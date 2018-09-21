Are you concerned about President Trump’s suspension of the declassification directive? No-one, well, almost no-one… has any idea how Donald J Trump creates leverage from places few can fathom.

Example:

Think about how President Trump took Kim Jong-un out of the hands of Chairman Xi Jinping (one of the most looming influence agents on the planet), and handed young Chairman Kim to Moon Jae-in on a joy-filled optimistic platter.

“The impossible is only our starting point”.. ~Donald J Trump

There’s a reason why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs when people question the more distracting aspects to President Trump (ex. tweets); there’s a very good reason.

Advertisements