Fusion GPS Operator Glenn Simpson Refuses To Testify to Congress – Chairman Goodlatte Issues Subpoena…

Fusion GPS is a political research firm and network of political operatives who sell their mercenary services to anyone willing to pay.  Fusion has resources inside and outside government and the capability to exploit FBI and NSA databases containing information about U.S. citizens.  Fusion then uses a secondary network of media outlets who they pay to write articles shaped for their purposes. Fusion GPS is operated by Glenn Simpson.

In April 2016 Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS to target her presidential campaign opponent, Donald Trump.

Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson then assigned Russian expert and CIA research analyst Nellie Ohr to the Trump project.  At the time Nellie Ohr’s husband, Bruce Ohr, was the #4 ranking official inside the DOJ National Security Division.  Simultaneous to Nellie Ohr’s assignment, Fusion GPS also sub-contracted with Christopher Steele for additional material and internal collaboration with Mrs. Ohr.

Glenn Simpson, Nellie and Bruce Ohr then worked with Christopher Steele on the “Steele Dossier” and the promotion of the content therein to media and FBI allies.  The FBI then closed the loop by exploiting the information within “the Dossier” to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign.  All of this activity is now a matter of public record; none of it is disputed.

This network of activity has gained a great deal of sunlight over the past nine months as witnesses have given testimony to congress, and documents have been released showing how it all came together.

With these new revelations in hand, and with all of the supportive documentation now released, Joint House Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants to question Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson about his role in “Spygate”, the corrupt exploitation of the FISA court and the larger “Crossfire Hurricane” FBI counterintelligence operation, headed by fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Through his attorneys Glenn Simpson is now refusing to testify about his involvement in all of the operations against candidate, president-elect, and President Donald Trump.

In a rather revealing letter [SEE HERE] Mr. Simpson is refusing to accept that he played a role in the operation(s), and instead is placing the blame for the abuse of the U.S. intelligence apparatus upon the Australian government:

 

Yes, you read that correctly; Mr. Glenn Simpson is saying he and Christopher Steele didn’t start the spy operations, it was the Australians’ fault.

Apparently Chairman Goodlatte is having nothing to do with this ridiculous denial, and has now issued a subpoena for Mr. Simpson to appear and answer for his involvement.

101 Responses to Fusion GPS Operator Glenn Simpson Refuses To Testify to Congress – Chairman Goodlatte Issues Subpoena…

  1. Summer says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Finally.

    Reply
    • mikebrezzze says:
      September 29, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      100-1 he pleads the 5th to all 900 questions!

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        September 29, 2018 at 10:36 pm

        Limited, conditional immunity for singing without restraint. Glenn Simpson is small fry. Hillary, Obama and Brennan are the big fish.

        Reply
        • mikebrezzze says:
          September 29, 2018 at 10:42 pm

          My on personal opinion is I think President Trump will consider his presidency a failure if he doesn’t take down Obama. I’m pretty sure he’s the objective, the other benefits of his presidency are just icing on the cake. The richer we grow the more vulnerable Obama becomes. Trump has always called him a phony and a fraud, I’m pretty sure Obama is the end goal

          Reply
          • Sentient says:
            September 29, 2018 at 10:45 pm

            I agree. It all started at that White House Correspondents’ dinner. It’ll take a while longer to root out the black hats. Eventually we’ll find out who crafted the two phony birth certificates. (COLB and “long form”)

            Reply
          • nuthinmuffin says:
            September 29, 2018 at 11:16 pm

            shoot for the stars, hit the moon…even if he doesn’t nail obama, a lot of his administration cronies are going down. it will be enough to destroy his “legacy”. however, i fear there will be some violent insurrection before that happens.

            Reply
          • MB224 says:
            September 29, 2018 at 11:32 pm

            Barry is actually just a mid-manager for the takedown, like a regional sales manager. He’ll be taken down, along with many other dems but they’re just part of the roundup.

            Reply
          • MAJA says:
            September 29, 2018 at 11:35 pm

            I agree. He and the Generals knew zero was an imposter and fraud. We will not lose. PDJT will be proven right, again, exactly as every one of his tweets and prouncements designed to explode the maximum number of lib heads, have been proven true. Schaudenfraud, to infinity.

            Reply
          • Red Shannon says:
            September 29, 2018 at 11:48 pm

            From what we’ve seen so far, I’m skeptical of a wholesale take-down (conviction/incarceration) of the main players, Especially Obama.

            However, Obama’s “wiretapping” seemed to really peeve Trump. And now, interestingly, with BHO on a parallel campaign tour, attempting to steal Trump’s accomplishments and salvage his own so-called legacy, there is the impetus for Trump to administer the coup de gras.

            I’d sure like to see some real justice (handcuffs, perp walks), even in these early stages of the great uncovering though. The Right is populated with too many nice guys. Nice for all the wrong reasons.

            Reply
          • talker2u says:
            September 29, 2018 at 11:58 pm

            Along with Bush re: 9/11

            Reply
          • stephen fenlon says:
            September 30, 2018 at 12:05 am

            Then he should go all in and pin ALL the blame on Hillary. think she would take a bullet for BH Oblameless ?

            Reply
        • Trey Dawg says:
          September 29, 2018 at 11:30 pm

          NO DEALS

          Reply
      • Summer says:
        September 29, 2018 at 10:47 pm

        Probably, but that would not save him (hypothetically) because, as Sundance pointed out, a lot of this activity is a matter of public record. I think it is perhaps in his interests to throw others under the bus, just the way he tried to blame Australians. Also, it looks like he previously lied under oath.

        That being said, does anyone believe that the current DOJ leadership would do anything about any of that? I don’t.

        Reply
      • vVV says:
        September 29, 2018 at 11:39 pm

        And NO one goes to prison.

        Reply
        • jnr2d2 says:
          September 29, 2018 at 11:51 pm

          Sundance: Did you not notice the “they have buried the impeccable professional credentials of our CLIENT. ” I thought their their “client” was Perkins Coie?! Strange phraseology.

          Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Patience was always imperative as difficult as it has been. The POS are starting to throw anything that isn’t locked down under the bus.Ole Glen is scared out of his mind knowing that Ole Nellie will be testifying within a week or so. Ole Nellie knows everything and the last thing she wants is to be put to death 💀 with her husband for their role in the coup.

      Life in prison is more likely to occur if she comes in and turns over all the goods on Ole Glen. He absolutely knows it and is petrified about what she will say. These POS can run and try to hide as much as they want. There is no way that they will not be exposed to the sunlight.

      Reply
      • Pa Hermit says:
        September 29, 2018 at 11:24 pm

        Unfortunately, the only ones to pay any price have been Conservatives. Scooter and Dinesh come to mind! I’ll believe it when I see it happen on the Lefty side of things! Hillary with all that baggage and those mis-steps, and she’s still free! My only hope is POTUS but he can be so soft sometimes. Obama may have been correct in that we bring a knife to a gun fight! The way those on the Left are tearing Brett and his family apart should not be tolerated! Karma can be a b#$ch sometimes, and it’s about time the Left felt a little of the pain they inflict! The time to play nice is over!

        Reply
        • MB224 says:
          September 29, 2018 at 11:38 pm

          POTUS hasn’t been “soft” at all. You don’t seem to understand the difference between chess and checkers. To corner and kill a herd of wild animals you can’t just announce you’re going to kill them, although he did tell Hillary what he’d do. The scope of their treason and criminality is so much deeper and broader than this FISAgate it’s not even funny. This is just the easiest and quickest because they were so desperate and sloppy and because exposing this Russia nonsense as a total hoax will deflate almost all of “resistance”. But trust me, this is barely the beginning. Judges by the dozens need to be in place for this operation. Huber and 470 attorneys had needed TIME to make sure everything is in order. And what exactly has Sessions been doing, while Trump has actually convinced Democrats to support him??? Hmmmm. hahahaha

          Reply
      • The Devilbat says:
        September 29, 2018 at 11:28 pm

        I am amazed that the pair of them are still alive. They are nothing but a liability. Suicide by two shots to the back of the head is what I expected to have happened by now.

        Reply
      • snellvillebob says:
        September 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        I agree that Glen appears to be a ner-do-well and needs to be imprisoned to be with those of his same character.

        Reply
    • Donzo says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      Good, but “finally” is when Simpson hears the sound of metal doors closing behind him, not some testimony before a governmental body with no authority to prosecute him.

      Reply
    • Martin says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      I cannot for the life of me figure out how it is that with all that’s known about Simpson and his firm, why the hell they still have access to databases? A contractual obligation? Stupidity? Somebody’s distracted and forgot?

      I thought Adm. Rogers cut access to contractors some time ago.

      Reply
  3. snarkybeach says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Please please please please let it be an open hearing the scum media will have to televise.

    Reply
  4. cripto says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    I’m having a laugh. Go get ’em Chairman Goodlatte. The Australians ate my homework not going to fly. (OK mixing metaphors but hey great news).

    Reply
  5. hoghead says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Bob Goodlatte better hurry up; he’s running out of time, as his term ends in January.

    Reply
  6. ck says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I’m looking foreword to seeing old Sally on the hot seat. Such an arrogant bitch.

    Reply
  7. Mike says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks again SD for all you do.

    Reply
  8. SR says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    If he still does not appear after subpoena then What?

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Contempt. And then further criminal referral should other testimony or evidence put two and two together.

      Does anyone think there was ever blanket immunity for all of these actors? If so, would the bank records help to convict these people on other charges?

      Reply
  9. jmarshs says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    In order to conceal from the public the fact that the NSA gathers a tremendous amount of data on US citizens, agencies such as the DOJ and FBI have to fabricate “fake” sources of data – such as Steele – so as to conceal the real source of the data (NSA).

    We’re going to find out that the majority of data in the Steele dossier came from Ohr via the NSA data base, etc, and that very little will have been gathered by Steele. Just enough to give it the veneer of authenticity.

    This is the true crime – that the NSA gathers emails, text messages, words picked up on our in-home devices (Apple’s Iphone, Amazon’s Alexa, Xfinity’s remote, etc.) and that this info is being warehoused.

    Reply
  10. DanO64 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Going to be a busy night at the CTH. Night owls arriving soon.

    Reply
  11. Phil aka Felipe says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Mr. Goodlatte, you better put your investigation into high gear. Your time in Congress is about to run out in January.

    Reply
  12. missilemom says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    So Simpson is blaming the Aussies but not the Brits…telling

    Reply
    • Sammy Hains says:
      September 29, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Steele is a British spook, so I assume Simpson is trying to downplay that connection.

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        September 29, 2018 at 11:34 pm

        I think it’s worse than that. It seems to me they’re tripling down on the Ambassador Downer narrative, which everybody knows is bullcrap. Did he testify to that effect? Have to go back and look… but if so, NOT sticking with that work of fiction would further expose him to perjury. Speculating.

        Reply
        • MAJA says:
          September 29, 2018 at 11:53 pm

          PDJT already let the cat out of the bag that the leaders of TWO countries contacted him over the fisa release. Bet that piqued some interest, and I’m betting PDJT will increase the drum beat on this. I want to know who called him.

          It will be interesting to see everyones reactions when it turns out that our bestest friends and most wonderful allies were neck deep in the coup. Who would stand in the way of ratifying any trade agreement he proposes, or anything for that matter, after this comes out. The leaders of our institutions and elected officials worked with foreign powers to unseat the duly elected President of the United States.

          He’s preparing people to hear the truth, stoking interest, presenting dilemmas he is facing to us, adult to adult, American to American.

          Reply
  13. emet says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    I would think Fusion GPS’ business is pretty slow, with this heat on them. If I were their customer, I would be concerned they would rat me out. Perhaps they will reorganize under a new name, or perhaps they will disappear.

    Reply
  14. simplewins says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Oh boy this makes me happy.

    Reply
  15. JX says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    How many times have we seen this? He’ll defy the subpoena and nothing will happen.

    Reply
  16. DanO64 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Not a word from Judge Collyer or her boss. Why?

    Reply
  17. Brenda Brillo says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Ummm…didn’t Glenn Simpson’s wife brag about what her husband help start way back when?? He & his lawyer know he’s guilty of helping in this plot to take out our duly elected President!!

    Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Why yes, yes she did. Thanks for reminding us about her braggadocios comments. She just had to make sure her old man got the credit for all the skullduggery. Proud of her man she is.

      Reply
  18. MontanaMel says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    We play “whack a mole” looking for him, until he turns up!
    Check-6

    Reply
  19. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Let’s get this show on the road!

    Reply
  20. Camilla Stephan says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Nothing says ‘guilty’ like a refusal to testify.

    Reply
  21. mtk says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    With the hole these people dug and find themselves standing in, there is not a chasm deep enough for them jump into except the abyss that opens up straight to hell.

    Won’t respond to subpoena, you’re dually noted ‘claim the 5th’ is entered into the record. Now, here is what is in the redactions and declassified material, we seek your testimony on.

    THAT IS F’ING LEVERAGE.

    Reply
  22. History Teaches says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Until important people actually do end up in jail, the swamp just keeps on stalling and playing verbal games. Rules and laws mean nothing if they’re ignored and flaunted with inpunity.

    So far, most of the cast of traitors have been making more money now than before thanks to book deals, crowd funding, media gigs, etc. And you can be sure that they will be rewarded with nice corporate or other positions thanks to the globalist elites. And most of their spouses are burrowed even deeper in the swamp, with elite positions, top salaries and high connections.

    And their reputations are also enhanced and glorified in the mainstream world because of their noble ‘resistance.’

    No pain, no swamp draining.

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      The more time they have to pretend they’re noble, the more time “normies” have to wake up to their evil, and the more time to gather up more bottom feeders in the net.

      I’m with Trump, he didn’t bust his backside getting this dirty job to fail.

      And he is still busting his backside to make sure we all win.

      Winnamins for all! Some of us seem to need a double dose lately… 😀

      Reply
  23. Sigh2016 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Thank you for this article. I needed the overview and this was very helpful. Loving Goodlatte’s second post and the list of Mouseketeers he’s inviting to join, by subpoena if necessary.

    Reply
  24. SR says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    It’s going for long time and just talk, subpoena, interview, hearings but no indictments till now. Where is Mueller now?

    Reply
  25. David Zink says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    I thought carter Page was the impetus for the FISA or is this the ultimate admission that Australia spied on Papadopolous with Halper, Downer and Mifsud. This doesn’t address anything about the dossier……… but IFB you look at this one way Simpson is saying that dossier was a part of spying on Trump work by US and Australia sources.

    Reply
    • jmarshs says:
      September 29, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      Carter Page and Harper, Downer, Mifsud, etc., were only put into play once Admiral Rodgers shut down access to raw NSA data by “private contractors.” By “private contractors” I mean people in the Obama Administration who were spying, not just on Trump, but all Republican [and Bernie?] candidates.

      Reply
  26. jmclever says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Oh, Glen! Glen! Glen! Blaming the Australians is last year’s lie.

    Reply
  27. J Gottfred says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Contrast Glenn Simpson’s 6 page letter from his attorney with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s simple declarative statement last Thursday, “I am innocent of this charge!” I deny this allegation immediately, categorically and unequivalently…”

    I could not be more proud of Judge Kavanaugh.

    Reply
  28. cripto says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    I can see it now, two burley US Marshalls dragging a handcuffed Simpson before the Committee. You may not recognize him under that blonde fright wig and big black framed glasses. Also, he seems to have had a slight injury down there as his voice sounds like a 15 year girl. I’m sure Obamascare will cover it.

    Reply
  29. Rex70 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    FIRED UP…that is definitely (I saw it before this past week, but now I am sure of it) what our side is about voting next month.

    The maniacal fools that the Dems are, they charged this hill of maligning yet another qualified (straight white) male from a job he deserved–so now, let them politically die and rot on this hill for years to come. The mendacious stench of the Democrat Party corpses from here going forward will drive not only the few sane individuals left in their party to #walkaway, but flush out the rats and vultures of their into daylight for all to see. Vermin is all the Democrats have remaining, and it is plain for everyone to see.

    FIRED UP.

    Reply
  30. konradwp1 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Blaming Australia simply won’t work.

    Admiral Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the NSA database on 18 April 2016, well before Alexander Downer is said to have given his claims about Papadopolous to the US. From information subsequently revealed, the abuse Rogers was trying to end was undoubtedly opposition research, ie: the start of “Spygate”.

    Reply
  31. Fall2018 says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Is fusion-GPS a CIA front?

    Reply
  32. joeknuckles says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    This Glenn Simpson POS is the lowest form of life on the planet. He makes his living cooking up phony dirt on people in order to keep criminals in power.

    You don’t need to send him to Gitmo, just give me 5 minutes alone in a room with him.

    Reply
  33. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Are we at the point where these hearings are simply becoming counterproductive, and possibly interfering with what ought to be ongoing criminal investigations leading to formal charges?

    Wouldn’t you think that ever one of the individuals named in Goodlatte’s 9/28 tweet have already provided sworn testimony before a Grand Jury on this matter? If they haven’t been called by now, then something is seriously wrong somewhere.

    Reply
  34. HickTick says:
    September 29, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    He should have been brought in 6 months ago along with Nellie Ohr , what about Steele ???

    Reply

