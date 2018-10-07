Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow Discusses USMCA (NAFTA Replacement) and Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Sunday Morning to talk about the U.S.MCA agreement; the state of the economy; and the ongoing MAGAnomic efforts within restructured trade deals.

Ms. Maria Bartiromo knows the weeds, and is smart enough to see the new dimension within an economy as it moves away from Wall Street toward Main Street.  Kudlow discusses the surfacing MAGAnomic evidence within wage growth and blue-collar benefits. The conversation then goes international. Good discussion.

The Koala even gets a little cross about China

