“DC: Nellie Ohr and James Baker Refusing to Testify to Congress…”

According to sources responding to The Daily Caller, Nellie Ohr and James Baker are refusing to willingly testify to the joint House Oversight and Judiciary committee chaired by Bob Goodlatte. Nellie’s husband Bruce Ohr, a current DOJ official, previously testified to the committee; however Nellie Ohr is not in government and may have to be subpoenaed if Chairman Goodlatte wants her testimony. She was originally schedule to appear tomorrow.
UPDATE – “The Committee continues to seek the testimony of Nellie Ohr and Jim Baker and will compel their testimony if necessary.”
Nellie Ohr was a FusionGPS employee and a bridge of contact between FusionGPS and Christopher Steele. There are strong indications Nellie Ohr may have actually authored a considerable portion of the Steele Dossier for use by the FBI. In prior testimony FusionGPS founder, Glenn Simpson, was less than forthcoming about Nellie Ohr’s engagements; and generally misled -direct and by omission- both the Senate and House intelligence committees about Mrs. Ohr.
Additionally, The Daily Caller is reporting that former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker is also refusing to cooperate. Mr. Baker was removed from his position in December 2017, and left the FBI May 4th, 2018, after spending five months in employment limbo.
FBI legal counsel James Baker accompanied FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe to a Tuesday December 19th, 2017, congressional hearing with the House Intelligence Community. Curiously, in addition to other lines of inquiry, during the questioning McCabe was asked about whether James Baker was authorized to speak to the media about the Steele Dossier and the underlying ‘counterintelligence’ operation. Asst. Director McCabe responded that Baker would not be authorized to take such action.
Following the December 19, HPSCI hearing, republican committee leadership announced their plan to subpoena James Baker for further questioning. [Keep in mind Baker was there.] Two days later, at the Thursday Judiciary and Oversight Committee hearings, James Baker did not accompany Andrew McCabe. Hours later, James Baker is removed from his responsibilities as legal counsel within the FBI. Cause: ‘unknown‘. Five months later Mr. Baker resigned from the FBI. Mr. Baker went to work with Benjamin Witts at Lawfare.
“DC: Nellie Ohr and James Baker Refusing to Testify to Congress…”
No worries. Jeff Sessions will hold them accountable.
Not.
1. You don’t know what Sessions and/or Huber and/or Horowitz are doing with regard to this.
2. It’s Congress that wants them to testify (Legislative branch), not DOJ (Executive).
3. If you’re trying to make a joke, you’re wasting your time. If not, your wasting ours.
ZM, we all have a pretty good idea what Sessions, Huber and Horowitz are not doing and that it’s cleaning up corruption
That all good as long as you realize it’s an idea.
This is false. The snark against Sessions, et al is understandable but it’s also becoming a bit tiresome.
As I’ve mentioned several times now, I have a source who is a Federal Prosecutor who works for Huber. He is not on the team working with Horowitz. With that said, he does know that Huber is out of the office constantly now and is extremely busy with his work with Horowitz. Last time I spoke with him he said he hadn’t seen Huber “for weeks”.
It’s your and everyone else’s prerogative to continue to believe that these folks are extremely busy doing nothing. But the facts may or may not support this.
All we know is Trump has had every possible associate indicted and charged and we are still waiting for news of one indictment from Huber.
For the conspirators this has always been a ‘kill or be killed’ dilemma which means it is the same for Trump. But I wonder now that the end game is upon us, that had they known they would lose, would the traitors have used such hardball tactics on their opponents? Mueller, by threatening Flynn’s son, and giving Manafort what is tantamount to a life sentence, and going after Trumps “Lawyer” Cohen, and by all this disparate treatment that the criminal justice treatment has shown the Republicans compared to Hillary and the Democrats has set up the left to deserve whatever punishment they receive.
Perhaps Trump will show his greatness by being generous in victory by showing malice towards none and charity for all or he will unleash his terrible wrath and take it out on the criminals; but whatever they get we cannot say they did not have it coming.
There’s also the possibility that these people have been threatened by others within the conspiracy. Eg commie rug prayer
Anything short of their necks in rope, a bulllet in the head or 50k volts running through their bodies is not acceptable. If by the praise of GOD we make it through the midterms, it will be time to go scorched earth on this sewage.
If the GOP loses in the Midterms – Trump will have a window of opportunity to clean house before the new representatives are seated. That will be a Very Interesting time.
No matter what Trump does, the left will contend that HE had it coming. Before we consider charity for all, we need awareness. When will CNN discontinue the Russian collusion narrative? When every American knows exactly who, what, where, when, including the unmaskings, where Trump proceeds deserves cogitation.
I’m not a fan of his. What transpired cannot go unpunished, or worse yet, undiscovered.
This is why we need an effective AG.
The AG can be the “bad guy” and indict all these people, and Trump can remain out of the fray.
It’s sad to think of what “could have been” just two years ago. The AG is probably the most important position for any President wanting to fight govt corruption.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” — Winston Churchill
I have never seen any indication that the Left has any ability to correlate cause and effect that way. They firmly believe that they are right, moral and justified in every action they take because the Right is evil, corrupt, and must be stopped by any means necessary. They have no ability to recognize that they are everything they claim to be fighting against.
I’ll take what’s behind door #2, Alex. I know #1 is the booby prize.
Throw her nasty communist butt in jail and let her think about it for a while…
Can someone please explain to me, with a little detail, why this photo keeps appearing with Rosemary at the center? Yes she was the FISA court judge for the Page warrant. But what are the other details that seem represented by her at the center of the whole backup plan?
SHE ALONE could, if she wanted to, probably prove or disprove within 24 hours if the FBI/DOJ lied to her and deceived the FISA court. For some unknown reason, she does not seem “concerned” about the court being lied to. Perhaps she is complicit in the scheme. Either way, she has lost all credibility. Where is Chief Justice Roberts?
Thank you. My perception from the 1000 postings of this photo is that it is far bigger than that… like she was the grand master of the whole 3 ring circus insurance policy. Am I reading too much into it?
She’s the one that issued a 99 page summary on how the FISA was being abused.
She is not the grand master. However, she has authority to ask for a criminal investigation of any suspected fraudulent misrepresentations in her courtroom. We have no concrete evidence as to why she and her superior ,Justice Roberts, remain silent, but plenty of speculation.
Because all of this started when Adm. Mike Rogers (fmr. NSA director) approached the FISC and notified them of widespread, rampant abuse of their systems.
Rogers’ actions was the catalyst (and Trump’s election the fuel) that began the unraveling of the entire corrupt scheme and revelation of egregious abuse of our 4th Amendment *RIGHTS*.
Collyer issued the declassified FISC order directing Rogers to monitor and implement change to the systems to prevent abuse.
I have a different opinion than most, Sessions is in cahoots with DJT the name calling is all a dog and pony show. The dems would be all over Sessions if DJT showed them to be best buds. DJT has all the information he needs ,Rodgers read him in on everything .DJT is holding his fire and drawing this out to get closer to the Nov election, he will be remembered as the most constitutional president in history in that he will make everybody in government do his or her job. Most everybody in America has an attention span of maybe 5 minutes so this stuff has to hit closer to the election. what I hope will happen is 4 or 5 weeks before the election the FBI will round up everybody who leaked top secret information to the press, they have the names of all the presstitutes and all government workers, they can be jailed on charges of treason and held incommunicato and without bail. the ensuing kaos would keep the names and crimes in the news for the election cycle. Have you noticed how calm DJT is during this sihtstorm ,he goes about his business making America great again.He s peferctly calm because he has the goods on the criminals(Dems). He is also a master strategist and tactitian ,he s playing the long game.
Agreed. When all is said and done, I also believe at least one big name currently on the “black hat” list will turn out to be a double agent for the good guys. Waiting to see if I’m right on that.
Looking for Severous Snape…
I agree actually. Something is going on here behind the scenes. Remember Sundance reported that the FBI monitored both McCabe and Strzok 24/7 while they were in limbo at the FBI…and likely did the same with Baker, Ohr and the rest of the corrupt gang of conspirators. Also, remember Trump’s incessant complaining that he had no idea why these guys were still employed at the FBI And DOJ and that was echoed by Hannity and the rest of the pundits. Well, i’m guessing Sessions and DNI Coates were leading the entrapment of the conspirators and Trump was fully informed about what was going on behind the scenes and their bantering back and forth gave these morons the confidence to commit additional felonies including deleting documents, etc. Deputy Dog is on the job!
He better be ready.
His long game opponent(s) have been at it for centuries.
It’s a family thing.
Petey, praying very hard that you are correct.
Staggering. I know what would happen if I refused to testify…the full power of the Democrat Police Force (nee: FBI) would be brought down on me. But I guess when your husband is one of the corrupt feds who can’t seem to be fired…free pass. Great to be a Democrat!
I guess you really feel strongly Don!
I thought my vision was going crazy.
hiccups.
Déjà vu. Or Ground Hog Day. Take your pick.
Yep. We can’t have factual evidence interfering with the investigation.
…especially when the investigation has a pre-determined desired outcome.
since FISA is an intelligence investigative tool and Muller is not doing an intelligence investigation not sure that dog will hunt …
Note how none of the alleged conspirators is subject to any media attention whatsoever. No satellite trucks parked outside conspirators’ homes. No attempted interviews on the way to yoga class. No gossip in “People Magazine.” Nothing. Complete disinterest.
What a bunch of theatre , they knew she and Baker would not show , should have subpoenaed them from the start . Not like they would just come on over like Susan Rice
We are living in a country where party members can do whatever they want and if you complain the secret police come for you after monitoring all your communications.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We are living in a country where party members can do whatever they want and if you complain the secret police come for you after monitoring all your communications.”
That’s all thanks to the ‘Patriot Act’ isn’t it?
They needed something, some kind of giant FALSE FLAG event, that would give them a ‘justifiable cause’ to pass such sweeping legislation that violates our Constitution and all of our God-given unalienable rights.
Arranging to have planes fly into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and quite possibly Capitol Building in D.C. (the plane that was downed by passengers in Pennsylvania) would be just the ‘trick’.
This is how they operate.
They have a LONG term game plan. At certain points along the way, BIG events, mass-casualty events, are necessary in order to move the plan to the next stage.
It’s what they do.
It’s what they have always done.
Because it works.
Agree. The Patriot Act legalized previous skullduggery and added some new wrinkles.
I hate Fabians.
They’re always in it for themselves.
Nice how they wait until the very day before they are scheduled to testify to let anyone know that they aren’t coming.
It is possible that Darling Nellie needs a subpoena for her own protection somehow.
I thought I had heard that Baker was a cooperating witness against Comey according to DiGenova.
I guess he must have been wrong, eh?
It could be that Baker is cooperating with prosecutors, but not with the Congressional ‘hearings’ which are a circus for public consumption and historically never go anywhere?
Agreed! Why go through the theatrics?
It takes maybe 90 seconds to prepare a subpoena. They’re almost always issued to avoid just this type of situation. This is such a clown show. If you know someone might not show up voluntarily, you issue a subpoena. Theatrics or incompetence.
They play dirty pool, and if they can’t win their rigged game they burn down the pool table instead.
I wonder which one will flip first?
DJ Dedication to the Ohrs.
Bruce, do you love your wife? Time for you two to save some resemblance of a marriage. You both are going to need each other. I really mean that.
Look to the Lord.
To the Beautiful Nellie from Bruce.
Hi Bruce.
So why is Joe Digenova going around telling everyone James Baker and Bruce Ohr have been cooperating all these past weeks?
Nellie and Jim are simply following the same plan as FBI agent Nick Memphis in the movie “Shooter”:
Howard Purnell: Have you given your official statement yet, ‘cuz I would be VERY cautious about what went IN it.
Nick Memphis: Well, maybe I should wait for the report to come out, read it, and THEN remember.
Common practice in a lot of agencies. Don’t ask me how I know
Has anyone heard anything about what Huber in Utah is doing? I welcome any and all white-hats, but something needs to happen soon or we will be scroogied.
