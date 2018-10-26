MAGAnomic Release: Third Quarter GDP Growth 3.5% – Exceeds Preliminary Expectations – Inflation 1.6%, Wage Growth 3.8%…

The Commerce Department, Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), has released the first estimate of the third quarter GDP growth for June, July and August 2018 (full pdf below). The rate of economic growth in Q3 is estimated at 3.5%, exceeding most forecasts of slightly more than three percent. The second quarter growth was 4.2%.
“Defying ‘conventional wisdom’ once again, 3.5 percent growth is the latest sign that the Trump economy continues to surge,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The President’s actions from deregulation to tax reform have supercharged the American economy, driving it to new heights.”
Overall the 3.5% growth is exceptionally strong. To see the data bolstering a positive future forecast I would draw attention to Table 2 (lines 43 through 49) and the analysis for net impact over Exports/Imports. The heavy import number delivered a net subtraction of 1.78% from GDP growth; that’s a result of a large increase in imported durable goods [likely anticipatory holiday inventory buildup].
As you can imagine from your own shopping experiences, durable goods inventories generally climb in the third quarter as companies increase inventory in preparation for holiday sales in quarter four. The growth in the buildup of this inventory is significantly higher than historic trend; this means companies are forecasting strong consumer demand for goods in Q4, the holiday season.
Further support for a booming Q4 purchase prediction can be found in the current 4% growth of consumer spending. With wages growing (3.8% avg), and with an incredibly strong jobs market, people are making large purchases with confidence. Additionally, price data in the current GDP report shows inflation at a 1.6 percent annualized pace.
Add it all up and you can see the reason for companies to boost inventory ahead of a very strong holiday season. The middle class drives the MAGAnomic economy. Workers are getting paid more and being taxed less; our paychecks are bigger.
Simultaneously inflation is low (prices not increasing), so the net is more disposable income to make purchases, combined with confidence in wages/jobs allowing people to spend more.
Bloomberg – The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.5 percent pace in the third quarter as consumers opened their wallets, businesses restocked inventories and governments boosted spending, marking the strongest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2014.
The annualized rate of gains in gross domestic product compared with the 3.3 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and followed a 4.2 percent advance in the prior three months, according to Friday’s report from the Commerce Department.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of the economy, unexpectedly accelerated to a 4 percent increase — the best since 2014 — while the 0.8 percent gain in nonresidential business investment was the weakest in almost two years. In two volatile categories, inventories provided the biggest contribution since early 2015, while the drag from trade was the largest in 33 years. Government spending rose by the most since 2016. (read more)
Here’s the full BEA report. [Table 2 is on page 8]
.
Keep in mind, none of the revamped trade deals have come into play yet….
Not tired of winning! 😀
Think about what SD pointed out about imports versus exports.
The heavy import number delivered a net subtraction of 1.78% from GDP growth.
If the difference between the two was zero, the 3rd Quarter would have been 5.28%. However, it doesn’t stop there because that would mean we are at a point where we are producing many of the items imported and are no longer relying on China 🇨🇳, European Union 🇪🇺 etc.
That would have a compound effect meaning our GDP is a lot closer to 8%!
We will never do a trade deal with China 🇨🇳! Our President tells us at every rally that they aren’t ready. What he is actually saying is that we are still a little bit away from having a Manufacturing Renaissance! Secretary Zienke the other day and Secretary Perry today stated again that by 2020 we will be a net exporter of oil.
Fuel costs will be much cheaper in the good Old USA 🇺🇸 than anywhere else in the world!
The sky is the limit for the beautiful ECONOMIC TRAIN 🚂!
Just found this nugget in the Bloomberg article:
The drag from trade was the largest in 33 years.
“The drag from trade was the largest in 33 years.”
Must be the STAMPEDE to get ahead of the full implementation of tariffs, yes?
Like a “going out of business” fire-sale.
How FUN!
That is exactly right! The $200 Billion at 10% now goes to 25% on January 1st 😉
The heavy import number delivered a net subtraction of 1.78% from GDP growth.
Felice, doesn’t that suggest an expectation of a corresponding bump of about that much for Q4?
This Friday afternoon news you can believe!
Finally, some GOOD NEWS!
Here is the ACTUAL explosion.
Friday wins 🙌🏼
annnd wall street had another crappy day… Someday I will understand this…
Let’s just say certain people have an interest in selling things off and causing a wide downturn a week before an election.
See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-26/bloodbath
Yup….Ty, Sd wrote an excellent post a few days back. I am buckled up until November…
Most likely deliberate manipulation to interfere with the election. The Establishment Financial Media (CNBC, WSJ, etc.) are trying to excuse it as a “normal correction” without really presenting a rational explanation why it’s occurring right at this particular time.
Just watch and wait. After the election it will “mysteriously” climb back up to new highs.
‘Most likely deliberate manipulation to interfere with the election.’ Yep, in time for the Sunday shows, with Election Day on Tuesday.
On the other hand (President Truman said he wanted a one-handed economist…) I think the stock market is driven by fear the democrats will take the House, and destroy the economic progress by hamstringing PDJT, raising taxes, preventing border control, preventing jobs, adding regulations and the like. Anyone who has a new job, or wants to keep a job, or wants a company to make a profit so its stock will be sound without bribes to politicians, has to fear the adverse effects of a pelosi-schiff-waters led House. Selling is rational behavior. Hopefully, honest people who want the economy to prosper, and keep their jobs without the dems stealing their property with taxes and taking their jobs by promoting illegal alien invasion, will be able to prevent a dem majority…
Wall Street (Central Bank-driven) VS Main Street (People-driven) – methinks, amwick
I’d sure be interested in seeing a real-time buying track in-line w/Election returns!
Yes.. good point, but right now it looks like Wall Street Vs VSGpotus.
Based on Sundance’s previous posts, that’s what duchess01 is saying.
POTUS represents true Americans.
10% corrections in the stock market happen very frequently. 20% corrections are not that uncommon. And remember that earth-shattering 30% single-day fall on Oct 19, 1987? Look at a 30 year chart of the S&P see if you can spot that awful decline ( hint: it barely registers).
Interest rates have gone up with a “vengence” . They were at zero from 2008-2015, then they have been marched up every 3 months. The Federal Reserve is a creature of the deep state – hell the deep state would not exist without them. It does make you wonder.
Then – we have China slowing down and having problems with their markets.
Then we have issues in Italy.
As usual – there is plenty to fret about.
And face it – DJT is making the boldest move attempted in decades – in trying to overturn “globalism”, renegotiate trade deals etc.
Its starting to work better than all the eggheads expected ( like Nobel prize winner Paul Krugman who predicted in 2016 that in the unlikely event DJT won – we would be plunged into a deep depression). But the markets are run by these same type of eggheads – they liked the old globalism ( it worked great for Wall Street – at the expense of gutting the middle class).
If DJT pulls off the boldest economic gambit since WW2 – here is what I think happens:
– Bond yields go up more
– The Dollar continues to be very strong
– International stock markets dont do too well
– the US stock market does well – but stocks of companies in industrial type companies, oil companies etc do much better than banks and tech .
And the economy will gradually rebuild the middle class.
This will be a miracle and a blessing – that not one of these PhD pundits and eggheads would have the vision, guts or intellect to have pulled off.
I thought the Tech Companies were taking a hit, Shanker – but, hey – that is just me!
Yes thats what I said read the end of my paragraph!
And these tech stocks like Amazon, Facebook etc could go down a lot more. They got extremely overvalued. And are facing issues – like what business are they in? Congress is going to think about how these companies should be regulated – right now, because they are a new thing, they have a free pass and are not regulated like newspapers or TV channels. They are not just a pipe for free transmission of information ( like a phone line or internet service provider) – they actively monitor and censor content. So they need to be regulated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Shanker – AND – they are censoring!
I think we need to change the ‘Liability Laws’ to smack down on these offenders – hey, Shank – aren’t the Tech Companies subsidized by the government?
haha – you mean like Apple’s “double Dutch Irish Sandwich”? – Thats a tax strategy they used for a long time to pay Zero in tax ! Run all taxable income through a shell company domiciled in Ireland etc – very complex.
And I think the “elites” ( why do we call our mental midgets “elites” anyhow?!!) – and their footservants like the Clintons, Schumers and Pelosis have such a close relationship with the media ( including the social media internet companies) that they may as well be part of trhe DNC. The whole thing is very corrupt.
“Someday I will understand this…”
Lemme try.
The system is rigged. What this means, IMO, is that the tail is wagging the dog.
The stock prices – ALL of them – are the dog.
The derivatives (options – puts, calls, and as many hybrids as the financial “innovators” can conceive) are the tail.
Derivatives are 100 times more powerful than the “underlying” (the equities themselves), and can be leveraged ($1 down, $10-100 effect); and so, at the whim of traders, stocks can be manipulated to do almost whatever the money middle-men wish.
In essence, they can play the short-term (sometimes lasting YEARS) against the long-term, and squeeze out most of the good people who invest, and who cannot last as long as they can.
It’s the bankers, and other financial institutions (including those handling commodities, currencies, and derivatives, et al), who have rigged the system in their favor. Their sheer POWER (money, resources) can – and does – outlast the individual investor, who hasn’t the leverage to remain at the poker table.
If one can last, one can win – most times. Again, it may rake years.
The S&P, DOW, and NASDAQ indeces have been orchestrated. Not totally – but as much as they can muster. At the end of the day, there will be a reckoning – so they can’t play fast-and-loose forever – but again, in many cases they can last longer than we can.
I’m not giving financial advice – just my own personal opinion and insight.
FWIW! I hope it helps a bit …
That makes sense.. it hurts, but it would explain how strange everything is.
“Those jobs exported to China and Nigeria other third world areas are not coming back! Get used to growth of one or two per cent, and get used to being a 17th-rate country. America has to stop being the leader and start to find a new place in the world behind Sweden and Denmark and Costa Rica and other really PROGRESSIVE countries!”
Hmmm! 🙂 🙂 😉
This is wonderful but am wondering how some here will try to spin it, especially those who play at being MAGA but who really like to discourage or snark. Too many here get carried away with creating false expectations of forecasts that are too rosy or too negative, rather than just apply critical thinking to what the FACTS are. Just going to wait and see.
Thanks Sundance for always getting us the FACTS and honest analysis.
And that YOU PDJT for MAGA!
Al-Ma, I’m with you. Just the facts, please. Sundance certainly has plenty of them and his theories based on those facts are not usually very far off from reality. Thanks Sundance.
Thanks VSGPDJT and thanks to the Treepers and all others who voted to turn this country around.
Awesome!
Also, it should be noted that most Americans in the middle of the political spectrum have historically voted based on their paychecks and well being.
For the last several decades, it’s been Uniparty economic ping pong without a desire to win, just so long as they’re in the club.
Big thanks to Flep as well for keeping us informed daily.
🙂
Flep is the best, right after Sundance!
Where is he? I need me some Flep Analysis here – calling all angels – Find Flep!
He is up above! Posted already! Go up the thread!
So, 3.5 is the over/under. I’ll bet it gets “revised upward”. Who wants to take the “revised downward”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not touching that bet!
Weird how Trump’s is always revised up while Odumbo’s was revised down?
Odumbo? Hmmm.
🙂
That’s a negative. Betting on main st instead of wall street. I am eagle eyeing some of those stocks in free fall and have every intention of using my extra cash to pick up some up at really good prices. I intend to invest heavily in American based companies that are ready to come home.
I’m buying. Betting that Trump will have the house and senate. I’ve been waiting for a dip and now I have it.
LikeLike
Note that 2 Q was not revised either up or down.
So why does the FED keep raising the interest rates???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because normal interest rates are healthy. Low interest rates means stock market gamblers (banks, companies, brokerage houses) borrow money at almost 0% interest and gamble with it in the market. Thus the market gets pumped up into a monstrous bubble. Like now. That the economy is coming back doesn’t change this.
Part of the main street from Wall street transition…?
Wall Street desperately trying to fight back.
EPIC FAIL. Wait and see.
Because growth would be 6-7% and they can’t have that. It would be too much winning and liberals would be forced to look at hard facts and suffer meltdowns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
However, given how well the US economy is doing compared to China, Europe etc – The US Dollar has been very strong – and this keeps inflation down.
The Fed is close to being done IMHO. Maybe one or two more hike to 2.5% then stop.
Nothing in the real world goes up in a straight line – not the stock market, and not the economy. the real world has dips, potholes etc.
The big thing is this America First agenda – rebuilding our middle class, rebuilding our infrastructure, rebuilding our hope.
This should reverse the massive wealth disparity that has built up under globalism. Its not good that the wealtiest 400 Americans have more wealth than 200 million Americans.
The the ultra-wealthy ( who are largely Democrat and the Clintons and Pelosis worship at their feet) – dont live on the same planet as you and me. That is a problem.
they dont live in the same neighborhoods, they dont go to the same schools, they dont shop at the same store . Thats why they are completely disconnected from the real world.
They live in a world where 22 year olds start out making $250,000 /year. Where moderately successful folks make well over $1 million/year and no one with a networth less than $100 million is considered “rich”. They dont really understand why people fuss about health insurance premiums or the price of gasoline! They hire consultants to tell them what they are supposed to say to regular folk – because they themselves dont inhabit that world. Alien creatures , if you will.
In the days when our country actually had a prosperous middle class and a strong industrial base ( I am thinking 1940-1970), the CEO of a company lived in the same town as his workers. Sure he lived in a big house and had a fancy car. But his kids went to the same schools as everyone else, the wives shopped in the same stores. They were part of society. And the CEO made maybe 20X as much as his workers.
Not any more. Now they make 100,000 X as much, have international lives and basically dont live in the same society.
That will all change under this America First strategy – thats why we are seeing this vicious pushback.
I knew a local CEO in the Midwest who was the same: lived in the same city, his family shopped where his employees did, etc.
‘Not any more.’ Fully agree.
IMO – to try and derail President Trump’s MAGA Economic Recovery & Expansion.
The Fed still is loyal to the Wall Street Globalists /Rothschilds / International NWO Cabal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now we all understand where the term “FED-up” came from.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
FofBW,
The foreign banks/private individuals — ownership of the federal reserve banking system — are standing on the track between the Trump Economic Express and double digit GDP.
Would anyone take this wager? 👍👍
MAGA!!!
Partly because they want to be able to cut them next time a recession hits.
Almost 8 years of artificial near zero rates disarmed them. So to get their ammo back, they may too quickly raise the rates, cause a crash, and then get to cut them again.
The Mind Control Media must be going bonkers. Yet more good news they’ll have to try to keep hidden or spin away. It must be exhausting for them
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the economy, Stupid. Jobs Not Mobs! Thank you President Trump45 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Save your job from the alien invasion mob”
Venezuela Democrats
They’re not going to turn us into Venezuela, I won’t let them. Thank you, President Trump45 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Under Obama the FED dropped rates from 4.25% to ZERO. So far under Trump they’ve raised rates by 2% in under two years. It’s a sign of Trump’s robust economy that the S&P is only down 9% since the Sept 21st high. Once we’ve crushed these people in November, there will be smooth sailing and massive GDP growth ahead!
The Fed economists are using models that they themselves no longer believe – but they have to pretend ( otherwise the whole thing gets called into question).
The biggest flaw is this idea that higher economic growth leads to higher inflation.
There is no actual historical evidence that this is how it works – it is just a kinda religious belief.
Thats why they will keep making the same mistake. Lose their nerve when the economy grows at a healthy pace – or heaven forbid wages start actually going up ( that scares them more than anything!).
If you think about it – the Fed’s mandate is to watch wages really closely and if wages start going up even at a 3 or 4% annual rate – kill the economy, cause a recession – so wages stop rising. Thats the business they are in. They did’nt ask who gave the order – they say – to – themselves – This is The Business We Have Chosen ( apologies to Godfather II)
Has anyone heard any details on tax cut 2.0, am curious about the additional 10% cut to middle class what earnings range that will be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is strictly a ‘proposal’ but, it might help pave the way, nanny…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-10/tax-reform-20-republicans-unveil-second-round-proposed-tax-cuts
Thanks duchess am eager to see the numbers. Nothing pleases me more than people keeping the money they work hard for.
After the SECOND devastating keyesian economic theory fail; I imagine we have a sizeable middle class.
socialism ALWAYS fails. After over 200 years of 100% failure, one would think the “convenient idiots’ of utopian socialism would give it up!
No, they won’t because schoolteachers simply say that socialism just hasn’t been implemented properly.
True in the US and here in the UK. I even hear Conservative UK voters with older children championing aspects of socialism. UGH!
Totalitarians were correct: infiltrate the home via the children via the school.
FedEx recently caught up to the real world and gave a permanent $1.30 raise to all hourly employees. Rumors of another raise coming soon are also circulating.
Imports skyrocket in the autumn (especially 4th quarter) as retailers stock up for holiday season with those high quality products manufactured in Asia (China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, India). If recent yearly trends hold expect excessive imports to drive Q4 GDP down even more than Q3. POTUS working hard to fix this trade imbalance but it will take time.
During the kenyan years the union halls (Building Trades) were like a tombs.
The gloom was palpable.
Then a substantial percent of us voted for DJ Trump and actual positive change.
Now with POTUS Trump we can’t get it all done.
Can’t get out of town help (travelers) because EVERYONE is working all the hours one is able at home.
Received ballot advice from union yesterday. Vote straight damnedocrat.
Like that is going to happen! 😦
(what was Einstein reputed to have said about insanity?)
I am confident even more Union Members are going to vote their pocket this time around and I suspect any sentient middle class being will vote for DJT by proxy.
union members need to start firing unions that do not represent them. They can either vote to change unions or vote to have no union at all even in non right to work states.
And this is what matters.
