Huawei Executive Requests Bail in Canada, Pending Extradition to U.S…

The issues appear multifaceted. In a Canadian court lawyers for Chinese company Huawei CFO, Meng Wanzhou, are arguing for bail while she awaits extradition to the United States for violations on Iran sanctions.

There’s an element to this entire story that appears suspicious. President Trump was intentionally kept out of the loop; and that reality could infer that U.S. (deep state) actors were/are leveraging the Huawei matter as a poison pill against Trump’s trade reset with China.

Years ago such a possibility might be dismissed as conspiracy theory. However, today, knowing how far the administrative state has gone to disrupt the Trump presidency, such a concerted deep state scheme with Canada seems entirely plausible.

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – A Canadian provincial court on Monday weighed whether to grant bail to a top executive of one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies, Huawei Technologies, while she awaits a ruling on extradition to the United States. U.S. prosecutors want Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to face accusations she misled multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions which would incur severe penalties, court documents said.

[…] Meng’s lawyers argue that while she awaits the extradition ruling, she should be allowed to live in one of her two multi-million-dollar Vancouver homes and travel through the area as long as she is accompanied at all times by drivers and minders from a security firm. She would also wear a global positioning system (GPS) bracelet at all times, her lawyers said. […] At one point the judge asked why Meng had avoided travel to the United States since 2017 if not to avoid arrest. Her lawyer David Martin cited a “hostile” climate toward Huawei in the United States. “I ask the court to ask itself, what motive could she possibly have to flee?” Martin said, arguing the evidence against her was not overwhelming. “If she were to flee, or breach order in any way … it doesn’t overstate things to say she would embarrass China itself.” (Read More)

We cannot discount any motives here, because remember: there are trillions at stake.

If there is validity to a Machievellian DC scheme to block President Trump’s global trade reset with China, via antagonism through Meng Wanzhou, we would be naive not to notice such an action holds almost identical fingerprints to the Turkish Kashoggi matter and the effort to disrupt President Trump’s agreements with Saudi’s MbS.

At the 30,000 foot level – in both issues of conflict (Wanzhou and Kashoggi) Iran is the principle benefactor. In the realm of geopolitical influence and power struggles – – Who supported the Iran deal and who opposed it?

Additionally, and structurally beyond refute, Wall Street and the multinational global alliance (World Bank and IMF) have an interest in blocking President Trump from restructuring global economic systems through his trade agreements.

Could it be the Kashoggi matter and the Wanzhou matter are similarly framed?

We should at least entertain the plausibility.

Advertisements