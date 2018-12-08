Interesting Alignment – Trump Makes The UniParty More Visible Than Ever…

An interesting pattern of seemingly disconnected political stories is beginning to show signs of a common continuity. In the bigger of the big pictures seven words continue to set the baseline: “There are trillions of dollars at stake”.
When the common sense Tea Party movement formed in 2009 and 2010 it contained a monumentally frustrated grassroots electorate, and the scale of the movement caught the professional republican party off-guard. When Donald Trump ran for the office of the presidency he essentially did the same thing; he disrupted the apparatus of the professional republican party.
The difference between those two examples is one was from the bottom up, and the second was from the top down. However, the commonality in the two forces resulted in the 2016 victory.
It took a few years for the heavily armored old guard of GOP to formulate a plan to retain their control. In the example of the Tea Party, the republican power structures moved in 2011 through 2014 to co-opt the vulgarian movement and impede their disruptive influence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was at the forefront of those power moves. {Go Deep} and {Go Deep} The basic issue for the GOP was retention of power.
McConnell and crew tamped down the fire. A few years pass and the issues that spurred the Tea Party movement remained unresolved. In 2015 Donald Trump taps in to that exact same Tea Party frustration toward the control authority within one-half of the DC UniParty; again, the professional republican apparatus was disrupted. The movement rebranded and now the MAGA movement wins the presidency.
So it should not come as a surprise to see an eerily similar response from within the GOP toward the new threat; the Trump presidency. After all, there are two constants in an ever changing universe: (1) “NeverTrump” didn’t go away; and (2) the Bush-clan, or GOP old guard, will never accept losing power.
The professional republicans and the professional democrats, ie. “the uniparty”, have a common enemy in President Trump. The vulgarian leader of the deplorable coalition never asked for permission; never paid the indulgency fees; never attended the necessary cloistered club meetings paying homage; and never offered the indulgent team of political elites terms for his takeover.
Thus Donald Trump, just like the Tea Party, would never be accepted.
Why is this important now?
Current events highlight the resurgence of a never disassembled GOP Bush clan influence. For the past two years it’s been a never-ending game of whac-a-mole as each of the establishment minded embeds surfaces at different times. Within the dynamic, the one commonality within the internecine conflict inside the Trump administration is the establishment GOP -vs- Trump MAGA.
Establishment GOP consultant Alex Castellanos was very open about the best design to getting rid of Donald Trump back in 2015 when he discussed an almost identical strategy for how Mitch McConnell destroyed the threat from the Tea Party a year earlier:
[…] “The best way to do it is how Brutus killed Caesar. Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs”… (link)
Forgive me for mixing my metaphors here; but as each of the shiv-bearers appears, that’s when Trump is forced to deliver the whac-a-mole hammer. It’s like having an administration filled with establishment terror cells. Each cell acts independently, but each cell also acts based on a common objective: retain the UniParty.
The latest whac-a-mole example was Condi Rice’s embed plant and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson popping his head up. But there are many more examples all around in various forms; including the self-serving GOP exit of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
When you think about the actual structure of the Republican state party machines; it’s enough to make you wonder if the mid-term outcome and lack of structural fight was not part of this dynamic. After all, “their” party was taken over by a new base and a new leader.
The same UniParty dynamic is visible in the way the FBI/DOJ and aggregate intelligence community were weaponized against Donald Trump – with Democrats and Republicans participating in the unlawful processes. Now, in the downstream consequence phase, we see a UniParty defense approach to block Trump from revealing what happened.
I’m not sure people fully completely understand this dynamic within “spygate”. It was not a targeting operation by democrats; republicans were just as complicit. The ongoing goal to eliminate candidate and president Trump is *not* partisan.
Which brings me to the current state of the advisers around the executive. Remember, there are trillions at stake here – and the downstream benefactors are both Republicans and Democrats who make up the UniParty.
Within the UniParty dynamic, in order to retain full financial benefit, the political class need to align with Wall Street priorities. That alignment means the UniParty needs to eliminate Main Street priorities that are adverse to their interests.
Border controls and immigration enforcement are adverse interests to the UniParty. Additional cross party alignment to benefit Wall Street surrounds: •budgets and massive government spending; •government controlled healthcare retention; •government controlled education (common core); •and most importantly the removal of any national economic and trade policy that would threaten the structure of the multinationals.
On all of these issues the Democrats and Republicans have an identical outlooks, common interests and mirrored legislative priorities. It is not coincidental that US Chamber of Commerce President Tom Dohonue also outlined these issues as primary priorities for his massive lobbyist spending.
There are trillions of dollars at stake; and we must never discount how far the Big Club participants will go to ensure the White House counselors are shaping their advice toward those objectives.
There are no MAGA lobbying groups in Washington DC advocating for policies that benefit economic nationalism. On this objective President Donald Trump stands alone.
We don’t need a third party in Washington DC, we actually need a second one.
PT may stand alone in DC, but we Deplorables are every where!!
And we let the House go Dem.
It was 40 GOPe retirements that did.
vfm#7634, that was a factor for sure but that could have been mitigated if Ryan and McConnell weer both on the same page and not the GOP page only.
At least many more people now see it all for what it is, another sham of the DC cesspool. The real proof of the rotten apple core is very simple. Are illegal aliens better represented by congress than you are ? And do we work for them or do they work for us ? These points shout at me daily. We are forced to pay taxes to get screwed regularly because your money is used against you in a myriad of ways ! We must defund the beast and destroy PRAVDA/MSM. Those are the key issues as I see it. That is their sources of power
All of this brings me back to the Big ugly which is now up to PT. I am convinced more than ever that all the evidence must come out. Sorry all of Trumps policies pale in comparison to getting rid of the corruption.
And we all thought the French were cowards and lazy……looks like they are fighting the establishment…….so here we sit.
“And the Uniparty let the House go Dem.”
Fixed it for you.
Not sure if the Uniparty should be blamed or given credit for the House change. I was shocked at how close the votes were across the country, somebody was doing something. Enthusiasm on our side is just not enough and many people are asking what can we do to help our wonderful President. I pray for him every day, that God will give him wisdom to crush this darkness and let him clearly know he is not alone. God is with him as are we.
LikeLiked by 2 people
fgl, “…somebody was doing something.” The demorats have perfected cheating in elections to an art, aided and abetted by ILLEGALS they protect and the GOPe who never protested/monitored questionable election outcomes. It is also alleged Rona McDaniel (RNC chair) intentionally provided little to NO financial support to some Repub. house candidates and surprise, surprise – those candidates lost. Mitt must be proud.
Maybe however, do not see any big erasers for after the vote correctly marked ballots. 2020 probably a big year for marked ballot printers.
This is really going to promote taxpayer interest. Really, must be nice to govern where there is little push back on spending OPM.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/oregon-governor-budgets-4-million-to-sue-trump-and-defend-illegal-aliens/
Yes, Kate is one of the maniacs who has zero respect for your money or anything else ! Oregon is also a political cesspool, no different at all than Kawleefornya, just fewer people. These DEMs actually are quite insane. So when does the insanity implode on itself ?
we didn’t they did
good read and thesis on the current extent of the uniparty and the DC cesspool
Its a big club and you aren’t in it.
Nice Ron Paul paraphrase. If we have to have political parties, let’s have at least two.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Senator-elect Mike Braun of Indiana was publicly shunned by the US CoC. Media here breathlessly reported the public non-endorsement as a slap in Mike Braun’s face. I sent him a campaign donation.
LikeLiked by 13 people
So how do we fund and support Trump 2020 and starve the tea hating old elephant?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Send money directly to President Trump at http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Flood him with cash, not the RNC which will do whatever with your hard earned donations. And it’s that ‘whatever’ that has shived we Republican voters in the ribs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I posted it to all my Deplorable friends on Facebook. Ought to really rattle some of the Libs. Good thing, huh!
Sorrow & farmhand —
That is exactly what I do. I give $ directly to Trump– not the RNC. I also send $ to specific conservative candidates in different states that represent conservatvism vs. global– corporatism. Judicial Watch can always use $. Fitton & Company are fighting the good fight. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Darn it ! I meant Zorro — not Sorrow! 😊
Thoughtful, interesting and so obvious… at least to us!
Where do you put potential new AG Barr?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We don’t need a third party in Washington DC, we actually need a second one.
TY, that summed it up for me… I don’t like it.. it gives me shivers actually, but I can see the truth there.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Right on! Sounds right to me.
The motivations of both GOPe and Dems are against the President, so what can be done about it?
Who can be trusted?
Will it take more time for Trump to build a group of trusted advisers who recommend people that will actually support Trump’s Policies … or will Trump continue to pick “players” that are “spies” for the DEEP STATE?
How does Trump get the real good people that support Trump to be confirmed by the Senate and House if it’s composed of RAT scum?
I wonder how much behind in scenes deals Trump has to do so he can get the backing of these RATS to appoint people he wants or laws he wants , so … at least some of Trump’s agenda gets passed.
Is BARR a BUSH MOB crony? What do you think?
Thanks for rallying the troops , Sundance. Keep up the good work.
I’ve asked before…who, besides We the People can President Trump trust. My first answer was that there was no one. But someone on Twitter gave me the answer. General Mike Flynn. Other than our president, he is the only person in DC whom I trust. Could he be new Chief of Staff?
LikeLiked by 4 people
HELL YES
One person who I believe supports most of the policies President Trump holds dear is Pat Buchanan. Pat has experience in the executive branch of government and hates the globalist trade deals. Remember when Mr. Buchanan talked about the evil globalists bowing down to the golden calf of “free” trade. Come on President Trump, pick Pat Buchanan as your next chief of staff. While you’re at it, find a spot for Ron Paul in your administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So obvious it needed, and continues to need, pointing out.
It was Bush 41 that gave us the Clintons and all that has happened downstream from there, thanks to his splitting the base on “no new taxes” and opening the door to Ross Perot. And THAT was such a fundamental “goof” I no longer think it was accidental, esp. given his penchant for “the new world order”.
For anyone needing convincing of the truth of Sundance’s post here, look no further than Speaker Paul Ryan, who may as well be a democrat for all he did and didn’t do in these past 3 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And W who got us 0bama.
LikeLike
My habit during the time that Perot was running was tracking
income and money streams. Decided that Perot was a ringer
at the time. The thought that kept coming back was that the
bulk of his wealth was tied into keeping things exactly the way
they were. Also thought that it would work better for him with
a Clinton type in office.
PDJT’s MAGA deplorables and a resurgence of the Tea Party could be an awesome force.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry SD, I should have complimented you on your posting. It was excellent as usual.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll ride with the deplorable and our Lion!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay. I accept all that at face value. Looks like truth to me. But here’s my question. Why is our President allowing the criminal elements of the uni-party to remain intact? He has the power to remedy that. He doesn’t do it. Somebody needs to explain to me how, if he doesn’t rid the system of out and out criminality, anything that he does is going to last past the day they get rid of him. Honestly, I’m getting tired of reading things on Twitter. How is this any different than the failure theater that McConnell and Ryan perpetuate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
Move slowly, carefully — and then strike like the fastest animal on the planet!
10:11 PM – 19 Sep 2013
starfcker; Good question. If we consider the way that someone as deeply damaging as Imran Awan, (who was spying on the govt from within the govt as an IT expert), is barely given even a slap on the wrist, then it likely has to do with not being able to see charges lead to any real consequences given that the corruption runs straight through the courts.
To have $trillions at stake we have a systemic problem. These people have been engaged in setting this up for some time, and this includes methods not only to do this business but also to insure that they are not obstructed while doing it. They are not going to play by the rules unless forced to.
Judges are slowly being changed, but is the solution to this going to be a matter of sidestepping the usual methods by utilizing military courts? These are acts of treason by the Uni-party after all.
Brilliant examination of the Uni-Party, Sundance. Easy to understand, succinct and excellent examples to buttress your argument. I’d give you an A++.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was never a card carrying member of the Tea Party, but I did suck into that jackass Glenn Beck’s 9/12 Project, which I’m embarrassed to say was the first shot to destroy and take over the Tea Party movement. When I think how naive and dumb I was 10 years ago, I shake my head at myself. This is where the majority of Americans still are. It’s past time for Trump to release the records.
Barr was once tough on immigration That’s good–but so was Sessions. The questions remains; will Barr take on the Swamp and serve his nation or will he serve the Swamp and take on the nation?
Okay I got it. We are out numbered, out spent, under broadcast, demons in every corner. Voting has become, who can print ballots faster. Today we a Bushie AG, king puppet returns to the Senate, swamp inductee grabs minority leader. As we the faithful continue to read the ink on a page, thinking, I can believe what just happened! As Crime Boss Mueller issues another comic book episode of, We Gotcha, re-runs.
IMO, we are running out of time. Could someone come up with plan, path, new idea? Cause this same-o same-o isn’t cutting it. Crap if I were only 60 years younger. I fear as the Babyboomers check out, those following, will be tamped down. Only thing that has become off the charts and in your face is. “Send money so we can fight.” Not working!
Listening, waiting…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the GOPe threw the Midterm, no doubt actually with all of the retirements et al.
The Senate wasn’t lost for one reason: POTUS. They tried their best, though.
There are deep fissures in both parties and not hard to imagine them both splitting, this however would be devastating for the Uniparty, and as such are doing their best to insulate themselves against further damage. In short, in won’t happen.
To the GOP elite, the Tea Party is a cancer and needs to be dealt with as such. They are more than willing to lose all positions of power because it is not us they serve but their masters. The elitists didn’t vote their own party for president in 2016, and are totally complicit in the Mueller probe.
We need to stay together and deliver a common message that we will not go away and show them that our coalition, Main Street, is every bit as big and powerful as Wall Street.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb article. Reagan’s one great mistake was that he gave up the opportunity to elevate Main Street over Wall Street. He had the opportunity because of his great personal appeal to the people. Because of Reagan’s failure, Trump had to start from the Tea Party’s base. Trump can still win but the UniParty is really powerful.
Time to buy Yellow Vests. Something big has to happen while President Trump is still in office. Once he is gone the opportunity will be lost. The GOP won’t protect our interests. We lose in education, media, at the ballot box, and the border. The Swamp won’t be drained, it will have to be overcome.
LikeLike
The swamp will have to be exterminated.
The solution is simple. Amnesty. But: as part of every citizen’s responsibilities (among voting), is their right to bear arms… so I propose the following. It would be a relatively small cost to the taxpayer to supply each and every new/incoming citizen with his or her own firearm (rifle or pistol: their choice): part of their “Welcome to the United States of America” packet if you will. This completely reframes the entire discussion: it’s no longer just about votes… now it’s more directly tied to the individual concerns of every citizen. If we’re not willing to arm them as citizens, why are we allowing them into the country in the first place? Executive fiat. Pull it out of the appropriate agency’s budget. Make it so… and then we can have a serious talk about immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^ ^ ^ ^ Excellent Incendiary Point Here ^ ^ ^ ^
Not willing to arm them as citizens? Hmmm …
Excellent and chilling. Hopefully cracks in the Eunuch-party continue to form. This article extends what Sundance described in the expose of the Mark Warner/Mueller/Fusion GPS collusion a few days ago;
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/02/senator-mark-warner-the-ssci-is-working-closely-with-robert-mueller/
I don’t have any idea how it ends but real change will certainly start with clarifying articles like this. Thank you.
This is a powerful, insightful article, Sundance – Thank You for articulating it so succinctly and simply for all to digest – it is no wonder so many are ‘throwing in the towel’ and leaving – however, a new set of troublemakers has taken their places – we have never had two parties from which to choose – just two sides of the same coin – I know President Trump is a big boy – but, my heart goes out to him – because he has to deal with these greedy, anti-American bums on a daily basis.
Tell me, Sundance – do we still have a chance to take back the Republic – Make American Great Again – and have a Congress that will work with President Trump and not against him? Will we ever have a government by the people, for the people, and of the people as was intended?
President Trump has not had the staff support at the White House other Presidents have enjoyed. I’m talking about the life long government employees that stay from one administration to the next. party affiliation never mattered. People that showed the President the ropes, the caveats and the protocols that are required to help make the president’s job easier and more comfortable. All of these deep state swamp dwellers have pulled against him at every turn. I am full of stone cold anger.
I think we are stronger with the Dims in power in the House. What will they do different from the RINOs who quit? Nothing! Ryan would impeach. Now we and the ignorant public will see the Dims for the socialist lunatics they are. Trump has illuminated the enemy for us. He just has to control the Senate. We have almost all the Judiciary. Ginsburg can die and he won’t even have to fill the seat. We’d have a 5-3 majority.
Relax, Trumps got this!
All of this brings me back to the Big ugly which is now up to PT. I am convinced more than ever that all the evidence must come out. Sorry all of Trumps policies pale in comparison to getting rid of the corruption.
The UniParty war on the 2016 election will escalate over the next 2 yrs. THEY don’t expect to remove the president, only to endlessly smear him and exhaust U.S.
The message is plain: To make it stop .. we must elect THEM.
It’s emotional blackmail. It’s also a deliberate strategy; “PSYOP are planned operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of organizations, groups, and individuals.”
Did the GOP “help” Dave Brat out of his seat?
I think Trump should hire him in some capacity!! as well as John James!
I vote for Melania to smell out the rats….she said in her interview when asked “were there people in the adminstration undermining Trump ..She said “yes” , and said “some are still there.” Women have motherly protective instincts, and can smell bad character and danger a mile away!! Time to clean house, Melania!! For your endeavor, all of us will pray, repeat the Lord’s prayer, and call our congress, and keep our powder dry!!
