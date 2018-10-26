DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Discusses Anticipated Border Invasion Response…

Posted on October 26, 2018 by

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen discusses the supplemental U.S. military troops being added to DHS border personnel ahead of the expected Central American border invasion force.

Additionally Secretary Nielsen discusses the recent wave of politically motivated Acme fake pipe-bombs.

.

Part II Below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Death By Illegal Alien, Death Threats, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, DHS, Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Military, President Trump, Refugees, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Uncategorized, USA, Venezuela. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Discusses Anticipated Border Invasion Response…

  1. M33 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Is that part of the Wall behind them?

    Like

    Reply
  2. grandmaintexas says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:55 am

    The amount of unaccompanied minors coming through is shocking. We have 13,000 still in custody.

    Sixty percent of illegal aliens are not from Mexico. A lot of good info.

    BUILD THAT WALL!

    Like

    Reply
  3. FanGirl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:57 am

    I hope they use the Active Denial System or Process, (Print, Photo, DNA) Convict, and Deport immediately – giving all of them a record and prison sentence upon return.

    Like

    Reply
  4. M33 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:58 am

    When was it that Congress tied her hands regarding DHS? I think I must have missed that. Was that vote during Trump’s time or Obama’s?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s