may also have made his purchase on credit. They lack actual cash for the purchase and will have repay the debt over the next year.
…there you go folks …that will be the MSM spin on the huge numbers …we can always count on the Franklins here to give us the preview
… the problem with this line is that it’s always going to be true no matter what the year or numbers are …and its therefore meaningless in assessing the year-over-year surge …just another Eeyore doing his best to darken an otherwise cloudless blue sky …imnsho of course
Looks like the Fed wasn’t able to steal Christmas after all.
I am thinking that these “figures” are going to be a top-item on everyone’s plate in the AM…just before the NY market opens… Amazon must be part of that 26% from Online, but everyone else is part of the overall growth…Just this amount of “jaw-bone’ could be enough to flatten out this waterfall now happening…ie; stop the free fall.
Wonder what these numbers will mean to the China panda/dragon??? Can they see just how fricked they truly are?…
Another 100 miles of border wall being started is going to set off the “Sploody Heads” again too.
Isn’t it about time for the DOJ-IG to be heard from…to see how fubar’ed his report on ‘ol Cackles’ is going to be — setting the stage for those “documents” to hit the table unredacted, eh?…
AND…of course, we only have 6 days until the wonderful “Military Tribunal” EO hits the floor running and gunning!… Everyone buy stock in “popcorn producers” and “beverage bottler’s” this is going to be one hellof a show … Check-6
If there were military tribunals, and Mattis were in charge of them, he would probably put President Trump on trial for putting America and Americans ahead of his muslin friends in Afcrapistan and Syria as well as moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem..
“Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary consumer benefactors.”
I give thanks for our President and his family, along with the supporters and staff of CTH for one-stop “shopping” for political and economic news that I can trust.
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
I sincerely hope that Main Street will overcome Wall Street, for the better, and for the common good of this Nation.
I’m just not optimistic enough to believe, that self centered politicians, will read the signs of the times, and get on board, and realize it’s time to answer to the communities they were elected to “represent”.
But I continue to pray for President Trump, his family and this nation!
