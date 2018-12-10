Huawei Executive Requests Bail in Canada, Pending Extradition to U.S…

The issues appear multifaceted. In a Canadian court lawyers for Chinese company Huawei CFO, Meng Wanzhou, are arguing for bail while she awaits extradition to the United States for violations on Iran sanctions.
There’s an element to this entire story that appears suspicious. President Trump was intentionally kept out of the loop; and that reality could infer that U.S. (deep state) actors were/are leveraging the Huawei matter as a poison pill against Trump’s trade reset with China.
Years ago such a possibility might be dismissed as conspiracy theory. However, today, knowing how far the administrative state has gone to disrupt the Trump presidency, such a concerted deep state scheme with Canada seems entirely plausible.
VANCOUVER (Reuters) – A Canadian provincial court on Monday weighed whether to grant bail to a top executive of one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies, Huawei Technologies, while she awaits a ruling on extradition to the United States.
U.S. prosecutors want Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to face accusations she misled multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions which would incur severe penalties, court documents said.
[…] Meng’s lawyers argue that while she awaits the extradition ruling, she should be allowed to live in one of her two multi-million-dollar Vancouver homes and travel through the area as long as she is accompanied at all times by drivers and minders from a security firm. She would also wear a global positioning system (GPS) bracelet at all times, her lawyers said.
[…] At one point the judge asked why Meng had avoided travel to the United States since 2017 if not to avoid arrest. Her lawyer David Martin cited a “hostile” climate toward Huawei in the United States.
“I ask the court to ask itself, what motive could she possibly have to flee?” Martin said, arguing the evidence against her was not overwhelming. “If she were to flee, or breach order in any way … it doesn’t overstate things to say she would embarrass China itself.” (Read More)
We cannot discount any motives here, because remember: there are trillions at stake.
If there is validity to a Machievellian DC scheme to block President Trump’s global trade reset with China, via antagonism through Meng Wanzhou, we would be naive not to notice such an action holds almost identical fingerprints to the Turkish Kashoggi matter and the effort to disrupt President Trump’s agreements with Saudi’s MbS.
At the 30,000 foot level – in both issues of conflict (Wanzhou and Kashoggi) Iran is the principle benefactor. In the realm of geopolitical influence and power struggles – – Who supported the Iran deal and who opposed it?
Additionally, and structurally beyond refute, Wall Street and the multinational global alliance (World Bank and IMF) have an interest in blocking President Trump from restructuring global economic systems through his trade agreements.
Could it be the Kashoggi matter and the Wanzhou matter are similarly framed?
We should at least entertain the plausibility.
Opening the can of worms – she has used 7 different passports for different visits to the USA and Canada
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-many-passports-of-arrested-huawei-cfo-meng-wanzhou_2734066.html
Very murky
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seems that China simply refuses to respect US law. The multiple passport scheme (even using multiple names) for so many officials from China should set off alarm bells everywhere but this is the first I have read anything that mentions it.
Our travel security & passport database system must be updated to include mandatory requirements for all ten fingerprints plus facial recognition at every foreign embassy and every domestic port of entry. Database storage costs are cheap enough and network bandwidths are high enough to support that easily.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That criminal fraud is SOP for Communist China I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, the multiple,passport thing is more complicated than at first glance. i was issued two by the US. First, long page, was the usual for heavy international travelers and used twice to go to Israel.
Second was short page, because was going to Saudi Arabia once on similar private business. SA would at that time refuse to admit (even after an embassy approved visa) anyone who had previously been admitted per passport visa stamps to Israel.
Dunno about semidiplomatic passports (Jared Kushner) today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Ms Meng has an A1, 2, 3 or G 1,2,3 or 4 US visa she is not going to be printed. Americans may have several regular passports, plus official and diplomatic ones. I would assume that some passports are issued with aliases, depending on operational requirements. Throw in dual citizenship, passports purchased from other countries for exampleVenezuela, and you have a real hot mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will backfire on the Freak State.
She will be Führer Trudeau’s worst nightmare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China 🇨🇳 is in absolutely no position to play games because they know that our President and his Killers smell the blood in the water. They have until March 1st or else. Their economy is teetering as we speak. They have close to 250% debt to GDP. Their GDP rate has begun to shrink and it will only get worse. Corporations are in the business of making money and they are seeing all the signs on the horizon.
Our President and his Killers can easily destroy them and their economy. Not only will the tariffs take a chunk out of the economy but the incentive for corporations to leave is a far greater concern because they will never go back.
From the article linked above:
Fifteen years ago in California, a tall technology geek named Steve Mushero started writing a book that predicted the American dream might soon “be found only in China.” Before long, Mr. Mushero moved himself to Shanghai and launched a firm that Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. certified as a partner to serve the world’s biggest internet market.
These days, the tech pioneer has hit a wall. He’s heading back to Silicon Valley where he sees deeper demand for his know-how in cloud computing. “The future’s…
SD is right that China 🇨🇳 is the holy grail that holds together Globalism, NWO, CoC, Lobbyists, Democrats, RINOs, MSM etc. If China 🇨🇳 is destroyed, everything that they have done for the past 30 years vanishes.
Folks the Chinese over the past six months have seen all of their games destroyed by the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth! Ole Xi will have to decide in the very near future whether he wants to really give in to our demands or whether he wants to destroy his paper economy. He CAN’T stop 🛑 both!
There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 25% on the first $250 billion on March 1 (since the 90 day window commenced on that Saturday meeting in Argentina 🇦🇷) and 25% on the remaining $267 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$250 billion x 25% tariffs = $62.5 billion dollars to our Government
$267 billion x 25% tariffs = $66.75 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$110 billion x 25% tariffs = $27.5 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 25% tariffs = $10 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $129.25 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $37.5 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $91.75 billion dollars a year.
Our President is absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi knows HE CAN’T WIN!
LikeLike
Swamp draining is going to require bigger equipment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are misreading this.
She is not a big Swamp donor.
Actually what happened is President Trump’s Cabinet fukked him big time.
They knew about this and kept it from him thus burning him with the Chinese and in the process they F’d the American people.
Remember that virtually his entire Cabinet are Globalist never Trumpers who don’t want jobs coming back to the US and who are pro China.
This gives China the upper hand. Not only does Trump look like a moron who can’t even control his own people to Xi, but now Trump has to focus on that instead of the negotiation issues of tarrifs, jobs, investments, NK, etc.
Trump has to pray that Justin from Canada gives him a reacher and grants her bail so that she can flee Canada.
Bad situation for our President and bad situation for the American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Concern much?
It’s amazing the moron got this far!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not at all.
She’s a common crook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Bolton has stated publicly that he knew about the arrest before it happened.
LikeLike
No, that is not true. NPR was forced to retract that false reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t listen to NPR so I don’t know if they retracted it or not. Retracting would cover Bolton. But I did hear his reply and it is clear he knew and purposely did not tell POTUS. IMO that is firing offense. Looks as if those on “our side” are the enemy as well. . . . and it isn’t even March 15th.
LikeLike
exactly…..and no one told President Trump.
LikeLike
No, I read it perfectly. People in the swamp did this to screw the President. Will they succeed. No.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our country has been looking for her for two years. Lighten up.
LikeLike
Huawei is almost certainly an extreme flight risk. If the Canadians grant bail then she’d return to China immediately.
I also have to imagine that the timing of this was done so as to cause an extreme amount of political pressure on Canada. They are the ones who signed begrudgingly to the USMCA and are set to lose a lot of income from China due to the closure of rules of origin loopholes in NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you’re on to something there Sensei.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canad did it, yes.
LikeLike
Canard, Canada….
LikeLike
She is truly a flight risk, and if she gets back to China there will be no way to get her back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OTOH, if she gets to China. How long will she be alive?
At this point of time, the woman is Walking Dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curiouser and curiouser.
Who signed the warrant for arrest and extradition?
Was it under seal or otherwise kept under wraps for a reason?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the odds the COC was behind this mess? It benefits them no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It surely doesn’t hurt the CofC. In fact, that organization’s little ankle-biting announcement (see article below re: tariffs) plays well in this arena of China, Turkey and the KSA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If she fled, it would not embarass China. They would say she outsmarted those silly gwei lo’s.
LikeLike
Heck, for all we know China is directing this to throw a monkey wrench in the trade deal. They’ve certainly paid enough money out in bribes, oops I mean donations.
LikeLike
There really are no more conspiracy theories, this is the current reality. The Deep State actors have no limit to what they’ll attempt in their quest. I don’t discount your suspicions one bit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There is one, apparently.
The one who shall not be named…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to agree, the most likely scenario is that people conspired to use this as a weapon against Trump and his negotiations to reset the trade with China. A few years ago, I would have thought that crazy.. now, it’s just the most likely scenario.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Huawei owns the 4G and coming 5G cellular telephone “switch” market. I expect this will go the way of ZTE, another Chinese telecom manufacturer, with big fines being paid to the US Treasury. This is all about the Iran boycott of key IT and industrial products. China and Iran are big trading partners.
LikeLike
So it would have been just seell to let her waltz off into the sunset, regardless? Yeah, right.
LikeLike
Reposted from earlier thread:
1. The “faux outrage” over POTUS not getting updated on the Huawei CFO’s arrest was a Deep State-M$M attempted hit to undermine President Trump, the trade deal and the Administration: Epic fail.
2. Bolton correctly kept it to himself.
• Clearly President Trump did not need to know it, as the agreement to negotiate a deal was a massive win.
• If POTUS had known it, it would have been difficult to deny that he had any hand in it.
3. There will be no deal after 90 days, because China hasn’t concluded it’s on an irreversible decline without it.
• Our Trade Deficit will need to be eliminated in large part first.
• China will need to begin experiencing severe penalties for IP Theft as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmm. Ref. your #3; unless I am recalling incorrectly, you and Fleporeblog are making opposite predictions.
This will be interesting to see how it plays out because both of you are pretty good and optimistic in your forward forecasts.
LikeLike
Plausible deniability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree 100%.
Epic Fail for the Freak State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. As Sundance noted on a recent post. Now is not the time to go after the crooks.
That can be done at any time he pleases.
The most important aspect now is the economy. A trade agreement with China would cripple the Globalists.
Bolton did exactly the correct thing. He protected the President.
The President must continue to deny he knew anything about this.
If, need be, it was his disruptive Law Enforcement Agencies who were at fault. There surely is enough evidence of that.
If the deal with China does not come to fruition we lose billions, the Globalists win.
The President must leave this one alone. Just like the Turkish issue. He saved us billions in that one. Because he left it alone.
They are trying to trap him. Get with Xi……explain to him he’s got nothing to do with it and let the lawyers fight it out.
The China Trade deal is more important and once done will last for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The incredible thing, Gunny, is China’s bleeding us at the rate of $90 Billion a MONTH between the Trade Deficit and the IP Theft.
That’s nearly a WALL a WEEK and the Congressional Cabal are active Co-Conspirators.
LikeLike
Unlike some of Trump’s earlier picks (Tillerson is a good example) Bolton knows how to be a good soldier and not embarrass the bass or try to run his own foreign or economic policy. He stated as much early on.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t this mean that the Deep State can be UPSTREAM of what POTUS is doing with China and the Middle East?
LikeLike
Sundance ended the article with: “Could it be the Kashoggi matter and the Wanzhou matter are similarly framed?
We should at least entertain the plausibility.”
I would change the word plausibility to probability.
As I said in an earlier post on this subject, this was an “ambush”. The President, so far, has not practiced that kind of deception. He tells “you” what he is going to do, and goes about doing it. But does provide “you” a way “out” (face saving) of the impending doom.
This is a very dangerous move by the “Justice” Department. And yet one more blatant example of undermining the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The President, so far, has not practiced that kind of deception. ”
Are you sure about that?
LikeLike
once again, why PRISON? this is white collar procedural crime if that…usually lots of money is put up to end the “inquiry”…definite ulterior motives from many possible beneficiaries including President Xi himself…sometimes China or Russia are part of Deep State…
LikeLike
The stated public reason for her arrest is possibly incomplete. Good old Alex Jones is claiming that the cellphone behemouth has planted backdoor technology in all their devices which allows the manufacturer to access user data at any time…
LikeLike
Again, something smells bad in this one. Give it time….
I think it is a trap……and it seems somewhat disorganized.
Chill a little while……The China trade deal is too important to be concerned with this one now.
LikeLike
Exactly, shucks some in China could possibly be joining the deep state, both now know things will not be the same as 2015. If it comes out the two were teaming up Xi has another mountain to climb.
I do not believe POTUS is factoring it in yet. When he does the CoC is not looking good.
LikeLike
thats the joke…CFO or CEO cant put “backdoors” in phones…thats totally beyond their capacity…they may know like Jobs or Zuckerberg, but its not them only…my guess is this is about control of “private company”
LikeLike
So many conspiracies, so little time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once upon a time the DOJ and FBI fought organized crime, then the DOJ and FBI became organized crime, and along with the CIA, the most powerful organized crime operation this nation has ever know, and even Diogenes, with a lantern the size of the planet Jupiter, likely could not find an honest man in the whole sorry lot of them. At some point either they die or America dies. Truly, ‘In the end, there can be only one”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad truth is I don’t even believe the police are your friends anymore.
LikeLike
Trump turned around and used the Kashoggi scandal as leverage to get the Saudis to lower the price of oil.
What will Trump do with this latest Globalist idiocy?
LikeLike
Either he destroys them or they will destroy him. The royalist deep state is playing for keeps.
LikeLike
If PDJT is consistent (which he almost always is) he will figure out how to turn it into leverage for U.S. negotiating advantage against China, Canada, any other countruies who knew about her shady dealing but kept it secret, and the Deep State.
I agree with Sundance that we simply don’t yet know enough as to how this materialized and the entire background on it. Lots of facts missing so conclusions are as yet purely speculative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She will be extradited to US but Trump will do Xi favor and let her go with a big fine on Huawei. This is giving the face saving and respect that China needs to do a trade deal.
LikeLike
The idea, regardless of relation to the Communist Party, a woman employed at Chinese company would compromise a trade deal or embarrass Trump is silly.
LikeLike
If she did commit any real crimes she would rather be tried and convicted here in the US. China tends to execute people who commit economic crimes or sentence them to real serious sentences. Think about that.
LikeLike
Don’t tell me: Bail is set at three trillion dollars?
LikeLike
I am thinking if the Deep State did this they unwittingly did Trump a favor….the Chinese are spying thieves in bed with every bad actor in the world. Apart from renegotiating the trade deals, cutting Chinese chicanery off at the pass has got to get done as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I figure the DOJ is planning on convicting her, so that might force PDJT to issue a pardon. Regardless, it keeps the spotlight off HRC’s crimes and the DOJ can tout “we are doing our job”.
Until the next school shooter comes along and advertises for a month or two and the FBI does not stop them.
LikeLike
Wow! Trump has to get tough with these bastards!
LikeLike
China won’t mind waiting for Trump to lose power. Six years is a blip on the Chinese outlook.
The COC and the rest of the globalist cabal is letting China know things will go back to pre-Trump normal when Trump loses power, however that happens. And the US will go back to sending its wealth to the world.
LikeLike
The Cheating Communist Economy can’t hold out nearly that long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An old story. Judge William Orrick Jr, China, heroin smuggling. What could gi wrong? Treepers are familiar with Judge William Orrick III (injunction against suspending funding to sanctuary cities , etc), but his father was also an activist-fool. In 1988 US Customs SFO CET (contraband enforcement team) intercepted goldfish full of heroin coming from China. DEA subsequently arrested the importers, and the DEA and DOJ, relying on our strong (at the time) relationship with Chinese law enforcement, convinced them to deliver Mr. Wang Zong Xiao (the mastermind) to the US to be a witness. Judge Orrick threw the case out (or something along those lines), and granted asylum to Mr. Wang! The Chinese government was understandably upset, because they wanted to put Mr Wang on trial. Anyway, for many years after, there was basically no cooperation. Mr Wang, who had gone into “business” in California, was eventually (2003) hacked to death in Queens.
LikeLike
Allow me to contribute some personal (you are free to disbelieve, because I am not free to prove otherwise) knowldge here.
Huawei is in telecomm circles infamous. Most of the core technology was stolen from Cisco, Nortel, and the like. Including millions of lines of complex router/switch/node code. As a quasi official Chinese gov entity, they also built in many spying trapdoors against their own citizens telecomms—hence the very real US and Japan verboten concerns. All true.
This arrested lady (daughter of founder) has been on the Huawei radar for years, much easier to prove her sins than IP theft where you have to expose the IP. Her arrest is a very powerful IP theft trade message to Xi and China. That PDJT did not know at the time is a PLUS—we have enduring laws, not POTUS whims. And Lighthizer gave them exactly 90 days to surrender, or else.
My guess is the Huawei CFO lady does not see bail for 90 days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^this right here^^^
LikeLike
Agree with this.
This situation gives China the added ability to ‘prove’ to US negotiators that they, China, are serious in keeping the personal commitment made by Xi to Trump. It would add to China’s story that “this time” China is serious about changing its ways by being able to say ‘see, we too want any lawbreakers, even if our own, to know they must stop”.
LikeLike
“That PDJT did not know at the time is a PLUS—we have enduring laws, not POTUS whims”
Reading down the thread here, I was thinking the same thing. The POTUS does not need to be informed of every decision DOJ makes (lawfully). Perhaps some former occupiers of the WH liked to micro-manage things, according to some famous texts that have come to light the past year or two.
LikeLike
Ristvan, agree 100%. Well said.
LikeLike
I can confirm your IP “theft” point. I experienced it with Chinese projects in other software systems mostly IT, embedded, and manufacturing. I had no direct experience with Huawei, but it was well known and discussed over beers at the end of the day.
I put the quote marks on “theft “because little is done to prevent it. It was expected that Western companies look away from the Chinese IP theft in order to to secure/retain market access and “globalist ” capital funding. American executives look the other way.
Jeff Immelt is the poster boy. He even gave the Chinese aircraft turbine technology.
LikeLike
She has the right under Canadian law to have the nature of the charge(s) kept private, which she has done. It has been reported that she had violated sanctions against Iran. Has China even agreed to those sanctions?
LikeLike
Canada has
I’m sure.
LikeLike
She’s not Canadian. Is everyone on Earth now supposedly subject to American law?
LikeLike
Didn’t Muelly indict about a dozen Russians who don’t exist?
LikeLike
Yep
LikeLike
9th Circuit places hold on executive order, Trump says, let the legal process play out.
Person of interest extradited in conformance with law, Trump will say, let legal process play out.
China wants to rip off U.S. intellectual property, Trump says, let the legal process play out.
LikeLike
The problem is the “legal process” in this nation is very corrupt. Just Mueller alone has made this beyond obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing to do with Iran and EVERYTHING to do woth Semiconductors.
This one by TCTH, is way off. You see, China has no way to execute on its 2030 plan, in regards to world domination in tech, with out semiconductor plants in China. 6 in the world, 3 in the USoA.
Huawei was arrested because she is an absolute threat. Her father was a threat and head of Chinese Intelligence.
This has absolutely zero to do with Iran.
LikeLike
I’d read this earlier on today, as Sundance mentions Khashoggi I’ll leave it here, make of it what you will.
http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/breaking-news-khashoggi-case-a-massive-psyop-concocted-by-cia-mi6
LikeLike
Rosenstein definitely knew of the arrest and knew that President Trump was meeting with Xi so why didn’t he call the President and tell him personally? This should be grounds to fire Rosenstein! No?
LikeLike
There are a lot of recent Deep State shenanigans in which Iran bono, especially the murder in Turkey. One has to wonder about the deeper relationship between Obama, Hillary, McCain, ValJar, Huma, and Iran. I have feelings and suspicions, but I don’t *REALLY* understand the politics, and more importantly, the payments. I think there was a kickback from Iran to Obama because he was just so dead-set at pushing money at them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt about that imo.
Follow the Money!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was concerned about this the very day I read it happened … DURING the G20 … am I the only one who thought of that right up front? Too obvious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes a cigar,….
Is JUST a Cigar.
The D.C. swamp is a Machiavellian place, murky, most of the action occuring below the water,….
Recognising the possibility, (of a deepstate manuever to undercut DJT) is just that; ONE possible explanation.
China and the Globalists DON’T benefit, by NOT getting a deal, and since deep state are in globalists pockets, difficult for me to see this as an extension of Kashoggi.
Need time, to see how this ‘plays out’, and as asked above, who’s fingerprints are on the arrest warrant?
DJT will find a way to turn this to his advantage, THAT you can take to the bank.
And yeah, I come down on thinking China isn’t ready to deal,……yet. Way too soon, given that to truly agree to POTUS’s terms, and live up to them, is to agree to slit their own throat.
LikeLike
If true this would point to confirmation that the CoC and Deep State/UniParty are in league together….🤔.
Just taking the next logical step!
LikeLike
Agree, Sundance knows, just to close, to simple, why now? Another Russia dossier from the loooosers club, deep state?
LikeLike
It toes the party line very closely, for example, regarding the persecution of Falun Gong, a peaceful mind-body-spirit practice similar in some ways to Buddhism. In cooperating with that persecution, Huawei has developed tools that should be of concern to everyone around the world, not just the practitioners of Falun Gong in China.
^
https://www.theepochtimes.com/with-persecution-of-falun-gong-huawei-develops-tools-of-repression_2735336.html/amp
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be a reverse sting by the Chinese. Who tipped Canadian authorities she was changing planes in Vancouver? Xi could also have been testing Trump’s negotiating skills. But at the same Xi could be tightening his control over Huawei without a direct confrontation of the companies leadership.
LikeLike
Desperation and adrenaline can cause people to make mistakes…very big mistakes. If the Deep State swamp rats think they are closing in on Trump, they may take bigger and bigger risks. Time and time again the anti-Trumpers have thought they were on the verge of “getting him”, yet each time, they have failed and embarrassed themselves. I suspect that our VSG will find a way to turn this into a big win with Xi. Let his enemies bray and gloat….it ain’t over yet….
LikeLike