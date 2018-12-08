1,400 Arrests in France as Yellow Vest Protests Spread Across Europe…

French President Emmanuel Macron may have maneuvered to block the growing uprising, but it’s quite possible he’ll lose his presidency in the process. French police took a much more aggressive posture this weekend. The violence is disturbing.
In an effort to stop a replay of last week’s violence, French police moved in pre-dawn raids to round up those they identified as leaders of the Yellow Vest protest movement. In the city of Paris over 800 arrests were made by Macron’s forces and the French military were deployed. Overall, throughout France more than 1,400 arrests were made so far.
As the sun set, less organized protests continued as frustrated French set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in isolated geographic pockets within the city. Police forces were boosted to around 8,000 across Paris, with EU armored vehicles deployed in the city of lights for the first time in modern history. The pictures are stunning.
The Daily Mail has a pictorial of the events – SEE HERE
Macron better have Germany on speed dial!
Hahaha. maybe Germany can invade them again…
No, no, no!
Well from what I can see, he’s already got EU heavy armoured vehicles on the roads.
I thought all along that the proposed EU army was meant for internal use, not to oppose foreign powers.
Obama wasn’t big on that whole Iranian Uprising either.
We’re dealing with evil here, folks. Evil, evil, evil.
I LOVE THIS MONTAGE!
I want a poster.
The Trump Revolution is spreading! Bring the Leftwingnuts to their just reward.
I wrote this the other day and absolutely stand by it seeing the EU tanks!
“Protests are dying down” = #FakeNews
Those Smart cars don’t have much substance, do they..
OH NO!
Now the French/EU government is burning the toddler’s toys!!!!!!!!
LOL and Macron’s minions are staring from behind the plate glass with their superior IQ’s.
Besides the obvious political impact of the photograph: Wow, No side-impact (or front-, or rear-) protection at all. What a death-trap. Real “smart”.
I do believe a Yugo would destroy it in a death match.
“What a death-trap.”
That is correct -enter at your own risk. BHO wants everyone except the elites forced to drive vehicles like that, with the outrageous CAFE standards he imposed.
And apparently the hood, side panels, and ALL the body, are FLAMMABLE. That one appears to be burned down to the frame!
I noticed that too.
This is what we are going to have to do to Washington, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Philly, Chicago, etc.
Start preparing.
this is what the libs/socialists.antifa here already do on a smaller scale.
It is surreal to see a citizen on the street protesting and losing a hand like it is the Normandy landing in Saving Private Ryan. This will not end until it is well and truly over. Macron sealed his fate today. At least he doesn’t have any kids to be affected.
I don’t think any EU leaders have kids? Right?
Macron May and Merkle don’t………
Eunuchs can’t have kids.
Macron should steal some kids. All the cool people like John Roberts do it.
Interesting thought, Robert Smith.
🤔
VERY Interesting!!
TY
Meh. Disorganized confrontation makes for good TV, but seems … inefficient. Say there are 3 million patriots willing to act decisively to forestall years of destructive conflict; better to do it simultaneously on a single day everywhere and get it over with.
It has to be disorganized in order to work. It has to be leaderless. That’s why the Yellow Vests are winning. There is no leadership to attack, no chain of command to disrupt, and every single instance of undeserved violence brings more yellow vests next time, and they push harder and farther each time.
This is 4th generation warfare just like we fought in Afghanistan. But this time it is in a western country, and it is being brought by the citizenry against their globalist, oppressive government. The 5th Republic has succeeded in making an enemy of the everyday, average commonman. The French know what to do. They’ve done it before, and they’re being awakened again.
If only there was a way I could set up a guillotine rental business over there…
My boots r by the door..
Even Sheriff Clarke agrees!
You’re right on target Flep. If VSGPDJT calls us we’ll be there.
Yay, Sheriff Clarke is absolutely right!
David A. Clarke, Jr. for Chief of Staff.
Kelly was against Clarke in a position in the Trump admin…
Where does one acquire a yellow vest? We should be ready. The deplorable smattered need to be heard soon. This is getting way old.
Oops, I meant may need to be heard soon. 😁
Harbor Freight
I appreciate the notion but I would rather wear something less conspicuous.
…………. its here, isn’t it?
Just might be…
Time will Tell, Voltaire.
Will be interesting who is left STANDING…
When the music stops.
A thought…
What could “Possibly”..
Just happen..
“faire la première page”.
and make this all go away?
Let’s see (Or Not)
What Happens.
The worst part of Deplorables taking a stand against the deep state etc to me is the fact that it WILL start a civil (can any war really be ‘civil’ or is that just an oxymoron?) war and playing RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE PUKE FILLED ELITE & DEEP STATE!!! They don’t care one iota for any Deplorable American.
Why do you think Swalwell and the Dims want to take away our ARs? Because they do not want to face the wrath of 300 mil armed citizens.
30 million is probably more accurate, but yeah.
Well, there are over 300 million guns.
Those pictures are amazing.
These people had a chance with Le Pen. Now it has to be the hard way.
However … just a reminder, Le Pen is a “rightwing” … Socialist. But she’s still a Socialist, who would probably raised gas taxes too.
From what I’ve read/heard, the gas tax became contentious when the citizenry found out the tax receipts were being diverted from the stated purposes.
I hope the legislatures in the various US states are paying attention to that aspect.
Many state governments are already stealing those taxes that way. That is the reason highways and streets and even bridges are failing and in horrendous shape.
Bingo. The Texas state lottery passed over 20 years ago on the promise that the proceeds would be earmarked for education.
Uh, no. The money went into the general fund.
Oregonians fell for the same B.S. in the mid 1980’s. They said it was “for the kids”. Pure lies.
WHY DO TOLL ROADS NEVER SUNSET?
$$$$$$
Someone’s got to pay for it?
Would you prefer the Government raising YOUR taxes to pay for roads?
No way Jose.
Getting private companies to come in and build roads – and levy tolls for you to use their service – makes a lot more sense to me than having inefficient Government do it.
We should be reducing the size of Government – not INCREASING IT!
All roads should be privately owned and levied. Just saying.
Get the Government OUT OF MY LIFE.
Remember New Orlean’s levees which weren’t repaired before Katrina… the money went elsewhere. If Holland took care of their dykes that way they’d be under the North Sea
Good question.
Why is the Government even involved in building and maintaining levees?
That should be sold to the private sector to take care of.
Let the private sector charge the impacted residents for repairs to the levee.
It’s insane the amount of Government interference in the economy – especially in a place like New Orleans!
Your levee point is well made. Sell it.
Meanwhile in Italy 🇮🇹, the European Union 🇪🇺 is watching their grand experiment start to go down in flames 🔥! Back in June I wrote the following:
https://wordpress.com/post/fleporeblog.wordpress.com/1632
From the article linked above:
President Trump has awaken a few European Countries with his stance on Immigration! One just woke up that in my mind will take down the European Union 🇪🇺! It isn’t the UK 🇬🇧.
Look at this incredible gathering in Rome to listen to Matteo Salvini (the Italian Trump).
The Globalist CANNOT stop 🛑 this Populist/Nationalist Movement. The percentage of Populist/Nationalist members of governments around Europe continues to grow with each passing election.
Poland 🇵🇱 is having a peaceful night celebrating Jesus Christ and Christmas 🎄
The EU’s getting their army ahead of schedule:
They’re wearing Yellow Vests.
BKR that is the truth! They cannot stop 🛑 what is coming. This will become their Arab Spring.
But Holder and Hillary were illegally smuggling fleets of ships of guns to the muslim countries then………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cheers, and God bless PDJT
Dekester remain safe in Canada 🇨🇦 because it is just a matter of time before it hits your PM straight in the mouth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
An estimated 200 members of far-right groups and 100 counter-protesters lobbed expletive-laced insults at each other on the snow-covered lawn, resulting in one arrest.
Scuffles erupted just as the event got underway, but riot police quickly separated the two sides.
The crowd then began chanting “Reject immigration pact,” but was drowned out by shouts of “Shame” and “Refugees welcome, racists go home.” FakeNews (AgencieFrancePress) take on today’s event in Ottawa.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/405079-clashes-over-immigration-outside-canadas-parliament/#disqus_thread
I watched a few videos on another site..
“Police Brutality” was just “stunning”..
I mean Police chased yellow vest(s) inside a room, decked out in paramiltary gear & Shields and just BEAT the S**T, outta the “protestors, whom were OLDER folks..
NOT Antifa folks either..
OLD people..
These globalist scum have no problem beating down old men , women, and children as long as they are French born. For the past 5 years muslim immigrants/invaders have periodically rioted and looted in the streets of Paris for days on end and the authorities barely lifted a finger to stop them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“DRIVE THE GLOBALISTS OUT!!!!!!”
…but not here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sic semper tyrannis!
Driving them out… they will only regroup and come back.
So we fix that by sending them to rule over the land of rainbows and unicorns in the sky
LikeLike
Roger that Suzanne.
The Police beatings are sheer idiocy.
Those people will have friends and family who will multiply the uprising out of sight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those people will have friends and family who will multiply the uprising out of sight.
—–
Are you condoning or condemning that? Hard to tell.
Troll Team ZERO.
Zero common sense.
Zero morality.
BKR…Boots is not a troll….been here since 3/16. However, telling someone to “get the hell out of CTH” isn’t exactly a charitable statement on your part. I will grant you that his retoric can sometimes get out of hand. We’re workin’ on that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not exactly the CTH values I’d grown to admire, and certainly not what I’d would want allow ANYONE use as a branding iron on the Treehouse.
I took this as a subversive sneak attack against both our country and CTH.
Coming the day after the Pearl Harbor anniversary left me feeling decidedly uncharitable.
I’ve restored the comments. However, neither of you come out looking the better for having them posted. Way too much angry retoric on both sides….IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
—–
Paying attention, Treepers? THIS is how it’s done. The French in the streets are the Resistance of WWII come back to life.
@ boots…destroying other peoples property is NOT how its done.
Right. And wrong. Govt property must be targeted. Private property not so much. However, when you destroy enough of other people’s property to protest government oppression, the people whose property was destroyed will blame the government.
The French are literally fighting for the survival of France as a white Christian nation. They should burn everything. Even other people’s property. Scorched earth sends a helluva message. Ask Georgia.
War is hell, pal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get the hell off the CTH site.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Get the hell off the CTH site.
—–
Ever read the posting rules for the site you just swore at me to get off of? You just violated them. I’ll now file a complaint. Thank you.
Good luck with that, ANARCHIST.
Still violating the rules, eh? You must be a Dhimmicrat. The rules don’t apply to you. Thanks for the response. I’m adding it to me email to thelastrefuge@reagan.com. You’ll probably hear from AdRem in the next day or so.
Sheriff Clarke seems to agree with me. You can reply to him on Twitter as you replied to me here. I’m sure he’d like to hear your views.
LOL. That is your answer? People here were wanting to shoot pawns at the border, but breaking a window or burning a car is bad? War is hell and violence is violence.
Because you don’t LIKE what you hear doesn’t make a troll. Don’t snowflakes tell people saying bad thing to go away? No safe spaces in riots.
A keen observation. Especially the appropriate comparison to snowflakes. Thank you for interjecting some common sense, Crabby.
@ boots…destroying other peoples property is NOT how its done.
—–
So, posting on the internet is how its done? Or is there something else you recommend?
This rioting Antifa stuff in France is ridiculous.
The way it’s done is at the ballot box.
YES.
Instead drive all the Globalists and all their Tools out of Europe.
How is it done?
You do it at the ballot box by running good candidates and getting them elected.
Trump is how it’s done. They could have had Le Pen and avoided all this.
In The end we may have to hit the streets for President Trump. He is the leader we are the army. So How is it don’t commander?
The French are a joke.
A couple of protesters running about waving their hands all over the place and singing some songs does not a protest make!
LOL.
The whole thing is very amusing though.
Too bad you don’t read newspapers. This is not a few people, and it’s not a joke.
1968 redux. I was there in 68, I protested. These makes 68 looks pale in comparison. Many small towns had yellow jackets protests today. We only hear about the big cities but my hometown of firminy population less than 20 000 and other smaller towns in the area had protests. It’s everywhere. In 68 it ended with the resignation of De Gaulle this will possibly end with Macron stepping down. French people are not as soft as iften portrayed in the US. They do revolutions pretty well.
Damn. Lead sammich is next. BTW, how does the UN stand on this? I see their armour- those gold stars make a nifty target for sumptin big..
LikeLike
Part 1 of 2..
France is in real trouble. I mean REAL trouble. That once great country, in fact, is dying. It, along with most of the rest of Europe, has a worthless leadership class that, as we saw at the WWI commemorations, sees nationalism as a bad thing. That leadership argues that true patriotism means going along with the elite’s efforts to kill the sense, the very idea of nation; it means allowing one’s culture, traditions, and history to be wiped away, and rewritten to justify the on-going social, economic and political destruction. To object, for example, to the importation of hundreds-of-thousands of poor, illiterate and often violent migrants from some of the most failed countries on earth, many espousing an ideology of hatred for all that France and Western Civilization represent, makes you a vile racist and a deplorable, one who should not be heard, a “far right” pariah. In other words, Citizen, fermé la bouche and let your betters decide for you. Nothing to see, keep moving. Leadership should be left to the professionals; do not attempt decision-making at home . . .
Bookmarked this… I rarely do that with a comment here, though many deserve it.
Amazing Polly adds in on the new Colonialism…with global wide laws and directives. Embed UN/EU law into a country and you bankrupt their sovereignty…you become le pip squeak…
Part II…where she adds more on the EU colonization of Europe through ‘trade agreements’, global compacts for migration and universal “lawfare”…using UN/EU courts to enforce the global world view…jeepers…
This is why trashing the TPP was So Very important and that 1 reason was really all that a thinking citizen needed to support President Trump! We came so close to disaster, so Very close!
Pulling out of the Paris Agreement and fixing NAFTA — HUGE in so many ways, including our national sovereignty. So grateful President Trump was willing to run!
Your Diplomat acquaintance certainly must be in a very small club…. (a relic of another time, and lost to the years)…but he is right.
Yup, he’s not your typical [retired] Foreign Service Officer as most are Democrats and other leftists.
France really has no economy. Isn’t the CAC40 at the same level it was in 2000-2001?
It does appear France’s President Macron is rapidly losing control of his country.
Just wait until the citizens’ guns come out.
The ones buried in gardens? Hidden from the overseers?
Santa all I want for Christmas is a Yellow Vest European Revolution.
From a retired Foreign Service Officer and Diplomat of my acquaintance.
Part 2 of 2.
The immediate cause of the disturbances in France is, of course, the “green tax” that the government sought to impose on French people. In the name of protecting Gaia, the already sky-high fuel prices in France were to be hit with additional taxes. That, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. The foolish economic and social policies of France (and the EU) are making average French people into poor people. To an even greater extent than we have seen on these shores, the middle class is being eliminated, ground into dust. I read some interesting stats on France which now I can’t find that showed that the average French citizen is out of money by the 20th of the month. Of course, it’s all very different if you have a senior government or EU job. As one of the Diplosons commented to me the other day, “What does a young Frenchman do to accumulate wealth?” Most avenues to potential wealth are heavily taxed, regulated, or otherwise controlled and put out of the reach of the average person. The French education system is a leftist disaster–Perhaps even worse than ours? Hard to believe–and produces the usual crop of highly credentialed and useless morons now standard fare in the West. On top of it all, the chocolate on the soufflé, France continues to support the immigration of other countries’ poor. What possibly could go wrong? Rhetorical question, folks, the list of answers is too long . .
Vor Daj/excellent synopsis Part 1&2.
And the saddest part is that it all just about might as well be referring to America. Except we haven’t revolted yet, but only as we still have some hope as long as DJT is still President.
And like David Clarke* just said, if they DO really try to remove Don from office, we WILL see a French-style uprising… only much worse.
(* I’m still hoping Don asks Pence to step down for the 2nd term… with Clarke taking over.)
They say he’s nearly seven feet tall
And yet quite graceful… … all in all
I’m told there are lightning bolts when he walks
And thunder when he talks!
He’s been many times seen
Wearing a suit and tie and then full law enforcement green
I hear he’s steely as you please
He could be Samurai Japanese
Laughing! I’m guessing Trump will never allow himself to be upstaged by anyone, except for maybe Melania.
That man is amazing to watch, and impressive in his speaking.
No doubt Clark is the poster boy for Walk-Softly-But-Carry-A-Big-Stick.
One small ray of hope is that the average citizen has more common sense than the ruling elites. Macron is Exhibit A. The universities are churning out moral and intellectual idiots all over Europe and here in the USA. It won’t be difficult to defeat them in the end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heads up, Libtards…..OWNING GUNS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AIN’T JUST ABOUT SHOOTIN’ SQUIRRELS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But, French citizens can own guns and limited amounts of ammunition.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_laws_in_France
Interesting…guess these poor bastards in the streets unfortunately haven’t the wherewithall to meet said criteria, especially in the cost department. And it looks like it may be almost as cumbersome for the average French citizen to have a gun/ammo as it is for a Libtard to get voter ID. Disenfranchisement!
Loving it… please spread across Europe and here. We need to let these elected “rulers” of our know who they work for
No, no, no!
The EU 4th Reich globalists would like nothing better than to move in and wipe out the remaining nationalist France First citizens. Hopefully we are witnessing the beginning of the end of Junkers’ European Union!
Juncker is out of office in June 2019.
Finished. Finito. Stick a fork in him. He’s done.
All of a sudden, our media doesn’t care about tear gas again.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Use on Invaders…
It’s Cruel and Inhumane.
Must STOP.. Terrible Policy.
Wrong Message. Bad Press.
Use on Citizens…
It’s a Measured Response.
Must Accept.. Sound Policy.
Appropriate Message. No Press.
Or.. stated differently..
“Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”
– Chico Marx
America is already engaged in a COLD Civil War …
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/americas-cold-civil-war/
Fueled by our COLD ANGER at the loss of our BIRTHRIGHT institutions … not the FAKE ones Comey, Mueller et.al. fabricated
Our French brothers and sisters must take their country back…Vive la France!
France has the highest taxes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
USA position is now dropping with the 2018 Tax Cuts below Korea’s.
And Mexico will be moving UP the list soon enough, and probably FAR surpass the U.S. :^p
Maybe POTUS should rethink giving all that military equipment that was in storage to the police departments. Was a good idea, but…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem…
The U.S. protests aren’t grassroots, needs-based. They’re political purchases. We haven’t seen REAL protests here. Yet.
This is why the Founders wrote the second amendment into our Constitution….they foresaw THIS possibly happening HERE and wanted to give “WeThe People” a fighting chance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you watch their broadcast online?
Don’t know.
Yesterday the yellowjackets in Iraq were protesting government corruption and poor living conditions.
“We know now that the budget of the local government is actively spent on fake projects, actually on lousy ones,” said one of the protesters.
Oops. Sorry for this posting again. Here’s the new photo.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dt74wyHW0AEFgy3?format=jpg&name=360×360
Here ya go MC, just delete all the text after “jpg” and it shows up:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dt74wyHW0AEFgy3?format=jpg
Welp, that didn’t help. Sorry. 🙁 Worked when I put the link w/jpg ending in my browser search bar.
The founding fathers here in America wrote the second amendment to the constitution to permit the citizenry to combat the government in case it ever became tyrannical. The second amendment had nothing to do with hunting or sport shooting. FACT: Only armed citizens can resist tyranny.
Can you imagine what would have happened in Paris had the protestors been armed?
The threat of an armed populace would have been sufficient to take Macron and his globalist, communist regime down without a shot being fired.
Obama helped to rig the French elections in favor of Macron by sending in dozens of his people to help with a massive voter fraud. Nobody in France that I know voted for Macron, NOBODY!!!
Let us all hope and pray that the rest of Europe follows the French lead to help to take the communists down. God Bless Freedom.
D-bat, can you imagine what would have happened long ago in Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and a dozen other hell-holes if their populations were armed. The Second Amendment is NOT about hunting, and the leftists KNOW it; that’s why they want to eliminate it.
The various shades of communism could never have murdered the millions that it did in the 20th Century without controlling the guns. (Gosh, I wonder what they’ve got planned for us?)
“JFK was one of eight U.S. presidents to have been lifetime members of the NRA. The others were Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.” Kennedy stands out as the only Democrat on that list.”
JFK may have been a lifelong member of the NRA, but that is no way to handle a shotgun.
BAAAHHHH!!!!!!
Good catch. Gold Star for you.
If you are interested in gun rights activism and live in Iowa or one of the other states presented here, you may wish to drop your NRA membership and join one of these groups instead for better 2A advocacy.
https://www.iowagunowners.org/links/
From, Sherri Young’s link ^^^
That’s what No Compromise means. We exist to fight for gun rights. We do not patronize a political party. We do not cut backroom deals. We don’t take the bribes so often offered to grassroots organizations. We do not assume to have the authority to bargain away some of your rights in exchange for securing others. We will never back down.
Come join the fastest growing gun rights organization in Iowa. As a true grassroots movement we are comprised of farmers, doctors, mechanics, teachers, hunters, military personnel, and retirees. These are the people that we report to – not a boss 1,000 miles away who doesn’t understand Iowa and what Iowans want.
TY
I absolutely believe that Obama was helping his fellow globalist in France. These asses were positive they were on the cusp of taking over the world for themselves. Merkel and May are in dismay at the turn of events. Please God, let the Brits join in the fight to save western civilization and their own nation.
What happened to all the Muslim refugees I thought came to Paris and other areas of France in such large numbers? The pictures I’m looking at seem to only show French citizens. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6474065/Hundreds-yellow-vest-protesters-detained-Paris.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would they bite the hand that feeds them?
Note the demands of the people on the streets. All of their demands would bring higher taxes to the WORKING. They need to shut their ports and start deporting. “France received record 100,000 asylum requests in 2017” https://www.france24.com/en/20180108-france-record-100000-asylum-requests-2017-migrants-macron
Yes, the photos really are stunning.
One thing that strikes me right out of the gate is the UK paper making sure the reader understands that these masses of people are because of “tax increases” by the rulers. Nearly every photo caption is telling us what this is supposed to be about.
The violence can be caused by government operatives, just as democrap groups infiltrated Trump Campaign gatherings and attempted to stir up trouble. This isn’t anything new; it was in the first playbook.
Meanwhile, I see NO other causes of these protests noted. Like, oh, I don’t know, maybe the moslem invasion of France, the impending death of all things French and the needless destruction of a pretty nice way of life. “No, NO, it’s the new fuel tax.” Well, I ain’t buyin’ it.
I recall some years back, Brigit Bardott got in trouble with the nation wreckers when she observed that when she was a girl, the French churches were full of French men with their families. And now, the French churches are nearly empty and mosques all over the country are full of men with their families who aren’t French. Of course, it’s gotten far worse since then.
The French Middle Class lacks the money to support having kids.
Import Muslim Families with antithetical culture, religion and values.
End of a Nation.
I was shocked that the daily mail finally reported on the Paris burning story. They are now sora$$ owned. The story didn’t headline but was buried down thread.
The Daily Mail is certainly a leftist rag, but they do take great pics and a lot of them.
If you read the comments and the up and down votes they are very pro Trump on most items.
I look forward to Macron’s downfall. It will have to do since the damned elites in our own gov’t seem immune to the hand of justice.
They need to form small resistance bands (100-500 ) and target individual lawmakers, judges, and security force commanders homes. Spread out and keep the security forces chasing them with no idea where they will find themselves. Once they spread the security forces out, they can regroup in the common square and start the process all over again. This will allow the yellow vests to control the narrative while keeping the pressure on and also allowing themselves to rest in shifts.
If we have to go burn down DC, we’ll have to do the same as the rats flee to their homes and vacation ( bunkers ) homes. No Quarter !!!
Easy, Francis
You must work in DC… Kitty.
Mon Dieu!!!!😢😢😢😢
This could be a color revolution organised by the elite to take control of France and eliminate any opposition. The Yellow Vest who are protesting are happy with their socialist country what they do not want is any reforms. And as socialist they are unwilling to pay for their social programs.
Self-anointed “elites” are the weakest people on Earth.
Actually this is being formatted by the bankers who want to change the financial system. Normally they need a war to hide behind, but since this is not happening they need another way of implementing changes.
Charlotte Taylor Wilson: You don’t really believe the people are happy!?
Don Diego: All I know is the soldiers are quite happy shooting the people who say the people are not happy.
Orwell quote: prefect. Does everything go back to “1984”? Seems we have a little Life Imitating Art. Or maybe Orwell was just really smart. Or a bit of both.
He was on his deathbed at the time. In 1950 as he was dying of Tuberculosis that quote came from Mr. E.A. Blair, AKA George Orwell, and he went on to say that it was up to us to stop it from happening.
LikeLike
Just listened to this on audio with my son over the last several days of errands and commuting to field trips, etc.
Most interesting to note that Orwell was criticizing the hijacking of socialism by communists in Russia v. socialism itself. He was still a critic of capitalism. From what I understand, the hijacking of socialism by corrupt UN/Globalists is the type of thing he was against v. actually against socialism.
Many in Europe feel the same. They will still be for socialism.
In the US, we were focused for many years on being anti communist, anti USSR, that we forgot to be anti socialist. We feared the USSR as a potential physical threat and as an aggressor nation.
We forgot to fear, guard against and fight socialism which is the root of communism. We were so focused on the USSR that we forgot that our “friends” with whom we were standing against communism were socialist, anti capitalist, anti free market, pro centralized planning, anti full fledged American freedom. Western Europe and the US were not on the same page, just united against aggressive USSR & communism.
In the meantime, we forgot that we don’t share the socialistic ideals of the birthplace of socialism & progressivism. Europe will fight against corrupted socialism and the globalist using socialism but they will (probably) still be socialist.
We need to remember that and not get confused and try to be like them or let them try to mold us to be like them. United with them in some ways, independent and individual in others.
Absolutely! The people in the UK aren’t against Socialism. They are against giving it to interlopers/immigrants. Their rulers on the other hand, are hardcore fascists. Fascists in Socialist clothing. As long as they get their hand-outs they are happy.
The British don’t like to think of themselves as slaves, but they have always been, and still are. They don’t have the courage to collapse their welfare system, the very thing that drives the immigrants to their shores.
“They will still be for socialism“
Indeed, absolutely. Good points. Ultimately it’s about Self Determination at all levels (personal, state, economic, etc.), regardless of how high or low your taxes may be.
Yep. Europeans are still Europeans after all. Loooong history of giving individual sovereignity over to their rulers. Never have known anything different.
Our Founders were brilliant and nailed the problem in a nutshell: Our Rights come from our Creator, NOT a Government or King.
Now that the French have gotten their repeal of the gas tax, they are calling for an increase in the minimum wage.
Watch this like you watch the left eat their own. This isn’t a liberty movement, this is people angry that they were the victims for once after years of victimizing others. The French are lost, and they are cowardly idiots like they have always been. It will not surprise me if another Napoleon comes along after this. The parallels are uncanny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ouch! Curious but valid, maybe to apply to our own left? Not the elites, but the trench…hmmmm. Well, won’t have to worry about it, cuz it’s invisible to them.
The gas tax was not repealed, rather it was delayed for 6 months.
One clear sign that this IS a very big deal, and is very likely to spread, causing HUGE problems for globalists here and around the world? The very fact that it’s NOT being reported by most of the media… or if it is, the REAL reasons for the unrest is not being reported. I just noticed another example, at a slimy place I (stupidly) used to hang out at before finding CTH… Daily Kos. I looked on their front page for anything regarding the spreading protests and violence? Nothing. So… maybe one of the users wrote their own “diary” that would show up on the “Rec List”? Nope. Hmm… well maybe ANYTHING by ANYONE, even just a comment? NOT A THING.
The lunatic fringe is waiting for their talking points from MoveOnDotBorg and MediaSplatters. It is Saturday night after all and most of KosKids are stoned out of their gourds right about now. Tomorrow they will be blaming the violence in Europe on Trump and Putin.
They’re already blaming it on Russia. Started early this afternoon…..sigh…..
Soon coming to a city near you !!
I’m not defending Macron, but this movement may have been hijacked by nefarious actors. Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if those yellow vesters had guns. Might be a bit more interesting
The no go zones people are sipping the wine and eating the cheese with their feet up on the state sponsored tax reimbursement while watching the festivities like a soccer game. That’s the irony of all this.
Fun experiment: Go to cnn.com (I know, I know).
On windows, hit Control-F. On Mac hit Command-F. Type these search terms individually, in turn:
france
french
paris
macron
yellow
One hit. Headline: “Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue”
For CNN, what’s going on in France right now is simply an opportunity for a dig at POTUS.
Evil, evil, evil people.
Sorry, that was the full article headline. The front page headline is: “Trump blames Paris protests on climate deal, says people are chanting ‘We want Trump'”
One hit.
This is going to happen to us if Soros vision became real. No border. No country. Elites can go and recruit any south american armies to beat the crap of US citizens if we dare to protest against gov tyranny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros! Your secretary is paging you……Emanuel’s holdin’ on the other line….
“George, I got some big-ass trouble here….I need some diesel and some reinforcements, and we’re running out of burre’…….they’re screaming they want cake!”
Emanuel Macron [calling the White House for help]: “My dear friend, could I ask a favor of you?”
President Trump: “No parlez vous francais. Au revoir”.
Its interesting watching as this developed. It began with working people protesting a climate tax, and has ended with ANTIFA in full force on the streets to bring down government, business, and bankers. I bet the Democrats are taking notes…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please stop watching news from Paris.
France’s General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) launches investigation into possible #GilestJaunes #YellowVests foreign interference
http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/gilets-jaunes-enquete-sur-une-possible-ingerence-exterieure-08-12-2018-7963794.php
Rumint that Macron will resign, untrue according to Le Monde. He will give a major ‘policy address’.
RRUUUUSSSSIIIAAANNNSSSSS!!!!!!!!
(And probably some Macedonians, too)
Except for the violence, which I suppose is inevitable, I would hope this all might be the beginning of the end of globalist rule in the West.
That’s what I’m hoping too, Judiciary.
It is absolutely horrible to live in an area where this crap is going on -tear gas, loud booms, fires, anger, etc.- (been there done that) and I feel really bad for the people who have to endure that.
But, if the eventual outcome is a sovereign countries in W.Europe again, it’d be worth it.
We’ll see how it plays out.
Emanuel Macron [calling the White House for help]: “My dear friend, could I ask a favor of you?”
President Trump: “No parlez vous francais. Au revoir”…
For protests of this size, I have noticed very few protest signs. The ones I have seen (that have been published) are all about pro-nationalism, anti-UN migrant treaty, and anti-EU. I also haven’t noticed any “immigrants” (Muslims) in any of the photos or videos. I haven’t seen one sign regarding the fuel tax. Is it just me, or does anyone else see a pattern?
I wish I could bring some relevant way to bring Elric into this discussion.
Either you can’t see the salient points of the protests or you are trying to misdirect.
Yeah, most of the signs I’ve seen have also been anti- EU, etc. It was a pleasant surprise.
Most of the recent “immigrants” are probably completely unaware/unconcerned with the EU vs. sovereign nation thing. I would suppose it’s not very high on their concern list. And most of them are getting .gov support so probably not much concerned about taxes either.
Trump has thrown his support behind the people’s cry in France. That, actually, is helpful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
out of 67.10 million population, for perspective
thx, Katherine.
God bless these citizens. Pray for them. I admire their bravery and fight. When it is our time to let our voices ring, I will be there. Meantime, God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was one thing to set up a mercantile exchange and join together to avert a repeat of another Continental land war.
But to then superimpose a new Central Govt over two dozen disparate nations who had managed their own affairs for a THOUSAND YEARS or more was obviously destined to fail.
It was only a matter of time!
