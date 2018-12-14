John Solomon Drops a Tick-Tock Bombshell – DIA Holds Documents That Can Exonerate Flynn…

Tick-tock-bombshell club member John Solomon drops an explosive statement on Sean Hannity. Oddly, there’s a factual part of his statement CTH agrees with; and a structural part of the background that is almost certain never to reach sunlight. First, the substance:

(Transcript) […] “In May of 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United States government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For eighteen months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document; I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about the existence of this document. One lawmaker discovered it, but was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his efforts to disclose it. I think we should all ask for that declassification; get that out; it may enlighten the judge; it will certainly enlighten the American public.”

From the time-frame disclosed we can reasonably infer what this document is; at least what background surrounds it.

♦“In May of 2017”… The document is likely part of an intelligence product that was produced for President Obama’s Daily Briefing (PDB), and contains unmasking information (likely done by Susan Rice) on Michael Flynn as a surveillance target.

♦“One Lawmaker discovered it”… You might remember way back in March 2017 when HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes was taken to the White House SCIF by then white house official Ezra Cohen-Watnick; and that began a series of cascading events.

Critical to watch this brief segment:

CTH was closely following in real time; and there were key points by Chairman Nunes:

1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.” 2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.” 3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.” 4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team. “The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:” •“Who was aware of it?”

•”Why it was not disclosed to congress?”

•”Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”

•“Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”

•“And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?” “I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”

That was March 22nd, 2017.

Now, unbeknownst to us at the time FISA Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer was writing a report based on NSA/FBI information given to her as part of a background FISA-702 review and reauthorization process.

In April of 2017 that FISC report was delivered to recently confirmed Office of Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats; who also received a supplementary briefing on the background of the content by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. On April 26th that FISC report was partially declassified. [See Here]

Here’s where it all connects.

We know from Collyers report the FISA-702(16)(17) process was extraordinarily abused by verified “contractors” who had access to the FBI/NSA database. The rate of abuse was 85%. Meaning 85 out of every 100 FISA702 database searches were unauthorized and outside of compliance.

The FISA compliance review period was November 2015 through April 2016; however, Collyer went out of her way to note there was no reason to suspect the rate of unlawful use was confined to that compliance period. She pointed out there was no reason to suspect a similar rate of abuse did not extend back to 2012.

Look at the redaction blocks, paying attention to where the number of non-compliant searches would be quantified. In the six month period under review there were thousands of unauthorized (non compliant) search queries; with an 85% non-compliant rate.

Those unlawful searches formed the basis for intelligence gathering and later unmasking. It is almost certain part of the system abuse was toward political targeting.

The process of electronic surveillance switched from unlawful (non compliant) to lawful (compliant) *after* FISA warrants were obtained on Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn per the Nunes memo, which was recently confirmed by James Comey:

The explosive Collyer FISA report was delivered to ODNI Coats in late April 2017. John Solomon mentions May 2017 as the date of the documents that would help to clear Michael Flynn.

It is likely, almost certain, the intelligence community (including DNI and DIA) were in a state of conflict over what to do with the intelligence files opened on the FISA targets.

Some of the intelligence product was lawfully compliant; some of the intelligence product was created without lawful compliance; all of the intelligence product resulted in singular files on each of the targets; and at least some of the intelligence product also included unauthorized unmasking and distribution as Chairman Nunes described on March 22nd, 2017.

As a result, the intelligence community leadership -under the Trump administration, but from no bad action on their part- was in a bit of a pickle. Let us call this the Flynn docs.

That sounds like the internal classification/declassification argument as a result of the sketchily obtained intelligence product that John Solomon is describing to Sean Hannity:

(Transcript) […] “In May of 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United States government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For eighteen months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document; I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about the existence of this document. One lawmaker discovered it, but was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his efforts to disclose it. I think we should all ask for that declassification; get that out. It may enlighten the judge; it will certainly enlighten the American public.”

The Flynn docs likely are a product of surveillance on him during the campaign; and more specifically, exoneration evidence during the transition period after the election.

However, declassifying those documents means revealing how that exculpatory documentation was obtained. Now we are approaching the FISA-702 electronic surveillance process. See the issue?

The intelligence community cannot, hell, will not, put part of their critical intelligence gathering system at risk simply to provide exculpatory information.

Ask yourself this rather complex question: There has been a great deal of talk about demanding that President Trump declassify a specific set of documents that swirl around “spygate”…. but have you ever noticed that no-one, not once, not a single official, has ever even discussed the need to declassify the Collyer FISA report?

Hell, no-one inside Washington DC has ever even mentioned that 99-page report, let alone requested it to be declassified, discussed and the content understood by the American electorate. From their perspective, the ramifications are heavy on the downside.

The reason is simple. The unlawful exploitation of the FISA702(16)(17) system was so extreme, 85% non-compliant, we can only imagine what it was used for. {Go Deep}

I recently wrote a twitter thread on the ramifications and likelihood of what was going on behind the use of the FBI/NSA database. –SEE HERE– With an abuse rate of 85% there is no reasonable way to dismiss the probability the system was being exploited for multiple purposes, not just political opposition research. There’s a ton of money to be made in the sale and exploitation of information.

When FISA Court Collyer notes that federal “contractors”, private individuals outside of government, were the primary abusers of the surveillance database – what do you think they were doing with that information?

If an outsider, with no connections to professional political officials, just happened to win the office of the presidency…. well, what level of risk would all of those database abusers, contractors and political benefactors, be contemplating?

After indulging in the exploitation of this system, since at least 2012, how much would they have profited from the sale of unlawfully obtained information? How far would they be willing to go to protect themselves from any legal exposure?

How much money would these corrupt entities be willing to drop to throw a bag over their activity? Would paying one of the contractors $50,000,000.00 seem unreasonable.

•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair of the SSCI in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here] By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation. The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]

Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was revealed this year that Dan Jones sent Fusion GPS over $50 million to continue work on the Russia Conspiracy angle after the 2016 election toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. [See Here]

He was not supposed to win!