New Mueller Court Filing Highlights Trump Investigation Will Continue Deep into Year Three…

Voices selling a pending conclusion to the Mueller investigation of President Trump were dealt a set-back today as Robert Mueller files a motion with the court extending the 2016 Russian interference investigation deep into 2019.

The Associated Press is citing court documents filed within the Rick Gates case where the special counsel is requesting additional time for sentencing as an outcome of ongoing cooperation that has expanded the investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller isn’t done with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. That’s according to a new court filing from the special counsel’s team. Prosecutors say they’re not ready for Gates to be sentenced because he is continuing to cooperate with “several ongoing investigations.” And they’re asking a federal judge to give them until mid-January before they have to give another update about his case.

The filing confirms that the investigation will extend into next year as Mueller continues to probe Russian election interference and any possible coordination with President Donald Trump’s associates. (read more)

Fortunately there is no direct notification of President Trump as the subject of the expanded inquiry, which will allow the “trust the plan” folks the opportunity to claim a magnanimous Mueller is only being diligent; and there’s no need for concern with the investigation going deep into next year.

My initial read on this is that it appears to be a counter-move by the administrative state, in response to the appointment of Matt Whitaker as Associate Attorney General.

My hunch is the Special Counsel ‘small group‘ is using court filings to extend the calendar, and thereby the usefulness of their investigation as a shield. This “ongoing investigation” blocks any unfavorable investigative inquiry which might expose the DOJ/FBI corruption.

However, I’m far more cynical than most when it comes to the intents and interests of DC, Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein and the Machiavellian administrative state.

I personally believe Mueller’s investigation always held an ulterior purpose:

♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.

However, the ‘trust the plan’ crew believes Rosenstein and Mueller are working on behalf of President Trump to confront the deep state; and everything that appears to be bad news is really just good news we haven’t discovered yet.

You decide which is more likely…

Advertisements