U.S. Military Hardens Border Security – Mexico Begins Recognizing Consequences…

Posted on November 19, 2018 by

History is full of examples of what happens when illegal migration patterns are halted. We only need to look toward Tunisia, Libya and Morocco for recent examples. As the Central American migration horde begins to bottleneck within northern Mexico, it is likely President-elect Lopez-Obrador is beginning to evaluate those prior consequences.

President Trump took pro-active steps to harden the U.S. border through the deployment of U.S. military, and specifically through Corps of Engineers working in concert with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to make illegal entry into the U.S. far more difficult.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum

As an outcome, the mass influx of Central American travelers is backing-up in Tijuana Mexico; and this mass collection of people -mostly military aged males- will almost certainly continue for the next six months.  It did not take long for Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum to see the impact to his town.  Local protests began within days of the first several thousand arriving. Things will likely not end well unless active steps are taken soon to turn around the migrants.

TIJUANA, Mexico — Hundreds of Tijuana residents, opposed to what they described as the “chaos” of the Central American migrant caravan, gathered at a prominent roundabout in Tijuana Sunday morning, before marching to a large, temporary shelter, which now holds about 2,400 migrants.

They chanted “Mexico! Mexico!” and “yes to migrants, no to invaders!” They sang the national anthem and waved Mexican flags and banners and signs, with messages urging the migrants to go home and urging the government to take action.

Tijuana resident Guadalupe Barrera said the protesters oppose how the migrants entered the county. She held a sign that read in Spanish “no more caravans.”  (read more)

Early this morning U.S. officials temporarily shut down the San Ysidro port of entry as they put hardened elements in place to block any attempts to rush the border entry point.

The government of Mexico must be evaluating the possibilities of severe civil unrest unless they do something different; it is obvious the position of President Trump will remain unchanged.  Additionally, and importantly, Democrats realize they are on the wrong side of this issue as the majority of Americans -including their own constituents- do not want to see a mass influx of economic migrants.  The shift toward silence from the media narrative engineers is transparent.

President Trump has a quiver full of consequential economic arrows that can be used to leverage Mexico into action.   There is a decent possibility President Trump can utilize the growing crisis at the border to change the perspectives within Washington DC.  The next few months should be very interesting in this regard…

Via NBC – […]  Some protesters said the Mexican government should follow President Donald Trump’s lead and adopt tougher border policies.

“He’s defending his border, unlike our president,” said protester Elvia Vijeras. “Now there will be more violence in Tijuana.”

On Friday, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum called the influx of migrants an “avalanche” that could wind up staying in the city for at least six months.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted about Gastelum saying the city was “ill-prepared” for the migrants.

“Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it,” Trump tweeted. “They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!”  (read more)

  1. Dobegirl says:
    November 19, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    I love it.
    Turnabout is fair play.
    The Mexicans have been doing it to us for decades.
    Now (perhaps) they’ll see how it feels to be invaded.
    Karma’s a bit**.

    Liked by 36 people

    Reply
  2. 335blues says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    WOW. DO YOU SEE ALL OF THOSE RACISTS IN MEXICO?
    SINGING THE MEXICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM? WITH NOBODY KNEELING?
    CHANTING NO! TO INVADERS?
    Mexicans are such racist people to want to protect their country from an invasion.
    But where is the marxist media?
    Where is that little shit Jim Acosta???
    For once in his life he has nothing stupid to say?
    What about cryin’ Chuck Schumer?
    And face peeling Nancy Pelosi?
    Nothing to say?

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      I hope Gerardo has a heart attack.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • RJ Campbell says:
        November 19, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        me too.. Gerardo is such a pious loudmouth.. can’t stand to listen to him.. Hannity keeps putting him on.. I keep muting the TV the minute Mr. Pious speaks..

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • Fromseatoshinningsea says:
        November 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

        He was once reporting as Jerry Rivers to hide his ethnicity, juxtaposed to Roberto Clemente who was proud of his heritage and detested being called Bobby.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Truth seeker says:
          November 19, 2018 at 11:15 pm

          I think his birth name may actually be Jerry Rivers. I think the hispanic nomenclature of his current persona may be the chosen, rather than given one.

          Like

          Reply
        • truthseeker39525 says:
          November 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

          From stinky ol’ Wikipedia:

          Geraldo Rivera
          Born Gerald Michael Riviera
          July 4, 1943 (age 75)
          New York City, New York, U.S.
          Residence Shaker Heights, Ohio, U.S.
          Alma mater State University of New York Maritime College
          University of Arizona
          Brooklyn Law School
          Occupation Journalist, talk show host, writer, attorney
          Years active 1970–present
          Organization Fox News Channel
          Television Geraldo
          Geraldo at Large
          The Five
          Political party Republican
          Spouse(s) Linda Coblentz (m. 1965–1969)
          Edith Vonnegut (m. 1971–1975)
          Sherryl Raymond (m. 1976–1984)
          C.C. Dyer (m. 1987–2000)
          Erica Michelle Levy (m. 2003)
          Children 5
          Family Craig Rivera (brother)
          Website http://www.geraldo.com
          Geraldo Rivera (born Gerald Michael Riviera; July 4, 1943)[1][2] is an American attorney, reporter, author, and talk show host. He was the host of the talk show Geraldo from 1987 to 1998. Rivera hosted the newsmagazine program Geraldo at Large, hosts the occasional broadcast of Geraldo Rivera Reports (in lieu of hosting At Large), and appears regularly on Fox News programs such as The Five.
          Rivera was born at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, New York, the son of Lillian (née Friedman; October 16, 1919 – June 3, 2018) and Cruz “Allen” Rivera (October 1, 1915 – November 1987), a restaurant worker and cab driver respectively.[3][4] Rivera’s father was a Catholic Puerto Rican,[5] and his mother was of Ashkenazi Russian Jewish descent. He was raised “mostly Jewish” and had a Bar Mitzvah ceremony.[6][7] He grew up in Brooklyn and West Babylon, New York, where he attended West Babylon High School. Rivera’s family was sometimes subjected to prejudice and racism, and his mother took to spelling their surname as “Riviera” to avoid having bigotry directed at them (and only his sister Sharon did not have her surname misspelled.).[8][9]

          When I was born, my mother filled in my birth certificate with the name Gerald Riviera, adding an extra “i” to my father’s surname. She did the same thing for my sister Irene. Later, she would drop the pretense for my sister Sharon, only to pick it up again with the birth of my baby brother Craig. Whenever we asked about the inconsistencies, she would shrug shyly and joke her way out of it. “I just forgot how to spell it,” she would say, and leave it at that. Underneath, I came to realize, she was deeply embarrassed over what was a clumsy attempt at an ethnic cover-up.

          Like

          Reply
    • paulyho39 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Yup! Notice the absolute silence from the liberal media NOW…that they can see how Mexicans also react to this invasion! Absolute silence! Can they not see how stupid it makes them appear??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      My current inkling is this. They got word the invaders were going to “Rush” the Botder.

      How did they get this “information?”

      I’d bet our President has put some assets among the invaders.

      Nice…..

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
  4. drillerelite says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Gotta say, I do love me some natural consequences. “Make Tijuana Great Again” hat on the mayor down there, that’s just priceless 😄😆 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇺🇸

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Our President is destroying all of them! AMLO got exactly what he wanted in the USMCA. Everyday Mexicans have a chance to make a good living in the auto sector (45% must be paid $16 an hour). That wage growth will grow in other sectors of Mexico 🇲🇽 as well.

    With our President literally throwing Catch and Release Out (Just Catch no Release), the entrance into our country is gone. The new laws around Asylum kills them as well. These people will realize they can’t get in and will look to Mexico 🇲🇽 as an alternative. The Mexican people and AMLO realize that those wage increases get destroyed with an influx of illegals. They are getting a taste of our reality.

    The Mexican people will begin to get the cartel to start killing these illegals in large numbers because it is bad for business with the US Military at our Southern Border. Keep in mind Mexico 🇲🇽 is on track for 30K murders this year. Second only to Syria 🇸🇾. They maybe adding another 10K to that stat!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • HB says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Those were my thoughts. The cartels might have a common enemy for the next few weeks.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • AustinTilItAin't says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        Sadly, they’ll kidnap the women and children to use to make “families” for their clients they’re smuggling in. This is what the organizers of this “caravan” knowingly set these people up for.

        Like

        Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      SD is absolutely right about public opinion! The Illegal Immigration is a losing issue for Democrats. They won’t be so lucky in 2020 when our President is on the ballot in all 50 states!

      From the article linked above:

      The vast majority of Republican voters and more than 53 percent of swing voters in the recent midterm elections support President Donald Trump’s most central promise: The construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

      Meanwhile, a majority of about 53.3 percent of swing voters in the midterm elections support Trump’s proposed border wall to stop illegal immigration into the country. A plurality of more than 47 percent of all midterm election voters said they support the construction of a border wall.

      Nearly 90 percent of all midterm election voters called illegal immigration either a “problem” or a “serious problem” facing the nation. This includes nearly 83 percent of Democratic voters and more than 85 percent of swing voters.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        November 19, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        Those numbers are only going to go up as the Mexican situation grows more tense. The pictures in the news of Mexicans echoing President Trump is going to have a HUGE impact on the voting public, especially the Democrats. It throws the “narrative” completely in reverse, the Democrats are going to HAVE TO approve the President’s immigration law proposals because it’s what the Democrats’ constituents will be demanding.

        Talk about winning big! There it is on steroids….

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • YeahYouRight says:
        November 19, 2018 at 9:48 pm

        Where were these people on election day? How could any of them justify voting for the progs, except in their most concentrated areas?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • tommyd22 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      The Cartel’s will hire a boatload of these illegals.. They will offer them more money than they have ever seen in their life and the illegals will take the jobs.. They got nothing else..
      Fresh ready made army for the Cartels..

      Like

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 19, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        Perhaps. Then again, the cartels don’t want to recruit that many all at once — they would then be of a number to take over said cartel (not a pleasant thought for the cartels’ lower and middle management). These are, after all, mostly military aged men, and with the numbers they possess they could start working towards control of organized crime at least at the lower to middle levels of the same in Mexico (a potential problem for us, but also for the Mexican cartels).
        Besides, this many all at once, causing all this attention at our border isn’t good for the cartels’ business — and they are all about making money…
        I’m thinking a lot of the caravan-ers are going to get disappeared…and their organs will wind up on the body parts black market and/or the women and kids will wind up being sold for other things, and nobody least of all the Mexicans are going to care (nasty, but it’s a reality — the caravan should just turn around and go home, for their own good at this point).

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        The cartels won’t know whether they’re hiring American embeds.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jenny R. says:
          November 19, 2018 at 8:39 pm

          That too, but they also wouldn’t want that many of the caravan-ers. The cartels are Mexican; these caravans aren’t.
          and two things obsess the mind of a criminal: making money and not getting stabbed in the back by some other criminal (they remember how they rose to power)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Mexico just made Tijuana a PETRI DISH DEMONSTRATION of what Illegal Immigration has been doing to America … and how to END IT.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. lizzie dw says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    This is a logical step to stop illegal migration. I like the fence very much and I support our president’s decisions and actions to stop the illegal migrants. As other commenter said, an American fence made of steel made in America. We need to do this.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. SR says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    The fake msm and Dims are not calling these Mexican people who are singing their national anthem and want to take their city back Racist.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. lawrencepaul1 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Irony of ironies.
    Mexico had been more than happy to have millions of it’s citizens live and work in America illegally with all of the negative negative social consequences that created here but don’t like when it happens to them.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. Dutchman says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Jim Acosta should try going down to Tijiuana, and argueing with that rascist (mexican) that called it an “invasion”.

    Probably end up with more than a bruised ego, and a revoked hard pass.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. NickTheDeplorable says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Lawrence says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Looks like the Mexicans are gonna pay for that wall after all. And gladly.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. Warmac9999 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Mexico better stop them at their southern border. No press and extreme measures.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. John says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    After the death of Joseph and the Pharaohs of that time, Egypt lost the North half of its country for over a century to uncontrolled immigration – the Hyksos invasion.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. Jenny R. says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    As I stated a few weeks before: wait and see what happens; we will not have to do very much — we’re going to let Mexico take care of this problem. As soon as this caravan makes its presence known (which they were already doing, and my, what an unattractive presence it was/is) the Mexican people will be up in arms about getting rid of them.
    And…voila!

    What happens next? Anyone’s guess. The UN is demanding that Mexico harbor them until they (UN) can “work on” the U.S. I’m thinking fat chance that will be feasible. At which point Mexico considers the appropriateness of their former actions vis a vis the U.S., immigration caravans, and that brand spanking new (and quite nice for them) trade deal.
    Pass the popcorn; this is getting fun.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. woohoowee says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    -snip-

    …Democrats realize they are on the wrong side of this issue as the majority of Americans -including their own constituents- do not want to see a mass influx of economic migrants. The shift toward silence from the media narrative engineers is transparent. — Sundance

    Attention Dem constituents: All the pre-existing conditions monies went to the illegals. You must pay for the illegals’ healthcare and insurance before you pay for your own, because, you see, *you* must pay the government in order for the government to pay for it. Now do ya get it?!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      All one needs to do is spread that little message, plus the message about employment/wages/homelessness, plus the message about rising insurance rates, rising crime rates, rising tuition/school tax rates… and one need not be belligerent about it…just raise a voice of concern: what about our _____________? We need to prioritize (make sure to bring up women, children, and minorities…and then possibly the homeless — heck, if one wants toss in the muslim refugee card, how are we to help those poor poor people if our social welfare services are overtaxed???; these are big issues for the left — they are for every American, but…identity politics is the left’s “thing”). Trust me, if done properly it ties them into knots on social media platforms.

      Heh, and everybody thought I only troll this site…if you only knew….;)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • steph_gray says:
        November 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

        Today I like your “trolling” – carry on….

        Like

        Reply
        • Jenny R. says:
          November 19, 2018 at 11:08 pm

          Ah, but that’s the point: I don’t care if anyone likes me and will carry on no matter what people say.
          I just troll different locations in different ways, with different goals in mind. This place gets off very easy.

          Like

          Reply
    • Cathy M. says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      And pay for this-
      $107 billion in expenditures per year over & above what non-citizens pay in taxes, are spent on non-U.S. citizens to pay for their Federal & State Education, Federal & State Medical, Federal & State Justice Enforcement and Federal & State Welfare Programs.

      Not to mention
      * Over nine years (2005-2013) TIGTA audits revealed that the IRS paid $14.228 billion in ACTC money to illegal aliens and other unauthorized aliens.”
      * In under four years, the cost has risen nearly $3 billion.
      https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44420.pdf

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. anniefannie says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Have we cutoff funding to the Central American countries? We could use that money to purchase razor wire from American companies!
    These women and children who comprise 95% of the caravan (according to the letter companies) don’t require that much razor wire but we need to prepare for the trailing caravans. They must be chocked full of young men since most of the women and children have left their country. Certainly they don’t need our help with only a few people left.
    Maybe we should drop propaganda leaflets (like in the Korean and Vietnam Wars) which include maps to Venezuela. Socialism they want, socialism they can get!!

    Like

    Reply
  18. jjs says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    I’m confused. they all look the same to me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. jjs says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Also – where is Holder and his Fast and Furious plan when you need it? send in a few 1000 guns and let them walk and see what happen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. kayak-cat says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Treepers — do you think Soros is gonna give up so easily?

    He’s probably rounding up some ships /barges to bring the caravan up the coast of Cali or through the gulf to Texas.

    Time to activate/put the Navy on standby.

    …and I wouldn’t mind seeing the Cajun Navy in on this either!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. zozz1 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    More than one way to skin a cat….the MSM/Liberal Collective can’t understand that VSG Trump often comes at problems obliquely. Pressure here, pressure there….perhaps Mexico will want a wall on our border….to deter people from coming to Mexico to get to the USA. He has simply made the migrant problem a problem for Mexico…..he quietly hardened the border, and suddenly the world has changed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. jameswlee2014 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    The troops Trump deployed to the border were primarily the US Army Corps of Engineers. Trump is a successful builder and saw this as a construction project. Nobody is getting past the concertina razor wire. These are the guys that built an entire POW camp for 60,000 Iraqi POWs in the desert in Gulf War I in two weeks. They aren’t fooling around. Nobody knew about the wire until Trump tweeted it, everyone bought the fake news. You know why they aren’t rushing the border. they can’t get through the entrance by force and they can’t get over the fence. They are screwed.

    The Mexicans are screwed, the media is screwed and the democrats who are looking at the mayor of TJ wearing a Mexican Trump Hat are the most screwed of all. I don’t know how far that wired fence goes but however far it is, the Corps of Engineers has likely finished it. It’s the army, they work day and night, it’s a training exercise. They could have a hundred miles of that wire up fast and with very little notice. They are trapped and they are screwed.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Defend says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Don’t know what the border is like in Tijuana and heading east, but in Texas, I saw that you could just drive or walk a few miles from the checkpoint and just walk over. Just avoid the checkpoints.

      These people are transnationals. They have familias who own property in both the U.S. and Mexico. Americans are sooo proletariat and naive. These are not just parasites, but looters who hate Americans. Hooking up on cellphones, calling tia to pick them up at mile marker …

      Like

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        GeoInt is our friend.
        Amazing things can be done with satellite imagery now; it’s almost like there was an eye in the sky…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • jameswlee2014 says:
        November 19, 2018 at 9:14 pm

        They are in Tijuana and they aren’t going to be able to walk around the wire. They have a support organization that supports them and no one is going to leave it to walk into the desert.

        Like

        Reply
  23. motreehouse says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Live video coming from Tijuana now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. JIM says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I’ll feel a lot better when we get video of civil unrest in Tijuana on the news. It is past time that we had an active partner to stop these invasions. Let Mexico deal with these invaders maybe then that southern border will tighten up quick.

    Like

    Reply
    • dauntlessguy says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      Government of Mexico is not going to deal with the caravan invaders. It will be the local residents of Tijuana that deal with them. They know their government is not going to do anything to help them, they are on their own. Looking at the reports it won’t be long until they organize into armed vigilante groups(which they have done elsewhere to fight off cartels) to take care of business.

      Like

      Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Lou Dobbs’ show was showing actual video on Friday. I haven’t seen tonight’s show yet.

      He is a bright light.

      Like

      Reply
  25. TreeperInTraining says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    On a serious note…what we are seeing is a perfectly executed deterrent. Trump changed the WelcomeMatRhetotic. Words have meaning. Then he backed up that rhetoric. I cant remember the last politician who did so. Now we get to see what sensible border control should look like….and should have for years, if one was interested in enforcing the law. And of course we see the results of a real border security. Other countries will be forced to act, as the US is no longer a global dumping ground.

    I’m not sure what will happen next, but this alone changes the game, and he did it without “shooting to kill”, as some have suggested.

    I’m impressed.

    Imho

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
      • feralcatsblog says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Over 17 years in Afcrapistan, and still counting, but “cut and run” in just a few weeks from just doing a very very minimal amount to defend America. .

        Like

        Reply
        • Jenny R. says:
          November 19, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          Look up word “could” and also the term “troop rotation”.

          Like

          Reply
          • feralcatsblog says:
            November 19, 2018 at 8:52 pm

            A tour of duty is usually a year. It is in Afcrapistan, but I guess America is the red headed step child to our wonderful Pentagon.

            Like

            Reply
            • Jenny R. says:
              November 19, 2018 at 8:58 pm

              We’re not in a shooting war on the border; this is not Afghanistan, and ok, you got me — I nominate you to take Mattis’ job.
              Although I do wish that you’d do some study on the strategies of deployment (hint: since this is not Afghanistan we will need to use a different troop deployment rotation; there are very good reasons for this; no, I’m not going to tell you and you should not blab if/when you figure it out).
              Also: psyops is done in many varied ways and the best psyops works on more than one audience at once (in different ways of course).

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • feralcatsblog says:
                November 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

                Just out of curiosity, how many dd214’s do you have again?

                Like

                Reply
                • Jenny R. says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

                  Just out of curiosity? Do you want just my immediate family or extended? Do you want to know how many Q clearances are in my immediate family or extended (ps. not as hocus pocus impressive as some may think — it’s all need to know, but hey might as well toss that card out if we’re going to be measuring tackle, huh)? How many generations back do you want me to go?

                  So, the number DD214’s just in this house, so far, are 5. But if you want the extended fam, the past ones, and the likelies in the future — the number needs to be multiplied by about…5…maybe 6 (I have a large family; we like to reproduce, and with that, plus not being born into even upper middle classedness comes nearly 100% military membership (for their part the military likes us; we tend to do well by them)…we then of course marry military members, have kids and grandkids who become military… — blood and service…kinda the tie that binds around here).
                  You’re welcome sportsfan.

                  Like

                • Jenny R. says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

                  By the way sweetie…not every rotation to Astan lasts a year; some of them are as little as 6 months (and again, southern border no equal Afghanistan). Depends upon the situation, the need, that sort of thing…
                  but you already knew that I’m sure.

                  Like

                • 🍺Gunny66 says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 10:39 pm

                  Feral,

                  Two DD214’s prove nothing except you were discharged Twice from the Military. They prove nothing.

                  Have you ever been in Combat?,,,Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon?….If so what were the units you were with. …..I have and know exactly what is going on there.

                  Also…..Marine Artillery Operations Chief…and taught Gunnery at Ft. Sill

                  Your posts prove nothing.

                  And for two days, you have been complaining about Mattis and our military….

                  We got it…we understand…..

                  Like

              • mashall says:
                November 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

                https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/17/certain-mexican-states-dangerous-as-active-war-zones-says-state-department/

                “The security level ranking used to describe those states in Mexico is the same level –level 4– that has been used for Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, and other countries currently considered war zones. As reported by Breitbart News, in 2018, the Department of State began using a system for labeling country risks from 1-4 but at the time stopped using the word “cartels” to describe the criminal organizations that control vast parts of Mexico.

                The 5 most violent states described by the State Department are states with significant areas under control of drug cartels. Consular officials claim that in those states “violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common. Gang activity, including gun battles and blockades, is widespread. Armed criminal groups target public and private passenger buses as well as private automobiles traveling … often taking passengers hostage and demanding ransom payments.”

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • Jenny R. says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

                  That is a threat assessment: it does not mean we are at war (no officially declared one, not what people on blogs like to say or what could happen in the future — got to go with the official pronouncement).
                  This is a different operation; it calls for different strategies — and thus the troops will be deployed/used/rotated in a different fashion. Besides, the capability to do so is far different than an overseas deployment (so help me, if I have to start talking again about our ability with regards to time schedule I will scream).

                  Like

            • motreehouse says:
              November 19, 2018 at 9:00 pm

              Don’t mind the mangey beast he is blind and thought he was at mother jones

              Like

              Reply
              • feralcatsblog says:
                November 19, 2018 at 9:08 pm

                Loyalty to political correctness, of whatever flavor, never enlightened a single human soul … … … and never will.

                Like

                Reply
                • Jenny R. says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 9:40 pm

                  And that is why you really should consider your fervent loyalty to political ideology…and study the concept of troop rotation and psyops (you’ll need it when you replace Mattis).

                  Like

              • Jenny R. says:
                November 19, 2018 at 9:46 pm

                Mind him? I freaking LOVE him!
                Work was very long and frustrating today…he’s being ever so kind allowing me to engage him!

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • feralcatsblog says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 10:54 pm

                  Oh thank you. And who says we can’t all get along. I’ve always been told charity was one of my most stellar qualities. But when you don’t have a reply “thingie” on many of your comments, it does restrict my charitable ability.

                  Like

        • jameswlee2014 says:
          November 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

          That’s the US Army Corps of Engineers. They lay down wire barricades to keep out Russians and North Koreans. Making snide remarks about their mission and capability is ill-informed to say the least. It is likely that it is impossible to cross in the border anywhere near San Diego.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • mashall says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:47 pm

        “Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Rob Manning told reporters on Monday that units in Texas were done hardening ports of entry. He said 11,426 meters of wire obstacles are emplaced.

        Currently, there are approximately 5,800 troops deployed to the border. About 2,800 are in Texas, 1,500 in Arizona, and 1,500 in California.

        Buchanan told Politico that the end date of the troops mission assisting CBP is December 15, and all troops should be home by Christmas.

        “Our end date right now is 15 December, and I’ve got no indications from anybody that we’ll go beyond that,” he said.’

        I’m glad they “hardened the ports of entry”, but the rest of the border is unsecured and the illegal aliens continue to cross it daily. Armed Units need to be Stationed along Cartel (aka Terrorist) Smuggling Routes all along the ENTIRE BORDER.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Mattis is Jeff Sessions 2.0

      Like

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        Want to say that to his face?
        Oh, or even say it to a member of the military (who love the guy)?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • feralcatsblog says:
          November 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

          You sound like a child who thinks we are all in grade school, but if you know him, ask him to get a userid for here and he can come over here and tell me just where I have got things wrong. Maybe he can explain how he has some 99th dimension chess going on to actually defend America, instead of what looks like nothing much more than a dog and pony show..

          Like

          Reply
          • Jenny R. says:
            November 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm

            Well, my daughter and sil DID get to meet him once…salute him…maybe I could see if I could pull some strings and have him talk to you (but he might be busy…chess doesn’t play itself).
            Childish? Nah…I’m a troll — so trollish. Then again, I wasn’t the one who started yakking about him being Sessions 2.0, which I think was not a compliment (although for myself, I don’t think Sessions was all that bad…oh, I”m sorry, does that trigger you? let me say it again then: I think that Sessions did a fairly decent job and maybe a far better one than many believe at this point — time will tell).
            Now, if you really want me to get nasty: did you know that some Astan deployments (since you brought it up) are not, were not, have not been a year long? And, can you recite for me the reasons why this situation at our border may not require (nor be possible; I’ll let you figure out why) the types of, nor lengths of, deployment that a war, like Afghanistan, would call for???

            or did you just see that Breitbart headline and have a freak out? there, there kitty kitty…it’ll be all right; here’s some warm milk.

            Like

            Reply
            • steph_gray says:
              November 19, 2018 at 10:21 pm

              Jenny you are a hoot!!

              Like

              Reply
            • Mountainaire says:
              November 19, 2018 at 10:25 pm

              You sound insane.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • feralcatsblog says:
                November 19, 2018 at 11:07 pm

                She is either insane or a DOD bureaucrat, but then I may be repeating myself. Although she could be Professor Irwin Corey.

                Like

                Reply
                • Jenny R. says:
                  November 19, 2018 at 11:14 pm

                  Ah, you got me~ I’m DHS and Prof. Irwin Corey, at the same time even! (two months ago I was MI6 and a muslim…or somehow both).Tune in next week when I’m the Scarlet freakin Pimpernel.

                  In the meantime, for some of you, please quit reading Cernovich (at least not literally, not without a goodly helping of salt)…he tends to give people the vapors for his own enrichment (as well as for approval from his handlers), and whatever you do quit listening to his advice about steroids upping your “game” (it shrinks you gonads you know).

                  Like

            • feralcatsblog says:
              November 19, 2018 at 11:05 pm

              ” let me say it again then: I think that Sessions did a fairly decent job and maybe a far better one than many believe at this point — time will tell).”

              Well there goes any chance of your being any kind of judge of character or performance completely down the tubes. You think very well of Sessions as well as of Mattis. Let me guess what your favorite car is, a Yugo ?

              Like

              Reply
            • feralcatsblog says:
              November 19, 2018 at 11:10 pm

              Cats rule. DOD Bureaucrats drool.

              Like

              Reply
              • Jenny R. says:
                November 19, 2018 at 11:19 pm

                Ooooh good one! I must cry myself to sleep over that.

                PS. nyet tovarisch…what do you take me for my darling suka? Lada, no Yugo.

                And Sessions did a very good job on human trafficking and child porn rings (and that is a good thing in my books)…so I’m cool with him. The President just brought in a closer, it wasn’t him, business. I’m not going to slag the guy because somebody else tells me too — you know, not being loyal to political correctness and what others think…or so you warned me about you darling.

                Like

                Reply
  27. Ned2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    There is no stopping this invasion.
    Congress has blocked wall funding since Reagan’s misguided compromise in 1986.
    We will have to face more states turning blue over the next couple of election cycles. I predict Florida, Texas and Georgia going blue in 2020. Voting has become symbolic at best.
    Of even greater concern, however, is the Canadian border. Easily crossed into increasingly blue states such as Minnesota, Michigan, Washington and Maine; all states with massive borders presently undermanned and as porous as sand.
    We all need to come to terms with the future. Socialism is what is attracting these economic migrants from the south.
    What will you do? Hope to vote for your protection by electing incompetent talking heads to make you feel better? Lobby for legislation that will get dragged screaming through Congress only to die an expected death at the hands of our legislators? Protest?
    There is only one solution. Armed resistance. How many of us will step up? I’m old and can only do so much; the younger generations don’t care and have no mettle. It won’t happen.
    Prepare for the worst, because we’re at the end of America’s game.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Ned, one thing I’ve learned is this:
      If you’re going to roust people up for armed revolt/resistance, then you should be willing to stand up on the front lines.
      You are never too old — to the front of the spear with you!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:54 pm

        PS. in light of your doomed comment: hey, meteor, falling from sky tomorrow, yada yada, nothing to worry about then…so you’ve got that going for you, be happy

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Ned2 says:
        November 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

        I will do what I can, but it’s the younger ones that will be doing the fighting. how much do you trust them to step up?

        Like

        Reply
        • Jenny R. says:
          November 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

          Well, for one thing Ned, I would like to see there NOT be any armed uprisings because that could quickly go to schiesse. So, I’m not calling for one, not now, hopefully not ever (one has to keep a bit of optimism in their soul, otherwise…).
          And as for the younger generation: you know, not all of them are worthless wastrels. I’ve got three right now who have done and/or are doing their part (one could be getting deployed to that southern border as I type; got the stand by message not long ago; one has orders to deploy overseas now). And yes, I trust them.

          Now, good for you that you’re willing to do what you can — but I might advise that you could be a bit more helpful to the general morale by not acting like Ragnarok is upon us all. It tends to sap some people’s courage, and at the moment that is not a good thing to be doing. Keep the faith, never expect others to go where you yourself won’t, and remember that it’s always darkest before the light — all that one can do is do the best with what one has at the moment given to them.

          Like

          Reply
    • Pew-Anon says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      Well, after a few hundred million invaders migrants invade migrate, central america and Venezuela will be empty, and we can just move down there. I hear the weather is nice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doug Amos says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Agree; conflict is inevitable. Armed or not, this is aggression and the borders, north and south, are too big to defend; we are taking back feet, they have miles and miles to exploit. The new game is going to be much like the French Revolution; those with the most assets are going to be the most imperiled. Concentrate the illegals in certain areas and the odds change dramatically and they are going to have many women and children as human shields. To save your home you either fireproof it or wake up before it starts burning; we have done neither. The 8 years of Obama was sufficient to forever irreparably destroy any chance of survival. America is going over the cliffs and into the seas.

      Like

      Reply
    • oldschool says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      Sadly agree Ned. Most of us Trump voters knew this and believed Trump was our last, best hope. I believed he would defend our borders with all of our assets. This caravan side show is a distraction from the daily reality of the invasion of our nation. I truly believe if Trump’s first act was securing the border, he would have kept the woman’s vote and gained more support from other groups. Too late.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Suzanne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Simply freeze the remittances and watch how fast Mexico ships the invaders back to Honduras

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Lion2017 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    This is divine intervention: Mexicans want tougher border security from this invasion. President Trump is right once again!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 19, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      Trump is so much smarter than his generals that the IQ’s of Mattis + Kelly + McMaster (now gone. two to go) barely amount to a rounding error compared to his.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Nagothm says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    One thing I will be looking for in the months to come will be articles reporting the rising street costs of illegal narcotics as they become scarcer with the border under intensified scrutiny and security.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. MfM says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Make Tijuana Great Again… In English not Spanish. He wanted the message to be clear to Americans.

    Mimicking Trump’s iconic hat isn’t an accident, it also sends a message to the invaders that they aren’t wanted in Tijuana.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Jjs says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    They should install huge wood chippers instead and point the chutes to blow them back over the fence. We could give it a project a code name like Chipotle’s.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. sunnydaze says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Fife is a smallish town (pop. @ 10K) between Tacoma and Seattle. 5 “immigrant” teens escaped from a holding facility there. Sprayed guards with Fire Extinguisher.

    https://www.bellinghamherald.com/latest-news/article221917180.html#storylink=latest_side

    Like

    Reply
  34. stablesort says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    One of five Mexican citizens live in the USA. I believe that their replacements have just arrived.

    Like

    Reply
  35. mashall says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/13/migrant-border-apprehensions-at-highest-level-since-trumps-election/

    “Migrant apprehensions also make a dramatic jump between September and October this year. In September 2018, agents apprehended 41,486 migrants. The following month, that number jumped to 50,975 — an increase of 23 percent.”

    Over 92.000 in two months.
    This is a Epic Disaster.
    To call it anything else is Delusion, Denial, and Deceit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Concerned Virginian says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    10PM Eastern CBS News Radio report per WPTF AM680, Durham:
    The 5800 U.S. military troops at the southern border will be “drawn down” within the next few days “since their mission is finished there” and the Border Patrol can now take over.
    Is this true?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Curt says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I believe in Trump. I just don’t believe our government has the will to stop this when push comes to shove. Republicans are just a bad as Democrats. Both servants to anything and everything anything but the needs of the American people…. Pathetic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Lucille says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Six Muslims from Bangladesh apprehended in 12 hours at Texas border
    November 19, 2018 2:02 PM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/11/six-muslims-from-bangladesh-apprehended-in-12-hours-at-texas-border

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. mashall says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    The censorship in regards to the Mexican Narco-Wars is strong. The Cartels are the Corrupt Mexican Government will commit any atrocity to keep the money and contraband, flowing via the Open Border.
    Mexico and the US Mexican Border is a War Zone, It may be a lower intensity War, but whatever you call it, (Truman called The Korean War a Police Action) those thousands killed wouldn’t care and they are just as dead.

    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/05/exclusive-mexican-cops-id-texas-teens-in-cartel-carjacking-team/

    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/03/update-six-decapitated-bodies-identified-as-cartel-gunmen/

    Like

    Reply
    • mashall says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      Every one of these Cartels should be declared a Terrorist Organization and a Clear and Present Danger to the United States of America.

      https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/03/dea-mexican-cartels-remain-the-greatest-criminal-drug-threat-to-u-s/

      Sinaloa Cartel — One of the oldest and more established criminal organizations. The Sinaloa Cartel is considered to still be the one with the largest footprint in the U.S. The criminal organization has established routes into Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. The cartel’s drugs are primarily pushed across the Mexican border with California, Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas.

      Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) — Considered to be the newest of the six main drug cartels, their rapid expansion is characterized by their willingness to engage in violent confrontations with Mexican Government security forces and rival cartels. The drug cartel operates in the border cities of Tijuana, Juarez, and Nuevo Laredo and has distribution hubs in the U.S. cities of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.

      Juarez Cartel — Based out of the Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, the criminal organization operates primarily through West Texas and New Mexico. Its drug distributions hubs include El Paso, Denver, Chicago, and Oklahoma City. A turf war between the Juarez and Sinaloa Cartels is to blame for the 2010 spike in murders in that city.

      Gulf Cartel — Another of the older cartels in Mexico, this criminal organization operates primarily out of South Texas and moves marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine to Houston, Detroit, and Atlanta. In South Texas, the Gulf Cartel coordinates with local gangs to not only handle local distribution but also carry to out attacks and assassinations against targets throughout the nation, the DEA revealed.

      Los Zetas — An offshoot of the Gulf Cartel, the criminal organization crosses their drugs through the states of Coahuila and Tamaulipas to deliver them to Laredo, Dallas, New Orleans, and Atlanta. The cartel underwent a series of schisms that led to the criminal organization’s diminished influence but it still maintains busy smuggling corridors. According to the DEA, Los Zetas have lost much of their power in recent years with the cartel splintering into two rival factions – the Northeast Cartel (Cartel del Noreste, or CDN), representing a rebranded form of mainstream Zetas, and the Old School Zetas (Vieja Escuela or VE), which is a breakaway group.

      Beltran Leyva Cartel — Another offshoot of the Sinaloa Cartel, the criminal organization operates in the Mexican states of Guerrero, Morelos, Nayarit, and Sinaloa and has working relationships with Juarez, Los Zetas, and CJNG to access smuggling corridors. The BLO runs distribution hubs in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  40. Lucille says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    President Trump right AGAIN – Mexican citizens agree – Caravan is an invasion

    Like

    Reply
