Reminder: Just How Close Was The 2014 Amnesty Vote? – Here’s The Back Story…

With the revocation of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), ie ‘amnesty’ in the headlines, it might be worthwhile to remind ourselves of 2014 and how close the previous amnesty vote was.
The entire DC leadership apparatus of both republicans and democrats support amnesty for illegal aliens. They have been paid to deliver this outcome. In the legislative system the corporations and lobbyists have constructed, it genuinely doesn’t matter what voters think.
A very insightful PBS documentary “The Immigration Battle” lays out exactly what took place during the 2013/2014 legislative time frame. If you have not watched the documentary I would strongly recommend you do so, it is profoundly enlightening.
The documentary walks you through a timeline explaining exactly who was doing what at the times discussed.
Here’s the trailer:
Watch Full Documentary – HERE
After the Senate passed the comprehensive immigration reform bill, the activity shifted to the House of Representatives. Paul Ryan was part of the team supporting passage.
Eventually, against ever increasing pressure from President Obama’s bully pulpit, it came to a moment in the House (June 2014) where Speaker John Boehner was going to take up a vote on the Senate Bill.
Speaker Boehner, Paul Ryan and a few other close insiders had been holding secret meetings discussing support for the bill. On Friday June 6th 2014 Boehner recognized there was now enough support for passage – he also knew it was going to be controversial.
Boehner asked Kevin McCarthy (House Majority Whip) to whip the vote and get a confirmed vote count on Monday June 9th 2014. Unbeknownst to both GOP and DEM rank-and-file membership Boehner, Ryan and Eric Cantor already knew they had the votes for passage – the request to McCarthy was merely to confirm.
Speaker John Boehner was planning to schedule the vote for Thursday June 12th or Friday June 13th the consideration on either date circled around political benefit through the media: Was it better to celebrate, if so Thursday -or- was it better to pass and get out of dodge, if so Friday.
So the GOP House Members were officially whipped on Monday June 9th. The results confirmed what John Boehner and Paul Ryan already knew – They had enough votes to pass it.
On Tuesday June 10th Speaker Boehner, Eric Cantor (Majority Leader) and Kevin McCarthy (Majority Whip) had lunch together discussing timing the vote Thursday night or Friday Morning.
However, later that same night the results from the 2014 Virginia primary showed an unknown conservative outsider, Dave Brat, had defeated (primaried) Eric Cantor. At 7:00pm Tuesday night the first word went out that Cantor had lost.
Boehner, McCarthy and Cantor were STUNNED beyond belief.
The next day, Wednesday June 11th, the House of Representatives was also in a state of shock – Almost the entire reason for the defeat was the controversial immigration position of Cantor.
Immediately panicked GOP congress critters were calling Kevin McCarthy and revoking their previous (2 days earlier) positions of support for the bill. By lunchtime Wednesday June 11th it was obvious the Immigration Bill was NOW DEAD in the House.
That’s how close it was. Literally within hours of a vote for passage.
Amnesty didn’t die because of Senator Ted Cruz or anything he did or didn’t do. The gang of eight bill had already passed the senate.
Amnesty died exclusively because candidate Dave Brat beat House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Period.
In 2018
YES, We Cantor The Rest of You!
LikeLiked by 23 people
They are mostly all rotten to the core. Bought and paid for by the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q How’s that recipe for the 2018 ‘Cooked Goose’ primary tasting?
A Needs more tar and feathers.
LikeLike
🙂
I know there are Virginians on this thread — so here is my dilemma — would appreciate feedback.
I despise the GOP establishment.
Ed Gillespie is running — GOP establishment.
He defeated my candidate (Cory Stewart) in a squeaker even though a third candidate split the GOP vote (Frank Wagner). What I don’t know was whether Wagner was in the race to do just that — split the anti Establishment vote. Anybody know?
Here’ is my dilemma. I don’t know whether to hold my nose YET AGAIN and vote for the lessor of two evils (Gillespie) OR make a stand and WRITE IN Cory Stewart’s name as a protest. I don’t know much about the Democrat candidate — all I need to know is that he IS a Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no question that you want to vote for Ed Gillespie. The Dem is another McAwful. Trust me, politics is the art of the possible, and VA went blue because the Republicans do nothing but fight amongst themselves.
LikeLike
I’m not from Virginia, but there is never a good reason to vote for the Democrat. Never feed the animal. It needs to be starved of all attention. I’d write in Cory Stewart or vote for Gillespie. Sorry, I can’t help you there. I don’t know enough to say.
LikeLike
Thank God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is amazing how it took a brat to stop the forward movement of immigration in its track 😉
David Brat is one swell guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Providence!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, God works in mysterious ways, it is wonderful to observe.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Americans just got tired of being treated as second class citizens in their own country, and being insulted as racists and nazis anytime they spoke up about it. The waeponized IRS etc and total control of the MSM were not ebough to overcome the blood of patriots.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I am so sick and tired of all this concern for anyone who is not American. I’m trying not to vomit, but it is hard.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s even bigger than that.
I don’t like to see people made into second class citizens stripped of their rights (which means there is a group who consider themselves “first class citizens” who are doing or supporting said stripping…sort of like the lords and ladies of old iykwim).
I also don’t like the idea of having an underclass of basically non-citizens who serve at the behest of that lords-in-ladies class…I’m not down for slavery.
This is America; we’re supposed to reject any notion of a feudal system — and that’s what we’ve got. I’m not a racist, bigot, fascist, or neo-Nazi for rejecting it (although I wonder about those who would call me that), and neither is anyone else.
But I don’t have much concern for the so-called “Americans” who have put themselves up as some sort of nobility and have perpetrated this disgusting system…I don’t consider them really Americans, and I don’t much care what happens to them (maybe we can do an exchange with some other country that is down with the whole manorial gig — we take their people who aren’t down with it and they take our failed Americans who are. Then at least we’ll know where to target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On top of that, Jenny, we end up paying, in more ways than one, for the maintenance of that slavery class. So who in reality is the slave?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
Abraham Lincoln
LikeLiked by 13 people
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me eighteen times in a row and, hey, I have to admit you’re pretty good at this fooling thing.
P.T. Barnum
LikeLike
So they *can* be scared into submission. Question is, since Trump got elected, are they scared we’ll rise up against them or do they think “our candidate won so we’re going back to complacent sleep now”? Judging by how they’ve been doing, they’re not that afraid of us, yet again.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They think Trump was a one-off, that he somehow fooled us like some kind of Pied Piper, but that we now disapprove of him and can be captivated again by tax cuts – like a cat looking at a laser beam dot on the floor. Like a couple of bucks will distract us from the continued wide open border.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The difference is they can pass a bill and they aren’t sure if Trump will sign it or veto it. They may have the votes to pass but not override a bill. I dont think POTUS will not have our best interest at heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I think POTUS will have our best interest at heart.” FIFY
LikeLike
Tree, and that makes them more vulnerable because thinking they can make OUR decisions is what is bringing the 2 in 1 parties and they are so blinded by greed and supposed power and donor dollars they can’t see the writing on the wall of their being removed NOW as the traitors they have become. Karma is racing in on these fools because we have had it, we are their employers and time they learned they can also be fired and if necessary physically removed. They stopped representing us and only their greedy selves. They can meet in private, in dark rooms, but they can no longer hide their nastiness any more. They have been outed and now we will remove them and no benefits/perks will go with them, and as they are traitors we can confiscate ALL their assets in America and outside.
LikeLike
Immigration is one of the issues that unites Americans! In 2012, Romney won the nomination because he said he would be pro-American immigration. Perry lost because he was pro-Amnesty. President Trump won because he is America First!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Romney proved to be a liar and a globalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in an industry that sees illegals every time I walk into a processing plant. They are incapable of understanding operation of simple machines. I regularly show owners how they’re responsible for a 30% reduction in overall throughput. Sad fact is US workers are not much better, but at least you can communicate with them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Set aside all of that… Illegals cannot even communicate effectively. They put themselves and those around themselves at risk simply because they cannot communicate. I have seen it trying to understand why a machine or process went haywire. I am not even talking safety issues…
LikeLiked by 1 person
From experience, Hispanic men do not comprehend computers, how they work, how to operate….
LikeLike
MK, but now Trump has set up an apprenticeship to teach American workers to be electronically updated/taught and have some corporations engaging in this because it will be a benefit to job seekers and America. AND all in English, thank you.
LikeLike
And we will Cantor anyone who isn’t committed to America first! Just like pathetic Obama said, I have a pen (to write checks to support primary challenges) & I have a phone to rally support for MAGA Candidates anywhere in the United States! Nothing will stop us from making America great again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
On a scale of zero to Bigly, how delicious is it to know Soros, Obama, Donahue, and whoever else dog whistles their Antifers, BLMers & Commie thugs to riot on command all have their hands tied on protesting DACA?
Go ahead, march in the streets with your Mexican flags giving us the finger; throw bottles of urine at cops; beat up a red-blooded American or two. That will definitely swing us toward ’empathetic amnesty’ attempts by Congress.
Winning has never been as well deserved as it is now for natural born & legalized American citizens. All thanks to President Trump & Attorney General Sessions for their never-wavering determination to preserve our national sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 16 people
If we don’t get the Wall, all they have to do is wait until another president allows in more illegals and amnesties them. The president should signal that any compassion shown to dreamers is contingent upon FULL funding of the Wall this Fall.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even with a Wall, future Pres/Congress can decide not to maintain it, and/or ignore enforcing laws. It is why we must educate younger voters – best way to do that is by making President Trump’s presidency the most economically successful for ALL Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Allison is correct.
It was Reagan that said we are always just one generation away from losing our country….or words to that effect.
It’s also correct to say that if Trump is successful in bringing back the middle class and making everyone in America feel success that too will create a patriotic surge to want to keep on making America stronger and greater.
We came too close with that amnesty fiasco a couple of years ago let’s “cantor” all the traitors when they come up for election.
LikeLike
Please stop calling them “dreamers”, this is a term the leftwing media came up with as it sounds so “nice”. They are illegal immigrants NOT “dreamers”.
LikeLike
Sentient, we will get the wall and Mexico will pay because it will no longer get remittances from America, many are now being deported or leaving on their own, so no more on welfare unless a legal citizen and as Trump said seriously disabled and some years for those with preconditions; otherwise you have to work if you want to eat and pay rent. I do hope he will make it a “solar wall” whereby Mexico who needs energy purchases from (could be part of NAFTA if they comply and agree to changes) and we, too, will benefit from the energy produced. So, I see rosiness arising here, there, and everywhere with Trump in charge as America is a big business and he knows business and we will get rid of interlopers/invaders on our soil and those not from Mexico, well we can just dump the others on Mexico and let them sort it all out, but we won’t have illegals on this soil. And Trump’s plan for DACA shows a strategy that politicians cannot understand they will lose and we will win.
LikeLike
And now we come full circle. They ran once they saw amnesty was the kiss of death to their political careers. Now Trump is throwing it in their laps and walling them in, forcing them to own it. No more evading responsibility. Either you’re for America and its legal citizens, or you’re not.
Period.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Throw in the money for the border wall and repeal Obamacare, and POTUS might have a “great heart” on DACA.
LikeLike
Hell no. Regan bought that pile of manure, what has changed?
LikeLike
California became a blue state through and through because Reagan gave in on amnesty.
LikeLike
Marka3, we do not want DACA at all and the whole families must be deported as the family members know who the illegal or illegals are in their families and thus have also created a crime in protecting them. This means we have compassion for legit Americans and don’t need to worry about any family being left behind because they can leave together or go to jail or prison. It is not just the illegal committing crime, but the whole family down to the 5th generation as they breed like rabbits and then rip us off on welfare, WIC, EBT, etc.
LikeLike
No thanks necessary, just doing my bit.
LikeLike
“Amnesty died exclusively because candidate Dave Brat beat House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Period.”
I remember that day explicitly. Even our local radio guy in Virginia, who was for Brat, thought that he had no chance. Then, around 7:00 p.m., he started to perk up. Brat was pulling way ahead in counties that Cantor had previously won many times. It started to become obvious that Brat was going to win. My husband and I were shouting from the roof tops with such joy. We were so proud of the Richmond area for rising up and kicking out the traitor, Cantor. Brat did a fantastic job for months campaigning against him and calling out his lies and betrayals. What a night that was! Brat is my oldest daughter’s Rep. – she is so lucky!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I remember the half-hourly “Fox News Alerts” starting shortly around 7 PM. Most memorable was a shocked Me Again Kelly, who in two years would be Cantored as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the House and Senate try to pass “amnesty” this time, Trump can veto the bill just in time for 2018 primaries and then the voters can get rid of the RINO’s supporting the bill. Genius!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amnesty bill will never reach the President’s desk…it is all smoke and mirrors with this Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not so sure, and I think this “game” might end up passing amnesty. Every Democrat will be for it….and thus may end up being veto proof with enough RINOs. Trump should just end it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep,I bet their handlers push them to do it regardless…..they know we don’t want it, but still push the fake polls saying 70% want to keep them. They are doomed pushing this. I am so disgusted. They can’t do healthcare,taxes, but you could just about bet they got time for amnesty. What makes it even worse is this people (illegal aliens) don’t care about America they want it to be like Mexico. ..
LikeLike
But Trump can do the Obama thing, use EOs to move forward for America! Congress aided and abetted Obama making their traitors to us and our country. I have no empathy or sympathy for traitors and wish to see them get the final punishment they have brought on themselves, while we confiscate all their assets here and abroad, and no benefits/perks every again allowed. They chose to shaft us and now karma is acoming.
LikeLike
From 2012, it seems, there were major efforts to achieve immigration reform that depended on many religious organziations having a common message.
In 2013,
Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on April 2013 on this topic. Many religious organzations submitted testimony and or made testimony.
Many were on the same “page,” with the endorsement of reasonable, humanitarian immigration reform.
This effort was sustained and grew.
There was major effort out of a recently formed group, “Evangelical Immigration Table” http://evangelicalimmigrationtable.com
This group was formed by some group called G92, based on a Hebrew word and scripture regarding sojourners.
http://g92.org/
My suspicion is that when something so coordinated arises, with nice-looking web pages, that some other force is behind all of that.
I am involved in some collaborative efforts, outside of my normal work. We don’t form these beautiful web pages etc. etc – we try to figure out a group name, how to meet with limited time, and how to achieve things with limited sources. These efforts are not slick and polished.
Suspicious.
Can anyone suggest how to figure out the story behind all of this? Who is responsible for making all of this sustained, coordinated PR arise?
LikeLike
Soros !
LikeLike
Follow the money. Millions of dollars are collected by and flow through church groups and charities dedicated to helping “immigrants” and “refugees.” Similar to AARP endorsing Obamacare because they make money selling the Obamacare supplement insurance. There is always an angle, and it is always measured in dollars.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I pass churches all the time now offering services in Spanish, Korean, etc. It totally sickens me because it is approval of non-assimilation. When Trump was running for President and talking about deportation, my bleeding heart pastor said before you start rounding up babies, try holding one in your arms first. That’s the game that’s being played.
LikeLike
Next time you get that bleeding heart globalist crap say “Oh, so you have removed the locks from your front door so anyone who wants to can just move in and take up residence on your couch? I’ll be over tomorrow with 8 of my family members. We are all tired of paying rent at our own places and will be happy to live off of you indefinitely. And don’t suggest evicting my baby nephew until you have held him,”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one, trapper!!
LikeLike
Catholic Charities…
LikeLike
Nothing Catholic about them. A total fraud.
LikeLike
The open border globalists have infiltrated lots of religious institutions. Many Catholic bishops are heavily invested in taking state and federal funds to “help” refugees. In fact, often a majority of a diocese’s charitable funds comes from Joe and Jill taxpayer. The illegal immigrants also swell the numbers in the pews. Some bishops have long been enamored of liberation theology, which is Marxism cloaked in religious vestments. On the Protestant side, the mainstream denominations have been taken over by liberals in some cases. Lots of blame to go around. The Truth has been ignored and suppressed. I tremble for the souls of those who have lead the sheep astray.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. Many “churches” no longer preach the gospel.
LikeLike
We do know the Progs were exposed creating sham Catholic groups and organizations to spew leftist propaganda. It was leaked in a Podesta e-mails. Take your pick …plenty of demons on the Left
LikeLiked by 1 person
Catholic Charities is a major force in placing immigrants. It’s a $2 billion industry.
LikeLike
Money! Many so called religious organizations received U.S. Government money through the Refugee Resettlement Program to settle refugees into our communities. Sundance had in depth reporting on this.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hell, many of the lefty crooks in Congress won’t even stand for the National Anthem or recite the pledge of allegiance when in the halls of Congress. They are clearly expressing their hate for us and the USA. Who is electing these people to office?
LikeLike
Core Trump voters have the potential to be very influential in lower turnout primary voting. There should and will be more Cantorings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From your lips to God’s ears. I’m here for that very purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To this day these quisling traitors continue their attempts to ram through some form of open borders.and unlimited immigration, even though roughly 80% of Americans want immigration STOPPED. The GOPe knows what we their base wants, and they don’t care. They are going to do what their globalist masters want.
We need to primary every so-called Republican who is not on board with the MAGA agenda. Here in Arizona Jeff Flake is first on the list to be fired in less than one year from now (Aug 28, 2018). He will lose to Dr Kelli Ward. McCain was re-elected last year to another six year term, but chances are he will not live more than another year or two. Then our Republican governor Doug Ducey will appoint a good replacement.
I had to hold my nose and vote for McCain in 2016 for two reasons. First, it was imperative that Trump take office with a Republican majority in the Senate. We accomplished this. This is how we were able to get Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. Second, McCain’s Democrat challenger was the extreme left wing ideologue Ann Kirkpatrick. She is similar to Nancy Pelosi in her Socialist leanings. McCain was the lesser of evils.
Each of us needs to do whatever cam be done in our home states in the primary elections to support viable America First candidates under the Republican banner. We 70+ million Deplorables are Trump’s real leverage. We all need to step up and do our part. These all-important 2018 peimaries are mere months away. We need to get busy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before PDJT come onto the scene, they could fool us with fake polls. Having attended 2 rallies, I know my point of view is not in the minority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to go Dave and Virginia! You saved us all from one of the biggest horrors of the Uniparty! Well done!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s time to reactivate the Tea Party. Republicans aren’t afraid of us anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t agree more. I was at Breitbart for the revolution before. But I’ve noticed it’s now here. I’m totally ready.
LikeLike
Trump is the Tea Party. The MSM just is too stupid to see it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, who rode the Amnesty deal harder than a rented mule and awoke the Trumpsters before we were Trumpsters ( most likely Tea Partiers at the time ) and stopped it dead in it’s tracks? Laura Ingraham. Man we all owe her a cold beer, a thick steak on the grille, something, for what she did!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good point! She and Ann Coulter have both–at two different times– singlehandedly saved us from massive amnesty. We do owe them a lot and will evidently need their services again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Laura Ingraham is a great patriot. She suggested we light up the Congressional phones opposing amnesty and send letters and e-mails to the congress critters as well.
She was so despised by Pres. George W. Bush that he did not appear on her program to promote his book.
LikeLike
Tough spot for many in the “so-called” Freedom Caucus.
They are bank rolled by the Koch brothers, who make $$$$ off of illegal immigration.
Quite a pickle….should be interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may have a solution:
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/keeping-the-dream-alive/article34121797/?ref=http://www.theglobeandmail.com&
Oh no, please no, oh Shiney Pony whatever you do, don’t do that!
Signed, Br’er Rabbit
LikeLiked by 2 people
perfect
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clowns..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any lawsuits brought indicates we are hiiting them where it hurts.
I expect the Swamp Traitors to sue at every turn that brings them pain.
Disregard the Ligitgation Phobia. They will lose bigly.
“you know you are over the target when you start catchng flak!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
hitting ’em where it hurts
LikeLike
Bring it on, losers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The A.Gs are suing if you don’t end it and they will win, N.Y can’t sue to stop something that is unconstitutional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you mean…they “can’t sue to keep something that is unconstitutional”.
Right?
LikeLike
I want this exact strategy used on the Wall and every other issue I voted for. I voted for disruption to the uniparty and we need names with votes…
I guarantee many Fake republicans like Ryan are pissed at moment. This was a shot across the bow and disrupted their calculated plan during the ‘recess’…This was a brilliant stroke by the President…
LikeLiked by 2 people
At Breitbart a lot of the posters are convinced this devillish Congress is going to make amnesty law.
–We’ve got to work hard to keep that from happening.
–I’m here because this was the first site to recognize the Trump revolution could really happen and his full potential. We’ve gotten so far so fast.
–I really believe we can keep the revolution against the corrupt uni-party going if we stay full speed ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More power to them. If they do an amnesty then good luck running on that. The only arguements are the ones the democrats make and this will be easily pointed out. I know of no other issue that unites Trump voters as the sham of what illegal immigration has done to this country…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The defeat of Cantor was the only light in the darkness and the only thing i can think of that real conservatives had to celebrate since, uh, maybe Reagan. Some of us celebrated W’s win(s) for a while, but it turns out they weren’t worthy of celebration. Even the sweeping mid-term victories were hollow with the leadership the Repubs had in place. I remember when drunk Boehner cried like a little knitted pink hat after becoming Speaker, and promptly caved to the dems on the budget without even a slap or a cat scratch. That confirmed my long growing suspicion that they were all crooks. Iredeemable crooks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Bush was a horror show. And Jeb would have been George on steroids. Thank God Trump came along and destroyed the two worst dynasties in American history, Clinton and Bush. That is one of his many great accomplishments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Reminder: Just How Close Was The 2014 Amnesty Vote? – Here’s The Back Story… — The Last Refuge – World Faithful Catholics
The Politico story could be a Propoganda Weapon designed to get something/anything to help the DACA supporters (the “give em six months” garbage”) Until I hear it straight from POTUS. I wont believe it.
True Patriotic Nationalism demands Immediate Cessation of Program and Deportation letters issued and warrants served. Forget the Optics (Beauty is in the Eye of the Patriot!) Not the Globalist Fifth Column.
Use the Power while we have the Power.
Deport the Illegals.
America First Americans First!
LikeLike
pRoPaGaNdA
LikeLike
LikeLike
No. he needs to do tax reform, obamacare repeal.
LikeLike
I saw Tom Cotton has been doing excellent posts on the other thread. Saying that if there are “jobs Americans won’t do” it’s 1) an insult to the Americans who actually do them 2) the wages are too friggen low (AKA SLAVE LABOR) and 3) the conditions are TOO friggin’ dangerous (AGAIN, SLAVE CONDITIONS).
–From the tweets of Cotton posted on the other thread I’m going to subscribe to his Twitter account.
–He’s one of the few people I don’t want to primary.
LikeLike
He wants DACA with the Raise Act.
LikeLike
Hmmmm….well I like the Raise Act part.
LikeLike
Tom Cotton was a Never-Trumper…and may still be…so he is on probation with me.
He is saying the right things on this Immigration issue and I like the RAISE Act that he is co-sponsoring.
So let’s hope he will be onboard with all the rest of our President’s America First agenda.
LikeLike
You tell em Bluto!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US government residing in DC are domestic enemies,
They see you and I as nothing more than a piggy bank or a resource to be leveraged,
I say
Who is John Galt!
LikeLike
Its scary to think that it took a real longshot win by Brat to stop the inevitable suicide by our country…re: California 1994
LikeLike
IIRC, Brat hardly spent any money at all.
LikeLike
Proof positive of just how duplicitous our representatives are. They know what their constituents want but ignore them until they realize their constituents are paying attention and mean it this time.
LikeLike
The thing that astounds me about these dimwit politicians enabling.the worst people to illegally flood into our country is that they don’t get that it will affect them also at some point. Imagine the country is like a big swimming pool. A person who hangs out at the shallow end decides to dump something toxic in the deep end, because they don’t go there. But it’s all connected and it eventually reaches their area of the pool and gets them as well.
So, they can live in their gated communities or walled mansions with security forces but eventually, they have to come out. The toxin will eventually get to them, either when they come out or, since they keep more and more flooding in, enough toxin is in the country to breech their “safe” space.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NumbersUSA is a where I learned about illegal immigration and too much legal immigration. I believe it was 2003 or 2004. I was clueless about what was happening with immigration before that. I don’t remember how I found out about them. They are the best. Please check out their website and donate if you can. You can send free faxes to your senators and representatives through NumbersUSA. I think they do a fantastic job. They have fought like tigers to prevent amnesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, David Brat!
LikeLike
Someone at Breitbart mentioned this might just be a negotiating tool by Trump to get the border wall money. They said they’re probably going to do amnesty (which don’t kid yourself includes 30 year olds and their entire families) but throw us a bone with the wall.
–I’m not optimistic.
–Breitbart is posting a story that they can’t get to this topic within 6 months, but my guess is they’ll shove it through. It’ll be 1,000 pages written by the Chamber of Slave Labor.
–DACA has always been a scam to keep the Chamber of Commerce slaves and their whole families.
–These pro-slavery RINOs and DEMS will shove this garbage through. And you will pay for their slaves for life. Slaves don’t come cheap, and they certainly can’t live off what the companies pay them so that expense (food, housing, schooling, medical care) is up to you and me.
LikeLike
Here are some cost sheets that will have you in awe. In addition to all the monies we send to Mexico, we also save them tons in educational & other expenses.
Fact Sheets: Costs of Multilingualism
https://www.usenglish.org/official-english/fact-sheets-costs-of-multilingualism/
LikeLike
Most in Kevin McCarthy’s district thinks he’s a Rock-Star except those of us that pay attention. We need a serious contender to ‘Cantorize’ him and undermine the Abernathy political machine that controls this district.
LikeLike