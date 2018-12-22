The Bloom is off The Ruse – Protecting UniParty and Decepticon Caucus From Sunlight, Mitch McConnell Won’t Call an Appropriations Vote…

For those who follow the deep weeds of politics, this is brutally transparent. For the remaining 97% of the voting electorate, they still don’t understand how the UniParty works. Decepticon leader McConnell doesn’t want the American electorate to see purchased senate republicans voting NO on border security.
Mitch McConnell refuses to call up an appropriations vote on the bill that passed the House of Representatives (includes border funding); nor will Mitch McConnell bring up an independent bill that could then be reconciled with the House bill. The motives here are brutally transparent.
Think carefully about what Mitch McConnell is doing here. It’s not President Trump’s job to write legislation. McConnell is desperately trying to retain a UniParty ruse, by passing the buck to the White House. McConnell doesn’t want the American people to see republican senators supporting a bill against voter interests.
Wall Street, corporate and special interest lobbyists own the legislative process. Lobbyists actually write the laws. Lobbyists pay congress to sell laws they write. Lobbyists funding both left and right wings of the UniParty do not want border security. This is ultimately what McConnell is trying to hide.
Look at what he’s doing. Senate Leader McConnell is telling the executive branch (President Trump) if they want an appropriations bill, the President must write the legislation with his democrat colleagues. Please – Think About This.
WASHINGTON DC – The Senate has adjourned until Monday without taking action to end the partial government shutdown, ensuring that the funding lapse will drag on for days.
The chamber will next meet for a pro forma session on Monday morning, then will reconvene after Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 27, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced.
Though votes don’t occur during a pro forma session, which typically only last seconds, senators are able to clear any legislation by unanimous consent. (read more)
And, as ordered by his puppetmasters, Mitch is also keeping the President from making any recess appointments!
But sadly, as you say, 97% of the general public doesn’t understand any of this and will simply repeat the MSM lie that Donald Trump shut down the government because he didn’t “get his way”.
You know Mitch isn’t serious about anything when he talks about ANY bill that can pass without a nuclear option. There is no way for the senate to get 60 votes on anything as long as the Democrats vote lockstep on all issues, and he knows it. Waiting until they CAN or DO is simply letting us know he’s not going to let it pass. Well, now we know what the next two years will be like…having a bigger majority just does not matter unless he wants it to matter. At least up until lately he has let the judges get confirmed…that’s the only good thing he’s done.
President Trump is not going to suffer those fools for long…he’ll start getting tougher, and they’ll either cooperate or make bigger fools of themselves. In the meantime, Trump will have to go around them more and more and they’ll then complain about that. Evil games for all to see. Someone should tell them that that’s not a winning way to go about things.
People with Twitter need to blast McConnell with tweets that he’s not fooling us, we know the game!
…and keep blasting. Be sure to hit the usual RINOs as well.
Blast with tweets? What about direct confrontation through phone calls, visits, emails and then repeat. Once we start acting like democrats instead of playing nice we will get things done. Go on facebook, instagrm, whatever it takes and fight. I did it on a local level with my RINO party. Their Facebook page is pathetic but I went on their page and blasted a couple of members with posts and private messages. Little by little but just do it.
“Senate Leader McConnell is telling the executive branch (President Trump) if they want an appropriations bill, the President must write the legislation with his democrat colleagues.”
Now what if PDJT tweeted out this CTH link?
no recess appointments is the Turtle true deception!
deep state uniparty think tank black ops need CR…they refuse real budget!
actually the left is pushing the Temper Tantrum lie that Cryin’ Chuck is whining into every mic he passes.
Keep the damb thing closed then. Consider firing all truly non essential personnel, return power back to the states, then lower our federal taxes 75%. Use the military budget to construct a border barrier. Done! Win, win, win.
And that is why Mitch only asked for a VOICE vote! Never Trumpers are so pathetic!
McConnell refused to fund the presidents request to form a commission to look into voter fraud. This caused the republican party to lose their majority in the house. Now he is doing everything in his power to scuttle the wall. I smell a rat who has Chinese in-laws.
Taiwanese in-laws I believe.
Not going to happen this time…
Quickest way to get the WALL FUNDED to END the SHUTDOWN:
Brian Kolfage announces NEW RULES for the Wall GoFundMe initiative:
“We’re raising our goal to $2 BILLION
• Congress announced we can’t directly fund the Wall
• We’ll use it to PRIMARY every politician who didn’t FUND the WALL
… supporting whoever President Trump ENDORSES to get that done.”
Schumer said DROP the Wall to fund DHS.
We’re going to DROP the UniParty to fund the Wall.
The UniParty will SCRAMBLE to fund the Wall: TOO LATE!
Bonus:
• No more need for Congressional Term Limits.
• We’ll crowd-source UniParty Replacement instead.
Ok. Now I am all in on this approach. Making a donation right now !
The link:
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
The funding is a great idea BUT the wall is going to cost 25 billion dollars. the 5 billion was to fund the continuation of the walls construction but not to finish it. That will require more a lot more money. That said, it is a political tool to poke the democommies in the eye with.
whether the money goes to a wall or primarying every traitorous B in the country, it sends a message that we are out there, angry and motivated.
THIS forces Democrats to fund the Wall TOO!
THIS avoids wasting funds we’d use for Conservative Caucus Donations
… it MULTIPLIES them.
I hope that guy has a lawyer because he could end up in jail for fraud.
Okay. If you won’t give me $5 billion, the cost is now $10 billion. And it will go up $5 billion per week. Stand pat and let the government shut down as the Continuing Resolutions expire. When will the welfare, food stamps, and Social Security checks be affected? Tough! It’s the Schumer Shutdown. Go cry to Cryin’ Chuck.
Exactly. In the construction trade, there are incentives built into the contracts to get the project done on or ahead of schedule. And dis-incentives for delays.
They cannot withhold the Social Security and entitlement checks. But let the “nonessential” parts of the government stay shut down indefinitely. Afterwards, review carefully why they are “nonessential”.
PDJT should begin calling this shutdown “The Kate Steinlie” shutdown. Shove it down the UniParty throats.
THAT just might happen. Someone from T45’s communications team might just do something like this and then air it. Oh Bill!
That is a fine idea. They should spend a few thousand extra dollars to engrave into a section of the wall the names of the thousands of people who have lost their lives due to being murdered or crashed into on our roads by drunken illegals. The section would be made using fine granite and look similar to the Vietnam memorial wall. Add a section to it in cold black stone with the names engraved of every politician who voted against the wall.
Like posted yesterday, no bill, no vote, no exposure.
It needs to be said, that the only reason the measure passed the House is that they know the Senate will not pass it through to the president’s desk. Its the Republican 2-Step, Legislation is coordinated in advance with language the other body of congress will never accept. McConnell pretends to preserve the fake 60 vote rule despite knowing the Democrat Party means to abandon it as soon as they grab power.
Republicans are the professional resistance and opposition party that wants no responsibility.
Democrats are the resistance party that wants to grab and keep the power.
The only thing they both have in common is that neither wants to govern.
I hold that there is a distinct difference between governing and being in power to rule.
Maybe someone ought to explain to POTUS that he must write approved legislation with the Dems, because he just tweeted that ‘Senate adjourned until December 27th’; which signals that the shutdown is ongoing…
AND do we really believe that POTUS and his ‘aides’ will assist the Dems in writing an appropriations bill that everybody can live with and the American people are happy with?
the executive branch is not supposed to write legislation, PERIOD.
It’s a rigged system! — The Greatest Candidate and President, Evah, President Donald J. Trump45
The Turtle will unMask like Roberts if necessary…however, this issue is 9 to 1 for Border Security! The Dimms have to use the words “no wall” for their focus groups but 45 already tweeted he wants to build a Great Barrier first! President Trump has already won this round of $5 billion and will save the next phase of THE WALL for 2020!! remember, as a builder, you first secure, clear, and clean the land ($3.2 billion), then you develop the surrounding land and pour foundation (now $5 billion Spiky Barrier), and then you construct The Wall (50ft)!
McConnell doesn’t deserve the majority. Oh, I’m sorry…I said that like it really makes a difference. Stand tall, Mr. President…don’t give a friggin’ inch.
Who blinks first. POTUS is from the real world of results. Mitch and the Boys may have some explaining to do as each day clicks off. I think the optics favor the President.
its not blinking…Dimms already lost this debate…Head Clown is looking for an out! wants to punt for 1 year CR…Joke!
“97 percent don’t understand”. Yes, but 3% do understand. 3%………hmm, where have I heard that number before?
THIS!!!
Tick, tick..PDJT must clearly and forcefully allocate responsibility from his bully pulpit now. And keep doing it. $5 billion is a rounding error in any Federal “budget”, it’s not about the money, Wall St don’t want the Wall, we know why.
A series of MAGA rallies exclusively on funding the Wall is indicated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You better make them armed rallies as the left will deploy Antifa and the ACP (American Communist Party), Black Lives Matter and college students to disrupt them.
President Trump has obviously been planning a LONG TERM shutdown for some time. For the first time in history he has ordered all our aircraft carriers back to port. he has also ordered our troops to withdraw from Syria. I believe that we are going to see the longest ever government shutdown in our history. This is not likely to be over anytime soon. Chuck Schumer just made a statement saying that there will be no deal that includes a wall. Why do people still vote for these America hating fascists ????????
Such fun to see the lies from MSM. Christmas dinner shall be grand this year. More eggnog?
because Head Clown actually voted for the wall in 2006…they are LIARS!
He is just positioning the second Schumer shutdown and it’s bringing the wall position to a head for the president. Trump will be leaving Afghanistan well before he runs again as well.
Dem’s weak on border security, support endless wars, liberal court, unfair trade
Trump – strong on borders, ending endless wars. conservative court (especially with RBG unhealthy).
I would hate to have to debate him with his record, should the economy hold up despite the fake news and deep state tactics.
Probably best think that can happen at this point is a shut down until the new congress is seated. That way the democrats and republicans get to share the blame because Nancy owns the House and Mitch then owns the Senate. A joint committee reworking a bill, with President providing up or down veto inputs.
blame goes for the actual point of contention: The Wall! Dimms will be blamed 10 to 1!
Should we unleash the snowflakes on him when he and his wife go out to Chili’s for Christmas Eve dinner?
I emailed that sorry bastard and told him to do his job.
I should add that 97% of the GOP media doesn’t understand and have been ignoring the UniParty concept. Limbaugh is a prime example. He was on a rant the other day about democrats for ten minutes and threw in one sentence on the GOP congress being against Trump. Then he called Tom Cotton a great conservative! LOL.
This is a very tough time of the year to be engaged in mortal combat with these scum sucking bottom feeders.
Most “normal” people (not me) don’t give a damn about what the Big Government is doing as it doesn’t affect them. Packages are all delivered by now, next is Christmas, then New Year’s Eve. It’s party time and that’s what the creeps are counting on.
Glad to see the Wall GFM project is doing so well. Our President Trump knows we have his back.
Am I wrong in questioning Pence in this? Didn’t he have a big meeting yesterday and Turtle man pulls this today?
I would love see to see massive public back lash over the failure of MacSleaze to do his job but is demanding Trump do it for him. I’d love to see hundreds of thousands protesting that vile man.
Keep it shut down until the senate backs down!!!
On a serious note, Schumer’s hard line stance is the UniParty’s coup d’etat, part 2. Mueller will subpoena POTUS next. The cacophony of the MSM will rise unprecedented levels. Wall St will tank.
It’s all directed at removing Trump. And soon.
Our Father in heaven,
You are our Judge, our Lawgiver, and our King. Expose any works of darkness in the US Senate and awaken the citizens of our nation to Your truth. We call for the three branches of our government to come into Your eternal order. Save us, we pray. Amen.
Or maybe, just maybe, greater political leverage is attained by leaving Schumer naked in front of the flame. Cocaine Mitch has no good spot to stand on this stage. He would only get in the way
Hey Turtle, proforma sessions? you suck!
These people aren’t fooling anyone. The swamp is deep and wide. God bless President Trump. He continues to amaze me. BTW, Merry Christmas to all. I certainly enjoy this site and all the brilliant contributors. Y’all are awesome! MAGA
I feel that PDT has a plan-one for maximum effect.turtle and Chuck U. will blink first.
leverage..
Brasturds……
We will have to put on Our yellow vests and go after these traitors
