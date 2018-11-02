“Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…”

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley refers another fraudulent accuser of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for investigation and prosecution. Accuser Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton was brought forth by Senator Kamala Harris, and now she admits it was entirely made up. The accuser never even met Kavanaugh.

In his letter to the FBI and DOJ the chairman notes: “I am writing to refer Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 (materially false statements) and 1505 (obstruction), for materially false statements she made to the Committee during the course of the Committee’s investigation.”

