Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz Discuss Meeting With President Trump over Border Security…

December 23, 2018

Against the backdrop of a partial government shutdown (not really) Representative Mark Meadows (NC), Jim Jordan (OH) and Matt Gaetz (FL) discuss the ongoing budget appropriations standoff over border security and their meeting with President Trump.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA.

8 Responses to Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz Discuss Meeting With President Trump over Border Security…

  1. sundance says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

  2. Zorro says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I’m thinking if Chuck and Nancy want open borders let’s have them codify it. Force them to bring legislation to repeal all immigration laws.

  3. Heika says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:49 am

    There they are – three good men.

  4. Nom de Blog says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:50 am

    And the Senate stays in session so that recess appointments are impossible.

    Cocaine Mitch is doing everything he can to protect the Uni-Party.

