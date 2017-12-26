MAGAnomics – Initial Holiday Sales Growth Estimates Exceed $33 Billion…

Initial 2017 sales growth estimates exceed $33 billion (almost 6%), for a total of $598 billion, according to analysis by Customer Growth Partners.
Consumer spending represents two-thirds of total GDP; and with initial Q4 sales growth estimates coming in much higher than anticipated – this puts even more fuel into fourth quarter GDP growth estimates that have been hovering near 4%.
The stunning retail growth increases have been noted in both on-line and brick-and-mortar stores which reflects a more broad increase, driven by consumer confidence, likely to exceed these initial estimates.
.
CBS – […] Total retail sales this holiday season added up to a record $598 billion dollars — up $33 billion from last year. “This is literally the best season since before the recession,” business owner Craig Johnson said.
Johnson’s company, Customer Growth Partners, analyzes all things retail. He credits low unemployment and a booming stock market for this humbug-free holiday season.
“The single biggest drive of retail sales is growth in real disposable income,” he said. “And when real income goes up, people have money in their pocket and they’re able to spend it.” (read more)
President Trump’s short-term formula for this result was quite simple. Drive down the middle-class cost-of-living via immediately lowered energy costs… which creates downward pressure on fuel, food and the price of high consumables. These household savings then generate increased disposable income. It was a clear strategy from day one, and all subsequent longer term policy, jobs and trade etc., only enhances and increases the speed of growth in subsequent years.
These Q4 results are initial estimates, and with a significant portion of holiday sales coming after the holiday -as gift card redemption adds to the total- there is a very strong likelihood the size of the fourth quarter gains will pull the total GDP growth for 2017 to the Trumpian goal of 3% for the year.
After the 2016 election almost every ‘economist’ dismissed the projection by President-elect Trump that his MAGAnomic Main Street policy would drive GDP to 3% in his first year in office. Those same economic ‘experts’ find themselves joining the ranks of polling experts in their failure.
However, as seen in the aftermath of the 2016 election – don’t expect any of those leading economic voices to admit the flaws in their views; instead they will likely double-down on their efforts to dismiss the success of the Main Street resurgence.
:::spit:::
#MAGA simply works. It is not a complex issue. However, President Trump’s short-term, and soon to be long-term success, shows how Main Street economics was intentionally manipulated by multinational interests and their purchased political policy.
In addition, the MSM narrative engineers have been selling the ideological message of the global financial elites, and convincing the U.S. middle-class there was nothing that could ever be done. The “service-driven-economy” narrative was an intentional effort to consign the U.S. worker to perpetual malaise and status-quo: “You didn’t build that”, “share the wealth”, etc. Meanwhile, behind the talking points, U.S. wealth was exported.
The underbelly of decades-long economic manipulation is being exposed by Trump’s common sense Main Street economic policy and the undeniable results. The multinationals and the professional political class hate that exposure.
Ergo, they hate Trump.
Fantastic!
Much of that 33 billion was on popcorn.
… and a little from Hillary’s book sales….
Very little if reports are correct.
Yup, every little bit helps 🙂
LOL
and covfefe…a lot on that…😎
Actually most of that amount would be purchasing of more big ticket items. I stopped by the local WallyWorld last Thursday and 2/3 of the Chinese imported toys were still on the shelves.
Guns. It’s whats for Christmas.
And every other day ending in “y”.
Hee, Hee, Hee, Hee, Hee, Hee, Right you are.
and ammo…
That reminds me to get some more.
Thanks Gunny. 😉
Here ya go, Gunny. Semper Fi.
Oh man…they are like gold……..a caveman’s tupperware… brings a tear to my eye…Thanks Janie M…
Best Storage container ever made.
Semper Fi..
Also a cavewoman’s tupperware! Emphasis on CAVE.
I have more than one ammo box outfitted to carry my 35mm cameras,lenses and flashes into caves. I hate to think of the number of ammo boxes I humped through small passages because I was the smallest. I do have some very lovely slides though.
Unlike the WMs today, when we were at P.I. (2/70), we received ZERO weapons training but…. we got the “gas chamber” experience. 😆
a friend of mine who is ex-Israeli Special Forces says ammo cans are EMP proof.
Do not know about that , but you can store stuff for like…forever..great tool boxes..anything..
oh geez, 100 rounds of .50 cal manufactured at the lovely Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in August 2012…whew, those containers are HEAVY when loaded! The troops can toss those ammo cans only about half as far as they as they can toss an ammo can of 7.62mm or 5.56mm…speaking from experience here, I can remember uploading Alpha Troop, 1/1 Cav on a snowy night in Hungary in 1995 when a tanker tossed an ammo can off his Abrams and nailed a passing trooper in the noggin…fortunately the troop was wearing his helmet AND the ammo can was empty, otherwise I think it might have killed him, I’m just sayin’
I wonder how the Dems will try to take credit for this great news???
MAGA
Why POTUS 44 et al. set it all up and now POTUS Trump is reaping the rewards of POTUS 44 et al. hard work and foresight, of course. After all, you don’t think POTUS Trump built that, did you? (snark/).
They already have been. They are saying that the GDP increase this year resulted from policies put in place by Obama. But when asked specifically what policies have generated this huge payout they just give forth with a lot of fancy footwork and fast dancing.
Yea cause “his policies” only kicked in for “year 9”
SMH
Bush was responsible for the 8 years of the bad BO economy, but BO is responsible for the good economy under Trump. BO is a super-genius.
Yep, he finally found that magic wand of his, and he is so selfless in using it to help Republicans and even that awful Trump to look good.
Yep, the economy does good when Obama and his crew stay stoned and don’t mess with it.
Kill them with the facts! In Obama’s last year in office, he reached a MISERABLE 1.5% GDP for 2016. The two previous years saw some of his best percentages (2.9% in 2015 & 2.5% in 2014). That means the Economy was picking up but actually collapsing. Also remind them that the 1st Quarter of 2017 which Barry was still in office for 20 days, our GDP was a MISERABLE 1.4%. It wasn’t until our President’s policies of killing many regulations and unleashing our Energy Sector that we saw the Economy finally begin to take off (3.1% in the 2nd Quarter and 3.2% in the 3rd Quarter)
This tweet below gets them to begin to speak in different languages as they scream!
Fancy footwork and fast dancing…. I just love that description. Getting a lot democrat psychobabble instead of a real answer. I’ve always called that the “James Brown/Michael Jackson Footwork”…. Trapper called it right.
Have Wallet
Will Spend
Signed,
Paladin
A VERY GREAT Western show…Tango Yankee on the show. We Good triumphs over evil…What was the other Great Western show with Linda Evans? Every young man’s dream of the perfect woman…
We —->>> Were Good
Were —–>>> Where Good
P.S. A LITTTTTTTLLLLLE STRESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSED TODAY!!!… That is ALL!!!
Ease up on that trigger finger! 😉
The Big Valley!
Donna Douglas…Beverly Hillbillies…the “cement pond”…whew…
Big Valley?
Guess you never what BLACK AND WHITE TV USING A VACUUM TUBE HUH???
Sure did
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Valley
Whatever your problem is get over it. No one cares.
1950 Sparton Lynbrook model, test pattern on two channels.
Black & White with vacuum tubes??? You are describing my CURRENT TV. 😄
And no I am not kidding. When we actually watch a DVD (like John Wayne movies) that is what we used.
I could see the huge difference this year compared with Obummers last EIGHT years!
Yuk the years under Obummer was sickening!
Thank You Awesome President Trump!
How long will these media fools sell out their integrity and dignity in the name of the Democratic narrative? Surely the GPS Fusion and Middle East money is starting to dry up. Let’s give them a bigger shovel and see how deep they dig themselves into the wrong side of history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communism in America is much more important.
There’s still a big pile of unused shovels from all of those non existent shovel ready jobs that they could use.
President Trump is a money making genius. Everything he touches turns to gold.
President Trump decided to take a job that is costing him a lot of money to do. In the process, President Trump is making money for We the People in the form of jobs, raises, tax cuts and lower prices of energy, etc.
Have we ever had a President work for free and make We the People money in the process? I don’t think so. MAGA!
If he was a D and not hated. The media would say he can walk on water and turn it into wine.
MAGA = confidence spending your hard earned dollar. You know your future can pay for it.
“In addition, the MSM narrative engineers have been selling the ideological message of the global financial elites, and convincing the U.S. middle-class there was nothing that could ever be done.”
___________
And in the process, they stole the best years of TENS of millions of American’s lives. People who turned to self-medication to escape the misery; Americans who committed suicide because of their inability to provide for their family; people who barely scraped by, and never had children because they couldn’t afford to provide them a life and upbringing as stable as their own, much less provide them a BETTER life.
Who do all of these tens of millions of Americans see about getting the last 30+ years of their LIVES back?!?
.
.
“The “service-driven-economy” narrative was an intentional effort to consign the U.S. worker to perpetual malaise and status-quo: “You didn’t build that”, “share the wealth”, etc. Meanwhile, behind the talking points, U.S. wealth was exported.
The underbelly of decades-long economic manipulation is being exposed by Trump’s common sense Main Street economic policy and the undeniable results. The multinationals and the professional political class hate that exposure.”
_______________
Boo freakin’ hoo. Real sorry that they’re being inconvenienced by having their treason and corruption exposed.
They are going to hate swinging upside down from lamp posts like Mussolini a lot more than the ‘exposure’.
Scott…These morons think they are the smartest ones in the room…But they forget…WE HAVE VERY LONG MEMORIES and the companies that have caused this pain are beginning to find out “The Big Ugly” is coming and they are in the way. Also, when PDJT leaves office and returns to the Private Sector…his companies will be worth more BECAUSE HE DID THE RIGHT THING WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE… and HIS BRAND WILL RISE EVEN HIGHER…The Trump Brand will stand for something and people AND businesses will flock to him because it stands HE STANDS BY HIS WORD AND IT MEANS SOMETHING. This is WHAT we have been missing…Happy New Year!!!
Isn’t Obama on video telling people during the campaign (after Hillary “won” the primary) that there isn’t any reasonable way Trump is going to improve the economy or bring jobs back? I need to find that. It’s pretty hilarious. Just because he doesn’t understand how businesses or the economy works he thinks Trump doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Changing people’s minds – changing the culture – all sides knew that was what to do. The trick was making the other side do your own work. And “they” were good at it.
A lot of it was painting pictures of impossibility – of inevitability. The commies LOVE their little myths. The trick was making the other side accept those myths subconsciously, to then propagate them as premises to their “solutions”.
Sell the fake solution, and you sell the fake problem with it.
This has made a lot of people a lot of money. THAT is part of selling the approach.
I lay it at the feet of NAFTA which to me has always been associated with all things Clinton.
“Excellent point about the “service-driven economy” being used as COVER for the theft of industry. ”
________________
They were propagating that BS when I was in college. We LAUGHED at the idiocy of it, even then. When even people my own age (other students) started blithering this stupidity, I jumped down their throat.
We can’t just all provide ‘services’ to each other, that’s just another type of Ponzi scheme. SOMEBODY has to actually MAKE SOMETHING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct that is REAL wealth. The treasonous SOBs exported out factories and know how while shutting down our mines and energy production. With the Food Safety Modernization Act,designed to regulate farm families out of business, they were going after our last bit of wealth, our very LAND!
After the economic crash in 2008, farmers were suspicious that when Hillary went to China as Sec of State, she was trading US debt held by China for American farmland. Seems we were correct.
Feb 22, 2016 China Is Making a Major Play for American Farms and Farmland:
Companies backed by the Chinese government are making Big Ag acquisitions in the U.S.
“…In an effort to cut out the middleman, foreign buyers are trying to circumvent the American farmer. Instead of buying food from farmers who work their own land, some foreign buyers want to own and operate these American farms themselves—as well as the livestock barns and slaughterhouses. Between the 2013 purchase of pork processor Smithfield by a Chinese holding company and ChemChina’s pending $43 billion offer for the agrichemical company Syngenta, the world’s most populous country is making a major play to buy the proverbial American farm—and U.S. politicians are lending a helping hand….”
And yes Hillary was 100% behind the Food Safety Modernization Act.
It started here? http://blog.victimsofcommunism.org/the-true-architects-of-reform/
Never forget The Rockefeller File by Gary Allen
Published June 28th 1976
Thank you, Sundance, “U.S. wealth was exported”. Yes it was, our wealth by the trillions and trillions.
So grateful for our President and his team who put economic policies in place that almost instantly reaped tremendous results. America First and not the global village for a change with our hard earned money.
Great economic news MAGA!
“They stole the best years of TENS of millions of American’s lives.”
This is the part that really turns my eyes to slits.
The younger generations don’t realize this has happened. They’ll find out when those of us whose bodies are too beat up to work at the factory and the job site start mentoring them. These young Americans are strong and smart. Throw them the ball and they run with it. It’s great!
MAGA
Both, of course, because they’re hoping everyone’s too stupid to get it. xD
a gif which has had much play on The_Donald is a poster of a snowflake saying,
Economics???
I can’t even figure out what gender I am.
One of my coworkers who started right before I left is in college studying economics. We discussed the current economy briefly – turns out I follow it more closely than she did, and understand it slightly better – and that calculus is required for an economics degree. I barely passed my math GED test – but as a student of Sundance University, I think I’ve got a better handle on the economy than 80% of the country!
It’s easy to see the disconnect between reality and the economic academics who “predict” GDP shortfalls. They refuse to admit that government spending isn’t the only category tracked in the GDP metric. GDP couldn’t possibly top 3%, in their estimates, if the Government isn’t heavily involved in spending in the economy. I think this is the root of their cynicism and source of their blindness.
Via the Fed, Obama participated in the worst kind of debunked “trickle down” economics where the Fed expanded the US money supply by lending freely to major US Wall St. banks. This trickle down strategy led to “trickle out” effects when the money appeared to either find its way overseas (via investment into emerging markets) or wind up locked up into ever-expanding stock market indices.
Liberals and the media will happily explain that the venerable stock market has been growing since 2009 and that it has continued to grow under Trump. However, the important difference is that 2009-2016 the market has grown under Quantitative Easing – government “investment” (the expansion of the money supply – making more soup by adding water). The moment Trump was elected (for emphasis – he had not even assumed office yet) the Stock Market began to expand via private sector investment. And not only expand – but shatter record after record because the value of the dollar was no-longer being looted to effect economic “growth”.
This is the most major reason why the economy grew at an anemic rate under Obama’s Kenesian economics instead of the roaring 4% we’re seeing with Trump. I’m not very good at explaining things like Sundance and others, but when the analogy is used of tax cuts being rocket fuel, that is as close as it comes to being literally true as possible. I believe we will see growth at 6-7% before too long. If deregulation continues then I think growth up to 9% is possible.
The cynical academics can begin writing papers on the effects of “too fast growth” because Trump is dumping racing fuel into America’s engine and we’re entering uncharted economic territory.
“…Liberals and the media will happily explain that the venerable stock market has been growing since 2009 ….”
Oh, Boy did I ever have a knockdown drag out fight over that one with an author at Forbes. FINALLY he grudgingly admitted a lot of people in their 50s ‘retired early’ because they were FORCED TO and they are NOT counted in the unemployment stats.
There was more to the fight but at least I one that concession.
one that concession. = won that concession.
The rest of what you said is also true. We really do need to start training people in basic economics as well as civics. I learned most of it post 40 years and that is NOT when you should learn it.
That is some good information to volunteer to teach to homeschoolers BTW
This is the association for homeschoolers in NC. http://www.nche.com/groups/list
Check and see if there is something similar in your own states.
It’s been a lovely Christmas season – flew a couple of times just before the 25th, and found pilots, flight attendants and gate agents all receptive to “Merry Christmas!”
Haven’t tired of seeing the Left, MSM and GOPe trying to beat up our president by smashing their faces on PDJT’s fists… definitely not tired of winning! Looking expectantly for that 3%+ GDP for 2017.
Just MAGA, baby.
I too noticed everywhere it was Merry Christmas. Not an uncomfortable have a nice holiday. Much more cheery this year.
Have been waiting since President Reagan left for days like these.
The Democrats, MSM, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Big Club, Barry from Kenya etc. literally have another 5 weeks left before the reality of the Tax Reform Bill hits home. If you listened to the video that SD shared, the woman states that employees will see anywhere from a 0.5% to 2% raise in their checks starting in February. All those people that have been convinced that this bill was for the rich will be pleasantly surprised. If someone earns $700 a week after taxes, he or she will earn ($703.50 at the low end {0.5%} or $714 at the high end {2%} every week). It may not seem as much but for folks that haven’t seen any increase in their wages for 17+ years, they will be happy.
The beauty of the example I showed above is that it will repeat itself every single week.
One of the tracking polls I like to watch is the Rasmussen Right Direction or Wrong Track Poll.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/mood_of_america/right_direction_wrong_track_dec25
As of Dec 17 – 21, 38% of Americans see the country going in the Right Direction! When compared to this time last year (Dec 18 – 22), only 33% of the country saw us going in the Right Direction. At this time in 2015 (Dec 20 – 23), only 26% of Americans saw the country going in the Right Direction. That is a 12% increase from December 2015.
From the article linked above:
The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey showed regional factory activity grew at the strongest pace in more than a decade, indicating rapid growth over the month of December.
The production index soared 18 points to 32.8 this month, the highest its been in 11 years. The general business activity index and the company outlook index posted double-digit increases, coming in at 29.7 and 31.5, respectively. Both the latter components are also the highest they’ve been since 2006.
Labor market indicators also suggest much more rapid employment growth and longer workweeks in December. The employment index came in at 20.4, an increase in 14 points from November. More than 30% of firms reported net hiring, compared with 11% reporting net layoffs.
The hours worked index shot up to 23.3, a 12-year high.
Upward pressure on prices (inflation) continued in the month of December, while upward wage pressures not only continued but intensified. The raw materials prices index remained unchanged at 32.5 and the finished goods prices index ticked up to 17.9. The wages and benefits index shot up 11 points to 25.1.
Our country is on the cusp of an Economic Explosion that we haven’t seen since the mid 1980s. I agree with SD’s assessment that 3% GDP may very well be where we end up for 2017.
With a good Christmas 3% is a good bet.
It might make all the difference in the world!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!! Throw in 9 years of pent up demand and there’s nowhere to go but UP! 3-4-5-6% GDP coming to a town near you. All aboard The Trump Train! Choo Choo!!! MAGA!!!
The only thing that leaves me hesitant to accept this at face value is that Consumer Growth Partners – the company the numbers come from – hasn’t has a published survey on their own site since 2015. http://customergrowthpartners.com/customer_research.asp
“The stunning retail growth increases have been noted in both on-line and brick-and-mortar stores which reflects a more broad increase…”
-SD
It’s heartening to hear of brick-and-mortar stores doing well, especially if it involves smaller shops. I was part of the trend to do much of my buying either online or in larger stores where bulk buying drove down prices. Personally, I’ve been slowly reversing that trend in the last couple of years and am more into ‘shop local, buy local’.
Yes, it is costing more, but having an increased sense of doing what is right (more centered) is making it worthwhile.
You know that when a party runs against middle class tax cuts, the jig is just about up. Here is to 7 more years of MAGA!
I am not surprised by this whopper of a number !
You could feel the bouyant and joyous buzz of shopppers this Christmas season !
MAGA – America First economy, borders, jobs, and culture.
Hang on tight as we round the bend!
🚂🦁🚂🦁🚂🦁🚂
In the Fox News video the anchors are looking all concerned because all this spending must mean people are anticipating more money when the Tax Cuts bill kicks in.
Too bad they didn’t read here on the CTH the real reason people have the cash to spend now (from this blog post):
“President Trump’s short-term formula for this result was quite simple. Drive down the middle-class cost-of-living via immediately lowered energy costs… which creates downward pressure on fuel, food and the price of high consumables. These household savings then generate increased disposable income. It was a clear strategy from day one, and all subsequent longer term policy, jobs and trade etc., only enhances and increases the speed of growth in subsequent years.
We’ll never change the minds of people who’s livelihoods are covered by globalist elite money, nor will we change the minds of democrat / RINO politicians who’s livelihoods are covered by the taxpayers
No, the revelations will come to those who must produce something tangible in order to secure their livelihoods
The struggling small business owners, their employees, the average working citizen & such, many which lean democrat, unless they’re lost causes due to too many years of brainwashing & indoctrination, will be forced to admit the economic realities of the MAGA agenda
Financial success has a way of beating back those ingrained commie fantasies within their minds
The entire MAGA agenda will bear fruit in every aspect of our society, making life better for all involved, & making peoples lives better is the one way we can change the minds of the stupid people (democrat & RINO voters)
The more President Trump can accomplish, the easier our mission will be
Well I sure did my part in helping the stores, and my family appreciates it too. My husband spoiled me rotten so he helped as well.
