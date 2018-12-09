Jim Jordan Discusses James Comey Testimony…

Representative Jim Jordan discusses his perspectives on the closed-door testimony of former FBI Director James Comey.
Amazing. That’s right, the American public has had enough of you guys! DO IT
Uh, this guy has shaved his head AND his butt and walked backwards naked off the roof of the Capitol to try and get this crap out to the American public. Guess you were sick that day.
When I get Paul Ryan’s address, will forward it so you can send him a thank-you note.
Comey claims to not know that Steele worked for GP
“Gowdy: Who did you think he was working for?
Comey: I thought he was retained as part of a Republican financed effort retained by Republicans adverse to Mr.Trump during the primary season, and then his work was underwritten after that by Democrats opposed to Mr.Trump during the general election season.”
Christopher Steele was never funded by Republicans.
” The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele.”
https://freebeacon.com/uncategorized/fusion-gps-washington-free-beacon/
The Republicans funded Fusion GPS, not Steele. Comey’s funding statement is for Fusion GPS, not Steele.
Comey lied.
First line should be “Comey claims to not know that Steele worked for Fusion GPS”
COMMIEy… 245 times..”I don’t recall. I don’t remember. I don’t know”. Geeez, he must have taken a crash course on Hitlery’s book HOW TO LIE AND GET AWAY WITH IT.
This was why Comey was such in a rush to get his book out and do the promo tour $$$ make the dollars before it all hits the fan…if it ever will
Comey doesn’t respect the law or anyone else. He’s only out to save his butt. What he will respect is a major financial loss, loss of family and the sound of a jailhouse door slamming shut behind him for a long time. We need to get back to the same rule of law for everyone. Do the right thing now Congress !! We have a republic if you can keep it, a famous quote.
The Judge’s show tonight is a good one. Darrell Issa, who is on his way out the door, was on after and he was very straightforward about who the good guys are – Jordan, Meadows and a team working with them.
He addresses lame-duck Ryan as well.
James Comey:
“I don’t recall”—8 times
“I don’t remember”—71 times
“I don’t know”—166 times
AND he said he didn’t know that
Christopher Steele was passing information to Bruce Ohr, who was giving it to the FBI.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 8, 2018
We’ve seen this play before.
Every investigation by the Republican half of the Uniparty, ends the same way. Like Benghazi, like the IRS targeting, and now this. And zero persons held accountable.
Blaming this debacle on Paul Ryan is an easy “out” for the Congressman.
Jim Jordan essentially says Paul Ryan blocked the Republican House effort to investigate the corrupt DOJ. Wow! When President Trump was elected he (Trump) had Rience Priebis as his Chief of Staff. Priebis was and is Ryan’s closest advisor (and friend). The thing I don’t understand is that Rience Priebis was set up by McCabe to make a damaging statement against himself and the President.
Yes, Issa said house leadership “don;t make waves” to congressmen pressing the issue
Sundance,
Because the Treehouse gains new followers virtually every month, I must again remind us of the real Jim Jordan and post my letter from last summer….
_____________________________________________________________________
July 11, 2018 Jim Jordan’s dirty little secret
No – it’s not the recent accusation of immoral behavior when he was a college wrestling coach to which I refer. This dirty secret is more recent, and politically speaking, far more dangerous to us than allegations of him concealing sexual assault of college wrestlers when an OSU college coach. Jordan’s immoral actions occurred in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Please let me explain.
This week I received an email from Tea Party Patriots defending Jim Jordan. TPP asked us to rally around Jordan and support him against these charges.
First, however, we need a brief review of how the US Congress works– in particular, the role of the Speaker of the House. One of the duties of The Speaker is to set the House legislative agenda. The Speaker determines which legislation reaches the House floor for a vote. In other words, The Speaker of the House controls all legislation passing through Congress. Remember that.
As you know, in October 2015, Speaker of the House, John Boehner, resigned in disgrace. Boehner lost the Speakership, not because he was voted out by House GOP members, but because of pressure put on Congress (fire John Boehner!) by frustrated constituents and Tea Party groups across the nation—Republicans and conservative Americans angry with their representatives that they were not doing what they were elected for- upholding conservatism. In reality, Boehner’s deceit and his anti-conservatism dates as far back as 2008: https://thinkprogress.org/boehners-home-state-tea-party-slams-his-secret-plot-to-kill-the-congressional-ethics-office-63b175272af2/
Before 2015 however, steps to remove Boehner were beginning to take shape.
In January 2013, several House members- not including Jim Jordan- but Louie Gohmert, Justin Amash, Tim Huelskamp, and Thomas Massie, led an insurrection to oust Boehner. Shockingly, neither Jim Jordan nor Michele Bachmann, both who had campaigned as Tea Party candidates, would join the effort– even after Tea Party groups from Cincinnati to Toledo, Dayton to Akron –and conservatives all over Ohio begged them to do so. Over a period of 2 weeks, literally hundreds of phone calls were made and emails were sent to Congress. I know- I was a part of it! Even RedState blogger and radio host, Erick Erickson was involved. In January 2013, John Boehner would have been replaced by a conservative Speaker, but for the lack of 2 Republican votes- shamefully 2 Ohio Republicans– Jim Jordan and Brad Wenstrup. Jordan and Wenstrup stabbed conservatives in the back, supported Boehner, and he was re-elected. To this day I still scratch my head and ask– Why did Jordan support Boehner?! He knew Boehner’s horrendous record: making back-room deals with Pelosi, stonewalling the Benghazi investigation, refusing to de-fund Planned Parenthood, and even threatening to redistrict Jordan over his opposition to the 2011 budget deal. How can this be the same Jim Jordan who fought so adamantly for conservatism in 2011?!
In January 2015, with the anti-Boehner movement gaining momentum, those same 4 congressmen- Gohmert, Amash, Huelskamp, Massie- plus 21 others, led an even greater effort to oust Boehner. Both Jim Jordan and Michelle Bachmann however, sucker punched conservatives again, and supported Boehner for Speaker!
So in September 2015, after our RINO congressmen refused twice to do it, a citizen revolt finally forced Speaker Boehner to resign. With Boehner gone, Jim Jordan was granted a third opportunity to redeem himself when a brave conservative, Daniel Webster, volunteered as a candidate for Speaker. Jordan could have joined the effort, but he didn’t. He instead supported Boehner’s liberal clone, Paul Ryan. And in January 2017, Jordan threw conservatives under the bus for the fourth time, supporting the anti-Trump liberal, Paul Ryan! There is no doubt in my mind- Jim Jordan is not only a member of the DC Swamp, he’s fertilizing it! Jim Jordan’s support for Speaker Paul Ryan paved the way for this:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/12/18/congress-votes-fund-nearly-300000-visas-muslim-migrants-one-year/
And this:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/16/ryan-mccarthy-sketch-plan-for-amnesty-bill-mollify-business-first-gop/
https://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/02/15/democrats-business-first-gop-senators-block-trumps-immigration-reforms/
https://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/05/16/gop-whip-scalise-slams-amnesty-discharge-petition/
Bottom line– if all legislation introduced in Congress is controlled by the Speaker, and Jim Jordan has a history of supporting dishonorable liberal Speakers, how can Jim Jordan be a conservative? What credibility does he have if he tells us he voted against a bad bill, when he supported the liberal who controls all legislation to be voted on?!! So the next time your GOP Congressman brags about his ‘conservative’ voting record, just remember this– it means squat! The only vote that mattered was his vote for Speaker of the House.
Personally, Jim Jordan’s guilt or innocence of ignoring sexual abuse against college wrestlers concerns me not. His actions in Congress for the past 5 years are a far greater example of his character– a liar, coward, and should not be re-elected. Which evokes this question: Why are Tea Party Patriots still supporting him?!!
Remind me never to get on your bad side Patriot Lady yowser!
(-:
