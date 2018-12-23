Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz Discuss Meeting With President Trump over Border Security…

Against the backdrop of a partial government shutdown (not really) Representative Mark Meadows (NC), Jim Jordan (OH) and Matt Gaetz (FL) discuss the ongoing budget appropriations standoff over border security and their meeting with President Trump.
Cocaine Mitch needs a swift boot in his ass and this goat rodeo needs to come to an end. We, The People, grow weary of the deceptions games.
#51VoteThresholdNow
I’m thinking if Chuck and Nancy want open borders let’s have them codify it. Force them to bring legislation to repeal all immigration laws.
There they are – three good men.
Fair to say ‘wise men’. ‘Tis the season!
And the Senate stays in session so that recess appointments are impossible.
Cocaine Mitch is doing everything he can to protect the Uni-Party.
Yep…nothing change.
