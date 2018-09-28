USA Today Promotes Investigative Theory: Judge Kavanaugh Child Sex Predator…

There are no rules. Nothing is out of bounds. The USA Today allows a posited theory column structured around the premise that Judge Brett Kavanaugh be subjected to the same investigative and safety principles considered with a suspected child sex offender. Ergo, no more coaching his daughters’ basketball team…. These people are sick.
Knowing how the repulsive leftists operate, this is possibly a signal flare for the direction their false-narrative engineers will attempt with the FBI investigation next week.
A good start would be pull the trigger on firing Sessions/Rosenstein and anyone else down to rock rib known quantity. Then immediately proceed to perjury charges for all provable false accusers, then get real with Feinstein and her Chinese spy. Full investigation to find any odd donations or possible ill gotten gains that can line even roughly with a quid pro quo vote. Clintons and there minion full alt any all angles attack. O and crew ditto. Flake, Corker, Sasse etc… hell even Mccain in absentia ditto.
All the while pink slips rain across the federal employee roster and go dead eye into a full audit complete with hatchet men running through the federal bureaucracy/budget.
Hit them from all angles at once so they are forced to choose their defense lines while abandoning ally offensive lines.
Its time to go full offensive.
My heart is breaking over the Kavanaughs having to endure this. He and his family are good people and he is totally gobsmacked this is happening to him.
I feared what Graham said gave bolstered the Left’s ideas, “this will stop good people from coming forward.”
I’m sure that is also the message the Left wants to send. And they got their media on their side to do their dirty work to push this filth on the American public.
I knew this was coming. This is the end all besides the general 8chan pedovore stories that the Clintons, podestas, and others are wrapped up in.
These people are sick and project far more than they realize. Those who are screaming the loudest have to be looked at themselves.
The Kavenaughs need visible support through this. I hope Judge K does not falter. The Senate is full of seditionist cowards.
I am feeling a lot of different things right now. I saw some back and forth tweets, and the liberals were harping on the idea that Kavanaugh’s anger and temperament at the hearing should alone disqualify him. Apparently one is not worthy of being on SCOTUS if they are not calm and stoic after being lied about, threatened, and having your family’s name drug through the mud? Of course they really believe he raped her. They feel righteous. They feel they are fighting evil and are warriors on the high ground.
This leads me to a very sobering realization. You know that cold, and now hot, anger we are feeling now? Consider now that those on the left, they are just as fired up as we are. That chilling look on Alyssa Milano’s face at the hearing? That is where they *all* are. Yes, they are the ones in the wrong. However, they have the same level of indignation and resolve, the same “it’s us against pure evil” determination.
All I know is we must pray, and we must persist.
So…anyone here think that this strategy of theirs is really winning them (and by “them” I mean the Dems AND the media) any brownie points with the average American (of any political stripe)?
I mean, sure, it’s making their deluded base go ga-ga (which in and of itself is a double edged sword for them — their followers are not the most — restrained)…but that’s not the whole of the population.
How many people are thinking “what would/could they do to us if they decided they wanted to get us?”
Once this schiesse show is over (and it will be imhao), Kavanaugh gets confirmed (and the fit throwing will only intensify over the next week)…the media takes another hit in its already tenuous reputation for actual journalism, and the Dems get to face the midterms with a very angry opposition plus a general public that is beginning to get spooked by them.
And we aren’t even a month away yet.
Steady on, the play has just begun.
It is time to pick sides. No more neutral ground.
