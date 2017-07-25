The Rift Between President Trump and AG Sessions is Very Real and Very Valid…

When President Trump made his initial remarks reflecting disappointment in Attorney General Jeff Sessions it was initially unnerving. The subsequent fallout from the public criticism has united the NeverTrump crowd, Cruzbots and professionally GOPe, to defend the honor of the much beloved former Senator. The opportunity to bash Trump is simply an ancillary benefit.
Conversely, the MAGA community has largely portrayed the rift as if the Presidential critique was part of a larger strategy between the President and Attorney General. If we wait long enough some mysterious master plan will eventually to be discovered.
However, the subsequent POTUS tweets and comments do not indicate any joint strategy at all. What they do actually show is a genuine disappointment and frustration with the focus of Jeff Sessions; and the cabinet member’s apparent unwillingness to confront the corruption within the DOJ and by extension the larger DC swamp.
It is not accidental the frustration and disappointment surface as the various opposition groups to the Trump presidency begin to target the entire Trump family. Despite some opinion to the contrary, Donald Trump does have a nuclear trigger point; target his family and you’ll find it quick. Just ask anyone who has known him for any substantive amount of time.
President Trump affirms his ‘confidence’ in Jeff Sessions’ ability to do the swamp draining and simultaneously expresses ‘disappointment’ that AG Sessions chooses not to. Confidence and disappointment are not mutually exclusive sentiments.
Under the former administration the Department of Justice was weaponized politically and legally by the executive branch against ordinary American citizens. A political example is the joint efforts between the DOJ and IRS to target political opposition, the Tea Party and organizations like True the Vote.
The legal examples of DOJ weaponization extend from “Fast and Furious” gun running ops to the targeting of the manufacturer of Gibson Guitar, and to legal cases involving local police departments like Ferguson Missouri, Baltimore Maryland and individuals like George Zimmerman. These are only a few examples; there are many more.
Attorneys’ General Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder did not participate in these examples alone. Under their guidance there exists a myriad of corrupt officials, black hats within the DOJ, who participated in all aspects of the weaponization.
This underlying corrupt architecture is what Jeff Sessions is choosing to ignore. This is the source of Trump’s frustration and disappointment. These deep state black hats within the DOJ are transparently not being confronted; meanwhile AG Sessions is running around the country with Rod Rosenstein holding pressers and proclaiming victories.
Yes, it’s great to finally have a law enforcement agenda with border policy, drug enforcement, and the capture of criminal enterprises with pedophile rings and human trafficking. Yes, all of that is great. However, there’s a larger issue at DOJ central where the refusal to confront the corrupt aspects within the organization only serves to fuel and enable the continuance of a corrupt swamp in Washington DC.
The corrupt institutional system that AG Sessions is apparently refusing to confront, are now targeting the personal family of the presidency. What usefulness is there in winning the small stuff if Sessions is refusing to confront the larger and more dangerous systemic corruption.
President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of the DC swamp. And so far AG Sessions appears content to ignore, or at best is prioritizing confrontation with the swamp at a much lower level of importance.
The commentary by President Trump should be considered against the totality of this backdrop. Winter is here; the time for confrontation is now. Mild mannerisms are not a valuable skill-set when engaged in epic confrontation. President Trump was not elected to nibble around the edges nor does his possess such a tempered disposition toward half-measures leaving the effort to someone else.
As a consequence, President Trump won’t let up on the pressure being applied to Jeff Sessions until the Attorney General agrees to clean his own house (and neighborhood) before journeying off to distant needs and righteous law enforcement endeavors. The most important battle is in Washington DC. So long as Sessions ignores this issue the pressure will remain.
Eventually, if the historic track repeats, Jeff Sessions will tender his resignation and an important heart-to-heart meeting of purpose will follow.
Whether that resignation is accepted or not will be entirely dependent on the disposition and willingness of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to confront the corrupt enterprise that has encircled Washington DC and metastasized its bile.
The Attorney General might not actually possess the skills, the instincts, to lead that disinfecting endeavor; or he might not desire to participate in an epic battle of such a politically adversarial nature.
Winter is here.
The choice will ultimately be his.
Exactly. I really have liked and admired Sessions, but the voters are looking for the swamp to be drained and for the corruption to be removed and if Sessions is unwilling to do it, then he needs to step down.
Sessions friends in the Senate on the democrat side trashed him like no other…He bailed on the recusal and played the game..I am beyond disappointed…
Yes, and in my opinion; much of what Sessions is taking credit for is work that should be done by non-federal law enforcement and indeed may have been.
State and local police can go after pedophiles and gang members, but no one other than the AG can clean up the weaponized DOJ.
I am beginning to wonder if Sessions is going after the low level policing headlines to market that he is doing something while he is avoiding doing the work that can only be done by him.
POTUS wasn’t going to telegraph his moves beforehand to the press. I don’t know why they expected him to during that presser.
Time to man-up, woman-up, cowboy-up, maybe lawyer-up, but MOST IMPORTANTLY….Pray-up.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Thank you. I was making this point earlier. Feelings and strategy have nothing to do with this. It’s plain as day to me what the problem is and you expressed my thoughts much clearer.
The President is being extremely straightforward in his tweets and comments…There is no 4D chess or underwater basket weaving..Do the job or get lost Sessions…We will find someone…
Ok I know this is a serious subject but I’m still high from OUR President’s amazing rally SO –
Underwater basket weaving
This makes sense. 😢 Hope Sessions makes the MAGA choice.
I’ve said this for a long time. The President has a thick skin. until you attack his children! Huge mistake letting this special council start targeting his family and his family business which, of course, led to congress piling on. As with many of us… you can say what you want about me, attack someone I love and the gloves come off… and re Sessions, I have been very irked he recused himself and has gone after things of lower importance and ignored any investigation of the Clinton Foundation or the leakers in DC or the people who unmasked General Flynn, etc..
Given how slow the Senate is with confirming Trump’s appointments, I don’t see Sessions resigning in the immediate future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump lets everyone show who they are and what they are. If they aren’t what he wants….BAMMMM…..you’re out of there and good riddance. Otherwise this is a diversion to draw attention away from the real thing that’s gonna happen real soon….
Ah, it’s too bad…
He was such a strong supporter from the beginning…
But now the heat is on and it’s time to see if you can dance in the Trump Administration!
The family element hit me the other day, I think after POTUS went after Sessions in another public venue. Donald Trump isn’t playing. Reinforced at his rally tonight.
Ok, now I get it (wink). Of course, it all makes sense now (wink, wink). The feud is real, got it.
“feud” implies relative equality. Trump can fire Sessions tomorrow if he wants to. Granma Sessions needs to man up or quit.
Sessions has also made a mistake by backing asset forfeiture even in states that have banned the practice. People simply cannot have their money confiscated without being charged with a crime. Then they are forced to prove they are innocent to get the money back. That’s ridiculous. Sessions has done a good job stopping illegal immigration but he’s missing the big picture.
Also his coming crusade against States rights marijuana is awful
Definitely not being argumentative, but does Sessions have anything to do with stopping illegal immigration? Border patrol is not under the DOJ.
I hope this isn’t the case, but sessions’ reticence does prompt the question. Is there something in his past that’s being used to control him? Remember, Bill and Hillary got a hold of all those FBI files back during the Clinton presidency. That’s how they’ve been able to control so much of this swamp.
It may be simpler. Sessions has been in the Senate for 25 years.
1) Most people in the senate seem to be corrupt
2) Sessions seems to have the utmost respect for the people of the senate
3) _______________________________(fill in the blank)
It has been my experience that turning an organization around and reorganizing takes a different skill set than on going management. PT knows this.
Trump questioned Sessions loyalty today, he claimed Sessions’s endorsement in the primary was not about loyalty but opportunism.
All I know is Sessions has put Trump in a major bind, and Sessions doesn’t seem interested in fighting back the Democrat corruption cartel. He’s content the way things are.
As Sundance points out, there is no shortage of corruption and it definitely is not being addressed.
I believe Sessions to be a righteous person who values right wing ideals, but he clearly has not presented himself as able to lead the DOJ to execute those ideals.
I’d prefer the fire President Trump has lit under his bottom to snap him into action, but if not… he has to go.
All true. The issue of Sessions has highlighted how all of us can lose sight of the big picture. People are allowing emotions to get the better of them.
I really liked Sessions, but I do have to admit that he has left POTUS out to dry.
He could have countered much of this Russia garbage by going after the many crimes of Obama and Hillary. The media and dems would have been on defense and much of the focus would have been elsewhere.
Sessions has done some good things, but all will be for naught if they manage to take Trump down.
We have been given this final chance to try and determine our fate.
The way many are behaving is as though they have forgotten that. I sure hope they get a grip.
This in particular made me question if Sessions had control of his own Department. If he cannot follow simple orders, than why is he there?
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/23/doj-lawyers-still-battling-christians-over-obamacare-contraception-mandate/?utm_source=site-share
Agreed, Sundance – I’ve read all of the hypothetical tweet analyses (“3-D chess”; “set up for something big to come”, etc.) on this and on other sites. At the end of the day, I’m of the opinion that PT45 is voicing his true opinion. I also believe, having observed Sessions over the course of the campaign, that he is simply ‘too nice’: wants to be liked by his former senate colleagues; was quite rattled by much of the vitriolic questions by the Dem senators during his confirmation hearing; and has really been out of the litigation arena for decades. He seems extremely mild-mannered and does not have the mettle nor forte needed for the position at this time. These are turbulent times. Both Holder and Lynch – but especially Holder- acted as the hockey goalie for FUBAR. Sessions is from a different era. We need a Scaramucci type at this time.
Wholeheartedly agree, very real and very valid. Thanks very much, SD.
That jerk Sessions allowed that double crossing Rod Rosenstein to single handedly bog down the Trump presidency! That alone shows the he is a loser.
I endorse this 100 percent. Even now the Swampers are gathering behind their hero…Jeff Sessions. They want to get rid of Trump in the worst way. They live to get rid of our good president. Why I just saw Fume and Tuck on FOX going after Trump with glee.
Trump vs. Swamp.
If this is all true and Sessions is guilty of this, then by this reasoning, Trump should fire nearly every Cabinet member, including Tillerson, except for Pruitt and maybe Mattis.
I think Sessions wants to continue the fiction that his colleagues are all (in Marc Antony’s words) “honorable men”. He has spent a long time in Washington. It may well be that he lacks the courage to separate himself from a lifetime of colleagues and friends.
Terrific post, Sundance: Thanks for teasing out the seemingly inconsistent and troubling pieces of this Administration conundrum to reassemble them in a coherent way!
With Sessions in the AG spot, the Uniparty runs the DOJ
That is intolerable.
