Republican Kevin McCarthy Voted to Lead Minority…

The GOPe big club know how to control political outcomes. During internal party elections today current republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to keep a republican majority, was approved by a vote of 159-43 to become the new 2019 minority leader. It is likely McCarthy will be successful in retaining the GOPe minority.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy was challenged by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, but overwhelmingly McCarthy was seen by House republicans as the more moderate, less controversial, representative. The House is now positioned to play the preferred role of loyal opposition when the flags change color amid the spire of the UniParty House.
There’s an irony in McCarthy elevating to the Minority Leadership role within the same election cycle that sees Dave Brat defeated in Virginia and Paul Ryan retiring from congress. Brat defeated Eric Cantor, the former GOPe Majority Leader; stunning the GOPe leadership (Boehner, Ryan, Cantor and McCarthy) and derailing Wall Street’s 2014 open-border GOPe immigration agenda. [Cantor-primaried ’14; Boehner-retired ’16; Ryan-retired ’18; and now the lone McCarthy takes control.]
Biggest Winners: Tom Donohue, Rupert Murdoch and the Koch Brothers.
.
See that picture? He is wiping his chin after Ryan.
The eGoP RINO’s are back!
LikeLike
For weeks leading up to Election Day, here in Mark Meadows’ district (NC-11), I endured scads of radio ads pronouncing Kevin McCarthy’s “Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act.” Made it sound like the California congressman was single-handedly doing the heavy political lift. Guess those ads will dry up now and GOPe leadership will get back to shoveling bovine scatology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard the same ad in Virginia while listening to Rush. The ad was sponsored by a group with “Tea Party” in its name. That group (whomever they are) must think those hearing to it are a bunch of dupes.
LikeLike
The ad is sponsored by a group called “State Tea Party Express.” Go figure.
LikeLike
Here in Texas too adds ran all day long.
LikeLike
McCarthy is from Super-Majority California, which offically renders zero support for Republicans, and never will..
Jordan is from MAGA Ohio, a bellweather state, a state which can swing elections, and is (or was) quickly becoming straight MAGA.
The GOPe elects McCarthy as Majority Leader.
Tell me again, oh please, exactly how it is the GOPe is the party of reason and logic?
LikeLike