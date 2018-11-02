Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…

Posted on November 2, 2018 by

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley refers another fraudulent accuser of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for investigation and prosecution.  Accuser Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton was brought forth by Senator Kamala Harris, and now she admits it was entirely made up.  The accuser never even met Kavanaugh.

In his letter to the FBI and DOJ the chairman notes: “I am writing to refer Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 (materially false statements) and 1505 (obstruction), for materially false statements she made to the Committee during the course of the Committee’s investigation.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2018, FBI, Jeff Sessions, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…

  1. Pam says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I like to call this God’s punishment on these people. Period.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Joe Collins says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Good!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      These animals in the Democrat Party have to pay the biggest price in the world come Tuesday! Any sane American that loves their country, the prosperity we are having with our Economy and the fact that Democrats are agents of the Devil himself has to do their part on Tuesday!

      We are retaining the House! I want a 60 Republican Majority in the Senate in the worse way! I have us at 57 (keeping all Republican Seats where we are the Incumbent) and flipping FL, MO, MT, IN, ND and WV. I can see us winning 3 out of the following 4: NJ, OH, MN (Franken’s Seat) or MI.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • nikkichico7 says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        Please dear Lord Jesus let it be so, amen

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        I’m going for 4/4, and 60! Pray hard, then Vote hard! THIS, more than a toothless ethics comittee investigation, is how
        WE, the People assert ourselves, and say “Enough!”

        They are ‘punished’ by not only being FIRED, but by being DISCREDITED.
        Not that I wouldn’t like to see indictments, but those depend on judges, juries, prosecutors and investigators.
        But political punishment, I/WE get to ‘dole out’, and losing not only their office and perks, but that which they REALLY crave; influence!
        THAT, We can do. Just PRAY HARD, then VOTE HARD. It really IS that simple!

        Like

        Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      Yeah, great!
      Grassley’s going after them
      Exactly what’s needed

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Daniel M. Camac says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Forget Leighton. Sentence and convict the real criminal Camel Harris. The perfect example of lying democratic scum. #REDWAVE

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • Publius Covfefe says:
      November 2, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      Daniel, exactly, let their be consequences for the lies and misrepresentation. Jail the slag Karma. Willie Brown’s mattress.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      The Dems’ borrowed Malcom X’s motto:

      “By any means necessary.”

      Such a shame it backfires on them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • whoseyore says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Actually, I believe that is the plan. If not Harris, they will get to the bottom of who it is. This woman was used as a pawn and I predict she will spill her guts for a pardon.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • bofh says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      They always manage to maintain plausible deniability. An underling will have made the contacts, or in some other way someone else will be at fault. DiFi’s not going anywhere, and neither is Harris.

      Like

      Reply
    • Hun Driver Widow says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Please don’t leave out ChiFeinstein, Spartacus Booker, and the rest of the rabid RATs who turned the Kavanaugh confirmation into a RAT circus. What a national disgrace!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Thinker says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Spoke with a lady today who has been doing polygraphs for 30 years. Said Blasey-Ford would have easily remembered the questions she was asked. She believed that Ford was never polygraphed. Her records were never turned over to the Senate. Blasey-Ford lied about not wanting to fly, lied about the second front door on her house, lied about coaching her friend about how to take a polygraph test. I am sure she was rewarded by the democrats and by her gofundme page that netted her over $1 million dollars.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      And DIFICHISPY. Camel did not do this on her own.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. Abster says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I hope everyone involved in that sinister, gut wrenching con pays a heavy price.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. MattyIce says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Kamilla Harris needs to answer to this too, I hope miss leighton chucks harris so far under the bus she ends up in prison.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. positron1352 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Hope people remember this when Kamala decide to run.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. HollowofHishand says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    well, once charged and a trial is underway, the truth will come out about Kamala Harris’ involvement. Mueller is not the only one who can use plea deals to his advantage.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Landslide says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Fake accusers. No kidding! Hope they receive severe consequences. Severe.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Sherri Young says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    The way I read Senator Grassley’s letter, this woman did not send the original letter to Kamala Harris. She was able to use the transcript of Kavanaugh’s questioning to obtain the text of the letter in question.

    I am glad this matter is being referred to the FBI. The author of the original letter seems to be still out there and unidentified. I hope she is found and questioned soon.

    In the meantime, indict Christine Blasey Ford.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  10. KimmyK says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Go Grassley!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. NJF says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Unreal. The fact that she’s not “the real Jane Doe” indicates that The Kamel asked someone she knows to throw out an fake letter for the sake of piling on.

    They always go too far.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. HdwJunkie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Now, if only they’d refer DiFi for obstruction. She willfully withheld material information from the committee, hindering their investigation, until the 11th hour.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  14. Me says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    What a farce. She reads the investigation transcript online and inserts herself into the middle of this. And on top of that, she is decades older than Kavanaugh. Did she think that the committee would call her to testify? Then what, ride in on her Hoverround? And the real letter writer, who is also fake, sounds like she’s writing to her diary. It reads like a bad teen shock novel about the dangers of underage drinking.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. TreeperInTraining says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    #hertoo#

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. coveyouthband says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This all points to Divine intervention. If hrc had succeeded in her lying efforts these crooks would have us in the doldrums instead of the miracle we now have in VSGPDJT…..

    I hope they all rot in jail.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Stephen Paul says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I hope they are charged to the fullest extent and receive the maximum sentence allowed. and I hope fake dr ford in next. she completely fabricated that story along with her ex FBI buddy. they figured with their connections that it would fly and they would never get charged for their crimes.All of these people need to be held accountable for their actions. I’m so sick and tired of leftist not being charged with crimes or democrats who commit multiple felonies and never get charged for it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. Coast says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    So when is Ford going to be referred for prosecution? We all know that was totally false.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. Seneca the Elder says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I read the crazy b*****h’s letter and must say, it is beyond belief that anyone would take it seriously, let alone spend time and money investigating in the time sensitive context of the Kavanaugh hearing. This is the writing of an insane person who even admitted she was just looking for attention. She needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to serve as a warning to future nut jobs.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Lactantius says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      She is one over-the-top whacko. But, you have to take even this type of nutty stuff to a resolution, because sometimes nutty types do as the “voices” tell them. I am delighted that Grassley is playing hardball. I hope Sessions and Wray don’t soft pedal this.

      Knowingly, willingly providing damning, lying charges to an investigatory committee is not a wrist slapping event.

      Senator Kamala Harris undoubtedly knew she was shoveling horse shit, but there is no way to catch her at it. Senators like Harris are sharks who will use whatever it takes because they are basically protected. That is to say, they are without scruples.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      I’ve come to the conclusion that with all those connections Ms. Ford has, she was in it for a get rich quick scam with little consequences to be paid! She sure did disappear after that go fund me ordeal! Notice we hear nothing else after that Judge Moore debacle also! About time Karma pays these Democrats a visit!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. Arrest Soros says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    This sick woman is a frigging teacher and she owns up to that hand written note? Have a look at the hand written note. Some of the letters are always capitalized, some are not. It looks like something a young child or a mentally incapacitated person would write.
    I think the writer of the note is one of those women who fantasize about being raped and get off on it.
    Sick people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Mz Molly Anna says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    That Senator Grassley is actively going free this “con” game the Dems are playing speaks volumes. Imagine what else Mr. Grassley is also asking to be investigated. Hopefully the dominos will start to fall. The Dems must be publicly exposed and brought to justice or this will never end.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. f.fernandez says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Keep in mind, this lady at first claimed to be the ‘Jane Doe’ that hand wrote the letter but upon questioning admits she was not ‘Jane Doe’ but read the transcript of the letter. I’m not saying the ‘Jane Doe’ letter is credible only that there may be more charges coming if they can find out who penned this letter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. scott467 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    “Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…”

    ___________________

    Imagine a world where a real FIB was competent enough to do their OWN investigations, and didn’t have to rely on CONGRESS to play detective and do their jobs FOR them…

    It’s just so embarrassing to the FIB there aren’t words…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. GB Bari says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    I would be surprised and delighted if this actually goes through to prosecution.

    So far we have seen “referred for prosecution” several times with members of the soft coup but then we later see “prosecution declined”.

    So “referred” is not a chicken we can yet count. The prosecutorial egg has not yet hatched.

    But at least Senator Grassley is trying (hopefully he doesn’t already know the outcome of his referral…)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    At least Judy Munro-Leighton has admitted that she made up and promoted crap which is a lot more than one can say for Robert Mueller.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Tottie Mitchell says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Will Ford’s chickens ever come home to roost? Along with her FBI soul mate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Lord willing, after November 6th…..the Three Stooges will be fired. (Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray)

    These horrible Kavanaugh lunatics should be charged, and the RICO trial of Clinton and her pay-to-play Global foundation money laundering scheme should be live on CNN.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. davidb says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Sessions is on it…….and he didn’t recuse on this one…..

    Like

    Reply
  29. jus wundrin says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Actions have consequences, enforce maximum punishment so as to make an example, and take down that arrogant harris with her.

    Wake up jeff, and do your job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Right to reply says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    What a great day. Alec Baldwin arrested, and now this!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    ” Accuser Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton was brought forth by Senator Kamala Harris, and now she admits it was entirely made up. The accuser never even met Kavanaugh.”

    I guess the check Kamala Harris wrote must have bounced.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Everywhereguy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    About the imminent election, Pence seems positive:

    “Vice President Pence maintained in an interview with Hill.TV on Friday that Republicans will keep control of the House in next week’s midterm elections.

    “I think we’re going to expand our majority in the United States Senate, and I think we’re going to hold our Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Pence told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton.

    “But that being said, there is certainly common ground in areas that we can work that the president has laid out,” Pence added, when asked about working with Democrats if they do win the House, and citing issues like trade and infrastructure.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Zabadak says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      Pence doesn’t get it yet. First off, the question should have been about the Dems working with the Republicans, which he should have thrown back at the questioner. Second, the only time Dems are interested in working with Republicans is to spend more money. The Republicans don’t need any common ground when it comes to that. They’ve proven that they can outspend the Dems.

      Like

      Reply
  33. notfaded1 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    It’s about time we start to finally put the hammer down… geesh how long does this stuff have to go on for?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Sharon says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Claims in the letter that she has an education. Too bad there’s no evidence of that.

    Like

    Reply
  35. MAGADJT says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    So #1 question is if the accusation was made up, who put her up to it and was there any compensation? Then pull that person in and find out who originated this scheme.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      The #1 question is….

      Will there be a criminal investigation, let alone an indictment?

      A “Criminal Referral” is just that… basically nothing.

      We have had LOTS of criminal referrals already

      Like

      Reply
  36. American Me says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I’ve admit many times that I’m just an idiot with a “smart” phone. I just have one question that I hope any Treeper can clear up. Were her parents U.S. citizens when she was born? I keep finding different answers.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Louisiana Steve says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    It’s not Hillary, but it’s a start.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Sunshine says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    CALLIGRAPHY
    Who wrote the police complaint?
    I don’t know of one police officer that will accept an anonymous complaint.
    Between the handwriting on the envelope, and the writing in the complaint, and the signature, there are THREE different people involved.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Nan says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I always warned my kids that it was a lot easier to stay out of trouble than to *get* out of trouble. You’d think a woman her age would know that already.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s