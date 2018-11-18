Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein “Dirty Cop” Success Outlasting FBI and DOJ Investigation…

Interesting interview covering multiple aspects to the change in House power. Soon to be in the minority, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the likely diminished investigation into DOJ/FBI corruption as a result of Rod Rosenstein and “Dirty Cops” running out the clock.
One of the interesting points noted by Nunes is how Speaker Paul Ryan requested the DOJ and FBI declassify internal emails for House committee use. However, DAG Rod Rosenstein refused to provide the emails which highlighted how officials within the institution abused their authority.
It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.
January 3rd, 2018. Obviously, notsomuch….
Judicial watch will keep the flame alive, one thing I don’t understand is why Adam Shitforbrains hasn’t been charged with leaking information to the media. Why hasn’t his security pass been revoked?
Until the DOJ/FBI is investigated by an impartial entity that can ferret out corruption and force the application of the law as written nothing will happen to members of the coup and those that shielded them from prosecution. Serious corruption demands a serious response. The President needs to appoint a Presidential Commission on Corruption at the DOJ/FBI.
And who would you put on this Commission? Suggestions would be great. Seems to me you run into the same problem whether it’s appointing in AG, appointing a special counsel, appointing a commission. Who?
Yea, without them being a member of the club…in fact they don’t let anyone in that isn’t from the muckity muck suck club.
Pick from the people who respond here – then that fetid mess would be cleaned up quickly.
Because it would be up to Rosenstein to do those things.
It was fun while it lasted but what difference does it make if the emails or anything else is released or not…who is going to prosecute it? NOBODY, the laughs on us again.
sadly agree.
The Left is already writing the history
HBO has a new series coming out “The FBI … DOJ … something-something-“enemies” … yada yada”. Saw an advert for it but was only paying half attention. We’ll see more of it until the series breaks.
They waste no time
They’ll concoct a narrative from their vantage about what all this FBI/DOJ/FISA “kerfuffle” was all about, what it “meant”
And they’ll have it on TV any day now, thereby writing the “history” that will be remembered and repeated.
Like Ferguson and “hands up”
Like Trayvon and “he hunted that poor boy down and shot him like a dog”
They’re doing it with other topics like elections, race mongering, you name it.
They’re putting out these various series, some of them under the Vice rubric, there’s one called “Shut Up and Dribble” that I imagine glorifies all the anti-anthem kneelers. Will probably show all the good community work the athletes are doing with the billion dollars ($100 million?) they extorted out of the NFL.
They had one that was a fond look back at the LA riots and all the heroes that “fought the Man”
There’s the Netflix series Barky and Moochelle are being consulted on.
Time and history are moving on, past the attempted coup and leaving it in the dust without ever being revealed.
If something big isn’t popped soon, it’ll all just deflate slowly like a slow-leaking balloon left over from a party ends up a limp, wrinkled bit of colorful rubber on the floor months later.
History is written by the victors, it is said
And just think about how many conservatives pay extra to have HBO and Netflix. We provide the sword to them that they use to slash us with.
the pilot for new Dick Wolfe show FBI had a villain running a company called American Greatness who was blowing up buildings occupied by people of color.
The difference is that the American people will know more truth. The more truth seeing the light of day, the more the voter can ‘fix’ the problem despite lack of prosecution.
Past events would prove otherwise. IRS, Lerner , True the Vote, Tea Party take down, all public, no justice served. The list of so many others not even worth enumerating.
Bingo
Fair enough.
Then burn it all down with some documents released. Reveal the truth and let it all come to a head. Either we have a Constitution which rules us, or we are merely just plebes lead at the will of the State.
Frustrating, and we are on the same team.
Only in our teeny, weeny corner of the internet. The vast majority of Americans who even pay attention to the news watch MSM. All they get over there is Russia, Russia, Stormy, etc.
Exactly. I just posted a newer comment upthread a few comments.
“It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.”
When I examine what comes out of the mouths of those proclaiming anything like – Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue (never minding that “DOJ virtue” is an oxymoron), I know that beyond any question they are insane. I cannot prove to them that they are insane, because you never can prove anything to a lunatic — for that is a part of his insanity and the evidence of it.
I think I read something like that in a book someplace, but I can’t remember exactly where or when.
Maybe so. But why appoint someone to such a key position after your AG has recused themselves who’s married to a Clinton fixer lawyer Lisa Barsoomian?
Why would Trump follow through on a promise made to Sessions after Sessions stabbed Trump in the back?
Pretty sure Trump was laying into Sessions straight after the recusal – so why the hell trust the guy with the DAG appointment?
Now that – is literally insane – and no one here, or no ‘Q’ follower did that.
All I know for sure is that Rosenstein is a rat, has always been a rat, and will always be a rat.
Julian, if we see Trump as human, only then can we admit he makes mistakes. The people in DC are foreigners to Trump and their MO is also foreign to a private sector CEO. He relied heavily on snakes.
If Ryan did this, why wouldn’t the House vote to impeach Rosenstein??
By the way.
Trump campaigned to ‘Drain the Swamp’
So what is Trump’s plan to Drain the Swamp?
Who has Trump put in key positions to make this a ‘Promises Made’ & ‘Promises Kept’ policy?
I think all our hopes right now are on Whitaker.
I have no faith in Whitaker.
Then we are scroomed.
feralcat, Whitaker so far has followed in AG Jeff’s footsteps and continued AG Jeff’s agenda, evidenced by Whitaker’s continuation last week with AG Jeff’s “Boost LEO Morale” tour, complete with attaboys for all.
Please disabuse yourself of having hope in Whitaker, as those hopes, too, will be dashed. imo
Julian, good questions. Time will tell
your concern is touching …
The cracks about “concern” and trolling are pretty weak sauce at this point. It’s pretty clear we’re in a bad spot, to put it mildly. Anyone NOT concerned needs to wake up.
I agree Julian, I feel as if POTUS left Nunes, Jordan and Meadows out to dry. The entire left has made a laughing stock out of them and they were the ones is search of truth. They may have uncovered things POTUS didn’t even know. My heart goes out to them as they now have to kowtow to these despots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s fault. Got it. Corruption in the swamp been around for decades and PT screwed up because he could not drain it in 18 months. I mean how hard could it be. He has a phone and a pen.
Time for a drink.
No……..he had the documents to release!
I too had been perplexed about why PDJT and held rallies to help so many candidates and invigorate the base but did nothing for Nunes considering there was what appeared to be a viable opponent. I had not realized that PDJT’s strategy was to focus on the senate. There was no Republican candidate for senate in California with which Devin Nunes could have been paired at a rally.
Today I saw this. It is the perfect win Devin Nunes campaigned on. Now I feel better.
Thank you for posting this…and….keep it coming Devin…solid information….
Why did POTUS fire Sessions?
Because he couldn’t shoot him.
My point is, why bother removing him if the guy replacing him is not going to do anything different?
That is a mystery.
on the job a week … grow up … go back to your life and try not to have your happiness depend on what some bureaucrat does or doesn’t …
Lol. So when would you suggest Whitaker do something? We’ve only got a few more weeks of control of the House.
Lyin Ryan is still Speaker. IMHO he should’ve been kicked to the curb the second he said he was quitting in 9 months. That said, Ryan is a globalist POS who will quickly table any legislation for Nancy to deal with.
Nothing about happiness….a little more serious than that my friend…….try saving this country from falling into the abyss …….
Truman said “the buck stops here” so I guess in today’s money, the nickel stops on Donald Trump’s desk. From what we can see, it seems clear that President Trump got what he wanted, nothing more, nothing less, in terms of the results of all the ongoing criminality within the government. I think if he and his advisors wanted to hold people accountable beyond some firings/job losses, then actions to hold criminals accountable would have been taken. Since no such actions have been taken to date, the only conclusion to draw is that the president did not want to take further action. The now nearly worthless buck stops on his desk.
This is exactly what Im afraid of.
I am going to be totally honest……..very grateful we don’t have Clinton saves us a little time. I understand the big Tax cuts for the rich Corp. ….and that is exactly what it was. Was going to be happy with bringing jobs back and the resulting Job creation…..but people these same shits that got that HUGE tax cut…..want to keep ACA ….which is taxpayers pay for their own healthcare……they are protecting all the political crooks in DC…..they are trying to block Trade deals.I mean I was willing to smile while being screwed on the tax cuts if we were going to get something out of the deal….so far doesn’t look like we are getting jack, on top of it have to watch the traitors get away with absolute murder. They have told us in no uncertain terms laws are to control us …in more ways than one. We are not a free people. Man I am bummed and disgusted.
our economy is humming, I’ve got more $$$ in my pocket from the tax cuts. the biggest problem is the DoJ has been corrupted by the commies in govt. all the lawlessness needs to be punished and will have to go through the DoJ. All our venting on a website doesn’t change things.
Because removing Sessions, unblocks the whole ‘recusal’ b.s.
The important part isn’t simply removing Sessions, its getting Rosenstien NOT supervising Mueller.
AND, using the mueller ‘ongoing investigation’ excuse, to stonewall Congress.
Where Whitaker goes with that, we will have to see.
Yeah I get all that. But Graham said that Whitaker said that he isnt going to stop Mueller. So whats he going to do? It just seems to me that if Whitaker was going to do something, we would see some sign of it by now. I hope Im wrong and he drops some big hammer soon because time is of the essence.
Graham has said a lot in the past that was pure bull.
Maybe Whitaker said that, but maybe he didn’t. I certainly won’t assume he did based on Graham stating it.
But I’m neutral on Whitaker till I see what he actually does. He hasn’t been in charge long enough for me to form an opinion yet. And I will never form an opinion based on “reputation” after being burned by Comey, Wray, Mueller, Rosenstein, etc. etc. etc.
Calling Schiff and his evidence out. Thank you Congressman Nunes. And thank you Maria for setting the congressman up to point out the lie of holding a public hearing with Comey or Rosey.
There are good men and women fighting to do right yet in the USA
Why not Devin Nunes for Permanent AG.
Only problem with that is would McConnell even allow it? And how would Romney, Collins, Sasse & Murkiwski vote on Nunes for AG?
First of all, he didn’t go to law school
Not a requirement even for the Supreme Court.
The attorneys in the DOJ would never trust him without a law degree. They might like him but would consider him ignorant and not qualified.
Our generals (Kelly, Mattis, McMasters – now gone) have been reported to think, and say in private, that Trump is ignorant and not d I say f them too..
Sure they did…if you believe anonymous sources.
Sheesh 🤦🏼♂️
And those attorney at the DOJ can all leave. And, in fact, I wish they would.
It may not be a requirement but I want the person who is heading up the Department of Justice of the United States and it’s enormous web of laws and history to, at the very least, have a law degree and have practiced law with extreme competence and knowledge.
Geez we have too many Lawyers that is our problem…..
Politics being what they are, is the problem. Sadly I think the president will discover even holding the senate leaves politics. Maybe take Romney off the list should he desire to run again for president, see politics messes everything up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not his district.
https://lamalfa.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/lamalfa-thanks-white-house-for-camp-fire-emergency-declaration
Nunes probably wasn’t invited by POTUS. The fires are not within his district. (An invite would probably be seen as political. Over 70 dead and 1300 missing isn’t a “political event” or relative to the intelligence committee.)
“Soon to be in the minority, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the likely diminished investigation into DOJ/FBI corruption as a result of Rod Rosenstein and “Dirty Cops” running out the clock.”
So his life “might” get a little easier.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/18/sunday-talks-bob-goodlatte-discusses-turning-over-doj-fbi-probe-to-senate/comment-page-1/#comment-6349664
“If he was a threat to the Swamp, they’d go after him”
That is so ingrained into the “Alinsky-ites” that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was actually able to use that as a gauge to how close he was actually getting to the truth. The closer he got to what “the swamp” did not want exposed, the more severe and personal the attacks on him started coming from the dimms and Main Sewer Media propaganda peddlers of fake news.
John Huber – paging United States Attorney for Utah John Huber.
* but I’m not holding my breath
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s too busy shuttling the secretly arrested evil doers down to Gitmo so they can go before a military tribunal – /sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
We will all rue the day, 2006 all over again. How the MSM regurgitate the fools spew from the house dims in the coming months will be a source of bitter humor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good news is…..
Even if Republicans had kept the majority… there is not a lot more Nunes could look at. As he said “his work is done”
He has had 2 years. He can STILL write a report… which is about as he was ever going to do.
He can make more criminal referrals.. but what’s the point? They have been done and gone nowhere.
The evidence has been there for 2 years if DoJ wanted to start Criminal Investigations, they could have. They still can do proper criminal investigations, no matter what the House is (or isn’t) investigating.
Nunes is a team player and he continues to support President Trump. The problem is, he can not do it alone.
The problem is…
Congress is NOT the place to do a criminal investigation. It is just for show… no matter how “loyal” members are and how hard they try, TWO YEARS is ridiculous. Nunes KNEW time was of essence. and that the “run out the clock”, “stick with the plan” scheme was afoot.. both from Dems.. and useful idiots on the “Trump side”
I agree, the Dems and Rinos were running out the clock. Yes, this “Ship of Fools” did not understand that they were destroying their future and that of their children’s too.
Nothing, much we can do between now and 2020 and by then it maybe to late for the country.
Nothing much except…… Whitaker.
Criminal Investigations SHOULD have been going on regardless of what Congress was doing, and even though we lost two years, it’s not too late to START,
Are we sure that criminal investigations have not been going on? I seriously do not know, but would like to.
I don’t KNOW… but I would bet nothing (much) is being done. No leaks.. no sign of panic from any crooks.
And things like search warrants and subpoenas tend to become public. Not much of a criminal investigation without those happening.
We certainly saw the evidence of Mueller’s investigations being done.
Anyone catch Rep. Nunes slipping up and (0:05:00 – 0:05:10) saying “The Trump campaign was unmasking”? No big deal, it just shows that he was speaking without notes or a teleprompter. Public speaking live on-camera is not easy – even when discussing an easy subject. This is a long complicated affair that he is responding to.
I was on C-SPAN live in New Hampshire back during the primary, so I know firsthand – even when you have a little time to think about what you want to say.
Does anyone have any ideas what Trump will do when, not if, his family members (son and son-in-law), and maybe daughter, are indicted early in 2019? Sorry to sound cynical (and I will vote for Trump again and want so much for him to succeed, and know that he has already done lots of stuff),but will we get, “it’s a witch hunt” tweet?
I hope that is not what it will finally take for him to take action. I am not his son or daughter, I am his EMPLOYER, and I think I am already due some action for crimes already committed against me and my countrymen!
Exactly what would they be indicted for?
What will they be indicted for? Surely, you jest. Has that stopped Mueller yet? Indictment, just to get something on paper and the lefties to rack another several in the “Trump indictments” column.
That clown has nothing on them.
that RI idiot Maria interviewed last week was nattering about emoluments
For being less guilty than a ‘ham sandwich’. As the saying goes.
That’s when I would expect Trump’s lawyers to go nuclear on them. They can indict a ham sandwich if they want like Mueller did with those Russian companies, but it would just make him look stupider.
His best friend just DIED
Who’s best friend? Nunes or POTUS?
And another unexpected death…
https://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2018/11/death_of_hhs_official_daniel_b.html
HPSCI … Forgetaboutit
RELEASE THE WHITAKER!
I’m afraid built up intestinal gas is going to have more of an effect when released than Whitaker will.
You could be right.
I am having an end-spurt of HOPE before giving up. 🙂
Nothing wrong with that rumpole2. I just fear that they will drag this “must recuse” charade out as long as they can.
Will Whitaker act?
I see Whitaker as close to the last chance.
Maybe he could be a “place holder” for the permanent AG.. but doing some stuff behind the scenes, but better if he starts getting serious (and takes some of the heat) before the permanent AG arrives.
Who knows at this point. Our soccer moms and vacillating moderates/GOPe threw another temper tantrum like they did in 2006, Trump was just too rough and truthful for them. It is too much to expect our great President and a single AAG to right all the wrongs. I retain hope that they will try.
the soccer moms and moderates listen to too much CNN lies and the RINOs were exposed as liars when they didn’t repeal & replace…
Whitaker hasn’t recused yet, has he? (I don’t know). If he doesn’t, that would be a start. It’s pitiful what constitutes a long sought victory for us. Also, maybe all the arrows at him may make him mad. But the cynic in me sees those as fake to boost our spirits and throw us off and as always, nothing will be done.
I have never believed that Rod Rosenstein is a straight shooting law and order man. At the same time, I have never believed that he was serious about being willing to wear a wire and go see Donald Trump. Considering that Andrew “First we F Flynn then we F Trump” McCabe and known early anti-Trump conspirators were the ones asserting such, I cannot help but believe Rosenstein in this case. He came to Main Justice a few months after the others had launched their Trump/Russia plot. Wearing a wire sounds too hands-on for an administrative type of guy. Besides that, Devlin Barrett was one of the reporters to write an article on this story. Devlin Barrett appears in the Strzok-Page texts as one of the reporters with whom they planted the Trump/Russia story for publication. If Rosenstein had wanted to get wired up, he easily could have done so.
The whole wire story makes me think that Rosenstein’s fellow swamp creatures may have been reminding him that he really did not want to release those unredacted documents even if his job might have been in danger just a year or so before full retirement. I think they have been desperate to get past the election and hope to get to the point that the Dimms would be in charge of the legislature and off the back of the swamp. Instead, they got a new acting AG.
Not loving on RR. Just not believing the bogus-sounding story.
We shall see.
Sherri, “Rosenstein had wanted to get wired up, he easily could have done so”, how do you know Rod didn’t wire up? Because he said so?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I obviously do not know one way or the other but the story never made sense to me the way it has been spun.
” I have never believed that he was serious about being willing to wear a wire and go see Donald Trump|”
But he seemed to want to do everything short of that to frame and get Trump. Unless that was the case, the discussion and atmosphere between him and his subordinates would not have resulted in him saying ‘what [more] do you want me to do, wear a wire?’
LikeLiked by 2 people
“today’s interview with Devin Nunes”
IMO one of the most important segments occurred 10:30 – 11:20, when Rep. Nunes stated the fact that “millions of Americans” actually believe that PDJT colluded with the Russians, solely on the repeated lies of democrats and their allies in the fake news Main Sewer Media.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If there are millions of Americans that believe the Russia collusion bs story then America is so zajebana beyond any help from anyone.
Devin Nunes is one of the very, very few worth saving from Congress.
LikeLiked by 7 people
But back to Trump bringing Whitaker on board…why would PDJT appoint him as interim, instead of nominating him??? Questions, questions
The probable answer to your question is that the President plans to fire Rod Rosenstein or call on him to resign. This would leave Whitaker with a clear path for controlling the Special Council.
Actually Whitaker is now in charge of the SC. RR was only in charge because Sessions recused.
If Trump had not appointed an acting AG for the interim, Rosenstein would have become the acting AG.
It gives PDJT a chance to give Whitaker a trial run. If he does well, he can be nominated. If he doesn’t, PDJT just nominates someone else, and doesn’t have the optics of “firing” another DOJ AG.
If someone bulldozed down the FBI, DOJ tomorrow I would not miss them. It would truly be helpful, if the US Marshal Service took over all of the FBI, DOJ responsibilities. Zero Trust!
Waco them. No quarter.
Nunes has done hero work.
Now its up to POTUS.
Kick Huber in the rear or appoint a second special prosecutor to investigate the dirty cops and lawyers at FBI and DOJ colluding with DNC and Clinton/Obama.
Throw Brennan/CIA and Clapper/Rice/Powers in for good measure.
Correct me if I’m wrong.
By refusing to play hard ball against the DS (sending US Marshals to get the docs, repeatedly and heartily referring *all* the DS players for criminal referral, impeaching FBI/DOJ persons for refusing to turn over docs, etc)….
….Ryan and the rest of the House Traitors *allowed and assisted* DAG Ratschit and the rest of the traitors to run the clock out.
No?
I submit for your consideration: When you or your family have taken money to look the other way or to be bribed. Then it’s unlikely you will be willing to call the police on yourself. Peter Schweizer’s book called the “Secret Empires” does a much better job at explaining this. Congress and much of Washington have had an incestuous relationship with those willing to pay, over the last several generations. In short, they think they are entitled because they are the elite.
Hey – the FISA process was not abused.
Cool.
Trump gets to use it in 2020.
Good luck Democrats. Oh and you need to keep silent when Trump does it.
If Trump does it, the Uniparty will call it abuse.
100 years ago Charles Péguy opined that “everything which begins in mystery, ends in politics.” The Department of Justice has developed a culture of zealousness in pursuing “justice” which includes a highly loaded system which swings between prosecute and protect.
We know the DOJ has internal corruption which can not withstand the light of day. What we don’t know is who, what, where, why, when, and how. For that, we suspect, Rosenstein and others are the Pretorian Guard of the system within the system. After all, if they know whats going on, they are complicit. If they don’t know, they are incompetent. So it all comes down to choosing the battles which are paramount to the general success of the campaign. Possibly, Rosenstein negotiates what will be revealed in exchange for what will remain unmolested. This would mean some sort of honor amount corruptocrats which is being respected. That alone stinks.
I look at President Donald J. Trump’s plate and how he has boldly forged ahead while regarding Mueller as a mere gnat. Not only does POTUS not run from a fight, he plays multiple chess matches simultaneously. While we here focus on this “collusion” garbage, President Donald J. Trump is paying focused attention to the particulars of the “collusion” clap trap and dozens of other minefields. I suspect he is willing to let Rosenstein have as much rope as it takes to hang himself.
“…Possibly, Rosenstein negotiates what will be revealed in exchange for what will remain unmolested…”
If that’s how it’s working, and it might very well be, then the very last sentence (hanging himself) makes eminent sense. That is about the only thing anyone would ever respect about RR.
….let Rosenstein have as much rope as it takes to hang himself.
——————–
IMO Ratschit Rosenstein has used that rope to tie President Trump in knots and prevent justice from being done.
I fear the only hanging, figurative if not literal, will be that of the champion Donald J. Trump, by the same nationally organized crime syndicate that stole House elections from coast to coast: the Democrat Communist Party.
It has been awhile since I have commented on the CTH but it looks like treepers need to adjust to the fact that Dims with control of the House are going to shft all House investigations back to Trump. Their media allies will only cover the House investigations and completely ignore any Senate investigations. With Rino help that means the Senate investigations will soon sadly cease to exist for all practical purposes.
Based upon the actions of the acting AG there seems to be no interest in persuing the past. I unfortunately expect as Session’s former chief of staff we will continue to see more of Sessions’ non-activity but now without Sessions!
Sessions did nothing with the acting AG as chief of staff so why would any reasonable person expect a change in attitude? Wouldn’t it be more reasonable to expect more of the same?
Of course I would love to be proven wrong!
Who cares what or who the House or the Senate investigates?
It’s President Trumps DOJ, and it is THEY who need to indict and prosecute.
Correct, the President and President Trump’s administration and the Republican Senate (and Senate President Pence) control the government. The thinly led majority in the House will give us two years of hysterical drama queens putting on attempted acts that run into a brick wall in the Senate and Oval Office. The vulturous press will, of course, be drama queens in concert with the House.
Sorry I responded before reading the rest of your comment. I get what you are saying about Whitaker, Sessions, AG, etc….but the difference now is Whitaker is not recused like Sessions was. Unfortunately, I still have the same feeling you do: “we will continue to see more of Sessions’ non-activity but now without Sessions!”
Dawg: Another difference besides not being recused, unlike Sessions, Trump gets a second chance to replace the acting AG if he disappoints. If Whitaker disappoints, as I expect he will, Trump again can keep appointing another acting AG until he finds one who acts!
But it should happen on Day One of the new appointment. Whitaker should be doing something yesterday. If something doesnt come out of the DOJ this week, we are in trouble.
I think the steps that had to be taken before action on these criminal acts were the cleaning of the FBI/DOJ and the strengthening of the majority in the Senate. With Flake, Corker, McCain and the one vote majority it wasn’t enough to do what needs to be done. Judges need to be confirmed and then the investigations can commence.
The IG reports still have to be released and indictments of McCabe, Strzok, Orh, Page and the others in the cabal. This will be the biggest scandal and crime this country has ever seen; you don’t rush this kind of case and with the MSM as complicit actors the facts and evidence has to be beyond them covering it up.
Ok you make some good points there.
So you are of the opinion that we will be in a better position with the stronger Senate and no House control, than we are now. Makes sense.
The 3rd greatest conspiracy in history to take down a sitting President and in the end the crooks all go free and it is the sitting President who will end up being charged. How is that for amazing.
Our last hope for any justice IMO is Whitaker.
I’d say it is THE biggest conspiracy/scandal/etc…, but, yeah.
Our last hope for any justice is ourselves. We are supposed to be a citizen govt. with elected representatives and we’ve let them grow, sell us out to money, power & special interests and start bossing us around. The only way this changes is when we have enough patriots to run for office and win for congress that puts them out of power to overturn their corrupt system. We made this country and it’s up to us to keep it.
@bogey. Yeah, I never get over that one. They tried the crime of the century
and it’s PT and his team are going through the ringer, being investigated
and in some cases having severe financial problems. Disgusting.
I believe the White House is still not fully staffed with the Rs blaming the Ds and Mitch not officially recessing…
Indeed,
The ‘trust the plan’ band leaders need to put up or shut up because those who have believed them all this time have not seen anything come to fruition in terms of prosecutions of the treasonous cabal at the top of the FBI, CIA and DOJ. The whole ‘trust Sessions’ non-stop on that thread saw Sessions fired, and afterwards Sessions commented that he thought there was nothing wrong with the Mueller investigation or how it started. Uh, really? Pretty much shot a whole in that narrative that Sessions was on the down low getting indictments ready. And now the R’s are out of power in the House. Justice is now out of sight, out of mind.
I don’t know if Whitaker is a white hat, time will tell, but the way the
press and dems are going after him is somewhat encouraging.
Contrast that to when Chris Wray was hired. No protesting from
media or dems whatsoever. That tells you all you need to know
about Wray IMO.
The last chance for justice is the new AG nominee. That pick
will define Trump’s presidency IMO.
Never seen so many negative Nancys in my life on here. Some of you need to take some Prozac for your depression. I’m happy we still have Donald Trump in the driver’s seat. Did you all really expect Trump to build the wall, ban abortion, eject all immigrants, balance the checkbook, achieve world peace, lock her up, arrest all pedos, destroy islam, destroy Israel’s enemies, defeat China and North Korea, ban gay marriage, fix healthcare, lower taxes, drain the swamp, and get all Republicans elected all in the first two years?
No, I simply expect his “Department of Justice” to do something to actually seek justice for the biggest scandal in the history of our country.
When the whole DOJ is made up of Obama holdovers, what is he supposed to do? They defy him at every turn and Congress does too.
If by “he” you mean President Trump, he better fire them.
So he should fire the whole organization. Ok
So if it is full of Obama holdovers that wont do what he says, but he shouldnt fire them, what do you suggest he do? Curl up in the fetal position? Hell damn yes he should fire them all if thats the case! WTH are you talking about?
You just put in some strong management loyalists, and they sort it out. That is what Obama did, and he made DOJ a new organization loyal to him. Those that weren’t were marginalized, given tasks they wouldn’t do, and they left, to be replaced with Obama loyalists.
Absolutely, do it, if need be
Really? Is that what you really think he should do? I guess you want him impeached. Even the Senate would be incensed over such a move.
TWO YEARS…
Well… I did expect Crooked Hillary (and her gang) to be locked up by now…. at the least in the midst of trials.
I did expect the wall to be well underway
As the corruption in Deep State to derail Trumps election run .. and continuing after, has been revealed… I also expected that nest to be facing criminal prosecution by now.
It would have happened if we didn’t have a RINO Congress with no balls.
I don’t expect much from Congress. They can only “probe”m and write reports.
I blame Jeff Sessions.
I do too.
Operation Greylord
Okay, Sundance, I can no longer hold my tongue. You said:
“It will be interesting to watch how the “trust the plan” group, those proclaiming Rod Rosenstein is the harbinger of DOJ virtue, reconcile today’s interview with Devin Nunes.”
Quite frankly, that is NOT the view of Q followers, nor has it ever been. I suspect you are confusing Q followers with Brian Cates (formerly Stealth Jeff) who has contended for months that Rosenstein is a white hat. You need to do better research if that is your belief.
Where did SD say that was “the view of Q followers”?
Projection much?
What makes you think I’m talking about “Q followers”?
Fact: That never crossed my mind.
I’m talking about the “trust sessions” crowd (way more than one person), who recently morphed into the “trust rosenstein” crowd (includes Jeff Carlson).
If Whitaker doesn’t clean house (DOJ & FBI) including Rosenstein and Mueller before the end of the lame duck session how can this pile land on any other desk but PDJT?
This is all about who attacks, who first. Whitaker and PDJT better come out the guns blazing.
I expect to see congress call for Whitaker to be impeached based on some bogus charges. Remember for the Socialist, the end justifies the means. This has been shown, to be true over and over.
PDJT will be next, again with the use of bogus charges.
All Mr. Whitaker needs to do is put a special counsel in place that is willing to leave no stone unturned concerning Obongloid and Hillbag.
The screeching will be deafening and ear splitting but at this point that is the only way to kill the leviathan.
That would be an excellent start.
“a special counsel.” The question is, who? It looks like the problem President Trump has come up with is, a lack of courageous and principled people willing to bet it all to drain the swamp. Is it fear? I can’t identify a single person that I believe in that situation would do the right thing. I’m sure they are out there. But it’s going to take almost the same exceedingly rare skill set that the President has, knowledge, bravery, and persistence. Look how quickly Jeff Sessions, who I believe to be an honest and principaled man, bitched up But without the President’s means, almost nobody is willing to step up. I hope he’s found someone. Lord, do I hope he’s found someone. In my estimation, the whole project rests on this simple fact. The corruption of the DOJ and the FBI has made change impossible. Mueller still in place would imperil anybody who steps up. Time is getting short.
Treepers, a SITREP.
We’re witnessing, and are participants (willing or not) in, a nationwide war of evil against good. And evil is winning. All that’s standing between the final fall of America and the final communist takeover of America, is one man. His name is Donald J. Trump.
And God. God is standing, barely, between the fall of America and the salvation of America. Could the choice between the two be ours? Perhaps. Can we look at two points?
First, Donald J. Trump needs God’s divine guidance and protection. Second, American Christians nationwide need to pray, asking God to pour out His divine direction on Trump, protect Trump, and open the doors to Trump accomplishing God’s divine direction. In this way, we pray to God asking him to save our nation. But, how did we get to this point in the first place?
We got here because of decades and decades of national sin. Because we walked away from God. Disobeyed His commands, laws, and statutes. That’s a guaranteed recipe for disaster. Disobedience to God opens wide the doors to Satanic influence. And Satan’s influence is what drives the Democrat party today. To combat that influence, we need to be submissive again to the words of God, so that His Spirit wins the war being waged against America in the unseen spiritual realm.
We start being submissive to our Heavenly Father by confessing known sin. Then unknown sin. And ask forgiveness. Then ask for guidance, protection. And finally, we ask God restore our nation to spiritual health, as a precursor to national health of economy, peace, and the rule of law.
Next month we’ll celebrate the birth of a man born over 2,000 years ago. He was of the lower class. His people were subjects and captives of a foreign nation and occupying army. They were waiting for a man among them to lead an armed revolt against the occupying army, and deliver them into freedom. Instead of leading an armed revolt, Jesus told his people their freedom was to be found in this:
Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. (Mat 6:33)
It’s as good a place as any to start.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1064326483139850240
Sounds like Mueller will release more joke process crime indictments this week.
It seems to be becoming clear to me that if the swamp is to be drained and justice is to be served, it will take nothing less than a wholesale dismantling of the government. The problem is we don’t have a government with evil rogue characters to be cleared out. It’s flipped. The rogue characters now are the few white hats and it’s the whole rest of the system that’s corrupt, to the point that the corruption defines it. In effect, if “cleaning out the government” is to be within the framework of the government (and therefore from the govt’s point of view) it would actually mean purging the white hats. That’s why I feel it necessitates dismantling. I just don’t know how that would be accomplished. We are talking ugly stuff when we get in that realm. Beyond that, we would need to retain the Constitution but at that point even it would be laying out there naked without a custodian.
Are my impressions correct here? I actually hope not but if they are, what is our avenue forward?
Constitutional Convention called by the States…..but wait how many real white hats left in our state governments?
“The rogue characters now are the few white hats and it’s the whole rest of the system that’s corrupt”
It’s like Islam then, where the very few apostates are the very few white hats and it’s the whole rest of Islam that’s evil.
Ouch.
in response to ltravisjr above
For about a year and a half we were all waiting for the “Big Ugly” to happen, the “tick tock” to finally set the alarm off, but instead the good guys seemed content to just let dribs and drabs of information come out instead of pulling the mask off of what the black hats were doing. A year and a half is a long time in politics, much more should have been done to expose what the Obama/Clinton operatives were doing.
If only Jeff Sessions hadn’t let his desire to get his dream job overtake his doing the right thing and declining the AG job due to him, in his mind, needing to recuse himself from muh Russia. One of the great mistakes in Presidential history.
I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but an early prototype of Jeff Sessions.
Why can’t “WE THE PEOPLE” find the actual crimes in all this, and take a class action?
DNC + DOJ + FBI = The closest thing America has ever had to a Nazi Party and its Gestapo.
Yup. This’ll all just get swept under the rug. What’s the statute of limitations again? 5 years? Last I heard Clapper had already run out the clock for lying to congress back in 2013. Oh well.
