Conflicting Reports Over DOJ and FBI “Classification” and “Redaction Removal”…

There is nuance within the directive for declassification by President Trump. The sets of documents are not identical in the way they are classified within the intelligence apparatus. There are distinct differences and conflicting reports [Bloomberg Report and Washington Examiner] perhaps based on conflation and miss-identification of those differences. First, Sara Carter:
.
Breaking down the presidential directive to the four component parts helps understanding the issue(s), and the likelihood for redactions within the release(s):
- (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page;
- (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation;
- (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.
- (4) publicly release of all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.
(1) “pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page.”
This request is generally familiar; and the proprietary interest/ownership of the document, the June 29th, 2017 FISA renewal application, is already in the hands of DNI Dan Coats. While DNI Coats will likely follow the process of requesting feedback from the IC community (mostly FBI and DOJ), the removal of prior redactions -and the subsequent declassification- is pretty straight forward.
(2) “all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation.”
This request is a little less straight forward; but from the sketchy DOJ and FBI perspective, also not that big an issue. This is simply releasing the dozen FD-302 reports from FBI officials debriefing and interviewing Bruce Ohr. There may be some valid sources and methods that need to be redacted (ex. if Ohr mentioned a human source or intelligence asset); however, the redactions should likely be very minimal.
(3) “all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.”
This is where the corrupt FBI and DOJ begin to get twitchy. This is a high risk declassification for the corrupt intelligence usurpers. This section appears to be where former CIA Director John Brennan is demanding DNI Coats and the FBI and DOJ leadership must defy the president. It is in this request for all “reports and interviews” where the intelligence assets (ie. Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer) and those intelligence sources who helped frame the Crossfire Hurricane operation are located.
Here, the FBI and DOJ will likely demand HEAVY redactions because revealing names could lead to questions, subpoenas and testimony. In this section it is likely Dan Coats would concur with redacting “sources and methods”. Redactions would be anticipated in this part of the declassification fulfillment (even if it wasn’t corrupt).
Then comes the political ‘biggie’:
(4) “publicly release of all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr”.
Key words “without redaction“. Within this part of the directive the thousands of prior redactions are removed. There’s no valid reason for any of the redactions to have been put into place originally. Obviously someone inside the DOJ/FBI redacted those messages in an attempt to mitigate risk. No-one knows who made the decisions; and the FBI and DOJ never answered any prior questions about their reasoning.
Presumably all of these messages were created over mobile devices, transmitted via open internet, likely did not carry authorized encryption, and therefore should not contain classified information upon creation. However, in this informal messaging and discussion there is likely high-risk to discovering additional details about the motives of the corrupt FBI investigation and their actions; hence the prior redactions.
Additionally, beyond redactions there are segments of the prior Page/Strzok messages where it appears message segments were removed entirely. Example:
- Lisa Page: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”
- Peter Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”
That reply from Strzok was never included in the release from the FBI. The FBI intentionally hid the Strzok reply. The OIG only discovered it after their independent forensics noted the omission. Daily Caller [SEE HERE].
We already know the unnamed FBI officials doing the redactions were caught intentionally removing critical messages. There is no valid reason to justify any redactions or removals within this segment of the declassification directive.
Making an educated assumption here – it appears the DOJ and FBI segment with Sara Carter is likely describing this #4 section of the release. This section is highly reliant on the FBI (Wray) and DOJ (Rosenstein), because DNI Dan Coats did not, and does not, possess the underlying text message documents.
As previously stated, the corrupt elements within the FBI and DOJ are going to fight against transparency and sunlight; they will be bolstered by corrupt democrats who are attempting to hide the prior administration malfeasance. Their unified goal will be to delay and obstruct as long as possible. We have to wait and see what ultimately comes from this presidential directive.
.
thank you sundance!
Fire them all and strip them of all security clearances
Ahh… the plot sickens…
Now, more than ever, we can’t give up!
Heavenly Father, we thank you and praise you for our country. Please thwart the evil plans of men, and expose the evil deeds of men so that they will not escape justice, and rescue from destruction the innocent, the helpless, the unwary, and the unsaved. Protect those facing persecution, blessing and shielding them, and touch the hearts of their persecutors, lifting the veil, so that they will recognize their sin, repent, and trust Jesus Christ as savior.
Father we pray that you would give us politicians who have clarity, integrity, and passion for what is right. Give them great intelligence to solve problems, but please give them great strength of character, to stay away from anything corrupt or sinful as well.
Bless all who love us and all whom we love. Bless and protect Donald Trump, Mike Pence, all incoming Cabinet Members and Aides to the President, all lawmakers who uphold Biblical principles, law-keepers in all branches of the military and in all law enforcement agencies and ALL of their families, and work your good and perfect will in their lives this day, so that they will lead spiritually fruitful, spiritually productive lives, and as happy, healthy, and long as you have appointed with your good and perfect will, free from malevolent interferences.
Protect us from a slow agonizing destruction we pray.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Amén .
Amen.
Amen, Patriot. You are not alone.
Excellent prayer Shelley
Wow, I wish I could pray that beautifully. Thanks, Shelley.
I tell my lefty pals who don’t like this release: “If you liked the Pentahon Papers, this is no different. Sunlight Disinfects. And in this case it’s via a regular legal process, not via an unofficial leak to a journalist.”
You still have lefty pals? I don’t, well I have some family members but they’re grand kids they’ll learn.
give up on your pals…they will never accept the truth anyway.
Never give up on anyone. Some folks have a way of surprising you and you don’t know who those people are.
Let our hearts never be closed to Redemption. But let us be deadly and effective in our hunting otherwise.
One must wonder which text messages they’re going to fight the hardest about being unredacted. What could possibly be the underlying message within that the FBI and DOJ want to hide? These text messages? That’s where you’re likely to find motive, a conspiracy and potentially much worse.
All the Obama related ones.
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/a-few-theories-about-why-james-comey-might-call-himself-reinhold-niebuhr-on-twitter
They will fight each and every one, because if they don’t, the white hats will automatically zero in in those still redacted.
It’s the phase “Obama ordered it all.” That causes the problems.
It's the phase "Obama ordered it all." That causes the problems.
Obum ordered all the unmasked information on an excel spreadsheet!
The messages discussing the assassination of Trump or his family members.
If there is any truth to the tweet below by Wired Source that references Sara Carter, you can bet your bottom dollar that a lot of people will be fired as soon as they show up at the White House!
We have former high-ranking government officials advising current high-ranking government officials to disregard directives of the President of the United States.
What’s next? Former military commanders advising current military commanders to disobey direct orders of the commander-in-chief? This can get out of hand very quickly.
It’s a typo. Sessions will deliver redacted documents, leaving POTUS with the decioion to declassify.
That was never the intention of our President! Especially point #4 SD references above. NO DAMN REDACTIONS is what our President said.
Sorry 😐 for my tone but I am beyond angry 😡 at this point with all of them including AG Sessions!
I’m with you, Flep.
Firings will commence.
The simplicity of Trump: How to clean house!
Keep firing obstructionists, right down the line, until a White Hat steps up.
Bingo!
Trump has already decided to declassify.
What Flep posted has no typo. It reads “will likely deliver redacted documents”. I read that on a Wired Sources twitter feed
Disinfo. Are you spreading it knowingly or unknowingly? This has ZERO to do with Sessions. Rosenstein represents the DOJ on these redactions. Beyond that, you seem to be claiming the ability to either read minds or have super secret insider intel otherwise how would you know whether the documents delivered to POTUS will be redacted?
So (if above “just in” is true, then Sessions wants to be a little snit about it.
Yes – if it’s true (“will likely..”)
This sure is gonna be fun, lol!
Simple. Follow orders or be fired. If it relates to criminal activity, then face firing AND prosecution for obstruction.
Also, the text messages without redaction was not preficed with “to provide for” language.
Instead President Trump said “directed”. THAT is an order. To not do so is insubordination.
I see a big difference between “provide for” and “direct to”
LikeLiked by 4 people
There shouldn’t be any “ifs” “and’s” or “but’s”. Immediate means 20 minutes from when the President ordered the unredacted declassifications. Let 04:00 Friday be the day that U.S. Marshalls and USMC break down the doors on the dirty cops in the FBI and DOJ – or else have your resignations on the President’s desk by COB Thurday. Sedition and treason have been tolerated for far too long.
My wife’s nephew was hi up in the US Marshals. Confirmed at dinner tonight the following: Either by court order or EXECUTIVE ORDER (EO) the Marshals can and will arrest any member of Congress or the Courts.
PS. The Marshals can go whole “Manafort” on anyone so ordered. If Sundance is right that the NY Times has an unredacted 83 pages of the Fisa application, the the Marshals must go and retrieve this document that has secret and top secret info. To not do so is a flagrant security violation to leave classified Info anywhere outside of secured government storage. The they must also do a damage assessment.
Yes they can! and will if ordered.
POTUS should send Kelly over with MP’s or Marshal’s to secure the Place! Start prepping another Cabinet Secretary to get ready to take over at DOJ (probably put Rick Perry there as a Temp), He isn’t getting anybody confirmed until after the midterms! Actually thinking about it…he could probably put Kelly there since he was actually confirmed for DHS
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep … thats how the got Pompeo in as Sec State … no hearings …
Actually no…Pompeo went through a 2nd Senate confirmation in April.
He was sworn in on 04/26/18, after being confirmed by a 57-42 vote in the Senate.
Some say ‘yes’ to that question…others say ‘no’.
One clue as to the answer, is the fact that Pompeo went through a 2nd Senate confirmation when he moved from CIA Director to Sec of State.
It may not be a hard & fast Rule…Pompeo may have opted to do that, just to make nice with the Senate.
Or…there may be certain cabinet positions that require a confirmation for-that-office, and no previous confirmation is sufficient.
Send Louisiana Rep. (Sheriff) Clay Higgins. He don’t fool around.
LikeLike
Can you imagine the scene? Military police and federal marshals… driving up the FBI HQ, setting a perimeter, and then … well…. handling the place like the rats nest it is. ” Agent _______, are you a patriot? You have one chance.. to cooperate.. or not. White hat, or black….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have Devin Nunes and Lindsey Graham there to take receipt of them and head straight to the floors of Congress for a reading of the texts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First the docs need to be unredacted before reading them to Congress and We the People. Not as useful in exposing all of the corrupted people if they remain redacted.
Implicit in the reporting is that there will be two copies delivered. One redacted, the other not. Trump may then edit to suit.
So, Kelly receives Sessions and directs him to hand off the docs to Congress. Trump thereby gets his order executed to the letter: release the information that congress has requested.
NO. This has nothing to do with Sessions. Where is this nonsense coming from? Is this the latest outbreak of Sessions Derangement Syndrome? Sheesh.
When do we stop playing this game?
Who gives a sh*t what “it looks like” or what the MC (Mind Control) Media will say?
Send in the US Marshals. Send in the military. Take them all out in handcuffs. Everything in those buildings belongs to we the people, not those scumbags
They love to talk about a Constitutional crisis. You know what a real Constitutional crisis is? Allowing unelected bureaucrats to thwart the rule of law. Allowing the corrupt & criminal to act as if they alone own our government
This whole thing is completely out of control. It’s time to quit being scared of what the democrats & media will say & throw open the book of truth for the people to see for themselves
Then let the chips fall where they may
Hear hear!
Perfect optics for convincing Idependents and sane Democrats to vote Republican in 70 days. Yep, what a way to prove that the media is wrong about Republicans and Trump being dangerous fascists who want a dictatorship. /s When will Conservatives learn how to think strategically rather than embracing the Charge of the Light Brigade approach ie running headlong into a glorious massacre? Thank God POTUS isnt so stupid.
“bolstered by corrupt democrats who are attempting to hide the prior administration malfeasance.”
After all the shenanigans that slick willie pulled off, I thought this country had learned it’s lesson. I never could have imagined back then that less than 30 years later we would be on the brink of losing our beloved Republic forever.
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
lol “Cryin Clown, Chuck Schumer.”
Thanks Lou!
Comey claimed under oath that the FBI reviewed all 300,000 emails on Weiner’s laptop. Strozk claimed he reviewed 3000.
Weiner’s laptop contained more than 650K of emails. Comey’s a liar, nothing was reviewed. Strozk’s word is worthless.
Trump can not, whatever the political cost, allow he’s legal Presidential orders to be disobeyed or de facto he will no longer be President. This is not just a military principle but a life principle. If they disobey, he will have to fire them. Truman had to fire MacArthur and for a whole lot less. Had he not, he would have been a laughing stock and finished. If need be, Trump must tear Sessions, Rosenstein and/or Wray limb from limb.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree.
Oh I get it now – limb from limb – out on a limb. The limbs have it!
“Trump can not, whatever the political cost, allow he’s legal Presidential orders to be disobeyed…”
Absolutely correct. Coats, Rosenstein and Wray have to comply with his order. They can of course go to him an request some redactions but at the end of the day it is HIS decision what gets redacted NOT theirs.
Yep. It’s gettin down to the nut cuttin and I don’t have a problem with that.
lets wait and see what the scumbags do before we decide Trump “needs” to do X or Y … How about we do that ?
PTrump did not hesitate to drop the hammer on Sally Yates when she defied a direct order….Next !
The biggest problem fake msm and DC having is unpredictable PTrump and no leaks. He had no political track records. PTrump has all these info what he is asking formally. They know what PTrump know but don’t know what he will do.?
Additionally, beyond redactions there are segments of the prior Page/Strzok messages where it appears (emphasis mine -> message segments were removed entirely. <- emphasis mine) There is no valid reason to justify any redactions or removals within this segment of the declassification directive.
After reading many hundreds of these text messages, many with black out redactions making context fragmented at its worst and atleast indication 'what was redacted' at its best.
There is one text message that stands out quite obvious in meeting the above emphasis.
(paraphrasing here)
"… thing is there are inflamatory things in the 302's…"
That text message, cited numerious times by Sundance, seems me to be a leading candidate in meeting the observation that
"message segments were removed entirely"
observation being is, while there is no strict, or hard rule that the observation, I am about make was followed rigorously. The Peter/Lisa text messagess did follow, more or less the follow a convention of capitalizating proper nouns and capitalization at the start of sentences, or in the absence of punctuation and no capitalization at the start of a new sentence atleast the continuity of context indicates the run-on sentence.
Therefore my observation is there is a leading part to the this text message that didn't give a black out redaction but was completely cut from the context of the text message
Any outright lovey-dovey chit chat betwix Ms. L. Page and P. Strozk has heretofore been redacted and / or unreleased and I really (and I mean really) don’t want to see it now (It will only give the dems an excuse to claim that President Trump is being voyeuristic anyhow) but what – as some have speculated – that the love affair was just a cover they used after they first got caught conspiring while in the employ of Mueller?
That in itself would be a pretty revealing and damning revelation, no?
Trump might have to send in U.S. Marshals, but it would be a huge mistake to send in the military.
No. All he needs to do is to give a deadline for compliance with his order. If there was no compliance by that date he terminates their employment with immediate effect. Then the next guy gets a deadline to comply. And so on until he gets the person who will comply. POTUS has ALL & ULTIMATE authority regarding classification.
Ordinarily yes but this is no ordinary situation. If a sitting President has to forcibly remove his primary Law and Order agencies’ top layer of management, there may be a need to have temporary command authority in place until adequate civilian replacements are installed. That’s to ensure continuity of function and maintaining the security of agency information while dealing with ongoing and new challenges during the transition. I’m hoping there is a policy/procedure that was created sometime previously to deal with this highly unlikely but potentially destabilizing scenario.
Isn’t this “Advantage Trump?” Specific items are requested and, presumably, specific items will be denied. Then Trump can take his requests to the people. He can say that “item X” will reveal whatever and explain that particular bureaucrats want to protect that information. He can make a great political case.
Time to send in the marines and secure the offices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not sit back and enjoy watching how our genius Commander in Chief plays this out?
A US federal judge set the sentencing date for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for December 18, according to a court notice.
“Sentencing is scheduled for December 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 24 A,” the notice said on Wednesday.
If I was the judge, I would sentence the General to 10 pushups and 10 situps, and then wish him and his family a MERRY CHRISTMAS.
This man should be given a Presidential Pardon on Dec. 19, at 11:00 a.m. 24 hours later.
It is a gross miscarriage of justice to have prosecuted General Flynn.
He could be sentenced to run MB4 (inside artillery ‘baseball’)
Papadop got what? 14 days? Same “crime”. Same “prosecutor”. It’s going to be kind of hard to justify slamming Flynn with much more.
Hmmm, I am slightly confused. I was led to believe that PDJT already had everything, and in unredacted form (despite the fact he said he hadn’t actually read everything). The declassification process supposedly involved the FBI/DOJ unredacting as they saw most prudent, and then giving the docs to PDJT who would accept their unredactions as they suggested, or not, depending on his judgement.
Now I wonder…Does he have all the documents but only in redacted form, and that his “final call” is yet another order back to the FBI/DOJ? In other words, even though he has final authority on what’s redacted, could he (and us) be SOL if the FBI/DOJ decide to go ignore the law and not defer to PDJT’s final call? I figured that if the deep state said “screw you, we are keeping these heavily redacted” that the president could just say “screw you back, I will release my clean copies.” Maybe its not that easy?
From originating DOJ/FBI material, he’d only have what’s been handed over already, so likely not ALL the requested communications (ie #4) and probably not all internal reports and interview notes related to C. Page (not handed over before, at least that I recall).
likely none of #4 but certainly the basic FISA’s … but not the notes …
those who have chosen to live in the swamp should be drowned in the swamp. there is a specific government wide protocol in place on release of official documents with potential classified information in them.
everyone with a stake in the document gets to put in their two cents(or take them out as the case may be). there are many levels of classification. official information is not even released to any and all US citizens with no need to know. thats how it starts. and the really interesting question you need to ask yourself is this: do you really want to know? as in, do you really want to know how close we came to having the sun rise in the west in October 1963, 1973,1981, et. al.? do you think knowing the facts of government activities will help you and your children sleep at night?
In the world of political bloodletting, there is always a sewer near by and the facts of the matter go down the sewer with the blood. How often is Mary Jo Kopectnick mentioned when ever dems praise that old lion of the senate teddy kennedy. not to often. see what i mean. just this week is the first time some one made mention to watergate and nixon in reference to the trump derangement syndrome evidenced by the medias behaviors. down the sewer of history they all go. and this too shall pass.
Unless….we the people don’t let that happen. the statue of justice on the top of the courthouse wears a blindfold. down here where we live the bitch got eyes and ears.
US Marshals can make things very easy, especially if the President of the United States of America walks in the door in front of them. And don’t think he won’t!
I can’t imagine POTUS not having access to EVERYTHING.
Bottom line Obamas 2009 EO 13526 section 1.7 says its against the law to use classifications to hide criminal offences or to avoid embarrassment to individuals or institutions. If the Swamp Rats try to use redactions to hide behind they KNOW and Trumps team KNOWS that they’re breaking the law and they will be busted. Trump is playing chess and the Swamps just been check mated.
If anything comes to the President in redacted form, the President should sent it back to the head of the department insisting on the redaction and demand that the department head identify the national security reason (sources, methods, classified info, etc.) for the redaction. If the department head can’t, within 24 hours, make a good case for the redaction, then POTUS unredacts and the department head’s head will roll.
Drain the Swamp!
The question is, why didn’t Congress (or the WH) do that already? All of this material already has been requested, and withheld for months and months. This is an apt point — but really should have been done ages ago.
Trump asked for ALL of it UNREDACTED. He didn’t say “reconsider your own judgments.”
At this point, if he means it, he should say release it tomorrow or resign.
Congress has no authority over these executive branch documents.
actually by statute yes they do … its called oversight … and there is a permanent select committee tasked with intelligence oversight ….
The stonewalling has certainly been beneficial to Trump in that it has alerted the public to the danger posed by the Deep State.
Redact the Swamp!
Sessions was also givin the directives,,,will not he make sure Rosy and Posey caugh up the goods ? Or is he really AWOL..
How can DNI Coates consider “sources and methods” outside the context of the MANIFESTLY OBVIOUS motive to cover up crimes? Seriously, for F sake. The degree of bureaucratic kafkaesque stupidery involved here is a level of dysfunction and ineptitude that reaches a level of scandal as important and damning as the original corruption that all this choreography is supposed to be fixing.
When people are reduced to watching leaders of the free world flailing around in broad daylight, pretending what’s true is not true or somehow subject to debate — we’ve reached farce territory. Excuses are totally beside the point. We are spectators to farce.
They can’t reveal the souces and methods because they are the sources and methods. And what are they sources and methods to? A criminal conspiracy to overrhrow the elected chief executive of the United States.For the ten rhousandth time…
Item (4) slices like a hammer.
As SD noted should not contain classified information upon creation. Any attempt to redact could only be for classified information that was illegally transmitted. If/when anything item (4) is delivered redacted it should come with clear chain of custody and a referral(s) to prosecute for espionage for every redaction.
A lot more to it than just that, but ‘procedural crimes’ such as a record being kept of all access to classified material.
don’t forget the FBI “lost” 500 days of the lovers texts … it was the IG that magically found them … don’t be surprised if we hear about more “lost” texts …
There are many scenarios which could play out.
What if the corrupt elements of the DOJ & FBI are still jerking us around on this after the midterms and we still hold both houses.
The president could call up Rosenstein and say “Hey Ron, I’m directing you to also have all this material delivered to Mueller within 48 hours which will thoroughly incorporate in his final report, which is due on your desk December 1st.”
Trump can not go that long with open defiance from his subordinates or even supporters will lose faith in him. That’s just life in the animal kingdom.
Col. Lang is pretty clear:
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/09/to-be-properly-classified-a-classification-authority-an-individual-charged-by-the-us-government-with-the-right-and-resp.html
Bottom line: POTUS is ultimate classification authority. Neither Coats, Rosenstein or Wray can redact what POTUS wants unredacted. They can refuse POTUS order and be fired for cause. They can also play DC Swamp bureaucratic games by going to POTUS and making a case for why some elements should be redacted after leaking hysteria generating stories to their co-conspirator media sources. At the end of the day if PDJT stands firm and is willing to use his authority these Deep Staters can’t stop him declassifying anything he wants.
Well said. Trump must do that.
BTW, Trump would not be in this “damned if he does, [more] damned if he doesn’t” position if not for Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the enormous number of texts from this gang, the instruction to isolate just those related to Russia can be slow walked for weeks.
It would have been quicker to demand all texts.
I did not see “next week” in the President’s direct order.
“The president could call up Rosenstein and say “Hey Ron,..”
The only words that better follow those are “…you are hereby dismissed and under arrest, and will conduct yourself accordingly until the US Marshals arrive with my warrant.”
Alright, alright, you can redact the parts about Strozk telling Page how he fantasizes about having a threesome with Hillary, but everything else is left in!
“Alright, alright, you can redact the parts about Strozk telling Page how he fantasizes about having a threesome with Hillary, but everything else is left in!”
__________________
Sorry, no can do, it would be a violation of LAW:
………………………………
Executive Order 13526
Sec 1.7
“Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
(3) restrain competition; or
(4) prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interest of the national security.”
………………………………
am pretty sure President Trump doesn’t mind if they put up a fight … the best October surprise would be to hash this out in the nightly news ever day of October … will nationalize the elections and show the Dems as the scum they are when they fight him every step of the way …
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
earlier this year when President Trump said “I may have to get involved” did anyone really think that word involved meant signing an order and then going of to fund raise or pay golf ??? he’s not “I have a pen and phone” Obama for christs sake … when he gets involved he gets results (tax cuts, regulations, budget bills etc etc ) his involvement happen on HIS schedule not theirs and I have no doubt that it will get results …
Using this logic, it is category #4 that would primarily be affected by the discretion of Rosenstein and Wray, to whom the letter from the four dems regarding need to “protect sources and uses” was addressed. From the unredacted parts of these texts, I don’t recall many sources and uses cited (except illegal references to press complicit in the “media leak strategy”). Am I remembering this right, treepers?
The letter would seem to fall on not just deaf but impotent ears, one hopes.
To me, it is problematic that Trump says, “texts regarding the Russia investigation.” How about, we known Strzok is crooked, release everything he has ever done or said on a government device”……and execute this by having the government IT guys dump it on the internet. Yeah, it could compromise prior prosecutions….cry me a river.
“(3) “all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.”
This is where the corrupt FBI and DOJ begin to get twitchy. This is a high risk declassification for the corrupt intelligence usurpers. ”
____________________
It’s like asking the Hole in the Wall Gang (Robert Leroy Parker, Harry A. Longabaugh, et al *) to reveal to the Pinkerton Detective Agency that they’re the ones robbing all the banks and trains.
They’re not just going to confess or turn over evidence of their own crimes.
They’re just not going to.
If you are the kind of person who does what they did… would you?
* Robert Leroy Parker a.k.a. Butch Cassidy, and Harry A. Longabaugh, a.k.a. the Sundance Kid 😁
I should note that the FISA crap should have hit the networks within an hour. The Bruce Ohr 302s within 90 minutes. What kind of incompetence/corruption is there that makes this complicated?
Even Kallstrom talks about “the person they were surveilling” instead of describing the reach of a Title 1 warrant. #@$%$#@$#!!!
Just venting.
“Here, the FBI and DOJ will likely demand HEAVY redactions because revealing names could lead to questions, subpoenas and testimony. In this section it is likely Dan Coats would concur with redacting “sources and methods”. Redactions would be anticipated in this part of the declassification fulfillment (even if it wasn’t corrupt).”
____________
(in my best Alex Trebeck voice):
Oooohhhh…. sorry…..
………………………………
Executive Order 13526
Sec 1.7
“Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
(3) restrain competition; or
(4) prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interest of the national security.”
………………………………
No doubt they would argue that #4 overrides #1 but that dog don’t hunt.
There is NO GREATER interest in NATIONAL SECURITY than exposing the attempted overthrow of the government of the United States of America.
If that burns some sources or exposes some methods, whoopty freakin’ doo-da.
New methods can be devised, and sources can be given an advance ‘heads up’ (if they’re not implicated in the treason) so they can go into protective custody or evacuate what will soon be a dangerous situation.
Let’s not forget the swamp creature Eric Swalwel. https://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/eric-swalwell-donald-trump-susan-rice-declassify-236927
Now he is tweeting something to the effect that President Trump is endangering our military and another mark for his impeachment. Then let us not forget Huesseins E.O.13526. https://en.m.wikisource.org/wiki/Executive_Order_13526
What do we have here?? Any reasonable fair minded person cannot argue against the declassification. Only partisan hacks who refuse to accept the truth. I have my bottle of champaign on stand by. I trust President Trump. The swamp is getting drained and we Patriots will win!!!
There is a special cell in Gitmo for Swalwell.
“We already know the unnamed FBI officials doing the redactions were caught intentionally removing critical messages. There is no valid reason to justify any redactions or removals within this segment of the declassification directive.”
__________________
And we have no reason to think they won’t do the SAME THING this time.
Fortunately, NSA already has all the information (they must), and therefore DJT and his team already have all of the information, so DJT will KNOW if (WHEN) the criminals at DOJ and FIB remove incriminating evidence from the released information.
They ARE going to do it.
And Trump IS going to catch them.
Because these people are STUPID.
