Tucker on Kavanaugh…

Posted on September 28, 2018 by

Tucker Carlson:

“Kavanaugh stood up for those people yesterday. He raised a middle finger to their tormentors; and they love him for it. Kavanaugh is far more popular with republican voters today than any single republican senator; and he’s incalculably more popular than the senate as a whole.” … “Kavanaugh now has a constituency, a powerful one; and they will long remember whether republicans defend him in his moment of need”..

131 Responses to Tucker on Kavanaugh…

  1. Kristin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    You got that right Tucker!!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    This is America’s MOMENT of TRUTH.

    Win or Die.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. Patrick S says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    If our intrepid Repub Senators bungle this, I’ll be happy to kick in $20 towards buying and sending all 51 of them their own P***y Hats. They can wear them proudly.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. magatrump says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Again everyone it comes down to the 3 stooges. That’ why we have to VOTE and increase the number of GOP senators. We don’t want to rely on 3 stooges.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. SR says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Kav can public run for office now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      There were once 300 Greeks against an army of over 1 million Persians. They held out against this army of Persians, and killed so many of them, that their taste for battle.
      virtually disappeared.

      Later the entire Greek society rallied and drove off the Persian hoard from their land. Killing millions…..(muslims).

      What happened to the 300?…….To a man…All dead…

      “It ain’t over……it will never be over.”

      They do not understand. We will not be slaves.

      They screwed up…….”They pissed us off”.

      They are finished.

      I carry a pistol. Because a cop is too heavy. ……

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        This is why they will fail. They do not understand America is a free people. America will never give up this freedom or anyone or anything. The left’s intolerance has no place in American society.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  6. Republicanvet91 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I do agree with Tucker, and firmly believe if the Republicans bungle this, they stand a good chance of losing the House and Senate.

    I hope that would not be the case, but I could see a LOT of people staying home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoD says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Cutting off their nose, to spite their face?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        JoD says:
        “Cutting off their nose, to spite their face?”
        _____________________________________
        There is only so much betrayal people will take. I know how I feel and the only one who helps me vote in November is POTUS.
        These cowards will get one more chance with me in November and if they do to hon up I give up because if they do not care for our country then who can or will.?
        As long as POTUS not betray us I am good.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Nobody says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:00 pm

        No, not cutting off their nose to spite their face. Not at all. Perhaps… more like cutting off our nose to save our “faces” and to show contempt for them.
        “Give us the House and we will save America!”
        Done
        Give us the Senate and we will save America!”
        Done
        “Give us the Presidency and we will save America!”
        Done
        “Build the dang wall” – “Restore America” – “We will fight for you!”

        Well, these spineless punks have had enough of their time in the sunshine. Frankly, we would be absolute fools to vote for them again if they fail this.

        It’s time for a new party, and they ain’t invited.

        Like

        Reply
      • Republicanvet91 says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        I would hope not, but there is the possibility people will be so angry at what is in front of them they won’t realize the disaster it will be until it is too late.

        One thing that would prevent them from doing that is if POTUS is as public as possible between now and Nov. 6. Moreso if Kavanaugh is not confirmed.

        People are rightfully angry at what has been happening to Kavanaugh. I could see many taking it out on the House and Senate, and missing the long term.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      I think it will be the opposite Republicanvet91. Either way, Republicans will come out to vote. Too important.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Joshuatree says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      Explain how people stay home when its supposed to fire you up to vote?? Wake up dude!

      So if Trump gets indicted before elections, you would stay home?

      Like

      Reply
  7. Seth Jernigan says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    When they left the building yesterday the GOP had it won and in less than 24 hours they managed to fumble the whole thing away. By next week the number of accusers will be in the dozens and the democrats will have turned this into a circus like no other.
    Weep people, weep for the demise of our republic. It is unfolding right in front of your eyes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. sandab00 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    This has to end…or we’re done.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Joan Calhoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    The only good thing I read all day.

    Like

    Reply
  10. SR says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    This investigation can be done within 72 hrs and fbi already has lot of information. They can have vote by Wednesday/Thursday.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. thedoc00 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I like Tucker and often does good work. However, I deleted Fox News off my channels as they have gone way too far packing their line up with Pussy Hats and foisting way too may pussy hats onto the few shows Fox News has that are worth watching.

    The Fox Network is doing the same to FBN and its getting hard to watch full FBN shows while the Fox network jams pussy hats onto these shows to keep up with their yin and yang programming scheme.

    Good for Tucker and great to see his monologue here.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      It was interesting watching Charles Payne and tammy Bruce smack around the token Pussy Hat last night and Liz MacDonald do the same as well as lead her token Pussy Hat around by the nose to attack Ford. Noticed that Charles was on a short leash and they crippled Varney as well with Liz MacDonald “being on vacation”.

      I only make this comment knowing that some times Dobbs, Payne and few other Fox commentators come here and may see this comment.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Turranos says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      I never watch FOX unless it shows up here, in the Tree.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Steve in MT says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Tucker has it right, and so did Kavanaugh, when he said that his 10 year old daughter prayed for his accuser. I will pray for the Democrats after we kick their asses out of any semblance of power.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. tuskyou says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    ~Judge K is a folk hero now~
    We’ve prayed for him. We cried for him. We cheered him on when he fought back against the forces of evil. We will stand and fight alongside him until he is confirmed. When he is sworn in we will celebrate with him. He is a HERO.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. Joan Calhoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Hey FBI, while you are at it, why don’t you do some forensic investigation into that phony letter Diane Weinstein waved all over the place. You know, the one where the type print is all different from paragraph to paragraph?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. mpmp2015 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    From Dr. Ford’s own testimony:

    Before the alleged assault:

    “One evening that summer, after a day of swimming at the club, I attended a small gathering at a house in the Chevy Chase/Bethesda area.”

    During the assault:

    “Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes.”

    WHAT’S WRONG WITH THIS SET OF FACTS?

    If you already swam at the country club in a pool before the incident, then your bathing suit would have been wet. I’m sure in a nice country club like that, she would have taken a shower to wash off the chlorine. And changed in to her regular clothes. Logically, she wouldn’t put on a dry bathing suit or put the wet one back on. Why would she still be wearing it? Wouldn’t you get out of it? This doesn’t add up.

    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/26/christine-blasey-ford-opening-statement-senate-845080

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • thesavvyinvester says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      And did she walk to the party or home because we don’t know ( or she can’t remember ) who drove her home. The miles have been figured out, and if my memory is correct around 3. So you are going to hoof that in wet and chaffing clothing? Are you kidding me? Back in the day the more wicking type materials we have now weren’t on the market. This doesn’t add up either…

      Like

      Reply
      • Kristin says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:01 pm

        Bathing suits will dry in summertime….
        We don’t know how long she was out of the water when she got to the “house” for “the gathering” on this one day (FBI!! Please find the day) in the summer of 1982….
        How she got “there” ( hey FBI!!! …wherever there is) she does not know.
        Even though this night was “seared” in her mind, the only thing she knows for sure is that Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Strange and Leland were there. ( they all three have refuted, under oath, they attended this/such party).

        Like

        Reply
        • RatedProduct says:
          September 28, 2018 at 11:14 pm

          Uh, why should the FBI squander resources determining a material fact the alleged victim should provide. All alleged witnesses have denied being present. Who could they possibly question?

          Like

          Reply
    • RatedProduct says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      She was fifteen years old.
      I had couple of them for awhile. Rational thought was sketchy. Fortunately they’ve honed their skills nicely.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      Not necessarily, children and teens wear suits under clothes all the time, even wet, if it was still wet. This was summer so shorts and t shirt would dry quickly.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      And both guys were so blasted drunk, she didn’t hear them following her up the stairs but clearly heard them hit the walls on their way back down.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Doug says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    LISTEN
    THis notion swirling that “if the GOP blow this, they’ll lose in November”
    Is EXACTLY WHAT THE COMMIECRATS WANT US TO THINK!!!
    Reject that idea.
    Flake, Collins, Murkowski may blow it but we CANNOT ABANDON THE ENTIRE GOP on account of those rats

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. Joan Calhoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Also, while I am on my soapbox, how much can we trust the FBI after all the skullduggery we have uncovered in the last year?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      They may sense that this is explosive among the grass roots, and decide to be absent any political crap. Wray knows he will be hung in effigy if this isn’t fast, clean and positive to Kavanaugh. All witnesses are his. All facts back him. She has nothing. It’s a sick fantasy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Jenevive says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:52 pm

        Also keep in mind how bad it will make
        the FBI look if after 6 backgrounds of
        finding none of this suddenly they do.
        They would look completely incompetent.
        Do they really want the agency to take yet
        another hit to it reputation.?

        Like

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      You said it…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. JoD says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Let’s recap…
    The left has destroyed the FBI, the DOJ, the DOS, the CIA, the DOE, the EPA, the House of Reps, the Senate and now, the Supreme Court. Who’s next? Who’s left?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Not to mention… Cory Booker– “Spartacus,” eh?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Julia Adams says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I always find it amazing that the Democrats can easily and seemingly always get 49 Senators and 193 Representatives to vote Party lines, speak Party speak, lie with immunity but they never worry like we do that Republicans will break rank. To Schumer and Durbin, et al, when the GOP votes with President that’s partisan politics. When they do it, it’s Democracy in action. To the Democrats, bipartisanship is Flake, Collins and Murkowski voting with Democrats. Lovely, mess you put us in Jeff Sessions and Jeff Flake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Lev Bronshtein says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    How about Lindsey Graham? If you told me in 2015 he’d be my hero I’d say you were a lunatic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Riverton Alley says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    But it’s a win that Kavanaugh has to be cleared of sexual assault charges. Yah!

    But it’s a win that Kavanaugh has to be cleared by Maryland police! Yah!

    But it’s a win that some lying skank with a crazy voice can treat Kavanaugh like a Salem Witch Trial victim! Yah!

    What a win!!!!!!

    You people need higher standards.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      Did someone die and leave you in charge, Sunshine?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Riverton Alley says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:06 pm

        I’m suppose to be happy about this? You understand that a precedent has been set. Right?

        Exactly how is an innocent man suppose to prove a negative.

        This is a horrorable new standard.

        Like

        Reply
        • woohoowee says:
          September 28, 2018 at 11:08 pm

          Merry Christmas to you, too, Sunshine.

          Like

          Reply
          • Riverton Alley says:
            September 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

            You know, I’m going to cut you some slack because I’ve been in the trenches (for years) and I know how difficult it is to deal with the eeeyores.

            So, I apologize to you personally. I want the team to get it together. I want to win.

            But this should have been figured out beforehand. It’s terrible precedent. Unbelievably terrible.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  23. solomonpal says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I certainly will…in particular one rotten to the core RINO who should have never been in the senate.

    Lisa Murswinetroughski.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Sundance: I notice the tag on several Kavanough pieces “Conspiracy ?” which is also a tag you use for Rosenstein, FBI corruption, etc.

    What is the possible connection other to conspiracy other than anti President Trump, anti GOP/conservatives?

    Just curious what you are thinking bigger picture with the inclusion of that tag and how it fits into that category.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Joe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Post this here too, underestimated is the abject decency of Judge Kavanaugh, under appreciated but NOTICED by the average American:

    Sometimes the concept of decency gets lost in the wash, or mocked, or ignored.

    But decency is one of the binding ingredients of a great society.

    Judge Kavanaugh OWNS decency.

    Nobody watching Judge Kavanaugh, no matter their politics, didn’t go away from yesterday’s testimony without thinking that Kavanaugh is a DECENT man and that MATTERS.

    Whether they admit it or not is another story.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. mot2grls says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    I’m not throwing in the towel are you?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Minnie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    “Judge Kavanaugh is more popular tonight with Republicans than any one Republican Senator”

    Yes, I am one of them 👍

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. California Joe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    In 13 weeks Jeff Flake will be gone! Maybe, President Trump is going to run out the clock on the traitor?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. vikingmom says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    I just keep thinking of the Judge’s opening remarks yesterday…”you have sown the wind, now the rest of us may will reap the whirlwind.” He truly understands what is at stake here and, like many of us, is incredibly saddened at what may well be coming…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. lepanto says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Brett Kavanaugh, folk hero.
    Yes.
    That rings true.
    Tip your hat, Chuck Norris.
    Move over, Paul Bunyon.
    America loves this man.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Dan Dan says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Judas Iscariot
    Benedict Arnold
    Jeff Sessions
    John McCain
    Jeff Flake

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  32. Kaco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Just saw this and it is so true.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  33. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Amen Tucker. I discussed this with a friend today. She was asking if we should leave the USA. My response–NO, H$LL NO!!
    I’m claiming, proudly, PATRIOT PRIVILEGE! Al by d@@@mned if I’m leaving the country which my family and many ancestors sacrificed their treasure and blood to establish.
    I’m claiming now the term Patriot Privilege. That is who we are and how I roll.
    Just like the Flight 93 heroes, we have to roll with this and DEFEAT THE LEFTISTS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. bessie2003 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Tucker’s exactly right!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. SR says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Today my son told me that pretty much all kids are saying Kav is a liar and Ford is a hero. He is in high school. There is only one kid who said there is no evidence supporting Ford so Kav is not guilty. This is state of new generation and I live in some liberal area.

    Like

    Reply
    • Kristin says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      A friend today said she did not want to watch, she could not stand it. But …. said that Ford sounded credible…. so much for not watching.

      I analyzed: no corroborating witnesses, no knowledge when and where. Was unable to understand simple questions. PhD and a 9 year old voice. And the stupid second door lie.

      And Judge Kavanaugh was certainly credible.
      After that I changed the subject.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  36. woohoowee says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Brett Kavanaugh and his family are some of the very best of who we are as Americans. Thank goodness PT45 brought us another fighter 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Joe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Kavanaugh is our best weapon against anti Kavanaugh hysteria.

    He’s a fine, decent man – and he will be a superior SCJ.

    More Kavanaugh. Let him speak, everyday until the vote.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. stats guy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/09/weak-republicans-deprived-us-of-a-victory-even-if-kavanaugh-eventually-is-confirmed/

    Lindsey Graham electrified, excited and motivated us with his spirited defense of Kavanaugh at the hearings. This could have been the moment when the rise of the blue wave began to slow and recede.

    Maybe I’m overly pessimistic, and Kavanaugh will get confirmed in a week.

    But it won’t be the same. We’ve been deprived of the victory we deserved even if Kavanaugh is confirmed. Instead, we’ve been humiliated by seeing our representatives forced to retreat, apologize, capitulate and crawl past the finish line.

    And if they don’t make it past the finish line? All hell is going to break loose.

    ……

    And one of the comments:

    I lived inVenezuela when Chavez ran for president and was voted in. This is how th down spiral started: pitting people of different races, ethnicities, social classes against each other, fanning resentment, character assasination – until it turned into actual assassination. Then the laws were attacked, the legislature, the economic system, and so on – until we have the failed state of the present. I ‘m seeing it happen in my country. The signs are there and I am heartsick.

    Me: There’s a lot of ugly invective coming from the Left. I think they smell a purge…with them being the victors. Before 2016 they were talking about what to do with the losers since Hillary was a lock. They thought the social conservatives should be punished severely for their transgressions. They haven’t changed…they hate people like Kavanaugh…and the rest of us.

    There’s a new group called UltraViolet. Remember where ultraviolet is on the spectum…way beyond blue.

    Like

    Reply
  39. dbethd says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    He sure hit the nail on the head!

    Like

    Reply
  40. EV22 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    And to add insult to injury, the young women screaming at Flake – judging by her accent – is probably an illegal alien. You know, one of Obama’s dreamers.

    Like

    Reply
  41. littlequilterkitty says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    My dear Treepers: Who ordered this “Supplemental Update” investigation of the Good Judge? It was none other than PDJT! As a result, PDJT is in complete control of the “Supplemental Update” investigation. As clever as our dear President is, he will be able to use this “SU” to once again expose the Democrat-Communist for the anti-American fools that they are. The gift that keeps on giving. All this, to be played out at a polling precinct near you, in a few weeks!

    Like

    Reply
  42. phoenixRising says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. SR says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Is FBI investigation good/bad for Ford after all these gofundme and free liberal hero status? Could she indicated for lies?

    Like

    Reply
  44. phoenixRising says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Treepers,
    take care of yourselves…
    take breaks from the sound and fury so that you can remain centered…

    even after we win in November, the Deep State will continue to throw everything at us…
    Stay prayerful…

    So thankful for all of you. Together, we will overcome this evil. Together we will KEEP OUR REPUBLIC.

    God bless you all.

    Like

    Reply
  45. prairierose123 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    First of all, I love Tucker. He gives the best opening monologues.
    Second, can I just ask a quick question: how is it possible a mob/crowd could push its way into an elevator like that (speaking of Flakes encounter) Where were the Capitol police? He was being threatened and bullied. He looked so defeated and wilted that it’s odd to me that something like this happened in our country… he could have been injured, or worse. *not using sarc. here – seriously, this was not a safe environment for him or for anyone that has been in that building. I know Judge K’s daughters were told not to attend as it’s unsafe for them. Where the heck are the police?

    Like

    Reply
  46. James Hilton says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    GREED!!!… and now power… what? Does anyone with a single brain cell actually believe that the Democrats are being motivated just out of a lust for power? Something is really wrong here. Absolutely everything is telling me that ideology is behind what is happening but almost everyone on the political right is fixated and obsessed with this other BS. It’s almost as though conservatives and libertarians have universally taken the idiot pill.

    We are being systematically attacked by the most virulent and subversive version of communism that has ever existed. A deadly combination of Marxism and Maoism that has been specifically designed to attack the culture and identity of the societies which they want to destroy. It is now clear that the current generation is totally cognitively incapable of launching a successful counter-offensive.

    Like

    Reply

