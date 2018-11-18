Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Turning Over DOJ/FBI Probe to Senate….

Outgoing and retiring Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, appears on Fox and Friends weekend to discuss the status of investigations into the DOJ and FBI corruption.
Goodlatte notes the reason for former FBI Director James Comey to refuse to testify to a closed session, and also outlines how the joint House Oversight and Judicary committee will turn over their investigative material to the Senate Oversight (Ron Johnson) and Senate Judiciary (likely Lindsey Graham) committees.
Advertisements
Subpoenas a comin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meaningless! Or have I missed something over the years?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Goodlatte seemed to pretty adamant that an investigation interview will be in private. And his time is running out. We’ll see.
LikeLike
It would be so much simpler to just burn DOJ and FBI HQ’s to the ground.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Could be Plan B.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the yahoos I want to see held accountable have already left the buildings. However, I am not opposed to rounding them all up and placing them in stocks.
LikeLike
More circus.
I take the point that investigative interviews are typically done in private as an investigation proceeds… but Congress do NOT do proper investigative interviews at all. We have seen the public ones, and the ones behind closed doors are just as farcical I am sure. With Dems running interference etc.
What is needed is Comey (and others) INTERROGATED by real investigators (FBI) and a Grand Jury… not questioned by posturing Senators.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe we can borrow North Koreans to do the swamp interrogations in exchange for some kind of trade benefit.
LikeLike
I imagine Comey strapped to a chair… occasionally tilted back and waterboarded… being questioned by Joe DiGenova
LikeLike
Appoint a special prosecutor.
LikeLike
THAT did not work out well last time (Mueller)
Lets try running a proper DoJ/FBI who investigate crimes and prosecute.
Release the Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dims may be intelligently evil but the Republicans, for the most part, are frauds. Who would one rather face, the avowed enemy in front of you or the ‘friend’ behind you???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither. I’m experiencing this mental state of confusion. I walked away from the Democrats.
In this thread, I’m glad to see the Republicans will continue to try to expose what went down during the Obama administration and the cover ups. It’s obvious that Comey wants to avoid answering questions that would be classified or as said here, give a heads up to others yet to be interviewed.
In an earlier thread I find myself going through the symptoms of cognitive dissonance. I was very opposed to Dick Cheney and worried that his daughter was being groomed to carry forward his eternal war for peace agenda and therefore prepared to be opposed to anything she said. Yet here I agreed with her thoughts on borders and on the attitude regarding conservative women.
LikeLike
Nothing but full respect for Senator Goodlatte and the job he has done trying for two years to get to the bottom of the abysmal current political circumstances in these United States. I am very sorry Senator Goodlatte is retiring and have told him so, yet understand there is a time and a place to move on in life. My best wishes to you and yours Sir. Full respect and best wishes!
LikeLike
Uh, it’s Congressman Goodlatte.
LikeLike
Goodlatte and the rest of the RINOs did nothing but talk for the last 2 years. The next 5-6 weeks will be more of the same.
Nobody in jail. Not even POTUS doing the job. If Dems had the situation reversed they would have to build a new, bigger jail by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person