Fusion GPS Operator Glenn Simpson Refuses To Testify to Congress – Chairman Goodlatte Issues Subpoena…

Fusion GPS is a political research firm and network of political operatives who sell their mercenary services to anyone willing to pay. Fusion has resources inside and outside government and the capability to exploit FBI and NSA databases containing information about U.S. citizens. Fusion then uses a secondary network of media outlets who they pay to write articles shaped for their purposes. Fusion GPS is operated by Glenn Simpson.

In April 2016 Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS to target her presidential campaign opponent, Donald Trump.

Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson then assigned Russian expert and CIA research analyst Nellie Ohr to the Trump project. At the time Nellie Ohr’s husband, Bruce Ohr, was the #4 ranking official inside the DOJ National Security Division. Simultaneous to Nellie Ohr’s assignment, Fusion GPS also sub-contracted with Christopher Steele for additional material and internal collaboration with Mrs. Ohr.

Glenn Simpson, Nellie and Bruce Ohr then worked with Christopher Steele on the “Steele Dossier” and the promotion of the content therein to media and FBI allies. The FBI then closed the loop by exploiting the information within “the Dossier” to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign. All of this activity is now a matter of public record; none of it is disputed.

This network of activity has gained a great deal of sunlight over the past nine months as witnesses have given testimony to congress, and documents have been released showing how it all came together.

With these new revelations in hand, and with all of the supportive documentation now released, Joint House Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants to question Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson about his role in “Spygate”, the corrupt exploitation of the FISA court and the larger “Crossfire Hurricane” FBI counterintelligence operation, headed by fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Through his attorneys Glenn Simpson is now refusing to testify about his involvement in all of the operations against candidate, president-elect, and President Donald Trump.

In a rather revealing letter [SEE HERE] Mr. Simpson is refusing to accept that he played a role in the operation(s), and instead is placing the blame for the abuse of the U.S. intelligence apparatus upon the Australian government:

Yes, you read that correctly; Mr. Glenn Simpson is saying he and Christopher Steele didn’t start the spy operations, it was the Australians’ fault.

Apparently Chairman Goodlatte is having nothing to do with this ridiculous denial, and has now issued a subpoena for Mr. Simpson to appear and answer for his involvement.

