Are you concerned about President Trump’s suspension of the declassification directive? No-one, well, almost no-one… has any idea how Donald J Trump creates leverage from places few can fathom.
Example:
Think about how President Trump took Kim Jong-un out of the hands of Chairman Xi Jinping (one of the most looming influence agents on the planet), and handed young Chairman Kim to Moon Jae-in on a joy-filled optimistic platter.
“The impossible is only our starting point”..
~Donald J Trump
There’s a reason why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs when people question the more distracting aspects to President Trump (ex. tweets); there’s a very good reason.
Again, this only serves to highlight the fact that British and Australian officials were recruited by Brennan to subvert our election. The president knows what he’s doing.
Brennan needs to hang
I am unable to click “Like”, so I have to reply because this is so true. I couldn’t agree more Suzanne.
Before he tries even more damage.
I understand why VSGPDT wants and creates leverage.
I, however, want to see nooses, firing squads, life sentences at Gitmo…
He will hold that leverage for 6 more years at the end of which these criminals (that’s not what I usually call them… I cleaned it up for here) will go right back to what they’ve been doing for the last several decades unless they are behind bars or get the same treatment as Julius and Ethel.
I left a comment somewhere in the threads that it was actually important to think about diplomatic issues when other countries are involved in domestic incidents. It’s one thing for our bad guys to work against the U.S. or interfere in our elections, it’s another for a supposed ally to do so. POTUS holding back on his declassifying because of the UK’s and Australia’s involvement gives him bargaining chips with those two countries. SD’s “leverage.”
For the life of me I cannot imagine why he needs/wants leverage over Australia.
Military bases maybe?
Here’s something you may not know: China has been buying up our ports, specifically Darwin. Think about how that may play out in a conflict between US and China that involves American allies.
Or maybe because their new Prime Minister is supportive of the MAGA agenda where Trumbull was more than willing to try to torpedo Donald Trump
There is a very strong Chinese takeover of Australia happening as we speak, not to mention our own issues with same. Never underestimate all of the tangled roots under the surface.
Snap!
I find it intriguing that May’s Brexit speech came on the heels of this outing of “allies” calling POTUS not wanting the declas.
This makes more sense. Earlier, I was thinking that the swamp “got to” Trump. If this is true (Trump is using this as leverage), I am happier.
But, to be honest, this is like being told as a 6 year old that tomorrow is Christmas, then waking up the next morning only to be told that Christmas has been cancelled. I was SO looking forward to seeing some of these pompous righteous swampers exposed for the criminals that they are…
It is frustrating and obviously disheartening to a lot of supporters. However, if VSG can put up with the constant attacks, defamation, lies and obstruction every day surely we can put up with a little frustration for a while and look at all the positives we have been given since he came to office.
There are a lot of things that he can declassify that don’t specifically identify the countries involved.
I’ve been wondering why so many of our “new friends” are so negative…..hmmm?
Because they are new.
I voted for him specifically for one main thing: supreme court judge… I also knew if he won, Hillary loses and we get a little outsider chaos in DC which was desperately needed.
After my vote, I immediately got exactly what I was promised. A conservative supreme court judge. But then I got everything else that was promised by him but I never planned to hold him to his promises because no politician in my 50 years of lifetime even kept one promise. But all of a sudden TPP died, he pulled out of the Paris Accord (I still can’t believe that happened), he talked North Korea off the ledge, shot the economy through the roof, a so many more things and is just about to deliver a 2nd constitutional-based judge to the supreme court all the while taking a billion arrows from the media!
I truly have never seen anything like it and I am glad to be alive and be a part of it!
President Trump has a ton of leverage. The NYT story provides even more.
Imagine Rosenstein going to the White House to meet the President regarding the things he ordered declassified……..knowing full well (how could he not?!) that the NYT story was out there today of all days…….
Now, imagine President Trump clearly having a copy of the NYT on his desk while acting normally during his telling the DOJ/FBI what he wanted done, giving them the ultimatum that they tell on themselves to the IG, and if they don’t fully do so he still declassifies everything.
Imagine President Trump dismissing everyone from the meeting…..and as they head toward the door saying “Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein, I’d like to speak to you privately for a moment…….”
That’s not really hard to imagine. Yes, Trump has leverage.
McCabe has leverage, too.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/21/rosenstein-reportedly-discussed-wearing-wire-invoking-25th-amendment-against-trump.html
In this story it is mentioned that he memorialized his discussions with high level officials.
Remember when McCabe allegedly said he won’t go down alone? I believe he now is willing to use his leverage over others that he has due to his contemporaneous memos about what went on.
The funny part? He gave copies of the memos to Mueller A YEAR AGO!
And that means Mueller has full knowledge of the coup attempt in progress on President Trump AND HAS CONTINUED HIS INVESTIGATION FOR THAT PURPOSE.
McCabe has unwittingly ensnared Mueller in handing him the memos.
Life is about to get verrrrrry interesting for a lot of folks. Sooner rather than later.
I still Herr Mueller’s communicarions for at least two previous years to 2016.
Thanks to you SD, connecting the very important dots that have, at least in mind, woven a clear picture of PDJT and all that he stands for, how he rolls. The works.
Remember how many of us were all worked up about Jared’s omnipresence in the White House, all the media spin involved in it, Bannon throwing gas on the fire? Fast forward. Now I know why POTUS briought Jared in. He could and still can TRUST Jared among a throng of Vipers. It dawned on me Jared was dispatched to Saudi Arabia to cut a deal and kick off what has become an incredibly important strategic relationship? Why? PDJT trusted him to not leak and not screw up the deal. Where is Lord Bannon now?
How about on trade? Genius. Everything he does? Sheer Genius. The guy is amazing. I trust him. Bigly. If POTUS issued that “reversal” he did so to gain as SD outlined leverage. These govt snakes are no match for him. And he builds his foundation of strength and fluency brick by brick everyday. Thrilling to watch.
Can’t tell if Un’s wife is happy in that photo and just out of practice smiling, or if she’s still scared stiff…
You know, every so often I spare a thought for someone who used to be featured on this blog and who has since, long-since, been dropped… wonder where he is and how he’s doing…
Kim’s sister is on the left, and I believe that is Moon’s wife on the right. Could be wrong.
President Trump has proven over and over that he’s totally astute. He really has kept his promises and then some. The man seems to have boundless energy. The upcoming mid-terms will determine if he can continue with his MAGA agenda and help Americans everywhere. If real Americans and those who believe in this republic don’t get up off their rear ends and vote then we know that most are uninformed and or just lazy. Make no mistake, the leftist political establishment is energized to stop President Trump…. and they will turn out to vote: some even more than once! The Leftists are at total risk! Donald Trump represents an existential threat to everything the Socialists have established. If Americans, who claim to be patriots, want to get this country back to where our forefathers intended, then they better get out and vote in November or even earlier. I really believe the future for basic human freedoms lies in the balance… Haven’t Americans seen enough of these establishment hacks to get rid of them and their agenda????
I am afraid you are correct. And I am going to keep saying that when he admitted he had not read the docs, he only encouraged the deep state to push their rebellion to the next level. That was not clever. I hope I am wrong and there is a secret strategy to this, but it just looks sloppy. And it does nothing to clarify the issue for the public, who are completely in the dark.
Ray, read between the lines!!!! President Trump told the entire world last night he got phone calls from two allies begging him not to declassify these documents. He knows everything, including everything about Halper BEFORE he was inaugurated.
This is just icing on the cake. We now have two allies in headlighted deer outfits.
Here it is again, ” I hope I am wrong, or I pray I am wrong. ” Number one quotes by black pill shills all over. See these talking points now on half a dozen pro-Trump sites.
Ignore black pills and concern trolls, we are do great, just get out and vote.
It’s kind of like throwing a steak into a pack of dogs. You’ll quickly see the “pecking” order and who’s the leader. That seems to be what we’re dealing with ~ a govt that has devolved into a pack of dogs, barking hyenas, and braying jackasses. I’m just so disgusted with the lot of them.
I have to say, this is the most exciting period of politics I have ever witnessed! Always something going on…
