Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination…

Posted on September 30, 2018 by

Senate Judiciary Committee member Lindsey Graham walks through the events of the past several days and outlines his hopes for how the senate confirmation process will progress.

Senator Graham is optimistic the FBI report will leverage Flake, Collins and Murkowski to support the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh against their expressed opposition.  West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin doesn’t have to do anything as long as the republicans are the opposition. This type of protection agreement is the UniParty way; it works in both directions.

Graham is making the same bet as President Trump; likely it was Graham who convinced POTUS into the FBI/VOTE delay.  Hopefully, they are correct; I’m not convinced.  We’ll see… maybe, in a few weeks… possibly, hopefully, sooner; if we get lucky. The UniParty goal is to keep pushing until the gravity of the mid-term election gains an unbreakable grip on Kavanaugh.

.

Part 2 of the interview below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Election 2012, Election 2014, Election 2016, Election 2017, Election 2018, FBI, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

171 Responses to Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination…

Older Comments
  1. Joshuatree says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    I disagree! Did anyone see the USA Today article the other day suggesting Brett is a pedophile??? Every comment board blew up in their faces whether conservative or liberal. If the vote drags on past mid-terms, Kav is in bc more and more people see past this farce!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s