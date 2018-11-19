U.S. Military Hardens Border Security – Mexico Begins Recognizing Consequences…

History is full of examples of what happens when illegal migration patterns are halted. We only need to look toward Tunisia, Libya and Morocco for recent examples. As the Central American migration horde begins to bottleneck within northern Mexico, it is likely President-elect Lopez-Obrador is beginning to evaluate those prior consequences.

President Trump took pro-active steps to harden the U.S. border through the deployment of U.S. military, and specifically through Corps of Engineers working in concert with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to make illegal entry into the U.S. far more difficult.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum

As an outcome, the mass influx of Central American travelers is backing-up in Tijuana Mexico; and this mass collection of people -mostly military aged males- will almost certainly continue for the next six months. It did not take long for Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum to see the impact to his town. Local protests began within days of the first several thousand arriving. Things will likely not end well unless active steps are taken soon to turn around the migrants.

TIJUANA, Mexico — Hundreds of Tijuana residents, opposed to what they described as the “chaos” of the Central American migrant caravan, gathered at a prominent roundabout in Tijuana Sunday morning, before marching to a large, temporary shelter, which now holds about 2,400 migrants. They chanted “Mexico! Mexico!” and “yes to migrants, no to invaders!” They sang the national anthem and waved Mexican flags and banners and signs, with messages urging the migrants to go home and urging the government to take action.

Tijuana resident Guadalupe Barrera said the protesters oppose how the migrants entered the county. She held a sign that read in Spanish “no more caravans.” (read more)

Early this morning U.S. officials temporarily shut down the San Ysidro port of entry as they put hardened elements in place to block any attempts to rush the border entry point.

The government of Mexico must be evaluating the possibilities of severe civil unrest unless they do something different; it is obvious the position of President Trump will remain unchanged. Additionally, and importantly, Democrats realize they are on the wrong side of this issue as the majority of Americans -including their own constituents- do not want to see a mass influx of economic migrants. The shift toward silence from the media narrative engineers is transparent.

President Trump has a quiver full of consequential economic arrows that can be used to leverage Mexico into action. There is a decent possibility President Trump can utilize the growing crisis at the border to change the perspectives within Washington DC. The next few months should be very interesting in this regard…

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration! pic.twitter.com/CD4ltRePML — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

Via NBC – […] Some protesters said the Mexican government should follow President Donald Trump’s lead and adopt tougher border policies. “He’s defending his border, unlike our president,” said protester Elvia Vijeras. “Now there will be more violence in Tijuana.” On Friday, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum called the influx of migrants an “avalanche” that could wind up staying in the city for at least six months. On Sunday, President Trump tweeted about Gastelum saying the city was “ill-prepared” for the migrants. “Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it,” Trump tweeted. “They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!” (read more)

