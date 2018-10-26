DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Discusses Anticipated Border Invasion Response…

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen discusses the supplemental U.S. military troops being added to DHS border personnel ahead of the expected Central American border invasion force.
Additionally Secretary Nielsen discusses the recent wave of politically motivated Acme fake pipe-bombs.
.
Part II Below:
.
Advertisements
Is that part of the Wall behind them?
LikeLike
Yes at the YUMA crossing. ( first line of Part One link SD provided )
LikeLike
The amount of unaccompanied minors coming through is shocking. We have 13,000 still in custody.
Sixty percent of illegal aliens are not from Mexico. A lot of good info.
BUILD THAT WALL!
LikeLike
That’s because the Mexicans that want to be here are already here
LikeLike
I hope they use the Active Denial System or Process, (Print, Photo, DNA) Convict, and Deport immediately – giving all of them a record and prison sentence upon return.
LikeLike
When was it that Congress tied her hands regarding DHS? I think I must have missed that. Was that vote during Trump’s time or Obama’s?
LikeLike
It’s been awhile. using the dodge of being a”refugee,” they can just show up and apply here.
LikeLike