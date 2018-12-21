DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielson Explains Collaborative U.S. Mexico Agreement on Asylum Seekers…

Following up to the earlier report conspicuously missing from MSM reports, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen expands on the collaborative agreement between the U.S. (President Trump) and Mexico (President Lopez-Obrador) regarding how asylum seekers must stay in Mexico while being processed.
.
There is a second part to the interview below:
.
Advertisements
I am sure the conversation was great. But was too distracted with the blonde content. Smart and hot.
LikeLike
?
LikeLike
Try watching them with closed caption (like I do at the gym). You have to decide if you want to look at the pretty girl or read what she’s saying.
LikeLike
All of this has so enriched my Christmas season. I am sure many many Americans are thrilled too.
Been strange but if you read a yahoo article on Trump the liberals are outright nasty to him.
Yet on the other hand the same commenters blast the Illegals and want them gone.
Do believe that if an honest vote was taken, Legal Americans would over overwhelmingly vote to deport Illegals, even DACAers right after we have border security.
There truly is a very small group of Legal Americans who like the idea of being used and abused by Illegals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be utterly terrifying if a large percentage of our population were in favor of foreign nationals subverting our laws and while simultaneously draining our wealth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President and the house republicans have lit a fire under the senate. Xmas here, shutdown looming, pressure is on. If we go to shutdown the MSM will be on full tilt on how cruel republicans are. It’s going to get hot but Trump has beat them again. Dems protect Americans or not ?? Its a winner
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is she stepping up to the plate?
LikeLike
If she were male, your question wouldn’t be asked.
LikeLike
Trump is actually accomplishing truly comprehensive immigration reform. I’m not talking about the code word for amnesty, either. He’s fixing the flaws in the system.
LikeLike