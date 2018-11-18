Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein “Dirty Cop” Success Outlasting FBI and DOJ Investigation…

Interesting interview covering multiple aspects to the change in House power. Soon to be in the minority, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the likely diminished investigation into DOJ/FBI corruption as a result of Rod Rosenstein and “Dirty Cops” running out the clock.

One of the interesting points noted by Nunes is how Speaker Paul Ryan requested the DOJ and FBI declassify internal emails for House committee use. However, DAG Rod Rosenstein refused to provide the emails which highlighted how officials within the institution abused their authority.

It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.

January 3rd, 2018.  Obviously, notsomuch….

174 Responses to Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein “Dirty Cop” Success Outlasting FBI and DOJ Investigation…

  Rose says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Judicial watch will keep the flame alive, one thing I don't understand is why Adam Shitforbrains hasn't been charged with leaking information to the media. Why hasn't his security pass been revoked?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    Rowdyone says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Until the DOJ/FBI is investigated by an impartial entity that can ferret out corruption and force the application of the law as written nothing will happen to members of the coup and those that shielded them from prosecution. Serious corruption demands a serious response. The President needs to appoint a Presidential Commission on Corruption at the DOJ/FBI.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      starfcker says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        And who would you put on this Commission? Suggestions would be great. Seems to me you run into the same problem whether it's appointing in AG, appointing a special counsel, appointing a commission. Who?

        Like

        Reply
    dd_sc says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Because it would be up to Rosenstein to do those things.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Oldskool says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    It was fun while it lasted but what difference does it make if the emails or anything else is released or not…who is going to prosecute it? NOBODY, the laughs on us again.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    oldschool says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      sadly agree.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      nimrodman says:
        November 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

        The Left is already writing the history

        HBO has a new series coming out “The FBI … DOJ … something-something-“enemies” … yada yada”. Saw an advert for it but was only paying half attention. We’ll see more of it until the series breaks.

        They waste no time

        They’ll concoct a narrative from their vantage about what all this FBI/DOJ/FISA “kerfuffle” was all about, what it “meant”

        And they’ll have it on TV any day now, thereby writing the “history” that will be remembered and repeated.

        Like Ferguson and “hands up”
        Like Trayvon and “he hunted that poor boy down and shot him like a dog”

        They’re doing it with other topics like elections, race mongering, you name it.

        They’re putting out these various series, some of them under the Vice rubric, there’s one called “Shut Up and Dribble” that I imagine glorifies all the anti-anthem kneelers. Will probably show all the good community work the athletes are doing with the billion dollars ($100 million?) they extorted out of the NFL.

        They had one that was a fond look back at the LA riots and all the heroes that “fought the Man”

        There’s the Netflix series Barky and Moochelle are being consulted on.

        Time and history are moving on, past the attempted coup and leaving it in the dust without ever being revealed.

        If something big isn’t popped soon, it’ll all just deflate slowly like a slow-leaking balloon left over from a party ends up a limp, wrinkled bit of colorful rubber on the floor months later.

        History is written by the victors, it is said

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    Phflipper says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      The difference is that the American people will know more truth. The more truth seeing the light of day, the more the voter can 'fix' the problem despite lack of prosecution.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  feralcatsblog says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    “It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.”

    When I examine what comes out of the mouths of those proclaiming anything like – Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue (never minding that “DOJ virtue” is an oxymoron), I know that beyond any question they are insane. I cannot prove to them that they are insane, because you never can prove anything to a lunatic — for that is a part of his insanity and the evidence of it.

    I think I read something like that in a book someplace, but I can’t remember exactly where or when.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Julian says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Maybe so. But why appoint someone to such a key position after your AG has recused themselves who’s married to a Clinton fixer lawyer Lisa Barsoomian?

      Why would Trump follow through on a promise made to Sessions after Sessions stabbed Trump in the back?

      Pretty sure Trump was laying into Sessions straight after the recusal – so why the hell trust the guy with the DAG appointment?

      Now that – is literally insane – and no one here, or no ‘Q’ follower did that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Julian says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    If Ryan did this, why wouldn’t the House vote to impeach Rosenstein??

    By the way.

    Trump campaigned to ‘Drain the Swamp’

    So what is Trump’s plan to Drain the Swamp?

    Who has Trump put in key positions to make this a ‘Promises Made’ & ‘Promises Kept’ policy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  dawg says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Why did POTUS fire Sessions?

    Like

    Reply
    feralcatsblog says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Because he couldn't shoot him.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      dawg says:
        November 18, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        My point is, why bother removing him if the guy replacing him is not going to do anything different?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        feralcatsblog says:
          November 18, 2018 at 7:21 pm

          That is a mystery.

          Like

          Reply
        Kaiser Derden says:
          November 18, 2018 at 7:26 pm

          on the job a week … grow up … go back to your life and try not to have your happiness depend on what some bureaucrat does or doesn't …

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          dawg says:
            November 18, 2018 at 7:44 pm

            Lol. So when would you suggest Whitaker do something? We've only got a few more weeks of control of the House.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            snarkybeach says:
              November 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

              Lyin Ryan is still Speaker. IMHO he should've been kicked to the curb the second he said he was quitting in 9 months. That said, Ryan is a globalist POS who will quickly table any legislation for Nancy to deal with.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          TPW says:
            November 18, 2018 at 8:12 pm

            Nothing about happiness….a little more serious than that my friend…….try saving this country from falling into the abyss …….

            Like

            Reply
        billinlv says:
          November 18, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          Truman said “the buck stops here” so I guess in today’s money, the nickel stops on Donald Trump’s desk. From what we can see, it seems clear that President Trump got what he wanted, nothing more, nothing less, in terms of the results of all the ongoing criminality within the government. I think if he and his advisors wanted to hold people accountable beyond some firings/job losses, then actions to hold criminals accountable would have been taken. Since no such actions have been taken to date, the only conclusion to draw is that the president did not want to take further action. The now nearly worthless buck stops on his desk.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          dawg says:
            November 18, 2018 at 7:45 pm

            This is exactly what Im afraid of.

            Like

            Reply
            TPW says:
              November 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

              I am going to be totally honest……..very grateful we don’t have Clinton saves us a little time. I understand the big Tax cuts for the rich Corp. ….and that is exactly what it was. Was going to be happy with bringing jobs back and the resulting Job creation…..but people these same shits that got that HUGE tax cut…..want to keep ACA ….which is taxpayers pay for their own healthcare……they are protecting all the political crooks in DC…..they are trying to block Trade deals.I mean I was willing to smile while being screwed on the tax cuts if we were going to get something out of the deal….so far doesn’t look like we are getting jack, on top of it have to watch the traitors get away with absolute murder. They have told us in no uncertain terms laws are to control us …in more ways than one. We are not a free people. Man I am bummed and disgusted.

              Like

              Reply
              snarkybeach says:
                November 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

                our economy is humming, I've got more $$$ in my pocket from the tax cuts. the biggest problem is the DoJ has been corrupted by the commies in govt. all the lawlessness needs to be punished and will have to go through the DoJ. All our venting on a website doesn't change things.

                Like

                Reply
        Dutchman says:
          November 18, 2018 at 7:48 pm

          Because removing Sessions, unblocks the whole ‘recusal’ b.s.
          The important part isn’t simply removing Sessions, its getting Rosenstien NOT supervising Mueller.
          AND, using the mueller ‘ongoing investigation’ excuse, to stonewall Congress.

          Where Whitaker goes with that, we will have to see.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          dawg says:
            November 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

            Yeah I get all that. But Graham said that Whitaker said that he isnt going to stop Mueller. So whats he going to do? It just seems to me that if Whitaker was going to do something, we would see some sign of it by now. I hope Im wrong and he drops some big hammer soon because time is of the essence.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            mimbler says:
              November 18, 2018 at 8:26 pm

              Graham has said a lot in the past that was pure bull.

              Maybe Whitaker said that, but maybe he didn’t. I certainly won’t assume he did based on Graham stating it.

              But I’m neutral on Whitaker till I see what he actually does. He hasn’t been in charge long enough for me to form an opinion yet. And I will never form an opinion based on “reputation” after being burned by Comey, Wray, Mueller, Rosenstein, etc. etc. etc.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
  Phflipper says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Calling Schiff and his evidence out. Thank you Congressman Nunes. And thank you Maria for setting the congressman up to point out the lie of holding a public hearing with Comey or Rosey.

    There are good men and women fighting to do right yet in the USA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  John Doe says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I wondered why Devin Nunes wasn't with POTUS and McCarthy in CA yesterday? I thought his absence was very obvious. And, if Paul Ryan pushed Rosie for the emails, I'll eat my hat.

    Like

    Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    “Soon to be in the minority, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the likely diminished investigation into DOJ/FBI corruption as a result of Rod Rosenstein and “Dirty Cops” running out the clock.”

    So his life “might” get a little easier.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/18/sunday-talks-bob-goodlatte-discusses-turning-over-doj-fbi-probe-to-senate/comment-page-1/#comment-6349664

    “If he was a threat to the Swamp, they’d go after him”

    That is so ingrained into the “Alinsky-ites” that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was actually able to use that as a gauge to how close he was actually getting to the truth. The closer he got to what “the swamp” did not want exposed, the more severe and personal the attacks on him started coming from the dimms and Main Sewer Media propaganda peddlers of fake news.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Drogers says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    John Huber – paging United States Attorney for Utah John Huber.

    * but I’m not holding my breath

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Monticello says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    A dam Schitt has a ring to it. Takes over from Nunes in January.

    We will all rue the day, 2006 all over again. How the MSM regurgitate the fools spew from the house dims in the coming months will be a source of bitter humor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    The good news is…..

    Even if Republicans had kept the majority… there is not a lot more Nunes could look at. As he said “his work is done”
    He has had 2 years. He can STILL write a report… which is about as he was ever going to do.
    He can make more criminal referrals.. but what’s the point? They have been done and gone nowhere.
    The evidence has been there for 2 years if DoJ wanted to start Criminal Investigations, they could have. They still can do proper criminal investigations, no matter what the House is (or isn’t) investigating.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Concerned says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Nunes is a team player and he continues to support President Trump. The problem is, he can not do it alone.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      rumpole2 says:
        November 18, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        The problem is…
        Congress is NOT the place to do a criminal investigation. It is just for show… no matter how “loyal” members are and how hard they try, TWO YEARS is ridiculous. Nunes KNEW time was of essence. and that the “run out the clock”, “stick with the plan” scheme was afoot.. both from Dems.. and useful idiots on the “Trump side”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        Concerned says:
          November 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

          I agree, the Dems and Rinos were running out the clock. Yes, this “Ship of Fools” did not understand that they were destroying their future and that of their children’s too.

          Nothing, much we can do between now and 2020 and by then it maybe to late for the country.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Anyone catch Rep. Nunes slipping up and (0:05:00 – 0:05:10) saying “The Trump campaign was unmasking”? No big deal, it just shows that he was speaking without notes or a teleprompter. Public speaking live on-camera is not easy – even when discussing an easy subject. This is a long complicated affair that he is responding to.

    I was on C-SPAN live in New Hampshire back during the primary, so I know firsthand – even when you have a little time to think about what you want to say.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Brant says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Does anyone have any ideas what Trump will do when, not if, his family members (son and son-in-law), and maybe daughter, are indicted early in 2019? Sorry to sound cynical (and I will vote for Trump again and want so much for him to succeed, and know that he has already done lots of stuff),but will we get, "it's a witch hunt" tweet?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    His best friend just DIED

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    HPSCI … Forgetaboutit

    RELEASE THE WHITAKER!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  JX says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Will Whitaker act?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    rumpole2 says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      I see Whitaker as close to the last chance.
      Maybe he could be a “place holder” for the permanent AG.. but doing some stuff behind the scenes, but better if he starts getting serious (and takes some of the heat) before the permanent AG arrives.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    Monticello says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      Who knows at this point. Our soccer moms and vacillating moderates/GOPe threw another temper tantrum like they did in 2006, Trump was just too rough and truthful for them. It is too much to expect our great President and a single AAG to right all the wrongs. I retain hope that they will try.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      snarkybeach says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:37 pm

        the soccer moms and moderates listen to too much CNN lies and the RINOs were exposed as liars when they didn't repeal & replace…

        Like

        Reply
    Brant says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      Whitaker hasn't recused yet, has he? (I don't know). If he doesn't, that would be a start. It's pitiful what constitutes a long sought victory for us. Also, maybe all the arrows at him may make him mad. But the cynic in me sees those as fake to boost our spirits and throw us off and as always, nothing will be done.

      Like

      Reply
  Sherri Young says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I have never believed that Rod Rosenstein is a straight shooting law and order man. At the same time, I have never believed that he was serious about being willing to wear a wire and go see Donald Trump. Considering that Andrew “First we F Flynn then we F Trump” McCabe and known early anti-Trump conspirators were the ones asserting such, I cannot help but believe Rosenstein in this case. He came to Main Justice a few months after the others had launched their Trump/Russia plot. Wearing a wire sounds too hands-on for an administrative type of guy. Besides that, Devlin Barrett was one of the reporters to write an article on this story. Devlin Barrett appears in the Strzok-Page texts as one of the reporters with whom they planted the Trump/Russia story for publication. If Rosenstein had wanted to get wired up, he easily could have done so.

    The whole wire story makes me think that Rosenstein’s fellow swamp creatures may have been reminding him that he really did not want to release those unredacted documents even if his job might have been in danger just a year or so before full retirement. I think they have been desperate to get past the election and hope to get to the point that the Dimms would be in charge of the legislature and off the back of the swamp. Instead, they got a new acting AG.

    Not loving on RR. Just not believing the bogus-sounding story.

    We shall see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    madeline says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Sherri, "Rosenstein had wanted to get wired up, he easily could have done so", how do you know Rod didn't wire up? Because he said so?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    feralcatsblog says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      ” I have never believed that he was serious about being willing to wear a wire and go see Donald Trump|”

      But he seemed to want to do everything short of that to frame and get Trump. Unless that was the case, the discussion and atmosphere between him and his subordinates would not have resulted in him saying ‘what [more] do you want me to do, wear a wire?’

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    “today’s interview with Devin Nunes”

    IMO one of the most important segments occurred 10:30 – 11:20, when Rep. Nunes stated the fact that “millions of Americans” actually believe that PDJT colluded with the Russians, solely on the repeated lies of democrats and their allies in the fake news Main Sewer Media.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    donna kovacevic says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      If there are millions of Americans that believe the Russia collusion bs story then America is so zajebana beyond any help from anyone.

      Like

      Reply
  Concerned says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Devin Nunes is one of the very, very few worth saving from Congress.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      True that, friend.

      But back to Trump bringing Whitaker on board…why would PDJT appoint him as interim, instead of nominating him??? Questions, questions

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      Concerned says:
        November 18, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        The probable answer to your question is that the President plans to fire Rod Rosenstein or call on him to resign. This would leave Whitaker with a clear path for controlling the Special Council.

        Like

        Reply
      Sherri Young says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        If Trump had not appointed an acting AG for the interim, Rosenstein would have become the acting AG.

        Like

        Reply
      mimbler says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:32 pm

        It gives PDJT a chance to give Whitaker a trial run. If he does well, he can be nominated. If he doesn't, PDJT just nominates someone else, and doesn't have the optics of "firing" another DOJ AG.

        Like

        Reply
  Concerned says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    If someone bulldozed down the FBI, DOJ tomorrow I would not miss them. It would truly be helpful, if the US Marshal Service took over all of the FBI, DOJ responsibilities. Zero Trust!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  weareallandrew says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Nunes has done hero work.
    Now its up to POTUS.
    Kick Huber in the rear or appoint a second special prosecutor to investigate the dirty cops and lawyers at FBI and DOJ colluding with DNC and Clinton/Obama.
    Throw Brennan/CIA and Clapper/Rice/Powers in for good measure.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Boots says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong.

    By refusing to play hard ball against the DS (sending US Marshals to get the docs, repeatedly and heartily referring *all* the DS players for criminal referral, impeaching FBI/DOJ persons for refusing to turn over docs, etc)….

    ….Ryan and the rest of the House Traitors *allowed and assisted* DAG Ratschit and the rest of the traitors to run the clock out.

    No?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Concerned says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      I submit for your consideration: When you or your family have taken money to look the other way or to be bribed. Then it’s unlikely you will be willing to call the police on yourself. Peter Schweizer’s book called the “Secret Empires” does a much better job at explaining this. Congress and much of Washington have had an incestuous relationship with those willing to pay, over the last several generations. In short, they think they are entitled because they are the elite.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. Kan says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Hey – the FISA process was not abused.

    Cool.

    Trump gets to use it in 2020.

    Good luck Democrats. Oh and you need to keep silent when Trump does it.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Lactantius says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    100 years ago Charles Péguy opined that “everything which begins in mystery, ends in politics.” The Department of Justice has developed a culture of zealousness in pursuing “justice” which includes a highly loaded system which swings between prosecute and protect.

    We know the DOJ has internal corruption which can not withstand the light of day. What we don’t know is who, what, where, why, when, and how. For that, we suspect, Rosenstein and others are the Pretorian Guard of the system within the system. After all, if they know whats going on, they are complicit. If they don’t know, they are incompetent. So it all comes down to choosing the battles which are paramount to the general success of the campaign. Possibly, Rosenstein negotiates what will be revealed in exchange for what will remain unmolested. This would mean some sort of honor amount corruptocrats which is being respected. That alone stinks.

    I look at President Donald J. Trump’s plate and how he has boldly forged ahead while regarding Mueller as a mere gnat. Not only does POTUS not run from a fight, he plays multiple chess matches simultaneously. While we here focus on this “collusion” garbage, President Donald J. Trump is paying focused attention to the particulars of the “collusion” clap trap and dozens of other minefields. I suspect he is willing to let Rosenstein have as much rope as it takes to hang himself.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      “…Possibly, Rosenstein negotiates what will be revealed in exchange for what will remain unmolested…”

      If that’s how it’s working, and it might very well be, then the very last sentence (hanging himself) makes eminent sense. That is about the only thing anyone would ever respect about RR.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Boots says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      ….let Rosenstein have as much rope as it takes to hang himself.
      ——————–
      IMO Ratschit Rosenstein has used that rope to tie President Trump in knots and prevent justice from being done.

      I fear the only hanging, figurative if not literal, will be that of the champion Donald J. Trump, by the same nationally organized crime syndicate that stole House elections from coast to coast: the Democrat Communist Party.

      Like

      Reply
  25. WES says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    It has been awhile since I have commented on the CTH but it looks like treepers need to adjust to the fact that Dims with control of the House are going to shft all House investigations back to Trump. Their media allies will only cover the House investigations and completely ignore any Senate investigations. With Rino help that means the Senate investigations will soon sadly cease to exist for all practical purposes.

    Based upon the actions of the acting AG there seems to be no interest in persuing the past. I unfortunately expect as Session’s former chief of staff we will continue to see more of Sessions’ non-activity but now without Sessions!

    Sessions did nothing with the acting AG as chief of staff so why would any reasonable person expect a change in attitude? Wouldn’t it be more reasonable to expect more of the same?

    Of course I would love to be proven wrong!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dawg says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Who cares what or who the House or the Senate investigates?

      It’s President Trumps DOJ, and it is THEY who need to indict and prosecute.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        Correct, the President and President Trump’s administration and the Republican Senate (and Senate President Pence) control the government. The thinly led majority in the House will give us two years of hysterical drama queens putting on attempted acts that run into a brick wall in the Senate and Oval Office. The vulturous press will, of course, be drama queens in concert with the House.

        Like

        Reply
    • dawg says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Sorry I responded before reading the rest of your comment. I get what you are saying about Whitaker, Sessions, AG, etc….but the difference now is Whitaker is not recused like Sessions was. Unfortunately, I still have the same feeling you do: “we will continue to see more of Sessions’ non-activity but now without Sessions!”

      Like

      Reply
      • WES says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        Dawg: Another difference besides not being recused, unlike Sessions, Trump gets a second chance to replace the acting AG if he disappoints. If Whitaker disappoints, as I expect he will, Trump again can keep appointing another acting AG until he finds one who acts!

        Like

        Reply
        • dawg says:
          November 18, 2018 at 8:23 pm

          But it should happen on Day One of the new appointment. Whitaker should be doing something yesterday. If something doesnt come out of the DOJ this week, we are in trouble.

          Like

          Reply
    • Elmo334 says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      I think the steps that had to be taken before action on these criminal acts were the cleaning of the FBI/DOJ and the strengthening of the majority in the Senate. With Flake, Corker, McCain and the one vote majority it wasn’t enough to do what needs to be done. Judges need to be confirmed and then the investigations can commence.
      The IG reports still have to be released and indictments of McCabe, Strzok, Orh, Page and the others in the cabal. This will be the biggest scandal and crime this country has ever seen; you don’t rush this kind of case and with the MSM as complicit actors the facts and evidence has to be beyond them covering it up.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • dawg says:
        November 18, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        Ok you make some good points there.

        So you are of the opinion that we will be in a better position with the stronger Senate and no House control, than we are now. Makes sense.

        Like

        Reply
  26. Bogeyfree says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    The 3rd greatest conspiracy in history to take down a sitting President and in the end the crooks all go free and it is the sitting President who will end up being charged. How is that for amazing.

    Our last hope for any justice IMO is Whitaker.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • dawg says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      I’d say it is THE biggest conspiracy/scandal/etc…, but, yeah.

      Like

      Reply
    • Committee of Safety says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      Our last hope for any justice is ourselves. We are supposed to be a citizen govt. with elected representatives and we’ve let them grow, sell us out to money, power & special interests and start bossing us around. The only way this changes is when we have enough patriots to run for office and win for congress that puts them out of power to overturn their corrupt system. We made this country and it’s up to us to keep it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • terry says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      @bogey. Yeah, I never get over that one. They tried the crime of the century
      and it’s PT and his team are going through the ringer, being investigated
      and in some cases having severe financial problems. Disgusting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      I believe the White House is still not fully staffed with the Rs blaming the Ds and Mitch not officially recessing…

      Like

      Reply
  27. Committee of Safety says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Indeed,

    The ‘trust the plan’ band leaders need to put up or shut up because those who have believed them all this time have not seen anything come to fruition in terms of prosecutions of the treasonous cabal at the top of the FBI, CIA and DOJ. The whole ‘trust Sessions’ non-stop on that thread saw Sessions fired, and afterwards Sessions commented that he thought there was nothing wrong with the Mueller investigation or how it started. Uh, really? Pretty much shot a whole in that narrative that Sessions was on the down low getting indictments ready. And now the R’s are out of power in the House. Justice is now out of sight, out of mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. terry says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    I don’t know if Whitaker is a white hat, time will tell, but the way the
    press and dems are going after him is somewhat encouraging.

    Contrast that to when Chris Wray was hired. No protesting from
    media or dems whatsoever. That tells you all you need to know
    about Wray IMO.

    The last chance for justice is the new AG nominee. That pick
    will define Trump’s presidency IMO.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. cheryl says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Never seen so many negative Nancys in my life on here. Some of you need to take some Prozac for your depression. I’m happy we still have Donald Trump in the driver’s seat. Did you all really expect Trump to build the wall, ban abortion, eject all immigrants, balance the checkbook, achieve world peace, lock her up, arrest all pedos, destroy islam, destroy Israel’s enemies, defeat China and North Korea, ban gay marriage, fix healthcare, lower taxes, drain the swamp, and get all Republicans elected all in the first two years?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Linda says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Okay, Sundance, I can no longer hold my tongue. You said:

    “It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.”

    Quite frankly, that is NOT the view of Q followers, nor has it ever been. I suspect you are confusing Q followers with Brian Cates (formerly Stealth Jeff) who has contended for months that Rosenstein is a white hat. You need to do better research if that is your belief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Nathan Hale says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    If Whitaker doesn’t clean house (DOJ & FBI) including Rosenstein and Mueller before the end of the lame duck session how can this pile land on any other desk but PDJT?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Concerned says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      This is all about who attacks, who first. Whitaker and PDJT better come out the guns blazing.

      I expect to see congress call for Whitaker to be impeached based on some bogus charges. Remember for the Socialist, the end justifies the means. This has been shown, to be true over and over.

      PDJT will be next, again with the use of bogus charges.

      Like

      Reply
  33. USA First! says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    All Mr. Whitaker needs to do is put a special counsel in place that is willing to leave no stone unturned concerning Obongloid and Hillbag.

    The screeching will be deafening and ear splitting but at this point that is the only way to kill the leviathan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dawg says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      That would be an excellent start.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      “a special counsel.” The question is, who? It looks like the problem President Trump has come up with is, a lack of courageous and principled people willing to bet it all to drain the swamp. Is it fear? I can’t identify a single person that I believe in that situation would do the right thing. I’m sure they are out there. But it’s going to take almost the same exceedingly rare skill set that the President has, knowledge, bravery, and persistence. Look how quickly Jeff Sessions, who I believe to be an honest and principaled man, bitched up But without the President’s means, almost nobody is willing to step up. I hope he’s found someone. Lord, do I hope he’s found someone. In my estimation, the whole project rests on this simple fact. The corruption of the DOJ and the FBI has made change impossible. Mueller still in place would imperil anybody who steps up. Time is getting short.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Boots says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Treepers, a SITREP.

    We’re witnessing, and are participants (willing or not) in, a nationwide war of evil against good. And evil is winning. All that’s standing between the final fall of America and the final communist takeover of America, is one man. His name is Donald J. Trump.

    And God. God is standing, barely, between the fall of America and the salvation of America. Could the choice between the two be ours? Perhaps. Can we look at two points?

    First, Donald J. Trump needs God’s divine guidance and protection. Second, American Christians nationwide need to pray, asking God to pour out His divine direction on Trump, protect Trump, and open the doors to Trump accomplishing God’s divine direction. In this way, we pray to God asking him to save our nation. But, how did we get to this point in the first place?

    We got here because of decades and decades of national sin. Because we walked away from God. Disobeyed His commands, laws, and statutes. That’s a guaranteed recipe for disaster. Disobedience to God opens wide the doors to Satanic influence. And Satan’s influence is what drives the Democrat party today. To combat that influence, we need to be submissive again to the words of God, so that His Spirit wins the war being waged against America in the unseen spiritual realm.

    We start being submissive to our Heavenly Father by confessing known sin. Then unknown sin. And ask forgiveness. Then ask for guidance, protection. And finally, we ask God restore our nation to spiritual health, as a precursor to national health of economy, peace, and the rule of law.

    Next month we’ll celebrate the birth of a man born over 2,000 years ago. He was of the lower class. His people were subjects and captives of a foreign nation and occupying army. They were waiting for a man among them to lead an armed revolt against the occupying army, and deliver them into freedom. Instead of leading an armed revolt, Jesus told his people their freedom was to be found in this:

    Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. (Mat 6:33)

    It’s as good a place as any to start.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. Lawton says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1064326483139850240

    Sounds like Mueller will release more joke process crime indictments this week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. ltravisjr says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    It seems to be becoming clear to me that if the swamp is to be drained and justice is to be served, it will take nothing less than a wholesale dismantling of the government. The problem is we don’t have a government with evil rogue characters to be cleared out. It’s flipped. The rogue characters now are the few white hats and it’s the whole rest of the system that’s corrupt, to the point that the corruption defines it. In effect, if “cleaning out the government” is to be within the framework of the government (and therefore from the govt’s point of view) it would actually mean purging the white hats. That’s why I feel it necessitates dismantling. I just don’t know how that would be accomplished. We are talking ugly stuff when we get in that realm. Beyond that, we would need to retain the Constitution but at that point even it would be laying out there naked without a custodian.

    Are my impressions correct here? I actually hope not but if they are, what is our avenue forward?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nathan Hale says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Constitutional Convention called by the States…..but wait how many real white hats left in our state governments?

      Like

      Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      “The rogue characters now are the few white hats and it’s the whole rest of the system that’s corrupt”

      It’s like Islam then, where the very few apostates are the very few white hats and it’s the whole rest of Islam that’s evil.

      Like

      Reply
  38. MAGAbear says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    For about a year and a half we were all waiting for the “Big Ugly” to happen, the “tick tock” to finally set the alarm off, but instead the good guys seemed content to just let dribs and drabs of information come out instead of pulling the mask off of what the black hats were doing. A year and a half is a long time in politics, much more should have been done to expose what the Obama/Clinton operatives were doing.

    If only Jeff Sessions hadn’t let his desire to get his dream job overtake his doing the right thing and declining the AG job due to him, in his mind, needing to recuse himself from muh Russia. One of the great mistakes in Presidential history.

    Like

    Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 18, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but an early prototype of Jeff Sessions.

      Like

      Reply
  39. Right to reply says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Why can’t “WE THE PEOPLE” find the actual crimes in all this, and take a class action?

    Like

    Reply
  40. feralcatsblog says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    DNC + DOJ + FBI = The closest thing America has ever had to a Nazi Party and its Gestapo.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Ruckus Tom says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Yup. This’ll all just get swept under the rug. What’s the statute of limitations again? 5 years? Last I heard Clapper had already run out the clock for lying to congress back in 2013. Oh well.

    Like

    Reply

