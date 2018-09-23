Sunday Talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley Discusses Upcoming UNGA…

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley discusses upcoming international issues that will be addressed by President Trump this week at the United Nations General Assembly.
Topics include: (1) upcoming sanctions against any nation that engages with Iran [stage 2 sanctions scheduled for November 1]. (2) The ongoing conflict in Syria. (3) The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and issues with North Korea ballistic missiles. (4) the ongoing trade reset and geopolitical strategy with China.
Climb every mountain,
Search high and low,
Follow every byway,
Every path you know.
Climb every mountain,
Ford every stream,
Follow every rainbow,
‘Till you find your dream.
A dream that will need
All the love you can give,
Every day of your life
For as long as you live….
Right, Dan Agree
Sundance calmly lists three major issues on an SC agenda which, crucially, POTUS’s administration has shaped .
No empty suits, impoverished will to act on his foreign affairs team. “Economic is national aecurity.
The magnitude and depth, and lovely .intent of Good Faith and Fair Reciprocity is stunning in promise of hope for many people
Americans are no longer a cash cow or pinata to bash. We come with respect and will respond acting in our nation’s best interests.
In 2016 American people rejected being played
I will probably be in the field
Must DVR this !!!
(writing note to myself now…)
I’m not a Nikki fan, so my bias may be involved, but it is interesting that it is always the people that don’t impress me who do the MSM show circuit – Nikki and Gowdy being today’s examples.
I exclude Kellyanne and Pompeo from this critique since they anywhere and everywhere.
Thank you sundance for posting these, so I don’t have to go through the insufferable shows on my own.
Trump operates in a rather straightforward manner.
First he makes this tweets, usually getting the Fascists’ panties in a wad, then follows with actions which usually gets the Fascists and their Propaganda not-media machine up in arms.
I wonder what’s gonna come up this week at the UN. Given that the Fascists and the Propaganda Machine are on one trick pony (they can’t handle more than one trick at a time) it’s gonna be an “abandon the professor” and look at the UN… either way, I got this feeling that Trump is gonna make some significant steps at the UN.
About time an American president did something about that sorry bunch of a$$e$.
He’s been doing things every time the enemedia tries to distract us with salacious accusations and Russian/Hitler hysteria.
He’s done a lot for us, and they know it – which is why they make a mockery of themselves pandering to the lowest common denominator.
“the Fascists”
LOL! Might as well call ’em what they really are. Good one!
Gosh I love that song!! Climb every mountain, so beautiful an inspirational!! I am in strong prayer to surround our President tomorrow. I don’t trust the UN. I know he wants to help guide and revamp the inherent corruption of this organization as well as everything else. He is so multidimensional!! VSG!
For those that haven’t watched it, it’s still available for free. Trump@war
https://www.westernjournal.com/trumpatwar/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=topsection
Thank you so much Kathryn! Been wanting to see this but I threw out all my televisions 5 years ago hahaha!!
I trashed my tv too so I really appreciate the links and videos. Everything I need to see is right here on CTH! TY!
Welcome home, Mr. President!!
New York City, Trumpland 🇺🇸
This, is IN SPITE of Manhattan’ Democrat leaning hold the past umpteen years.
One of my attorneys will be in NYC for Court during this session of the UN and is well prepared for the anticipated major gridlock.
Oh how I wish I could see POTUS 🦁
I feel I must see this!!! Can’t wait.
The more I think about it, the more I think Trump is trying to broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran of some sort where Iran stops their destabilizing activities, while Saudi Arabia also ends its counter destabilizing activities. I think Trump is similarly uninterested in the religious fight that has raged between Sunni and Shia for thousands of year, as he’s nonideological in the US between conservatism and liberalism (he’s a nationalist!) and only interested in solving a common problem, terrorism, that kills on both sides.
Trump has thrown regime change out of the window with Iran and North Korea, in favor of acceptance and security assurances for both rogue states, in exchange ending their rogue behavior, which are all regime preserving tactics. Trump is taking a nationalist philosophy of respecting nation-state sovereignty as the secular position that everyone should agree on. If everyone loves their country domestically, then problems can be solved. Similarly if all nations truly respect the sovereignty of other nations, peace and stability can be achieved.
So, I think the deal Trump is looking with Iran is bigger than nukes. I think it has implications for political peace between Muslims on basis of respecting each other’s sovereignty. Trump will steer this using the trade leverage he has on the EU, similarly to how he’s resolving the Korean situation using trade leverage on China.
Again, it will be a master stroke if he’s able to do this because it could finally clear the way for a deal (forget peace) between Israel and the Palestinians as well. Bottom line selling sovereignty is the path to stability and using American economic power is the stick to get everyone in line.
The only thing that can impede this from happening perfectly is if Trump is weakened in November because his base did not turn out the vote. Get out and vote! MAGA!!
Take the politics out of a Senate hearing? Haley, from all reports, does well at her day job; I hope she doesn’t try to expand her portfolio.
The whole Kavanaugh argument boils down to a simple proposition: should we punish the innocent just in case or should we run them through a kangaroo court presided over by an 85 year old RINO with a jury wholly made up of US Senators before punishing them just in case?
Stalin had the 5% rule when he started The Purge – kill 20, and if 1 is guilty then it is worth killing the other 19. Sound familiar?
Hah. Yes that made me stop what I was doing and look up at the screen thinking (wtf is she saying…?). I’m on the fence about Nikki. As long as PDJT likes what she’s doing, as long as she does what’s expected of her and represents the US well in that snake pit, I have no complaints.
Another drunk psychology sicko is going after Kavanaugh. We’re doomed. She was hesitant to come out, gaps in her memory. God help us!
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/senate-democrats-investigate-a-new-allegation-of-sexual-misconduct-from-the-supreme-court-nominee-brett-kavanaughs-college-years-deborah-ramirez
I predicted this…
The New Yorker is liberal junk. No surprise they found another psycho.
Was it Nikki Haley?
Already 6 people say it didn’t happen:
In a statement, two of those male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved in the incident, the wife of a third male student she said was involved, and three other classmates, Dino Ewing, Louisa Garry, and Dan Murphy, disputed Ramirez’s account of events: “We were the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale. He was a roommate to some of us, and we spent a great deal of time with him, including in the dorm where this incident allegedly took place. Some of us were also friends with Debbie Ramirez during and after her time at Yale. We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett. In addition, some of us knew Debbie long after Yale, and she never described this incident until Brett’s Supreme Court nomination was pending. Editors from the New Yorker contacted some of us because we are the people who would know the truth, and we told them that we never saw or heard about this.”
They don’t care if she’s not credible. They only want to make.the Rs have to be fair and hear the accusations in order to slow and delay the confirmation process.
It’ll go nowhere. Already been debunked. but they might let her come up and create another libel case for the Judge ‘s lawyers to pursue.
I will vote for Nikki Haley if she runs for president.
Notice the thin bench of Democrats. Most of the prominent people are old AF. Obama was scared to promote talent around him.
Trump gave Haley the chance to really raise her national profile. She is a talented, young GOP star. And she’s following the Trump platform in her public pronouncements pretty darned well. Trump is not scared to be overshadowed. Game recognizes game.
MAGA
“Trump gave Haley the chance to really raise her national profile.”
PRESIDENT Trump got her the heck out of SC where she would have most certainly become a future danger to MAGA. Under his watchful eye, she is towing the line. I hope she has seen the light.
But if you are pushing her for POTUS, you haven’t been paying attention. Silly.
We can agree to disagree. State your case and we can judge your argument. A bald statement of “silly” is exactly that.
Sundance has written a good deal about Ms. Haley. A check of the archives would get you up to speed on the facts better than any short comment I could provide.
I’ll be sure to keep my own counsel. Thanks again.
She had confederate flag removed from state capitol to appease leftists
And that means what to you, in particular?
Succumbing to political correctness which is strictly a Leftwing / Marxist policy.
Willing to rewrite history and disrespect those who see the flag in another context.
She is weak on American history if she is willing to erase it.
She represents all of us at the UN. What she does in ANY OFFICE she has held reflects on us. PDJT trusts her at the UN so he was willing to forgive, but I guarantee you they talked about it.
Why would you ask the United Nations Ambassador about Kavanaugh/Ford? Totally out of place.
He knew what her answer would be and got it, right there on the Sunday shows.
I agree, inappropriate question for the person, for the topic, but starts her off out of balance. They he throws one “gotcha” question at her after another: Conflicting statements by Trump, conflicting actions, followed by “what say you”. Nikki handled it well.
Like others, I’m not sure what her real values are, and she has said some negative things about Trump (or at least the MSM said so), but she has been a forceful messenger of MAGA on the world stage.
Glad to have her on the team, but as Mad Dog says, “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet”
To keep the issue in front of viewers as often as possible. It’s what the Fascists and their Propaganda Machine do. (must give credit to tonyE above for the appropriate pejorative names)
I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week!
8:23 AM – Sep 21, 2018
This will be great to see!
President Donald J. Trump is the best mult-tasking President in history. Even with the Muller probe BS, and a corrupt DoJ / FBI actively working to take him down, and all of the screaming LIBERALs in the US Government Employee ranks doing all they can to “Resist,” PDJT has still had his staff and cabinet members proceed with ACTION on all fronts!
Previous Presidents could maybe manage 3 or 4 things at a time. PDJT oversees 20 to 30 topics in progress at a time.
Yeah, #Resist, the American People have your 25th Amendment, and are ready to shove it in every orifice you you have, including your ears and eye sockets.
PDJT is the mentally adept (and constantly adapting to his enemies) President we have ever had!
I lost a word. Here is the last statement:
PDJT is the MOST mentally adept (and constantly adapting to his enemies) President we have ever had!
Absolutely!
I agree. He is amazing. And he is doing in worse than enemy territory. He is accomplish it while his own people were against him. What he is doing is analagous to playing football and your own team has 8 or nine players that are secretly trying to take you out while appearing as “team mates”
Anybody know where people are recording his methods for managing projects and people? I would love to study.
I loathe Haley, and her neocon agenda. As someone who voted for the non interventionist agenda , I am sorely disappointed. I am curious, who gets the Ukraine like regime change first. Us or Iran?
Back when I listened to mark levin coming home from work, he used to call this program “deface the nation”. They haven’t changed since that time except the mouth of the host…
