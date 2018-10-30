MAGAnomics – Consumer Confidence Grows Again – Highest Level in 18 Years – Holiday Season Looking Like a Winner Wonderland…

First the wonky stuff.  The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (CBCCI) has jumped again for October and now measures the highest current sentiment among consumers since 2000.   The CCI now stands at 137.9 (1985=100), up from 135.3 in September.   Additionally, the future outlook of consumers, known as the “Expectations Index” (consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions) increased from 112.5 last month to 114.6 this month.  More DATA winnamins.

What does that mean?  Well, it means middle-America feels GREAT about now, next week, next month, and well into next year.  Additionally, now that the winnamins are starting to catch up to them, the pontificating wonkified actuaries will begin to project a splendidly “strong” holiday season.  Duh!  They’re always playing catch-up. LOL.

The key to understanding MAGAnomics is to focus on the middle-class.  If the middle-class is thriving and doing well, all of the economic indicators will tell the same story.  MAGAnomic benefactors (ordinary working people outside the investment class) are scantly impacted by the Stock Market.

When the middle-class is thriving, everything inside the U.S. economy improves.

This is the key and cannot be repeated enough.

Trump’s MAGAnomic policy focuses on Main Street.  The preceeding 30+ years of economic policy focused on Wall Street.

That’s the essential difference.

The benefactors of MAGAnomics are those working week-to-week, month-to-month, to take care of their family.  The middle-class; not the uni-focused investment class.

When the middle-class is optimistic, confident and positive, you can be certain of an exceptional holiday season.  This is not challenging to understand.

As we shared when the third-quarter GDP results were announced a few days ago; everything is pointing to a great fourth quarter and holiday retail season.

Overall the 3.5% GDP growth is exceptionally strong.  To see the data bolstering a positive future forecast I would draw attention to Table 2 (lines 43 through 49) and the analysis for net impact over Exports/Imports.  The heavy import number delivered a net subtraction of 1.78% from GDP growth; that’s a result of a large increase in imported durable goods [likely anticipatory holiday inventory buildup].

As you can imagine from your own shopping experiences, durable goods inventories generally climb in the third quarter as companies increase inventory in preparation for holiday sales in quarter four.  The growth in the buildup of this inventory is significantly higher than historic trend; this means companies are forecasting strong consumer demand for goods in Q4, the holiday season.

Further support for a booming Q4 purchase prediction can be found in the current 4% growth of consumer spending.  With wages growing (3.8% avg), and with an incredibly strong jobs market, people are making large purchases with confidence.  Additionally, price data in the current GDP report shows inflation at a 1.6 percent annualized pace.

Add it all up and you can see the reason for companies to boost inventory ahead of a very strong holiday season.  The middle class drives the MAGAnomic economy.  Workers are getting paid more and being taxed less; our paychecks are bigger.

Simultaneously inflation is low (prices not increasing), so the net is more disposable income to make purchases, combined with confidence in wages/jobs allowing people to spend more.

20 Responses to MAGAnomics – Consumer Confidence Grows Again – Highest Level in 18 Years – Holiday Season Looking Like a Winner Wonderland…

  1. Bigbadmike says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Happy Days are here Again! Hope everyone has a Wonderful Christmas Season.

  2. bluezebraangel says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Great unless you had an adjustable mortgage.

  3. pgroup says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    No mention of the impending tariffs on China. If I saw a huge price increase coming in a product I sold, I’d buy as many of that item as I could possibly afford. I might even take out a loan if the coming increase was sufficiently scary (financially). I don’t think this is a prime influencer (sundance covered that well, as usual) but I do think it is not insignificant.

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Democrats having a hard time motivating their base as the America’s economic outlook continues to shine. Their two main constituencies, minorities and young people, are not excited about getting out and voting this year.

    “The youth vote may determine the Democrat Party’s destiny, which may not be as majestic as the party hopes. New York Magazine published interviews with 12 young people explaining why they probably won’t vote in these midterms.
    Anna, 21, explained to the magazine that she has tried to register in her hometown of Austin, TX, but hates the tedious process, ‘When I was at the post office to register, this poor girl, clearly also a college student like me, didn’t know what postmarked meant and had no idea how to send an important document by mail. Most people my age have zero need to go to the post office and may have never stepped into one before. Honestly, if someone had the forms printed for me and was willing to deal with the post office, I’d be much more inclined to vote.” ~ Mary Chastain over at LegalInsurrection

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/10/democrats-may-not-get-their-turnout-for-midterms-as-young-people-explain-why-they-wont-vote/

    • Kalbo says:
      October 30, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Hope all of these dopes stay home. Seems as though they have no clue how to think critically, nor do they cherish the Constitution.

    • steph_gray says:
      October 30, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      The end of the Howie Carr show featured this article today. It’s beyond hilarious – and wonderful news for MAGA.

      Millennials are as lazy as their idol the Obammunist.

  5. mr.piddles says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    “you can be certain of an exceptional holiday season”

    And you’re likely to not mind paying an extra $200 for that new flatscreen.

  6. Jan says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Not only does Hillary have no comprehension of economics and how the middle class was plummeting, neither does Ocasio-Cortez or any other Dimm. China is betting that either or both houses are lost by the Republicans & are probably interfering in the election. One week from today is the voting and tallying. If you don’t vote, you voted for the Democrat Socialist party. So VOTE, DI!!

  7. Milo says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Obviously half of America is unaffected by this and are on the verge of returning the wealth confiscators to power. Scary. In a recent poll reported on this site or on Breitbart, 52% of millennials prefer socialism to capitalism.

  8. Judith says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Well, I’ve never been happier in my lifetime! And my children’s future has never looked brighter!

  9. Minnie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Merry Christmas
    Happy Hanukkah
    Blessed New Year

    God Bless Us, Everyone 🙏🏼

    MAGA Onward 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️

  10. Publius2016 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    The disconnect is between High tax cities and the heartland! Real People making real things are getting wage increases while high tax cities are losing out on Government Sugar! Home sales are stale where yearly taxes are over $10,000 a year!!

    • Judith says:
      October 30, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      That is exactly right! Sanctuary cities deserve to pay their own freight. Why should the rest of the country fund your wasteful, liberal fantasyland? And I say this as a New Yorker who lost her tax break! But business has never been better, it’s all good..

  11. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    The democrats taking the House this November would be like the Grinch that stole Christmas. The democrats must be defeated for the children.

  12. datagooroo says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    That interview could be summarized as “the economy is ignoring the media.”

  13. trumpismine says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Main Street knows more than the msm. MAGA is whispering in their ear good stuff coming this joyous season. President Trump and the wolverines are reaping what they sowed and so are we!

  14. FL_GUY says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    The consumer confidence is the REAL POLL for the Mid-Terms! Do you really believe people are going to return to power the POSs that took away their jobs and plunged them into poverty? Seriously, do you?

  15. mikebrezzze says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Don’t tell me, MORE WINNING! Three Democrats just jumped off the George Washington bridge!

  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    “Trump’s MAGAnomic policy focuses on Main Street. The preceeding 30+ years of economic policy focused on Wall Street…..
    ……The benefactors of MAGAnomics are those working week-to-week, month-to-month, to take care of their family. The middle-class; not the uni-focused investment class.”

    The days of the “investment class” making a million dollars a day are over. Let them take their 30 years of ill gotten earnings (because they received them by buying off the politicians) and retire to their safe haven sanctuary sheep farms in New Zealand (or where ever).

