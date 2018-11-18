Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein “Dirty Cop” Success Outlasting FBI and DOJ Investigation…

Interesting interview covering multiple aspects to the change in House power. Soon to be in the minority, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the likely diminished investigation into DOJ/FBI corruption as a result of Rod Rosenstein and “Dirty Cops” running out the clock.

One of the interesting points noted by Nunes is how Speaker Paul Ryan requested the DOJ and FBI declassify internal emails for House committee use. However, DAG Rod Rosenstein refused to provide the emails which highlighted how officials within the institution abused their authority.

It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.

January 3rd, 2018. Obviously, notsomuch….

