Judge Emmet Sullivan Delays Sentencing of Michael Flynn for 90 Days…

Without cameras in the courtroom we are constrained to understand the Flynn sentencing hearing today through the perspectives of others. The Daily Caller has an article [See Here] and a thread on the events [is Here] and a great video recap of the events by Will Chamberlain [is HERE].
That said, there is much speculation and punditry delivered opinion on what took place; and how the hearing ended with Judge Emmet Sullivan delaying the sentencing of Michael Flynn for 90-days. While we await the transcript from the court, here’s my view.
Last night, while contemplating the possible outcomes of the hearing, there was a strong likelihood of exactly what happened today…. but only if Judge Sullivan was aware of the conflicted position of Michael Flynn, and approached the hearing from that perspective.
Flynn took the guilty plea of lying to investigators to avoid Mueller charging him over the Turkish lobbying issues (FARA).
Happily, it appears Judge Sullivan is well aware of this very specific dynamic and the issues therein. Special Counsel Robert Mueller used the unregistered foreign lobbying charges, and -more importantly- the devastating narrative that can be drawn from those FARA violations, as leverage over Flynn. Based on the comments from Judge Sullivan, it is clear he is aware of this dynamic.
That forms the backdrop for Judge Sullivan stating: “I cannot recall any incident in which the court has accepted a plea of guilty from someone who maintained he was not guilty and I don’t intend to start today.” The judge knows Flynn is pleading guilty to the lying, to avoid larger issues that would come from the unregistered foreign agent issue.
Keep in mind, this is about law and this is about politics. Sullivan appears to be well aware there are times when admitting to violations of law can be the better alternative than allowing the appearance of, and the use of, a much more damaging political narrative.
Think about it this way. If Flynn didn’t accept the plea, team Mueller could then begin deploying a narrative that was not just about a national security adviser lying to federal investigators; but also encompassed an unregistered agent of a foreign power holding a key national security position in the White House. Imagine what team Mueller and the media would do with that narrative. Think about it.
The judge readily understands the scale of both legal leverage and, more consequentially, the political leverage Mueller held over Flynn at the time when Flynn was making decisions on the least-bad outcome (June through November ’17).
So with that in mind, Judge Sullivan begins questioning Flynn and the Special Counsel about the status of current assistance from Flynn toward the recently (not coincidental timing) announced indictments in the Turkish Lobbying case. And Sullivan is asking Mueller’s prosecutor about what other charges they had considered over Flynn.
When Judge Sullivan says: “arguably you sold your country out”, he is not necessarily making a declaratory statement as much as he is referencing the framework of Flynn’s choices. Sullivan projects himself into the position of Flynn: you’re either a liar, or a treasonous foreign agent working in the White House. Which is least bad? That was the narrative option for Flynn.
Then comes a recess.
Following the recess:
[…] “You were an unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as the National Security Advisor to the president,” said Sullivan. After a 30-minute recess, Sullivan corrected his statement, saying that Flynn’s work for Turkey ended in November 2016.
“I felt terrible about that,” Sullivan said of his statement that Flynn was working for Turkey while in the White House.
At one point in the hearing, Sullivan asked van Grack if the special counsel ever considered charging Flynn with treason. Van Grack hesitated, according to reporters in the courtroom, but said that prosecutors never weighed those kinds of charges. Sullivan also walked back the treason question, saying that he did not intend to imply that Flynn was guilty of the crime. (read more)
I see a good bottom line here; that Judge Emmet Sullivan is well aware of the intricacies of the dynamic. Flynn likely didn’t lie; however, falsely admitting to a lie is a much better option than having team Mueller saying President Trump employed an unregistered foreign agent as his national security adviser. See the dynamic?
Judge Sullivan is not making declaratory statements inasmuch as he is probing and outlining his understanding of Flynn’s position.
As a consequence of this dynamic, Judge Sullivan cannot vacate the plea that Flynn wants or else he positions Flynn to become a target of the Turkish lobbying case that was just unsealed yesterday.
Sullivan’s questions about the current status of Flynn’s cooperation indicate he was seeking to discover if Flynn held immunity in that case; Flynn does not.
If Flynn lawyers had gained full immunity for cooperation in the Turkish lobbying conspiracy case; it’s likely Sullivan may have vacated current Flynn charges. However, with Flynn still legally vulnerable in the Turkish case, any judicial decision favorable to Flynn could expose him to criminal charges in the lobbying case.
So Judge Sullivan delays sentencing 90-days, hoping the Turkish Lobbying conspiracy case is completed -or- at a status where Michael Flynn cannot be enjoined in the criminality therein.
That’s my take.
As always, I am heartened by reading Sundance’s analysis and the many great comments from the Treepers.. I have been looking forward to it all day.
It seems we have been bombarded with bad news since this morning from all media including Drudge, Breitbart, et al. It’s hard to avoid all of it.
I do wish that our President Trump would have some kind of fireside chat to address the nation during these (literally) dark times of the Winter Solstice. We could all use some light and good cheer.
Here is some light and good cheer…
Starting on Saturday, December 22, every day will be getting longer…
By 1..4 minutes per day in the Northern Hemisphere
Jane- I am so glad that you posted this as I got distracted and forgot to mention it.
As you know, the fact is that if you look at the sunrise/ sunset charts, you can see that every single day gets a minute or two more sunlight. It’s barely noticeable because it’s usually an extra minute at sunrise and an extra minute at sunset. By the end of January, we have well over an extra half hour of daylight. That’s why I always tell myself that the December solstice is actually the first day of summer because the days will start getting longer thereafter.
Agreed. Sundance gave us the most calm, reasoned, insightful analysis of the Flynn hearing yet. More please.
Perhaps a wish that you could somehow become an “Elder” for the President.
Yes a good analysis. Hopefully Sullivan will clarify his comments because you know PRAVDA/MSM will not ! Any potential bad acts or crimes would have happened prior to Flynn being on the Trump team. Also was Bidens son a registered agent when he was dealing with China or is that another different deal for the DEMs ?
Interesting how Hillary, the Podesta’s and many other DEMs all were not registered agents and actually committed far greater crimes numerous times and no worries ?
It seems clear Sullivan put it off to let other matters settle out. He kind of screwed up with some of his comments actually and it is clear he is ticked off at the entire mess.
I really do not think the judge messed a thing up.
He is doing what judges are supposed to do
He is not sitting back letting the lawyers run the show. And he has looked into this case’s background enough to say what he said today.
Basically he is saying to the Mueller team:
“I know exactly what you are doing and the reasons why.”
“‘I’m giving you all a chance to let it go……..or we will go to “Discovery”
You are leaving out that the judge apologized for the treason charge because he had the dates mixed up of when Flynn was lobbying. It wasn’t while he worked at the White House.
I think that Mueller heard all the faults with the lying case and knowing it was there were many discrepancies and all the speculation that Sullivan may throw the case out. He then decides to release the sealed indictment of the two Turks yesterday and sent that info along to Sullivan with the other 302’s and info he requested. Sullivan thinks Flynn was involved in this while he was at the W.H. and thinks Flynn’s lawyers are pulling a fast one. He gets mad and blows up on Flynn and Flynn panics and says he doesn’t dispute the interview, the charges or the guilty plea. Then Sullivan realizes his mistake and doesn’t feel right taking the plea without more investigation to get the picture of what was done and by whom.
I don’t understand how this can be a “plea deal”. What’s the “deal” part of Flynn guilty plea? How can Flynn (or his lawyers) agree to plead guilty to lying in exchange for not being charged being a Turkish foreign agent without any kind of immunity or promise of no charges on the Turkey case? Why accept no assurances?
Sounds like the special counsel just got Flynn to admit to a bogus crime and take the special counsel’s word they won’t charge him or his son. Couldn’t they just get him to admit to a any other bogus crimes they want too? Why would Flynn or his lawyers not demand assurances?
Why would the Special Counsel not want a sentencing asap so they could then back stab Flynn and charge him with FARA violation too in a year or so?
Also, couldn’t the Judge demand the special counsel give Flynn immunity on FARA in exchange for agreeing to pleading guilty on lying to the FBI? That seems like the best solution.
From a defendant’s and defense attorney’s standpoint, it is a calculated risk. Without immunity, you still take the deal hoping that the prosecutor does not come after you later. You stay clean and try not be “come to the attention” of the prosecutors in the future.
In this case, the result is that Flynn is effectively retired from working against the deep state (and potentially will be coerced/blackmailed into working on behalf of the deep state going forward).
Why was McCain never put on trial and called a traitor?
For those who have forgotten, or never knew, he was a huge Morsi and Muslim Brotherhood supporter. The Egyptians themselves wanted to put him on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Egypt. They wanted to do the same with Obama’s Ambassador to Egypt, Anne Patterson, as big a supporter of Morsi and Muslim Brotherhood and called by the Egyptian press, the most hated woman in Egypt. She is still alive, so why has no one put her on trial and why has no judge called her a traitor ? And what about Mattis who tried to make her Assistant Secretary for Defense, before Trump vetoed him ? Why is no one calling him a traitor for supporting traitors ? Instead some worship him. We have nothing even remotely like an equal system of justice in this country. We are a joke and an ever increasing one at that
…And we used to laugh about Mexican corruption.
No kidding. American corruption pays a hell of a lot more than some measly Mexican corruption.
Now they laugh at us. And why shouldn’t they !
I also find it very telling that nobody is attempting to stop the lunacy of the 302
Everyone knows that “he said, she said is NOT allowed in a court of law.
Enter the FBI. To date FBI meeting with other than civilians are not taped.
So what do you all notes from comprised FBI employees?
What do you call written notes the investigator compiles after his meeting with target?
What do you call remembered notes seven months after his meeting with target?
What do you call the notes given to a transcriber for the record many weeks after the gig?
To real folks made meeting with maybe, maybe some truth.
However in the FBI when a proven liar records he said,she said after the fact from memory. In the greatest investigative division of the USA, this cra$ is a 302!
Even worse judges, MSM and the FBI, or Fake Business Industry consider it legal!
Come on down Lord, have we the people got a load of evil misfits for the furnace
He said, She said on steroids heading into year three from the not normal.
Comment,of the day
Hilarious. Flynn lied about lying?? The guy keeps swearing on a Bible that he did the crimes and is prepared to do time for them, while his supporters insist that he didn’t. Just incredible!
VDMA
Why is watching a man being nuetered with dull knives while.holding knives to the throats of his wife and children funny to you.
I see no humor in the Inquisition..We all know the punchline, everyone admits to being a heritec with their last breath.
I admire Judge Sullivan and think (absent reading the transcript of the hearing) that Sundance about has it. Moreover, I think PDJT firing Flynn had more to do with Turkey than Pence although. You find a bad apple, you get it out of yhe barrel. Like Price at HHS and Shulkin at VA.
There appear to be three possible outcomes, and the Sullivan delay enables all three, given the §1001 plea has now been ‘accepted’ because Flynn did not wihdraw the plea. BUT NOT formally by Sullivan, who only acquiesced to Flynn wishes.
1. Mueller manifestly keeps his implicit Flynn bargain, Sullivan sees no further Turkish danger, sentances Flynn to no time plus whatever. For example, immunity granted to Flynn and son in return for court testimony against the indicted Turks. Most likely outcome.
2. Sullivan sees Mueller not keeping the bargain via 1 (no immunity grant). In which case, another extension as a signal to Mueller and gang. Next most likely outcome
3. Turks are eventually convicted, and without immunity Flynn testimony mostly clears him (before WH, didn’t know Turkey was directly behind the effort, didn’t write the op ed thatbised his name, whatever). Plus Mieller ‘never considered treason’ now on the record. In which case if Mueller is still around Sullivan can still blow him out of the water based on today’s hearing with a plea made under duress rejected and case dismissed with prejudice for prosecutorial misconduct. Least likely, but most hoped for.
Ask yourself this question: What exactly did Flynn lie about?
Remember, most of this *part* is redacted.
Could it be that Flynn didn’t lie about Kislyak, but Flynn did lie about Turkish lobbying?
Think about it….
Then review events against that possibility.
I know if we we fail to succeed in stopping this travesty now, the Deep State will come after us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take, Flynn is part of the swamp like so many in Washington DC. Owned a lobbying firm enough said .
Mueller does not want to destroy Flynn further, just use him like a washed up rag. If Mueller goes for the kill shot on Flynn it opens up , Mueller’s buddies doing exactly what Flynn did lobbying,, so Mueller is conflicted in this case , also.
I truly appreciate your level headed analysis of this whole debacle.
I don’t want to be lied to, by anybody. Right or Left.
If Mueller had Flynn on a FARA violation, why did he not charge Flynn?
It seems a FARA charge would me more useful to Mueller?
My gut feeling is that Mueller is embarrassed that Muh Russia didn’t work out for him so he’s just trying to charge as many people as possible for unrelated crimes to make it look like he accomplished something. So Flynn now will allegedly help with the prosecution of two of his ex business partners. The Democrats will chalk that up as a Mueller win even though it had nothing to do with his fundamental investigation, their base doesn’t know the difference anyway.
“their base doesn’t know the difference anyway.”
True. They still think POTUS should be hung because Herr Mueller indicated Facebook trolls.
Mueller can always go back and charge Flynn if Flynn does not sing like he’s supposed to.
Mueller will own him – forever.
I think it has to do with the fact that if Mueller charged Flynn with a FARA violation, Podesta would be at risk for the same. So Flynn’s plea to the lying charge allows Podesta to walk. Anyway you cut it, it stinks to high heaven.
Whitaker is chilling with Jeffy. The will apparently be no “investigations” of any of the other side. Something is weird about this DoJ mess. What does Whitaker do with all his time now a days?
LikeLike
Whitaker is spending his time signing off on Mueller’s expenses.
Ken
But not to the Russian Narrative .,
also according to Andy Mccarthy , charging someone with lying and then wanting them to testify in another case is not productive and not DOJ guidelines . He should have pled to charges in the Turkish fiasco and then you use him against co conspirators . that way the person is pleading to the crime they are prosecuting. The defense can now use the ( lying conviction ) to impeach Flynns testimony .
In other words,the Russia narrative is more important than the Turkish case
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never thought I’d end up saying this but……….. I AM TIRED OF WINNING!!
Yup, if this is winning, we need to start losing more. It is very clear the Nazi like Royalist State is winning on what most counts. And I see no sign of that changing.
well they went to central casting to get Herr Muller
Always enjoy your analysis Sundance. I have stayed away from commenting on Flynn and thought it best to wait and see how bad the Turkey issue gets. The only thing that has left me cold about Flynn is the fact that he lied to Pence and left Pence to go on national television and be made to look the fool.
So Flynn made the tactical error of putting himself in a position that his boss couldn’t defend. I think the judge understands this and gave Mueller the green light to continue to have his way with Flynn for another 90 days.
I believe you are incorrect about the timing. Pence went on TV first and ended up putting Flynn in a tough spot. Flynn either had to throw Pence under the bus by refuting what he said on national TV or cause himself problems by sticking with what Pence said. Flynn put himself in jeopardy out of loyalty to the administration.
“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017
I think it is the other way around. Flynn lied to Pence, then Pence went on tv. But I do not know for sure, but lie-then-Pence-on-tv makes more sense of the facts in my view.
There need not have been any lying. Pence said there were no discussions on Sanctions, Flynn was on vacation when he talked to Kislyat. Pence could have made those statements out of ignorance rather than any nefarious goings on.
I’m not clear on why everyone seems confident that Flynn’s pleading to lying in this case (the lesser of two evils) will protect him from being charged for his part in the Turkey business anyway.
Whether Sullivan throws the case out or PDT issues a pardon is besides the point –
IMO, the whole unregistered-foreign-agent Turkey business is another fabricated B/S story…IE; “the insurance policy #2″… or #3 … of many deep state policies that are still on-going or soon to be initiated.
Many of us are NOT confident of that. Based on what I am reading, Flynn still could be charged under FARA.
I think General Flynn understands that he and his family are casualties of war – this war is similar but far different than all the others he has participated in during his long service to his country.
>Many of us are NOT confident of that. Based on what I am reading, Flynn still could be charged under FARA.<
Yeah, me too, which is why I don't understand what is going to be different for Flynn in 90 days?
I was hoping Flynn would say “yes” to the judge’s questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Great analysis Sundance. We are indebted to you.
All I can say is wow – a hall of mirrors. So let me see if I am getting this right: this boils down to Mueller is doing Flynn “a favor” by dropping the more serious FARA violation but getting a plea at least theoretically useful to Mueller and the Anti-Trump Narrative, namely, a “Russian Collusion Exists!” inference supported by Flynn’s plea of lying to the FBI. But Mueller is advancing a plea that has no basis in fact, and neglecting, at least in theory, the charges for which evidence seemingly does exist. And I think SD is pointing out that those charges, if chased down, would be equally bad if not worse for the President. What a mess. The Judge is presiding over a game of optics, not a quest for justice. No wonder he is irritated. And Flynn, it turns out, is not so much the noble hero taking one for the team as a shrewd defendant picking the best among bad options. Is this where we are?
it would appear so. The idea that Flynn ever is “free” after making this deal with the devil isn’t very realistic. He thought it was a good idea to hitch his wagon to PDJT while keeping an open hand for some lucrative muslim bribery. He gets what he deserves it would appear.
Excellent summary. For me, the next question is why? Why is Meuller willing to forego the FARA which, as you say, if pursued would be “would be equally bad if not worse for the President?”
Why? What is the game here?
Think CF and what the two whistleblowers said……
The Judge has prosecution confirm on record, that Flynn could’ve been charged in the unrelated Turkey case. His cooperation is a likely contingency of the plea deal.
Meanwhile, the 2 sealed indictments for that case were just released. Timing conveniently overlaps deadline for missing exculpatory evidence in Flynn’s Case.
So did the Judge just cement an effort by the SC to intimidate a defendant on the cusp of a questionable sentencing? Could it matter elsewhere? That’s in addition to the prosecution submitting evidence that is suspect, & suggestive of originals being destroyed.
Regardless, the optics from Judge Sullivan’s comments are terrible.
There is something about the “lying to the FBI” charge which seems to be a tactic used to get a defendant to testify against another party. As Alan Dershowitz has said, to get them to “sing”, if not to outright “compose”.
If a prosecutor succeeds in getting his witness to “compose” to save his own neck, how is that different than a prosecutor suborning perjury?
And, since I’ve been led to believe that prosecutions for perjury from the witness chair in a courtroom are very rare, why is lying to the FBI apparently treated like a more serious “crime” than perjury in a front of a jury?
Not rhetorical questions. I understand the Supreme Court has upheld the legality of law enforcement’s lying to suspects, but has lying to the FBI ever been found to be constitutional by the Supreme Court? It all seems very wrong to me.
Old lawyer joke – asks witness if knows difference between telling the truth and lying and witness says yes . Lawyer asks witness what happens if you lie and witness says “ I win the case “
So if Mueller actually has something on Flynn and/or his son about illegal lobbying for Turkey…including after he officially became Trump’s Nat Sec advisor….why isn’t he being hammered on that, instead of this weak process crime?
I mean….if true that he was stupid enough to have NOT ended his arrangement with Turkey well before Trump was elected and inaugurated….AND told Trump and Pence about THAT…can someone explain why we should have sympathy for the guy?
As someone who doesn’t really know what to think for sure at this point, I can still answer your question. We are suppose to have sympathy for him and hold him in very high regard because he is/was … … drum roll … … a General. I’m not so sure President Trump is so crazy about generals anymore. He put 4 in high positions – Flynn, McMasters, Kelly and Mattis – and has, so far, fired 3 of them and the one remaining one he has said he thinks is a democrat or “more of a democrat”, which I am pretty sure isn’t a complement.
From what I have read, the requirement to register as a foreign agent is pretty subjective, so normally they just tell the person to register if he hasn’t realized he crossed that gray line.
Without knowing the specifics, I don’t know if Flynn did anything particularly wrong.
Thank you for this post. Makes things clearer.
It’s bigger than other charges on Flynn, no doubt he is protecting a family member and/or other members of the Flynn Intel Group. Why Flynn’s legal team put out that sentencing memo then backtrack at a rate of knots is beyond me, Sullivan is now VERY suspicious over the entire lie charge and surprise, surprise it gets kicked down the road for yet another 3 months delay. What a farce.
“So Judge Sullivan delays sentencing 90-days, hoping the Turkish Lobbying conspiracy case is completed -or- at a status where Michael Flynn cannot be enjoined in the criminality therein.”
I am sure if Gen Flynn had a crystal ball so that he could be assured that DJT was going to win that election, perhaps he would have not gotten involved in the FARA business. However, I also read a snippet here at CTH yesterday that the people that were charged might be scoundrels that did things unbeknownst to Gen. Flynn and placing him into jeopardy unawares.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am willing to entertain this plan, but not 100% trusting.
Flynn should stand and fight. No jury in the land will find Gen. Flynn guilty of being an unregistered foreign agent.
LOLOL. Where will the trial be conducted?
Why is this question relevant?
why doesn’t trump just pardon him. who is giving him his legal advice? despite the “trust the planner types the plan aint going well.
Why would POTUS pardon him? Have you not been reading along? Flynn made his own bed here; made choices; the choices have consequences. The choices were NOT good choices. Why should POTUS absolve Flynn of the consequences of Flynn’s own choices?
so now the general whose family was threatened is bad?
I’m no lawyer, but I think it’s cruel of the judge to delay sentencing. Flynn really wants this over. Wants to stop having to pay for council and move on with his life. He was asked many times if he wanted to change his plea and he said “no” every time. I think he really was hoping it would end today.
It depends on what the Judge is thinking in terms of sentencing.
Flynn put Flynn in this situation. I’m keeping my sympathy for Flynn in check until I know exactly what we’re dealing with.
wow…looks like the Mule may be dishing up da Turkey before Christmas…
Excellent review, sundance. I readily concur.
So how does what Judge Sullivan implied about Flynn any different than what the 2 whistleblowers implied about the CF?
So if Flynn goes down for his FARA violation wouldn’t the same penalty need to be applied to HRC and the CF?
Flynn may have been National Security Advisor when his crap went down but HRC was Sec. Of State when much of the CF crap went down.
They may want to tread lightly on this whole turkey, FARA, treason issue IMO.
Just caught a bit of the Mark Levin show (radio). He is on FIRE about Judge Sullivan. Has called him arrogant, a disgrace, etc. etc. Says that today was one of his worst days ever on the bench. Really great stuff if you’re feeling down about this Flynn mess.
Great letter here from Robyn Gritz in support of Gen. Flynn, her mentor and supporter in her work, and one reason why McCabe hated Flynn. I think it is way, way too soon to convict the general here; wait until everything comes out. I will never, ever believe he is, or was, anything other than a patriot until I see PROOF of otherwise, and MSM is NOT proof!
https://quodverum.com/2018/12/352/letter-to-judge-sullivan-in-support-of-general-michael-t-flynn.html
Sundance wrote: “As a consequence of this dynamic, Judge Sullivan cannot vacate the plea that Flynn wants or else he positions Flynn to become a target of the Turkish lobbying case that was just unsealed yesterday.”
Sundance, I’m not so sure that Judge Sullivan cannot vacate the plea against Flynn. I say that because the prosecution has already acknowledged Flynn as assisting with the Turkish case, thus the indictments from yesterday against the other two. Flynn also isn’t withdrawing his guilty plea. However, Judge Sullivan still has the option at his discretion, to vacate the guilty plea if he feels that the government acted in bad faith, i.e., they leveraged his cooperation in the Turkish case against what could amount to be a bad faith charge of lying, one that the prosecution knew they would have trouble making it stick if it didn’t involve a guilty plea. We already know through document evidence from McCabe and others, that they were crossing a fine line by not advising Flynn of his rights, including that right to have counsel present during questioning. If Judge Sullivan does vacate the charges and with prejudice, the prosecution would have a very had time trying to charge Flynn in regards to the Turkish case because Flynn acted in good faith. It has happened in the past where defendants cooperated only to have the lesser charge dismissed by a judge exercising his legal discretion who felt the charge was based on improper conduct by the prosecutor or law enforcement, and when the prosecutors brought up more serious charges that they agreed not to bring if the defendant cooperated, the defendants lawyers successfully argued that point in court and had the new charges dismissed. Just sayin’.
Where did Judge Sullivan get the info that Gen Flynn was lobbying for a foreign country while being National Security Adviser? Did it come from Meullers’s team? Was Sullivan testing the prosecutors to see if they would correct him? They did not. Shows that the prosecutors will allow any false info in Gen. Flynn’s case.
My take- maybe just wishful thinking.
Remember the whole rationale of the “rush” FBI visit to the WH was that the FBI was concerned about the leaking [someone in the Admin was assumed to be culprit] of Kysliak interaction to the WaPo. Isn’t it more likely that the FBI (Comey himself) was the leaker and purposely caused this “crisis”? Afterall, if there had been no “crisis”, there couldn’t have been a “concerned visit” for laying a trap.
Surveilling Kisliak fell within the FBI balilywick. No administration leaker need apply.
Then look at how Flynn behaved (from the 302s). “Unguarded”, yes but also … Flynn was being political. He was be circumspect and guarding PT’s ability to forge a new foreign policy with Russia. Remember, PT was considering sort of reprochement at that time (“wouldn’t it be nice if we got along with Russia – and cooperated?” from the campaign.) He was putting the Administration first.
Think about all we’ve learned about the FBI and Comey and ask yourself if that doesn’t “fit”.
Realistically, who else would/could take that level of risk with leaking?? (Not Kislyak, that’s for sure, he got no “reward” … he’s now Ambassador to Moldova, quite the step down!!)
Very interesting theory about Flynn here in this twitter thread by Liberty and justice for all:
How could Treason even be charged if Flynn worked for President of Turkey? Turkey is an official Ally (NATO) of the US. Spying (esponage) maybe. Sullivan slipped up giving a clue something else is being investigated. Most of us have an idea what that is. Chickens is a-comin home to roost.
How can judge throw out case where Flynn sticks to plea. Are there any cases identical to this that provide that authority? Stevens is not a plea bargain case.
Sullivan looked like an amateur today. I’ve lost respect for him.
