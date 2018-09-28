Mission Accomplished – Senator Jeff Flake Supports The Democrat DC Scheme – Kavanaugh FBI Investigation To Be Manipulated By Michael Bromwich…

Posted on September 28, 2018

The events surrounding the use of Jeff Flake by politically corrupt democrats, with the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh are beyond transparent. This is a scheme.  All of it.  A strategic approach to eliminate the current threat (Kavanaugh confirmation) and simultaneously gain leverage for use in this years mid-term elections. This is a scheme.

Today the democrats in the judiciary committee, fully engaged political operatives, talked Jeff Flake into supporting a call for a week-long delay in the full senate confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.  Flake, who is not running for re-election, advances the nomination out of committee – and simutaneously states he will not support a full senate vote until the FBI conducts an investigation into the ridiculous claims against Kavanaugh.

Jeff Flake will be financially rewarded *after* the spotlight fades, when no-one is paying attention, through the matrix of big business interests in 2019.  This is all DC corrupt politics at its worst.

Senator Flake (R-AZ) provides political cover for Senator Murkowski (R-AK) and Senator Collins (R-ME) to join with him with similar demands.  Under political pressure from rabid ideologues, and with general alignment toward those corrupt purposes, Murkowski and Collins will now make a similar demand for an extension of time for the FBI to conduct an investigation.

Now the real reason for FBI insider Michael Bromwich to join the efforts on September 22nd surfaces.  Bromwich, a former inspector general within the DOJ/FBI, is part of the corrupt FBI operational system we have seen surface over the past year.  Bromwich represents fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.  The career operatives within the FBI have a risk from the ongoing internal investigations; and as an outcome, have a mutual interest in assisting Mr. Bromwith.  A natural alignment.

Democrat political operative and attorney Debra Katz (representing Ms. Ford), and Mr. Bromwich, are now aiding the efforts of their political allies.  The united interests want Kavanaugh’s confirmation pushed to the mid-term election so they can deploy maximum political benefit to get out their base in a quest to defeat the nomination.

The delay allows the corrupt FBI inside group to work on discovering more Christine Ford’s, so the process can be dragged out.  One week, becomes two weeks, becomes… well, you get the picture… an investigation timeline takes over the internal Senate confirmation timeline.  ie. “we can’t hold a vote until the investigation is complete”, blah, blah, blah.

This is all transparent.

This is how DC works.

How much is Jeff Flake’s position worth?   Likely tens of millions.

Flake gives the corrupt DC system a Collins and Murkowski delay.  Flake, Collins and Murkowski, give the democrats and corrupt system an endless and useful delay to the mid-terms.

This will not end in a week.

There will be more smears.

Even without more smears, the current smear investigation will continue until the mid-term narrative:  “let the voters decide“, is close enough to be deployed.   The media will advance this stage with great alignment.

This is the current state affairs.

This is the corrupt DC swamp everyone knows.

951 Responses to Mission Accomplished – Senator Jeff Flake Supports The Democrat DC Scheme – Kavanaugh FBI Investigation To Be Manipulated By Michael Bromwich…

Older Comments
  1. Mandy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Three are the problem. Collins, Murkowski, and Flake.

    Collins is going to vote no, because Maine is blue (demonicrat). She’ll vote no to try and appease the crazy lefties in Maine.

    Murkowski really loooooooves being a Senator. Her daddy was a Senator and won the governorship of Alaska and appointed her sorry ass to fill his seat, they almost ousted her but she (I believe) cheated her way back in. Proves she really loooooooooves being a Senator. She’s in her very early 60s. Those pics of her huddled up with the 90 year old decrepit ChiFi combined with a “no” on Kavanaugh will ensure that Murkowski loses that beloved seat (I think she’s up in 2022, don’t remember exactly at the moment). Anyway, I think Murkowski will vote YES in an abundance of caution to make sure Alaskans don’t kick her vile ass to the curb next time.

    Flake is leaving the Senate but he’s ONLY valuable if he has some “pull” remaining in DC. He ain’t stupid and he KNOWS that the Trump movement is only getting STRONGER. If he votes NO then what happens to his “pull” in DC? He can consort and cavort with filthy dems WHO ARE OUT OF POWER but he’ll be VERBOTEN to those in Trump’s party which is where the real power will reside post the midterms (we hold the House and gain a lot of Senate seats). That right there is pressure on Flake. He’s a greedy sombitch, so in order to keep his own personal viability as a ‘power broker’ type guy – the pressure is pushing him to vote yes.

    Every single demonic rat will vote no. There’s no point in a dem Senator who is going to lose in November ANYWAY to bother voting yes to try and save their seat. They know it and SO DOES SHUMER.

    So the vote in the full Senate will be 50/50 and Pence will break the tie.

    That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • Super Elite says:
        September 28, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        Exactly. It’s not fair to Kavanaugh and his family to endure one more day of this nonsense.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • mtkennedy21 says:
          September 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm

          Agree but Mitch probably does not have the guts. Flake already has his next gig set up.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Julia Adams says:
          September 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

          So, an FBI investigation isn’t necessarily problematic in and of itself. The Agency would interview the people who have already been interviewed and report that they said the things they already have said. It will add nothing to our knowledge.

          If the FBI wanted to add to our knowledge, it could ask Ford’s parents and siblings why they didn’t sign the letter in support of Christine. If the FBI investigates over the weekend, the vote could be held on Monday.

          Delay poses several risks. But let’s not take any chances: if the FBI is to be called in and it will be both Flake and Murkowski making the demand, let’s have McConnell and the GOP require its investigation to be completed and its report submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, and hold the vote on Monday morning.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Hutzpa says:
          September 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

          MITCH has no choice but to give them their “week”. Then he needs to fry them.

          Like

          Reply
          • ParteaGirl says:
            September 28, 2018 at 5:27 pm

            Could there be some McConnell leverage here?
            He could keep the Senate in session until a floor vote is taken
            or
            call a recess, allowing Senators to go home and campaign, allowing Trump to appoint Kavanaugh as a recess appointment.
            Is this possible?

            Like

            Reply
    • scott467 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      “Collins is going to vote no, because Maine is blue (demonicrat). She’ll vote no to try and appease the crazy lefties in Maine.”

      __________________

      She always does appease the crazy Leftists of Maine.

      That makes her one of them, regardless of what Uni-Party letter comes after her name.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      “Every single demonic rat will vote no.”

      _________________

      demonic rats —> demonrats —> devilrats

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Very interesting theory and probable. Lets try and consider addition points from an oblique angle:

      1. We have a POTUS that does not play by the normal swamp rules.
      2. What did he just threaten to do the other week. Release FISA documents.
      3. Who really panicked with that announcement, GB / AUS / HRC / RR / DNC / RM
      4. C. Schummer is under intense pressure to delay SC nomination and stop release of
      FISA.
      5. Public discussion is focused on timing and delay of vote only.
      6. Who has hand?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • frankie says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      I think the Dems have pix of Flake with young boys. Like BO had the dirt on Betrayus and Paula “Can Opener Nose” Broadwell.

      Flake forgets they will out him when they don’t need him orwhen his usefulness is done.

      Like

      Reply
    • The Tundra PA says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      Mandy, you are partly right. To my shame and chagrin, Murkowski is my senator. She was most recently reelected in 2016, so she is not up again until 2022. She is 61 years old. She didn’t actually cheat in 2010; she lost the Republican primary to Joe Miller, an attorney from Fairbanks. She managed to launch an Independent write in campaign and managed to win. So she went back to Washington as an Independent, not a Republican. But interestingly, that did not cause her to lose her powerful committee appointments (or the support of the R branch of the Uniparty) as it should have. The Swamp protects it’s own. I have no doubt she and Collins and Flake will stand together as the only “caring” Republicans to demand the FBI investigate. I’ve emailed her till I’m blue in the face. Does no good. 65% of Alaskans want Judge K confirmed. Lisa seems to think she’s untouchable. I so hope we can replace her in 4 more years (but not with Begich again!).

      Like

      Reply
  2. gofer says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    The woman who confronted Flake works for Soros, Center for Democracy. This is mob rule by radical feminists and more is at stake than a nomination. High school antics should have never been considered unless it was an documented serious illegal act.

    The outrageous part is how leftist senators outright condemn him and crazy protectors act as if if were guilty, but the really sick, downright evil in all this is the fact it’s over women being able to snuff out their unborn offspring. This is how far the nation has fallen and been given up to vile and despicable acts having their conscious seared.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      Abortion is a large part of this for the feminazis but for their puppet masters, immigration is more important. The goal is to neutralize citizens who still believe in and love our country by important more and more immigrants to vote against us.

      Like

      Reply
  3. hyacinthclare says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    That creep better not EVER come home to Arizona.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. tvollrath66 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Now we know why graham played his part.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Concerned Virginian says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    FoxNews Radio 5PM Eastern report states that POTUS has ordered the FBI to perform the investigation to be limited to only the “credible” accusers who came forward so far and not to exceed one week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      That eliminates all of them.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Jenevive says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      So only for what has already come out..I thought is said
      a supplemental background check that would be different from
      an actual investigation. Anyone in the FBI can do background
      checks it doesn;t have to be an agent. All they do is verify
      information..Our Church Secretary did background checks on
      the staff we filled out the form, she sent it to the company got the
      report it was done. not much actual investigating of anything.

      Since People gave sworn statement can;t they just call say is this your
      statement do you stand by it and put it in the file. They already said the
      FBI doesn;t come to any conclusions and they can;t do a criminal
      investigation since it is out of their jurisdiction so it sound like
      a quick addition to the background check. verify the statements
      make a phone call or two and put it in the file.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        I have done a little temp contractor work for one of the agencies under an expedited background check. A couple of the permanent employees laughed and told me that their full regular background checks took approx 9 months. They aren’t in line for a federal judgeship of any level.

        Like

        Reply
  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:
    “I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

    — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Maybe they feel like the shit show is out of steam at this point. Yesterday was peak, and now they will coast to the finish.

      Like

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      I hope to God he also ordered strict oversight of the investigation. Are there any non-corrupt FBI agents that can handle it? Is there already fake evidence planted by the cabal to cast further doubt on Kavanaugh? Better surveil everybody involved in the investigation.

      This is sickening.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. scott467 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    “A strategic approach to eliminate the current threat (Kavanaugh confirmation) and simultaneously gain leverage for use in this years mid-term elections. This is a scheme.”

    __________________

    It’s not Kavanaugh personally; it’s anyone DJT will nominate, because whoever it is, once we have 5 solid conservatives votes to the 4 despicable traitors on the Deluded Court, DJT drops the hammer on the entire treason cabal.

    Knowing that, the treason cabal is going to do e v e r y t h i n g possible to stop that from happening.

    And it begins and ends with blocking the 5th Conservative vote on the (anything but ‘supreme’) Court.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Liberty says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    We always have to be on guard and question everything. The election of Doug Jones was done at all costs, just as with Kavanaugh. We knew what the Doug Jones victory would take us to. Here we are! I’ve seen Sundance tell us time and time again the Democrats want to break our insurgency by any means necessary. We need to bolster our strength and resolve and regardless of what happens to Kavanaugh and we need to start by exacting our punishment at the ballot box. With one month left to the election, we don’t need to spend any more time on worrying about the Supreme Court. Pray hard folks, and campaign harder.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. bulwarker says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Another week to give Democrats the time to dig up more unsubstantiated allegations (how much will Ford raising $700,000+ influence more crazed lairs to come forwards?). Another week for Democrats to claim any FBI investigation is being “rushed” to fit a political agenda. Another week for Democrats to say the FBI investigators are biased and we need an independent prosecutor. Another week for Democrats to claim, as Sundance noted, that its within a month of the election and we should wait and let the people decide…

    Another week… #Walkaway goes BOTH ways GOP….. or #stayathome

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • blognificentbee says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      No matter how we feel about Flake’s scam today, we HAVE to vote. POTUS is working for us, we have to work for him – and allowing a Dem majority will not be in his nor our favor.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. blognificentbee says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    So, can the FBI now recover all of Ford’s deleted social media posts for the past 5 years? Let’s see what she has really been up to aside from walking in and out of 2 front doors.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Countrywatch says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    See https://www.westernjournal.com/prosecutor-not-enough-evidence-even-obtain-search-warrant-kavanaugh/
    Prosecutor: Not Enough Evidence To Obtain a Search Warrant on Kavanaugh

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      And if Kavanaugh doesn’t grant them the right to search, the left will use it to say he is covering up his “obvious” criminal past. My guess is that regardless of what they find on Kavanaugh, this won’t end pretty. Finding something on Kavanaugh isn’t near as important at this point as delaying the appointment until after the election. The left feels they can use Kavanaugh to get their voters out to push Democrats into control fo the House and Senate. If they get that, chances are very good that President Trump will never get any more SCOTUS appointments approved. The court will be locked at 4-4 and any cases that they can’t come to a majority on will be returned to the lower courts and the ruling of those courts will be final. That’s what the Democrats want until they can get the White House back.

      Like

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      She should try the FISA Court… their motto is “No evidence? No credibility? No problem!”

      Like

      Reply
  13. Greg Cox says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    One thing I know, is that President Trump can end this whole charade at any moment he feels it needs to be done. If he unclassifies and releases the info, the Dem. Senators lose at minimum 4 votes when half the Gang of 8 are outed for their complicity in the fake Witch Hunt.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. joeknuckles says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    This puts every Republican member of the senate in additional danger for another week. They only need to kill one non-RINO senator to scuttle Kavanaugh. Is there any doubt the radical left would resort to murder to get their way?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Dick_Turpin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Just got to say….the words sound nice when several people here say Trump always wins….but let’s keep it real folks….He just siged a spending bill for $860 million to avoid a gov shutdown going up to Christmas and yet again no money for a secure border wall…..winning? Just saying.
    Next year will be the start of a campaign year and there will still be no wall built.
    You can count on it.
    But, that’s the nature of the DC beast……in the western countries, all of them, we need to rip up the statute books an start again from square one.

    Like

    Reply
  16. SHV says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I’m not familiar enough with Senate procedures to understand what losing this skirmish in a battle of a war that PDJT is risking everything to win? I think Kavanaugh is also “All In”, at least that is my impression from his behavior at the Committee meeting yesterday. So have the full Senate vote, Dem-Thugs and Rethug Scum vote no and sink the nomination; Trump is now really pissed and goes all out in campaign mode. MAGAs are also pissed and turn out Bigly; Dems win solid Senate majority. New Congress begins Jan. 2019, PDJT re-submits Kavanaugh, Flake, Corker gone and Murkowski and Collins now irrelevant; Kavanaugh now on SOTUS and next vacancy, Amy will be payback. Also, after big R Senate win, Collins and Murkowski need to be stripped of committee chairs and assignments that have any meaning for their CofC backers.

    Maybe I’m politically ignorant but I don’t understand the attitude that if Kavanaugh isn’t approved, “I won’t vote for any Republicans and they will lose House and Senate”…That makes no sense, don’t get mad get even at the ballot box.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Bogeyfree says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Does anyone believe that any Democrats will change their vote to Yes come next Friday?

    R’s got played again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. JoD says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    I walk into a police station, and accuse someone of a crime. An arrest is made. The defendant is represented by counsel and a trial date is set. During that time, the defense attorney will run me through the dishwasher, to find out every detail, in hopes of impugning my character to mitigate their client’s guilt. That’s just the way it is.
    Why are the relevant details of Chrissy’s personal history, off limits?
    Why do we know almost nothing about her?
    The stench will be impossible to ignore if any future investigation does not include a thorough background investigation of Ms. Ford.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Golfbro11 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      You know, I don’t think the FBI ever investigated these women because they did not know Brett Kavanaugh. Its possible the FBI concludes their is still no evidence that these women ever knew Brett Kavanaugh. Think about that for a second. Forget disproving fantasy partisan accusations. How about determining that its probable that Brett Kavanaugh has never met Dr. Ford, Ramirez or Swetnick. That would be powerful. And to be clear I believe the previous 6 FBI background checks are Exculpatory for Judge Kavanaugh.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Summer says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    And as predicted…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. IdahoDeplorable says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    This makes me sick to my stomach. How can the FBI be trusted with an investigation? Might not Bromwich have plenty of support within the FBI to “find” evidence against Kavanaugh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Hmm trying to figure this out wow what a tangled mess.
    http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-bloggers/3690855/posts

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. BSR says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Forgive me for instead blaming the man who allowed this side show to be possible in the first place. Senator/Chairman Grassley this is your bed. Now do us all a favor and go lie in it. Flake did exactly what he was enabled to do. Nothing more nothing less. He was pandered to instead of being led by example. And “Lindsey come lately” you should seriously reconsider who you call friends.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      Jeffy was given cover because the girls were mean to him.

      What was actually promised?

      Grassley Wil ask the turtle very nicely if he will ask the President to ask the fbi to ask the supposed witnesses to repeat their statements.

      Duh

      Like

      Reply
  23. Phil aka Felipe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    I hope the Federal Bureau of Incompetence recovers Dr. Ford’s scrubbed social media accounts and posts their contents.

    Like

    Reply
  24. NoFixedAddress says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Sundance

    Do you know if Ms Ford’s husband has actually been interviewed?

    Does anyone know the person?

    Like

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Jpcarson says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Judge Thomas wasn’t seated until mid-October. Who are the “credible” accusers to this point? I would argue none—but in the least, Ford. How many more will they trot out in the meantime? Dems will be working overtime to gather more whores! So much for a victorious weekend! Can we keep it to less than a week? Pete C.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Mongo Mere Pawn says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Elevator challenge likely a staged event to make it look like he had a change of heart. He will never vote for Kavanaugh, and if he does not, neither will Collins or Murkowski. Our only hope is that McConnell likes being majority leader and can provide some form of persuasion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. oldschool says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Well, more territory ceded. Hold the vote.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Kaiser Derden says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    what a bunch of pearl clutching whiners … try waiting to lose before you give up for once … Trump hasn’t given up …

    Like

    Reply
  30. Sy_N_Tist says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    What a bunch of whiners.

    The dems are all powerful and we are helpless…. bullpucky.
    The dems have been led to the slaughter

    Next week Supreme court justice Kavanaugh will take the oath. And you will forget what I post here.

    But I won’t.
    🤐

    Like

    Reply
  31. Riverton Alley says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are both Jewish radicals.

    Debra Katz is the architect of the “High Tech” lynching of Clarence Thomas.

    They are 2% of the population but are 98% of the media, lawyers, lobbyists and bankers.

    Evangelicals have been duped into supporting Judaism over Christianity.

    Diane Feinstein – Jewish
    Chuck Schumer – Jewish
    Bill Kristol – Jewish
    Jen Rubin – Jewish
    Ben Shapiro – Jewish
    Jonah Goldberg – Jewish
    David Brooks – Jewish
    Jeffrey Tobin – Jewish
    Les Moonves – Jewish
    Harvey Weinstein – Jewish
    Anthony Weiner – Jewish
    Bryan Singer – Jewish
    Sheldon Silver – Jewish
    Howard Rubin – Jewish
    Jeffrey Epstein – Jewish
    George Soros – Jewish
    Justice Kagan – Jewish
    Justice RBG – Jewish
    Ben and David Rhodes (Whitehouse and CBS) – half Jewish
    Matt Lauer – Jewish
    The Rosenbergs – Jewish
    Sumner Redstone – CBS – Jewish
    Noah Oppenheim – NBC- Jewish
    Bloomberg – Jewish
    Michael Eisner – Jewish
    Andrew Lack – Jewish
    Carl Bernstein – Jewish
    Wolf Blitzer – Jewish
    David Westin – Jewish
    Jonathan Miller – Jewish
    Barry Diller – Jewish
    Rupert Murdoch – Fox -Jewish Grandmother
    The list goes on and on. Put your head in the sand but at some point you are going to have to acknowledge that you’ve been duped.

    Like

    Reply
  32. 6x47 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Un Effing believable.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Dutchman says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Just to point out, this Flake manuever is JUST the kind of thing Graham has done, in the past. He did something like this during DACA negotiations.
    I trust ACTIONS, not words.

    Like

    Reply
    • 6x47 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      I am did certain that exactly what Sundance described is going to happen, they’ll begin to investigate the fort allegations and then 2345 more will pop up requiring further investigation and so on and so forth in his long and never ending of a cycle is necessary. Damn Mitch McConnell burning Jeff sessions’ Senate seat just to stick it to Steve Bannon!

      Like

      Reply
  34. fanbeav says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    So who get’s to chose the FBI agents assigned to this “supplemental review”? How about we chose some FBI agents from a field office in some red state and not the overwhelmingly democratic FBI in DC?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Raffaella says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    God I feel so sorry for Kavanaugh and his family. He never signed up for this when he accepted the nomination. He is a judge not a political operative.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. codasouthtexas says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Look at this! They have more up their sleeves!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G3 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      Clinton Attorneys are demanding to control the show.
      Ford’s accusations are false with no witnesses so we’re going to release more ‘victims’.

      Like

      Reply
    • henry says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Judge. Jury. And executioner. Sweet package in that phD…..

      Like

      Reply
    • Dave says:
      September 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Can he tell the FBI what to do as far as the schedule and the scope? I guess he can say that Ford won’t talk to them until 10 days from now, but that’s all he can do, and there may be ways to pressure to deal with that one problem. Let’s not let them make us lose our heads – that is, after all, one of the reasons why all of this is happening.

      Like

      Reply
  37. rustybritches says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Its pretty dam clear that President Trump does not care about the people who are praying and working hard to help him, Ba hum bug He may not know it now but he will pay the price in the end he does not seem to believe that there are people out to take him down because he keeps listening to people like RR and in the end he will suffer for allowing the Dems back threw the door.. Hope he knows what he has done to the Judge and his family as of today.. I am mad as hell..

    Like

    Reply
  38. Paco Loco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    President Trump should order the FBI to investigate the case as if it were a dire national security issue. Get a team of agents on it today and have them put the report on Wrays desk Tuesday morning. Wray can then announce the finding of the report and the Senate can have their vote Tuesday night. What a sham the US Senate has become. They are 100 useful idiots controlled by big money…spit!

    Like

    Reply
  39. scott467 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    ” Flake, who is not running for re-election, advances the nomination out of committee – and simutaneously states he will not support a full senate vote until the FBI conducts an investigation into the ridiculous claims against Kavanaugh.”

    ________________

    Hang him out to dry.

    Have McTurtle boot him out of the GOPe, persona non grata. La pequena pariah.

    Let him feel his betrayal every single day between now and the end of his miserable ‘term’.

    In the meantime, schedule the vote without him.

    Like

    Reply
  40. oldschool says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    just reported on fox, lawyers for blasey do not accept any limitations to time or scope of investiations

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. SalixVeridi says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    All of the traitors to the party should spend 1 hour in the shoes of Kavanaugh. Have their reputation shattered in a million pieces, have their wife boo’d and insults, have their children and grandchildren threatened with bodily harm.

    They are despicable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. scott467 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    “How much is Jeff Flake’s position worth? Likely tens of millions.”

    ______________________

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/

    Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption

    Law & Justice

    Issued on: December 21, 2017

    Like

    Reply
  43. simplewins says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Katz and company can complain all they want, but they don’t have a say. POTUS and Senate agreed to limited investigation within 1 week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Riverton Alley says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Judge Kavanaugh is a white Christian male. He won’t be allowed to serve.

    Like

    Reply
  45. davidsstones says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Search: False Memory. There’s even a false memory foundation.
    Several good sites and one by a predator who disagrees while defending pedophiles.

    Like

    Reply
  46. Clara says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Will the women who made false accusations, as the FBI investigation will presumably find, face prosecution and prison? This will not stop now until false accusations are met with fierce penalties.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista/DannyBoy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Flake perpetuates no names legacy from beyond the grave.
    Hold that hot seat in HELL alongside you, Mr mcstain.You thought pow camp was bad? This is eternity..

    Like

    Reply
  48. HJR27 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Flake echos his name and defines the definition of a fraud. He ran as a Republican and was funded by Republican money to represent the interests of Republicans, bails out of a job for which he will receive a large pension and as a final gesture thumbs his nose at those who made him and becomes just another rino traitor.

    Like

    Reply
  49. Dutchman says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    One thing I’m wondering; is this it? Is this the Dems strategy for the midterms, or do they have an Oct. Surprise still to come?
    And, confident VSG has something more up HIS sleave, an ace that’s yet to be played.

    We ain’t close to hearing a fat lady singing, yet.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

