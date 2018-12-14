John Solomon Drops a Tick-Tock Bombshell – DIA Holds Documents That Can Exonerate Flynn…

Tick-tock-bombshell club member John Solomon drops an explosive statement on Sean Hannity. Oddly, there’s a factual part of his statement CTH agrees with; and a structural part of the background that is almost certain never to reach sunlight. First, the substance:
(Transcript) […] “In May of 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United States government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For eighteen months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document; I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about the existence of this document. One lawmaker discovered it, but was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his efforts to disclose it. I think we should all ask for that declassification; get that out; it may enlighten the judge; it will certainly enlighten the American public.”
From the time-frame disclosed we can reasonably infer what this document is; at least what background surrounds it.
♦“In May of 2017”… The document is likely part of an intelligence product that was produced for President Obama’s Daily Briefing (PDB), and contains unmasking information (likely done by Susan Rice) on Michael Flynn as a surveillance target.
♦“One Lawmaker discovered it”… You might remember way back in March 2017 when HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes was taken to the White House SCIF by then white house official Ezra Cohen-Watnick; and that began a series of cascading events.
Critical to watch this brief segment:
.
CTH was closely following in real time; and there were key points by Chairman Nunes:
1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”
2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”
3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.”
4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.
“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”
•“Who was aware of it?”
•”Why it was not disclosed to congress?”
•”Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”
•“Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”
•“And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”
“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”
That was March 22nd, 2017.
Now, unbeknownst to us at the time FISA Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer was writing a report based on NSA/FBI information given to her as part of a background FISA-702 review and reauthorization process.
In April of 2017 that FISC report was delivered to recently confirmed Office of Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats; who also received a supplementary briefing on the background of the content by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. On April 26th that FISC report was partially declassified. [See Here]
Here’s where it all connects.
We know from Collyers report the FISA-702(16)(17) process was extraordinarily abused by verified “contractors” who had access to the FBI/NSA database. The rate of abuse was 85%. Meaning 85 out of every 100 FISA702 database searches were unauthorized and outside of compliance.
The FISA compliance review period was November 2015 through April 2016; however, Collyer went out of her way to note there was no reason to suspect the rate of unlawful use was confined to that compliance period. She pointed out there was no reason to suspect a similar rate of abuse did not extend back to 2012.
Look at the redaction blocks, paying attention to where the number of non-compliant searches would be quantified. In the six month period under review there were thousands of unauthorized (non compliant) search queries; with an 85% non-compliant rate.
Those unlawful searches formed the basis for intelligence gathering and later unmasking. It is almost certain part of the system abuse was toward political targeting.
The process of electronic surveillance switched from unlawful (non compliant) to lawful (compliant) *after* FISA warrants were obtained on Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn per the Nunes memo, which was recently confirmed by James Comey:
The explosive Collyer FISA report was delivered to ODNI Coats in late April 2017. John Solomon mentions May 2017 as the date of the documents that would help to clear Michael Flynn.
It is likely, almost certain, the intelligence community (including DNI and DIA) were in a state of conflict over what to do with the intelligence files opened on the FISA targets.
Some of the intelligence product was lawfully compliant; some of the intelligence product was created without lawful compliance; all of the intelligence product resulted in singular files on each of the targets; and at least some of the intelligence product also included unauthorized unmasking and distribution as Chairman Nunes described on March 22nd, 2017.
As a result, the intelligence community leadership -under the Trump administration, but from no bad action on their part- was in a bit of a pickle. Let us call this the Flynn docs.
That sounds like the internal classification/declassification argument as a result of the sketchily obtained intelligence product that John Solomon is describing to Sean Hannity:
(Transcript) […] “In May of 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United States government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For eighteen months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document; I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about the existence of this document. One lawmaker discovered it, but was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his efforts to disclose it. I think we should all ask for that declassification; get that out. It may enlighten the judge; it will certainly enlighten the American public.”
The Flynn docs likely are a product of surveillance on him during the campaign; and more specifically, exoneration evidence during the transition period after the election.
However, declassifying those documents means revealing how that exculpatory documentation was obtained. Now we are approaching the FISA-702 electronic surveillance process. See the issue?
The intelligence community cannot, hell, will not, put part of their critical intelligence gathering system at risk simply to provide exculpatory information.
Ask yourself this rather complex question: There has been a great deal of talk about demanding that President Trump declassify a specific set of documents that swirl around “spygate”…. but have you ever noticed that no-one, not once, not a single official, has ever even discussed the need to declassify the Collyer FISA report?
.
Hell, no-one inside Washington DC has ever even mentioned that 99-page report, let alone requested it to be declassified, discussed and the content understood by the American electorate. From their perspective, the ramifications are heavy on the downside.
The reason is simple. The unlawful exploitation of the FISA702(16)(17) system was so extreme, 85% non-compliant, we can only imagine what it was used for. {Go Deep}
I recently wrote a twitter thread on the ramifications and likelihood of what was going on behind the use of the FBI/NSA database. –SEE HERE– With an abuse rate of 85% there is no reasonable way to dismiss the probability the system was being exploited for multiple purposes, not just political opposition research. There’s a ton of money to be made in the sale and exploitation of information.
When FISA Court Collyer notes that federal “contractors”, private individuals outside of government, were the primary abusers of the surveillance database – what do you think they were doing with that information?
If an outsider, with no connections to professional political officials, just happened to win the office of the presidency…. well, what level of risk would all of those database abusers, contractors and political benefactors, be contemplating?
After indulging in the exploitation of this system, since at least 2012, how much would they have profited from the sale of unlawfully obtained information? How far would they be willing to go to protect themselves from any legal exposure?
How much money would these corrupt entities be willing to drop to throw a bag over their activity? Would paying one of the contractors $50,000,000.00 seem unreasonable.
Just sayin’…
•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair of the SSCI in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here] By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation. The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was revealed this year that Dan Jones sent Fusion GPS over $50 million to continue work on the Russia Conspiracy angle after the 2016 election toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. [See Here]
He was not supposed to win!
Rubbish. How many times have heard this story before. First it was going to be Session who saved the day. Then it was going to be Wray. Then Horowitz. Then Huber. Then Q. Then Whitaker. And there were so many whisleblowers and white-hat leads in between who uncovered what we thought would certainly expose the biggest scandal in American history. But every single time, without fail, the Deep State Swamp prevailed and the MSM covered for them. After everything we’ve seen, I wouldn’t be surprised if never get a wall, but we do get a DACA amnesty and a permanent democrat voting majority. I believe in MAGA. But it looks like we have already lost. Sorry about the negativity.
Well, you obviously didn’t read the article before dropping that comment, so….
Sorry, I didn’t mean that I doubt the contents and facts – they are all true. Just as everything we’ve seen uncovered has been true. I just no longer have faith that anything will come of all the things we keep seeing. We keep seeing the most incredible things uncovered and proven, and nothing comes of it. Hope I wrong. Sorry, I think I’m just having a very negative day (let’s call it a Tucker Day !)
“I just no longer have faith that anything will come of all the things we keep seeing. We keep seeing the most incredible things uncovered and proven, and nothing comes of it.”
We need Divine Intervention because the hand of man alone is inadequate to the task.
Maybe part of this is to remind those of us who are believers of that reality.
One thing we do know, from both the Old and New Testaments, the Lord detests corrupt law administration and unjust court decisions.
Pray for a just and lawful outcome to all this !
Huber is busy….See this videoclip of part of the hearing yesterday when it suddenly dawns on Mark Meadows why Huber was not attending:
You are right SD, very surprised to see such a negative off the rail comment.
I say just WOW to this article, thank you for your outstanding work, I start my day going thorough the TCH articles and comment. 👍😊👍
I can’t give up on our President – as long as he fights I will.
The corruption is wider and deeper than most of us could have expected but we have to be like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, or any other great leader who appeared to be facing disastrous losses – you just keep on going anyway…until you prevail.
Sorry everyone about the negativity. I’m just sick of seeing all this evil around us.
So are we all.
What we CAN do is make sure the Congress Offals and other political critters KNOW not only do WE know about their corruption but that we whole heartedly support President Trump. We have to back up President Trump’s statement that we WILL NOT STAND for him being railroaded by the corrupt DemonRats.
[yes . . . . rickrolled by the Department of Justice . . a wee bit o’ humor hopefully not out of place? . . 😉😉😉😂 ]
Wow, when I started typing that post, MEGA-eeyore’s post was absent. I gotta follow that?
D’oH!!
-> “I believe in MAGA. But —”
.. but you also believe in a permanent democrat voting majority?
That’s a BIG “”But””! Eeyore muchly??
I have a difficult time believing POTUS is not aware of this.
Me too, but I am having a difficult time understanding why he is still holding on to it. It seems MAGA, and he politically, would have been better served by releasing a lot of this stuff if it is going to be weaponized against him and his administration.
We need to keep the faith and visualize positive outcomes, should not let our mind power be used by the enemy.
The system that has been built against Humans eons ago is now being brought down, the great awakening is happening, but it will take time, many positive effects can already be observed all over the world.
The enemy is losing power.
Cheers ggmppv its ok to feel down once in a while….
Sundance, great point on the $50 million (!) to Fusion GPS.
We have seen very little new from Simpson et al. (or their downstream retransmitters) to justify even a tiny fraction of that.
Maybe some has gone to media payments. But with an almost 100 percent anti-Trump media, why pay when you get it for free ?
Other than another flareup of “Cohen in Prague” a few months ago, we have heard nothing likely from Fusion GPS.
I think you are right at it was a bribe disguised as “consulting services”.
Angel, I could be wrong but – not a bribe.
I think SD is saying it’s insurance (Hail Marys) upon insurance
… upon insurance upon … (ad nauseam)
All buttressed by a million toothpicks courtesy of you name it (look around you; it’s all encompassing).
On second thought, it does seem mostly like a bribe (I was supposing they just wanted any dirt at any costs, but that is a lot of $$).
I think you are indeed accurate in that characterization, Angel.
to do what exactly though… Refuse subpoenas? Lie to congress? Did the ohrs get any?
I’m sure they didn’t want to be implicated either, so I guess it must be to ensure they don’t (turn State’s and) finger…. Feinstein and crew?
I was thinking they (Fearsome Fusion and the Brit Election Meddler) would need to have assurance that State would not try too hard – IYKWIM. But I guess Feinstein is in an exact place to effect that outcome. And that is likely exactly what we have been seeing.
Support: Released testimony while “ill”
Correlation: She got out of dodge (SSCI) ASAP).
… and so on.
(Hmm. Did Warner by any chance come up on any loot in the recent years?)
hmm …
Assurance == ” Firewalls™ ” ?
You are missing the point of the $50 million.
Contractors, Fusion, gathered 85% or had 85% of the queries to the data base.
Since the contractors are not, basically, political, the information they did get was with a gold mine.
That’s the point. Feinstein did not pay to cover anything up. The access was already known by Admiral Rodgers.
Feinstein paid $50 million dollars for the information they had. And probably still do.
Information that is so revealing, it more than likely would bring down the entire government.
Just use your imagination and think of the “possible” information gathered from every electronic devece from every government official and targeted civilians.
Pedophila, murder, treason…….
Just sayin…..
Great point about the information being worth money, too. Hadn’t really thought about that angle with so much of the political side to digest. It makes so much more sense because while the public may put up with politicians being sleazeballs to each other, or at least each side will cancel the other out, no one will defend politicians selling secrets for profit, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from.
This angle needs to be investigated far, far more thoroughly by researchers.
It was a weird statement from Solomon, looked like he was recounting orders, he was very specific with dates, who currently held the documents and in particular the part about the President most likely not seeing it. (very weird thing to say as very few people would know a detail like that, he was clearly sending a signal)
The whole debacle is a real mind**** – Trump either doesn’t particular care/is naive or he’s playing a very slow, long game of attrition and is playing a role. There’s a solid argument for either side, I’m really not sure anymore.
President Trump is playing a long, meticulous and careful game, that is in effect a military style operation. President Trump and his team will win. I believe the takedown of the deep state has been planned for a long time. The video from 2016 (of part of a Trump speech) entitled “This video will get Trump elected” is of very great significance, I believe:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at what Trump said in “Art of the Deal”. President Trump normally plans ahead — I don’t think he’s taken this particular moment to randomly stop (planning for things). POTUS is likely waiting for the “perfect” moment — before he “flips the switch” and engages. That exact moment isn’t here yet . . but, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be long out.
We can all see it. Things — timelines — are coming together in a confluence .. many things are coming to a head. Stay Tuned, and hold on — it looks like the ride is about to get a little bumpy!!
Don’t lose faith .. Justice Will Prevail. Dark to Light.
This whole thing is as clear as mud!
https://www.thirdway.org/report/guide-to-section-702-reform
One can easily see why so many people are going all out to get President Trump out of the white house. They are scared to death that decades of corruption will be uncovered.
I don’t know really what to make of Solomon to be honest.
Seems to be a pretty bizarre thing to put out there in the 11th hour.
Riddle me this, FACT: FBI agents who did the interviews with Flynn did not believe he lied. FACT: Flynn and his attorney, knew of all of these potential issues, even if it was just rumors, that would have clearly shown his charges were false. FACT: Despite Flynn himself (truly knowing whether or not he did or did not lie) and his legal counsel (who should be competent) plead guilty to Lying. With these simple FACTS, leaving out all the reasons why someone would take a deal even if innocent, what POSSIBLE DOCUMENT PRE FLYNN interview (which is the reason for the eventual charges) could say that FLYNN did not lie in an interview that he will soon give in the not so distant future, that THEY DON’T ALREADY HAVE? If you know you did not lie, you knew the agents didn’t think you lied, FISA and the evidence obtained therein was clearly suspect (fruits of the poisonous tree) what’s this magic document going to say that isn’t known?
For the record, I stated yesterday that the Judge is going to toss the conviction, so I am no Troll, just seriously frustrated with all this corrupt b.s.
Has anyone paid attetioned to what happen at a subcommittee hearing held Thursday on the Clinton Foundation? How a private firm has evidence (given to IRS/FBI) in 6,000 pages that the CF was a quid pro quo operation and ADA Huber was given this info 3 x? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/whistleblowers-clinton-foundation-operated-outside-bounds-of-non-profit-brokered-money-and-pharmaceuticals-video/
Well, obviously you missed it a few post prior…. but hey…
Sundance is getting salty that people aren’t reading before posting.
So, my advice is to read before posting. He puts a lot of effort into what he does, at least do him the favor and take some time to digest before posts.
But surely, looking at the big picture, the essential point for Gen Flynn is that it appears he agreed to a plea deal whereby he avoided the possibility of being indicted for alleged actions he took when representing Turkish interests and also to protect his son from possible indictments on other issues.
Presumably, if his plea deal is cancelled, there may be a risk that these other indictments might be pursued by the Mueller gang and/or off loaded to other attorneys for prosecution.
C’mon hard masada, was just several hours ago — (queue face-palm graphic) –> https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/13/what-a-mess-the-congressional-hearing-with-clinton-foundation-investigators/
