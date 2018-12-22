The Bloom is off The Ruse – Protecting UniParty and Decepticon Caucus From Sunlight, Mitch McConnell Won’t Call an Appropriations Vote…

For those who follow the deep weeds of politics, this is brutally transparent. For the remaining 97% of the voting electorate, they still don’t understand how the UniParty works. Decepticon leader McConnell doesn’t want the American electorate to see purchased senate republicans voting NO on border security.

Mitch McConnell refuses to call up an appropriations vote on the bill that passed the House of Representatives (includes border funding); nor will Mitch McConnell bring up an independent bill that could then be reconciled with the House bill. The motives here are brutally transparent.

(link)

Think carefully about what Mitch McConnell is doing here. It’s not President Trump’s job to write legislation. McConnell is desperately trying to retain a UniParty ruse, by passing the buck to the White House. McConnell doesn’t want the American people to see republican senators supporting a bill against voter interests.

Wall Street, corporate and special interest lobbyists own the legislative process. Lobbyists actually write the laws. Lobbyists pay congress to sell laws they write. Lobbyists funding both left and right wings of the UniParty do not want border security. This is ultimately what McConnell is trying to hide.

Look at what he’s doing. Senate Leader McConnell is telling the executive branch (President Trump) if they want an appropriations bill, the President must write the legislation with his democrat colleagues. Please – Think About This.

WASHINGTON DC – The Senate has adjourned until Monday without taking action to end the partial government shutdown, ensuring that the funding lapse will drag on for days. The chamber will next meet for a pro forma session on Monday morning, then will reconvene after Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 27, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced. Though votes don’t occur during a pro forma session, which typically only last seconds, senators are able to clear any legislation by unanimous consent. (read more)

Senate adjourns until December 27th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

