New Mueller Court Filing Highlights Trump Investigation Will Continue Deep into Year Three…

Voices selling a pending conclusion to the Mueller investigation of President Trump were dealt a set-back today as Robert Mueller files a motion with the court extending the 2016 Russian interference investigation deep into 2019.
The Associated Press is citing court documents filed within the Rick Gates case where the special counsel is requesting additional time for sentencing as an outcome of ongoing cooperation that has expanded the investigation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller isn’t done with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.
That’s according to a new court filing from the special counsel’s team. Prosecutors say they’re not ready for Gates to be sentenced because he is continuing to cooperate with “several ongoing investigations.” And they’re asking a federal judge to give them until mid-January before they have to give another update about his case.
The filing confirms that the investigation will extend into next year as Mueller continues to probe Russian election interference and any possible coordination with President Donald Trump’s associates. (read more)
Fortunately there is no direct notification of President Trump as the subject of the expanded inquiry, which will allow the “trust the plan” folks the opportunity to claim a magnanimous Mueller is only being diligent; and there’s no need for concern with the investigation going deep into next year.
My initial read on this is that it appears to be a counter-move by the administrative state, in response to the appointment of Matt Whitaker as Associate Attorney General.
My hunch is the Special Counsel ‘small group‘ is using court filings to extend the calendar, and thereby the usefulness of their investigation as a shield. This “ongoing investigation” blocks any unfavorable investigative inquiry which might expose the DOJ/FBI corruption.
However, I’m far more cynical than most when it comes to the intents and interests of DC, Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein and the Machiavellian administrative state.
I personally believe Mueller’s investigation always held an ulterior purpose:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
However, the ‘trust the plan’ crew believes Rosenstein and Mueller are working on behalf of President Trump to confront the deep state; and everything that appears to be bad news is really just good news we haven’t discovered yet.
You decide which is more likely…
FTA: “My initial read on this is that it appears to be a counter-move by the administrative state, in response to the appointment of Matt Whitaker as Associate Attorney General”.
As they say, your first guess is your best. And I agree with it.
But stepping back, what relevance could Gates’ cooperation have with anything related to Muh Russia? I’m viewing these filings as a sign of weakness after the “quiet period” preceding the midterms has ended. Is this all they’ve got? Typical lawyer stall tactics? I sense an opportunity.
Why can’t Whitaker simply shut Mueller down? I’m sure he has been around the DOJ long enough to have learned the ropes.
There is a reason why POTUS appointed him Acting AG, and not RR. Not only was the appointment a particular move, but his removing oversight of Mueller to Whitaker has to mean something.
Look, I’ve given up on plans, or whether POTUS knows everything (though I think he does) – what I don’t get is the fact that we jumped off the cliff. Somehow I didn’t see that coming.
I’m simply asking – is POTUS that weak? Has he been irreparably weakened? Has he no power? Acosta? – sure let him go to court, and he can keep appealing if it doesn’t get thrown out – but he loses because the “Press” isn’t being denied access to the President, although it could be done differently. It’s simply, finally, that POTUS and the WH realize Acosta crossed a line that – and it can no longer be tolerated.
No need to spend energy mocking those of us who thought POTUS had a plan – obviously we’re wrong. But neither can I buy that the man is completely helpless, hopeless and going to abandon ship.
Fox News aka Faux News is supporting CNN and Acosta’s lawsuit
Definitely time to boycott and LET THEM KNOW
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/fox-news-announces-support-for-cnn-lawsuit-over-jim-acosta-being-barred-from-white-house/
Ok take a deep breath…..
Yes, I will. Mostly I’m feeling bewildered this evening. I’m sure everyone can figure out what I don’t want to say – but the 800 lb gorilla in the room is when we throw in the towel. Didn’t know we were at that point.
We never throw in the towel. Like Richard Geer in An Officer and a Gentleman, “I got no where else to go.”
Liberty or death.
We’re NOT at that point! One thing (good) parents do when their kids start getting a little older, and able to think for themselves rather than just be told “Do this! Don’t do that!” is they step back once in awhile. Let the kid try to figure it out on their own. Rather than saying, “It’ll be okay, here’s what you should do now, let me help you”… they’re just like “YOU figure it out.” And then they watch to see how the kid responds, how much they’ve LEARNED from what they’ve been given before.
“You’re insane, Jello… what are you talking about?!” Hmm… 😉
I know how you feel sweet one. I am trying to keep a lid on things myself. I am angered by what I see happening regarding the votes, and probably 20 other things.
Not sure what you mean by the gorillia- please explain..
This too shall pass. Hang in. hugs !
As in: we’ve realized our worse fears, the ship is lost, it’s over for POTUS – the gorilla is that thought, that conclusion, that throwing in the towel moment.
WHEN I throw in the towel….
It will be followed by a full mag of 5.56mm zingers!
And, the Stone’s will be playing near painfully loud…
“can’t get no satisfaction”; and, I tried and I tried…
The Red Commie’s aint’ getten’ none neither!
In the meantime, let’s all gather at the river and prep a suitable welcome for the wetbacks.
Check-6
Lady P- I am surprised at you saying such things! We are nowhere NEAR giving up on anything!. Life is all about change. Nothing stays the same, especially in the 60 second news cycle that exists today. Don’t ever get fooled by what you read and hear in the media. Most of it is propaganda. Even we Treepers sometimes forget that. We all have to adapt, change strategies as the war continues.
Did you ever expect the Evil Ones to just put down their weapons because we won a major battle electing our President Trump? Of course not. They are going to fight us like the hounds of Hell that they are, rather than give up their power. We knew that going in. As SayIt2016 said, this too shall pass.
As far as our President Trump- I am reminded of the words of Marcus Aurelius: “when a bunch of known corrupt people unite against one man and spare no attempt to assassinate his character, blindly follow that one man.”
Unfortunately Trump really is as weak and impotent as he seems.
The impeachment threat COMPLETELY PARALYZED HIM. Trump has the constitutional authority to fire whoever he wants in the executive branch, but the combination of dirty DOJ + corrupt Congress + mockingbird media = Trump either thinks he would lose or doesn’t have the stamina for that battle.
For one reason or another Trump has 100% abided by the threats that have been made against him and has been hands-off. Either way Trump loses, and that is the nature of the deepstate and the “games” they play.
Trump fires Rosenstein and/or Mueller, a big issue arrises about impeachment. If Trump does nothing, Mueller keeps working towards impeachment or at least crippling Trump and keeping the deepstate out of prison.
Honestly, the only way the deepstate was ever going to be taken down was with swift action that likely includes the military.
When Trump took office, he extended his hand for a sportsmanlike handshake, and the deepstate took a cheap shot and broke his nose. Is he down for the count? No, but he’s fighting with a broken nose, his eyes are all watery, and he’s losing blood.
That’s what we’ve been watching for 2 years
Yep. The FBI didn’t lose any time starting up the investigation on the paten company where Whitaker used to work. I doubt Whitaker will rock any boat.
Once Florida or Texas goes left where through corruption or idiology change, the globalist own the elections. It’s bizzare the voting problems have been going on so long without either party doing anything about it. There’s still no one held accountable for the malfeasance/fraud.
Perhaps Whitaker will fire Rosenstein and Mueller. He looks like his shoulders are broad enough to take on some of those swamp creatures. Mueller is under Whitaker for a reason.
???
Trust Trump.
Trump controls the DOJ.
Trump controls the FBI.
Trump controls the CIA.
Trump controls the NSA.
Trump has access to everything.
Trump knows what he’s doing. It’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise.
AGREE. Nuf said.
Why would Mueller and Company walk away from the unending stream of money they’re getting from the government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Azcatsclaw
Bingo. Best part is it’s all tax dollars and we don’t get to see the books…(sarcasm)
Why did POTUS do an about face in the redaction decision?
I know what has been written here. I don’t think he has the leverage that has been assumed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was because RR told him that Mueller would end sooner. That turned out to be a bogus assurance, same as John Dowd telling Trump Mueller would be done soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew this was a four year investigation from the start.
When president Trump wins reelection I expect the investigation to still be there too.
People need to speak up and ask Mueller about Uranium One and Buraq’s flexibility comment on that open mic.
If RR told him that no way Trump believed him.
No one is that stupid. The Mueller investigation is to take Trump down and remove him from office.
This has been obvious from the start to anyone with a brain.
Ergo – if Trump is still in office the Mueller investigation can’t end.
It’s pretty simple really.
Now that the Dems have the House if Mueller is fired the Dems in the House can hire him to continue the investigation.
There’s no point firing Mueller now.
If he released the FISA apps unredacted and major crimes were committed, who is responsible for taking action and prosecuting? If it’s the DOJ, maybe that’s why he waited. He had to get rid of his do nothing AG first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s a great point. Hopefully now with Whitaker leading the dept her can take some counter measures. Perhaps he’s awaiting the final IG report to do so. That would certainly give him political cover to go after the FISA abusers.
Bingo.
The redaction itself WAS the leverage. Those who have seen the unredacted version say it is explosive and will be a game changer. Two other nations and some senators and bureaucrats have asked or begged him not to release it. I’ll bet it got some cooperation from certain directions, and I’ll bet he has made full use of that cooperation.
Well, no matter how much chess is being played, it’s the fourth quarter and we’re behind. We can still win, but it’s going to take a monumental change in tactics from the past two years.
Whitaker can serve for what, 220 days, before a successor must be confirmed by Congress? That may be able to be extended, but expect Congress to take the FULL amount of time appointing any successor who doesn’t bleed blue.
So it’s pretty much up to Whitaker. He’s got to play hardball. And fast. No amount of rhetoric can change this fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whitaker can get an additional 220 days. Neither do I see McConnell not get nominations through.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THAT’s the spirit, lady.
For Whitaker: appoint a special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ colluding with the Hillary campaign to influence a federal election. Fire every sitting US attorney just like Clinton did. Open an investigation jnto Clinton Foundation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. It’s time to file the REAL investigation! She is going to annouce that is running in order to get the legal protections of a candidate. The ones Trump was denied.😏
Agree, it is now or never!
I said here that Mueller was waiting for the midterms. Had the Repubs held the House, the coup would have ended. Mueller will never quit now.
I’m afraid that’s likely accurate. This is likely to go on as long as Trump is President.
He’ll quit if VSG announces he will not run for re-election.
It’s a test of wills, folks. They accept Trump will not resign. They have the House and can wait him out.
But they really don’t want him running in 2020.
That’s what this is all about + a Kasich/Haley ticket that loses 40 states.
The brazenness of the Florida elections, especially in light of prior years, indicate the globalists almost have control over the outcome of the electorate vote. Texas would be the icing on the cake. So soone we will be voting between globalist on the left and the globalist on the right.
No one would go thought the hell that PTrump is going through. I doubt we would ever see such an outsider person even capable of running ever again. Who would even have the spine, money and stamina to run – knowing the deep state has six ways from Sunday to ruin the candidate/president.
Bombshell Text Messages just found on an old phone support Roger Stone’s Claims About WikiLeaks Backchannel
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/14/roger-stone-wikileaks-randy-credico-mueller/
Thanks for the link. Just read it, interesting detail in there. So, basically, it sounds like a number of people already knew Credico was Stone’s source, and has a indirect but very close relationship to to Assange. And if Credico testified to a grand jury that he was most definitely not Stone’s source, then he’s in serious trouble. So why all the focus on Stone? Because Trump.
“Credico also told Stone that he was aware of Assange’s contacts “Because I’m best friends with [Assange’s] lawyer and leave it at that and leave it alone.””
SD, I was always under the impression that the ‘Trust the Plan’ contingent was referring to a white hat plan to expose things. I never understood it to be thinking that Mueller was part of the plan, or even one of the good guys.
So I’m confused on this one.
You’re half right. The more general “trust the plan” was just referring to the assumption that there ARE White Hats working behind the scenes to help protect Trump and eventually help take down the conspirators. I’m in that category, though I think the people behind the scenes are the likes of Mike Rogers. I think THAT is a perfectly realistic scenario. But the problem with SOME of the “trust the plan” stuff was that it involved even people like Rosey and Mueller, and required such convoluted 10D chess moves that the changes of it being true was in the thousand-to-one range. Anyway, in short, not all “plans” should be “trusted” equally. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no. Mueller is a white hat in “Q world”
I believe the whole “trust the plan” narrative was a counter psy-op to appease Trump supporters to keep them from making too many waves.
That seems the most logical answer at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might be right truth seeker
When Q first started dropping info, they said to trust Sessions, and the Mueller was actually working with Trump to bring down the cabal
LikeLiked by 1 person
this Special Counsel is a crime against the American people. Those of you Repub Senators supporting this clown show are beyond pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They (Repub politicians) are just hoping the alligator will eat them last. They ceded their souls a long tome ago. POTUS is the last honest man in DC. What can we do go help him?
Trump needs to move on the FISA unredaction and related. Don’t wait for Horowitz, he is going to be stalled by Mueller as well.
I think Trump punted on FISA because Rosenstein told him Mueller would be done sooner. That’s not going to happen so Trump needs to go on offence and unredact immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should do all the JFK files too while he’s at it.
Full and total transparency of the swamp.
I do not understand why anything found under the cover of the FISA that RR signed on our sitting President can be anything but thrown out. That FISA was amended after it was signed and before it was presented to the FISA judge. RR has said under oath, that the FaiSA he signed is NOT the FISA approved by the FISA judge. That FISA is an illegal document.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure that’s quite accurate. I believe he said that the FISA that the judicial oversight committee described was not the one he signed. The question then becomes did the judicial oversight committee see the correct one or did Rosenstein see the correct one or is the judicial oversight committee misrepresenting what the FiSA warrant said.
A very good muddying technique.
Less than 24 months until the 2020 election so if Whitaker is the Cleaner, there is no time to lose.
The midterms showed me that the economy and jobs isn’t enough to overcome the left and voter fraud.
IMO PT must show all Americans, the true evil and corruption of the Dems by exposing everything coupled with indictments.
This coupled with the continuation of the MAGA Agenda including building the wall, IMO is PT’s best path to winning over more independents and women and getting to 270 come 2020.
We really need Whitaker to be the real deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was asked what we should do in a reply to my point, and Sundance’s point, that Americans are allowing this attack on our Republic to happen. This is my humble reply:
Become on the street activists. As I said the other day, I talk to people about politics and corruption on a daily basis—even at work where it is not necessarily tolerated—but that never stops the lefties.
The Constitution gives the people the ultimate responsibility to protect the Republic. We have to recognize that we are at war. THIS IS WAR. That is in no way a hyperbolic statement. The very foundations of our government are under attack—the vote, the press, speech, the right to bear arms, etc…
Yet, we continue to play by peacetime rules—Mr. & Ms. Nice Guys and Gals.
Additionally:
When do we stop playing by peacetime rules? Where are the great military minds that see this and are ready to fulfill their oath to protect the Constitution from domestic enemies? Civilians can gather in public and demand that the corruption be exposed and eliminated—this also gives our Commander in Chief political cover to do what is necessary. Again—not hyperbolic.
Every person posting here believes our Republic is in existential danger. Yes? Then act like it!
Ultimately, I am not talking about a full blown hot civil war—I am talking about a public We the People AND military intervention that takes out the corruption infesting our government before it gets to the point of bloodshed. Again, not hyperbolic.
If our elections are corrupted to the point that we no longer choose who leads our government, then we no longer live in a constitutional republic. We the People are not performing our constitutional DUTIES to protect the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet…here we wait for 2020, then 2022, then 2024…………
HOPING things will simply change by voting the same characters over and over again—INSANITY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just need a little patience man.
Trump’s only been in office for under 2 years!
You need time to build these cases you know.
LikeLike
I would humbly submit that if you’re not willing to wear a Trump t-shirt out in public or put a bumper sticker on your car then you’re probably not really willing to do what it takes to save this country.
If every person who supported President Trump wore it on their sleeve, a lot of things would change very quickly. It’s time for us to stop hiding and be seen.
The President has put his life and future on the line. If he loses, we will see him in an orange jumpsuit in jail, ruined. Can’t we publicly show our support for him?
Come on, folks. It’s time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THIS is a FANTASTIC SUGGESTION!
Mueller, Brennan and the rest of the Deep State cabal are not kosher folks!
“What we found in discovery was a memo from John Brennan, then the number 2 official on Obama’s National Security Council – to the Justice Department saying ‘charge him with espionage,” according to Kiriakou. The Justice Department responded, saying that Kiriakou had not committed espionage – to which Brennan replied “Charge him with espionage anyway and make him defend himself.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-14/cia-whistleblower-says-brennan-mueller-strzok-targeted-him-retribution-undercover
It would be a shame and probably the last opportunity if PDJT does not take down these thugs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe I’m stupid and missing something but I’m not buying what’s being sold here mainly because of what’s not being proposed which is the release of FISA and all associated docs. Roll that out and everything else IMO becomes mute. Roll that out and Whitaker and everyone on the talk circuit and in print that are on our side can then start to go town. Roll that out and it provides the morale authority for we the people to take action if all else fails.
Attempting to illegally spy on, in an effort to thwart and unseat a presidential candidate, president elect and president will not stand. That information is still being withheld from the vast amount of the american people and is the key to putting the country back on track.
The MSM calls all the actions and information gathered by Nunes and others a farce and a conspiracy theory. I guess that makes this place a conspiracy theory site also. I don’t think so.
Release The FISA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s now about even money as to which Operation Enduring Insanity will go on the longest – the Mueller “Investigation” or the Afghanistan “War”.
Just remember this, Tom. At some future point, the US will leave Afghanistan; the Afghans will still be there.
Mueller’s dog and pony show also will end someday, if only because the investigators/witnesses/subjects of investigation will start dying off or retiring so they can ride into the sunset.
Yeah, even money.
Did God give us President Donald J. Trump to restore America to prosperity?
Or to restore America to God?
———-
In the OT, we read how God often chastised Judah and Israel incrementally for their sins of apathy, idolatry, and paganism. From Samuel to Malachi, God sent his messengers and prophets to warn the people they were on the wrong track and needed to return (“go back from where you came”) to Him in their hearts, minds, and souls. Severe consequences were foretold for failure to return. Mostly, the people didn’t listen.
Around 70 AD, God allowed His own people to be conquered, disbursed, and destroyed as a nation. Their return to their rightful place at His table will come in the future. But from 70 AD until 1948, God Himself allowed his people to be, as it were, homeless beggars.
COULD IT BE GOD IS NEARING THAT LEVEL OF DISGUST WITH AMERICA?
Whenever a believer withdraws from under God’s umbrella of protection, they’re exposed to the deadly arrows of Satan. God can’t help the believer that refuses to submit to His protection. The farther you get from God, the more exposed you are to Satan’s schemes and evil. It’s not for nothing that Scripture teaches “The devil cometh not but for to steal, kill, and destroy”. Those who’ve trod the road away from God long and far enough always suffer all manner of loss. Loss of job, home, marriage. Loss of health. Loss of reputation. Financial ruin. Jail. Even death.
America used to be a nation “under God”. America’s no longer a nation “under God”. The nation of America no longer seeks God. The nation is effectively, actively, seeking Satan. When you seek Satan you serve him. He’s your master. You’re his slave. The master does what he wants with the slave. America’s so far away from God’s protective umbrella that Satan is savagely having his way with her.
Could it be God knows that without His divine protection America can’t withstand Satan’s final plan to destroy America? Could it be that God, knowing America is on the verge of the death blow of Satan’s plan, allowed Donald Trump to become POTUS, so that America might do this:
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.” (2 Chron 7:14)?
When Israel and Judah were confronted with numerically and tactically superior armed forces, the wise kings of each first prayed to God, and then ordered a national day of prayer and fasting. Their prayers acknowledged the enemy was too great for them to overcome by force of arms, “But Thou, O God, knowest what to do, and we wait for Thy deliverance.” (Hezekiah).
So…..was Donald Trump elected to restore America to prosperity? Or to restore America to God?
“restore America to God”
—————
By giving us a leader who believes what we believe, and who wants what we want for America, the Father has given us HOPE that things will get better because we have a CHAMPION to fight for us.
But what if besides giving us hope, the Father was – more importantly – giving us four years to get back with Him. Get right with Him. Get our spiritual act together. Humble ourselves. Return (meaning to go back from where we started or came from) to Him in our hearts, minds, souls, and bodies?
What if God knows we NEED four years of humble repentance and returning so that we can endure the following (X) years of Democratic Communist rule over us?
I still believe in loud, aggressive, massive protests against the communist takeover of our elections; for all reasons previously stated. But I’m beginning to more and more realize that WITHOUT God, nothing happens; but all things are possible WITH God. (Mat 19:26)
Whitaker needs to put some walls, floors and ceilings around the Mueller investigation ASAP. That’s the whole reason for replacing Sessions, to get rid of a recused Sessions and put Whitaker in ultimate charge of this investigation, rather than Rosenstein. Mueller and Deep State want this to go on forever, yes, but ultimately their scope of work has to be skinnied down from its current open ended witch hunt to something more focused, and then turned over to regular DoJ personnel to wrap up. I don’t expect that to happen overnight, but after a few rounds of discussion and interim reporting, I expect Whitaker to have a good handle on the status of Mueller’s investigation, and for both of them to develop a timeline for Mueller to wrap up his team’s work and issue their report.
If at any point Mueller shows any signs of footdragging and continued witch hunting, he’ll have to be dismissed. I expect there’ll be a public airing of the investigation’s status before then, through leaks and even fully sourced statements, so Mueller will be facing sunlight and some controversy if he’s truly running a witch hunt. That will be the foundation for his eventual firing, if he fails to follow DoJ guidelines and instructions. And let Congress hold hearings if they want. If this is all a witch hunt, that will only help expose that status, so bring it on.
The new AG should open a 2nd special counsel to look into Hillary’s e-mails, Uranium One, the Awan brothers……………….time to go on offense
3 Major Reasons Why I Think Mueller’s “investigation” Is About Something We Are Not Being Told.
(Thanks to Chris Schmidt for mentioning Occam’s Razor!)
The Fundamental Foundation is…
1. Collusion is not a crime.
Hillary “colluded,” via paying anywhere between $6 to $12 million for the bogus Steele Dossier.
The dirty dossier was chalk full of Russian bologna, from Russian sources.
“Collusion,” is basically called “Opposition Research.” It is not illegal.
So WHAT exactly is Mueller investigating? Collusion is NOT being investigated, what is?
Don’t overlook that most basic, simple fact! Collusion can not be prosecuted, ask Hillary.
2. The Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appointments_Clause
“but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments.”
***In the President alone***
President Trump had full control over the appointment of Bob Mueller.
Mark Levin wrote an article back in May about how the appointment of Mueller violated the Appointments Clause.
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/levin-scholars-muellers-appointment-violates-constitutions-appointments-clause
Levin overlooked how the Appointments Clause gives the President the authority to appoint any “inferior Officer.”
If President Trump did not want Mueller, he could have said NO!
Don’t overlook that simple, basic fact!
3. Conflicts of Interest
Mueller’s team of attorneys have a lot of ties to the Clinton’s.
Mueller and Comey were/are BFF’s. Comey is good friends with the Clinton’s too.
You know who else was good friends with the Clinton’s and used to be a democrat before he ran for POTUS?
President Donald J. Trump.
——————
So Who or What is Mueller investigating?
The Target is?
In my most humble political opinion, I think Mueller is secretly going after Barack H. Obama.and his Marxist network that infiltrated and poisoned the left/right dichotomy of American politics with destructive extremism that is rotting the fabric of America from within.
The left and the right in America was never that far apart until Barack Obama and his team of divide and conquer Marxists came along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is investigating tax evasion and unrelated nonsense like that to tie things up for the deep state to cover their illegal spying in Trump etc. That is pretty obvious imo. Look at who is on Mueller’s team.
There is no reason for the Mueller investigation to not be over and done. His team must like the money.
No. Its not the money. They get same wage as they got before. It is the Damocles Sword over Trump. Anything he does will be called Obstruction of Justice.
IMO, PDJT should go for broke and release all the documents and communications unredacted. And he should stop listening to all his advisors and focus on his instinct which is what won him election.
That legal team could make a heckuvalot more money in private practice, I think. At least the top dogs.
Midterm wins –> extend the game.
Stepping back a bit, who knows the real relationship between Whitaker and Rosenstein. It’s a bit of a mystery to me, TBH. Sessions hired JUST THE RIGHT GUY (anti-corruption type, no fan of the Mueller Facade) in October 2017? And then, lo and behold, he ends up in the top position a calendar year later? Like Sessions was quietly stacking the deck against what he MAY HAVE known to be a setup or a cover up or a whatever? Something doesn’t add up in that respect, IMO.
Anyhoo, at the end of the day, and above all else, I will always believe that Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray are in “protect the institution mode”, and DOJ/FBI actions (or inactions, as the case may be), support that underlying belief. Which, again, begs the question: why Whitaker in October 2017? Did somebody (Grassley) tell Sessions to hire Whitaker as a backdoor solution to Sessions’ compromised situation?
And what has been the relationship between Rosenstein and Whitaker? Rosenstein wants to deflect and protect instead of truth and justice, and Mueller certainly is the head of the spear on that effort. But at the same time I DO ALSO BELIEVE Whitaker appears to be The Cleaner, and Trump’s seeming end-around sorta lines up. Whitaker’s history and his apparent “DOJ eyes and ears” relationship to Team Trump is not a coincidence. So it’s a bit of a jumble in my mind.
Now, as far as the Mueller investigation itself:
1.) Team Trump SOUNDS like (according to reporting this week) they are in the final stages of their **written responses** relationship to the Mueller investigation. This COULD sorta line up with Mueller tying up loose ends with Trump himself, and the Russian Collusion nonsense (which, again according to reporting, Mueller declared as being given “a pile of poo-poo”). IOW, everybody knows at this point that Russia Collusion was a front operation, and it’s losing steam/falling apart.
2.) From the quoted article: “Prosecutors say they’re not ready for Gates to be sentenced because he is continuing to cooperate with “several ongoing investigations.” Is Mueller following up on the FARA end of things that his team was so hot on? Does this circle back to Podesta, who, according to reporting a month or two ago, is still under investigation (SDNY, IIRC)?
So maybe this Mueller extension — specifically wrt. Gates, and recently the Stone stuff — really is part of wrapping up the larger whole. Which JUST MIGHT align with Whitaker coming into power, and the very strange (in my mind) relationship Trump and Rosenstein in September/October 2018. Let’s hope we’re 3 to 6 months out from the end of this nonsense.
Time for Mueller’s long running secret Spygate investigation to be wrapped up. Whittaker can give him an ultimatum of say 60 days to turn in a Final Report. If the special ,counsel defies the acting AG then the whole Democrat Coup Operation should be summarily shut down. The media (who think that they should run the country) and their allies in the socialist democrat party will go insane.. The White House then could go scorched earth and replace COS Kelly with Steve Bannon and then it’s Game On!
I think it would be “wise” to rap up the Mueller Probe in less then 2 months , before the Dems take over the house!
Swift action is needed, and crack open some eggs and just get it done. The MSM is going to scream bloody murder whatever Trump does, so Trump should just take action, and bring Whitaker into his office and tell him to shut down Rosenstein and start probes into Clinton and the corruption of Mueller and the 17 angry dems. Raid their homes and wake up their wives at 3AM in the morning. Use the same tactics that Mueller used with Cohen and others!
Come on , get on with it. Who cares what MSM thinks or does, … since Trump will get pounded either way by MSM whatever he does, right? ,…. give the MSM something to really cry about . Like arresting MSM heads/CEO’s for collusion with corrupt FBI/DOJ/Clinton/Obama … and expose the “secret agreement” between MSM and Obama administration (probably started as National Security Measure) and is “secret law or power that was given to Obama” that is not allowed to be discussed.
You guys know what I mean, Trump needs to act NOW, the mid-terms are over, Sessions is OUT, and for the next 2 months Trump has the House and Senate!
STRIKE NOW!
Of course, I’m over-dramatizing this, a lot, but , I want action! Don’t you?
Leverage and stealth Huber and 64 D Chess can step aside. Time ro declaccify all documents and let the chips fall where they may. Big Boy pants are required.
“Voices selling a pending conclusion to the Mueller investigation of President Trump were dealt a set-back today as Robert Mueller files a motion with the court extending the 2016 Russian interference investigation deep into 2019.”
Yes. It will never end until someone from outside with authority ends it for Mueller and the treasonous cabal he’s protecting. That was the whole point of Mueller’s appointment, no? To shield the evil doers from sunlight and arrests as long as needed to get another corrupt swamp member to become president or run congress to shield them. They can’t get away with it. We are at the point of no return in this country.
Corruption everywhere. Sanctuary cities/states aiding and abetting murder and other crimes against American citizens at the hands of illegal foreign nationals given free reign by elected representatives of the American people to do what ever they want in our country. Trump is exactly right, they have blood on their hands. Now when is he going to do something about it and have them all arrested and charged with sedition and other crimes against the United States and American citizens.
