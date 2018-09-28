Tucker on Kavanaugh…

Tucker Carlson:
“Kavanaugh stood up for those people yesterday. He raised a middle finger to their tormentors; and they love him for it. Kavanaugh is far more popular with republican voters today than any single republican senator; and he’s incalculably more popular than the senate as a whole.” … “Kavanaugh now has a constituency, a powerful one; and they will long remember whether republicans defend him in his moment of need”..
Advertisements
You got that right Tucker!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen and power to the people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Break out your torches and pitchforks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen..amen. We are Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I AM KAVANAUGH
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah. Who thinks he’s Spartacus, Corker? That retard wants to be Spartacus? Kavanaugh is a bigger Spartacus than he could possibly dream of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quote by Tucker Carlson about Brett Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh probably wouldn’t describe it this way but he now has a constituency, a powerful one and they will long remember whether or not Republicans defend him in his moment of need.
LikeLike
So how many more vulgar trollops will the Dems trot out this week with bizarre lurid lies about Kavanaugh, two or three? It’s clear that’ll be the play, and then a demand for yet further investigations and time to be wasted. No matter what they do, or who they trot out, there should be an up or down vote on this in one week. No ifs, ands, or buts. End this pathetic charade.
LikeLike
This is America’s MOMENT of TRUTH.
Win or Die.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Blacknight: better believe it. We cried for him, his wife, his kids, his parents and we cried for our country.
LikeLiked by 19 people
True!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Keystone Moment. I concur.
The whole thing caves in forever with this battle. That’s the goal. Pervert the sanctity of the Supreme Court, destroy Rule of Law, kick the President’s teeth in, and crap all over the People.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The left will say that they will never live by the laws that the Supreme Court rules on if Kavanaugh is confirmed.
This is WAR like Andrew Brietbart said. I’m scared, yet ready to fight for what is the America and it’s people that I love. Never back down, never give up!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Like Rambo said:
LikeLike
Ms Molly…Has there ever been a doubt? Only fools have disregarded the fact that we are at war. Many articles confirming that fact…Greenfield…VDH….This needs to be taken to it’s natural conclusion – NOW….Whatever form that takes….Enough….
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have said it well. So sad, so sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Says it all! Big win for the totalitarians. A horror show going on before our eyes, and lots of people think it’s politics as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Power, pure power… like Orwell said.
LikeLike
Grassley is old and tired. Not one other Senator of Republican suasion arrived today to help beat back the corrupt-crat onslaught. Mardi-Gras in the hallway is more compelling than refried testimony in the conference room. Flake simply wants a payola day ASAP.
One of those days that prayer and reflection is required to plot a better path.
LikeLike
If our intrepid Repub Senators bungle this, I’ll be happy to kick in $20 towards buying and sending all 51 of them their own P***y Hats. They can wear them proudly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I knit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cool! Our very own Betsy Ross!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As others have pointed out, the Founding Fathers would be storming Gov’t buildings at this point.
LikeLike
I don’t believe our Founding Fathers would have ever let it get to this point.
LikeLike
Just do it for the ones that vote No. The ones that vote Yes know better.
LikeLike
My first one will go to Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pox on all their houses!
Weak Willy Republicans and conniving Democrats – we the people have no representation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead, we need to knit a groacet hat!
LikeLike
Grow a Set is a wonderful sentiment. I agree.
Effectiveness is also an important component. Slinkiness and neutered is not the same as simply corrupt, AND that Neutered actions are more about where my bread is buttered than a fear of standing up.
Bought and paid for actors can care less about cojones so long as the payola flows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Growacet
LikeLike
I’l spot you the $20 for the hats, but I have a few more things I’d like to add to the package. hint: it’s dog shit.
LikeLike
Again everyone it comes down to the 3 stooges. That’ why we have to VOTE and increase the number of GOP senators. We don’t want to rely on 3 stooges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kav can public run for office now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were once 300 Greeks against an army of over 1 million Persians. They held out against this army of Persians, and killed so many of them, that their taste for battle.
virtually disappeared.
Later the entire Greek society rallied and drove off the Persian hoard from their land. Killing millions…..(muslims).
What happened to the 300?…….To a man…All dead…
“It ain’t over……it will never be over.”
They do not understand. We will not be slaves.
They screwed up…….”They pissed us off”.
They are finished.
I carry a pistol. Because a cop is too heavy. ……
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is why they will fail. They do not understand America is a free people. America will never give up this freedom or anyone or anything. The left’s intolerance has no place in American society.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do agree with Tucker, and firmly believe if the Republicans bungle this, they stand a good chance of losing the House and Senate.
I hope that would not be the case, but I could see a LOT of people staying home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cutting off their nose, to spite their face?
LikeLiked by 3 people
JoD says:
“Cutting off their nose, to spite their face?”
_____________________________________
There is only so much betrayal people will take. I know how I feel and the only one who helps me vote in November is POTUS.
These cowards will get one more chance with me in November and if they do to hon up I give up because if they do not care for our country then who can or will.?
As long as POTUS not betray us I am good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not cutting off their nose to spite their face. Not at all. Perhaps… more like cutting off our nose to save our “faces” and to show contempt for them.
“Give us the House and we will save America!”
Done
Give us the Senate and we will save America!”
Done
“Give us the Presidency and we will save America!”
Done
“Build the dang wall” – “Restore America” – “We will fight for you!”
Well, these spineless punks have had enough of their time in the sunshine. Frankly, we would be absolute fools to vote for them again if they fail this.
It’s time for a new party, and they ain’t invited.
LikeLike
I would hope not, but there is the possibility people will be so angry at what is in front of them they won’t realize the disaster it will be until it is too late.
One thing that would prevent them from doing that is if POTUS is as public as possible between now and Nov. 6. Moreso if Kavanaugh is not confirmed.
People are rightfully angry at what has been happening to Kavanaugh. I could see many taking it out on the House and Senate, and missing the long term.
LikeLike
I think it will be the opposite Republicanvet91. Either way, Republicans will come out to vote. Too important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. It is too important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Explain how people stay home when its supposed to fire you up to vote?? Wake up dude!
So if Trump gets indicted before elections, you would stay home?
LikeLike
I would crawl over a mile of broken glass before I stayed home this November.
I so hope many of my fellow Americans have the same conviction.
Dude.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When they left the building yesterday the GOP had it won and in less than 24 hours they managed to fumble the whole thing away. By next week the number of accusers will be in the dozens and the democrats will have turned this into a circus like no other.
Weep people, weep for the demise of our republic. It is unfolding right in front of your eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Crying and weeping will not save our Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We cried yesterday. Today we fight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I truly was afraid of that, and it happened.
LikeLike
But I’m HOPING they don’t put swamp people on the investigation (surely there are some white hats in the FBI) and that it gets done quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only the Cleveland Browns can end a 2 year losing streak by not winning! (Tie with the Steelers).
GOP : Here, hold my beer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You act like the GOP does it by accident!?! Wake up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not at all. They managed to grab defeat from the jaws of victory once again! I will say again Kavanaugh reminds me of Paul Newman in “Sometimes a Great Notion” when he confronts the loggers in the movie’s last scene sequence telling them what he really thinks without uttering any words.
LikeLike
I agree that we will never hear the end of this….they won the delay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has to end…or we’re done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to tell the Democrats to f off.
LikeLike
The only good thing I read all day.
LikeLike
This investigation can be done within 72 hrs and fbi already has lot of information. They can have vote by Wednesday/Thursday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They SHOULD have a lot of information – they’ve investigated him 6 times already!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Tucker and often does good work. However, I deleted Fox News off my channels as they have gone way too far packing their line up with Pussy Hats and foisting way too may pussy hats onto the few shows Fox News has that are worth watching.
The Fox Network is doing the same to FBN and its getting hard to watch full FBN shows while the Fox network jams pussy hats onto these shows to keep up with their yin and yang programming scheme.
Good for Tucker and great to see his monologue here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was interesting watching Charles Payne and tammy Bruce smack around the token Pussy Hat last night and Liz MacDonald do the same as well as lead her token Pussy Hat around by the nose to attack Ford. Noticed that Charles was on a short leash and they crippled Varney as well with Liz MacDonald “being on vacation”.
I only make this comment knowing that some times Dobbs, Payne and few other Fox commentators come here and may see this comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never watch FOX unless it shows up here, in the Tree.
LikeLike
Tucker has it right, and so did Kavanaugh, when he said that his 10 year old daughter prayed for his accuser. I will pray for the Democrats after we kick their asses out of any semblance of power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
~Judge K is a folk hero now~
We’ve prayed for him. We cried for him. We cheered him on when he fought back against the forces of evil. We will stand and fight alongside him until he is confirmed. When he is sworn in we will celebrate with him. He is a HERO.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hey FBI, while you are at it, why don’t you do some forensic investigation into that phony letter Diane Weinstein waved all over the place. You know, the one where the type print is all different from paragraph to paragraph?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That letter looked more like a ransom note from a psycho!
LikeLike
From Dr. Ford’s own testimony:
Before the alleged assault:
“One evening that summer, after a day of swimming at the club, I attended a small gathering at a house in the Chevy Chase/Bethesda area.”
During the assault:
“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes.”
WHAT’S WRONG WITH THIS SET OF FACTS?
If you already swam at the country club in a pool before the incident, then your bathing suit would have been wet. I’m sure in a nice country club like that, she would have taken a shower to wash off the chlorine. And changed in to her regular clothes. Logically, she wouldn’t put on a dry bathing suit or put the wet one back on. Why would she still be wearing it? Wouldn’t you get out of it? This doesn’t add up.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/26/christine-blasey-ford-opening-statement-senate-845080
LikeLiked by 2 people
And did she walk to the party or home because we don’t know ( or she can’t remember ) who drove her home. The miles have been figured out, and if my memory is correct around 3. So you are going to hoof that in wet and chaffing clothing? Are you kidding me? Back in the day the more wicking type materials we have now weren’t on the market. This doesn’t add up either…
LikeLike
Bathing suits will dry in summertime….
We don’t know how long she was out of the water when she got to the “house” for “the gathering” on this one day (FBI!! Please find the day) in the summer of 1982….
How she got “there” ( hey FBI!!! …wherever there is) she does not know.
Even though this night was “seared” in her mind, the only thing she knows for sure is that Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Strange and Leland were there. ( they all three have refuted, under oath, they attended this/such party).
LikeLike
Uh, why should the FBI squander resources determining a material fact the alleged victim should provide. All alleged witnesses have denied being present. Who could they possibly question?
LikeLike
She was fifteen years old.
I had couple of them for awhile. Rational thought was sketchy. Fortunately they’ve honed their skills nicely.
LikeLike
Not necessarily, children and teens wear suits under clothes all the time, even wet, if it was still wet. This was summer so shorts and t shirt would dry quickly.
LikeLike
And both guys were so blasted drunk, she didn’t hear them following her up the stairs but clearly heard them hit the walls on their way back down.
LikeLike
LISTEN
THis notion swirling that “if the GOP blow this, they’ll lose in November”
Is EXACTLY WHAT THE COMMIECRATS WANT US TO THINK!!!
Reject that idea.
Flake, Collins, Murkowski may blow it but we CANNOT ABANDON THE ENTIRE GOP on account of those rats
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exactly and a thousand Amens! Thank you, thank you, thank you for your post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doug, no one will. No matter what, Republicans are coming out to vote. Too important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course we are going to the voting booth. NO DEMOCRATS EVAH!
LikeLike
Also, while I am on my soapbox, how much can we trust the FBI after all the skullduggery we have uncovered in the last year?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They may sense that this is explosive among the grass roots, and decide to be absent any political crap. Wray knows he will be hung in effigy if this isn’t fast, clean and positive to Kavanaugh. All witnesses are his. All facts back him. She has nothing. It’s a sick fantasy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also keep in mind how bad it will make
the FBI look if after 6 backgrounds of
finding none of this suddenly they do.
They would look completely incompetent.
Do they really want the agency to take yet
another hit to it reputation.?
LikeLike
You said it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you sure that is a weasel? The ones around here have a more fox-like face, not the mouse-like one in the photo.
LikeLike
Let’s recap…
The left has destroyed the FBI, the DOJ, the DOS, the CIA, the DOE, the EPA, the House of Reps, the Senate and now, the Supreme Court. Who’s next? Who’s left?
LikeLiked by 3 people
DJT, Trump Org., Trump Family, MAGA, you and me, yours and mine, America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…you, me, this Republic…. I’ve said it long before we ever heard of Judge K — they will not rest until they tear down the doors of the National Archives, and burn the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights. But, I intend to be there and they will need to go through me first…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ya but we’re patriots with real men and women and guns, not pink pussy hats ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Us.
LikeLike
Not to mention… Cory Booker– “Spartacus,” eh?
LikeLike
I always find it amazing that the Democrats can easily and seemingly always get 49 Senators and 193 Representatives to vote Party lines, speak Party speak, lie with immunity but they never worry like we do that Republicans will break rank. To Schumer and Durbin, et al, when the GOP votes with President that’s partisan politics. When they do it, it’s Democracy in action. To the Democrats, bipartisanship is Flake, Collins and Murkowski voting with Democrats. Lovely, mess you put us in Jeff Sessions and Jeff Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exploiting the weakest link…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time to make money. After this vote he will worthless in senate.
LikeLike
Someone here whacked him already? Well done.
LikeLike
How about Lindsey Graham? If you told me in 2015 he’d be my hero I’d say you were a lunatic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Careful who you consider a hero. Hero today, judas tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He did very well for now. But we have known him otherwise. So tread carefully when calling him a hero. He showed leadership I would say.
LikeLike
But it’s a win that Kavanaugh has to be cleared of sexual assault charges. Yah!
But it’s a win that Kavanaugh has to be cleared by Maryland police! Yah!
But it’s a win that some lying skank with a crazy voice can treat Kavanaugh like a Salem Witch Trial victim! Yah!
What a win!!!!!!
You people need higher standards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did someone die and leave you in charge, Sunshine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m suppose to be happy about this? You understand that a precedent has been set. Right?
Exactly how is an innocent man suppose to prove a negative.
This is a horrorable new standard.
LikeLike
Merry Christmas to you, too, Sunshine.
LikeLike
You know, I’m going to cut you some slack because I’ve been in the trenches (for years) and I know how difficult it is to deal with the eeeyores.
So, I apologize to you personally. I want the team to get it together. I want to win.
But this should have been figured out beforehand. It’s terrible precedent. Unbelievably terrible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I certainly will…in particular one rotten to the core RINO who should have never been in the senate.
Lisa Murswinetroughski.
LikeLike
Sundance: I notice the tag on several Kavanough pieces “Conspiracy ?” which is also a tag you use for Rosenstein, FBI corruption, etc.
What is the possible connection other to conspiracy other than anti President Trump, anti GOP/conservatives?
Just curious what you are thinking bigger picture with the inclusion of that tag and how it fits into that category.
LikeLike
Post this here too, underestimated is the abject decency of Judge Kavanaugh, under appreciated but NOTICED by the average American:
Sometimes the concept of decency gets lost in the wash, or mocked, or ignored.
But decency is one of the binding ingredients of a great society.
Judge Kavanaugh OWNS decency.
Nobody watching Judge Kavanaugh, no matter their politics, didn’t go away from yesterday’s testimony without thinking that Kavanaugh is a DECENT man and that MATTERS.
Whether they admit it or not is another story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not throwing in the towel are you?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nope.
LikeLike
“Judge Kavanaugh is more popular tonight with Republicans than any one Republican Senator”
Yes, I am one of them 👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
In 13 weeks Jeff Flake will be gone! Maybe, President Trump is going to run out the clock on the traitor?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just keep thinking of the Judge’s opening remarks yesterday…”you have sown the wind, now the rest of us may will reap the whirlwind.” He truly understands what is at stake here and, like many of us, is incredibly saddened at what may well be coming…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Brett Kavanaugh, folk hero.
Yes.
That rings true.
Tip your hat, Chuck Norris.
Move over, Paul Bunyon.
America loves this man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judas Iscariot
Benedict Arnold
Jeff Sessions
John McCain
Jeff Flake
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just saw this and it is so true.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen Tucker. I discussed this with a friend today. She was asking if we should leave the USA. My response–NO, H$LL NO!!
I’m claiming, proudly, PATRIOT PRIVILEGE! Al by d@@@mned if I’m leaving the country which my family and many ancestors sacrificed their treasure and blood to establish.
I’m claiming now the term Patriot Privilege. That is who we are and how I roll.
Just like the Flight 93 heroes, we have to roll with this and DEFEAT THE LEFTISTS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My family has fought in every battle in this country’s history…I will NOT surrender to a group of tyrants and despots! Molon Lobe!
LikeLike
Tucker’s exactly right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today my son told me that pretty much all kids are saying Kav is a liar and Ford is a hero. He is in high school. There is only one kid who said there is no evidence supporting Ford so Kav is not guilty. This is state of new generation and I live in some liberal area.
LikeLike
A friend today said she did not want to watch, she could not stand it. But …. said that Ford sounded credible…. so much for not watching.
I analyzed: no corroborating witnesses, no knowledge when and where. Was unable to understand simple questions. PhD and a 9 year old voice. And the stupid second door lie.
And Judge Kavanaugh was certainly credible.
After that I changed the subject.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brett Kavanaugh and his family are some of the very best of who we are as Americans. Thank goodness PT45 brought us another fighter 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true. Good pick. Hope 45 has a plan. Today I faltered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re in the very best of hands 🙂 Everything will work out.
LikeLike
Kavanaugh is our best weapon against anti Kavanaugh hysteria.
He’s a fine, decent man – and he will be a superior SCJ.
More Kavanaugh. Let him speak, everyday until the vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/09/weak-republicans-deprived-us-of-a-victory-even-if-kavanaugh-eventually-is-confirmed/
Lindsey Graham electrified, excited and motivated us with his spirited defense of Kavanaugh at the hearings. This could have been the moment when the rise of the blue wave began to slow and recede.
Maybe I’m overly pessimistic, and Kavanaugh will get confirmed in a week.
But it won’t be the same. We’ve been deprived of the victory we deserved even if Kavanaugh is confirmed. Instead, we’ve been humiliated by seeing our representatives forced to retreat, apologize, capitulate and crawl past the finish line.
And if they don’t make it past the finish line? All hell is going to break loose.
……
And one of the comments:
I lived inVenezuela when Chavez ran for president and was voted in. This is how th down spiral started: pitting people of different races, ethnicities, social classes against each other, fanning resentment, character assasination – until it turned into actual assassination. Then the laws were attacked, the legislature, the economic system, and so on – until we have the failed state of the present. I ‘m seeing it happen in my country. The signs are there and I am heartsick.
Me: There’s a lot of ugly invective coming from the Left. I think they smell a purge…with them being the victors. Before 2016 they were talking about what to do with the losers since Hillary was a lock. They thought the social conservatives should be punished severely for their transgressions. They haven’t changed…they hate people like Kavanaugh…and the rest of us.
There’s a new group called UltraViolet. Remember where ultraviolet is on the spectum…way beyond blue.
LikeLike
But we are locked and loaded.
LikeLike
He sure hit the nail on the head!
LikeLike
And to add insult to injury, the young women screaming at Flake – judging by her accent – is probably an illegal alien. You know, one of Obama’s dreamers.
LikeLike
woman, not women…
LikeLike
My dear Treepers: Who ordered this “Supplemental Update” investigation of the Good Judge? It was none other than PDJT! As a result, PDJT is in complete control of the “Supplemental Update” investigation. As clever as our dear President is, he will be able to use this “SU” to once again expose the Democrat-Communist for the anti-American fools that they are. The gift that keeps on giving. All this, to be played out at a polling precinct near you, in a few weeks!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Candace Owens. We truly have the brightest and best on our side. Does she speak on college campuses? She should.
LikeLike
Is FBI investigation good/bad for Ford after all these gofundme and free liberal hero status? Could she indicated for lies?
LikeLike
Treepers,
take care of yourselves…
take breaks from the sound and fury so that you can remain centered…
even after we win in November, the Deep State will continue to throw everything at us…
Stay prayerful…
So thankful for all of you. Together, we will overcome this evil. Together we will KEEP OUR REPUBLIC.
God bless you all.
LikeLike
First of all, I love Tucker. He gives the best opening monologues.
Second, can I just ask a quick question: how is it possible a mob/crowd could push its way into an elevator like that (speaking of Flakes encounter) Where were the Capitol police? He was being threatened and bullied. He looked so defeated and wilted that it’s odd to me that something like this happened in our country… he could have been injured, or worse. *not using sarc. here – seriously, this was not a safe environment for him or for anyone that has been in that building. I know Judge K’s daughters were told not to attend as it’s unsafe for them. Where the heck are the police?
LikeLike
GREED!!!… and now power… what? Does anyone with a single brain cell actually believe that the Democrats are being motivated just out of a lust for power? Something is really wrong here. Absolutely everything is telling me that ideology is behind what is happening but almost everyone on the political right is fixated and obsessed with this other BS. It’s almost as though conservatives and libertarians have universally taken the idiot pill.
We are being systematically attacked by the most virulent and subversive version of communism that has ever existed. A deadly combination of Marxism and Maoism that has been specifically designed to attack the culture and identity of the societies which they want to destroy. It is now clear that the current generation is totally cognitively incapable of launching a successful counter-offensive.
LikeLike