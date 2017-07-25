The Rift Between President Trump and AG Sessions is Very Real and Very Valid…

When President Trump made his initial remarks reflecting disappointment in Attorney General Jeff Sessions it was initially unnerving. The subsequent fallout from the public criticism has united the NeverTrump crowd, Cruzbots and professionally GOPe, to defend the honor of the much beloved former Senator. The opportunity to bash Trump is simply an ancillary benefit.

Conversely, the MAGA community has largely portrayed the rift as if the Presidential critique was part of a larger strategy between the President and Attorney General. If we wait long enough some mysterious master plan will eventually to be discovered.

However, the subsequent POTUS tweets and comments do not indicate any joint strategy at all. What they do actually show is a genuine disappointment and frustration with the focus of Jeff Sessions; and the cabinet member’s apparent unwillingness to confront the corruption within the DOJ and by extension the larger DC swamp.

It is not accidental the frustration and disappointment surface as the various opposition groups to the Trump presidency begin to target the entire Trump family. Despite some opinion to the contrary, Donald Trump does have a nuclear trigger point; target his family and you’ll find it quick. Just ask anyone who has known him for any substantive amount of time.

President Trump affirms his ‘confidence’ in Jeff Sessions’ ability to do the swamp draining and simultaneously expresses ‘disappointment’ that AG Sessions chooses not to. Confidence and disappointment are not mutually exclusive sentiments.

Under the former administration the Department of Justice was weaponized politically and legally by the executive branch against ordinary American citizens. A political example is the joint efforts between the DOJ and IRS to target political opposition, the Tea Party and organizations like True the Vote.

The legal examples of DOJ weaponization extend from “Fast and Furious” gun running ops to the targeting of the manufacturer of Gibson Guitar, and to legal cases involving local police departments like Ferguson Missouri, Baltimore Maryland and individuals like George Zimmerman. These are only a few examples; there are many more.

Attorneys’ General Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder did not participate in these examples alone. Under their guidance there exists a myriad of corrupt officials, black hats within the DOJ, who participated in all aspects of the weaponization.

This underlying corrupt architecture is what Jeff Sessions is choosing to ignore. This is the source of Trump’s frustration and disappointment. These deep state black hats within the DOJ are transparently not being confronted; meanwhile AG Sessions is running around the country with Rod Rosenstein holding pressers and proclaiming victories.

Yes, it’s great to finally have a law enforcement agenda with border policy, drug enforcement, and the capture of criminal enterprises with pedophile rings and human trafficking. Yes, all of that is great. However, there’s a larger issue at DOJ central where the refusal to confront the corrupt aspects within the organization only serves to fuel and enable the continuance of a corrupt swamp in Washington DC.

The corrupt institutional system that AG Sessions is apparently refusing to confront, are now targeting the personal family of the presidency. What usefulness is there in winning the small stuff if Sessions is refusing to confront the larger and more dangerous systemic corruption.

President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of the DC swamp. And so far AG Sessions appears content to ignore, or at best is prioritizing confrontation with the swamp at a much lower level of importance.

The commentary by President Trump should be considered against the totality of this backdrop. Winter is here; the time for confrontation is now. Mild mannerisms are not a valuable skill-set when engaged in epic confrontation. President Trump was not elected to nibble around the edges nor does his possess such a tempered disposition toward half-measures leaving the effort to someone else.

As a consequence, President Trump won’t let up on the pressure being applied to Jeff Sessions until the Attorney General agrees to clean his own house (and neighborhood) before journeying off to distant needs and righteous law enforcement endeavors. The most important battle is in Washington DC. So long as Sessions ignores this issue the pressure will remain.

Eventually, if the historic track repeats, Jeff Sessions will tender his resignation and an important heart-to-heart meeting of purpose will follow.

Whether that resignation is accepted or not will be entirely dependent on the disposition and willingness of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to confront the corrupt enterprise that has encircled Washington DC and metastasized its bile.

The Attorney General might not actually possess the skills, the instincts, to lead that disinfecting endeavor; or he might not desire to participate in an epic battle of such a politically adversarial nature.

Winter is here.

The choice will ultimately be his.

