Severe Flood Warnings For North Carolina – Several Towns Completely Cut-off, Wilmington and Jacksonville Surrounded by Floodwater….

Several communities and towns within North Carolina have been completely cut-off by rising flood waters as a result of Hurricane Florence and the unprecedented amount of rain. The cities of Wilmington and Jacksonville, NC, are surrounded by flooding.
Pay attention to all local officials, and heed all notices to evacuate based on the advice from local and state officials. The threat is increasing in multiple regions throughout the state of North Carolina. Evacuations are ongoing with all resources deployed to assist stranded residents. FEMA, the national guard, the coast guard, and all state and federal resources are currently deployed for ongoing rescue efforts.
Florence has weakened to a tropical depression but forecasters warn the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history. The National Hurricane Center says the effect is expected to be “catastrophic.”
NORTH CAROLINA – The city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been completely cut off by floodwaters, and officials are asking for additional help from state law enforcement and the National Guard.
Woody White, chairman of the board of commissioners of New Hanover County, said Sunday that additional rainfall Saturday night made roads into the city impassable.
White said officials are planning for food and water to be flown to the county, although new distribution centers will have to be found because of all the rain in the northern part of the county.
Earlier Sunday, officials from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority had said they were almost out of fuel for the water plant and might have to shut down. The utility later issued a release saying it had found additional fuel. (LINK)
Prayers continue 🙏🏼
Father, all the elements of nature obey Your command.
Calm the storms and hurricanes that threaten us and turn our fear of Your power into praise of Your goodness.
Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.
Amen.
Amen.
Amen
NE and North central SC also hit by devastating, record flooding. Roads out everywhere
Know someone in Wilmington. They were asking for prayer yesterday and said the actual flooding would be worse than the initial storm.
So scary! Stay safe everyone!
We’re in Charlotte and family is south of Charlotte 30 miles or so in two seperate places… basically there is severe flooding anywhere there’s low areas. Where we’re at we’re way above the water line but our neighbors house two doors down (it’s actually vacant, he sold it 6 months ago) is just on the verge of being flooded by a really minor stream, the major waterways are all so full the minor streams are backing up.
Anywhere there’s a parking lot with low spots, any cars parked in them are now about a foot under water (up to about the floorboards). Getting pictures from people in Monroe of cars half underwater in certain parking lots.
The rain is still coming down but it’s just normal volume rain, all the rain draining out of everywhere though is flooding everything.
And we’re 200 miles inland!
Glad you’re staying high and dry, ron. Are you familiar with the areas of Cornelius and/or Cary? Long story, but I have 2 estranged brothers who both live in NC. I’m in FL and totally unfamiliar with either area. I tried to look on a map, and it looks like Cornelius might be experiencing more flooding than Cary in Chatham County. I think I’ll try to check out each of their local newspapers or TV stations but thought I’d ask.
I know where Cornelius is but don’t know much about it, not sure about Cary unfortunately. I think the story is pretty similar all over, if you have high spots you’re fine if you’re in a low spot you’re flooded.
Cary adjoins Raleigh in Wake County. Raleigh’s the state capital and Carys the highest income zip code. There’ll be plenty of help available. Blessings, tom
Thank you Tom!
Stay dry!!!! Stay safe too!
Lots of prayers for everyone there, treehouseron.
God please, please show Your Might to all affected by these waters. As Jesus commanded waves to cease, please command these waters to subside.
I ask this through Your Son, Jesus Christ. 🙏🏼
Amen.
That pisses me off.
(Not the rescue. Leaving the dogs. Just in case you’re wondering).
That video is horrifying.
How on earth can anyone leave a caged animal to surely drown?
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they can’t take the dogs… OPEN THE DAMN CAGE AND LET THEM FREE. At least they can swim and hide or get helped by somebody if they’re loose.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m hoping the owner didn’t do that on purpose, couldn’t get back to let them out…
I’d like to have your hope.
Turns out, dry land wasn’t really that far away.
Obviously, the owner of those dogs was more concerned about his own neck — so he got out of there — and let the caged/trapped dogs fend for themselves.
Watch the video again.
Those are hunting dogs and unfortunately to some of the so-called houndsmen in this part of the world, they’re replaceable.
Fine these people and make sure they don’t get there pets back.
Those poor dears.
Why would you do that!!!!!
LikeLike
Or at least unlock the cage so they can escape and possibly save themselves.
Lordy, what an awful thing to do.
Until we as a country take animal abuse, including this kind of stuff, seriously & hand out severe consequences, it won’t stop
If I was in that area & found the owner of those dogs, let’s just say after he recovered from his swollen & bruised face, he’d think twice about doing it again
LikeLiked by 2 people
When human life is so cheap that abortion on demand is a right, people lose their humanity.
Bless these baby’s hearts? Makes me cry even though they were rescued! And these dogs are valuable. I better not hear their owners getting mad that they were let loose! I can only give the owners the benefit of the doubt that they didn’t think it would get this bad
LikeLiked by 2 people
It kills me that they dont listen and go, or if they do they leave their animals. Just watched a dog rescue at BB where 6 fox hounds (i think) were just left in a kennel. They were howling to be let out.
No excuse just take your pets and get everyone to safety.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My daughter and her boyfriend left this morning from Baltimore to go to South Carolina. They wanted to get to the Conway / Myrtle Beach area before the rivers crest and it’s cut off from the other parts of South Carolina. They went nearly 90 minutes west to Hagerstown so they could take I-8 then hit 77, and eventually threw a couple other roads hit 378 to get into Conway. They still have about 2 hours to go but so far, so good, on their journey. It is obviously taking more time than they would like since they had to do the roundabout detour of I-95 in North Carolina. She did comment that despite the rain that they drove through they both thought the mountains in Virginia and North Carolina were really beautiful. I sent them back with a lot of food because I am actually moving to South Carolina in a few weeks and there’s no sense in me moving the food. An article on a Myrtle Beach news site said some of the stores are running out of food so what they took will help them avoid those shortages and also help out there young adult budgets.
It was kind of cool that they were willing to ask and listen to my advice on what route they should take, by the way! They are also making good use of the South Carolina DOT website to see which roads are closed and avoid using those.
Sorry, should be I-81, not I-8.
Driving through Virginia on 81 seems like it takes forever, but after that other States go fast.
Are they going down to assist with cleanup?
Am VERY happy for you to be free of Maryland and are moving back to The United States
of America.
First day there ( okay first morning there ) register to VOTE, check their website for what forms of proof of residency you will need.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Graciously hear us, O Lord, when we call upon You,
and grant unto our supplications a calm atmosphere,
that we, who are justly afflicted for our sins,
may, by Your protecting mercy, experience pardon.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Not sure if this picture will post, this is my neighbor’s back yard! This is all from a little tiny stream that drains back between the houses. The last time I saw it do this was 1994.
How deep it is normally to now do you think?
It’s usually 3 or 4 inches deep, a foot wide. Now it’s 5 feet deep, 40 feet wide. This is pretty much the beginning of that little stream, it’s where all the water in this end of the neighborhood drains from, but it’s backed all the way up from the main creek it all goes into. The neighbor on the other side likely has water inside now, but the house is vacant.
Wow. We have had flash flooding through the neighborhood but that kind of fast rising flood is so insidious. Like you want your house on columns even inland.
Are you high enough to keep most of the water out? Even with the new warnings?
my house is 15 feet higher than theirs, if we get that much water we got bigger problems than my carpet getting wet!
Lol. Indeed you would. Id be happy to take at least half your flood water here in CA. We could use it.
It does not look like your neighbor has much sense at all; leaving blankets outside, an auto parked very close to a rising creek and assorted items to float away on and around deck.
Waffle House CEO is a First Responder !!
Way back in the day, I used to operate Jukeboxes in Waffle Houses…. they had a bunch of Waffle House themed songs they made records for, and had in the boxes, that the Owner’s or founder’s wife had sung, pretty funny stuff.
I’d imagine most of the Waffle Houses are probably up and running again….
What a man, good on ya!
I did not know this aspect of the Waffle House before.
THIS is amazing! Really, who knew?
Apparently this is part of “their mission”. Listen closely.
Wahoo — they need our support!
Here, in a populated area — the capital city of a state — we have only one Waffle House that I am aware of on the West Shore (those from this area will know what I mean by “West Shore”.)
So! — the Waffle House now joins the legion of restaurants who are “doing the right thing”, along side of Chick-fil-a.
We really need more restaurants which do not bend to political correctness. Only two (2) so far in this category? Really? Only now Waffle House & Chick-fil-a?
Come on. Get on board restaurants! Your business will BOOM!
I’m going to guess that Zaxbys is on the list too. The service is so good, the people are so friendly there must be a Christian message behind it.
Also in California In & Out burger got in trouble because they donated to both parties. So they’re at least fair about it.
Also as far as just general companies, of course Hobby Lobby is very Christian and supports conservative causes.
Love me some Waffle House. In Charlotte, and largely spared the storm at my location– though I’ve heard a lot of chainsaws running.
Prayers to everyone effected by Hurricane Florence! The rain has been devastating. People’s lives have been turned upside down. Cleanup and recovery will take some time. I am so thankful that everyone is doing their part to save lives. According to the Governor, already 950+ people have been saved.
This is just so pathetic. Why? Just what is wrong with people to leave their pets?
