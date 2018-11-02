“Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…”

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley refers another fraudulent accuser of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for investigation and prosecution. Accuser Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton was brought forth by Senator Kamala Harris, and now she admits it was entirely made up. The accuser never even met Kavanaugh.
In his letter to the FBI and DOJ the chairman notes: “I am writing to refer Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 (materially false statements) and 1505 (obstruction), for materially false statements she made to the Committee during the course of the Committee’s investigation.”
I like to call this God’s punishment on these people. Period.
Thou shalt NOT bear false witness against thy neighboor…
Amen. Simple as pie, yet, people still violate this simple commandment.
Unfortunately, this isn’t a person with power. The people with power are well shielded.
They should be made to pay, at the very least, the money spent for investigative purposes.
Often, there is no point in going civil since, most times, they don’t have, and probably never will, the financial assets.
…there is every reason to pursue them to the ends of the earth …all it would take is for one of them to flip to see a Dem Senator indicted for perjury and obstruction
Kamela Harris should be censored or punished otherwise by the Senate Ethics Committee.
farmhand Do they have enough Senators with Ethics to be on the Committee?
Did Harris know she brought someone forward that had not even met Kav.?
Good!
These animals in the Democrat Party have to pay the biggest price in the world come Tuesday! Any sane American that loves their country, the prosperity we are having with our Economy and the fact that Democrats are agents of the Devil himself has to do their part on Tuesday!
We are retaining the House! I want a 60 Republican Majority in the Senate in the worse way! I have us at 57 (keeping all Republican Seats where we are the Incumbent) and flipping FL, MO, MT, IN, ND and WV. I can see us winning 3 out of the following 4: NJ, OH, MN (Franken’s Seat) or MI.
Please dear Lord Jesus let it be so, amen
I’m going for 4/4, and 60! Pray hard, then Vote hard! THIS, more than a toothless ethics comittee investigation, is how
WE, the People assert ourselves, and say “Enough!”
They are ‘punished’ by not only being FIRED, but by being DISCREDITED.
Not that I wouldn’t like to see indictments, but those depend on judges, juries, prosecutors and investigators.
But political punishment, I/WE get to ‘dole out’, and losing not only their office and perks, but that which they REALLY crave; influence!
THAT, We can do. Just PRAY HARD, then VOTE HARD. It really IS that simple!
Yeah, great!
Grassley’s going after them
Exactly what’s needed
Forget Leighton. Sentence and convict the real criminal Camel Harris. The perfect example of lying democratic scum. #REDWAVE
Daniel, exactly, let their be consequences for the lies and misrepresentation. Jail the slag Karma. Willie Brown’s mattress.
The Dems’ borrowed Malcom X’s motto:
“By any means necessary.”
Such a shame it backfires on them.
Actually, I believe that is the plan. If not Harris, they will get to the bottom of who it is. This woman was used as a pawn and I predict she will spill her guts for a pardon.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She best avoid Fort Marcy Park then.
Bill M. I have heard about what happens to loose cannons….
They always manage to maintain plausible deniability. An underling will have made the contacts, or in some other way someone else will be at fault. DiFi’s not going anywhere, and neither is Harris.
Please don’t leave out ChiFeinstein, Spartacus Booker, and the rest of the rabid RATs who turned the Kavanaugh confirmation into a RAT circus. What a national disgrace!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spoke with a lady today who has been doing polygraphs for 30 years. Said Blasey-Ford would have easily remembered the questions she was asked. She believed that Ford was never polygraphed. Her records were never turned over to the Senate. Blasey-Ford lied about not wanting to fly, lied about the second front door on her house, lied about coaching her friend about how to take a polygraph test. I am sure she was rewarded by the democrats and by her gofundme page that netted her over $1 million dollars.
And DIFICHISPY. Camel did not do this on her own.
I hope everyone involved in that sinister, gut wrenching con pays a heavy price.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Kamilla Harris needs to answer to this too, I hope miss leighton chucks harris so far under the bus she ends up in prison.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Hope people remember this when Kamala decide to run.
Hate to say it, but libtard primary voters will consider this a badge of courage.
You betcha! She spoke truth to power! Believe the woman! Hands up, pants down, don’t poot! Whatever…
/s
Maybe, but if we see fines/jail for these people there will be a lot fewer people willing to come forward and falsely accuse the next SC nominee. Throw the book at all of them. It’s the least we can do o/b/o Justice Kavenaugh.
…nail just one of those Sens for perjury and obstruction …that would reverberate in Senate chambers for the next 100 years
well, once charged and a trial is underway, the truth will come out about Kamala Harris’ involvement. Mueller is not the only one who can use plea deals to his advantage.
LikeLiked by 10 people
She won’t go down alone unless paid off.
Fake accusers. No kidding! Hope they receive severe consequences. Severe.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The way I read Senator Grassley’s letter, this woman did not send the original letter to Kamala Harris. She was able to use the transcript of Kavanaugh’s questioning to obtain the text of the letter in question.
I am glad this matter is being referred to the FBI. The author of the original letter seems to be still out there and unidentified. I hope she is found and questioned soon.
In the meantime, indict Christine Blasey Ford.
Referred to the FBI? Oh great. Nothing to worry about, Ms. Leighton.
This is how I read it as well.
Spend that easy money she got through go fund me!
Go Grassley!!
Lock her up!!!!!
Unreal. The fact that she’s not “the real Jane Doe” indicates that The Kamel asked someone she knows to throw out an fake letter for the sake of piling on.
They always go too far.
Indeed
Now, if only they’d refer DiFi for obstruction. She willfully withheld material information from the committee, hindering their investigation, until the 11th hour.
What a farce. She reads the investigation transcript online and inserts herself into the middle of this. And on top of that, she is decades older than Kavanaugh. Did she think that the committee would call her to testify? Then what, ride in on her Hoverround? And the real letter writer, who is also fake, sounds like she’s writing to her diary. It reads like a bad teen shock novel about the dangers of underage drinking.
ride in on her Hoverround LMAO Thank You
#hertoo#
This all points to Divine intervention. If hrc had succeeded in her lying efforts these crooks would have us in the doldrums instead of the miracle we now have in VSGPDJT…..
I hope they all rot in jail.
I hope they are charged to the fullest extent and receive the maximum sentence allowed. and I hope fake dr ford in next. she completely fabricated that story along with her ex FBI buddy. they figured with their connections that it would fly and they would never get charged for their crimes.All of these people need to be held accountable for their actions. I’m so sick and tired of leftist not being charged with crimes or democrats who commit multiple felonies and never get charged for it.
And dr fraud was paid off by laundering money through gofundme, just like Comey, McCabe ,strzok, etc. There needs to be an investigation into payoffs through gofundme.
Doesn’t look like it will work out for Stormy.
exactly…is there a way to audit gofundme accounts and find out where the money came from?
So when is Ford going to be referred for prosecution? We all know that was totally false.
like
But but but…even Hannity said she was credible.
I read the crazy b*****h’s letter and must say, it is beyond belief that anyone would take it seriously, let alone spend time and money investigating in the time sensitive context of the Kavanaugh hearing. This is the writing of an insane person who even admitted she was just looking for attention. She needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to serve as a warning to future nut jobs.
She is one over-the-top whacko. But, you have to take even this type of nutty stuff to a resolution, because sometimes nutty types do as the “voices” tell them. I am delighted that Grassley is playing hardball. I hope Sessions and Wray don’t soft pedal this.
Knowingly, willingly providing damning, lying charges to an investigatory committee is not a wrist slapping event.
Senator Kamala Harris undoubtedly knew she was shoveling horse shit, but there is no way to catch her at it. Senators like Harris are sharks who will use whatever it takes because they are basically protected. That is to say, they are without scruples.
I’ve come to the conclusion that with all those connections Ms. Ford has, she was in it for a get rich quick scam with little consequences to be paid! She sure did disappear after that go fund me ordeal! Notice we hear nothing else after that Judge Moore debacle also! About time Karma pays these Democrats a visit!
This sick woman is a frigging teacher and she owns up to that hand written note? Have a look at the hand written note. Some of the letters are always capitalized, some are not. It looks like something a young child or a mentally incapacitated person would write.
I think the writer of the note is one of those women who fantasize about being raped and get off on it.
Sick people.
That Senator Grassley is actively going free this “con” game the Dems are playing speaks volumes. Imagine what else Mr. Grassley is also asking to be investigated. Hopefully the dominos will start to fall. The Dems must be publicly exposed and brought to justice or this will never end.
Keep in mind, this lady at first claimed to be the ‘Jane Doe’ that hand wrote the letter but upon questioning admits she was not ‘Jane Doe’ but read the transcript of the letter. I’m not saying the ‘Jane Doe’ letter is credible only that there may be more charges coming if they can find out who penned this letter.
There’s got to be DNA on that note to prove who touched it.
If the DNA is 1 / 1,024th American Indian, we have certainly narrowed it down.
“Judiciary Chairman Refers Second Fraudulent Kavanaugh Accuser for Prosecution…”
___________________
Imagine a world where a real FIB was competent enough to do their OWN investigations, and didn’t have to rely on CONGRESS to play detective and do their jobs FOR them…
It’s just so embarrassing to the FIB there aren’t words…
Yes, Judy Munro-Leighton would ft in well as an FIB Agent today. They may be trying to recruit her already.
This referral will go to the same place the other referrals from the Republicans usually go.
Th FBI can be really quick when they want to be.
Imagine not knowing that it was the FBI that uncovered the plot in the first place.
They knew in advance and couldn’t wait to get Ford under oath.
So anxious they were willing to travel to California.
Who directed this? That ‘evil’ Mr Rosenstein.
I would be surprised and delighted if this actually goes through to prosecution.
So far we have seen “referred for prosecution” several times with members of the soft coup but then we later see “prosecution declined”.
So “referred” is not a chicken we can yet count. The prosecutorial egg has not yet hatched.
But at least Senator Grassley is trying (hopefully he doesn’t already know the outcome of his referral…)
At least Judy Munro-Leighton has admitted that she made up and promoted crap which is a lot more than one can say for Robert Mueller.
Will Ford’s chickens ever come home to roost? Along with her FBI soul mate?
Lord willing, after November 6th…..the Three Stooges will be fired. (Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray)
These horrible Kavanaugh lunatics should be charged, and the RICO trial of Clinton and her pay-to-play Global foundation money laundering scheme should be live on CNN.
Sessions is on it…….and he didn’t recuse on this one…..
Actions have consequences, enforce maximum punishment so as to make an example, and take down that arrogant harris with her.
Wake up jeff, and do your job.
She can kiss her Presidential run goodbye lol
What a great day. Alec Baldwin arrested, and now this!
” Accuser Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton was brought forth by Senator Kamala Harris, and now she admits it was entirely made up. The accuser never even met Kavanaugh.”
I guess the check Kamala Harris wrote must have bounced.
About the imminent election, Pence seems positive:
“Vice President Pence maintained in an interview with Hill.TV on Friday that Republicans will keep control of the House in next week’s midterm elections.
“I think we’re going to expand our majority in the United States Senate, and I think we’re going to hold our Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Pence told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton.
“But that being said, there is certainly common ground in areas that we can work that the president has laid out,” Pence added, when asked about working with Democrats if they do win the House, and citing issues like trade and infrastructure.”
Pence doesn’t get it yet. First off, the question should have been about the Dems working with the Republicans, which he should have thrown back at the questioner. Second, the only time Dems are interested in working with Republicans is to spend more money. The Republicans don’t need any common ground when it comes to that. They’ve proven that they can outspend the Dems.
It’s about time we start to finally put the hammer down… geesh how long does this stuff have to go on for?
Sorry about that I’m new.
Claims in the letter that she has an education. Too bad there’s no evidence of that.
She went to Ivy League University where she was well schooled in bigotry and allegations, of course, to begin with, and then the different branches of arithmetic: ambition, distraction, falsification and derision.
So #1 question is if the accusation was made up, who put her up to it and was there any compensation? Then pull that person in and find out who originated this scheme.
The #1 question is….
Will there be a criminal investigation, let alone an indictment?
A “Criminal Referral” is just that… basically nothing.
We have had LOTS of criminal referrals already
I’ve admit many times that I’m just an idiot with a “smart” phone. I just have one question that I hope any Treeper can clear up. Were her parents U.S. citizens when she was born? I keep finding different answers.
PENSACOLA RALLY SATURDAY NIGHT – PARKING AND VENUE INFO
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/01/november-1st-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-651/comment-page-7/#comment-6244549
It’s not Hillary, but it’s a start.
CALLIGRAPHY
Who wrote the police complaint?
I don’t know of one police officer that will accept an anonymous complaint.
Between the handwriting on the envelope, and the writing in the complaint, and the signature, there are THREE different people involved.
I always warned my kids that it was a lot easier to stay out of trouble than to *get* out of trouble. You’d think a woman her age would know that already.
