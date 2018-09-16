Severe Flood Warnings For North Carolina – Several Towns Completely Cut-off, Wilmington and Jacksonville Surrounded by Floodwater….

Several communities and towns within North Carolina have been completely cut-off by rising flood waters as a result of Hurricane Florence and the unprecedented amount of rain. The cities of Wilmington and Jacksonville, NC, are surrounded by flooding.

Pay attention to all local officials, and heed all notices to evacuate based on the advice from local and state officials. The threat is increasing in multiple regions throughout the state of North Carolina. Evacuations are ongoing with all resources deployed to assist stranded residents. FEMA, the national guard, the coast guard, and all state and federal resources are currently deployed for ongoing rescue efforts.

Florence has weakened to a tropical depression but forecasters warn the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history. The National Hurricane Center says the effect is expected to be “catastrophic.”

NORTH CAROLINA – The city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been completely cut off by floodwaters, and officials are asking for additional help from state law enforcement and the National Guard. Woody White, chairman of the board of commissioners of New Hanover County, said Sunday that additional rainfall Saturday night made roads into the city impassable. White said officials are planning for food and water to be flown to the county, although new distribution centers will have to be found because of all the rain in the northern part of the county. Earlier Sunday, officials from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority had said they were almost out of fuel for the water plant and might have to shut down. The utility later issued a release saying it had found additional fuel. (LINK)

