1,400 Arrests in France as Yellow Vest Protests Spread Across Europe…

French President Emmanuel Macron may have maneuvered to block the growing uprising, but it’s quite possible he’ll lose his presidency in the process. French police took a much more aggressive posture this weekend. The violence is disturbing.

In an effort to stop a replay of last week’s violence, French police moved in pre-dawn raids to round up those they identified as leaders of the Yellow Vest protest movement. In the city of Paris over 800 arrests were made by Macron’s forces and the French military were deployed. Overall, throughout France more than 1,400 arrests were made so far.

As the sun set, less organized protests continued as frustrated French set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in isolated geographic pockets within the city. Police forces were boosted to around 8,000 across Paris, with EU armored vehicles deployed in the city of lights for the first time in modern history. The pictures are stunning.

The Daily Mail has a pictorial of the events – SEE HERE

The #GiletsJaunes are not just in Paris. Here, young Belgians protest the European Parliament in Brussels. Europe has had enough of being lectured by globalists pic.twitter.com/bouSHvXEQu — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 8, 2018

So now we have combat ready armored vehicles with the EU flag which are being used against unarmed European protesters who are demonstrating against a pro EU authoritarian regime. Still think the #EU is a “project for peace”?#Mscron #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests #Paris #France pic.twitter.com/eCxpCDVPz4 — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) December 8, 2018

This is how a notorious unit of French police (called BAC) pick out #YellowVest protesters and try to repress media who report it, like us. #Paris #PoliceViolence #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/MnDferiJlF — redfish (@redfishstream) December 8, 2018

"If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face. -Forever." George Orwell, 1984

#GiletsJaunes #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/0aNGD4HDBS — Jaime Sánchez (@JaimeSnMq) December 9, 2018

Is not #Venezuela or #Russia#French police attacked an protesters, and wound severely a person, his hand has disappeared. the police blow up his hand#GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/u7Wt8u7T3g — Leonardo Avila (@Leo58883) December 9, 2018

