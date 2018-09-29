Sheldon’s Folly – Chairman Chuck Grassley Requests Criminal Investigation of Kavanaugh Accuser Jeffrey Catalan…

Mr. Jeffrey Catalan accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting a woman on a boat in Rhode Island. Mr. Catalan first sent the accusation to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, one of the primary Democrat operatives who was helping to construct the attacks against Judge Kavanaugh. Senator Whitehouse simultaneously informed the media and the Judicary Committee of the allegations. Mr. Catalan later recanted his story, saying he made it all up.

Today, Senator Chuck Grassley requested a criminal investigation of Mr. Catalan for making false accusations.

The investigation may also include Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for assisting and promoting the false accusation:

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee today referred for criminal investigation apparent false statements made to committee investigators alleging misconduct by Judge Brett Kavanaugh. In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Chris Wray, Chairman Chuck Grassley sought a criminal review of the actions by a named individual who provided Congress with the information, diverting Committee resources from an ongoing investigation.

Committee investigators have actively pursued a number of tips the committee has received regarding the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, though the committee has not been able to substantiate any allegations of wrongdoing by Judge Kavanaugh. One tip was referred to the committee by staff for Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I).

While Whitehouse referred the accuser to a reporter, the committee took the claim seriously and questioned Judge Kavanaugh about the allegations under penalty of felony. Judge Kavanaugh denied any misconduct. After the transcripts of that interview became public, the individual recanted the claims on a social media post.

“The Committee is grateful to citizens who come forward with relevant information in good faith, even if they are not one hundred percent sure about what they know. But when individuals provide fabricated allegations to the Committee, diverting Committee resources during time-sensitive investigations, it materially impedes our work. Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal. It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to Congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct Committee investigations,” Grassley said in the letter.

Grassley has called on the Justice Department and the FBI to review the matter as a possible violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 and 1505, portions of the U.S. code criminalizing the sharing of materially false information with committee investigators and obstruction of proceedings of congressional committees.

Grassley letter to DOJ and FBI is available HERE.

8 Responses to Sheldon’s Folly – Chairman Chuck Grassley Requests Criminal Investigation of Kavanaugh Accuser Jeffrey Catalan…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    What a stroke of genius!
    Now send a “reporter” out to find Obama’s birth certificate.

    • Conversefive says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      This is a really stupid angle for them to go to. One’s perception of another’s drunkenness is purely subjective unless that person is passed out drunk, in which case he would be unable to assault all these dozens of women.

  3. jedi767 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Shot across the bow to anyone else thinking of fabricating a story, and to the ones who already have…

  4. Bull Durham says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:00 am

    We have lots of prison cells for these miscreants.

    Lock ’em up!

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Sundance, you took the post right out of my mouth:

    “The investigation may also include Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for assisting and promoting the false accusation”

    Glad I read the whole thing before duplicating!

  6. New Nonna to Be, Again!!! 🤗 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:00 am

    And so the saga continues.

    So proud of Grassley for this move.

    Hang in there Judge K. We still believe you and pray you realize you have goodness and righteousness on your side. 🙏🏼

  7. Republicanvet91 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:01 am

    I would so like to see Catalan testify in his trial that Sheldon’s staff put him up to or helped him with any accusation he made.

    As I said before, this will not stop unless people start seeing prison time for what they have been doing. That includes Ford, Ramirez, the ditz with the gang-rape fetish, Avenutty and all those who helped them.

