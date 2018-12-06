REPORT: Chinese Huawei CFO Arrest – John Bolton Knew Arrest Imminent, President Trump Did Not?…

If the latest reports are accurate, this is *not* good. Remember, there are trillions at stake and Wall Street has spent hundreds-of-million on behalf of multinational interests lobbying to keep the current status with China unchanged.
There’s a deep financial motive within this dynamic to stop President Trump from resetting the trade relationship with China. Additionally, Canada is aligned in self-interest with Wall Street and Trump’s adversaries toward the same goal.
Apparently National Security Adviser John Bolton was aware the CFO of Huawei was going to be arrested in Canada. However, President Trump was kept out of the loop.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said in an interview with National Public Radio that he knew in advance about the arrest of a top executive of the Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], according to an NPR reporter on Thursday.
Bolton said he did not know if the president was aware in advance of the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in Canada on Saturday, the day Trump struck a 90-day truce on trade in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina, NPR reporter Steve Inskeep said in a tweet.
“I knew in advance. That is something we get from the Justice Department,” the tweet quoted Bolton as saying. (read more)
Here’s the alarming (if true) aspect:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump did not know about a U.S. request for the extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer from Canada before he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping over dinner last weekend, a White House official said on Thursday.
Huawei Technologies Ltd’s CFO Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States. The United States has been looking since at least 2016 into whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. (read more)
So while President Trump was sitting down with Chairman Xi to negotiate the framework of their ongoing trade discussions; Bolton knew a very geopolitical arrest, that would directly impact the relationship, was about to take place…. And he did not inform President Trump?
If true this is concerning because the Deep State would like nothing more than to scuttle any possible trade reset between the U.S. and China; and Canada would be more than willing to assist therein.
Canada benefits from the status quo. Canada exploits their access to the U.S. market as part of their overall economic model. Canada brokers Asian manufactured goods through their country, and assembles some parts into finished products therein. This skirts any countervailing duties imposed on the originating Asian nation by the U.S. This exploitation has been very lucrative for Canada.
Additionally, the Wall Street multinationals and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have paid U.S. politicians to allow maximum benefit to Chinese manufacturing. The Big Club is opposed to President Trump; there are trillions at stake.
If Bolton knew of the location of a landmine that could have serious damage to the efforts of Trump’s economic team, and he kept it hidden, he could have intentionally positioned President Trump’s policy toward China for maximum collateral damage.
Not good.
Must watch this closely.
Suspicious cat needs more information.
“You know, I don’t know the answer to that,” Bolton said. “ I knew in advance, but this is something that’s, that we get from the justice department and these kinds of things happen with some frequency. We certainly don’t inform the president on every one of them.”
Hmmm. Yah, definitely something to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never the trusted the “mustache” and was alarmed when the president appointed him. It was a mistake to do so. We don’t need more war mongers. Sadly there are still too many of those left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As if right on cue, the President tweeted this a few minutes ago:
So it appears China isn’t put off by the arrest over Iran sanction violations, rather they’re full steam ahead for making a deal in the 90 day window that’s been allotted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And didn’t China agree to what POTUS wanted . . . . . for fentanyl to be labeled illegal and even punishable by death in China to those caught with the opioid. I’d say that was a win. POTUS did say that the road to a new China model of doing business could be rocky, but worth it in the end for America and the rest of the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, so far rustling up the deal with China has from all outer appearance gone rather swimmingly, pretty much as PDJT was aiming for. The give on fentanyl was a great bonus, though possibly not that big a concession for China to make. The tariffs are a much bigger issue for China’s economy and the impetus for China to plow ahead so vigorously.
LikeLike
Maybe XI & Trump were both looking at the “Mustache” as not trustworthy and this is actually a good thing – stay tuned!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I kinda think that we haven’t been told the whole story. Bolton may not have expressed what happened accurately, certainly not optimally, re: what PT knew about the arrest. My hunch is that it’s not a major impediment to a trade deal. But indeed if Bolton isn’t trustworthy according to the President, seems very likely Bolton won’t be there much longer.
LikeLike
Meh.
Plausible deniability plus the added leverage of holding the CFO of the world’s second largest phone manufacturer,
Is it really a surprise someone, somewhere, would push Trump’s words?
The Art of the Deal.
I still can’t figure out anyone that hasn’t figured Trump out hasn’t tried to figure it out, LOL
It is so easy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently the Chinese have lots and lots of people studying Trump trying to figure out how he operates.
They admire him
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would surprise me greatly if President Trump was unaware of this event. I would also wager that John Bolton isn’t stupid enough to withhold something this big from his boss.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would be interesting to know if Bolton was trying to push someone else as the new UN Ambassador (perhaps his “protege” who was recently bounced from the WH)
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is beyond a kerfuffle.
Wanzhou Meng, [is the] daughter of the telecom giant’s founder, Ren Zhengfei. An ex-officer with the People’s Liberation Army, Ren is one of the country’s most revered business figures. .
While the U.S. routinely asks allies to extradite drug lords, arms dealers and other criminals, arresting a major Chinese executive like this is rare — if not unprecedented.
So Bolton, Trudeau and the DOJ knew. Trump just got screwed big time.
You don not cause an Asian person to lose face especially the President of a Country.
LikeLike
Just guessing here but I think depending upon how bad of a position it put him in, Pres. Trump might just say ” Bolton, you’re fired”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Trump will need to send Bolton to Xi
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Bolton has revealed himself to be a total knothead, with the stupid a** cpmment about “the Libyan model” when talking about North Korea to protecting his protege Mira Ricardel who had no business threatening the First Lady’s trip to Africa . . . maybe Bolton entertained the notion that he could get Mrs. Ricardel into that UN Ambassador job.
LikeLike
I would think something of this nature would have been in the PDB. I think Bolton and PDT may be playing good cop bad cop. Also might be worth noting the 2 kids and wife that are US citizens that China has been holding for several months now as their dad/husband is wanted for crimes. If I recall PDT asked for their release. If my hunch is wrong then PDT needs to fire every person that knew that should have told him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Bolton make any money in the markets with the inside knowledge of the imminent arrest? Did any of his buddies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe China and Trump both knew about the Huawei arrest. Earlier this year, the US saved ZTE Telecommunications by lifting a ban that prohibited all US companies from sales of products or services to ZTE for next seven years. This ban would have forced ZTE to close its doors.
https://www.cnet.com/news/despite-paralyzing-us-commerce-department-ban-zte-is-still-fighting-for-its-life/
Pompeo is seeking China’s cooperation with the Iran sanctions. The Huawei arrest might be a way for Xi to say thank you for bailing out ZTE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Xi just lost face, so I would not expect any cooperation.
LikeLike
Trump tweeted an hour ago:
____________________________
“Statement from China: “The teams of both sides are now having smooth communications and good cooperation with each other. We are full of confidence that an agreement can be reached within the next 90 days.” I agree!”
——————————————————–
Doesn’t sound too bad; there maybe some internal politics affecting Xi’s reaction.
LikeLike
And if that’s the case this whole episode is a giant b-slap in the face of China’s President For Life, or whatever the Hell he is. Not a good look if you’re President For Life.
LikeLike
Chinese never express their inner feelings. I would not break off negotiations. Instead they may not reach the goal Trump wants. Soybeans may sit in storage until they rot.
LikeLike
Reuter’s. Just written to sow discord per MSM SOP. In this case between NATSEC, Bolton, vs. economic security, Trump.
LikeLike
Good bye Bolten! You just screwed the last ‘bolt’ in your coffin!
LikeLike
This arrest looks like an attempt to put the kibosh on President Trump’s trade deal with China. Chinese state media is now calling the arrest of Meng Wanzhou an act of war. Extreme, yes. Serious, no. The meeting in Argentina was an amazing success.
Now this happens, the arrest of Meng Wanzhou. Quite predictable. I am sure that a man who has so much experience in making deals is used to political crap like this getting in the middle of a negotiation. Par for the course. On the flip side of the coin, Meng Wanzhou is full of national security information. Regardless of the arrest, if China does not come to an agreement, 25% is coming. .
LikeLike
Read all the comments…
I still think that Bolton has President Trump’s back.
It has everything to do with the hostages that China just held against their will.
These Americans are still hostages.
They are from my state, Massachusetts.
He is a sophomore student in DC at Georgetown University.
She works at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company in New York.
So, if two Americans from Massachusetts who go to school in DC and work in NY and who have Chinese heritage can just be held captive in China as bait to draw in their corrupt father, where does that leave the rest of us?
Bolton has our back.
Bolton has Trump’s back.
LikeLike
But that’s Pompeo’s jigsaw puzzle to negotiate.
Meanwhile, both China AND the U.S. can use those two unfortunate souls as a bargaining chip.
LikeLike
Yeah, I wasn’t aware about those 2 hostages. Now I’m absolutely certain that Trump knew about this arrest, including the timing. China was testing him, and he gave them his answer. And Xi doesn’t lose face since Trump didn’t personally insult Xi as he’s claiming he didn’t direct the action. This is all just forking brilliant.
LikeLike
Stop hiring established government types. Just stop. No more insiders. No more recommendations from politicians or insiders
Get away from all of it
There’s many brilliant and honorable government outsiders and private sector people who will work for the MAGA agenda
I’m not saying Bolton is guilty or not, I’m just saying hiring from the Big Club isn’t going to rid us of the Big Club
LikeLike
I’m more interested in how Huawei’s equipment is used by the Iranians to catch and imprison their own citizens.
LikeLike