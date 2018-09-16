Severe Flood Warnings For North Carolina – Several Towns Completely Cut-off, Wilmington and Jacksonville Surrounded by Floodwater….

Posted on September 16, 2018 by

Several communities and towns within North Carolina have been completely cut-off by rising flood waters as a result of Hurricane Florence and the unprecedented amount of rain.  The cities of Wilmington and Jacksonville, NC, are surrounded by flooding.

Pay attention to all local officials, and heed all notices to evacuate based on the advice from local and state officials.  The threat is increasing in multiple regions throughout the state of North Carolina.  Evacuations are ongoing with all resources deployed to assist stranded residents.  FEMA, the national guard, the coast guard, and all state and federal resources are currently deployed for ongoing rescue efforts.

.

Florence has weakened to a tropical depression but forecasters warn the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history. The National Hurricane Center says the effect is expected to be “catastrophic.”

NORTH CAROLINA – The city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been completely cut off by floodwaters, and officials are asking for additional help from state law enforcement and the National Guard.

Woody White, chairman of the board of commissioners of New Hanover County, said Sunday that additional rainfall Saturday night made roads into the city impassable.

White said officials are planning for food and water to be flown to the county, although new distribution centers will have to be found because of all the rain in the northern part of the county.

Earlier Sunday, officials from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority had said they were almost out of fuel for the water plant and might have to shut down. The utility later issued a release saying it had found additional fuel. (LINK)

.

.

.

  1. Minnie says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Prayers continue 🙏🏼

    Father, all the elements of nature obey Your command.

    Calm the storms and hurricanes that threaten us and turn our fear of Your power into praise of Your goodness.

    Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.

  2. Fish and hunt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    NE and North central SC also hit by devastating, record flooding. Roads out everywhere

  3. free73735 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Know someone in Wilmington. They were asking for prayer yesterday and said the actual flooding would be worse than the initial storm.

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    So scary! Stay safe everyone!

  5. treehouseron says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    We’re in Charlotte and family is south of Charlotte 30 miles or so in two seperate places… basically there is severe flooding anywhere there’s low areas. Where we’re at we’re way above the water line but our neighbors house two doors down (it’s actually vacant, he sold it 6 months ago) is just on the verge of being flooded by a really minor stream, the major waterways are all so full the minor streams are backing up.

    Anywhere there’s a parking lot with low spots, any cars parked in them are now about a foot under water (up to about the floorboards). Getting pictures from people in Monroe of cars half underwater in certain parking lots.

    The rain is still coming down but it’s just normal volume rain, all the rain draining out of everywhere though is flooding everything.

    And we’re 200 miles inland!

  6. sundance says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:47 pm

  7. Gil says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    It kills me that they dont listen and go, or if they do they leave their animals. Just watched a dog rescue at BB where 6 fox hounds (i think) were just left in a kennel. They were howling to be let out.
    No excuse just take your pets and get everyone to safety.

  8. Mari the Deploeanle says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    My daughter and her boyfriend left this morning from Baltimore to go to South Carolina. They wanted to get to the Conway / Myrtle Beach area before the rivers crest and it’s cut off from the other parts of South Carolina. They went nearly 90 minutes west to Hagerstown so they could take I-8 then hit 77, and eventually threw a couple other roads hit 378 to get into Conway. They still have about 2 hours to go but so far, so good, on their journey. It is obviously taking more time than they would like since they had to do the roundabout detour of I-95 in North Carolina. She did comment that despite the rain that they drove through they both thought the mountains in Virginia and North Carolina were really beautiful. I sent them back with a lot of food because I am actually moving to South Carolina in a few weeks and there’s no sense in me moving the food. An article on a Myrtle Beach news site said some of the stores are running out of food so what they took will help them avoid those shortages and also help out there young adult budgets.

    It was kind of cool that they were willing to ask and listen to my advice on what route they should take, by the way! They are also making good use of the South Carolina DOT website to see which roads are closed and avoid using those.

    • Mari the Deploeanle says:
      September 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Sorry, should be I-81, not I-8.

    • prenanny says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Driving through Virginia on 81 seems like it takes forever, but after that other States go fast.
      Are they going down to assist with cleanup?
      Am VERY happy for you to be free of Maryland and are moving back to The United States
      of America.
      First day there ( okay first morning there ) register to VOTE, check their website for what forms of proof of residency you will need.

  9. Gil says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Yep. She has to testify if she wants it to be out in the open. I would think her metoo# feminist lawyer would tell her to go for it. Its a borking/ thomas lynching/terminal tds rolled into one.

  10. JAS says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    • JAS says:
      September 16, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Graciously hear us, O Lord, when we call upon You,
      and grant unto our supplications a calm atmosphere,
      that we, who are justly afflicted for our sins,
      may, by Your protecting mercy, experience pardon.
      Through Christ our Lord.

      Amen.

  11. treehouseron says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Not sure if this picture will post, this is my neighbor’s back yard! This is all from a little tiny stream that drains back between the houses. The last time I saw it do this was 1994.

    • Gil says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      How deep it is normally to now do you think?

      • treehouseron says:
        September 16, 2018 at 8:07 pm

        It’s usually 3 or 4 inches deep, a foot wide. Now it’s 5 feet deep, 40 feet wide. This is pretty much the beginning of that little stream, it’s where all the water in this end of the neighborhood drains from, but it’s backed all the way up from the main creek it all goes into. The neighbor on the other side likely has water inside now, but the house is vacant.

    • prenanny says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      It does not look like your neighbor has much sense at all; leaving blankets outside, an auto parked very close to a rising creek and assorted items to float away on and around deck.

  12. sundance says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Waffle House CEO is a First Responder !!

    • treehouseron says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Way back in the day, I used to operate Jukeboxes in Waffle Houses…. they had a bunch of Waffle House themed songs they made records for, and had in the boxes, that the Owner’s or founder’s wife had sung, pretty funny stuff.

      I’d imagine most of the Waffle Houses are probably up and running again….

    • prenanny says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      What a man, good on ya!

    • Liberty Forge says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      I did not know this aspect of the Waffle House before.

      THIS is amazing! Really, who knew?

      Apparently this is part of “their mission”. Listen closely.

      Wahoo — they need our support!

      Here, in a populated area — the capital city of a state — we have only one Waffle House that I am aware of on the West Shore (those from this area will know what I mean by “West Shore”.)

      So! — the Waffle House now joins the legion of restaurants who are “doing the right thing”, along side of Chick-fil-a.

      We really need more restaurants which do not bend to political correctness. Only two (2) so far in this category? Really? Only now Waffle House & Chick-fil-a?

      Come on. Get on board restaurants! Your business will BOOM!

      • treehouseron says:
        September 16, 2018 at 8:56 pm

        I’m going to guess that Zaxbys is on the list too. The service is so good, the people are so friendly there must be a Christian message behind it.

        Also in California In & Out burger got in trouble because they donated to both parties. So they’re at least fair about it.

        Also as far as just general companies, of course Hobby Lobby is very Christian and supports conservative causes.

  13. stephen parrish says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Love me some Waffle House. In Charlotte, and largely spared the storm at my location– though I’ve heard a lot of chainsaws running.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Prayers to everyone effected by Hurricane Florence! The rain has been devastating. People’s lives have been turned upside down. Cleanup and recovery will take some time. I am so thankful that everyone is doing their part to save lives. According to the Governor, already 950+ people have been saved.

  15. sundance says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

