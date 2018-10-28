Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen -vs- Insufferable Swamp Guardian Chris Wallace…

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appears on Fox Sunday Gaslighting to discuss current headline security issues. When the topic turns to immigration and the approaching migrant caravan Swamp-gatekeeper Chris Wallace goes all-in with the vulnerable toddlers angle… central American babies crawling on their hands and knees over thousands of miles to reach the United States. Ridiculous.

Thankfully Secretary Nielsen didn’t take the gaslighting swamp-bait.

