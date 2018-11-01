Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses Leftist Political Origin of Central American Migrants…

Vice President Mike Pence tells FOX Business’ Trish Regan the migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. southern border was organized by leftist groups in Honduras, and central America, and is partially financed by Venezuela.
Sure wish he would have gone a step further and called out Soros!
Or give him the summary execution he so richly deserves.
Leftist political origin? That would be the DNC. A bit further north than Venezuela, but, same idea.
HERE IS THE DIVIDE IN AMERICA OVER THE CARAVAN:
* The Left is only worried about possible harm that may come to the foreign women & children in the caravan (propaganda from MSM)
* The Right is concerned about the hundreds of AMERICANS that have been and will be killed by illegals.
I fully support Vice President Mike Pence, love him, and will happily vote for him in 2024 if he receives President Trump’s endorsement.
GO PENCE! WE LIKE PENCE!
I’ve given him some crap before,but he sounded real solid on this tonight.
Yeah, I didn’t like Pence when Trump was under attack during the “Grab ’em” incident. Pence ran as fast as he could to his safe space while Chris Christie worked hard to prep Trump for the upcoming debates. But he’s supporting Trump now.
Huge fan here. One of the most solid decisions our VSGPOTUS ever made was Pence as VP.
Venezuela is financing something? Did I read that right?
Read it again. Kinda goes like this…
Sundance explained it a coupla days ago.
Yes.
They always, always go too far.
Yeah they over played their hand a long time ago. The pendulum is beginning to swing back the other way now.
They’re not coming into our country.
“BREAKING: Group of migrants travelling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others. ”
They did NOT!
WHY won’t the *&^$ing media tell the TRUTH?!?
If they’re traveling on foot in Mexico — right now — then they CANNOT possibly have filed lawsuits in America… what part of that physical REALITY are you having trouble with?
So next question: WHO actually filed the lawsuit?
THAT would be some HELPFUL information, fake news media.
Then follow up on whoever that is, and who is paying them.
THAT would be even MORE helpful to know.
“”Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional.”
Oh, so now the barbarian horde consists of American Constitutional Law experts?
Really?
Does that strike anyone else as slightly implausible?
Perhaps… oh, I don’t know… MAYBE complicit Leftist slimeball lawyers are speaking and acting on behalf of the invasion force?!?
They should be detained in the EXACT SAME TENTS being set up for the barbarians.
Every last one of them.
And if they complain at all, they should be disappeared to Gitmo for the next six years.
45 lawyers from the U.N. are traveling with the marchers.
The U.N. has demanded that Trump not stop their access to the U.S.
The Lawyers facilitating this need to be detained and or stopped from re-entering the USA.
Well that’s just ridiculous. How could they have any standing in American courts?
LikeLike
Venzuela Democrats
As DJT has said, the democrats are the party of crime.
People laughed, but it was the truth.
Surely the person/persons filing the suit are named on said suit?
Ah, I just found this https://psmag.com/social-justice/the-white-houses-decision-to-terminate-hondurans-temporary-protected-status-may-aid-lawsuits-against-its-immigration-policy
LikeLike
Judge shopping.
The entire caravan should be apprehended INSIDE Mexico by the American military, immediately denied asylum (since they’d all declined Mexico’s offer of asylum) loaded onto planes and delivered to Honduras. We’ll be nice and land the plane in Honduras.
…may we undo the damage the left has wrought upon our nation…with God’s will…and in His way….
