Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Turning Over DOJ/FBI Probe to Senate….

Outgoing and retiring Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, appears on Fox and Friends weekend to discuss the status of investigations into the DOJ and FBI corruption.

Goodlatte notes the reason for former FBI Director James Comey to refuse to testify to a closed session, and also outlines how the joint House Oversight and Judicary committee will turn over their investigative material to the Senate Oversight (Ron Johnson) and Senate Judiciary (likely Lindsey Graham) committees.

16 Responses to Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Turning Over DOJ/FBI Probe to Senate….

  1. WSB says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Subpoenas a comin?

  2. feralcatsblog says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    It would be so much simpler to just burn DOJ and FBI HQ’s to the ground.

  3. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    More circus.

    I take the point that investigative interviews are typically done in private as an investigation proceeds… but Congress do NOT do proper investigative interviews at all. We have seen the public ones, and the ones behind closed doors are just as farcical I am sure. With Dems running interference etc.

    What is needed is Comey (and others) INTERROGATED by real investigators (FBI) and a Grand Jury… not questioned by posturing Senators.

  4. Anon says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Appoint a special prosecutor.

  5. yadent says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    The Dims may be intelligently evil but the Republicans, for the most part, are frauds. Who would one rather face, the avowed enemy in front of you or the ‘friend’ behind you???

    • sentinelle says:
      November 18, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      Neither. I’m experiencing this mental state of confusion. I walked away from the Democrats.

      In this thread, I’m glad to see the Republicans will continue to try to expose what went down during the Obama administration and the cover ups. It’s obvious that Comey wants to avoid answering questions that would be classified or as said here, give a heads up to others yet to be interviewed.

      In an earlier thread I find myself going through the symptoms of cognitive dissonance. I was very opposed to Dick Cheney and worried that his daughter was being groomed to carry forward his eternal war for peace agenda and therefore prepared to be opposed to anything she said. Yet here I agreed with her thoughts on borders and on the attitude regarding conservative women.

  6. Skippy says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Nothing but full respect for Senator Goodlatte and the job he has done trying for two years to get to the bottom of the abysmal current political circumstances in these United States. I am very sorry Senator Goodlatte is retiring and have told him so, yet understand there is a time and a place to move on in life. My best wishes to you and yours Sir. Full respect and best wishes!

  7. Jake says:
    November 18, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Goodlatte and the rest of the RINOs did nothing but talk for the last 2 years. The next 5-6 weeks will be more of the same.

    Nobody in jail. Not even POTUS doing the job. If Dems had the situation reversed they would have to build a new, bigger jail by now.

