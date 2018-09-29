Fusion GPS Operator Glenn Simpson Refuses To Testify to Congress – Chairman Goodlatte Issues Subpoena…

Fusion GPS is a political research firm and network of political operatives who sell their mercenary services to anyone willing to pay. Fusion has resources inside and outside government and the capability to exploit FBI and NSA databases containing information about U.S. citizens. Fusion then uses a secondary network of media outlets who they pay to write articles shaped for their purposes. Fusion GPS is operated by Glenn Simpson.
In April 2016 Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS to target her presidential campaign opponent, Donald Trump.
Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson then assigned Russian expert and CIA research analyst Nellie Ohr to the Trump project. At the time Nellie Ohr’s husband, Bruce Ohr, was the #4 ranking official inside the DOJ National Security Division. Simultaneous to Nellie Ohr’s assignment, Fusion GPS also sub-contracted with Christopher Steele for additional material and internal collaboration with Mrs. Ohr.
Glenn Simpson, Nellie and Bruce Ohr then worked with Christopher Steele on the “Steele Dossier” and the promotion of the content therein to media and FBI allies. The FBI then closed the loop by exploiting the information within “the Dossier” to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign. All of this activity is now a matter of public record; none of it is disputed.
This network of activity has gained a great deal of sunlight over the past nine months as witnesses have given testimony to congress, and documents have been released showing how it all came together.
With these new revelations in hand, and with all of the supportive documentation now released, Joint House Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants to question Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson about his role in “Spygate”, the corrupt exploitation of the FISA court and the larger “Crossfire Hurricane” FBI counterintelligence operation, headed by fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.
Through his attorneys Glenn Simpson is now refusing to testify about his involvement in all of the operations against candidate, president-elect, and President Donald Trump.
In a rather revealing letter [SEE HERE] Mr. Simpson is refusing to accept that he played a role in the operation(s), and instead is placing the blame for the abuse of the U.S. intelligence apparatus upon the Australian government:
Yes, you read that correctly; Mr. Glenn Simpson is saying he and Christopher Steele didn’t start the spy operations, it was the Australians’ fault.
Apparently Chairman Goodlatte is having nothing to do with this ridiculous denial, and has now issued a subpoena for Mr. Simpson to appear and answer for his involvement.
Finally.
LikeLiked by 11 people
100-1 he pleads the 5th to all 900 questions!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Limited, conditional immunity for singing without restraint. Glenn Simpson is small fry. Hillary, Obama and Brennan are the big fish.
LikeLiked by 16 people
My on personal opinion is I think President Trump will consider his presidency a failure if he doesn’t take down Obama. I’m pretty sure he’s the objective, the other benefits of his presidency are just icing on the cake. The richer we grow the more vulnerable Obama becomes. Trump has always called him a phony and a fraud, I’m pretty sure Obama is the end goal
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree. It all started at that White House Correspondents’ dinner. It’ll take a while longer to root out the black hats. Eventually we’ll find out who crafted the two phony birth certificates. (COLB and “long form”)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Language warning. Also, irreverent and not on the Trump Train, BUT… starting at 1:45 a good take on Trump/Obama White House Corespondents’ Dinner…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t President Trump unseal Obama’s records?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Been sayin’ that for months. If anyone can do it it’ll be POTUS! What was good for the goose, is good for the gander! Obama had Axelrod declassify Barry’s oponent’s sealed records. Turnabout is fair play!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I understand his records are sealed until 2021, that’s why Trump wants to landslide them in 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
shoot for the stars, hit the moon…even if he doesn’t nail obama, a lot of his administration cronies are going down. it will be enough to destroy his “legacy”. however, i fear there will be some violent insurrection before that happens.
LikeLike
Barry is actually just a mid-manager for the takedown, like a regional sales manager. He’ll be taken down, along with many other dems but they’re just part of the roundup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, it’s Soros & Co.
LikeLike
I agree. He and the Generals knew zero was an imposter and fraud. We will not lose. PDJT will be proven right, again, exactly as every one of his tweets and prouncements designed to explode the maximum number of lib heads, have been proven true. Schaudenfraud, to infinity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what we’ve seen so far, I’m skeptical of a wholesale take-down (conviction/incarceration) of the main players, Especially Obama.
However, Obama’s “wiretapping” seemed to really peeve Trump. And now, interestingly, with BHO on a parallel campaign tour, attempting to steal Trump’s accomplishments and salvage his own so-called legacy, there is the impetus for Trump to administer the coup de gras.
I’d sure like to see some real justice (handcuffs, perp walks), even in these early stages of the great uncovering though. The Right is populated with too many nice guys. Nice for all the wrong reasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Along with Bush re: 9/11
LikeLike
Then he should go all in and pin ALL the blame on Hillary. think she would take a bullet for BH Oblameless ?
LikeLike
NO DEALS
LikeLike
Probably, but that would not save him (hypothetically) because, as Sundance pointed out, a lot of this activity is a matter of public record. I think it is perhaps in his interests to throw others under the bus, just the way he tried to blame Australians. Also, it looks like he previously lied under oath.
That being said, does anyone believe that the current DOJ leadership would do anything about any of that? I don’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And NO one goes to prison.
LikeLike
Sundance: Did you not notice the “they have buried the impeccable professional credentials of our CLIENT. ” I thought their their “client” was Perkins Coie?! Strange phraseology.
LikeLike
Patience was always imperative as difficult as it has been. The POS are starting to throw anything that isn’t locked down under the bus.Ole Glen is scared out of his mind knowing that Ole Nellie will be testifying within a week or so. Ole Nellie knows everything and the last thing she wants is to be put to death 💀 with her husband for their role in the coup.
Life in prison is more likely to occur if she comes in and turns over all the goods on Ole Glen. He absolutely knows it and is petrified about what she will say. These POS can run and try to hide as much as they want. There is no way that they will not be exposed to the sunlight.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unfortunately, the only ones to pay any price have been Conservatives. Scooter and Dinesh come to mind! I’ll believe it when I see it happen on the Lefty side of things! Hillary with all that baggage and those mis-steps, and she’s still free! My only hope is POTUS but he can be so soft sometimes. Obama may have been correct in that we bring a knife to a gun fight! The way those on the Left are tearing Brett and his family apart should not be tolerated! Karma can be a b#$ch sometimes, and it’s about time the Left felt a little of the pain they inflict! The time to play nice is over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS hasn’t been “soft” at all. You don’t seem to understand the difference between chess and checkers. To corner and kill a herd of wild animals you can’t just announce you’re going to kill them, although he did tell Hillary what he’d do. The scope of their treason and criminality is so much deeper and broader than this FISAgate it’s not even funny. This is just the easiest and quickest because they were so desperate and sloppy and because exposing this Russia nonsense as a total hoax will deflate almost all of “resistance”. But trust me, this is barely the beginning. Judges by the dozens need to be in place for this operation. Huber and 470 attorneys had needed TIME to make sure everything is in order. And what exactly has Sessions been doing, while Trump has actually convinced Democrats to support him??? Hmmmm. hahahaha
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am amazed that the pair of them are still alive. They are nothing but a liability. Suicide by two shots to the back of the head is what I expected to have happened by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still may especially with the subpoenas being promised to a bunch of the POS.
LikeLike
I’m sure they, along with Page, have protection.
LikeLike
I agree that Glen appears to be a ner-do-well and needs to be imprisoned to be with those of his same character.
LikeLike
Good, but “finally” is when Simpson hears the sound of metal doors closing behind him, not some testimony before a governmental body with no authority to prosecute him.
LikeLike
I cannot for the life of me figure out how it is that with all that’s known about Simpson and his firm, why the hell they still have access to databases? A contractual obligation? Stupidity? Somebody’s distracted and forgot?
I thought Adm. Rogers cut access to contractors some time ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow, that close up is harsh. She’s supposed to be 51??? She’s got the neck skin of a 65-70 year old. And I’m not being ugly. Totally serious.
LikeLiked by 11 people
First thing I noticed about her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
excessive drinking will do that to a person
LikeLiked by 1 person
clip from Scribe 84 (allegedly)
Same Christine?
LikeLike
Source: CultOfThe1st.blogspot.com
The blog has been removed but parts are available in archives. http://archive.is/1sSe8
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holton classmate says Blasey “drank a lot”
go to 3 minute mark
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5837750540001/%23sp=show-clips
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it appears she is still into drinking until she blacks out… which she started at an incredibly early age.
Yuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too much sun.
LikeLike
Bullshit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Double BS
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Dan:
Although maybe with respect, if you believe that, you’ll believe anything.
Sorry, but you remind me of the Dems and Extreme-Left and Antifa.
In other words, it’s a VIDEO SCAM. Do not go there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a parody. Hello!
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please please please please let it be an open hearing the scum media will have to televise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m having a laugh. Go get ’em Chairman Goodlatte. The Australians ate my homework not going to fly. (OK mixing metaphors but hey great news).
LikeLiked by 11 people
Even better news… Someone over at Weasel Zippers posted a screen shot from Twitter saying Grassley has referred someone from Thursday’s horror show to the FBI for criminal prosecution for lying. Hope it’s true and would really like it to be little Chrissy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not someone from the hearing. It’s the guy who said he assaulted someone on a boat in RI. He recanted almost immediately.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s the article
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/26/jeffrey-catalan-fifth-brett-kavanaugh-accuser-reca/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Goodlatte better hurry up; he’s running out of time, as his term ends in January.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m looking foreword to seeing old Sally on the hot seat. Such an arrogant bitch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks again SD for all you do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, thanks for keeping it on the front page!
LikeLiked by 1 person
DITTO, Mike and SD…this is going to start getting really weedy!
LikeLike
If he still does not appear after subpoena then What?
LikeLike
Contempt. And then further criminal referral should other testimony or evidence put two and two together.
Does anyone think there was ever blanket immunity for all of these actors? If so, would the bank records help to convict these people on other charges?
LikeLike
In order to conceal from the public the fact that the NSA gathers a tremendous amount of data on US citizens, agencies such as the DOJ and FBI have to fabricate “fake” sources of data – such as Steele – so as to conceal the real source of the data (NSA).
We’re going to find out that the majority of data in the Steele dossier came from Ohr via the NSA data base, etc, and that very little will have been gathered by Steele. Just enough to give it the veneer of authenticity.
This is the true crime – that the NSA gathers emails, text messages, words picked up on our in-home devices (Apple’s Iphone, Amazon’s Alexa, Xfinity’s remote, etc.) and that this info is being warehoused.
LikeLiked by 7 people
added: then is used against us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Snowden already told us all this
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going to be a busy night at the CTH. Night owls arriving soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reporting for duty. Early.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m double shifting tonight. Couple of THOUSAND posts to skim through. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m the night manager. 😀
(I haven’t had lunch yet).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan: Night owls? Who? Who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Goodlatte, you better put your investigation into high gear. Your time in Congress is about to run out in January.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Simpson is blaming the Aussies but not the Brits…telling
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steele is a British spook, so I assume Simpson is trying to downplay that connection.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it’s worse than that. It seems to me they’re tripling down on the Ambassador Downer narrative, which everybody knows is bullcrap. Did he testify to that effect? Have to go back and look… but if so, NOT sticking with that work of fiction would further expose him to perjury. Speculating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT already let the cat out of the bag that the leaders of TWO countries contacted him over the fisa release. Bet that piqued some interest, and I’m betting PDJT will increase the drum beat on this. I want to know who called him.
It will be interesting to see everyones reactions when it turns out that our bestest friends and most wonderful allies were neck deep in the coup. Who would stand in the way of ratifying any trade agreement he proposes, or anything for that matter, after this comes out. The leaders of our institutions and elected officials worked with foreign powers to unseat the duly elected President of the United States.
He’s preparing people to hear the truth, stoking interest, presenting dilemmas he is facing to us, adult to adult, American to American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think Fusion GPS’ business is pretty slow, with this heat on them. If I were their customer, I would be concerned they would rat me out. Perhaps they will reorganize under a new name, or perhaps they will disappear.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, they are probably an arm of US Intelligence Agencies…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh boy this makes me happy.
LikeLike
How many times have we seen this? He’ll defy the subpoena and nothing will happen.
LikeLike
JX: Unlike the others who ignored sopoenas, Simpson is not a member of Club Fed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
er…subpoenas
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a word from Judge Collyer or her boss. Why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm…didn’t Glenn Simpson’s wife brag about what her husband help start way back when?? He & his lawyer know he’s guilty of helping in this plot to take out our duly elected President!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why yes, yes she did. Thanks for reminding us about her braggadocios comments. She just had to make sure her old man got the credit for all the skullduggery. Proud of her man she is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We play “whack a mole” looking for him, until he turns up!
Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s get this show on the road!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing says ‘guilty’ like a refusal to testify.
LikeLiked by 3 people
snicker
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the hole these people dug and find themselves standing in, there is not a chasm deep enough for them jump into except the abyss that opens up straight to hell.
Won’t respond to subpoena, you’re dually noted ‘claim the 5th’ is entered into the record. Now, here is what is in the redactions and declassified material, we seek your testimony on.
THAT IS F’ING LEVERAGE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they’re not just standing, they just keep digging, filling bathhouse bari’s shovel ready jobs…
So stupid, all of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until important people actually do end up in jail, the swamp just keeps on stalling and playing verbal games. Rules and laws mean nothing if they’re ignored and flaunted with inpunity.
So far, most of the cast of traitors have been making more money now than before thanks to book deals, crowd funding, media gigs, etc. And you can be sure that they will be rewarded with nice corporate or other positions thanks to the globalist elites. And most of their spouses are burrowed even deeper in the swamp, with elite positions, top salaries and high connections.
And their reputations are also enhanced and glorified in the mainstream world because of their noble ‘resistance.’
No pain, no swamp draining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more time they have to pretend they’re noble, the more time “normies” have to wake up to their evil, and the more time to gather up more bottom feeders in the net.
I’m with Trump, he didn’t bust his backside getting this dirty job to fail.
And he is still busting his backside to make sure we all win.
Winnamins for all! Some of us seem to need a double dose lately… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for this article. I needed the overview and this was very helpful. Loving Goodlatte’s second post and the list of Mouseketeers he’s inviting to join, by subpoena if necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s going for long time and just talk, subpoena, interview, hearings but no indictments till now. Where is Mueller now?
LikeLike
I thought carter Page was the impetus for the FISA or is this the ultimate admission that Australia spied on Papadopolous with Halper, Downer and Mifsud. This doesn’t address anything about the dossier……… but IFB you look at this one way Simpson is saying that dossier was a part of spying on Trump work by US and Australia sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carter Page and Harper, Downer, Mifsud, etc., were only put into play once Admiral Rodgers shut down access to raw NSA data by “private contractors.” By “private contractors” I mean people in the Obama Administration who were spying, not just on Trump, but all Republican [and Bernie?] candidates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Glen! Glen! Glen! Blaming the Australians is last year’s lie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Contrast Glenn Simpson’s 6 page letter from his attorney with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s simple declarative statement last Thursday, “I am innocent of this charge!” I deny this allegation immediately, categorically and unequivalently…”
I could not be more proud of Judge Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can see it now, two burley US Marshalls dragging a handcuffed Simpson before the Committee. You may not recognize him under that blonde fright wig and big black framed glasses. Also, he seems to have had a slight injury down there as his voice sounds like a 15 year girl. I’m sure Obamascare will cover it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will leave the country first.
LikeLike
How’s he going to get out?
He isn’t.
LikeLike
Are you kidding? Corner and expose a liberal and they run! They have absolutely no courage once exposed.
LikeLike
FIRED UP…that is definitely (I saw it before this past week, but now I am sure of it) what our side is about voting next month.
The maniacal fools that the Dems are, they charged this hill of maligning yet another qualified (straight white) male from a job he deserved–so now, let them politically die and rot on this hill for years to come. The mendacious stench of the Democrat Party corpses from here going forward will drive not only the few sane individuals left in their party to #walkaway, but flush out the rats and vultures of their into daylight for all to see. Vermin is all the Democrats have remaining, and it is plain for everyone to see.
FIRED UP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Blaming Australia simply won’t work.
Admiral Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the NSA database on 18 April 2016, well before Alexander Downer is said to have given his claims about Papadopolous to the US. From information subsequently revealed, the abuse Rogers was trying to end was undoubtedly opposition research, ie: the start of “Spygate”.
LikeLike
Is fusion-GPS a CIA front?
LikeLike
This Glenn Simpson POS is the lowest form of life on the planet. He makes his living cooking up phony dirt on people in order to keep criminals in power.
You don’t need to send him to Gitmo, just give me 5 minutes alone in a room with him.
LikeLike
Are we at the point where these hearings are simply becoming counterproductive, and possibly interfering with what ought to be ongoing criminal investigations leading to formal charges?
Wouldn’t you think that ever one of the individuals named in Goodlatte’s 9/28 tweet have already provided sworn testimony before a Grand Jury on this matter? If they haven’t been called by now, then something is seriously wrong somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should have been brought in 6 months ago along with Nellie Ohr , what about Steele ???
LikeLike