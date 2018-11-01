President Trump Delivers White House Remarks on Immigration Policy and the Approaching Central American Migrant Caravan…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks surrounding the current state of U.S. immigration policy [initiatives here] and the approaching Central American migration. There are approximately four migration groups traveling north.
This was a powerful speech and POTUS means business. He’s not going to allow this nonsense into our country.
According to other sources (BB Fox) he is. It’s called a tent city to house tens of thousands of potential “immigrants”
So glad you posted this, Sundance…thanks!
This was an epic Statement and Presser.
He laid out his border policy going forward, and it is an excellent one.
No more ‘catch & release’…he has changed it to Catch and Hold.
The Dems and Enemedia will set their hair on fire, of course.
But I think that the vast majority of Americans are going to be onboard with this.
It’s just good ole Common Sense.
“Catch and Hold.”
Hopefully somewhere most inconvenient for the Soros-funded pro bone leeching lawyers handing out “free” advice on how to scam our legal system, thanks to the political prostitutes that have violated their oath and sold out America the past few decades.
It sounds like they’re building a ‘tent city’ to house them in.
And it will probably be maintained by our Border Patrol and Military…so they can keep out the media and the scum-sucking lawyers.
The Tent City means the caravan will not be turned back but will be allowed into the country.
When the camel gets its nose under the tent, it’s all over. They will be here for good.
In the video Mr. Trump intimated that the invaders will be processed. Not good. They ain’t going back.
Nope.
I don’t think so.
The CORE of this Speech is the comments on “Port of Entry”. His new E.O. is going to address that. The new policy of the USA is going to be that Asylum seekers can ONLY present themselves for Asylum as Refugees at an Official US Port of Entry or Foreign Embassy.
What does that mean?? It means that those who sneak in to the USA and turn themselves into Border Patrol will NOT have the option of claiming Asylum as Refugees. They will be held in the tent cities, unable to even apply for Asylum and be evicted out of the USA.
IF necessary – the President is likely to shut down the Ports of Entry (ie California/Arizona) that cannot keep control of the invaders. It’s important to understand exactly where the Mexico/USA Border is – in Arizona, New Mexico & California it is a Land Border and the historic way was the minute you set foot on the United States Land, you could claim “Asylum” under UN Refugee Conventions. In Texas – the actually Border is the MIDDLE of the Rio Grande River (according the Treaty of Hidalgo) – so the minute that an invader gets to the US Land — they are in the USA.
President Trump had Border Port of Entry buildings built in the Middle of the River on the Bridges. They can lock down the bridges. Any who cross the River by other means (swim/boat/raft) have not gone through a “Port of Entry” and will NOT be allowed to claim “asylum”.
This is exactly why the Caravans were headed a further 1,000 miles to Tijuana instead of the closer Texas — only now, they will be stuck in Tents with no opportunity to even claim “asylum”. Mexico stopped the Beast Train and kept the buses from showing up.
I think that PDJT told Mexico that they had 2 choices – (1) Help stop them (2) we close all border crossing and lock them down (the Tijuana Crossing carried over 20,000 people per day and that does not include vehicles).
This was all done with Co-ordination with Mexico – they kept the Transportation from showing up to take them to California – the Caravan Organizers are aware of the new Ports of Entry in the Middle of the River – at this point, they know the people can’t walk an addition 1,000 miles, they know there is no transport for that extra 1,000 miles and they can either turn back (in which case they will not be able to recruit another Caravan) or they can thing they will swim the Rio Grande or use the ‘pay to cross’ floats/boats/rafts.
This entire thing is very well thought out by President Trump
The Leftist October surprise of “the children!!!” has backfired on them — Big League
It will be interesting to speculate how to contain possibily hundreds of thousands of illegals. Does anyone seriously believe they will stop coming?
thank you so much for explaining the ports of entry. I read your statement twice and the second time I fully understood what you are saying and what the plan is. Thanks
Should be Catch And Return.
The only real solution is to build the damn wall
Do you want a country or what?
Unequivocally, YES WE DO!
Thank you President Trump for protecting the citizens of America, despite the massive legal disadvantages globalists have put in your way.
I think we can all be certain that President Trump has intelligence that indicates this invasion has got to be stopped for many reasons first of which is national security. I’m sure he knows whose behind this and, I pray, that he deals with them as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I never understood after 9/11 that we didn’t shut the borders until reasonable safety to us could be guaranteed.
Well, sundance would say, because globalism and uniparty.
Best explanation I’’ever heard to date. Thankfully changes are coming now.
Smart move to get the other side disputing him on immigration policy when all polling shows it’s a big vote loser for them. Dems would rather talk health care because they know they lose on immigration. But if the Dems don’t speak in opposition to Trump on immigration, they risk a lower tournout from their base Tuesday. They’re stuck.
MERIT basis ~ not welfare broodmares.
Here is a list of military units deploying to the border. If you read through it, very interesting, medical, expeditionary and engineering, intelligence, PR units and combat camera units.
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2018/11/01/heres-the-list-of-military-units-headed-to-the-border/
When Ann is right, she’s very right:
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-10-31.html
As the court has explained again and again and again:
“(N)o one can fail to be impressed with the one pervading purpose found in (the 13th, 14th and 15th) amendments, lying at the foundation of each, and without which none of them would have been even suggested; we mean the freedom of the slave race, the security and firm establishment of that freedom, and the protection of the newly made freeman and citizen from the oppressions of those who had formerly exercised unlimited dominion over him.”
“The amendment didn’t even make Indians citizens. Why? Because it was about freed slaves. Sixteen years after the 14th Amendment was ratified, the Supreme Court held that an American Indian, John Elk, was not a citizen, despite having been born here.”
“Instead, Congress had to pass a separate law making Indians citizens, which it did, more than half a century after the adoption of the 14th Amendment. (It’s easy to miss — the law is titled: “THE INDIAN CITIZENSHIP ACT OF 1924.”) Why would such a law be necessary if simply being born in the U.S. was enough to confer citizenship?”
@Sundance you should post about this Sessions presser. It’s a massive indictment of everything Chinese and trade. This is the hammer on the other end of Trump’s nice talks with Xi. Sessions is laying the groundwork publicly for a massive anti-Chinese move on many levels. This is an awareness raising exercise of an unprecedented scale by the DOJ. This is MASSIVE and will have political repercussions, especially in California. ALL the major Dem players in CA are Chinese money train puppets and traitors. This presser is showing the entire country how criminal China is. This is gonna be YUUGE and undeniable, even to the most blind liberal.
I’ve always thought the “beautiful chocolate cake ‘n’ MOAB” was a very thoughtful move, which made me wary even then, when Trump was raving about Xi.
That was step one of negotiation: friendship.
With a warning about later steps…
MB, my take also.
Bc folks here are so divided re Sessions, I hesitated to be on the stump for this DOJ move.
But it is clearly originated by our Great President who has mastered the Art of circumventing the restrictions put upon him by his treasonous Congrss.
This is masterful, and I agree, it is Yuuge!
________________
The war we are in certainly extends to words and rhetoric. In fact, until it turns violent, the war we are in is almost entirely words and rhetoric.
We should stop using the enemy’s carefully chosen and intentionally manipulative and deceptive language.
We ought to engage that war of words and rhetoric to the fullest.
It is not a ‘migration’, they are not ‘immigrants’ they are a hostile invasion force financed by the globalist cabal and the American Marxist-Fascist Left.
We ought to call it what it is.
Truth.
Let the sun shine in.
In that same vein scott,, we need to push back on the “Racist” labeling. 90% of the issues may involve “racial” content, but that does not make it “racist”.
While flipping through television channels I came across a commie liberal site. A law professor (don’t know name or from what university) said that there are court cases that have set precedence about illegal alien’s children having rights and USA citizenship.
She and the others are cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court will rule that children born to illegal aliens are USA citizens.
Just giving out info on what I’m seeing.
Such a relief! Finally, a President that wants to make life better for Americans. Here in Oregon homeless Americans freeze to death every winter……
Wow! COLD ANGER.
