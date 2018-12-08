1,400 Arrests in France as Yellow Vest Protests Spread Across Europe…

Posted on December 8, 2018 by

French President Emmanuel Macron may have maneuvered to block the growing uprising, but it’s quite possible he’ll lose his presidency in the process. French police took a much more aggressive posture this weekend.  The violence is disturbing.

In an effort to stop a replay of last week’s violence, French police moved in pre-dawn raids to round up those they identified as leaders of the Yellow Vest protest movement. In the city of Paris over 800 arrests were made by Macron’s forces and the French military were deployed. Overall, throughout France more than 1,400 arrests were made so far.

As the sun set, less organized protests continued as frustrated French set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in isolated geographic pockets within the city. Police forces were boosted to around 8,000 across Paris, with EU armored vehicles deployed in the city of lights for the first time in modern history. The pictures are stunning.

The Daily Mail has a pictorial of the events – SEE HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Brexit, Deep State, energy, Environmentalism, European Union, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, France, media bias, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

216 Responses to 1,400 Arrests in France as Yellow Vest Protests Spread Across Europe…

  1. DT2020 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Waco Bob says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    The Trump Revolution is spreading! Bring the Leftwingnuts to their just reward.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      I wrote this the other day and absolutely stand by it seeing the EU tanks!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. itsarickthing says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Those Smart cars don’t have much substance, do they..

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Cetera says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    This is what we are going to have to do to Washington, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Philly, Chicago, etc.

    Start preparing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. wendy forward says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Those pictures are amazing.

    These people had a chance with Le Pen. Now it has to be the hard way.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. crossthread42 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I watched a few videos on another site..
    “Police Brutality” was just “stunning”..
    I mean Police chased yellow vest(s) inside a room, decked out in paramiltary gear & Shields and just BEAT the S**T, outta the “protestors, whom were OLDER folks..
    NOT Antifa folks either..
    OLD people..

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Boots says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    “…..frustrated French set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows…”
    —–
    Paying attention, Treepers? THIS is how it’s done. The French in the streets are the Resistance of WWII come back to life.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. DT2020 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • itsarickthing says:
      December 8, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Damn. Lead sammich is next. BTW, how does the UN stand on this? I see their armour- those gold stars make a nifty target for sumptin big..

      Like

      Reply
  9. Vor Daj says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    From a retired Foreign Service Officer and Diplomat of my acquaintance.
    Part 1 of 2..
    France is in real trouble. I mean REAL trouble. That once great country, in fact, is dying. It, along with most of the rest of Europe, has a worthless leadership class that, as we saw at the WWI commemorations, sees nationalism as a bad thing. That leadership argues that true patriotism means going along with the elite’s efforts to kill the sense, the very idea of nation; it means allowing one’s culture, traditions, and history to be wiped away, and rewritten to justify the on-going social, economic and political destruction. To object, for example, to the importation of hundreds-of-thousands of poor, illiterate and often violent migrants from some of the most failed countries on earth, many espousing an ideology of hatred for all that France and Western Civilization represent, makes you a vile racist and a deplorable, one who should not be heard, a “far right” pariah. In other words, Citizen, fermé la bouche and let your betters decide for you. Nothing to see, keep moving. Leadership should be left to the professionals; do not attempt decision-making at home . . .

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  10. swampratterrier says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Santa all I want for Christmas is a Yellow Vest European Revolution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Vor Daj says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    From a retired Foreign Service Officer and Diplomat of my acquaintance.
    Part 2 of 2.

    The immediate cause of the disturbances in France is, of course, the “green tax” that the government sought to impose on French people. In the name of protecting Gaia, the already sky-high fuel prices in France were to be hit with additional taxes. That, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. The foolish economic and social policies of France (and the EU) are making average French people into poor people. To an even greater extent than we have seen on these shores, the middle class is being eliminated, ground into dust. I read some interesting stats on France which now I can’t find that showed that the average French citizen is out of money by the 20th of the month. Of course, it’s all very different if you have a senior government or EU job. As one of the Diplosons commented to me the other day, “What does a young Frenchman do to accumulate wealth?” Most avenues to potential wealth are heavily taxed, regulated, or otherwise controlled and put out of the reach of the average person. The French education system is a leftist disaster–Perhaps even worse than ours? Hard to believe–and produces the usual crop of highly credentialed and useless morons now standard fare in the West. On top of it all, the chocolate on the soufflé, France continues to support the immigration of other countries’ poor. What possibly could go wrong? Rhetorical question, folks, the list of answers is too long . .

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Vor Daj/excellent synopsis Part 1&2.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Vor Daj says:
        December 8, 2018 at 10:58 pm

        And the saddest part is that it all just about might as well be referring to America. Except we haven’t revolted yet, but only as we still have some hope as long as DJT is still President.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • jello333 says:
          December 8, 2018 at 11:01 pm

          And like David Clarke* just said, if they DO really try to remove Don from office, we WILL see a French-style uprising… only much worse.

          (* I’m still hoping Don asks Pence to step down for the 2nd term… with Clarke taking over.)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Vor Daj says:
            December 8, 2018 at 11:14 pm

            They say he’s nearly seven feet tall
            And yet quite graceful… … all in all
            I’m told there are lightning bolts when he walks
            And thunder when he talks!

            He’s been many times seen
            Wearing a suit and tie and then full law enforcement green
            I hear he’s steely as you please
            He could be Samurai Japanese

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
              December 8, 2018 at 11:46 pm

              Laughing! I’m guessing Trump will never allow himself to be upstaged by anyone, except for maybe Melania.

              That man is amazing to watch, and impressive in his speaking.

              No doubt Clark is the poster boy for Walk-Softly-But-Carry-A-Big-Stick.

              Like

              Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      One small ray of hope is that the average citizen has more common sense than the ruling elites. Macron is Exhibit A. The universities are churning out moral and intellectual idiots all over Europe and here in the USA. It won’t be difficult to defeat them in the end.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      This is what our 2nd Amendment was created for. The French don’t have a Second Amendment. I wish to God that President Trump would get up to a podium somewhere and acknowledge what these people are doing out in the streets in Paris, Nice, Strasbourg, Dijon, throughout France, what they are up against, and what it actually looks like, what it actually means to be an UNARMED PEASANT. Too bad that they don’t have it written into their “constitution” that they are entitled to push back on an oppressive government.

      Heads up, Libtards…..OWNING GUNS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AIN’T JUST ABOUT SHOOTIN’ SQUIRRELS.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. Bullseye says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Loving it… please spread across Europe and here. We need to let these elected “rulers” of our know who they work for

    Like

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    No, no, no!
    The EU 4th Reich globalists would like nothing better than to move in and wipe out the remaining nationalist France First citizens. Hopefully we are witnessing the beginning of the end of Junkers’ European Union!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. TheUnknownPatriot says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    All of a sudden, our media doesn’t care about tear gas again.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      IKR…

      Use on Invaders…
      It’s Cruel and Inhumane.
      Must STOP.. Terrible Policy.
      Wrong Message. Bad Press.

      Use on Citizens…
      It’s a Measured Response.
      Must Accept.. Sound Policy.
      Appropriate Message. No Press.

      Or.. stated differently..

      “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”

      – Chico Marx

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  15. Kenji says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    America is already engaged in a COLD Civil War …
    https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/americas-cold-civil-war/
    Fueled by our COLD ANGER at the loss of our BIRTHRIGHT institutions … not the FAKE ones Comey, Mueller et.al. fabricated

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Louisiana Steve says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Our French brothers and sisters must take their country back…Vive la France!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    France has the highest taxes.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Boots says:
    December 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
  19. Old Dawg says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    This is why the Founders wrote the second amendment into our Constitution….they foresaw THIS possibly happening HERE and wanted to give “WeThe People” a fighting chance!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    If you’re in Iraq, you can even watch it on your TV, unlike the U.S.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. The Devilbat says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    The founding fathers here in America wrote the second amendment to the constitution to permit the citizenry to combat the government in case it ever became tyrannical. The second amendment had nothing to do with hunting or sport shooting. FACT: Only armed citizens can resist tyranny.

    Can you imagine what would have happened in Paris had the protestors been armed?
    The threat of an armed populace would have been sufficient to take Macron and his globalist, communist regime down without a shot being fired.

    Obama helped to rig the French elections in favor of Macron by sending in dozens of his people to help with a massive voter fraud. Nobody in France that I know voted for Macron, NOBODY!!!

    Let us all hope and pray that the rest of Europe follows the French lead to help to take the communists down. God Bless Freedom.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • hoghead says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      D-bat, can you imagine what would have happened long ago in Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and a dozen other hell-holes if their populations were armed. The Second Amendment is NOT about hunting, and the leftists KNOW it; that’s why they want to eliminate it.

      The various shades of communism could never have murdered the millions that it did in the 20th Century without controlling the guns. (Gosh, I wonder what they’ve got planned for us?)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Vor Daj says:
        December 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm

        “JFK was one of eight U.S. presidents to have been lifetime members of the NRA. The others were Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.” Kennedy stands out as the only Democrat on that list.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        December 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

        If you are interested in gun rights activism and live in Iowa or one of the other states presented here, you may wish to drop your NRA membership and join one of these groups instead for better 2A advocacy.

        https://www.iowagunowners.org/links/

        Like

        Reply
        • LafnH20 says:
          December 8, 2018 at 11:59 pm

          From, Sherri Young’s link ^^^

          That’s what No Compromise means. We exist to fight for gun rights. We do not patronize a political party. We do not cut backroom deals. We don’t take the bribes so often offered to grassroots organizations.  We do not assume to have the authority to bargain away some of your rights in exchange for securing others. We will never back down.

          Come join the fastest growing gun rights organization in Iowa. As a true grassroots movement we are comprised of farmers, doctors, mechanics, teachers, hunters, military personnel, and retirees. These are the people that we report to – not a boss 1,000 miles away who doesn’t understand Iowa and what Iowans want.

          TY

          Like

          Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      December 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      I absolutely believe that Obama was helping his fellow globalist in France. These asses were positive they were on the cusp of taking over the world for themselves. Merkel and May are in dismay at the turn of events. Please God, let the Brits join in the fight to save western civilization and their own nation.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  23. P says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    What happened to all the Muslim refugees I thought came to Paris and other areas of France in such large numbers? The pictures I’m looking at seem to only show French citizens. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6474065/Hundreds-yellow-vest-protesters-detained-Paris.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. hoghead says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Yes, the photos really are stunning.

    One thing that strikes me right out of the gate is the UK paper making sure the reader understands that these masses of people are because of “tax increases” by the rulers. Nearly every photo caption is telling us what this is supposed to be about.

    The violence can be caused by government operatives, just as democrap groups infiltrated Trump Campaign gatherings and attempted to stir up trouble. This isn’t anything new; it was in the first playbook.

    Meanwhile, I see NO other causes of these protests noted. Like, oh, I don’t know, maybe the moslem invasion of France, the impending death of all things French and the needless destruction of a pretty nice way of life. “No, NO, it’s the new fuel tax.” Well, I ain’t buyin’ it.

    I recall some years back, Brigit Bardott got in trouble with the nation wreckers when she observed that when she was a girl, the French churches were full of French men with their families. And now, the French churches are nearly empty and mosques all over the country are full of men with their families who aren’t French. Of course, it’s gotten far worse since then.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Margaret Berger says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I was shocked that the daily mail finally reported on the Paris burning story. They are now sora$$ owned. The story didn’t headline but was buried down thread.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. grandmaintexas says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I look forward to Macron’s downfall. It will have to do since the damned elites in our own gov’t seem immune to the hand of justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. RM says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    They need to form small resistance bands (100-500 ) and target individual lawmakers, judges, and security force commanders homes. Spread out and keep the security forces chasing them with no idea where they will find themselves. Once they spread the security forces out, they can regroup in the common square and start the process all over again. This will allow the yellow vests to control the narrative while keeping the pressure on and also allowing themselves to rest in shifts.

    If we have to go burn down DC, we’ll have to do the same as the rats flee to their homes and vacation ( bunkers ) homes. No Quarter !!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Snow White says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Mon Dieu!!!!😢😢😢😢

    Like

    Reply
  29. Franklin says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    This could be a color revolution organised by the elite to take control of France and eliminate any opposition. The Yellow Vest who are protesting are happy with their socialist country what they do not want is any reforms. And as socialist they are unwilling to pay for their social programs.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Vor Daj says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Charlotte Taylor Wilson: You don’t really believe the people are happy!?

    Don Diego: All I know is the soldiers are quite happy shooting the people who say the people are not happy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. mr.piddles says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Orwell quote: prefect. Does everything go back to “1984”? Seems we have a little Life Imitating Art. Or maybe Orwell was just really smart. Or a bit of both.

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      He was on his deathbed at the time. In 1950 as he was dying of Tuberculosis that quote came from Mr. E.A. Blair, AKA George Orwell, and he went on to say that it was up to us to stop it from happening.

      Like

      Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Just listened to this on audio with my son over the last several days of errands and commuting to field trips, etc.

      Most interesting to note that Orwell was criticizing the hijacking of socialism by communists in Russia v. socialism itself. He was still a critic of capitalism. From what I understand, the hijacking of socialism by corrupt UN/Globalists is the type of thing he was against v. actually against socialism.

      Many in Europe feel the same. They will still be for socialism.

      In the US, we were focused for many years on being anti communist, anti USSR, that we forgot to be anti socialist. We feared the USSR as a potential physical threat and as an aggressor nation.

      We forgot to fear, guard against and fight socialism which is the root of communism. We were so focused on the USSR that we forgot that our “friends” with whom we were standing against communism were socialist, anti capitalist, anti free market, pro centralized planning, anti full fledged American freedom. Western Europe and the US were not on the same page, just united against aggressive USSR & communism.

      In the meantime, we forgot that we don’t share the socialistic ideals of the birthplace of socialism & progressivism. Europe will fight against corrupted socialism and the globalist using socialism but they will (probably) still be socialist.

      We need to remember that and not get confused and try to be like them or let them try to mold us to be like them. United with them in some ways, independent and individual in others.

      Like

      Reply
      • Right to reply says:
        December 9, 2018 at 12:08 am

        Absolutely! The people in the UK aren’t against Socialism. They are against giving it to interlopers/immigrants. Their rulers on the other hand, are hardcore fascists. Fascists in Socialist clothing. As long as they get their hand-outs they are happy.

        The British don’t like to think of themselves as slaves, but they have always been, and still are. They don’t have the courage to collapse their welfare system, the very thing that drives the immigrants to their shores.

        Like

        Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        December 9, 2018 at 12:08 am

        “They will still be for socialism“

        Indeed, absolutely. Good points. Ultimately it’s about Self Determination at all levels (personal, state, economic, etc.), regardless of how high or low your taxes may be.

        Like

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        December 9, 2018 at 12:08 am

        Yep. Europeans are still Europeans after all. Loooong history of giving individual sovereignity over to their rulers. Never have known anything different.

        Our Founders were brilliant and nailed the problem in a nutshell: Our Rights come from our Creator, NOT a Government or King.

        Like

        Reply
  32. Bastiat says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Now that the French have gotten their repeal of the gas tax, they are calling for an increase in the minimum wage.

    Watch this like you watch the left eat their own. This isn’t a liberty movement, this is people angry that they were the victims for once after years of victimizing others. The French are lost, and they are cowardly idiots like they have always been. It will not surprise me if another Napoleon comes along after this. The parallels are uncanny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. jello333 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    One clear sign that this IS a very big deal, and is very likely to spread, causing HUGE problems for globalists here and around the world? The very fact that it’s NOT being reported by most of the media… or if it is, the REAL reasons for the unrest is not being reported. I just noticed another example, at a slimy place I (stupidly) used to hang out at before finding CTH… Daily Kos. I looked on their front page for anything regarding the spreading protests and violence? Nothing. So… maybe one of the users wrote their own “diary” that would show up on the “Rec List”? Nope. Hmm… well maybe ANYTHING by ANYONE, even just a comment? NOT A THING.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      The lunatic fringe is waiting for their talking points from MoveOnDotBorg and MediaSplatters. It is Saturday night after all and most of KosKids are stoned out of their gourds right about now. Tomorrow they will be blaming the violence in Europe on Trump and Putin.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  34. Richard Gorman says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Soon coming to a city near you !!

    Like

    Reply
  35. Matt Transit says:
    December 8, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    I’m not defending Macron, but this movement may have been hijacked by nefarious actors. Time will tell.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. starfcker says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Imagine if those yellow vesters had guns. Might be a bit more interesting

    Like

    Reply
  37. AbeLincoln says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    The no go zones people are sipping the wine and eating the cheese with their feet up on the state sponsored tax reimbursement while watching the festivities like a soccer game. That’s the irony of all this.

    Like

    Reply
  38. mr.piddles says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Fun experiment: Go to cnn.com (I know, I know).

    On windows, hit Control-F. On Mac hit Command-F. Type these search terms individually, in turn:
    france
    french
    paris
    macron
    yellow

    One hit. Headline: “Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue”

    For CNN, what’s going on in France right now is simply an opportunity for a dig at POTUS.

    Evil, evil, evil people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Sorry, that was the full article headline. The front page headline is: “Trump blames Paris protests on climate deal, says people are chanting ‘We want Trump'”

      One hit.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. CNN_sucks says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    This is going to happen to us if Soros vision became real. No border. No country. Elites can go and recruit any south american armies to beat the crap of US citizens if we dare to protest against gov tyranny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Right to reply says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Its interesting watching as this developed. It began with working people protesting a climate tax, and has ended with ANTIFA in full force on the streets to bring down government, business, and bankers. I bet the Democrats are taking notes…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. cripto says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    France’s General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) launches investigation into possible #GilestJaunes #YellowVests foreign interference
    http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/gilets-jaunes-enquete-sur-une-possible-ingerence-exterieure-08-12-2018-7963794.php

    Rumint that Macron will resign, untrue according to Le Monde. He will give a major ‘policy address’.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Judiciary says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Except for the violence, which I suppose is inevitable, I would hope this all might be the beginning of the end of globalist rule in the West.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      That’s what I’m hoping too, Judiciary.

      It is absolutely horrible to live in an area where this crap is going on -tear gas, loud booms, fires, anger, etc.- (been there done that) and I feel really bad for the people who have to endure that.

      But, if the eventual outcome is a sovereign countries in W.Europe again, it’d be worth it.

      We’ll see how it plays out.

      Like

      Reply
  43. Vor Daj says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Emanuel Macron [calling the White House for help]: “My dear friend, could I ask a favor of you?”
    President Trump: “No parlez vous francais. Au revoir”…

    Like

    Reply
  44. Elric VIII says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    For protests of this size, I have noticed very few protest signs. The ones I have seen (that have been published) are all about pro-nationalism, anti-UN migrant treaty, and anti-EU. I also haven’t noticed any “immigrants” (Muslims) in any of the photos or videos. I haven’t seen one sign regarding the fuel tax. Is it just me, or does anyone else see a pattern?

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      December 8, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      I wish I could bring some relevant way to bring Elric into this discussion.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      December 9, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Yeah, most of the signs I’ve seen have also been anti- EU, etc. It was a pleasant surprise.

      Most of the recent “immigrants” are probably completely unaware/unconcerned with the EU vs. sovereign nation thing. I would suppose it’s not very high on their concern list. And most of them are getting .gov support so probably not much concerned about taxes either.

      Like

      Reply
  45. recoverydotgod says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Trump has thrown his support behind the people’s cry in France. That, actually, is helpful.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. sunnydaze says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  47. LKAinLA says:
    December 8, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    God bless these citizens. Pray for them. I admire their bravery and fight. When it is our time to let our voices ring, I will be there. Meantime, God bless President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  48. Paqul Killinger says:
    December 9, 2018 at 12:00 am

    THIS was the Fatal Flaw in a European “Union” all along.

    It was one thing to set up a mercantile exchange and join together to avert a repeat of another Continental land war.

    But to then superimpose a new Central Govt over two dozen disparate nations who had managed their own affairs for a THOUSAND YEARS or more was obviously destined to fail.

    It was only a matter of time!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s