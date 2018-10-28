Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen -vs- Insufferable Swamp Guardian Chris Wallace…

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appears on Fox Sunday Gaslighting to discuss current headline security issues. When the topic turns to immigration and the approaching migrant caravan Swamp-gatekeeper Chris Wallace goes all-in with the vulnerable toddlers angle… central American babies crawling on their hands and knees over thousands of miles to reach the United States. Ridiculous.
.
Thankfully Secretary Nielsen didn’t take the gaslighting swamp-bait.
I only saw part of the interview this morning, but if I recall correctly Wallace inquired about women, children. AND BABIES. I forget Nielsen’s exact response, but I wish she would have asked Chrissy “…what about the puppies and kittens”?
Sorry guys. Just trying to avoid watching this again.
I was passively watching myself while making an omlette, but I did hear Nielsen say unequivocally that these folks are NOT getting into our country and that’s really all anyone needs to know.
….and No, it wasn’t a Mexican omlette, so don’t ask.
Hahaha!!🤪🤪
Native American?
Only 1/1024th
That would be smaller than a single quail’s egg I bet!
Egg of Flea Omelet.
Earlier, I was reading that many hundreds of military are already on the border putting down concrete jersey barriers.
In all the close up pictures of these caravan people, they’re well dressed, clean, look well fed. Where are pictures of supplies of food, clothing, showers, bath facilities?!
Very few children or women, mostly young men.
Really fishy.
Say no to refugee status….they don’t appear to be in danger or in a refugee status to me.
They’re always right there at the front of the lines when MSM photographers are around! Yet strangely missing in the group movement photos
Unanticipated Solution:
Jersey Barriers TOPPED with RAZOR WIRE and BACKED with more.
We have heard forceful-sounding statements like that for awhile but then aliens actually DO get into the country by the hundreds each and every day..
What we need to know is if any of this alien horde actually DO get into the country, regardless of what Nielsen or anyone else declares ahead of time on a TV news show.
So far they ALL come in daily. The mass group won’t come in but as sure as hell they’ll be let in slowly we just won’t hear about it. That’s the non sugar coated truth about it
No it’s not all anyone needs to know. This is her comments today.
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/kirstjen-neilsen-immigrants-border-daily/2018/10/28/id/888304/
They are detaining temporarily 1,500 to 1,700 a day in overcrowded facilities. Nearly all will be released in our country. That’s beyond being a national crisis and I don’t understand why in hell the President doesn’t do what he said and that is to shut down the border. Put the onus on Congress to act.
One would think if shutting down the border is part of stopping these people from coming in, wouldn’t it be wise to let these traveling invaders know in advance as sort of a deterrent? That’s not the case. The military is going to assist in logistics for the Border Patrol, who has been nothing more than an escort service to the processing center.
I avoid Chrissy like the plague but after seeing SD’s article and wanting to hear Kirstjen I just watched the interview. Kristjen’s answers are always straight forward and to the point. The questions she appears to not answer directly are political by nature. Kirstjen is the most apolitical DHS I have heard.
Rather than answer the mothers and crying babies are not threat question, Kristjen directly answered the overall issue at hand which is the entering into US illegally. Even for those seeking “asylum” there is a legal way to enter the US. She also noted this group was offered asylum by Mexico and they turned it down. Doesn’t sound like they are looking for asylum does it?
Kirstjen could have returned fire and said that >85% of those marching to the US are men of military age; however, that would have justified the women and children entering the US any way they could. All people are equally subjected to our laws.
they cannot request asylum….they already turned it down from Mexico.
I believe Kirstjen was talking in about asylum seekers in general. Mexico offering asylum may have been the biggest act they could do to support the US. It opened the door to US rejection since they are not really seeking asylum.
Oh yes they can and will and then taken into custody placed in holding for a few days then releasrd into our country “awaiting trial” never to return. rinse and repeat x1000 per day
Thanks… helpful assessment.
Because I really didn’t want to watch this! (I still might… I do like her…)
*Her=Kirstjen not Chrissy
oldschool — you have inadvertently given them ideas. Shhhhhh.
All this caravan (horde) needs is a scattering of puppies & kittens, and by golly — LET THEM IN!
That is what they have been missing — those puppies & kittens!
Obviously this is “tongue in cheek” — but the ridiculousness of this entire situation is apparent to anyone — who has a brain.
(Scarecrow? Where’s that darn scarecrow when you need him?)
Attention All : Great web series on how to confront and argue with a liberal- SMART COLD ANGER
Treepers I would like to share this website series I recently found: http://www.anonymousconservative.com/blog/touching-the-raw-amygdala-an-analysis-of-liberal-debate-tactics-preface/
Liberals are basically wired differently in their brains. They react to emotion and feeling not logic. There is no middle ground with them, they take an extremist point of. I’ve even in their arguments. You can only win when you respond to them on an emotional level first and make them feel as if they are the outliers and defective. They don’t respond to our conservative and polite ways of thinking or logic. This series goes through the method to dis-embowel a liberal adversary. What’s even better it uses Chris Wallace’s late father, Mike as a prima fascia example.
When you really look at DJT and his debating style you can see why he is effective. Latest example when he calls out the Democrats as “criminals”.
If there is anyone in the DJT administration looking at this great website I hope they adopt it as required training in engaging these Marxist morons and exposing them for who they really are.
You’re right about the current crop of Leftists… but they used to actually believe in knowing multiple viewpoints because they believed in debate.
In past ten years this changed very rapidly–that they went from giving lip service to knowing opposing views, at least, to now believing it’s haram to touch the unclean thing that is conservative thought.
Can’t stand Chris Wallace.
Chris, we can’t let them all in if we want to be secure in our homes, jobs, and communities! Crime…poverty…disease…lowering of living standards and overuse of limited resources like healthcare, social security funds, and of course public services!! Duh!!!
And that is the answer that should be given to interviewers.
Chris, how about an exchange program – you, Bret, Juan and Shep move down to Mexico and . . . well, that’s it!
What are you getting in exchange?
Nothing! Just, bye! That will be good! Then we can go back to leaving on Fox all day (or maybe not)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bret – I meant, Bret (or Brett) Baier
Wallace is an unacknowledged Communist.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Or maybe just a dummkopf.
He is a shill’s shill.
LikeLiked by 9 people
@micky…probably the best description…👍
DC is a group think Dem cabal….everyone knows everyone, and they all get along in order to be accepted (and share cocktails). Wallace fits in comfortably.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did his father, Mike Wallace.
that guy is a worm
LikeLiked by 9 people
Chrissy: A parasitic Tape Worm in the body politic.
Crissy Wallace bleated: “Can you assure the American People that their voting places are secure?”
Wallace, you idiot.
Voting is a States thing. Secretary Neilsen is the head of the (Federal) Homeland Security Agency.
Buy a clue Wallace!
He knows. He knows VERY well. He’s trying to SCARE old people away from voting. Which explains the RIOTS that are predicted to happen. Oh, this is all adding up.
The man is a SNAKE. A red diaper SNAKE.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Actually, Sec Nielsen is in charge of the feds’ assistance to the states for elections, coordinating fed responses to any state’s request, like securing computer networks, etc. The feds help the states in a variety of ways. Nielsen coordinates it all.
OK, you actually underscored Newton’s point when you wrote “any state’s request”. If a state doesn’t request the feds to completely audit, secure and maintain their voting systems there isn’t anything Nielsen or the feds can do about the unexposed fraud that occurs therein.
I cannot tell you how pleased I was to see Kemp running for governor in Georgia. He is the one who called out Obama’s DHS for attempting 10 times to hack into Georgia’s voter database in 2016 while he (Kemp) was GA Sec’y of State and after refusing DHS’s repeated offers of “assistance”.
Everyone should hear what Lee Stranahan has to say about Brett Kimberlin, a hacker who worked for DHS during the 2016 election cycle. Not pretty at all. You do not want our elections to be administered on the federal level.
http://populist.tv/2018/09/17/brett-kimberlin-and-the-ukraine-dnc-collusion-w-john-hoge/
You are correct! I was not considering a corrupt DHS such as Obozo’s.
I wonder how many of his corrupt henchmen are still working in Nielsen’s DHS? The possibilities are ugly.
I remember hearing/reading several times that the Obama administration chose to fill vacant positions almost up to Inauguration Day. Allegedly, the custom is to leave most spots of the next administration to fill.
Oh, thank you for mentioning this. I was just trying to recall the DHS hacking thing that maybe Chrissy was thinking of?
Yeah, BUY A CLUE, Wallace! They’re on sale this week at Walmart – two for a dollar.
I know, they’re made in China. But hey – it’s Walmart!
A great reply could have been, “Absolutely Chris. We are not going to allow the black panthers to intimidate voters with clubs. You must be thinking of the previous president.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Can you assure the American people there will be no illegal voting to cancel out a legally cast vote. THAT is securing the American People’s votes Chrissy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Homeland Security took over the voter fraud coalition President started with his original group of Dems and Repubs. The original group didn’t get along and the states were not cooperating, so…boom!
No one knows what they have been doing since, but it sounds as though there has been a plan in place.
Thanks for bringing this up. Didn’t we hear something about NC and DHS…?
I was so disappointed that the Democrats appeared to prevail over the election integrity committee… but knowing how POTUS cares about the issue, I’m hoping and praying that there’s some of that 4D chess going on… or at least there’s quiet work happening…
I’d rather have Bolton as DHS Secretary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep
Better yet Sebastian Gorka. Put an immigrant in charge. The Progressives will go insane!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like your idea better!
So which gated community does Wallace live in ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
The one with armed guards at the gatehouse, which is wired to Swampy’s home security system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Wallace, you didn’t ask about the men, women, children and babies from Turkey, Greece, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iowa and Ohio. But to the general question, since we can no longer separate the kidnapped children from their kidnappers (some judge decided this for us) we’ll just have to fly them to the kidnappers place of origin.
Absolutely FASCINATING that Wallace intentionally drops the PRIOR DHS VISIT to the synagogue on Nielsen (back in March).
I see plenty of agenda there:
(1) imply to some that DHS FAILED – that it wasn’t doing its job (designed to hit independent voters – Sec. Nielsen not being effective – OK to overhaul or abolish the agency. This is DEMORALIZING information. Pure Soviet strategy, per Yuri Bezmenov.)
(2) on the right, encourage conspiracy theories that DHS itself was involved in either the attack or even FAKING an attack (creates more chaos)
(3) elicit information on DHS operations against active shooters, thus undermining DHS operations (she did NOT bite).
I really dislike Red Diaper Wallace. Extremely subversive but hides it well.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Red Diaper Wallace. Extremely subversive but hides it well.”
I wonder if he came up with these questions for Secretary Neilsen himself, or if he had outside [human] help?
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
He’s up to something, and I don’t think he’s alone.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’s always anxious to reinforce the idea that people be dependent on the government for their entire safety (and as you say, “failed” is implied – just to stick it to the Administration). Being a true Dem, he would never support the idea of people defending themselves, as a first line. We know why.
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
More government…
Yup. THAT is our Mr. Insufferable Wallace.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chrissy also tried to interrupt Kirstjen as soon as she mentioned terrorists in the caravan during the the women and children are not threats discussion.
LikeLiked by 8 people
She has definitely taken Trump’s desire to DEPOLITICIZE the bureaucracy to heart. This is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! Many think Kirstjen is not a PDJT supporter because of her “style.” No rah rah zis boom bah. Every day her actions and policies speak volumes.
I loved her reply to the insufferable Kamala Harris concerning deportations:” We’re going to enforce the law, ma/am”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha! Hilarious!!!
Those questions at the end re: the Synagogue shooting – why did not Sec Nielsen just say “We do not comment on ongoing investigations”? That would have shut Swamp Creature Wallace up fast.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Chris Wallace is just like his “insurrefable” father Mike of 60 minutes where only one side of a story is told.
Sensationalist hack who won’t stay on track and will not accept facts
LikeLiked by 10 people
She told him when he asked about women and children ” the caravan is not a ticketed event”
Bahaha that was great.
Thanks for that. Too funny and added some just leave the caravan and then come back. Like a stamp and your favorite night club.
Based on comments, it is obvious that Chris Wallass gets paid the big bucks for not knowing things. That’s the only way to get the low info voters to go along. The media must feign ignorance of information so their sheep keep in step. “They said it (or did not say it), so it must be true.”
Is there any reason to buy or watch any of these hacks? No viewers, no circulation and all they will have left is the comatose, empty headed fools they deserve. We may be the deplorables they are the living brain donors. The sunlight destroys their rhetoric; the darkness, their enabler, is gone and it is never coming back.
Fire her today, President Trump. Sorry b#tch, sheltering in place or an orderly evacuation didn’t work for the people at the temple, nor will it ever. Why waste our time. How about a good guy with a gun? Second, responding to the question, how much responsibility does President Trump bear for the mail bomber, the right answer was NONE. Big fail. And the job you are doing on the border is abysmal, by your own numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed! She’s a RINO plant and no woman is emotionally equipped for that job!
Actually, she did a great job by REFUSING to argue politics with him. He was trying to suck her in to a back and forth—-and she refused to play his game ! Just the facts—-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saved listening to this interview for later and glad I did. Secretary Nielsen was right on with each and every question asked by Wallace who did everything he could to trip her up. She stayed focused and on target with each response to each question. Congratulations to Secretary Nielsen for a job well done and for knowing your responsibilities as Secretary of Homeland Security.
Wallace wants us to think that he’s just being “FAIR & BALANCED” by asking tough questions of his guests, but being Fair & Balanced does not include adopting the strawman arguments, false narratives and outright prevarications that are the democrats stock & trade to do his job.
He ain’t fooling nobody. He’s a hack.
His “fair and balanced” tough questions are reserved for conservative guests.
I wouldn’t mind him if he treated both sides equally.
He spent the weekend at all the cocktail parties in DC with his fellow friends, that don’t
have a clue, while there he was fed all the negative shade to throw at POTUS. We are on to him…
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
How many more Americans have to die, because of our politicians’ insistence on a wide-open border?
Wallace’s parting shot was bringing up the idea of “foreign bad actors” possibly interfering with the election. (Only if the media doesn’t like the outcome, of course!) ABC and CBS also had reporters laying that groundwork today on social media.
That’s a good omen. They know what’s coming up November 6th!
What about the bad actors called the biased news. Correction the alleged news that is campaigning for the globalists.
Thousands of Americans are arrested for a variety of reasons then sent to prison for years on end every day and separated from their children. No liberal new media outlets are complaining about that unless that’s what’s up next. New leftist media drumbeat… You can’t send anyone to jail who has a kid!
Yes, Mueller was the investigator on a Washington DC suspected Arkancide during the Clinton years, known as the Starbucks Murders which Mueller pinned it on a young black man named Cooper, who swore on the life of his newborn son he had not done it, denied it and denied it, but he was jailed for life with no chance of parole. One of the worst things that ever happened in DC. I don’t know Cooper or I would be begging Trump to show him mercy. It has been 20 years now. The baby son must be a grown man now.
Kirstjen Nielsen is a great strong lady. Glad she is head of Homeland Security Secretary.
…what’s really sad is that someone like chris wallce is supposed to have any input whatosover into the political arena…the guy reads a script written by unknows with an anti-American agenda…who gives a rats ass what chris Wallace does or doesn’t say…he is nobody…..
