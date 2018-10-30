“Speaker Paul Ryan: “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”…”

A few months ago, when discussing overall immigration policy, I wrote: “There is no greater disconnect from ordinary Americans -on any singular issue- than the policy positions of Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC surrounding immigration. President Donald Trump is confronting their unified interests.” The reaction from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is directly related to this truism:
(Via Associated Press) […] The top Republican tells WVLK radio in Kentucky, “Well you obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”
Ryan’s comments Tuesday offered a rare challenge to the president — from his own party. […] Ryan says Republicans didn’t like when then-President Barack Obama “tried changing immigration laws via executive action. He says “obviously as conservatives we believe in the Constitution.”
Ryan is retiring but the No. 3 House Republican, Louisiana’s Rep. Steve Scalise, said on Fox that he’s glad Trump is considering options. (read more)
It does not go unnoticed that Speaker Ryan never challenged DACA.
It does not go unnoticed that Paul Ryan fully supported the June 2014 house vote for the Senate Gang-of-Eight immigration bill; until Majority Leader Eric Cantor was primaried 48 hours before the vote.
The issue of lax immigration, and the subsequent lack of enforcement, is the cornerstone for the UniParty in Washington DC. It is one of the central elements that isolates the professional political class from the majority of common sense Americans.
For the Democrats, support for open-borders and lax immigration enforcement is part of their overall ideology and fabian world-view. For traditional republicans support for lax immigration, which allows exploitation of labor, is driven by the Wall Street views of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (President Tom Donohue), and various elements associated with multinational corporate interests (Koch Brothers).
No amount of external political pressure upon DC will change this dynamic.
The only thing that will fracture this entrenched DC ideology is a long-process to dismantle the system that enables mutually beneficial arrangement.
A few perspective examples:
Senator Lindsey Lindsey Graham will likely support Trump’s initiative to end the anchor baby process, or birthright citizenship. However, tread cautiously, because Graham looks at this issue as a foot-in-door opportunity to force comprehensive immigration reform. There’s nothing altruistic within the “comprehensive.”
McCain dies; Martha McSally has the same view funded by the same benefactor. Corker resigns; Mitt Romney has the same view funded by the same benefactor. Paul Ryan exits; Kevin McCarthy has the same view funded by the same benefactor. See the problem?
If President Trump, on our behalf, is going to defeat the “Big Club” on the issues around immigration he will need two essential elements:
♦First, President Trump will need the unwavering support of common sense middle-America. When I say ‘unwavering’, I mean total and complete support from everyone, anyone, who wants to see immigration law enforced. Every entity who supports left-wing progressive globalism will spare no expense in attacking him. The entire planet will align against him. If you think things are bad now… oh man, we haven’t seen anything yet.
♦Second, POTUS will need to take the same strategic approach deployed in the trade and financial confrontation to new levels of strategy. President Trump will need to replace everyone within the administration that is ‘Big Club’-sketchy; with extreme prejudice. The attacks will come from all directions. Having to deal with a weaponized intelligence apparatus, a duplicitous cabinet, and a complicit DOJ and FBI will make any immigration enforcement/reform effort almost impossible. Right now, on the issue of immigration, many within the Trump cabinet are allied with the Donohue/Koch ‘Big Club’.
Suffice to say if the Republicans do not gain seats in the Senate and hold the House of Representatives it won’t even be worth starting.
Since birthright citizenship for aliens is not written in the law anywhere I suspect that the President CAN end the policy of extending it.
It absolutely is and what you need to know as to where. Is when you here the MSM tell us that we can not call them Illegal ALIENS.
I will let you do the research, but start in 1866.
On the howtobeyourowndettective.com website, the author noted immigration officials from 1868 to the LBJ regime interpreted babies born here to alien mothers without citizenshio status as alien. He mentuoned 500 babies were born on Ellis Island and only one got cotizen status because her fahter was an American citizen.
The author has three posts on this … two called “Ellis Island vs Gilligan’s Island” 2 parts, and “The Truth About Ellis Island.” He wrote thiese posts in the summer, so lok on his archive on the right side margie to locate them. They are excellent looks at immigration history, when we had public officials who cared about America first.
Yep, “Policy” is NOT law and it for sure is not a Constitutional Amendment or a listed Bill of Rights, either.
I want to know WHY Paul Ryan is allowed by other Republican members of Congress to remain in the Speaker position after announcing he is not going to seek reelection – he needs to be put on a back bench – can we PLEASE get Jim Jordan in there? That would be my pick.
$$$$$$$
The USCOC giveth and taketh away the $.
The Speaker giveth and taketh away the Committee Assignments.
The ONLY determination will be made by the SCOTUS, all others mean nothing. Get it done now!
It has ALREADY been ruled upon by the Supreme Court. (Twice)
http://www.cairco.org/issues/anchor-babies
Babies of illegals are NOT American citizens!!!!
Thank you for that link, G. Combs. After reading the information on that website it is crystal clear that POTUS has the authority to do exactly what he is doing, and the SCOTUS will back him up. This was a settled issue a long time ago.
I agree with you Combs & TTD. Watch the MSM come unglued when they figure out Pres. Trump really can do this. The TURD (Trump Unacceptance & Resistance Disorder) Force & violence will be at high levels. MAGA, one day at a time. Make sure you vote!! Hold your nose if you have to vote for a RINO, but vote for him/her you must if we’re to hold on to majorities.
A person born in the US that is a member of an ‘aboriginal tribe.’ Well that becomes another issue. Myans and Axtecs are aboriginal tribes. So are Amazons. Also, what % aboriginal? 25% enough? How about 1/1024?
Kidding aside, this is not so cut and dried as one may think.
The intent likely was 100% aboriginal within the US area but it does not state that.
Illegal may be the key here. Wong Kim Ark’s parents were legally in this country as permanent residents but not citizens, being Chinese Nationalists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt the votes are there for SCOTUS. Kav and Gurisch wont, based on their writings.
Correct. The point of the EO will be to create an aggrieved party/class, thereby putting the issue ultimately to the SCOTUS, which will construe the 14th Amendment’s scope on the matter. Of course, no EO can nullify a Constitutional grant of citizenship, but then neither can a statute. Meaning Ryan is likely wrong no matter how the Court rules. If it rules that the 14th’s grant fails to extend to the class in question and that no statutory basis exists for such a claim, the EO alone will have achieved its objective. If the Court holds the class to be within the scope of the 14’s grant, no statute can override such a Constitutional grant. It would take a finding by the Court that the 14th contains no such grant, but that a current statute does, for Ryan to be correct.
Speaker Ryan,
Why did you build a wall around your compound?
Was it to protect your things, your family and yourself?
A good husband and father protects his family, you did good for them, Bravo.
Why did you neglect to protect your American brothers and sisters and their families when you should have?
Are we not deserving of protection also?
The truth is that you were not a good steward of what was intrusted to you. You failed to protect us.
You chose monetary gain instead.
Ryan will start his new job with Soros next week; his wife already works there. These people are steaming piles of treacherous, duplicitous dung; including Graham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting…
Man Who Wrote 14th Amendment Explains It… Liberals Are FURIOUS!
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/man-who-wrote-14th-amendment-explains-it-liberals-are-furious/
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t be the only person who has noticed that the Democrats and the fake news are blatantly calling for violence against President Trump.
Just think if — God Forbid — something should happen to President Trump and VP Pence – Paul Ryan would be president.
Ryan needs to be removed from the Speaker-ship immediately. If anyone, even a non-member of Congress can be elected Speaker of the House, can anyone, even a non-member call for a vote to vacate the Seat?
LikeLiked by 7 people
May Rep. Jordan be the successor to that jackwagon.
McCarthy is ingratiating himself to President Trump by putting forth the border wall bill, so he can get the president’s support when the time comes to move into the Speaker of the House position. Jim Jordan for Speaker. McCarthy is another Paul Ryan or worse.
This is why the elections are so, so crucial You have to wonder if their plan is for something to happen to Trump and Pence, and Nancy Pelosi is then President.
I’m not on twitter, but I saw this article today; it incenses me, both the hypocrisy and the danger to my beloved President:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/179-death-threats-against-president-trump-are-live-on-twitter/
Try wrapping this around your fat head Ryan.
Read the word “alien,” then write the word 50 times .
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just deport the pregnant women before delivery. Problem solved (except for the idiots who keep mulling them back in)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Ryan is dead wrong and he’s in a panic. He’s leaving Congress to take a LUCRATIVE job in the private sector that conditioned upon NO IMMIGRATION REFORM or BORDER WALL taking place while he is In Congress. He is a dishonest, opportunistic SNAKE and he has no legal basis to say Trump doesnt have a right to do this. The 14th Amendment NEVER pertained to Immigration at all. It was clearly limited to address the problem of the children of the emancipated slaves. PAUL RYAN is lying about this for purely self serving, illegal morives!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“He’s leaving Congress to take a LUCRATIVE job in the private sector that conditioned upon NO IMMIGRATION REFORM or BORDER WALL taking place while he is In Congress.”
I looked for articles but couldn’t locate anything which fit your description. Do you have a link to a reputable or non-fake news site? Thanks!
What immigration law is President Trump changing, Mr. Ryan? Please show us the law you’re talking about!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, WHAT law?????? An EO would merely be stating NO MORE ignoring LAW and breaking law (and Constituttion) with a POLICY. Really, so simple, huh?
If Republicans win the House on Tuesday, November 6th, Jim Jordan will become the next Speaker of the House which is a very powerful position because the Speaker of the House controls any proposed legislation as the presiding officer.
That is KEY. The next Speaker is THE KEY.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and all of their globalist interests can not be defeated without having a man like Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
I think after the republicans win big on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Donohue, the Koch Brothers, and every other globalist will be crapping their golden underwear.
Depends….
We must win on Tuesday, November 6th! VOTE REPUBLICAN! (R)
A vote for a (D) democrat is a vote for globalism, open borders, sanctuary cities, and tyranny.
Globalism or Nationalism?
Dependence or Independence?
A fake “Tower of Babel,” or a BIG IDEA called America?
FREEDOM!
I agree that Jordan would be a great Speaker of the House. How do we, the voters with “cold anger” help that to be possible?
I seriously doubt my rino congressman will support Jordan, under any circumstances.
LikeLike
I feel your ‘hope’ but the RINO’s, Demonrats, Globalists, and COC club members will not allow it. Some other RINO pansy will get it. Jordon is a member of the Freedom Caucus which is on the RINO ‘do not listen to them’ list.
LikeLike
I think he is stirring the pot…
I don’t get Goldberg’s point. DACA was Obama’s policy, and may or may not be Constitutional. Birthright is Trump’s policy, and may or may not be Constitutional. Does Goldberg have a Time Travel Machine that we should all know about?
LikeLike
Congress has a DUTY to protect the several states from invasion. Arrest Congress for dereliction of duty. Knowing what’s happening due to their failure to fulfill their obligation, charge ’em aiding/abetting human and drug trafficking, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boy Oh Boy, do I really wish we could arrest the ENTIRE District of Criminals and sort them out later…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Build a freaking wall around D.C. And have Mexico pay for it.
And common sense.
“There is no greater disconnect from ordinary Americans -on any singular issue- than the policy positions of Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC surrounding immigration.”
Very, very true. And always incredibly disgusting when one hears of violent crime committed by someone who should not be here in the first place….while their advocates stay silent.
“It is one of the central elements that isolates the professional political class from the majority of common sense Americans.”
I believe it is also an issue that caused a huge increase in some people believing the current laws can be ignored whenever they became inconvenient. That thinking has spread far beyond immigration law.
He has a valid point and unlike his predecessors, would like to know if it is constitutional. There are many constitutional scholars that state anchor babies are not constitutional. What happens often in this country, are unconstitutional practices are started and very difficult to stop. No need to change the constitution.
Paul Ryan is being paid lots of $$$ to sabotage Trump’s efforts to build the wall , close the border, and end the 14th amendment by executive order! He is selling out this country to line his own pockets! Paul Ryan is a despicable traitor of the lowest sort!
LikeLiked by 4 people
TO HELL WITH PAUL RYAN.
His days of licking Tom Donahue’s boots are almost over, thank GOD.
President Trump should issue the executive order and let the communists take it to court.
It will end up in the Supreme Court like all things do these days,
and, LET THE BEST MAN WIN.
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/
This amazing website is updated daily, unfortunately.
IF YOU HAVE NEVER seen this website, you really need to bookmark it now and definitely NOT wait to look at it later.
ILLEGAL ALIEN REPEATEDLY RAPED YOUNG GIRL IN NORTH CAROLINA
PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED ILLEGAL ALIEN KIDNAPPED, RAPED 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN TEXAS
CHILD-SEX TRAFFICKERS USING SO-CALLED ‘MIGRANT CARAVAN’ TO SMUGGLE CHILDREN INTO U.S.
ILLEGAL ALIEN RAPED 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN NORTH CAROLINA
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Went there. Horrific. But Ryan isn’t worried – his family is safe. And WE paid for that big beautiful wall he has around his house.
Why is this guy still around, Why is pressured not being applied.. Who’s in charge of this area? YOUR FIRED!
“Speaker Paul Ryan: “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”…”
_____________________
Well let’s try it anyway, Paulie.
Used to be you couldn’t be president if you were a Saudi-financed Marxist from Kenya, either.
Used to be a traitor, bought and paid for by the CoC, couldn’t be Speaker of the House either, for that matter.
LOLOL
“Speaker Paul Ryan: “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”…”
_____________________
You mean ‘you’ can’t.
Just because ‘you’ can’t do it doesn’t mean DJT can’t.
Watch and see, traitor.
As always, SD is spot-on with “First, President Trump will need the unwavering support of common sense middle-America. When I say ‘unwavering’, I mean total and complete support from everyone, anyone, who wants to see immigration law enforced.”
Our government is “WE THE PEOPLE.” At the local level, we can nullify. If you’re in a Red state, you local government can nullify current federal immigration laws…just like sanctuary cities in principle, but opposite them in execution — deport ALL illegals out of your state, create very strict laws and severe consequences to those that rent property to illegals, employ illegals, teach illegal children, etc. Ignore bilingual requirements. Institute voter ID. Do not issue DL’s or state ID’s to illegals. Screw the federal govt and their incorrect interpretation of 14A. Of course, be prepared to lose fed funding…but most likely your state will save tons through the reduction of public assistance. IOW restore federalism.
On a personal level…refuse all illegals on your property. Refuse to give $ to their business. Refuse their cheap labor. Shun them. Nothing violent of course…but they have to know they are not welcome…that their only path to happiness, is to return to their country and apply for US citizenship or make their own country less of a sh!thole.
Sounds harsh…but it’s necessary. It will take courage and fortitude….but what’s the alternative?
Around my neck of the woods it is popular to evangelize and exten Christian charity to illegals. I just don’t get it. Spanish speaking worship specifically targeted towards those that “need to live under the radar”. So much for giving unto Ceasar what is Ceasar’s and unto the Lord what is His.
Call ICE. Turn them in. 😉
‘Speaker Paul Ryan: “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”
Well Paul, there never was “birthright citizenship” in any way the that has been deliberately misinterpreted the past few decades. There is no gray area when it comes to the 14th Amendment, what the debate of those who created the amendment meant and the context in which they meant it. It was only to confer citizenship on freed slaves after the Civil War, overruling the Dred Scott decision. That’s it.
Later, United States v. Wong Kim Ark, in 1898, ruled that 21 year old Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco to parents of Chinese descent was a citizen. In this case though, Wong Kim Ark’s parents were LEGAL immigrants of the United States.
So even then, no foreign citizens were allowed, and no U.S. Law or the Constitution has said that the children of foreigners born on U.S. soil are automatic citizens because they are not “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” (the United States). They are subject to the jurisdiction of their country of citizenship as are there offspring. Anyone who leaves out the key phrase, “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” is doing so because it doesn’t suit their open borders narrative. That’s nuts to imply that we no longer have a sovereign nation because anyone from around the globe, non-citizens, can come over, give birth and take over our country. I’ll go to war over this because it’s that important. It’s an illegal overthrow of our country by foreigners with domestic politicians aiding and abetting them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The parents were legal immigrants as permanent residents, but not citizens. I hope that the “illegal alien” aspect of anchor babies disqualifies any claim on citizenship status.
But cannot one be a legal immigrant and still, as not yet given oath of allegience to America, still under jurisdiction of another country? So how can children born here of legal, non-citizen permanent residents be automatically citizens?
Unrelated, sort of, but I would like to see dual citizenship eliminated. Children that have dual should be required to make a choice at eighteen and apply for naturalization. Pick American or go to your backup country.
FaceBKwallflower: that 1898 decision was a 5/4 decision and the four dissenting Justices made just that same point.
” Ryan says Republicans didn’t like when then-President Barack Obama “tried changing immigration laws via executive action. He says “obviously as conservatives we believe in the Constitution.””
_____________________
That piece of garbage ought to have his MOUTH smacked right then and there for even PRETENDING that he gives a rat’s #$% about the Constitution.
“obviously as conservatives”…. like that rat bast&^% is a conservative.
Get ready to WIN.
JACK5678 referenced a section of the following on the other thread on this subject:
103d CONGRESS
1st Session
S. 1351
To curb criminal activity by aliens, to defend against acts of international terrorism, to protect American workers from unfair labor competition, and to relieve pressure on public services by strengthening border security and stabilizing immigration into the United States.
A Bill introduced by Harry Reid and sent back to committee. The section Jack references should be the text of the EO (Sect 1001).
The other thing that most seem to agree on is that if the 14thA does provide children of immigrants with citizenship; it is only Legal Immigrants with the proper Visa/Green Card and in the process of pursuing citizenship. Not to those who do not accept the Jurisdiction of US Law.
Would it be so difficult for the White House staff to spend a couple hours with these 2 threads and develop a clear and concise EO?
And for that matter, if any one of our “duly elected representatives” would take the time, trouble and effort to look over what has been posted here, what would be so hard in passing a bill like S1351? Other than that trivial issue of having all their money cut off by their Uniparty masters.
I was taught in fourth grade Social Studies, in 10th grade American History, and again in 12th grade Government that when someone became naturalized, their minor children born before or after immigration, became naturalized/citizens at that time and not a day sooner. They did not become citizens independent of their parent’s citizenship.
OOPS… that was Fred5678 on the first page of the previous “President Considering EO” thread. Apologies.
A RARE challenge from Ryan. What a joke.
If someone sneaked into Ryan’s backyard, gave birth, and then wanted child support from him – would he pay? That’s basically what we’ve been doing for years
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea! Maybe we could get together ten-twenty preggers women, oh heck, let’s go for 100 and have them storm his “border” wall and drop babies all over his yard. Ha, let’s have the new mamas give paperwork to Ryan for him to direct deposit his “generosity” right into their bank accounts.
Would HE pay? No. But he would sponser his “Better Way”, a bill that would make sure YOU paid.
It’s more than that, way more: What we’ve been doing is forcing the homeowner to pay child support AND put the baby of the sneaker-in on the deed to the property! We’ve been forced to give away a part of our heritage – American citizenship – with all of the associated benefits, legal, social, political, educational, medical, court system/prison system, monetary, etc.
And the price? Criminal behavior which the leftists don’t want to ALLOW us to stop (illegal crossing of our borders). Since the consequences of the criminal behavior are all positive, why wouldn’t the sneakers enter illegally?
Our VSGPDJT is duty bound to rid us of this birth right abomination:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Execute = nullify
President Trump drops one right over the target.. It shook them so much their cabin boy Ryan came scurrying out of his hole..
Here is the way I see this issue.
Anything that makes US Citizenship a rare, valuable and sought after privilege is a good…no strike that…is a GREAT thing.
There is absolutely no downside to making citizenship of ones country valuable and sought after.
Those who oppose this do so either from rank ignorance (the yuths), rank self interest (Ryan) or because they dislike America and Americans and would prefer to FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE HER.
Well stated, ArrestSoros!
Interesting interview by a hostile host. You’ll note that Ryan didn’t stand up for our President…not that I thought he would.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/10/28/speaker_paul_ryan_on_his_plans_after_leaving_congress.html
You know what the best October Surprises are? The best ones are subtle. What is every media outlet choking on today? That’s right “anchor baby this, anchor baby that.” Guess what topic just reared its ugly head right in the final stretch of the mid-terms? Immigration. Guess what the candidates have to talk about as a result? Immigration. Guess who loses on that issue if it is front, center, and staring you in the face? Democrats.
I don’t think President Trump asked for your opinion Paul Ryno 🙄🙄 . Just shut up and go away, you’re irrelevant.
With Republicans as Paul Ryan, who needs Democrats?
If you cannot believe Congressman Steve King’s expertise about the 14th Amendment,
https://steveking.house.gov/media-center/columns/ending-birthright-citizenship-does-not-require-a-constitutional-amendment
believe this:
https://www.thepostemail.com/2018/08/28/the-post-email-interviews-atty-mario-apuzzo-on-the-14th-amendment-part-2/
The caravan is an invading military force with many children.
Think about that….
A foreign army full of children….
“We are going to invade your land with babies in our arms.”
Psychological warfare is about 95% of the battle.
Our fundamental problem is we, as Americans, are just too damn nice.
We save Europe and China during WWII – then allow them to railroad us on trade.
It’s time to be authentic with ourselves and our actions. We can’t detest illegals in a blog and then throw courtesies to them on the street, frequent their restaurants, and take advantage of their cheap labor.
The caravans are full of MS-13 terrorists, communists, are God knows what else.
Paul Ryan isn’t naive, he sold out a long time ago.
So the libs want to interpret the 2nd amendment, but take the 14th at face value?
More like the democrats want to destroy the 2nd Amendment, and exploit the 14th until they milk the donkey dry.
This whole thing boils down to who would you bet on to win ?
A. VSGPDJT
B. Other
I vote A.
If a foreign soldier dressed in plain clothes (in the caravans) brings his wife and kids in to the United States, do they deserve the same kind of legal rights as American citizens?
