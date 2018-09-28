Mission Accomplished – Senator Jeff Flake Supports The Democrat DC Scheme – Kavanaugh FBI Investigation To Be Manipulated By Michael Bromwich…

The events surrounding the use of Jeff Flake by politically corrupt democrats, with the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh are beyond transparent. This is a scheme. All of it. A strategic approach to eliminate the current threat (Kavanaugh confirmation) and simultaneously gain leverage for use in this years mid-term elections. This is a scheme.

Today the democrats in the judiciary committee, fully engaged political operatives, talked Jeff Flake into supporting a call for a week-long delay in the full senate confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh. Flake, who is not running for re-election, advances the nomination out of committee – and simutaneously states he will not support a full senate vote until the FBI conducts an investigation into the ridiculous claims against Kavanaugh.

Jeff Flake will be financially rewarded *after* the spotlight fades, when no-one is paying attention, through the matrix of big business interests in 2019. This is all DC corrupt politics at its worst.

Senator Flake (R-AZ) provides political cover for Senator Murkowski (R-AK) and Senator Collins (R-ME) to join with him with similar demands. Under political pressure from rabid ideologues, and with general alignment toward those corrupt purposes, Murkowski and Collins will now make a similar demand for an extension of time for the FBI to conduct an investigation.

Now the real reason for FBI insider Michael Bromwich to join the efforts on September 22nd surfaces. Bromwich, a former inspector general within the DOJ/FBI, is part of the corrupt FBI operational system we have seen surface over the past year. Bromwich represents fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The career operatives within the FBI have a risk from the ongoing internal investigations; and as an outcome, have a mutual interest in assisting Mr. Bromwith. A natural alignment.

Democrat political operative and attorney Debra Katz (representing Ms. Ford), and Mr. Bromwich, are now aiding the efforts of their political allies. The united interests want Kavanaugh’s confirmation pushed to the mid-term election so they can deploy maximum political benefit to get out their base in a quest to defeat the nomination.

The delay allows the corrupt FBI inside group to work on discovering more Christine Ford’s, so the process can be dragged out. One week, becomes two weeks, becomes… well, you get the picture… an investigation timeline takes over the internal Senate confirmation timeline. ie. “we can’t hold a vote until the investigation is complete”, blah, blah, blah.

This is all transparent.

This is how DC works.

How much is Jeff Flake’s position worth? Likely tens of millions.

Flake gives the corrupt DC system a Collins and Murkowski delay. Flake, Collins and Murkowski, give the democrats and corrupt system an endless and useful delay to the mid-terms.

This will not end in a week.

There will be more smears.

Even without more smears, the current smear investigation will continue until the mid-term narrative: “let the voters decide“, is close enough to be deployed. The media will advance this stage with great alignment.

This is the current state affairs.

This is the corrupt DC swamp everyone knows.

Advertisements