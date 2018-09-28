USA Today Promotes Investigative Theory: Judge Kavanaugh Child Sex Predator…

There are no rules. Nothing is out of bounds. The USA Today allows a posited theory column structured around the premise that Judge Brett Kavanaugh be subjected to the same investigative and safety principles considered with a suspected child sex offender. Ergo, no more coaching his daughters’ basketball team…. These people are sick.

Knowing how the repulsive leftists operate, this is possibly a signal flare for the direction their false-narrative engineers will attempt with the FBI investigation next week.

