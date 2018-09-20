DC: Nellie Ohr and James Baker Refusing to Testify to Congress…

According to sources responding to The Daily Caller, Nellie Ohr and James Baker are refusing to willingly testify to the joint House Oversight and Judiciary committee chaired by Bob Goodlatte.   Nellie’s husband Bruce Ohr, a current DOJ official, previously testified to the committee; however Nellie Ohr is not in government and may have to be subpoenaed if Chairman Goodlatte wants her testimony. She was originally schedule to appear tomorrow.

UPDATE – “The Committee continues to seek the testimony of Nellie Ohr and Jim Baker and will compel their testimony if necessary.”

Nellie Ohr was a FusionGPS employee and a bridge of contact between FusionGPS and Christopher Steele.  There are strong indications Nellie Ohr may have actually authored a considerable portion of the Steele Dossier for use by the FBI.  In prior testimony FusionGPS founder, Glenn Simpson, was less than forthcoming about Nellie Ohr’s engagements; and generally misled -direct and by omission- both the Senate and House intelligence committees about Mrs. Ohr.

Additionally, The Daily Caller is reporting that former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker is also refusing to cooperate.  Mr. Baker was removed from his position in December 2017, and left the FBI May 4th, 2018, after spending five months in employment limbo.

FBI legal counsel James Baker accompanied FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe to a Tuesday December 19th, 2017, congressional hearing with the House Intelligence Community.  Curiously, in addition to other lines of inquiry, during the questioning McCabe was asked about whether James Baker was authorized to speak to the media about the Steele Dossier and the underlying ‘counterintelligence’ operation.  Asst. Director McCabe responded that Baker would not be authorized to take such action.

Following the December 19, HPSCI hearing, republican committee leadership announced their plan to subpoena James Baker for further questioning.  [Keep in mind Baker was there.]  Two days later, at the Thursday Judiciary and Oversight Committee hearings, James Baker did not accompany Andrew McCabe.   Hours later, James Baker is removed from his responsibilities as legal counsel within the FBI.  Cause: ‘unknown‘.  Five months later Mr. Baker resigned from the FBI.  Mr. Baker went to work with Benjamin Witts at Lawfare.

253 Responses to DC: Nellie Ohr and James Baker Refusing to Testify to Congress…

Older Comments
  1. scott467 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    “DC: Nellie Ohr and James Baker Refusing to Testify to Congress…”

    ______________

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. ldcj says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    No worries. Jeff Sessions will hold them accountable.

    Not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:41 pm

      1. You don’t know what Sessions and/or Huber and/or Horowitz are doing with regard to this.
      2. It’s Congress that wants them to testify (Legislative branch), not DOJ (Executive).
      3. If you’re trying to make a joke, you’re wasting your time. If not, your wasting ours.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • JonS says:
        September 20, 2018 at 3:10 pm

        ZM, we all have a pretty good idea what Sessions, Huber and Horowitz are not doing and that it’s cleaning up corruption

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Mark McQueen says:
          September 20, 2018 at 3:16 pm

          That all good as long as you realize it’s an idea.

          Like

          Reply
        • chojun says:
          September 20, 2018 at 3:20 pm

          This is false. The snark against Sessions, et al is understandable but it’s also becoming a bit tiresome.

          As I’ve mentioned several times now, I have a source who is a Federal Prosecutor who works for Huber. He is not on the team working with Horowitz. With that said, he does know that Huber is out of the office constantly now and is extremely busy with his work with Horowitz. Last time I spoke with him he said he hadn’t seen Huber “for weeks”.

          It’s your and everyone else’s prerogative to continue to believe that these folks are extremely busy doing nothing. But the facts may or may not support this.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
  3. Prof. Woland says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    For the conspirators this has always been a ‘kill or be killed’ dilemma which means it is the same for Trump. But I wonder now that the end game is upon us, that had they known they would lose, would the traitors have used such hardball tactics on their opponents? Mueller, by threatening Flynn’s son, and giving Manafort what is tantamount to a life sentence, and going after Trumps “Lawyer” Cohen, and by all this disparate treatment that the criminal justice treatment has shown the Republicans compared to Hillary and the Democrats has set up the left to deserve whatever punishment they receive.

    Perhaps Trump will show his greatness by being generous in victory by showing malice towards none and charity for all or he will unleash his terrible wrath and take it out on the criminals; but whatever they get we cannot say they did not have it coming.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ldave says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      There’s also the possibility that these people have been threatened by others within the conspiracy. Eg commie rug prayer

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Trump Train says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:45 pm

      Anything short of their necks in rope, a bulllet in the head or 50k volts running through their bodies is not acceptable. If by the praise of GOD we make it through the midterms, it will be time to go scorched earth on this sewage.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Matt Musson says:
        September 20, 2018 at 3:01 pm

        If the GOP loses in the Midterms – Trump will have a window of opportunity to clean house before the new representatives are seated. That will be a Very Interesting time.

        Like

        Reply
    • rogerdat says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      No matter what Trump does, the left will contend that HE had it coming. Before we consider charity for all, we need awareness. When will CNN discontinue the Russian collusion narrative? When every American knows exactly who, what, where, when, including the unmaskings, where Trump proceeds deserves cogitation.

      I’m not a fan of his. What transpired cannot go unpunished, or worse yet, undiscovered.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ken Maritch says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      This is why we need an effective AG.
      The AG can be the “bad guy” and indict all these people, and Trump can remain out of the fray.

      Like

      Reply
      • Coast says:
        September 20, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        It’s sad to think of what “could have been” just two years ago. The AG is probably the most important position for any President wanting to fight govt corruption.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • PS says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:10 pm

      “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” — Winston Churchill

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • lizzyp says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      I have never seen any indication that the Left has any ability to correlate cause and effect that way. They firmly believe that they are right, moral and justified in every action they take because the Right is evil, corrupt, and must be stopped by any means necessary. They have no ability to recognize that they are everything they claim to be fighting against.

      Like

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      I’ll take what’s behind door #2, Alex. I know #1 is the booby prize.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Retired USMC says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Throw her nasty communist butt in jail and let her think about it for a while…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. footballfan33 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Can someone please explain to me, with a little detail, why this photo keeps appearing with Rosemary at the center? Yes she was the FISA court judge for the Page warrant. But what are the other details that seem represented by her at the center of the whole backup plan?

    Like

    Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      SHE ALONE could, if she wanted to, probably prove or disprove within 24 hours if the FBI/DOJ lied to her and deceived the FISA court. For some unknown reason, she does not seem “concerned” about the court being lied to. Perhaps she is complicit in the scheme. Either way, she has lost all credibility. Where is Chief Justice Roberts?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • footballfan33 says:
        September 20, 2018 at 2:59 pm

        Thank you. My perception from the 1000 postings of this photo is that it is far bigger than that… like she was the grand master of the whole 3 ring circus insurance policy. Am I reading too much into it?

        Like

        Reply
        • Coast says:
          September 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

          She’s the one that issued a 99 page summary on how the FISA was being abused.

          Like

          Reply
        • Jill Woodliff says:
          September 20, 2018 at 3:12 pm

          She is not the grand master. However, she has authority to ask for a criminal investigation of any suspected fraudulent misrepresentations in her courtroom. We have no concrete evidence as to why she and her superior ,Justice Roberts, remain silent, but plenty of speculation.

          Like

          Reply
    • chojun says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Because all of this started when Adm. Mike Rogers (fmr. NSA director) approached the FISC and notified them of widespread, rampant abuse of their systems.

      Rogers’ actions was the catalyst (and Trump’s election the fuel) that began the unraveling of the entire corrupt scheme and revelation of egregious abuse of our 4th Amendment *RIGHTS*.

      Collyer issued the declassified FISC order directing Rogers to monitor and implement change to the systems to prevent abuse.

      Like

      Reply
  6. petey says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    I have a different opinion than most, Sessions is in cahoots with DJT the name calling is all a dog and pony show. The dems would be all over Sessions if DJT showed them to be best buds. DJT has all the information he needs ,Rodgers read him in on everything .DJT is holding his fire and drawing this out to get closer to the Nov election, he will be remembered as the most constitutional president in history in that he will make everybody in government do his or her job. Most everybody in America has an attention span of maybe 5 minutes so this stuff has to hit closer to the election. what I hope will happen is 4 or 5 weeks before the election the FBI will round up everybody who leaked top secret information to the press, they have the names of all the presstitutes and all government workers, they can be jailed on charges of treason and held incommunicato and without bail. the ensuing kaos would keep the names and crimes in the news for the election cycle. Have you noticed how calm DJT is during this sihtstorm ,he goes about his business making America great again.He s peferctly calm because he has the goods on the criminals(Dems). He is also a master strategist and tactitian ,he s playing the long game.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable Patriot says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      Agreed. When all is said and done, I also believe at least one big name currently on the “black hat” list will turn out to be a double agent for the good guys. Waiting to see if I’m right on that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kevin says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      I agree actually. Something is going on here behind the scenes. Remember Sundance reported that the FBI monitored both McCabe and Strzok 24/7 while they were in limbo at the FBI…and likely did the same with Baker, Ohr and the rest of the corrupt gang of conspirators. Also, remember Trump’s incessant complaining that he had no idea why these guys were still employed at the FBI And DOJ and that was echoed by Hannity and the rest of the pundits. Well, i’m guessing Sessions and DNI Coates were leading the entrapment of the conspirators and Trump was fully informed about what was going on behind the scenes and their bantering back and forth gave these morons the confidence to commit additional felonies including deleting documents, etc. Deputy Dog is on the job!

      Like

      Reply
    • ibid says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      He better be ready.
      His long game opponent(s) have been at it for centuries.
      It’s a family thing.

      Like

      Reply
    • mostlyogauge says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Petey, praying very hard that you are correct.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Don McCoy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Staggering. I know what would happen if I refused to testify…the full power of the Democrat Police Force (nee: FBI) would be brought down on me. But I guess when your husband is one of the corrupt feds who can’t seem to be fired…free pass. Great to be a Democrat!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. billrla says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Note how none of the alleged conspirators is subject to any media attention whatsoever. No satellite trucks parked outside conspirators’ homes. No attempted interviews on the way to yoga class. No gossip in “People Magazine.” Nothing. Complete disinterest.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. HickTick says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    What a bunch of theatre , they knew she and Baker would not show , should have subpoenaed them from the start . Not like they would just come on over like Susan Rice

    Like

    Reply
  14. WVNed says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    We are living in a country where party members can do whatever they want and if you complain the secret police come for you after monitoring all your communications.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      September 20, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      “We are living in a country where party members can do whatever they want and if you complain the secret police come for you after monitoring all your communications.”

      ________________

      That’s all thanks to the ‘Patriot Act’ isn’t it?

      They needed something, some kind of giant FALSE FLAG event, that would give them a ‘justifiable cause’ to pass such sweeping legislation that violates our Constitution and all of our God-given unalienable rights.

      Arranging to have planes fly into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and quite possibly Capitol Building in D.C. (the plane that was downed by passengers in Pennsylvania) would be just the ‘trick’.

      This is how they operate.

      They have a LONG term game plan. At certain points along the way, BIG events, mass-casualty events, are necessary in order to move the plan to the next stage.

      It’s what they do.

      It’s what they have always done.

      Because it works.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. America First says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Nice how they wait until the very day before they are scheduled to testify to let anyone know that they aren’t coming.

    It is possible that Darling Nellie needs a subpoena for her own protection somehow.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Bluto says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    I thought I had heard that Baker was a cooperating witness against Comey according to DiGenova.

    I guess he must have been wrong, eh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. OpenMind says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    It takes maybe 90 seconds to prepare a subpoena. They’re almost always issued to avoid just this type of situation. This is such a clown show. If you know someone might not show up voluntarily, you issue a subpoena. Theatrics or incompetence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. AngelOne says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    They play dirty pool, and if they can’t win their rigged game they burn down the pool table instead.

    Like

    Reply
  19. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I wonder which one will flip first?

    Like

    Reply
  20. DanO64 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    DJ Dedication to the Ohrs.

    Bruce, do you love your wife? Time for you two to save some resemblance of a marriage. You both are going to need each other. I really mean that.

    Look to the Lord.

    To the Beautiful Nellie from Bruce.

    Hi Bruce.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Lefty says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    So why is Joe Digenova going around telling everyone James Baker and Bruce Ohr have been cooperating all these past weeks?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Genie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Nellie and Jim are simply following the same plan as FBI agent Nick Memphis in the movie “Shooter”:

    Howard Purnell: Have you given your official statement yet, ‘cuz I would be VERY cautious about what went IN it.

    Nick Memphis: Well, maybe I should wait for the report to come out, read it, and THEN remember.

    Like

    Reply
  23. teeheeman says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Has anyone heard anything about what Huber in Utah is doing? I welcome any and all white-hats, but something needs to happen soon or we will be scroogied.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

