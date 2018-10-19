Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses Rosenstein and Baker…

Representative Ratcliffe is a straight shooter; unfortunately he also has confidence in Trey Gowdy.  Mr. Ratcliffe discusses the DOJ negotiating with congress for the terms of appearance for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and other matters….

  1. fanbeav says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    This just makes my blood boil! What is taking so long? Rosenstein should have been talked to last week and got away with saying….no, I think I will skip this interview. And now he is dictating HOW is interview will be conducted! What kind of government do we have?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jf86 says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Not a very effective or efficient one! Why weren’t Nellie and Bruce – to name just two – interviewed long ago? Normally not a pessimist, but it certainly smells funny that several key interviews are happening (or not happening) now. Just in time, if you believe the polls, for the House investigation to be shut down. Again… why weren’t interviews demanded long ago?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Globalist. We have a globalist government. Bought and paid for, told what to do.

      Ratcliffe grinned way too much in this “interview”.

      Way too much. Seems to be about a decade or two long pattern, political puppets grinning, We The People pissed…

      Some animals are obviously still more equal than others.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      We now have a government of, by and for the criminals. And no amount of spinning changes that obvious fact.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      The Big Schmooze

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      I think it sucks big time myself.
      I still wonder tho, if Rosenstein might have gotten unspoken permission from President Trump? Not saying he did. It’s just so screwed up after all these months that there is no rational thread of continuity towards the end game of this treasonous plot anymore.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dr. X says:
      October 19, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      What are you talking about .. LAST WEEK? Barry, Granny and the entire DOJ/FBI/CIA cabal should’ve been PROSECUTED after “The Memo” was released .. NINE MONTHS AGO!

      Trump can’t seem to GRASP – he was HIRED to prosecute AND EXECUTE Barry & Granny in GITMO .. ON DAY 1!!!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Max Tadpol says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Just Declassify already!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Pedro Morales says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    F U. Gowdy the Gatekeeper. The man the uniparty turns to when they need a closer to shut down an investigation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Did Truman use the threat of an A-bomb as “leverage” against the Japanese? No, he used the A-bomb against the Japanese. I want the coverup to end and I want justice, not “leverage”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • logger says:
        October 19, 2018 at 6:25 pm

        Pop in a good movie if you want to be entertained. I want his agenda fulfilled, then I want the perp walk. We gotta build enough cells for these people, anyway.

        Like

        Reply
      • Avi says:
        October 19, 2018 at 6:44 pm

        well, Trumans A-bomb was enough leverage to stop the Soviets from invading Hokkaido. make he should have used that leverage to stop their invasion of Manchuria/Korea or at least force them to pull out.

        Like

        Reply
    • logger says:
      October 19, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      He’s not releasing them because of Britain, which was equally culpable. If not for Britain, I think he would have released it. Additional leverage he can use. But let’s be honest here. Do you want Trump’s agenda carried out? Do you want Trump to hold all the leverage he can to carry out his agenda? I do.
      I want to watch the perp walk parade, too. But I want his agenda more.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      October 19, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Problem is….

      The “Redactions” are just another in the “Big Ugly” series of promises that never pan out. We just then move to “the next thing” that will be “The Big Ugly”

      And it is NOT hanging over “Go to jail” for the crooks… it is hanging over “expose”… as in just outline (some) of what they did in the REPORT.. if Congress ever does one.

      After all that we are still awaiting Criminal Investigations…. maybe.

      Like

      Reply
  5. feralcatsblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    “Representative Ratcliffe is a straight shooter; unfortunately he also has confidence in Trey Gowdy.”

    It could be worse. A lot worse. He could have confidence in Beauregard Magoo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. DanO64 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Hard to even respond any more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. feralcatsblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I want the criminal coverup to end. I don’t give a flying rat’s rear about so called “leverage”. It’s not even a good fig leaf anymore.

    Like

    Reply
  8. feralcatsblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Are we mice or are we men? Someone throw out some cheese and we’ll find out.
    – Groucho

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ristvan says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    This is a complicated business.
    Despite Trump’s subsequent professed disappointment, Sessions properly recused on 2016 election matters he was intimately involved in.
    Rosenstein is still in place, with gifted presidential cufflinks and AF1 trips.
    Mueller is winding down, and there is no ‘there, there’—else would have leaked by now. Will show Trump was right about Dems instigating a fantasy ‘witch hunt’.
    Statute of limitations is not close to run out on all key offenses, including HRC. See previous Lurking Lawyer comments for legal details. But was has happened is growing public awareness of soft coup and attempted cover up. Nellie Ohr today being a predictable example, Simpson taking 5th Tuesday another.
    You want tomtake down the whole thing, much care and prep time is required. Patience in that is a virtue, not a fault. Red Tide, then Big Ugly.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. billrla says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Ratcliffe appears to be using men’s hair products, therefore, in accordance with my rule about never trusting a male politician who uses hair products, I do not trust this Ratcliffe greaser. Besides, he looks like Mittens.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Zorro says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Notice Ratcliffe’s purple tie. Just saying.

    Like

    Reply
  12. bakocarl says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I think we’ve got to always listen very carefully to what these weasels are saying. For example:
    Rosenstein said “I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.”

    So, he could have very seriously suggested he wear a wire to catch PTrump saying something that could contribute to his removal, but when there was no interest, he didn’t pursue or authorize recording the President.

    Also, he could have advocated for the gathering of evidence that could contribute to PTrump’s removal, but this was only for gathering evidence and not for the removal itself.

    Weasels . . . and weasel words!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Non=combative. says:
    October 19, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    So the working theory is that Trump is holding back on declassification to protect UK interests. This, for me, is unacceptable knowing that House democrats will bury ongoing house investigations even further into the vault of lost facts after the midterms.

    Like

    Reply
    • JasonD says:
      October 19, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      That is just a smokescreen. POTUS had no problem smacking Trudeau when the situation warranted it. This action is to protect Huber from scrutiny. The declass “drama” was all about more publicity to prepare for the coming arrests. Cue derision in 3,2,1 …

      Like

      Reply
  14. lionslover says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    I had hoped that this was all going to come out for the best mid-term effect possible. I was hoping Trump was timing it all for he very last week before the election. It still might be but I am losing hope fast.

    When RR went to meet with Trump and all of a sudden the document dump was postponed I feared right then that they have something on Trump that the president is afraid of. It is TOTALLY unlike Trump to fold like that after that RR meeting and it spells something bad and I think Trump may be underestimating how much we love him as president. I don’t care WHAT they would have on him, it doesn’t matter. He is saving this country and we NEED him and that’s the bottom line.

    Notice the documents now are old news and his order to declass is not even talked about and RR put a complete stop to them. If Trump wanted them out they would have been out by now.

    All this only makes sense if RR has a LOT of power right now over Trump. Our ONLY hope is that Trump and his team are timing all this for the last week or so before the election and they don’y want to give the news and dems time to spin a narrative before the election so they are waiting maybe even to the last couple days to spring a huge assault on Obama’s criminals.

    Guys and gals, it looks like these criminals who tried a soft coup and broke a ton of laws are GOING TO GET AWAY WITH IT and i’m afraid that’s the end of this country as we KNEW it. There are TWO sets of laws now, one for us little folks and a set for the Clintons and their like. I want to believe the assault will come a few days before the election but my heart and reasoning mind tell me no, the swamp has the power and this will go unpunished. Our country will never be the same afterward, never.

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      October 19, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      “All this only makes sense if RR has a LOT of power right now over Trump.”
      —-
      Just the other way around 🙂 Trump has massive leverage on Rosenstein, and is using it to first get Rosenstein to wrap up the Mueller fiasco.

      The docs will be published. If the GOP loses the House, they will come out the next week. Keep in mind that the GOP still runs the show until early January no matter what.

      If the GOP holds the House, then Trump may hold the docs longer to exercise leverage.

      Like

      Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      October 19, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      Me too. It looks to me like Rosy must have as much or more leverage as PDT. I have never bought the leverage angle for not declassifying. Hope the house holds.

      Like

      Reply
  15. L4grasshopper says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Who knows? Maybe Gowdy will surprise and actually do a good job of interrogating Rosenstein.

    But “all hat, no cattle” Gowdy has a long history of appearing to be ready to act, and then not doing a dam thing.

    Like

    Reply
  16. JX says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    The terms of appearance are Congress subpoenas and you appear at the time and place designated, in this fail not.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Who’s doing this questioning?
    2 minority chairmen who are Congressional “pry this seat from my cold dead ass” Democrats
    and…
    2 majority chairman who are Congressional “can’t wait to get my ass out of this seat” Republicans

    What could possibly go wrong here?

    Like

    Reply

