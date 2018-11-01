Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses Leftist Political Origin of Central American Migrants…

Vice President Mike Pence tells FOX Business’ Trish Regan the migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. southern border was organized by leftist groups in Honduras, and central America, and is partially financed by Venezuela.

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Sure wish he would have gone a step further and called out Soros!

  2. billrla says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Leftist political origin? That would be the DNC. A bit further north than Venezuela, but, same idea.

    • YL Calif says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      HERE IS THE DIVIDE IN AMERICA OVER THE CARAVAN:

      * The Left is only worried about possible harm that may come to the foreign women & children in the caravan (propaganda from MSM)
      * The Right is concerned about the hundreds of AMERICANS that have been and will be killed by illegals.

  3. treehouseron says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    I fully support Vice President Mike Pence, love him, and will happily vote for him in 2024 if he receives President Trump’s endorsement.

    GO PENCE! WE LIKE PENCE!

  4. Pied Piper says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Venezuela is financing something? Did I read that right?

  5. NJF says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    They always, always go too far.

    • treehouseron says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      Yeah they over played their hand a long time ago. The pendulum is beginning to swing back the other way now.

    • woohoowee says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      They’re not coming into our country.

    • scott467 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      “BREAKING: Group of migrants travelling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others. ”

      __________________

      They did NOT!

      WHY won’t the *&^$ing media tell the TRUTH?!?

      If they’re traveling on foot in Mexico — right now — then they CANNOT possibly have filed lawsuits in America… what part of that physical REALITY are you having trouble with?

      So next question: WHO actually filed the lawsuit?

      THAT would be some HELPFUL information, fake news media.

      Then follow up on whoever that is, and who is paying them.

      THAT would be even MORE helpful to know.

      .

      “”Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional.”

      ___________________

      Oh, so now the barbarian horde consists of American Constitutional Law experts?

      Really?

      Does that strike anyone else as slightly implausible?

      Perhaps… oh, I don’t know… MAYBE complicit Leftist slimeball lawyers are speaking and acting on behalf of the invasion force?!?

      They should be detained in the EXACT SAME TENTS being set up for the barbarians.

      Every last one of them.

      And if they complain at all, they should be disappeared to Gitmo for the next six years.

    • missilemom says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:37 pm

      The Lawyers facilitating this need to be detained and or stopped from re-entering the USA.

    • steph_gray says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      Well that’s just ridiculous. How could they have any standing in American courts?

  6. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Venzuela Democrats

  7. Right to reply says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Surely the person/persons filing the suit are named on said suit?

  9. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:35 pm

  10. Sentient says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    The entire caravan should be apprehended INSIDE Mexico by the American military, immediately denied asylum (since they’d all declined Mexico’s offer of asylum) loaded onto planes and delivered to Honduras. We’ll be nice and land the plane in Honduras.

  11. Kent says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    …may we undo the damage the left has wrought upon our nation…with God’s will…and in His way….

  12. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:49 pm

